Androgen-mediated sex bias impairs efficiency of leukotriene biosynthesis inhibitors in males

Sex differences in the effects of LT biosynthesis inhibitors in vivo. We analyzed LT biosynthesis in 2 different well-established in vivo models of acute inflammation, rat carrageenan-induced pleurisy and mouse zymosan-induced peritonitis, considering the sex of the animals. In the pleurisy model, the levels of LTB 4 in the pleural exudates at 2 hours after carrageenan injection were significantly higher (2.8 times) in females than in males (Figure 1A). Both the iron ligand-type 5-LO inhibitor zileuton, an N-hydroxyurea used in asthma therapy (24), and the FLAP inhibitor MK886 (25, 26) were significantly more potent in female than in male rats after carrageenan injection, and ID 50 values were 3.9 and 7.2 times higher in males than in females for zileuton and MK886, respectively (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Sex differences in the production of LTB 4 and in the potency of LT biosynthesis inhibitors in vivo. (A) LTB 4 levels in the thoracic cavity 2 hours after λ-carrageenan injection in male and female rats. n = 35 (5 rats/sex in 7 experiments); unpaired 2-tailed t test. Data passed normality test. ***P < 0.001. (B) Effects of zileuton and MK886 on pleural LTB 4 levels in male and female rats 2 hours after λ-carrageenan injection. Vehicle or compounds were injected i.p. 30 minutes prior to λ-carrageenan. Data show percentage of controls, mean + SEM. For 10 mg/kg zileuton and 0.5 mg/kg MK886, n = 10 (5 rats/sex in 2 experiments); for the other doses, n = 5 (5 rats/sex in 1 experiment). The different doses were tested in independent experiments performed side by side with male/female rats and controls. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. corresponding males, ANOVA plus Bonferroni. (C) LTB 4 levels in the peritoneal cavity 15 minutes after i.p. zymosan injection in male and female mice. n = 5 (5 mice/sex in 1 experiment); unpaired 2-tailed t test. (D) Mice received 1 mg/kg MK886 or 0.5 mg/kg 5α-DHT or vehicle 30 minutes prior to zymosan injection. LTB 4 levels in the peritoneal cavity of male and female mice were assessed 15 minutes after i.p. zymosan. n = 5 (5 mice/sex in 1 experiment); ANOVA plus Bonferroni. (E) Plasma levels of MK886 after i.p. injection of 1 mg/kg in male and female mice at 0, 30, 60, and 240 minutes after administration. n = 3 (3 mice/sex in 1 experiment); no significant differences, ANOVA plus Bonferroni.

During acute peritonitis, the levels of LTB 4 (15 minutes after zymosan injection) were 2.3-fold higher in peritoneal exudates from female versus male mice (Figure 1C). Androgens caused rapid (within minutes) impairment of 5-LO product formation in vitro (11, 12) and in vivo (13) and may account for the sex bias in the efficiency of LT biosynthesis inhibitors. In fact, pretreatment of female mice, but not of male mice, with 0.5 mg/kg 5α-dihydrotestosterone (5α-DHT) (i.p., 30 minutes prior to zymosan) suppressed LTB 4 levels in the peritoneal exudates (Figure 1D). MK886 (1 mg/kg) was more effective in lowering LTB 4 in exudates of female (by 77%) versus male mice (by 50%) (Figure 1D), although MK886 plasma levels (within 240 minutes) were not significantly different between sexes (Figure 1E), implying similar pharmacokinetics.

LTs play a critical role in the lethal shock induced by PAF in mice (27), a suitable model for evaluation of LT biosynthesis inhibitors in vivo. Only 23% of male and 32% of female conscious and nonanesthetized mice survived after i.v. injection of 200 μg/kg PAF, without significant difference between the sexes (total: 49 male and female mice each in 9 experiments). Male animals typically died within 20 minutes (95% CI: 17–23 minutes), which was not significantly different from females (25 minutes; 95% CI: 20–30 minutes). Administration of zileuton (10 mg/kg, i.p.) or MK886 (0.5 mg/kg, i.p.) selectively improved survival of female mice, but did not provide any advantage in male animals (Table 1). Administration of testosterone propionate (3 mg/kg/day, s.c.) for 10 days to female mice did not modify PAF-induced mortality rate (Table 2). However, testosterone abolished the beneficial effects of MK886 (0.5 mg/kg, i.p.), but not of zileuton (10 mg/kg, i.p.), in female mice (Table 2). Taking these data together, LT formation in vivo during acute inflammation is higher in female versus male animals, and the LT biosynthesis inhibitor MK886 is more effective in females.

Table 1 Sex differences in the effects of zileuton and MK886 in the PAF-induced shock of mice

Table 2 Testosterone abolishes the effect of MK886 in the PAF-induced shock of female mice

Sex-related differences in 5-LO product biosynthesis in human blood and effects of direct 5-LO inhibitors. In order to also explore the observed sex differences in humans, we analyzed 5-LO product formation of freshly drawn peripheral blood (i.e., 10 minutes after blood sampling) from male and female healthy donors after treatment with different stimuli. In agreement with previous findings (11), stimulation with LPS together with mediators of inflammation and anaphylaxis (i.e., N-formyl-methionyl-leucyl-phenylalanine [fMLP] or PAF) or with Ca2+-ionophore A23187 led to significantly higher 5-LO product formation in female versus male blood (Figure 2A). Note that the ratio in the formation of individual 5-LO products (i.e., LTB 4 , its trans isomers, and 5-hydroxyeicosatetraenoic acid [5-HETE]), including the LTB 4 metabolite 20-OH-LTB 4 , between male and female blood was similar (0.41–0.59; Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92885DS1). 20-COOH-LTB 4 was not detectable. A tendency toward higher 5-LO product formation in female blood was also observed with ionomycin as stimulus (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Sex-related differences in 5-LO product biosynthesis in human blood and effects of zileuton. (A) Formation of 5-LO products (i.e., LTB 4 , its trans isomers, and 5-HETE) in male and female whole blood stimulated with LPS (1 μg/ml; 30 minutes) plus fMLP (1 μM; 15 minutes) or plus PAF (1 μM; 15 minutes), ionomycin (50 μM; 15 minutes), or A23187 (30 μM; 10 minutes) at 37°C. Data are expressed as ng/ml plasma, lines connect dots corresponding to the pair-wise male/female analyses at different experimental days; paired 2-tailed t test. (B) 5-LO product formation in male and female whole blood stimulated with LPS/fMLP (DMSO, 0.2%). Data are expressed as ng/ml plasma, n = 35; paired 2-tailed t test. Data passed normality test. Left panel: all 5-LO products; bars indicate means. Middle panel: all 5-LO products; lines connect dots corresponding to the pair-wise male/female analyses at different experimental days. Right panel: data for LTB 4 and 5-HETE. (C and D) Effects of zileuton on 5-LO product formation in male and female whole blood stimulated with LPS/fMLP. Data are expressed as ng/ml plasma (C) or percentage of control (D); mean + SEM; n = 4 male and n = 4 female. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

In order to assess the efficiency of LT synthesis inhibitors in more detail, analysis of 5-LO product formation evoked by LPS/fMLP in blood was performed in a larger sample population by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) (28), where other AA-derived lipid mediators could also be monitored. After analysis of 35 male and female donors in paired experiments, LPS/fMLP-stimulated 5-LO product formation was 2.6-fold higher in female versus male blood (Figure 2B; 95% CI: 2.1–3.0). LTB 4 and 5-H(p)ETE were the major 5-LO products formed, with constantly higher levels in females (Figure 2B), while only traces of LTC 4 were detected (Supplemental Figure 1). Partially higher basal levels of 8-, 11-, 12- and 15-HETE were observed in unstimulated male blood, but this difference vanished after stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1).

Next, the potencies of direct 5-LO inhibitors were evaluated side by side in male and female blood. Zileuton efficiently inhibited 5-LO product formation in blood of both sexes. Although a more pronounced reduction was evident in female versus male blood when absolute amounts of 5-LO products were considered (Figure 2C), no sex difference in the IC 50 values was evident after normalization of data as percentage of uninhibited (=100%) control (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 1). In analogy to zileuton, no significant sex bias was observed in the potency of other direct 5-LO inhibitors, irrespective of the molecular mechanism of interference with 5-LO. Thus, the iron ligand–type 5-LO inhibitor BWA4C, the redox-type inhibitor AA-861, the nonredox-type inhibitor ZM230487, and also celecoxib and compound 11a (identified as 5-LO inhibitors; refs. 29, 30) gave equal IC 50 values in male and female blood, with only minor differences in the efficiency at defined concentrations (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2).

Distinct inhibitors of LT synthesis show higher efficiency in female than in male blood. Release of AA from phospholipids by cPLA 2 α and its transfer via FLAP to 5-LO is critical for LT biosynthesis. A specific cPLA 2 α inhibitor (pyrrolidine-1 or RSC-3388) blocked 5-LO product formation in LPS/fMLP-stimulated blood from males and females equally well (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 1). In contrast, the FLAP inhibitor MK886 was significantly more potent in female blood, and total suppression was observed in male blood only at a concentration 10 times higher than in females (30 versus 3 μM; Figure 3A; Supplemental Table 1). Similarly, the FLAP inhibitor from the quinoline series BAY-X 1005 (31), also known as DG-031 or veliflapon, was significantly more potent in female than in male blood (Figure 3B), and a similar tendency was observed for the FLAP inhibitor MK591, an indole-quinoline hybrid (Supplemental Table 2). Finally, licofelone (a biphenyl pyrrolizine) and sulindac sulfide (Ssi, an indene derivative), which are classified as novel-type 5-LO inhibitors that preferentially interfere with cellular activation of 5-LO by blocking 5-LO translocation to the nuclear membrane where FLAP resides (32, 33), were effective only in female blood (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 1). Together, FLAP inhibitors and distinct novel-type 5-LO inhibitors that block 5-LO nuclear translocation are more efficient in female blood, whereas no sex differences were observed for a cPLA 2 inhibitor and various types of direct 5-LO inhibitors.

Figure 3 FLAP inhibitors and novel-type 5-LO inhibitors are more potent in female than in male blood. Effects of the FLAP inhibitors MK886 (A) and BAY-X 1005 and of the novel-type 5-LO inhibitors licofelone and Ssi (B) on 5-LO product formation in male and female blood stimulated at 37°C with LPS (1 μg/ml; 30 minutes) and fMLP (1 μM; 15 minutes). Data are expressed as ng/ml plasma (A, left panel) or as percentage of control (A, right panel; B), means + SEM; n = 4. The amount of (B) 5-LO products in 100% controls were as follows: BAY-X 1005: male, 9.9 ± 1.0 ng/ml; female, 37.8 ± 5.4 ng/ml; licofelone: male, 11.7 ± 0.9 ng/ml; female, 27.5 ± 6.0 ng/ml; Ssi: male, 18.2 ± 4.5 ng/ml; female, 39.2 ± 10.1 ng/ml. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. corresponding male, ANOVA plus Bonferroni. (C) 5-LO product formation in male and female whole blood stimulated at 37°C with LPS (1 μg/ml; 30 minutes) and fMLP (1 μM; 15 minutes) after preincubation for 10 minutes with vehicle (0.05% EtOH) or 5α-DHT (30 nM); n = 11; paired t test. (D) Effects of zileuton, MK886, licofelone, and SSi on 5-LO product formation in female and male blood stimulated with LPS/fMLP after preincubation for 10 minutes with vehicle (0.05% EtOH) or 5α-DHT (30 nM). Data are expressed as percentage of control, mean + SEM; n = 4. 5-LO products in 100% controls were as follows: zileuton: male, 7.3 ± 0.2 ng/ml (veh) and 7.3 ± 0.1 ng/ml (5α-DHT); female, 25.5 ± 4.6 ng/ml (veh) and 18.5 ± 6 ng/ml (5α-DHT); MK886: male, 9.7 ± 1.4 ng/ml (veh) and 10.1 ± 1.6 ng/ml (5α-DHT); female, 42.8 ± 14.0 ng/ml (veh) and 27.1 ± 12.0 ng/ml (5α-DHT); licofelone: male, 19.4 ± 9.0 ng/ml (veh) and 20.4 ± 7.5 ng/ml (5α-DHT); female, 30.8 ± 9.9 ng/ml (veh) and 22.6 ± 7.3 ng/ml (5α-DHT); Ssi: male, 9.6 ± 3.0 ng/ml (veh) and 11.3 ± 4.0 ng/ml (5α-DHT); female, 19.1 ± 2.7 ng/ml (veh) and 14.3 ± 2.8 ng/ml (5α-DHT). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for female plus 5α-DHT vs. female plus vehicle, ANOVA plus Bonferroni.

In agreement with our previous study (11), preincubation of blood from females with 5α-DHT (10 or 30 nM) significantly reduced the synthesis of 5-LO products (LTB 4 , its trans isomers, 20-OH-LTB 4 , and 5-HETE) upon stimulation with A23187 (Supplemental Table 1) or with LPS/fMLP where 5α-DHT pretreatment of blood from males caused no change (Figure 3C). The sex hormones 17β-estradiol (30 nM) and progesterone (1 μM) were without significant effect in this respect. 5α-DHT did not modify the efficiency of the direct 5-LO inhibitor zileuton in both male and female blood (Figure 3D). However, 5α-DHT significantly impaired the effects of MK886 and licofelone in female, but not in male, blood, and a similar tendency was observed for Ssi (Figure 3D). In contrast, the efficiency of the inhibitors was not significantly affected by 17β-estradiol and progesterone.

Sex-related effects of LT biosynthesis inhibitors in neutrophils and monocytes. Sex-related potencies of LT biosynthesis inhibitors in blood might derive from diverse effects in LT-generating cells. Neutrophils and monocytes account for 80% and 20% of 5-LO products in blood, respectively (34), which is in agreement with the relative number of neutrophils and monocytes in blood (neutrophils were 81.0% ± 2.3% in males and 84.0% ± 1.8% in females of the total number of neutrophils plus monocytes; n = 6). While eosinophils are major sources for cysLTs in asthmatic airways (35), they are sparsely present in blood (1%–4% of leukocytes) and require laborious isolation where reversible androgen effects may vanish (11), making respective studies with isolated eosinophils difficult. After normalization on the sum of neutrophils and monocytes, the amount of 5-LO products was higher in LPS/fMLP-stimulated blood from females versus males (Supplemental Figure 3A). Accordingly, formation of 5-LO products in isolated neutrophils and monocytes from females stimulated by LPS/fMLP was higher compared with those in male cells, while the products of other LOs were either not different or even partially higher in males (e.g., 12- and 15-HETE in monocytes; LC-MS/MS in Supplemental Figure 3). In intact cells, LTB 4 was detected as the main 5-LO product and thus evaluated in subsequent inhibitor studies.

In female neutrophils, superior potencies of MK886 and licofelone were observed compared with those in males (Figure 4A), which were abolished upon preincubation at 37°C with 5α-DHT (Figure 4B). The less pronounced sex bias under these conditions (compared with whole blood, Figure 3, A and B) may depend on the reversibility of the hormonal effects during and after cell isolation from blood (11). No significant sex- or 5α-DHT–related difference was observed for zileuton and Ssi (at 1 and 10 μM, respectively, concentrations higher than the IC 50 ; Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4). In monocytes, licofelone and Ssi were more active in females, and zileuton and MK886 were instead equally potent between the sexes (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4). Preincubation of monocytes with 5α-DHT partially reduced the effect of Ssi in female cells (Supplemental Figure 4). Notably, the mechanisms for sex-related differences in 5-LO product formation were cell type dependent: in neutrophils, agonist-induced 5-LO nuclear membrane association differed between male and female cells (11), while in monocytes, sex differences in 5-LO activity were instead related to variant PLD activities (12). Conclusively, some sex differences observed in whole blood seem to be mediated by neutrophils (MK886) and others by monocytes (Ssi) or both cell types (licofelone), and androgens are seemingly responsible for these differences.

Figure 4 Effect of LT synthesis inhibitors in male and female neutrophils and monocytes. Effects of MK886, licofelone, or Ssi on LTB 4 formation in male and female (A and B) neutrophils stimulated at 37°C with LPS (1 μg/ml; 30 minutes) or Ada (0.3 U/ml; 20 minutes) plus fMLP (1 μM; 5 minutes) and (C) monocytes stimulated at 37°C with LPS (1 μg/ml; 15 minutes) plus fMLP (1 μM; 10 minutes). In B, cells were preincubated for 10 minutes with vehicle (0.05% EtOH) or 5α-DHT (10 nM). Data are expressed as percentage of control, mean + SEM; n = 3. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. corresponding male (A and C). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 for female plus 5α-DHT vs. female plus vehicle, ANOVA plus Bonferroni (B). The amount of LTB 4 in 100% controls was as follows: (A) male, 1.0 ± 0.3 ng per 107 cells; female, 2.4 ± 1.0 ng per 107 cells; (B) male, 1.4 ± 0.1 ng per 107 cells (veh) and 1.2 ± 0.2 ng per 107 cells (5α-DHT); female, 3.3 ± 0.5 ng per 107 cells (veh) and 2.1 ± 0.2 ng per 107 cells (5α-DHT); (C) male, 4.8 ± 1.8 ng per 107 cells; female, 11.9 ± 2.7 ng per 107 cells.

5-LO/FLAP complex assembly is sex dependent and blocked by 5α-DHT. A common feature of those LT synthesis inhibitors that were affected by the sex or 5α-DHT is their ability to prevent 5-LO/FLAP interaction, either by blocking 5-LO nuclear translocation (i.e., licofelone and Ssi) (32, 33) or by direct binding to FLAP (i.e., MK886 and BAY-X 1005) (7). We thus hypothesized that a sex bias in 5-LO/FLAP interaction, due to androgens, might underlie the different efficiencies of FLAP inhibitors and licofelone/Ssi. 5-LO/FLAP complex assembly at the nuclear membrane was studied using PLA that unravels in situ interactions of proteins that are in close proximity (<40 nm) (7, 36). In resting human neutrophils and monocytes of both sexes, only sporadic 5-LO/FLAP signals were detectable (Figure 5A). Interestingly, in A23187-stimulated cells from females, substantial 5-LO/FLAP interaction signals were evident, but only very few appeared in stimulated male cells (Figure 5A). Accordingly, pretreatment of female neutrophils and monocytes with 10 nM 5α-DHT for only 10 minutes prevented 5-LO/FLAP complex formation (Figure 5B), which is actually a typical feature of FLAP inhibitors, such as MK886 (100 nM, Figure 5B) and BAY-X 1005 (7). Note that 5α-DHT exposure for only 3 minutes suffices to suppress 5-LO product formation in monocytes without marked changes for prolonged preincubation periods (Supplemental Figure 5). Moreover, to correlate the androgen-related sex differences of LT levels in mouse peritonitis (see Figure 1, C and D) to 5-LO/FLAP interactions, we studied 5-LO/FLAP complex assembly in resident PMs isolated from male and female mice. Only in female PMs, 5-LO/FLAP signals were observed after A23187 challenge, and preincubation with 10 nM 5α-DHT (for 10 minutes) prevented 5-LO/FLAP complex formation (Figure 5C). Together, these data imply that the assembly of 5-LO/FLAP complexes upon cell activation by A23187 occurs preferentially in female cells and that it is impeded by androgens. The observation that 5-LO/FLAP complex assembly is hardly operative in male or 5α-DHT–treated females cells may explain why inhibitors preventing the 5-LO/FLAP interaction are less effective in males or in females under testosterone treatment.