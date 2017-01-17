Retraction

See the related article at iPSC-derived β cells model diabetes due to glucokinase deficiency.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2013;123(7):3146–3153. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI67638

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92775

The corresponding authors were made aware of karyotype abnormalities through a routine quality control test of pluripotent stem cells used in the studies reported in this paper. After extensive internal review and genetic analysis, they found that the karyotypes of some of the cells used for the experiments reported were abnormal and that the normal karyotypes shown in Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 2 were not from cell lines used in the study. They also cannot confirm the endonuclease-mediated correction of the mutant GCK G299R allele. H. Hua takes responsibility for the characterization and presentation of cell line karyotypes and the genetic manipulations. Because of these discrepancies, the authors wish to retract the article. They apologize for these errors and for any inconvenience caused to others.