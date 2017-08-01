Gentamicin induces functional type VII collagen in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa patients

In the study, we found that both topical and intradermal administration of gentamicin to RDEB patients with nonsense mutations induced PTC read-through and created new type VII collagen and AFs that persisted for at least 3 months. Importantly, short-term gentamicin by either route of administration did not produce any untoward side effects in any of the patients. In addition, the open wounds treated with topical gentamicin exhibited improved epidermal-dermal adherence, reduced new blister formation, and enhanced wound closure compared with that of wounds treated with placebo.

The goal of any RDEB therapy is to generate sufficient levels of functional full-length type VII collagen that is properly located in the DEJ of the patient’s skin and that creates sufficient AF structures to provide good adherence between the epidermis and dermis of the skin. One does not need to have 100% of the normal complement of AFs observed in NHS to have good epidermal-dermal adherence. Rather, there are several lines of evidence to show that only 35% of the number of AFs in NHS is sufficient to provide good epidermal-dermal adherence (39, 40). Therefore, restoration of type VII collagen to 35% of that seen in NHS or greater is a valid therapeutic goal. In this study, we showed that gentamicin induced PTC read-through and restored type VII collagen at the DEJ of 3 RDEB patients to levels of more than 50% that of NHS.

Our previous in vitro study utilized fibroblasts from 2 patients enrolled in the current study (patients 2 and 5) and showed that gentamicin induced type VII collagen expression at 15%–40% of that of normal human fibroblasts (34). In the present human study, in response to gentamicin, these 2 patients generated type VII collagen levels that were 19%–23% of that of NHS. Patient 3 had the greatest response to gentamicin, with type VII collagen levels exceeding that of normal skin. Patient 3’s fibroblasts in culture, likewise, generated the highest levels of type VII collagen in response to gentamicin (data not shown). Similar correlations of the in vitro–cultured cell responses and in vivo clinical responses to gentamicin have been reported in patients with CF (31). In our study, the number of patients is small, but it is possible that the in vitro responses of cell cultures to gentamicin may predict the clinical response of the patient to gentamicin therapy.

In this study, it is interesting to note that despite stop codon mutations, the majority of the RDEB patients expressed small amounts of mutated type VII collagen before gentamicin treatment (4 of 5 patients; see Table 1). Similar findings were reported in other genetic diseases caused by PTCs, such as CF and DMD. In addition, it was reported that baseline protein expression was responsible for stable transcripts escaping nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) and appeared to be predictive of a positive gentamicin response in patients with CF and DMD (27, 30). In accordance with these studies, the RDEB patients who had some baseline type VII collagen at their DEJ responded more favorably than patients who had minimal or no type VII collagen in their skin. For example, patient 3 and patient 4, who had the highest levels of pretreatment type VII collagen in their skin, responded the best to gentamicin, with induced new type VII collagen levels of over 150% of those of NHS. In contrast, gentamicin treatment of patient 2, who had no pretreatment type VII collagen, resulted in new type VII collagen expression that was only 20% of that observed in NHS. These data indicate that mRNA transcripts escaping NMD may serve as a template for stop codon read-through induced by gentamicin. As with CF and DMD, it is possible that having a basal level of type VII collagen at the DEJ of skin can potentially serve as a marker for those most likely to respond to PTC read-through treatment.

Compared with the proteins generated by gentamicin in CF and DMD patients with nonsense mutations, type VII collagen is a much larger protein (MW = 900 kDa as a trimer) that becomes conformed into even larger connective tissue structures. Collagens are long-lived, stable macromolecules with slow turnover times (41, 42). We have shown previously that injected human recombinant type VII collagen stably incorporated into the DEJ of RDEB-like mice and persisted there for at least 3 months (7, 10). In this study, 3 of the treated patients maintained type VII collagen levels in excess of 50% of that in NHS for at least 3 months. Given this response to short-term gentamicin treatment and the marked stability of AFs once they are formed, we believe that in RDEB patients with nonsense mutations, gentamicin could likely be delivered as short-term, pulse therapy to maintain a sufficient number of AFs at their DEJ.

Since the insertion of a random amino acid in some read-through product may generate full-length proteins that are not fully functional, it is important to assess whether gentamicin-induced type VII collagen resulted in clinical improvement. The evidence in this study that the gentamicin-induced type VII collagen was functional in these patients is the fact that it formed normal AF structures. In addition, topically administered gentamicin, compared with placebo, improved dermal-epidermal adherence, induced durable wound closure of erosive skin wounds, and decreased new blister formation at the treated sites. A previously reported study showed that needle injection of RDEB skin and the administration of fibroblast culture medium alone generated an observable clinical improvement (43). In the current study, however, neither the placebo ointment applied topically nor the placebo injected intradermally demonstrated any positive clinical effect or generated any increase in type VII collagen or AFs at the treatment sites. It is important to point out that previous intradermal injection of fibroblast culture medium was performed in open wounds, whereas the intradermal injections of placebo in the current study were performed on intact skin, not open wounds.

In RDEB, the majority of skin erosions and wounds are colonized with ambient bacteria, and therefore, any antibiotic that reduces bacterial colonization by itself will improve wound closure. Therefore, it is possible that topical gentamicin improved wound closure due to its antimicrobial effects rather than its ability to induce PTC read-through and increase type VII collagen and AFs. In this study, we found that none of the test sites (either treated with gentamicin or placebo) exhibited a frank infection at day 0 and during the 3-month treatment period. While it is possible that the gentamicin-treated sites had lower bacterial counts, the generation of new type VII collagen and AFs at the DEJ only in the gentamicin-treated sites strongly suggests that the likely major mechanism by which gentamicin improved clinical wound healing was by its ability to read through PTCs and generate new type VII collagen and AFs. This is consistent with our previous study showing that topical recombinant type VII collagen promotes wound closure (8).

It is well known that 2 major potential side effects associated with gentamicin use are nephrotoxicity and ototoxicity. We found no evidence of either with our short-term topical and intradermal gentamicin at 1 and 3 months after treatment. This was expected, since our topical and intradermal doses were far less than those used in previously published clinical studies (DMD and CF) in which systemic gentamicin at 7.5–10 mg/kg exhibited no toxicity (30, 31). The amounts of gentamicin administered in our current study were much lower than systemic doses of gentamicin routinely given to patients for infections, even if 100% of the topical or intradermal gentamicin had entered the subject’s systemic circulation.

One potential side effect of newly generated type VII collagen by gentamicin treatment in these patients is the induction of autoimmunity against new type VII collagen domains that the patient’s immune system had never seen. The patient’s immune system may view the new type VII collagen domains as a “nonself” foreign protein and mount an immune response. Since the central deficit in RDEB patients is the lack of type VII collagen and AFs and the goal of any curative therapy is to restore type VII collagen and AFs, this potential problem will exist with any therapeutic approach to RDEB. It is important to point out that more than 60% of RDEB patients retain the NC1 domain of type VII collagen (44), which contains the most antigenic regions within type VII collagen for antibody production (45, 46). Therefore, most RDEB patients’ immune systems have seen the most antigenic part of the molecule and recognize it as a self-protein. Fortunately, in this study, gentamicin therapy did not induce any new anti–type VII collagen autoantibodies in the sera of these patients, nor were there any new anti–type VII collagen antibody deposits in the patients’ skin.

While our data demonstrated the safety and efficacy of gentamicin therapy in restoring type VII collagen to RDEB patients, there were several limitations to this pilot study related to the design and conduct of the present study. The number of patients studied was small. Only 5 patients with bona fide RDEB due to nonsense mutations in their COL7A1 gene were studied. This is because RDEB itself is exceedingly rare (0.5–1 per 1 million population) and those with nonsense mutations even rarer (47). The second limitation is that only 2 open-wound test sites treated with topical agents and 2 intact skin test sites treated with intradermal injections were evaluated. This limitation was due to designing a pilot study that had a tolerable number of skin biopsies for each patient. RDEB patients have been traumatized since birth by doctor visits and have a substantial fear factor, particularly involving skin biopsies. For that reason, each patient only had 4 test sites for evaluation. The small number of patients and the small number of wounds evaluated made the study less amenable to a robust statistical analysis. A third limitation was choosing the test sites. While we tried to choose open wound areas of roughly the same size and duration being open, the latter parameter relied on the patient’s memory of the wounds. In general, the test sites chosen by the patients were reported to be chronic, nonhealing wounds. RDEB patients have marked skin fragility and their blisters and erosive wounds are initiated by innocuous trauma. In pairing the 2 test sites, we did not match them for how likely they were to be subjected to trauma. Therefore, it is conceivable that one test site was in an area that was more prone to trauma than its matched test site. This may have been the case with patient 4, where the topical gentamicin–treated test site was exposed to more trauma than the placebo-treated test site. This may have confounded any wound-healing benefit provided by gentamicin despite the observed increased in type VII collagen (see Table 2). Finally, there are at least 70 reported unique nonsense mutations associated with RDEB, and the present study only examined 5 nonsense mutations. Our data may not reflect all potential responses in patients harboring other different nonsense mutations. It is important, however, to point out that 4 nonsense mutations studied here, R236X, R578X, R1683X, and R2814X, are recurrent mutations in RDEB patients and account for 8% of total RDEB patients and 25% of RDEB patients who have nonsense mutations (32, 33).

While the 5 RDEB patients carry 5 different types of nonsense mutations in this study, 2 mutations, R236X and R2814, were particularly responsive to gentamicin-induced PTC read-through, while 3 other mutations, R578X, R613X and R1683X, showed less response. It has been shown previously that the type of stop codon (UGA>UAG>UAA) as well as the immediate downstream nucleotides (C>U>G>A) determine the relative read-through ability of any particular PTC mutation (18, 21). In our previous in vitro study of 22 RDEB nonsense mutations, we observed differential responses to gentamicin (34). However, we did not observe an apparent correlation between the read-through capacity and the type, context of each stop codon, or proximity to exon-intron boundaries, albeit with a limited sample size examined.

Various therapeutic strategies have been envisioned for RDEB based on preclinical animal models and clinical trials. These have included intradermal injection of allogeneic dermal fibroblasts or gene-corrected RDEB fibroblasts (11, 14, 16), intradermal injection of lentiviral vectors expressing type VII collagen (48), intradermal injection or topical application of recombinant type VII collagen protein (6–8), intravenous injection of type VII collagen protein itself or fibroblasts that synthesize and secrete type VII collagen (9, 10, 12), transplantation of bone marrow stem cells, and gene-corrected keratinocyte autografts (13, 15, 17, 49). None of the above are consistently efficacious, and some of them involve substantial risk and considerable invasiveness. Gentamicin therapy has many advantages compared with these therapies. First, the RDEB patients are not exposed to live cells, exogenous DNA or RNA, or viral vectors. Secondly, topical and intradermal gentamicin are commercially available, safe, inexpensive, and logistically simple to apply. Finally, gentamicin is exceedingly well characterized, with its potential side effects known, and either administration tested here can be readily performed in an outpatient clinic or at home.

In summary, our study demonstrates for what we believe is the first time that pharmacological suppression of PTC mutations by gentamicin in RDEB patients can restore sufficient levels of functional type VII collagen and AFs. The future goals of our research will be to determine the dose of gentamicin and the frequency of gentamicin delivery that optimize the generation of type VII collagen and AFs at the DEJ of RDEB patients. We will also determine whether gentamicin could be administered systemically to these patients and simultaneously treat all of their wounds, including those in the esophagus. We believe gentamicin therapy holds great promise for the 30% of RDEB patients who carry nonsense mutations. Finally, gentamicin-mediated therapy for suppressing PTCs may also be applied to other inherited skin diseases caused by nonsense mutations.