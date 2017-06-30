Kinase-independent functions of RIPK1 regulate hepatocyte survival and liver carcinogenesis

RIPK1 prevents LPS-induced liver injury by inhibiting TNF-induced hepatocyte apoptosis. To study the role of RIPK1 in the liver, we generated mice with LPC-specific RIPK1 knockout (RIPK1LPC-KO) by crossing mice carrying loxP-flanked Ripk1 alleles (8) with Alfp-Cre transgenics, which mediate efficient Cre recombination in hepatocytes and biliary epithelial cells, but not in endothelial or Kupffer cells (28). RIPK1LPC-KO mice were born at the expected Mendelian frequency and did not show signs of liver pathology (16). To address the role of RIPK1 in liver responses to endotoxic shock, we injected RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl littermates with a low dose of LPS (5 μg/g of body weight [BW]). All RIPK1LPC-KO mice became terminally ill and were sacrificed within 6 hours after LPS injection, in contrast with their Ripk1fl/fl littermates, which all survived (Figure 1A). RIPK1LPC-KO mice showed strongly elevated levels of serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) 5.5 hours after LPS injection, indicative of severe liver damage (Figure 1B). Consistently, immunostaining of liver sections with antibodies against cleaved caspase-3 (CC3) as well as immunoblot analysis of liver protein extracts for CC3 and cleaved PARP1 revealed increased hepatocyte apoptosis in livers from LPS-injected RIPK1LPC-KO mice (Figure 1, C and D). LPS administration induced similar levels of TNF expression in the serum of RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl mice, suggesting that the increased liver damage in RIPK1LPC-KO mice was not due to higher TNF levels, but rather to the sensitivity of RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes to TNF-induced apoptosis (Figure 1E). To assess the mechanism of LPS-induced apoptosis, we prepared primary hepatocytes from RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl mice and observed that RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes died spontaneously within 24 hours after isolation (Figure 1F). Treatment with the pan-caspase inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK prevented the spontaneous death of RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes, suggesting they die by apoptosis. Furthermore, neutralizing antibodies against TNF partially inhibited spontaneous apoptosis of RIPK1-deficient primary hepatocytes, while anti-FasL antibodies had no effect, even when given together with anti-TNF (Figure 1F). These results suggest that TNF produced by liver cells during preparation and early in vitro culture drives apoptosis of RIPK1-deficient primary hepatocytes.

Figure 1 RIPK1 prevents LPS-induced liver injury by inhibiting TNF-mediated hepatocyte death. (A and B) Graphs depicting survival (A) and serum ALT levels (B) of 9-week-old Ripk1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO mice at 5.5 hours after LPS injection. ***P < 0.005, Mantel-Cox test (A); ***P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA (B). (C) Representative images of liver sections from the indicated mice immunostained for CC3 (n = 4–5 per genotype). Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Immunoblot analysis for CC3 and cleaved PARP1 in liver lysates from the indicated mice. Actin was used as loading control. (E) Graph depicting serum TNF levels of 9-week-old Ripk1fl/fl (0 hours, n = 4; 1 hour, 2 hours, 8 hours, n = 6) and RIPK1LPC-KO mice (0 hours, 1 hour, 2 hours, n = 6; 8 hours, n = 2) injected with LPS (mean ± SEM). (F) Graph depicting survival of primary hepatocytes from Ripk1fl/fl or RIPK1LPC-KO mice cultured for 24 hours in the presence or absence of anti-TNF, anti-FasL, or Z-VAD-FMK. ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. (G) Immunoblot analysis of p-IκBα and IκBα in total protein lysates of Z-VAD-FMK–treated Ripk1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO primary hepatocytes stimulated with TNF for the depicted time periods. (H) Immunoblot analysis for RelA in cytoplasmic and nuclear extracts from Z-VAD-FMK–stimulated Ripk1fl/fl or RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes. Actin and lamin A/C were used as loading controls. (I) qRT-PCR analysis of NF-κB target gene expression in TNF-stimulated Ripk1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO primary hepatocytes in the presence of Z-VAD-FMK. Mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.005, 2-way ANOVA. Graphs show relative mRNA expression normalized to Tbp. (J and K) Graphs depicting survival (J) and serum ALT levels (K) of 9-week-old mice with indicated genotypes 5.5 hours after LPS injection. Serum ALT levels of Ripk1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO mice are included in Figure 1B. ***P < 0.005, Mantel-Cox test (J); *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA (K).

Because NF-κB inhibition sensitizes hepatocytes to LPS/TNF-induced apoptosis (16), we assessed TNF-induced NF-κB activation in primary hepatocytes from RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl mice. To prevent the spontaneous death of RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes, we cultured them in the presence of Z-VAD-FMK. TNF stimulation caused rapid phosphorylation and degradation of IκB and robust nuclear accumulation of RelA in Ripk1fl/fl hepatocytes, while RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes showed impaired NF-κB activation (Figure 1, G and H). In addition, RIPK1 deficiency reduced the TNF-induced expression of the NF-κB–dependent genes TNF alpha induced protein 3 (Tnfaip3), baculoviral IAP repeat-containing 3 (Birc3), nuclear factor of kappa light polypeptide gene enhancer in B cells inhibitor, alpha (Nfkbia), and Tnf (Figure 1I). Therefore, RIPK1 deficiency partially inhibited TNF-mediated NF-κB activation in hepatocytes, suggesting that impaired NF-κB signaling contributes to the increased sensitivity of RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes to apoptosis.

Our in vitro experiments in primary hepatocytes suggested that LPS could cause liver damage in RIPK1LPC-KO mice by triggering TNFR1-induced hepatocyte apoptosis. To address the role of TNFR1-mediated hepatocyte apoptosis in RIPK1LPC-KO mice, we crossed them with Tnfr1fl/fl (29), Traddfl/fl (30), and Faddfl/fl (31) mice to generate RIPK1LPC-KO mice that additionally lacked TNFR1, TRADD, or FADD in LPCs (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92508DS1). LPC-specific ablation of FADD fully protected RIPK1LPC-KO mice from LPS-induced hepatocyte death and liver damage, showing that LPS triggers liver failure in these mice by inducing FADD–caspase-8–dependent hepatocyte apoptosis (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). LPS-induced hepatocyte apoptosis in RIPK1LPC-KO mice was also fully prevented by LPC-specific ablation of TNFR1, demonstrating that LPS causes liver damage indirectly by triggering the expression of TNF that acts via TNFR1 to kill RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Moreover, LPC-specific Tradd knockout also protected RIPK1LPC-KO mice from LPS-induced liver damage, showing that the TNF-induced activation of caspase-8–mediated apoptosis in RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes was dependent on TRADD (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Therefore, LPS administration in vivo caused liver failure in RIPK1LPC-KO mice by triggering TNFR1-induced, TRADD-mediated activation of FADD–caspase-8–dependent apoptosis of RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes.

We then assessed the role of TNFR1, TRADD, and FADD in spontaneous apoptosis of RIPK1-deficient primary hepatocytes. Primary hepatocytes from RIPK1LPC-KO FADDLPC-KO mice had viability similar to that of control Ripk1fl/fl hepatocytes, showing that RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes die by FADD/caspase-8–mediated apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 1D). Deficiency in TNFR1 could only partially reduce the spontaneous death of RIPK1-deficient primary hepatocytes, consistent with the partial protective effect of anti-TNF treatment (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1D). Interestingly, Tradd knockout was almost as efficient as FADD deficiency in protecting RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes from spontaneous death (Supplemental Figure 1D). Therefore, RIPK1-deficient primary hepatocytes undergo spontaneous FADD–caspase-8–dependent apoptosis that is induced in part by TNF and partly by other, yet unknown, receptors that also utilize TRADD as an adapter.

The finding that Fadd knockout could fully protect RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes from LPS/TNF-induced death in vivo and in vitro suggested that, in contrast with other cell types in which RIPK1 prevents both apoptosis and necroptosis, in the liver, RIPK1 deficiency sensitizes cells exclusively to apoptosis. To assess the capacity of TNF to trigger necroptosis in hepatocytes, we treated primary hepatocytes from Ripk1fl/fl or RIPK1LPC-KO mice with TNF in the presence of cycloheximide (CHX) and Z-VAD-FMK. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1E, TNF plus CHX treatment efficiently killed WT hepatocytes and this death was completely prevented in the presence of Z-VAD-FMK. Also, Z-VAD-FMK fully prevented the death of RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes induced by treatment with TNF or TNF plus CHX. Therefore, in contrast with other cell types in which Z-VAD-FMK treatment prevents apoptosis, but sensitizes cells to necroptosis, hepatocytes seem to be resistant to the induction of necroptosis. The very low levels of RIPK3 expression in hepatocytes most likely account for the resistance of these cells to necroptosis (Supplemental Figure 1F).

RIPK1 and RelA cooperate to prevent chronic liver disease and cancer. RIPK1LPC-KO mice did not develop signs of spontaneous liver pathology even at the age of 1 year. Moreover, mice with NF-κB deficiency in LPCs do not develop spontaneous liver disease and cancer, in contrast with LPC-specific NEMO-deficient mice, which develop chronic steatohepatitis and HCC (16). We reasoned that RIPK1 may cooperate with NF-κB to inhibit hepatocyte death and prevent chronic liver disease and cancer. To test this hypothesis, we generated mice lacking both RIPK1 and RelA in LPCs (Ripk1fl/fl Relafl/fl Alfp-Cre, hereafter referred to as RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice; Figure 2A). RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice showed strongly elevated serum ALT levels, indicating spontaneous liver damage at the age of 8 weeks (Figure 2B). In contrast, ablation of RIPK1 in combination with heterozygous knockout of Rela or ablation of RelA in combination with heterozygous knockout of Ripk1 did not cause considerable spontaneous liver damage (Figure 2B). In addition, about 50% of the RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice showed mildly elevated total serum bilirubin levels (Figure 2C), which correlated with higher levels of alkaline phosphatase compared with mice with normal bilirubin (Supplemental Figure 2A), indicating the presence of biliary damage. Of note, elevated total bilirubin (BILT) levels correlated with lower ALT levels in these mice (Figure 2B) and reduced ductular response, observed by immunostaining for CK-19 (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, the gross morphology and bile duct integrity were not affected. Immunohistological analysis of liver sections from 8-week-old RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice revealed increased numbers of CC3+ cells, indicating elevated hepatocyte apoptosis (Figure 2D). In addition, immunostaining for Ki67 revealed strongly elevated numbers of proliferating hepatocytes in the livers of RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice (Figure 2D). Moreover, immunostaining for F4/80 revealed increased numbers of macrophages in livers from RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Furthermore, the livers of RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice exhibited strong bridging fibrosis, as exemplified by the activation of hepatic stellate cells visualized by immunostaining for α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) as well as collagen deposition revealed by Sirius red staining (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2C). Therefore, combined ablation of RIPK1 and RelA in LPCs caused spontaneous hepatocyte apoptosis and compensatory proliferation, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Figure 2 RIPK1 and RelA cooperate to prevent spontaneous hepatocyte death and HCC development independently of TNFR1 signaling. (A) Immunoblot analysis of liver lysates from 8-week-old mice with the indicated genotypes. Actin was used as loading control. (B and C) Graph depicting serum ALT (B) and BILT (C) levels in 8-week-old mice with the indicated genotypes. Empty data points in ALT graph correspond to mice with mildly elevated bilirubin levels (>0.7 mg/dl). ***P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA. (D) Representative images of liver sections from 8-week-old mice with the indicated genotypes are stained with H&E or immunostained with the indicated antibodies. (E) Representative liver images from 50-week-old mice with the indicated genotypes. (F and G) Tumor load in mice with the indicated genotypes as estimated by quantification of the tumor number per liver and liver weight (LW) to BW ratio (F) and tumor size distribution (G). ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA (F); ***P < 0.005, χ2 test (G). (H) Representative images of H&E-stained liver sections from 50-week-old mice with the indicated genotypes. HCC/dysplastic nodule areas are marked with an asterisk. Scale bars: 200 μm (D and H); 1 cm (E).

Considering that LPS-induced acute liver damage in RIPK1LPC-KO mice depended on TNFR1-mediated hepatocyte apoptosis (see Supplemental Figure 1), we reasoned that the spontaneous development of chronic liver disease in RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice might also be driven by TNFR1 signaling. We therefore generated RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice that additionally lacked TNFR1 in LPCs (Ripk1fl/fl Relafl/fl Tnfr1fl/fl Alfp-Cre mice, hereafter referred to as RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice; Figure 2A). Surprisingly, LPC-specific TNFR1 deficiency did not prevent or ameliorate liver damage and cholestasis in RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice, as indicated by similar levels of serum ALT (Figure 2B). Lack of TNFR1 did not affect the levels of BILT, but reduced the levels of alkaline phosphatase in the serum of RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice, indicating that TNFR1 signaling contributes to cholangiocyte damage (Supplemental Figure 2A). Moreover, immunohistochemical analysis of liver sections revealed that LPC-specific TNFR1 deficiency did not inhibit spontaneous hepatocyte apoptosis, compensatory proliferation, and fibrosis in RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice (Figure 2D). Therefore, in contrast with its essential role in LPS-induced liver damage in RIPK1LPC-KO mice, TNFR1 signaling in LPCs does not play an important role in the development of spontaneous hepatocyte apoptosis and chronic liver damage caused by combined LPC-specific deficiency of RIPK1 and RelA.

Macroscopic and histological examination of livers from 1-year-old mice revealed the presence of liver tumors in all RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice examined (Figures 2, E–H). In contrast, no liver tumors were observed in RIPK1LPC-KO or RelALPC-KO mice (ref. 16 and data not shown). Thus, the chronic liver disease caused by combined loss of RIPK1 and RelA in LPCs culminated in the development of liver tumors. Consistent with the finding that TNFR1 deficiency did not prevent liver damage in RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO mice, 1-year-old RIPK1LPC-KO RelALPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice developed liver tumors (Figure 2, E and F), although their size appeared to be somewhat smaller (Figure 2G), suggesting that TNFR1 signaling likely contributes to tumor progression in these mice. Collectively, these results showed that RIPK1- and RelA-dependent canonical NF-κB signaling act synergistically to prevent spontaneously triggered TNFR1-independent hepatocyte apoptosis, chronic liver disease, and the development of liver cancer.

RIPK1 deficiency reduces carcinogen-induced liver tumorigenesis. To study the role of RIPK1 in carcinogen-induced liver tumorigenesis, we used the widely established model of diethylnitrosamine-induced (DEN-induced) liver carcinogenesis (32). Male RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl littermate mice were injected with 25 mg/kg DEN at the age of 2 weeks, and liver tumors were assessed at the age of 32 weeks. RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl mice showed similar BW gain and serum ALT levels at the age of 32 weeks (Figure 3, A and B), indicating that RIPK1 deficiency did not compromise major liver functions in response to DEN injection. Macroscopic examination revealed liver tumors in all Ripk1fl/fl mice but in less than half of the RIPK1LPC-KO mice, which had fewer and smaller tumors compared with their Ripk1fl/fl littermates (Figure 3, C–E). Histopathological analysis of liver sections confirmed that about 40% of the RIPK1LPC-KO mice did not show histological signs of liver tumorigenesis. In addition, those RIPK1LPC-KO mice bearing dysplastic changes in their livers generally showed less advanced tumors (Figure 3F). However, assessment of the liver to BW ratio, liver steatosis, and inflammation as well as apoptosis and proliferation revealed no significant differences between RIPK1LPC-KO and their Ripk1fl/fl littermates (Figure 3, G–I, and data not shown). Analysis of liver tumor development 34 weeks after DEN injection confirmed that RIPK1 deficiency inhibited tumorigenesis, as 33% of the RIPK1LPC-KO mice showed no macroscopically visible tumors, as opposed to 8% of the control animals (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). Examination of tumor size and tumor number revealed a similar incidence of large tumors in RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl mice at 36 weeks; however, RIPK1LPC-KO mice had fewer tumors per liver compared with Ripk1fl/fl littermates (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). Taken together, these results showed that RIPK1 deficiency reduced DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis by decreasing overall tumor incidence and tumor numbers, but also by slowing down tumor progression.

Figure 3 RIPK1 promotes DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis. (A and B) Graphs depicting BW (A) and serum ALT levels at 32 weeks of age (B) of DEN-injected Ripk1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO mice. Mean ± SEM (A). (C) Representative photographs of livers and H&E-stained liver sections from DEN-injected Ripk1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO mice at the age of 32 weeks. Scale bars: 1 cm (left panels); 100 μm (right panels). HCC/dysplastic nodule areas are marked with an asterisk. (D) Tumor load in mice with indicated genotypes as estimated by quantification of tumor size distribution. ***P < 0.005, χ2 test. (E) Graphs depicting number of tumors per liver. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Histopathological evaluation of HCC development in 32-week-old mice with the indicated genotypes. Each color bar represents the percentage of livers per genotype in which the indicated stage was identified as the most advanced disease stage. (G–I) Liver weight/BW ratio (G), grade of steatosis (H), and grade of inflammation (I) in 32-week-old mice injected with DEN.

RIPK1 kinase activity does not regulate DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis. To address the role of RIPK1 kinase activity in DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis, we employed the Ripk1D138N/D138N knockin mice expressing catalytically inactive RIPK1 D138N from the endogenous Ripk1 genomic locus (33). To investigate the LPC-specific function of RIPK1 kinase activity, we employed mice that carry 1 loxP-flanked and 1 RIPK1 D138N mutant allele crossed to Alfp-Cre transgenic mice (Ripk1fl/D138N Alfp-CreTg/WT, hereafter referred to as RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice). In these mice, Cre-mediated recombination deletes the loxP-flanked Ripk1 allele in LPCs; therefore, these cells express only the kinase-inactive RIPK1 D138N protein (Figure 4A). Male RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N and Ripk1fl/D138N littermates were injected with 25 mg/kg DEN at the age of 2 weeks, and liver tumors were assessed at the age of 36 weeks. Ripk1fl/D138N and RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice did not show differences in BW gain and serum ALT levels (Figure 4, B and C). Macroscopic liver examination revealed similar tumor incidence, tumor numbers, and also tumor size in RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice compared with their control littermates (Figure 4, D–F). Histopathological examination of liver sections revealed an overall similar incidence of advanced and early tumors in RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N and Ripk1fl/D138N mice (Figure 4, G–J). Therefore, lack of RIPK1 kinase activity did not inhibit DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis, suggesting that RIPK1 promotes DEN-induced liver tumor development via kinase-independent scaffolding functions.

Figure 4 RIPK1 kinase activity does not regulate DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis. (A) Immunoblot analysis for RIPK1 in liver lysates of 9-week-old Ripk1fl/D138N and RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice (n = 3 per genotype). (B) BW curve of DEN-injected Ripk1fl/D138N and RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice starting from DEN injection until the age of 36 weeks. Mean ± SEM. (C) Graph depicting serum ALT levels of 36-week-old Ripk1fl/D138N and RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice upon DEN injection. (D) Representative photographs of livers and H&E-stained liver sections from DEN-injected Ripk1fl/D138N and RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice at the age of 36 weeks. Scale bars: 1 cm (left panels); 100 μm (right panels). HCC/dysplastic nodule areas are marked with an asterisk. (E) Tumor load in 36-week-old Ripk1fl/D138N and RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice as estimated by quantification of the tumor size distribution. (F) Graphs depicting the number of tumors per liver. (G) Histopathological evaluation of HCC development in 36-week-old Ripk1fl/D138N and RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice. Each color bar represents the percentage of livers per genotype in which the indicated stage was identified as the most advanced disease stage (n = 16–17 per genotype). (H–J) Liver weight/BW ratio (H), grade of steatosis (I), and grade of inflammation (J) in 36-week-old mice injected with DEN.

RIPK1 prevents DEN-induced hepatocyte death. To investigate the RIPK1-dependent mechanisms regulating DEN-induced tumorigenesis, we examined the role of RIPK1 in hepatocyte responses to DEN-induced DNA damage. Measurement of serum ALT levels revealed increased liver damage in RIPK1LPC-KO compared with Ripk1fl/fl littermates at 6 and 24 hours after DEN administration (Figure 5A). Immunohistochemical analysis of CC3 revealed increased numbers of apoptotic cells in the liver of RIPK1LPC-KO mice compared with Ripk1fl/fl littermates at 3 and 6 hours after DEN injection, showing that RIPK1 deficiency sensitized hepatocytes to DEN-induced apoptosis (Figure 5B). Earlier studies suggested that increased DEN-induced apoptosis of IKK2-deficient hepatocytes caused increased compensatory proliferation, resulting in enhanced DEN-induced tumorigenesis in mice with hepatocyte-specific IKK2 deficiency (34). Immunostaining for the cell proliferation marker Ki67 did not show increased proliferation in the liver of RIPK1LPC-KO compared with Ripk1fl/fl mice in response to DEN injection (Figure 5C), suggesting that increased hepatocyte apoptosis did not cause increased compensatory proliferation in this model.

Figure 5 RIPK1 regulates DEN-induced apoptotic death of hepatocytes. (A) Graph depicting serum ALT levels of 6-week-old Ripk1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO mice injected with an acute dose of DEN for the indicated time periods. ***P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA. (B and D) Representative images of livers of noninjected or DEN-injected (acute dose) 6-week-old Ripk1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO mice stained for CC3 (B), Ki-67 (C), and CC8 (D). Scale bars: 100 μm. Quantification of CC3+, Ki-67+, and CC8+ cells per field, mean of 5 fields per animal. ***P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA.

Immunostaining of liver sections with antibodies recognizing phosphorylated histone H2AX (γH2AX), which is generated in the vicinity of DNA damage lesions (35), revealed comparable numbers of γH2AX+ hepatocytes in RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl littermates (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). DNA damage induces the stabilization and activation of the tumor suppressor p53, which maintains genomic stability by controlling the expression of genes regulating cellular senescence, cell-cycle progression, cell death, and DNA repair (36). Assessment of p53 activation by immunoblot analysis of liver protein extracts and quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis of the mRNA expression of key p53 target genes did not reveal considerable differences between RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These results suggest that the increased hepatocyte apoptosis in DEN-injected RIPK1LPC-KO mice is not caused by increased DNA damage–induced p53 activation.

To assess whether death receptor signaling contributes to the increased hepatocyte apoptosis in DEN-injected RIPK1LPC-KO mice, we stained liver sections with antibodies recognizing CC8. Indeed, RIPK1LPC-KO mice showed increased numbers of CC8+ hepatocytes at 3 and 6 hours after DEN administration (Figure 5D), suggesting that RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes were sensitized to DEN-induced cell death driven primarily by death receptor–induced caspase-8–dependent apoptosis. Gene expression analysis revealed the upregulation of Tnf and Trail in the liver of RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl littermates within 3 hours after DEN injection (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that they could trigger apoptosis of RIPK1-deficient hepatocytes.

To address the role of RIPK1 kinase activity, we compared DEN-induced hepatocyte responses in Ripk1fl/D138N and RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice. In contrast with RIPK1LPC-KO, RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice did not show considerably increased serum ALT levels compared with their Ripk1fl/D138N littermates in response to DEN injection (Supplemental Figure 6A). Moreover, RIPK1LPC-KO/D138N mice did not show increased CC3- or CC8-positive cells in their livers compared with Ripk1fl/D138N control mice (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Therefore, lack of RIPK1 kinase activity did not sensitize hepatocytes to DEN-induced liver damage, showing that kinase-independent RIPK1 scaffolding functions protect hepatocytes from apoptosis in response to DEN injection in vivo.

TNFR1 deficiency restores DEN-induced tumorigenesis in RIPK1LPC-KO mice. To address whether TNFR1-mediated hepatocyte apoptosis contributes to the reduced DEN-induced tumorigenesis in RIPK1LPC-KO mice, we generated mice lacking both RIPK1 and TNFR1 in LPCs (RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO) by crossing Ripk1flfl Alfp-CreTg/WT to Tnfr1fl/fl mice. RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice and their floxed littermates injected with 25 mg/kg DEN at the age of 2 weeks did not show differences in BW and serum ALT levels (Figure 6, A and B). Moreover, macroscopic assessment of livers from mice sacrificed at 36 weeks revealed similar incidence, numbers, and size of tumors in RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO and RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO/WT mice compared with their Ripk1flfl Tnfr1fl/fl littermates (Figure 6, C–F). Therefore, heterozygous or homozygous Tnfr1 knockout in LPCs restored DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis in RIPK1LPC-KO mice, suggesting that the protective effect of RIPK1 deficiency depends on TNFR1 signaling in LPCs.

Figure 6 TNFR1 signaling inhibits DEN-induced liver tumorigenesis in RIPK1LPC-KO mice. (A) BW curve of DEN-injected Ripk1fl/fl Tnfr1fl/fl, RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO/WT, and RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice starting from DEN injection until the age of 36 weeks. Mean ± SEM. (B) Graph depicting serum ALT levels of 36-week-old Ripk1fl/fl Tnfr1fl/fl, RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO/WT, and RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice upon DEN injection. (C) Tumor load in 36-week-old Ripk1fl/fl Tnfr1fl/fl, RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO/WT, and RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice as estimated by quantification of the tumor size distribution. (D) Representative photographs of livers and H&E-stained liver sections from DEN-injected Ripk1fl/fl Tnfr1fl/fl, RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO/WT, and RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice at the age of 36 weeks. Scale bars: 1 cm (upper panels); 100 μm (lower panels). HCC/dysplastic nodule areas are marked with an asterisk. (E and F) Graphs depicting the number of tumors per liver (E) and LW/BW ratio (F) in 36-week-old mice injected with DEN. (G) Graph depicting serum ALT levels of 6-week-old Ripk1fl/fl Tnfr1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice injected with an acute dose of DEN for the indicated time periods. (H and I) Representative images of livers of noninjected or DEN-injected (acute dose) 6-week-old Ripk1fl/fl Tnfr1fl/fl and RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice stained for CC3 (H) and CC8 (I). Scale bars: 100 μm. Quantification of CC3 and CC8 cells per field (mean of 5 fields per animal).

Since RIPK1 deficiency sensitizes hepatocytes to TNF-induced apoptosis, we assessed whether Tnfr1 knockout could prevent DEN-induced hepatocyte apoptosis in the liver of RIPK1LPC-KO mice. RIPK1LPC-KO TNFR1LPC-KO mice did not show increased hepatocyte apoptosis at 3 hours after DEN injection, although they had increased numbers of apoptotic hepatocytes and elevated serum ALT levels at 6 hours after DEN injection (Figure 6, G–I). Therefore, TNFR1 deficiency prevented the early hepatocyte apoptosis observed in RIPK1LPC-KO mice at 3 hours after DEN injection, suggesting that TNFR1-mediated death of hepatocytes may at least in part be responsible for the reduced tumor development in these mice, perhaps by eliminating cells carrying DNA damage.

RIPK1 ameliorates obesity-induced liver carcinogenesis. Genetic or high-fat diet–induced (HFD-induced) obesity exacerbates DEN-induced liver carcinogenesis in a TNFR1-dependent manner (37, 38). To address the role of RIPK1 in obesity-associated liver carcinogenesis, we injected RIPK1LPC-KO and Ripk1fl/fl male littermates with DEN and subsequently divided them into 2 groups, one receiving HFD starting from the age of 4 weeks and a control group receiving normal chow diet (NCD). HFD-fed RIPK1LPC-KO mice showed similar BW gain, serum LDL cholesterol, and ALT values compared with HFD-fed Ripk1fl/fl littermates (Figure 7, A–C). In addition, RIPK1LPC-KO mice showed similar responses compared with their Ripk1fl/fl littermates in glucose tolerance tests performed at 12 and 24 weeks of age (Figure 7D). Therefore, hepatic RIPK1 deficiency does not affect the development of HFD-induced obesity and glucose intolerance. Macroscopic assessment of liver tumors 34 weeks after DEN injection in mice fed with HFD revealed reduced tumor incidence, but also tumor number and size, in RIPK1LPC-KO mice compared with Ripk1fl/fl littermates, although the protective effect of RIPK1 deficiency was not as pronounced as in mice fed with NCD (Figure 7, E–G). Therefore, RIPK1 also contributes to the increased DEN-induced tumorigenesis caused by diet-associated obesity.