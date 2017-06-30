A therapeutic T cell receptor mimic antibody targets tumor-associated PRAME peptide/HLA-I antigens

Pr20 binds to ALY/HLA-A2 complexes in PRAME/HLA-A2–expressing leukemias. TCRm clones reactive with ALY/HLA-A2 complexes were identified through a phage-display library screen as described previously (15). We aimed to identify a TCRm Ab that recognized ALY/HLA-A2, but not HLA-A2 alone or in complex with irrelevant HLA-A2–binding peptides. Briefly, single phage clones selective for the ALY/HLA-A2 complex were picked by a positive panning strategy on in vitro–folded ALY/HLA-A2 monomers and a negative panning strategy against RHAMM-R3/HLA-A2 irrelevant peptide control monomers. Specificity of phage clones was further screened on live cells using transporter associated with antigen processing–deficient (TAP-deficient) HLA-A2+ T2 cells, (which have low levels of endogenously presented HLA-A2 peptides) pulsed with or without ALY or an irrelevant peptide. A more detailed description of phage-display library panning, positive clone screening, and single-chain variable fragment (scFv) characterization can be found in the Supplemental Methods (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92335DS1). Four phage clones that selectively bound ALY peptide–pulsed T2 cells were engineered into full-length human IgG1. Pr20 IgG1 was selected as the lead clone after it was determined to have a low nM affinity (approximately 4–5 nM K D ), as measured by a binding assay with HLA-A2/ALY monomers using ForteBio and by Scatchard analysis of binding PRAME+HLA-A2+ AML14 cells (Supplemental Figure 1). mAb clones Pr8, Pr17, and Pr29 were not pursued due to nonspecific binding to HLA-A2+ healthy donor peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), lower estimated affinity, or inability to bind to target cells, possibly due to subtle structural differences between in vitro–folded ALY/HLA-A2 and endogenously presented ALY/HLA-A2.

To determine the specificity of Pr20, T2 cells were pulsed with ALY peptide or with the irrelevant control EW peptide (Figure 1A). Pr20 did not bind T2 cells pulsed with the EW peptide, but readily bound T2 cells pulsed with the ALY peptide, as measured by flow cytometry, demonstrating that Pr20 bound to the ALY/HLA-A2 complex and not to HLA-A2 alone or an irrelevant peptide/HLA-A2 complex. To more carefully map the TCRm epitope, each residue on the ALY peptide was replaced with alanine (except the canonical anchor residues on positions 2 and 10, which are important for binding to HLA-A2) and Pr20 binding was assessed on peptide-pulsed T2 cells (Figure 1B). Single alanine residue substitutions on positions 5, 7, 8, and 9 reduced or abrogated Pr20 binding at a saturating concentration of Pr20, suggesting that Pr20 primarily contacted the ALY peptide’s C-terminal half (Figure 1B). Decrease in Pr20 binding was not due to instability of peptide/HLA-A2 complexes, as each peptide increased surface HLA-A2 over unpulsed T2 cells in the assay, indicating that the peptides complexed with and stabilized HLA-A2 (Figure 1B). The data demonstrated that specific changes to the native peptide sequence can abrogate Pr20 binding, consistent with other reported TCRm (15, 29).

Figure 1 Pr20 binds ALY/HLA-A2 complexes and PRAME+HLA-A2+ leukemia. Pr20 was directly labeled by conjugation to the fluorophore APC. (A) TAP-deficient T2 cells were pulsed overnight with 50 μg/ml of ALY peptide or irrelevant control EW peptide or left unpulsed. Flow cytometry was used to determine P20 binding. (B) Each nonanchor residue in the ALY peptide was substituted for alanine, and peptides were pulsed onto T2. Pr20 binding was determined by flow cytometry relative to native ALY peptide–pulsed T2. Cell-surface HLA-A2 was also measured by flow cytometry to ensure altered peptides maintained the ability to bind and stabilize HLA-A2 compared with unpulsed T2. (C) PRAME mRNA expression was determined by qPCR, and samples that did not amplify after 40 cycles were considered negative. (D) The indicated cell lines were stained with Pr20 or an isotype control Ab, and binding was determined by flow cytometry. Surface HLA-A2 was also assessed compared with an isotype control. All data from A–D are representative of at least 3 experiments. (E) Whole blood populations from HLA-A2+ healthy donors were stained with Pr20 to determine possible crossreactivity. A representative gating strategy and Pr20 histogram compared with isotype control are shown, and data from all HLA-A2+ healthy donors (n = 5) are summarized. Staining was performed once independently for each healthy donor and an AML14 PRAME+HLA-A2+ leukemia–positive control was included in each assay to ensure assay reliability. SSC, side scatter; FSC, forward scatter.

After the preliminary biochemical and specificity characterization, we sought to determine whether Pr20 could recognize cancer cells expressing endogenous PRAME protein. PRAME mRNA expression was assessed by quantitative PCR (qPCR), and surface HLA-A2 expression and Pr20 binding were assessed by flow cytometry across a panel of HLA-A2+ hematopoietic and solid tumor cell lines, several of which have been reported to express PRAME by other groups (10, 12, 16, 30, 31) (Table 1 and Figure 1C). Pr20 binding was readily detected in PRAME+HLA-A2+ leukemia AML14, SET2, BV173, and the T cell lymphoma MAC2A, demonstrating that Pr20 can detectably bind endogenously processed and presented peptides (Figure 1D). Pr20 did not bind the PRAME+HLA-A2– AML cell line HL60, indicating that the epitope was restricted by HLA-A2. In addition, Pr20 did not bind PRAME–HLA-A2+ tumors of various histological types, including SKLY16 lymphoma, MDA-MB231 breast adenocarcinoma, and NCI-H2228 lung carcinoma. (Figure 1D and Table 1). We detected minimal or no Pr20 binding on T, B, myeloid, monocyte, or neutrophil populations in whole blood taken from HLA-A2+ healthy donors (Figure 1E), demonstrating that Pr20 binds specifically to PRAME-positive tumors. To determine whether Pr20 bound primary human AML cells, we stained 9 frozen samples from HLA-A2+ AML patients and assayed for binding by flow cytometry. Only minimal positive shifts in median fluorescence intensity (MFI) were detected compared with an isotype control in 3 samples, and there was no relationship to PRAME mRNA levels as measured by qPCR. Several primary AMLs that had high expression of PRAME by mRNA did not bind Pr20, suggesting that mRNA expression alone was insufficient for Pr20 binding and that additional regulatory mechanisms are required for cell-surface presentation of the ALY peptide. While mRNA expression may not always equate to sufficient protein expression, which is required for generation of the ALY peptide, we pursued a detailed investigation of the ALY presentation process as described below.

Table 1 PRAME expression, Pr20 binding, and surface HLA-A2 expression on cancer cell lines

Pr20M mediates Ab-dependent cellular cytotoxicity against PRAME+ leukemia. Therapeutic mAbs can mediate cytotoxicity by various mechanisms, including direct cytotoxicity and Ab-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), but low expression of peptide/HLA-I epitopes can reduce activity of the TCRm. To study whether Pr20 could be cytotoxic against leukemia, we engineered an afucosylated Fc form of the Ab (designated Pr20M) that provides enhanced effector recruitment properties via increased FcR affinity. Such Fc sugar modifications are well established as enhancing mAb-mediated ADCC (32–35). Pr20M’s ability to mediate ADCC in vitro was assessed on PRAME+ leukemia in the presence of healthy human donor PBMC effectors. We demonstrated that Pr20M could direct ADCC against PRAME+HLA-A2+ leukemia AML14, SET2, BV173, and lymphoma line MAC2A in a dose-dependent manner in vitro (Figure 2A). Pr20M did not mediate substantial ADCC against the PRAME+HLA-A2– HL60 leukemia or the PRAME–HLA-A2+ lymphoma SKLY16, confirming Pr20M specificity. To determine whether Pr20M would direct cytotoxicity against healthy cells, we performed overnight autologous killing assays on HLA-A2+ PBMCs in the presence of Pr20M. Pr20M did not mediate depletion of T cells (CD3+), B cells (CD19+), myeloid cells (CD33+), or monocytes (CD14+) in healthy HLA-A2+ PBMCs in vitro (Figure 2B), indicating the lack of toxicity to the major normal hematopoietic lineages. As a positive control in the same assay, PRAME+HLA-A2+ lymphoma cells (MAC2A) were depleted by approximately 50%.

Figure 2 Pr20M mediates Ab-dependent cellular cytotoxicity in vitro on PRAME+HLA-A2+ leukemias and lymphoma. (A) ADCC assay was performed on hematopoietic cancers. 51Cr-labeled target leukemia or lymphoma cells were incubated with healthy donor PBMCs at an effector/target ratio of 50:1. Pr20M or an afucosylated isotype control Ab was added at the indicated concentration. Supernatant was collected after 6 hours, and scintillation counting was used to determine percentage of specific lysis. Data represent at least 3 experiments for each cell line except SKLY16 and MAC2A (done twice). (B) Healthy donor PBMCs were incubated overnight with 1 μg/ml of Pr20M or afucosylated isotype control. Flow cytometry was used to determine populations of B cells (CD19+CD3–), T cells (CD3+CD19–), monocytes (CD14+CD19–), and myeloid cells (CD33+CD19–). One representative analysis (n = 3) is shown, including a positive control to demonstrate that PBMCs in all assays were capable of depleting a PRAME+HLA-A2+ lymphoma (CD19– and transduced with GFP). Data from HLA-A2+ healthy donor PBMCs (n = 3) performed independently are summarized and plotted. Data analyzed by paired Wilcoxon signed-rank test.

TCRm Abs have been observed as mediating direct cytotoxicity using effector-independent mechanisms, such as triggering caspase-mediated apoptosis (36). To investigate whether Pr20M mediated direct cytotoxicity, we incubated Pr20M with PRAME+HLA-A2+ leukemia in vitro for 48 or 72 hours and assayed for metabolically viable cells. Pr20M did not substantially affect viability or cause growth inhibition in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting that Pr20M does not mediate direct cytotoxicity and requires immune effector cells for redirected lysis.

Pr20M is therapeutically active against disseminated leukemia models in vivo. To determine the therapeutic utility of the afucosylated Pr20M TCRm, pharmacokinetics and biodistribution were examined in vivo. Pr20M exhibited a blood serum pharmacokinetic half-life of approximately 4.5 days in C57BL/6 mice, similar to other reported TCRm, demonstrating that Pr20M was stable in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3A). This serum half-life was similar to that of other reported TCRm (33). Although murine PRAME protein does not contain the ALY peptide, HLA-A2 transgenic mice can be used for potential off-target binding and toxicity studies, as the HLA-A2 can present potential crossreactive murine protein–derived epitopes that might be shared with the human proteome. Biodistribution studies in HLA-A2 transgenic mice showed that at 24 hours, there was no substantial Ab sink in any organ examined compared with isotype control Abs (Supplemental Figure 3B), suggesting no organ-specific or widely HLA-A2–presented murine peptide sequences were recognized by Pr20. While the mouse and human proteome are not identical, they are homologous. Taken together, our data suggest that Pr20 is relatively specific to the ALY sequence and that potential crossreactive sequences are not processed or presented in normal mouse tissues.

To determine whether Pr20M could be therapeutically active against leukemia models, B, T, and NK cell–deficient nonobese diabetic/severe combined immunodeficiency/IL-2 receptor gamma deficient (NSG) mice (37) were xenografted with HLA-A2+/PRAME+ human leukemias BV173 (ALL), SET2 (AML), and AML14 (AML), which were transduced to express GFP and luciferase. Mice were treated twice a week with 50 μg of Pr20M from day 6 or 7 until the experiment end point. Pr20M significantly reduced the growth of BV173, SET2, and AML14, as measured by bioluminescent imaging (BLI) (Figure 3, A–C) in vivo. In the BV173 model, Pr20M-treated mice at day 13 had reduced leukemia burden compared with day 6 (Figure 3A). In the AML14 model, 3 out of 4 mice in the isotype-treated group succumbed to severe hind-leg paralysis by day 29, whereas none of the Pr20M-treated mice displayed such clinical signs. On day 29, recurrent AML14 leukemia was examined in the bone marrow. Bone marrow leukemia burden was significantly reduced in mice treated with Pr20M, as measured by flow cytometry (Figure 3D). No downmodulation of HLA-A2 or the Pr20 epitope was detected in AML14 cells harvested from Pr20M-treated mice compared with isotype-treated mice (Figure 3E). Target downregulation was therefore not a major mechanism of resistance to Pr20M in these models, confirming previously described observations with other TCRm therapies (38). Our data demonstrate that Pr20M has broad therapeutic activity against several human leukemias.

Figure 3 Pr20M is therapeutically active against ALL and AML in vivo, and target epitope downregulation is not a mechanism of Pr20M resistance. BV173 (ALL), SET2 (AML), and AML14 (AML) were transduced to express luciferase and GFP. NSG mice were engrafted though tail-vein injection, and on day 6 or 7, mice were randomized into groups and treated with 50 μg of Pr20M twice a week, left untreated (control for BV173 and SET2), or treated with an afucosylated isotype control Ab (AML14). Tumor burden was determined by BLI for BV173 (n = 5 mice) (A), SET2 (n = 5 mice) (B), and AML14 (n = 4 mice) (C) once a week throughout the experiment, and the BLI data are summarized below the images. The scales for days 7 and 14 for AML14 are lowered to indicate engraftment and early tumor growth. Total flux (photos/s) was normalized to each mouse’s total flux on day 6 or 7 immediately before initiation of Pr20M therapy and summarized with mean ± SEM. (D) Mice from the AML14 experiment were sacrificed on day 29, and bone marrow was harvested to determine tumor burden by flow cytometry for GFP+HLA-A2+ AML14 cells. Representative plots (n = 4 mice per group) are shown, and data are summarized. (E) MFI of AML14 for HLA-A2 and Pr20 was determined by flow cytometry. Because Pr20M-treated mice presumably had Pr20M already bound on tumor cells, staining was performed by an additional Pr20 stain on all samples followed by a secondary PE-conjugated anti-human Ab (n = 4 mice per group). Experiments were performed once per model. Differences were evaluated using the unpaired t tests on indicated times and samples. AML14 BLI data are representative of 3 similar experiments, while SET2 and BV173 BLI data are from 1 experiment. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

PRAME protein expression alone is not sufficient for Pr20 binding, but IFN-γ can enhance Pr20 binding in PRAME+ solid tumors and enhance ADCC. Interestingly, neither PRAME mRNA levels nor PRAME protein levels correlate with Pr20 cell-surface binding. Several HLA-A2+ cancers that expressed high levels of PRAME, such as the melanoma cell lines SK-Mel5, UACC257, and A375, did not readily bind Pr20 (Table 1). Therefore, we hypothesized that PRAME and HLA-A2 expression alone are necessary but not sufficient to generate the ALY/HLA-A2 complex. Hematopoietic cells are well known to express an alternative form of the proteasome called the immunoproteasome (24), and indeed, most PRAME-positive leukemias bound Pr20. We hypothesized that the immunoproteasome is important for processing the ALY peptide. Although not highly expressed in most tissues, the immunoproteasome can be upregulated by proinflammatory cytokines such as IFN-γ and TNF-α (26).

PRAME+ melanoma cell lines SK-Mel5, UACC257, and A375 and a PRAME+ colon adenocarcinoma, SW480, were treated with IFN-γ for 72 hours to induce immunoproteasome expression. Upon IFN-γ treatment, these cell lines showed dramatically increased binding to Pr20 (Figure 4A). As IFN-γ can cause upregulation of HLA-I, it was possible that the increased Pr20 binding was partly driven by increased cell-surface HLA-A2. However, Pr20 binding increased far more (up to 10-fold) than HLA-A2 (2- to 6-fold) (Figure 4A), suggesting that increases in HLA-A2 were not the dominant cause of the increased Pr20 binding. Importantly, pretreatment of the tumor cells with IFN-γ led to enhanced Pr20M-mediated ADCC in vitro, indicating that upregulation of the target epitope might enhance therapeutic utility (Figure 4B). Increased Pr20 binding was not observed in several samples of HLA-A2+ healthy donor PBMC populations after IFN-γ treatment (Supplemental Figure 4). PRAME mRNA and protein expression did not increase after IFN-γ treatment and, indeed, decreased slightly (Figure 4C), suggesting that IFN-γ–mediated regulation of PRAME protein expression was not the cause of increased ALY peptide presentation. Protein expression of the immunoproteasome subunits β1i, β2i, and β5i increased after IFN-γ treatment (Figure 4D), possibly leading to enhanced generation of the ALY peptide.

Figure 4 Melanomas and other solid tumors do not readily bind Pr20, but treatment with IFN-γ induces immunoproteasome expression and dramatically increases Pr20 binding. (A) HLA-A2+ melanomas and a colon adenocarcinoma that expressed PRAME by qPCR (Table 1) were either left untreated (blue) or treated with 10 ng/ml of IFN-γ for 72 hours (red) and stained with Pr20 compared with untreated cells stained with an isotype control Ab (gray). HLA-A2 staining was performed in parallel. Data represent 3 independent experiments. (B) Melanomas were pretreated with 10 ng/ml IFN-γ for 72 hours or left untreated before 51Cr-ADCC assay was used to determine specific lysis by Pr20M. Samples were assayed in 3 technical replicates, and data are representative of 3 experiments per cell line. (C) PRAME expression after 72 hours of IFN-γ treatment was also measured by qPCR and Western blot analysis. qPCR data were analyzed by unpaired t test and are representative of 3 experiments with 3 technical replicates per experiment where mean ± SEM are plotted. Western blot data are representative of 3 experiments. (D) The expression of each immunoproteasome subunit was also determined after IFN-γ treatment by Western blot analysis. Blots were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels with the GAPDH loading control shown from the β2i blot. Data are representative of 3 experiments.

The immunoproteasome catalytic subunit β5i is important for IFN-γ–mediated regulation of Pr20 binding. We hypothesized that IFN-γ could enhance generation of the ALY peptide by altering the proteasome components. To determine whether increased Pr20 binding was due to immunoproteasome upregulation, we generated CRISPR knockouts of each immunoproteasome subunit in the SK-Mel5 melanoma. After knockout by Cas9, β1i, β2i, and β5i were not measurable by Western blot analysis compared with a vector control (Figure 5A). The immunoproteasome subunit knockouts were treated with IFN-γ for 72 hours, and Pr20 binding was assessed by flow cytometry (Figure 5B). β5i knockout led to substantially less Pr20 binding, demonstrating that β5i plays an important role in IFN-γ–mediated processing of the ALY peptide epitope. CRISPR knockout of β5i yielded the same effect in UACC257, another PRAME+HLA-A2+ melanoma (Figure 5B), and SW480, an PRAME+HLA-A2+ colon adenocarcinoma (Supplemental Figure 5). Surface HLA-A2 expression was not affected by β5i knockout in the SK-Mel5 model and only minimally decreased in the UACC257 model (Figure 5B). ONX-0914, a selective inhibitor of β5i, was used to provide orthogonal validation that the immunoproteasome is important for generation of ALY/HLA-A2. SK-Mel5 and UACC257 were treated with IFN-γ for 72 hours with or without the presence of ONX-0914. ONX-0914 was used at 200 nM, a concentration reported to have potent biochemical inhibition of β5i, but minimal inhibition of other proteasome catalytic subunits (25). As expected, cells treated with ONX-0914 had reduced Pr20 binding compared with cells treated with IFN-γ alone (Figure 5C). Taken together, our data suggest the shift from the constitutive proteasome to the immunoproteasome is an important mechanism for increased epitope presentation and Pr20 binding. Furthermore, SK-Mel5 cells treated with bortezomib alone, a potent inhibitor of the constitutive proteasome β5 subunit and, to a lesser extent, the β1 subunit (39), did not substantially alter binding to Pr20 at doses that were not cytotoxic. We also explored the use of demethylating agents in an attempt to increase the level of PRAME protein expression and thereby possibly peptide epitope on the surface. We observed only modest increases in Pr20 binding after decitabine treatment (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 5 Immunoproteasome catalytic subunit β5i is important for IFN-γ–mediated Pr20 binding in melanomas and other solid tumors. β1i, β2i, and β5i were knocked out in the SK-Mel5 melanoma line using a CRISPR approach. A CRISPR construct against GFP was used as a vector control. (A, left panel) Cells were treated with 10 ng/ml IFN-γ for 72 hours, and Western blot analysis was used to demonstrate successful knockouts. Blots were derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels with the GAPDH loading control shown from the β2i blot. (B) Flow cytometry was used to determine Pr20 binding and surface HLA-A2 on the indicated knockouts (sgRNA against β1i, β2i, and β5i) untreated or treated with IFN-γ for 72 hours. (B, top panels). Data are normalized to MFI of untreated GFP sgRNA CRISPR control. (B, lower panels) β5i CRISPR knockout experiments were performed in the same manner on the UACC257 melanoma line. Successful knockout was determined by Western blot (A, right panel), and Pr20 binding and surface HLA-A2 were determined by flow cytometry (B, lower panels). (C) SK-Mel5 and UACC257 cells were left untreated or treated with 10 ng/ml IFN-γ for 72 hours in the presence or absence of 200 nM of the β5i inhibitor ONX-0914. Flow cytometry was used to determine MFI relative to untreated cells. All data are representative of 3 experiments with 3 technical replicates per experiment and mean ± SEM plotted. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired t test compared with control. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The constitutive proteasome mediates internal destructive cleavage of the ALY peptide. Proteasomal degradation can regulate the generation of a specific HLA-I–associated peptide through enhancing the required N- or C-terminal cleavages or through reducing destructive internal cleavages. Several tumor-associated antigens exhibit restriction to the immunoproteasome because the peptide is largely destroyed by the constitutive proteasome and thus intact peptide cannot be presented (28, 40). To elucidate the differing proteolytic mechanisms between the constitutive and immunoproteasome involved in generating increased ALY peptide epitope on the surface, an elongated 20-mer ALY-precursor peptide was synthesized with 5 residues extending from each terminus (PRAME295–314). The ALY-precursor peptide was incubated with either purified constitutive proteasome or immunoproteasome in vitro, and digest fragments were analyzed by mass spectrometry. The major detectable fragments were then mapped to specific cleavage sites. Of the detected major digest fragments, the immunoproteasome had increased ratio of nondestructive/destructive cleavages in the ALY sequence (Figure 6A), while the immunoproteasome maintained the intact ALY 10-mer. In addition, the immunoproteasome catalyzed a major cleavage site after Q296 and L298 (LQ/CLQALYVDSLFFLRGRLD and LQCL/QALYVDSLFFLRGRLD, where bold letters indicate the ALY 10-mer) 1 and 3 residues N-terminal to the ALY 10-mer (Figure 6B). Such cleavage may prime the peptide for amino-peptidase trimming. In contrast, the constitutive proteasome mediated a major destructive cleavage site after A300 (LQCLQA/LYVDSLFFLRGRLD) and after V303 (LQCLQALYV/DSLFFLRGRLD). Our analysis demonstrates that the relative cleavage after the C-terminal L309 (LQCLQALYVDSLFFL/RGRLD) was comparable between constitutive and immunoproteasome, suggesting that C-terminal cleavage of the ALY peptide was not a major mechanism of immunoproteasome restriction (Figure 6B). An N-terminal cleavage after the Q299 (LQCLQ/ALYVDSLFFLRGRLD) was not a major cleavage site for either proteasome form. The major differences in cleavage specificities between the constitutive and immunoproteasome on the precursor peptide are schematized (Figure 6C). Taken together, the biochemical data show that the immunoproteasome enhances generation of the ALY 10-mer peptide through decreased internal destructive cleavage and increased N-terminal upstream cleavage, relative to the constitutive proteasome.