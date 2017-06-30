Pyruvate controls the checkpoint inhibitor PD-L1 and suppresses T cell immunity

Impaired anti-VZV immunity in patients with CAD. The risk of reactivating VZV and suffering from shingles attacks increases progressively with age, but is 20% to 30% higher in patients with CAD (15, 16). The immune system controls chronic VZV infection through virus-specific CD4 T cells, which release IFN-γ (3). VZV-specific T cell responses can be quantified in an ex vivo system by loading antigen-presenting cells with VZV lysate and measuring the frequency of IFN-γ–releasing T cells in an ELISPOT assay system (6, 7). IFN-γ production measured in this assay system derives almost exclusively from CD4+ T cells. In a cohort of healthy individuals aged 62–84 years, 1 of 4,000 cells responded to VZV antigen with IFN-γ release, indicating that these healthy subjects had developed robust immune memory against the virus (Figure 1). Frequencies measured in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from patients with CAD (mean age, 69.9 years) were 2.5-fold lower, amounting to an estimated frequency of only 1 VZV-reactive cell per 10,000 PBMCs.

Figure 1 Protective immunity against VZV is impaired in patients with CAD. PBMCs were isolated from patients with CAD (n = 17) and age-matched healthy controls (n = 44), stimulated with VZV lysate or a mock lysate for 18 hours, and plated at 1 × 106 cells/well. Spots of IFN-γ–secreting T cells were determined by ELISPOT assay. (A) Representative ELISPOT results. (B) The frequencies of VZV-specific IFN-γ–secreting T cells in both study cohorts are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test.

These data identified a defect in the antiviral T cell response of CAD patients and provided an explanation for the increased risk of CAD patients of suffering VZV reactivation.

CAD macrophages suppress T cell activation and clonal expansion. To investigate whether the reduced T cell reactivity against VZV antigen resulted from deficient antigen-presenting function, we tested the ability of patient-derived macrophages to activate healthy CD4 T cells. Macrophages were generated from circulating CD14+ precursors, loaded with anti-CD3 antibodies to equalize the T cell receptor–directed signal, and cocultured with purified healthy CD4 T cells. We relied on paired samples of patient-derived and control macrophages, which were tested with identical allogeneic CD4 T cells. The ability of CAD macrophages to initiate and sustain CD4 T cell stimulation was quantified by the frequency of CD4 T cells upregulating the activation marker CD69 or CD25. T cell proliferative expansion was determined through dilution of the cellular dye CFSE. We observed that markedly fewer CD4 T cells entered the activation cascade (Figure 2, A and B) or proliferated (Figure 2, D and E) when they were cocultured with CAD macrophages as opposed to healthy macrophages. The frequency of CD4+CD69+ T cells was 3-fold lower when the activating signals were provided by patient-derived macrophages. The inability of CAD macrophages to drive CD4 T cells into the activation cycle was particularly relevant for naive CD45RO– T cells (Figure 2C), a CD4 T cell subpopulation that is highly dependent on costimulation. We noticed that the failure of CAD macrophages to convert naive T cells into memory T cells and promote clonal expansion was sensitive to the number of macrophages present in the cultures (Figure 2F). With increasing numbers of macrophages, and thus decreasing T cell/macrophage ratios, T cells were essentially unable to enter the cell cycle and expand. This finding suggested an active mechanism mediating suppression, instead of a lack of costimulation.

Figure 2 CAD macrophages fail to support activation and clonal expansion of CD4 T cells. Macrophages were generated from monocytes from CAD patients and age-matched controls and cocultured with healthy purified CD4 T cells (macrophages: 10,000/well; T cells: 50,000/well). The stimulatory capacity of the macrophages was determined by the induction of CD69 and CD25 on T cells after 72 hours. T cell proliferation was quantified by CFSE dilution. (A) Representative flow cytometric data. (B) Frequencies of CD4+CD69+ and CD4+CD25+ T cells from 8 independent experiments. (C) Inhibitory effect of CAD macrophages on CD45RO– and CD45RO+CD4+ T cell populations. T cell activation was measured by the frequency of CD69+CD4+ T cells. Representative dot blots are shown. (D–F) T cell proliferation was quantified by CFSE dilution on day 6. (D) Representative dot blots. (E) Proliferation indices for 8 healthy controls and 13 patients with CAD. (F) The deficiency of T cell stimulation by CAD macrophages increased with increasing numbers of macrophages, suggestive of an active suppressive mechanism and not a reduced stimulatory capacity. Flow cytometric measurements of CFSE dilution in representative cocultures are shown. All data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

These data identified CAD macrophages as immunoinhibitory effector cells.

Activation of the glycolytic enzyme PKM2 reverses the immunoinhibitory functions of CAD macrophages. CAD macrophages are metabolically reprogrammed, overutilizing glucose, which stresses the mitochondrial machinery and results in excessive ROS production. One consequence is the dimerization of the glycolytic enzyme PKM2, which promotes the production of IL-6 and IL-1β and renders the macrophages hyperinflammatory (24).

To examine whether the metabolic abnormalities in CAD macrophages are linked to their antigen-presenting and T cell stimulatory functions, PKM2 function was modulated with the small-molecule reagent ML265, which forces PKM2 into a highly glycolytic tetrameric formation (42), offsetting PKM2 inactivation and the low-pyruvate state of the cells. Pretreatment of CAD macrophages with ML265 counteracted the suppressive function and restored effective T cell stimulation (Figure 3A). The frequencies of CD4+CD69+ and CD4+CD25+ T cells improved significantly when PKM2 activity was enhanced (Figure 3B). Also, pretreatment with ML265 had a profound impact on the proliferation of CD4+ T cells and their differentiation into effector cells (Figure 3, C–E). We measured T cell proliferation indices by CFSE dilution (Figure 3C), which revealed a proproliferative effect when macrophage PKM2 was activated. In the presence of untreated CAD macrophages, less than 10% of CD4 T cells differentiated into IFN-γ–producing Th1 cells, and approximately 1% of CD4+ T cells committed to the Th17 lineage (Figure 3, D and E). Both effector cell populations increased by 50% when the CAD macrophages were pretreated with the PKM2 activator. We tested whether ML265 treatment causes conditioning of the extracellular environment, e.g., a reduction in glucose availability that would indirectly affect T cell activation and growth. In transfer experiments, in which T cells were placed into medium conditioned by M265-treated macrophages, T cell activation was as effective as that observed in T cells kept in the control medium (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92167DS1).

Figure 3 Activation of PKM2 corrects the inhibitory function of CAD macrophages. Healthy CD4 T cells were cocultured with LPS/IFN-γ–stimulated macrophages generated from patients with CAD who were pretreated with vehicle or the PKM2 activator ML265 (50 μM). Induction of the T cell activation markers CD25 and CD69 was measured by flow cytometry after 72 hours. (A) Representative contour plots. (B) Frequencies of CD4+CD25+ and CD4+CD69+ T cells from 7 independent experiments. (C) Purified CD4 T cells were stained with CFSE and cocultured with vehicle or ML265-pretreated macrophages. Proliferation of CD4 T cells was analyzed by CFSE dilution on day 6. Proliferation indices are from 7 independent experiments. (D and E) Commitment of CD4 T cells to IFN-γ or IL-17 production after coculture with vehicle or ML265-pretreated macrophages was measured by intracellular cytokine staining on day 7. (D) Representative dot plots. (E) Frequencies of CD4+IFN-γ+ and CD4+IL-17+ T cells from 6 independent experiments. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

These data established a functional connection between the glycolytic machinery and macrophage functions, specifically in T cell–macrophage interactions.

PKM2 regulates PD-L1 expression. To understand how the glycolytic enzyme PKM2 can modulate antigen-presenting functions of macrophages, we analyzed whether PKM2 activation influences the gene expression pattern of costimulatory and coinhibitory ligands. We focused on 4 costimulatory molecules that are critically involved in coactivating CD4+ T cells: the constitutively expressed CD80 and CD86 and the activation-induced ICOS ligand and OX40 ligand (43). Pretreatment of macrophages did not affect any of the costimulatory ligands (Figure 4A). Unexpectedly, we found that CAD macrophages were high expressers of the coinhibitory ligand PD-L1. PD-L1 is a critical regulator of antitumor T cell immunity and is the target of immunostimulatory therapy in cancer patients (36, 44). Upon activation, CAD macrophages increased the surface expression of CD86 by approximately 2-fold, while PD-L1 density increased by almost 10-fold (Figure 4, B and C). Enhancing glycolytic flux by treatment with the PKM2 modulator ML265 did not affect CD86 expression, but reduced PD-L1 by 40%.

Figure 4 PKM2 regulates the expression of the immunoinhibitory ligand PD-L1. Macrophages were generated from patients with CAD and age-matched healthy controls and stimulated with LPS and IFN-γ for 24 hours. In parallel cultures, the PKM2 activator ML265 (50 μM) or the glucose analog 2DG (5 mM) was added as indicated. (A) Gene expression of costimulatory or coinhibitory molecules measured after 24 hours by reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR). Data are from 7 experiments. (B and C) Surface expression of the coinhibitory ligands PD-L1 and the costimulatory ligand CD86 was measured by flow cytometry. Representative histograms and mean florescence intensity (MFI) from 9 experiments. (D and E) PD-L1 surface expression on activated macrophages from 18 healthy controls and 34 CAD patients measured by flow cytometry. (D) Representative histograms. (E) Summarized data from both study cohorts. (F) Correlation between PD-L1 surface expression on activated macrophages and the number of comorbidities (DM, HTN, HL) for 34 CAD patients. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA (A–C), Mann-Whitney U test (E), and 1-way ANOVA (F).

ML265, by restoring glycolytic flux and pyruvate-to-lactate conversion, effectively reduces mitochondrial pyruvate import (26, 27). Dampening of mitochondrial respiration by disrupting glycolytic breakdown can be mimicked by feeding the cells with 2-deoxy glucose (2DG). We found that inhibiting glycolysis through 2DG effectively reduced PD-L1 expression (Figure 4B) even more so than did treatment with ML265. 2DG-mediated disruption of glycolytic activity was sufficient to also reduce CD86 expression (Figure 4C), indicating that the glucose-deprived cells were under metabolic stress.

These data mechanistically connected PD-L1 expression to glycolytic flux, with PKM2-inactivated cells expressing the highest levels of PD-L1.

CAD macrophages are constitutively PD-L1hi. We addressed the question of whether CAD macrophages have higher expression of the immunoinhibitory ligand PD-L1. In a cohort of 18 heathy individuals and 34 patients with CAD, we compared PD-L1 surface expression (Figure 4, D and E). We found that the surface density of PD-L1 was significantly higher on CAD macrophages. PD-L1 levels measured by flow cytometry were similarly elevated on macrophages generated from male and female patients (Supplemental Figure 2), excluding sex as a determining factor. Since patients with CAD frequently have comorbidities such as DM, hypertension (HTN), or hyperlipidemia (HL), we asked whether PD-L1–expressing macrophages were associated with such comorbidities. Patients were categorized on the basis of the number of comorbidities they had at the time of study enrollment (Figure 4F). PD-L1 surface expression was similar in patients with one or several comorbidities, identifying the cardiovascular disease process itself as the major determinant. To exclude the possibility that medications used routinely to treat CAD patients increase surface expression of PD-L1, we explored whether treatment with aspirin, statins, and an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor affected PD-L1 expression (Supplemental Figure 2). We found that surface densities of PD-L1 were similar in all individuals, independent of their medication exposure.

PD-L1 expression on macrophages residing in the atherosclerotic lesion. Next, we examined whether PD-L1 is present on tissue-residing macrophages in atherosclerotic lesions. To capture all stages of the atherosclerotic disease process, we collected aortic wall specimens with different atherosclerotic lesions and analyzed them by triple-color IHC (Figure 5). We found that normal aortic wall was essentially free of macrophages. Fatty streak lesions, representing early lesions, contained CD68+ macrophages, the majority of which stained positive for PD-L1 (Figure 5, C and D). Macrophages within fully developed atheromas, as well as those in fibrocalcified lesions, were consistently PD-L1+, establishing the immunoinhibitory ligand as a common feature of plaque-infiltrating macrophages.

Figure 5 Tissue-resident macrophages express the immunoinhibitory ligand PD-L1 through all stages of atherosclerosis. (A, C, E, and G) H&E staining from aortic wall sections. (A) Normal wall; (C) fatty streak; (E) atheroma; and (G) fibrocalcified atheroma. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B, D, F, and H) PD-L1–expressing macrophages identified by triple-color IHC in normal wall (B), fatty streak (D), atheroma (F), and fibrocalcified atheroma (H) from aortic wall sections. Tissue sections were immunostained with anti-CD68 (green), anti–PD-L1 (red), and DAPI (blue) and analyzed by fluorescence microscopy. Scale bars: 20 μm. Images from 1 of 6 stains are shown. Yellow arrows mark macrophages expressing PD-L1.

Collectively, tissue-resident macrophages in patients with CAD are primarily immunosuppressive because of high expression of the inhibitory ligand PD-L1.

Macrophage-mediated T cell suppression is PD-L1 dependent. To confirm the role of PD-L1 in CAD macrophages, we applied siRNA technology to reduce the surface expression of the ligand in patient-derived macrophages. PD-L1 siRNA transfection resulted in a marked downregulation of surface PD-L1 expression, but PD-L2 expression was not affected (Supplemental Figure 3). When PD-L1 was knocked down in CAD macrophages, the ability to activate CD4 T cells, measured by the frequencies of CD4+CD25+ and CD4+CD69+ T cells, improved significantly (Figure 6, A and B), and the capacity to induce T cell proliferation, measured by CFSE dilution, was also restored (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 T cell–inhibitory functions of CAD macrophages are mediated by PD-L1. (A–H) Macrophages were generated from CAD patients and cocultured with healthy CD4 T cells. Macrophages were transfected with siRNA specific for PD-L1 (siPD-L1) or control siRNA (siCon). Alternatively, macrophages were incubated with anti–PD-L1 antibodies or an isotype control antibody. In some experiments, the PKM2 activator ML265 (50 μM) was combined with anti–PD-L1 antibodies. Frequencies of activated CD4+CD69+ and CD4+CD25+ T cells were measured by flow cytometry on day 3. T cell proliferation was assessed by CFSE dilution on day 6. (A) Representative flow cytometric contour plots for CD69+ and CD25+ CD4 T cells. (B) Summary of 8 experiments comparing CAD macrophages transfected with either control siRNA or PD-L1–specific siRNA. (C) Representative dot plot of CFSE expression in CD4 T cells captured on day 6. (D) Summarized proliferation indices from 7 experiments are shown. (E–H) The PKM2 activator ML265 was combined with anti–PD-L1 antibodies (aPD-L1). (E and F) T cell activation was measured on day 3 according to the frequency of CD69+ or CD25+ CD4 T cells. Representative contour plots and results from 5 to 6 independent experiments are shown. (G and H) Dilution of CFSE in proliferating CD4 T cells measured by flow cytometry. Representative dot plots and summarized proliferation indices from 7 experiments are shown. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next examined whether blocking access to PD-L1 counteracts the suppressive capabilities of CAD macrophages. Blocking PD-L1 using anti–PD-L1 antibodies effectively restored the T cell–stimulatory functions of CAD macrophages (Figure 6, E–H). When anti–PD-L1 antibodies were combined with the PKM2 activator ML265, we observed no further improvement of T cell activation, suggesting that the effect of ML265 on repairing stimulatory macrophage functions was mediated by PD-L1 downregulation.

To confirm that PD-L1 overexpression was functionally important in impairing the patients’ antiviral immunity, we blocked the immune checkpoint with an anti–PD-L1 antibody and assessed the impact on the frequencies of VZV-specific T cells in the ELISPOT assay system (Figure 7). We found that blocking PD-L1 improved the frequencies of anti-VZV–responsive T cells by 20% to 30% in all patients tested.

Figure 7 Blocking PD-L1 corrects VZV response in patients with CAD. PBMCs were isolated from patients with CAD (n = 11), plated at 1 × 106 cells/well, and stimulated with VZV lysate or a mock lysate for 18 hours in the presence of isotype control or anti–PD-L1 antibody. Spots of IFN-γ–secreting T cells were determined by ELISPOT assay. (A) Representative ELISPOT results. (B) The numbers of VZV-specific IFN-γ–secreting T cells are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

These data implicated PD-L1 as a key molecule in rendering CAD macrophages immunosuppressive.

The BMP4/p-SMAD1/5/IRF1 signaling pathway regulates PD-L1 in CAD macrophages. To understand why macrophages in CAD patients are constitutively PD-L1hi, thus providing strong inhibitory signals to interacting T cells, we screened signaling pathway inhibitors for their ability to reduce the surface density of PD-L1. Screening experiments revealed that treatment with the small molecule dorsomorphin at a dose of 2 μM effectively lowered PD-L1 expression levels (Figure 8, A and B). A major effect of dorsomorphin lies in the dose-dependent inhibition of SMAD1/5/8 phosphorylation, inhibiting IRF1-dependent gene transcription (45). This signaling pathway is triggered by the bone morphogenetic proteins, specifically BMP4 (46, 47). Consequently, we investigated the impact of dorsomorphin on p-SMAD1/5 and IRF1 in CAD macrophages (Figure 8, C–E). Dorsomorphin potently reduced the concentrations of p-SMAD1/5 and IRF1 in patient-derived cells. This prompted experiments comparing control and CAD macrophages for the spontaneous expression of the signaling molecule p-SMAD1/5, the transcription factor IRF1, and the upstream inducer BMP4 (Figure 8, F–H). Following activation with IFN-γ and LPS, patient-derived macrophages had significantly higher amounts of phosphorylated SMAD1/5, and intracellular concentrations of IRF1 were similarly increased. Transcript levels of BMP4 were 2.5-fold higher in CAD macrophages than in control macrophages. Increased expression of BMP4 and IRF1 transcripts and elevated surface expression of PD-L1 was already detectable in CD14+ monocytes freshly isolated from peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 4). Also, recombinant BMP4 proved to upregulate intracellular IRF1 and directly increased the surface expression of PD-L1 in healthy macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 8 The BMP4/IRF1 axis drives PD-L1 expression in CAD macrophages. (A–E) Macrophages from patients with CAD were stimulated for 24 hours with LPS and IFN-γ in the absence or presence of dorsomorphin (2 μM). Flow cytometric measurement of PD-L1 surface expression (A and B), intracellular p-SMAD1/5 (C), and IRF1 (D and E). Data are from 6 experiments. (F–H) Macrophages from healthy individuals and CAD patients were stimulated with LPS and IFN-γ for 24 hours. (F) Intracellular p-SMAD1/5 levels were analyzed by flow cytometry in 6 experiments. (G and H) Gene expression of IRF1 (G) and BMP4 (H) was measured by RT-PCR in 9 control patient pairs. (I–K) The effect of ML265 on the induction of BMP4 transcripts (I) and expression of IRF1 protein (J and K) in CAD macrophages was measured in 6 experiments, using RT-PCR and flow cytometry, respectively. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, E, I, and K) and Mann-Whitney U test (F–H).

To test whether BMP4 and IRF1 expression was regulated by glycolytic flux, we treated CAD macrophages with ML265, analogous to the experiments depicted in Figure 4A. By enforcing PKM2 tetramerization, ML265 enhances flux through the glycolytic pathway and effectively reduces the availability of pyruvate for mitochondrial respiration (26, 27). ML265 treatment reduced BMP4 transcript levels to approximately one-third of the original levels (Figure 8I), and IRF1 protein concentrations declined significantly (Figure 8, J and K).

These data placed the macrophage product BMP4 and the transcription factor IRF1 upstream of PD-L1 induction.

The glycolytic intermediate pyruvate controls BMP4 and PD-L1 expression in CAD macrophages. To implicate BMP4 in the induction and sustainment of PD-L1 in vivo, tissue sections for carotid atheroma were immunostained for BMP4 protein. The protein localized exclusively to CD68+ cells, with most tissue macrophages producing BMP4 (Figure 9A).

Figure 9 Pyruvate controls PD-L1 expression via the BMP4/IRF1 axis. (A) Frozen sections of carotid plaque were immunostained with anti-CD68 (red), anti-BMP4 (green), and DAPI (blue) and analyzed by fluorescence microscopy. Yellow arrows indicate BMP4-expressing macrophages. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B–G) Macrophages from healthy individuals and patients with CAD were stimulated with LPS and IFN-γ. As indicated, exogenous pyruvate (5 mM) was added. Alternatively, the cells were treated with the pyruvate transport inhibitor UK5099 (2 μM). (B–E) Excess pyruvate upregulates BMP4, IRF1, and PD-L1 in healthy macrophages. BMP4 and IRF1 transcript levels were measured by RT-PCR (B and C), and PD-L1 surface expression was assessed by flow cytometry (D and E). Results are from 6 experiments. (F and G) Inhibition of pyruvate transport into the mitochondria reduced PD-L1 expression. Macrophages from healthy individuals and patients with CAD were treated with the pyruvate transporter inhibitor UK5099 (2 μM). Surface PD-L1 expression was analyzed by flow cytometry. Results are from 7 experiments. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C) and 2-way ANOVA (E and G).

To better understand how glycolytic activity affects BMP4 and IRF1 production, we investigated whether the critical glycolytic intermediate pyruvate influences the activity of the BMP4/IRF1/PD-L1 axis. Healthy macrophages fed with exogenous pyruvate responded with a doubling of BMP4 transcript levels (Figure 9B). Likewise, cellular pyruvate concentrations regulated IRF1 transcription (Figure 9C). Supplying exogenous pyruvate was sufficient to increase PD-L1 surface expression (Figure 9, D and E). In essence, pyruvate-treated healthy macrophages acquired the PD-L1hi phenotype spontaneously encountered in CAD macrophages (Figure 9E).

To examine whether disrupting the supply of pyruvate to the mitochondria can change PD-L1 expression, we stimulated healthy and patient-derived macrophages in the presence of the pyruvate transport inhibitor UK5099 (Figure 9, F and G). CAD macrophages normalized PD-L1 surface expression when the import of pyruvate into the mitochondria was impaired. Similarly, PD-L1 expression on control macrophages was sensitive to the amount of pyruvate shuttled from the cytoplasm to the mitochondria.

These data mechanistically linked expression of the immunoinhibitory ligand PD-L1 to the availability of mitochondrial pyruvate.