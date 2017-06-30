Photopharmacological control of bipolar cells restores visual function in blind mice

Synthesis, design, and logic of DAD. DAD (Figure 1, A and B) was designed as a bis-tertiary-amine, which enables it to cross biological barriers in the uncharged form while being highly soluble in physiological solution when singly or doubly charged. As such, it structurally resembles lidocaine (Figure 1A) and therefore may have a similar pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile. The relationship of DAD to its permanently charged second-generation analog DENAQ (Figure 1A) is similar to that of lidocaine and QX-314 (Figure 1A).

The synthesis of DAD is described in detail in the Supplemental Methods. DAD was prepared in 5 synthetic steps starting from the commercially available dye Disperse Red 1 (Sigma Aldrich). Key transformations included an Appel reaction, amide bond formation, and two nucleophilic substitution reactions using diethylamine. DAD possesses the typical UV-Vis absorption spectrum and thermal stability of a red-shifted azobenzene (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92156DS1). It can be isomerized maximally to its cis form with 480-nm light and thermally relaxes back to trans with τ = 33 ms in DMSO (mono-exponential fit of the decay, red line Supplemental Figure 1B).

Characterization of DAD in acute mouse brain slices. Previously published photoswitchable channel blockers affect various ion channels with different degrees of selectivity. Due to their rather nonspecific pharmacophore, i.e., the tetraethylamine moiety (TEA), many photoswitches target voltage-gated K+ (K v ) channels (21). As a proof of concept, we first assessed the effect of DAD on the function of layer 2/3 cortical neurons, which express K v and Na v channels. We determined DAD’s wavelength sensitivity and kinetics in acute coronal brain slices from WT mice (Figure 2, A, B, and E). The optimal switching wavelengths were in the visible range between 400 and 480 nm (Figure 2, A and B), which is in accordance with DAD’s UV-Vis absorbance spectrum (Supplemental Figure 1). In the dark-adapted state, trans-DAD blocks voltage-gated potassium channels (Figure 2C), while 460-nm illumination leads to unblocking of potassium channels within approximately 25 ms (τ unblock = 27 ± 0.86 ms, n = 11 cells) (τ unblock indicates mono-exponential fit of Kv-mediated current increase after switching on light.) (Figure 2D). Thermal relaxation occurs within 200 ms (τ off = 201 ± 12.1 ms) (τ off indicates mono-exponential fit of Kv-mediated current decrease after switching on light), but τ off can be significantly decreased using 520-nm light (τ off = 72.1 ± 8.7 ms, P < 0.001, n = 9 cells) (Figure 2E). Only a minor effect of DAD could be detected when tested for sodium channel block by a voltage jump from membrane resting potential to a holding potential 0 mV (peak sodium channel currents before application of DAD [I peakNa ] = –3.42 ± 0.27 nA and peak sodium channel currents after the application of DAD [I peakNa-DAD ] = –2.98 ± 0.35 nA, P = 0.06, n = 6).

Figure 2 Characterization of DAD in layer 2/3 cortical neurons in the visual cortex of an acute brain slice of WT mice. (A) Whole-cell recording after incubation with 200 μM DAD in the presence of 1 μM TTX. Potassium (K v ) outward currents were activated by a step from –70 mV to +50 mV. Currents in darkness (left) compared with currents in the presence of light (right, 380 nm–520 nm). (B) Normalized change in K v current in DAD-treated cortical neurons in response to stimulation with light of different wavelengths. (C) Current-voltage relationship in darkness (black) and under 460-nm light (blue). (D) Kinetics of unblocking the pore of K v channels at +50 mV holding potential, while switching between light and dark. τ unblock = 27 ± 0.86 ms (n = 11 cells). (E) Quantification of OFF kinetics in response to different wavelength. Fastest OFF responses were achieved at 520-nm light (τ off = 72.1 ± 8.7 ms, n = 9 cells). DAD activity thermally switches off within 201 ± 12.1 ms (n = 8 cells).

DAD restores light responses in the retinas of blind mice ex vivo. We next investigated the ability of DAD to restore light sensitivity in blind retinas. We utilized retinas from 3- to 7-month-old blind triple-knockout (TKO) mice (Cnga3–/– Rho–/– Opn4–/– mice, which are deficient in cyclic nucleotide–gated channel α3, rhodopsin, and melanopsin), which lack all native light responses driven by photoreceptors or photosensitive RGCs. The double knockout of Cnga3 and Rho results in the loss of photoreceptors within the first 3 months after birth (22). Retinas were placed on a multielectrode array (MEA) to record light-dependent spiking activity from RGCs. For quantification of light-dependent spiking, we used the photoswitch index (PI), i.e., the normalized change in average firing rate upon illumination (18). A PI of 0 indicates no light-dependent changes in spiking frequency, whereas a positive or negative PI implies an increase or decrease in spiking frequency upon illumination, respectively. Before the application of DAD, 460-nm light had no effect on the RGC firing rate (13.9 ± 3.4 spikes/s and 13.4 ± 2.8 spikes/s, respectively, average PI = –0.06 ± 0.10, P = 0.43; n = 6 retinas) (Figure 3, A and C). After a 3-minute incubation with 200 μM DAD, light elicited a 2.6-fold increase in average RGC firing rate (RGC firing rate in the dark = 8.46 ± 1.41 spikes/s and in the light 22.02 ± 2.78 spikes/s, respectively; average PI = 0.42 ± 0.05, P = 0.0002; n = 13 retinas) (Figure 3, B and D). The PI of DAD-treated TKO retinas was close to that of WT retinas (photoswitch index wild type [PI wt ] = 0.65 ± 0.05) (14), as was the PI distribution (Supplemental Figure 2). In addition, the application of DAD resulted in an average decrease of 4.3 Hz in spontaneous firing rate in darkness in DAD-treated TKO retinas, thereby increasing signal to noise (18.01 ± 1.58 spikes/s and 13.69 ± 1.90 spikes/s, respectively; n = 10 retinas, P = 0.0039).

Figure 3 DAD restores light responses in blind TKO mice retinas. (A and B) Raster plot and histogram of MEA recordings in TKO retinas (A) before (PI = –0.01) and (B) after treatment with 200 μM DAD (PI = 0.69). The bar underneath the raster plot indicates light/dark stimulation (blue: 460 nm; black: dark). (C and D) Light responses statistics for TKO retinas (C) before and (D) after DAD application. Distribution of PIs for RGC populations (before n = 300 cells; after n = 1,024 cells) is shown to the left. The red arrows indicate the mean PI of the RGC population. Average spiking rate in darkness and with 460-nm light is shown to the right (before: n = 6 retinas; after: n = 13 retinas). Statistical analysis was performed using the signed Wilcoxon rank-sum test. ***P < 0.001.

When analyzed on a single-cell level, photoswitch-activated RGCs can be classified by their light response polarity in cells that increase their firing rate upon illumination (66% of all RGCs), those increasing their firing rate when light is turned off (22%), and those responding both to light onset and offset (12%) (n = 687 RGCs in 11 retinas). Individual RGCs with a pronounced light OFF response were present in all MEA recordings. However, only a few retinas had a sufficiently high number of light OFF responses to be recognizable in the histogram (Supplemental Figure 3A). This was true not only for the blind TKO mouse line, but also for an alternative model for outer retinal degeneration, the rd1 mouse line, which expresses a nonsense mutation in PDE6b (23) (Supplemental Figure 3B). In addition, correlation plots of individual experiments were performed (Supplemental Figure 3C) as well as cell-attached patch-clamp recordings on RGCs (Supplemental Figure 4). In these patch-clamp experiments, we not only verified the presence of light ON and OFF responses, but observed light responses with different kinetics. Those RGCs that responded to light with a fast transient light ON response were further investigated with higher-frequency stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4A, traces 1 and 2). A stimulation frequency of 5 Hz could be followed with a failure rate of 11.5% ± 4.7% (i.e., the number of light stimuli with no spike in 100 sweeps) (n = 4 cells). After increasing the light stimulation frequency to 10 Hz, the failure rate rose to 23.7% ± 13.3% and the number of spikes per light stimulus decreased (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). However, in some cases, even a 10-Hz stimulus could be followed with a failure rate of 0% (Supplemental Figure 4B).

DAD preferentially photosensitizes bipolar cells. In order to evoke the observed, diverse pattern of RGC light responses, it is likely that DAD photosensitizes retinal neurons upstream of RGCs (i.e., bipolar and/or amacrine cells). We tested this hypothesis by synaptically isolating RGCs via application of CdCl 2 , which completely abolished the DAD-mediated light response (average PI = –0.02 ± 0.01, n = 8 retinas, P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 5A). The light response was also strongly reduced when excitatory synaptic transmission was selectively blocked using NBQX and D-AP5 (average PI = 0.08 ± 0.01, n = 6 retinas) (Figure 4, A and B). Pharmacological blockade of inhibitory synaptic inputs did not eliminate the light response or invert its polarity (PI = 0.32 ± 0.03, n = 6 retinas) (Supplemental Figure 5B). Here, the overall reduction in PI results from an increase in basal activity, whereas the light response remains largely unaffected. This is in contrast to AAQ-mediated light responses, which inverted after blockade of inhibitory inputs (18). These results suggest that DAD mainly photosensitizes bipolar cells rather than amacrine cells or RGCs.

Figure 4 DAD selectively photosensitizes bipolar cells in TKO retinas. (A) Raster plot of an MEA recording from a DAD-treated TKO retina before and after wash in of 25 μM NBQX and 50 μM D-AP5. (B) Distribution of TKO RGC PI values after excitatory synaptic blockade is shown on the left (PI = 0.08 ± 0.01, n = 477 cells). Average RGC firing rate in darkness and under 460-nm light is shown on the right (n = 6 retinas). (C) EPSC recording from a TKO RGC held at –60 mV. Blue line indicates the light pulse. (D) IPSC recording in the same cell as in C held at 0 mV. (E and F) EPSC and IPSC recordings from a TKO RGC after DAD treatment (black trace). The red trace was recorded after excitatory synaptic blockade. (G) Quantification of EPSCs and IPSCs in DAD-treated TKO RGCs, before and after blockade of excitatory synaptic inputs (average EPSC = –10.87 ± 5.47 pA, n = 11 cells, P < 0.001; average IPSC = 7.03 ± 3.79 pA, n = 13 cells, P = 0.01). Statistical analysis was performed using the nonsigned Wilcoxon rank-sum test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. (H) Overview of three possible DAD-mediated light response pathways. (i) Activated cone bipolar cells (CBP) directly transmit the signal onto RGCs. (ii) Activated rod bipolar cells (RBP) signal to AII amacrine cells, which form synapses on CBP terminals. (iii) Off light responses are transmitted via RBP and AII amacrine cells, which synapse on OFF RGCs (3).

To confirm our hypothesis that DAD primarily photosensitizes bipolar cells and investigate whether the intrinsic retinal circuitry is utilized, we performed patch-clamp experiments on RGCs in retinal whole-mount preparations. Excitatory and inhibitory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs and IPSCs, respectively) were recorded using an intracellular solution blocking all intrinsic activity of the recorded RGC. Before treatment with DAD, RGC recordings showed no light-dependent postsynaptic potentials (average EPSC = –2.97 ± 0.77 pA, n = 9 cells; average IPSC = 3.51 ± 0.52 pA, n = 9 cells) (Figure 4, C, D, and G). In contrast, after the application of DAD, light-dependent EPSCs were observed in 94.1% of RGCs and IPSCs were observed in 82.4% of RGCs (average EPSC = –76.97 ± 8.65 pA, n = 17 cells, average IPSC = 135.24 ± 41.73 pA, n = 16 cells) (Figure 4, E and F, black traces and Figure 4G). Notably, both EPSCs and IPSCs could be significantly reduced by application of NBQX and D-AP5 (average EPSC = –10.87 ± 5.47 pA, n = 11 cells, P < 0.001; average IPSC = 7.03 ± 3.79 pA, n = 13 cells, P = 0.01) (Figure 4, E and F, red traces and Figure 4G). These findings demonstrate that DAD is capable of generating light-elicited excitatory and inhibitory synaptic inputs on RGCs, by photosensitizing bipolar cells, while DAD does not directly act on amacrine cells (Figure 4, E, F, and H).

In an additional set of patch-clamp recording experiments on RGCs, DAD was applied either intracellularly or extracellularly to investigate whether the accessibility of DAD in RGCs plays a role in their photosensitization. When DAD was applied in the intracellular solution, small and slow light-induced currents were detected at a holding potential of –75 mV (Supplemental Figure 6A). These currents increased at –100 mV (Supplemental Figure 6, A and G). After extracellular DAD application, light-induced currents resembled the sole excitatory input from bipolar cells, which exhibited a large peak current followed by a smaller plateau phase (Supplemental Figure 6B). The fast component could be blocked by the application of NBQX and D-AP5, indicating that it originates from bipolar cells (Supplemental Figure 6C).

A larger light-induced current at –100 mV compared with –75 mV holding potential indicates an effect of DAD on HCN channels (Supplemental Figure 6). We therefore tested DAD in presence of 75 μM ivabradine, a selective blocker of hyperpolarization-activated currents (I h ) currents on MEA (24). The application of ivabradine resulted in an increase in background firing rate; however, it did not eliminate DAD-induced peak light responses (Supplemental Figure 7) (photoswitch index in presence of ivabradine [PI iva ] = 0.24 ± 0.07, P = 0.03, n = 6 retinas). This result was confirmed in patch-clamp experiments after application of DAD and ivabradine to the extracellular solution. At holding potentials of both –75 mV and –100 mV, plateau currents were small whereas peak currents were unaffected by block of HCN channels (Supplemental Figure 8).

Previous generation photoswitches have been shown to target HCN channels as well (19), and recently, Tochitsky et al. demonstrated that the uptake of second-generation photoswitches relies on P 2 X receptor expression (25). We therefore assessed whether DAD uptake into retinal cells also depends on the expression and activation of P 2 X receptors in degenerated retinas. Application of 1 mM PPADS prior to DAD administration, however, did not result in a decrease of light response but rather led to an improvement in the light response (Supplemental Figure 9, PI = 0.52 ± 0.05, n = 4 retinas).

DAD application induces transient currents in bipolar cells. The results in RGC patch-clamp and MEA experiments in presence of ivabradine revealed that the transient peak current induced by DAD in bipolar cells is the pivotal light signal. We therefore performed patch experiments in bipolar cells directly. Bipolar cells and amacrine cells were discriminated by intracellular application of Lucifer Yellow (Figure 5, A and B, respectively). Bipolar cells were held at a membrane potential of –54 mV, close to that reported as the membrane resting potential of ON bipolar cells in retinas of an rd1 mouse model (26). Before the application of DAD, no light responses were detected, except an artifact induced by the LED (time to peak 0.15 ± 0.008 ms) (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 10, n = 8). The application of 200 μM DAD for 3 minutes led to a transient light response of –65.19 ± 6.34 pA in ON and OFF bipolar cells, which is in a similar range to light-evoked responses of WT bipolar cells as well as metabotropic glutamatergic CPPG-mediated responses (27, 28). The time to peak was detected with 0.62 ± 0.07 ms (n = 8) (Figure 5D). Intracellular application of TEA, Cs+, and EGTA as well as extracellular application of TTX did not significantly affect current size or time to peak (–54.83 ± 6.49 pA and 0.67 ± 0.25 ms, P = 0.37 and P = 0.83, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). To further confirm that this peak current is mediated by DAD, we performed a wavelength screen (n = 8 cells) and measured a similar wavelength sensitivity spectrum to that in response to DAD application in acute brain slice preparations (Figure 2 and Figure 5, E and F), which is also consistent with UV-Vis measurements (Supplemental Figure 1). These data are consistent with the conclusion that DAD mediates a transient excitatory (inward) current in retinal bipolar cells.

Figure 5 DAD induces transient currents in bipolar cells. (A) Fluorescence image of a bipolar cell filled with Lucifer Yellow after whole-cell patch-clamp configuration. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Fluorescence image of an amacrine cell filled with Lucifer Yellow after whole-cell patch-clamp configuration. Scale bar: 50 μm (C) Voltage-clamp recording of a bipolar cell before application of DAD. Peristimulus time histogram (PTSH) of 5 sweeps. The asterisk marks a light artefact induced by the LED. The bar above the trace marks the light stimulation with 460-nm light. (D) Voltage-clamp recording after the incubation with DAD. PSTH of 5 consecutive sweeps. (E) Raw data voltage-clamp recordings depending on the wavelength. (F) Analysis of wavelength screens in E. Red indicates wavelength screens before the application of DAD. Black indicates wavelength screenings after the application of DAD (n = 7 cells controls, n = 6 cells after DAD application). (G–I) IV relationships of DAD-mediated currents in the absence of any blockers. (G) Raw data trace for voltages from –100 to +40 mV. (H) Enlargement of box in Ga. (I) Analysis of IV relationships. Empty circles indicate transient peak current. Black circles indicate late K v -channel component (n = 8). (J–L) Same experiments as in G–I, respectively, but in presence of TTX in the extracellular solution and TEA, Cs+, and EGTA in the intracellular solution (n = 8).

DAD was designed specifically to modulate with K+ channels that exhibit voltage-dependent conductance (29). However, direct measurement of the DAD-evoked light response in whole-cell voltage clamp revealed that these currents were not, in fact, voltage dependent. Instead, DAD-evoked peak currents were inward at all holding potentials tested (–100 to +40 mV; Figure 5, G–L). After application of DAD, two light-dependent currents were detected: (a) a short transient light response, which was independent from membrane holding potential, and (b) a slow, sustained, outward-rectifying current. The transient component could not be blocked by the extracellular application of TTX and intracellular application of TEA, Cs+, and EGTA, whereas the slow-sustained current was sensitive to these blockers (Figure 5, G–L, respectively). Thus, the sustained, but not the transient, response was mediated by K v channels in the bipolar cells. The mechanisms mediating the transient, non-voltage-dependent response are less clear. One possibility is that this transient response was mediated by responses arising from neighboring bipolar cells, which were conveyed through gap junctional coupling (30–32). Moreover, intracellular application of ion channel blockers would not affect neighboring cells and, therefore, the currents cannot be blocked completely. To determine whether disrupting bipolar cell coupling would reduce the transient DAD-elicited currents, we bath applied the gap junction blocker meclofenamic acid (MFA; 200 μM) (33). Consistent with a gap junctional origin, application of MFA reduced the transient current response by more than 50% (–25.07 ± 4.51 pA) in bipolar cell patch experiments (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D) as well as in MEA recordings (Supplemental Figure 11, E–G).

DAD selectively photosensitizes retinas undergoing photoreceptor degeneration. Photoreceptor degeneration is accompanied by synaptic remodeling and neural reprogramming (2, 34). Retinal remodeling also causes changes in the expression of various receptors and ion channels and can facilitate the selective photosensitization of the blind retina by azobenzene photoswitches (19). To determine whether the effect of DAD is selective for the blind retina, we evaluated its ability to photosensitize retinas from WT mice and other blind mouse strains with and without retinal degeneration.

The analysis of DAD-mediated photosensitization was performed using 5 different mouse lines: 2 blind mouse lines undergoing retinal degeneration (TKO mice and Pde6brd1/rd1 Opn4–/– mice, referred to as rd1/rd1 Opn4–/– mice), 2 mouse models of stationary night blindness, which show minimal or no intrinsic light responses but do not undergo retinal degeneration (Gnat1–/– Gnat2–/– Opn4–/– mice, which lack the G protein transducin α subunits 1 and 2 and melanopsin, and Tra–/– Cnga3–/– Opn4–/– mice, which lack transducin α, cyclic nucleotide–gated channel α3, and melanopsin) (35–37), and WT retinas under two different conditions (WT in artificial cerebrospinal fluid [ACSF] and WT in presence of NBQX and L-AP4 to block synaptic transmission between photoreceptor cells and bipolar cells). A schematic overview of the experiments is depicted in Figure 6A.

Figure 6 DAD selectively photosensitizes retinas undergoing photoreceptor degeneration. (A) Overview of mouse models tested for DAD-dependent restoration of light sensitivity. (B and C) MEA recording from WT retinas (B) before and (C) after DAD treatment. The bar underneath the raster plot indicates light/dark stimulation (white: white light; black: darkness). (D and E) MEA recording (D) from 3-week-old TKO retina after DAD application (PI = 0.34) and (E) from old retinas (>6 months) after DAD application (PI = 0.64). (F and G) Difference in (F) mean PI and (G) RGC firing rates before and after treatment with DAD was tested for WT retinas (n = 5 retinas), WT retinas in presence of NBQX and L-AP4 (WT block, n = 5), Gnat1–/– Gnat2–/– Opn4–/– mice (n = 6), Cnga3–/– Gnat1–/– Opn4–/– mice (n = 5), rd1 Opn4–/– mice (n = 5), and TKO mice (n = 13). Statistical tests were performed in respect to change in TKO mice and Bonferroni corrected. (H) Photoswitch indices for DAD-treated TKO retinas in young (<3 weeks, n = 7 retinas) versus old mice (>6 months, n = 6 retinas). Statistical analysis was performed using the nonsigned Wilcoxon rank-sum test. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

When applied to WT retinas, DAD did not change the amplitude or polarity of the retinal light response (Figure 6, B and C). DAD treatment did not significantly alter the average retinal ON or OFF light response (Table 1 and Figure 6, F and G), and the distribution of individual ON, OFF, and ON/OFF RGC light responses did not change either (Supplemental Figure 11). Since the effect of DAD on inner retinal neurons might be overshadowed by the photoreceptor-mediated light response in the WT retina, we performed a second set of experiments in the presence of the mGluR6 receptor agonist L-AP4 and AMPA/kainate receptor antagonist NBQX, blocking ON and OFF signaling from photoreceptor cells, respectively (38–40). Only a small residual light response could be detected after application of these blockers, which was not enhanced by DAD treatment (Table 1, Figure 6F, and Supplemental Figure 12A). To show that NMDA receptor signaling is sufficient to convey synaptic transmission from bipolar cells to RGCs, we performed the same experiments in the blind TKO mouse after treatment with DAD and detected large light-dependent changes in RGC firing rate on the MEA (PI = 0.51 ± 0.11, n = 5 retinas) (Supplemental Figure 13).

Table 1 Average retinal light responses from mouse strains with and without retinal degeneration before and after DAD treatment

To evaluate DAD in another mouse model of blindness, we studied its effect on the rd1 mouse retina. As expected, DAD could restore robust light-dependent spiking patterns comparable to those in TKO mice with a similar light-intensity threshold (Table 1, light-intensity threshold = 2 × 1013 photons/cm2 s [9 μW/cm2], and Figure 6F). In addition, the waveforms of light-dependent RGC firing were qualitatively identical to those seen in TKO mice (data not shown).

DAD was not able to elicit any light responses in nondegenerating retinas (Tra–/– Cnga3–/– Opn4–/– = 1.8 spikes/s) (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 12C). A small residual light response could be detected in the Gnat1-/ Gnat2–/– Opn4–/– retina prior to DAD treatment (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 12B), most likely due to alternative G protein pathways of the visual cascade in photoreceptor cells (41). However, this light response was at least 2.5-fold smaller compared with DAD-induced light responses in TKO retinas and was not increased by application of DAD (light-elicited change in RGC firing rate: Gnat1–/– Gnat2–/– Opn4–/– = 18.7 spikes/s, TKO = 52.6 spikes/s, P = 0.009) (Table 1 and Figure 6G).

Since the photoreceptor degeneration gradually progresses in the TKO retina, we compared the effect of DAD in young versus old TKO mice. Until postnatal week 3, the TKO retina remains morphologically largely intact, even when the mice are born blind, whereas at 6 months, photoreceptor degeneration is complete (22). We compared light responses for two time points (3-week-old and >6-month-old TKO mice). In all cases, young TKO mice had reduced light-dependent spiking rates compared with older TKO mice (photoswitch index in more-than-6-month old mice [PI old ] = 0.48 ± 0.03, n old = 6; photoswitch index in young mice [PI young ] = 0.29 ± 0.01, n young = 7, P = 0.007) (Figure 6, D, E, and H). This further confirms the hypothesis that retinal degeneration is a prerequisite for enabling DAD-mediated retinal photosensitization.

Spatiotemporal properties of the DAD-mediated light response. Visual acuity is highly dependent on the kinetics of the light response. We therefore assessed the minimum light application able to trigger a significant increase in spiking activity. Under bright light conditions (1.25 × 1016 photons/cm2 s, 5.5 mW/cm2), a short 50-ms light pulse was sufficient to trigger a significant increase in RGC spiking frequency (P < 0.05, n = 8 retinas) (Supplemental Figure 14A). The maximum firing rate was achieved with 500-ms to 1,000-ms light pulses (average PI = 0.49 ± 0.03, n = 8 retinas) (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). When light was switched off after maximal stimulation, the firing rate returned to baseline within approximately 1,000 ms (τ off = 621.4 ± 51.3 ms) (n = 8 retinas).

The minimum light intensity for triggering RGC responses in DAD-treated rd1/rd1 retinas was 3 × 1013 photons/cm2 s (13.5 μW/cm2) (Supplemental Figure 14C), similar to the threshold reported for DENAQ (16) as well as for retinas expressing channelrhodopsin or halorhodopsin (12, 42). The light responses of DAD-treated retinas increased over 3 orders of magnitude of brightness, from 1013 to 1016 photons cm–2 s–1, and the half-maximal response was achieved with a light intensity of 1 × 1014 photons cm–2 s–1 (0.045 mW/cm2).

In order to test whether DAD-treated retinas are able to generate spatially precise light responses, an important feature of any vision restoration approach (43), we set out to characterize the response properties of DAD-treated rd1 retinas to small spot light stimulation. Illumination with a 90-μm spot of white light resulted in an increase in activity of the RGCs recorded by the illuminated electrode (PI = 0.41 ± 0.15, n = 22 cells) (Supplemental Figure 15A). None of the surrounding RGCs responded to the stimulus (PI = 0.00 ± 0.11, n = 1,206 cells, P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 15B). As we stimulated the retina with spots of light of increasing diameter, the RGC light response saturated at a spot size of 240 μm, close to the previously reported average dendritic field diameter of mouse RGCs (Supplemental Figure 15C) (44). Stimulation with a 30-μm diameter light spot triggered an increase in activity in most illuminated RGCs, suggesting that neighboring RGCs can, in principle, be controlled independently of one another.

DAD restores innate light-dependent behavior in blind mice. We next set out to determine DAD’s suitability as a potential therapeutic for restoring visual function. To test this, we first determined the decay time of DAD availability after injection into the vitreous cavity of rd1/rd1 mice. At several time points after injecting a solution of 5 mM DAD (0.5% DMSO in buffered salt solution, 2 μl), mice were sacrificed and the retina was put on a MEA to record RGC activity. Three to six hours after injection, robust light responses were detected (PI = 0.38 ± 0.04, n = 4 retinas) (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B). The retinas were light responsive for up to 24 hours (half-life = 8.8 hours) (Supplemental Figure 16C), i.e., until the vitreous cavity was cleared of DAD. The fast wash out mirrors the high solubility of DAD in physiological buffers as well as in macaque vitreous (Supplemental Figure 16D).

For future in vivo studies, additional solvents (e.g., DMSO) need to be avoided. Therefore, DAD was also formulated as DAD-HCl salt, which was readily soluble in water or buffer (200 mM). The HCl formulation of DAD was at least as effective as DAD in DMSO after intravitreal injection (Supplemental Figure 16B) and was therefore used for all in vivo experiments and for ex vivo experiments after it was confirmed that there was no difference in activity.

To determine whether DAD-HCl is capable of restoring light-dependent visual responses to blind mice, we utilized a light-dark shuttle box (Figure 7) (45). Briefly, mice were placed in a dual chamber enclosure, with one transparent side and one opaque side. The total time spent on each side of the apparatus was measured for a 5-minute-exposure time to either light or darkness (in which case the two sides of the apparatus would both be “dark”). As shown in Figure 7A, WT mice spent 50% of their time in darkness on each side of the apparatus, but when the apparatus was placed in white light, they spent approximately 80% of their time on the dark side of the apparatus. When rd1/rd1 Opn4–/– (46) animals were placed in the apparatus, they spent 50% of their time on each side of the apparatus, regardless of whether the apparatus was placed in light or dark conditions (Figure 7B). Two hours after intravitreal injection of DAD, the same mice showed a strong preference (72%) for the light side of the box under light treatment, while the preference remained at 50% when tested under dark conditions (Figure 7C). A similar paradoxical preference for light was also observed in “positive masking” under dim light conditions in melanopsin-deficient mice (47).