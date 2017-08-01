Biallelic mutations in the ubiquitin ligase RFWD3 cause Fanconi anemia

Undefined subtype of a child with classical FA. The individual, referred to as 1143, offspring of unrelated parents of German descent, was born preterm (35 gestational weeks) and small for date (1,850 g). She presented with duodenal atresia, small midface and bilateral radial ray malformations including left radius hypoplasia, and absent thumb on both sides. Ultrasonography revealed enlarged lateral cerebral ventricles, a hypoplastic left kidney, and polysplenia. Growth retardation with length and weight below the third percentiles and microcephaly continued postnatally. Hypothalamic partial growth hormone deficiency gave cause for hormone replacement therapy starting as of 2 years, resulting in catch-up growth along the third percentiles for height and weight to date. MRI at age 2 years demonstrated rarefied periventricular white matter, a narrowed corpus callosum, downscaled anterior pituitary, ectopic position of the posterior pituitary in the hypothalamic region, and Chiari malformation type 1. These changes did not cause neurological deficits or intellectual disability, such that she attends regular classes. This is consistent with the observation that minor brain malformations with little if any clinical manifestation are relatively frequent in FA patients (21). From age 10 her bone marrow was cytopenic with reduced hematopoiesis and increased fatty tissue. There were mild dysplastic features including dysmyelopoiesis (hypogranularity) and dysmegakaryopoiesis (abnormal lobulation), while erythropoiesis was slightly megaloblastoid. Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) was excluded on several occasions. Cytopenia is restricted to bone marrow; up to 12 years, her age at the time of writing, peripheral blood counts remained stable at a normal level. The clinical diagnosis of FA based on the indicated findings was confirmed by cellular hypersensitivity of cultured lymphocytes and fibroblasts to DNA-cross-linking agents (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92069DS1). She was classified as belonging to a post-D2 FA subtype owing to intact cellular FANCD2 monoubiquitination (Supplemental Figure 1C). Proper RAD51 foci formation effectively ruled out groups FA-D1, -N and -O, -R, -S, and -U (Supplemental Figure 1D). Sanger sequencing of the remaining reported downstream FA genes failed to detect any mutation.

Whole exome sequencing identifies biallelic mutations of RFWD3. Assuming a yet unreported FA subgroup, whole exome sequencing (WES) was performed on fibroblast DNA. Statistical results of the data analysis are summarized in Supplemental Table 1. After exclusion of nonauthentic variants and formally inconsistent mutations, data mining left only 2 meaningful heterozygous mutations in the gene RFWD3 (Supplemental Table 2) that had been reported to be involved in the DNA damage response mediated by p53 and RPA2 (14, 17, 18). The 2 detected mutations, a 2-bp duplication resulting in premature termination of translation (c.205_206dupCC; p.L69Pfs*12) and a missense mutation (c.1916T>A; p.I639K) at a highly conserved position (Figure 1A), were confirmed by Sanger sequencing. They are located on different parental alleles and segregate in the family consistent with an autosomal recessive disorder (Figure 1B). Both variants are rare. They have not been reported in the 1000 Genomes Project (27,478 samples, February 2017) or in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) database (60,706 samples, February 2017). Both variants were classified as probably damaging by several in silico prediction software tools. c.205_206dupCC (p.L69Pfs*12) is located in the N-terminal region of RFWD3, which is characterized by LQP-SSQ repeats of hitherto unknown function (18), whereas c.1916T>A (p.I639K) is situated in the WD40 domain, which is responsible for RPA2 binding.

Figure 1 Identification and characterization of RFWD3 mutation. (A) WES data reveal 2 heterozygous sequence variants in the RFWD3 gene, highlighted in green. The gene is located on the minus strand; chromosomal and amino acid positions next to the mutations are depicted atop the sequence data. (B) Sanger sequencing confirms both mutations in individual 1143 and familial segregation. (C) Histograms reflecting proportions of cells with the indicated number of chromosomal breaks per metaphase, blue without, red after exposure to mitomycin C (MMC). Dashed lines delimit high rates (>7) of RFWD3-mutated (1143) and unproductively transduced fibroblasts (1143+mock, 1143+I630K). Rates of 1143+WT are rescued. Fifty metaphases each were scored. The 1143 plot is reused in Supplemental Figure 1B. (D–G) Dose-response curves of the same cell lines used in C compared with non-FA and FA control (FA-Q, FA-B, or FA-D1) fibroblasts after exposure to the indicated agents and concentrations. The data represent mean ± SEM; N = 5. The 1143 and non-FA curves of D are reused in Figure 2E. The 1143 and non-FA curves of F are reused in Supplemental Figure 2G.

Wild-type RFWD3 reverses genomic instability and deficient HR of 1143 cells. While there is little doubt that c.205_206dupCC represents a functional null allele, reasonable concern was raised about the pathogenic nature of the missense variant p.I639K. To address this question, 1143 and control cultured fibroblasts were transduced with wild-type RFWD3 (WT-RFWD3) and control vectors. Susceptibility of cultured 1143 cells to specified chemical agents allowed for sensitivity testing. On cell cycle studies, FA-typical G 2 -phase accumulation following exposure to mitomycin C (MMC) or diepoxybutane (DEB) was restored to normal control levels in 1143 cells ectopically expressing WT-RFWD3, but not in mock-transduced 1143 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Chromosomal breakage analysis showed accumulation of metaphases with ≥10 breaks per nucleus including frequent radial figures (which reflect misdirected break repair by error-prone homology-directed pathways when HR is compromised) following exposure to MMC of nontransduced 1143 cells, or of those that were transduced with mock vector or vector containing the patient mutation, RFWD3-I639K cDNA (Figure 1C). In contrast, 1143 fibroblasts ectopically expressing WT-RFWD3 showed very few metaphases with high breakage rates. Moreover, survival of 1143 fibroblasts exposed to MMC was rescued after transduction with WT-RFWD3, whereas nontransduced 1143 cells, 1143 cells transduced with mock virus, or FA fibroblasts of subtype Q (FA-Q) showed significantly reduced survival in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1D). 1143 fibroblasts were also hypersensitive to cisplatin (CDDP) to an extent that is comparable to that of FA-B or FA-Q fibroblasts (Figure 1E).

Like FA-D1 (biallelic BRCA2-mutant) cells with impaired HR, 1143 fibroblasts reveal sensitivity to the topoisomerase I inhibitor camptothecin. Decreased survival compared with non-FA control was rescued when 1143 cells were transduced with WT-RFWD3 (Figure 1F). Lastly, 1143 fibroblasts and those transduced with mock or I639K-mutant vector were sensitive to the poly-ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 (PARP1/2) inhibitor olaparib. This sensitivity was distinct but not as pronounced as that of FA-D1 cells. Once again, this sensitivity was rescued by ectopic expression of WT-RFWD3 (Figure 1G). Poly-ADP ribose mediates the BRCA2-dependent early DNA damage response (22). Since RFWD3 deficiency impairs that mechanism, as indicated by cellular olaparib sensitivity, the latter results suggest the involvement of RFWD3 in HR in a BRCA2-dependent manner.

Consequences of RFWD3 deprivation. RFWD3 deficiency provides a means to infer normal protein functions from malfunction. The I-SceI–induced HR assay has become widely accepted as an indicator for a protein to influence the HR mechanism (23, 24). In this assay, inactivation by RNA interference of either BRCA2 or RFWD3 resulted in a highly significant loss of HR function relative to mock siLuciferase (siLuc) transfection, confirming that RFWD3 is involved in the HR pathway (Figure 2A, left panel). Similarly, HR activity of FA-D1 (biallelic BRCA2/FANCD1-mutant) fibroblasts and of 1143 cells was compared with that of human normal control fibroblasts. RFWD3 deficiency downregulated HR activity substantially, resembling BRCA2 deficiency (Figure 2A, middle panel). Untreated, mock-transduced, or RFWD3-I639K cDNA–transduced 1134 fibroblasts were impaired in HR in contrast to 1143 fibroblasts after WT-RFWD3 transduction, confirming in an isogenic system that the RFWD3-I639K mutation of 1143 cells is responsible for the loss of HR activity (Figure 2A, right panel).

Figure 2 Involvement of RFWD3 in HR and ICL repair. (A) Reduced HR in RFWD3-deficient human cells as signaled by the I-SceI–induced HR assay. Shown is the decrease of GFP-positive (HR-active) cells compared with controls. The left graph shows data from siRNA-transfected U2OS cells (luciferase [Luc; mock] vs. BRCA2 and RFWD3). The middle graph represents data from non-FA versus RFWD3-mutant 1143 and BRCA2/FANCD1-mutant fibroblasts, a disease-control FA-D1 line with the homozygous mutation c.469A>T (p.Lys157*). The right graph displays data from 1143 transduced with WT-RFWD3 versus mock, I639K, and nontransduced 1143 fibroblasts. All results are corrected for transfection rate and size of S phase. (B) Western blot with RFWD3 antibody including lysates from 1143, her family members, and non-FA fibroblasts exposed to MMC. Lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (C) Cell fractionation of protein lysates from non-FA and 1143 fibroblasts exposed to MMC. (D) Proportion of RPA1, RPA2, and RAD51 foci–positive cells in 1143, 1143+WT-RFWD3–transduced, and non-FA fibroblasts at different intervals after an initial 8-hour pulse of MMC exposure. (E) Dose-response curves of CRISPR clone CR21F5 versus parental U2OS cells, HAP1-RFWD3– versus HAP1 control cells, and 1143 versus non-FA fibroblasts exposed to MMC. The 1143 and non-FA curves are reused in Figure 1D. (F and G) Cell cycle analysis regarding G 2 -phase arrest of CRISPR clone CR21F5 versus parental U2OS cells and of HAP1-RFWD3– versus HAP1-RFWD3–+WT–complemented and HAP1 control cells without or with exposure to MMC. Increased G 2 compartment size is highlighted in red; normal size is shown in gray. Data in A, D, and E represent mean ± SEM; N = 3 for siRNA experiments, otherwise N = 5. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Further experiments aimed at understanding in which way the 1143 mutations exert their effects. Western blot analysis of 1143 lymphoblasts showed that mutant RFWD3 of normal size was expressed whereas any truncated protein was undetectable (Figure 2B). The full-length mutant protein may be slightly less stable in cytoplasm, as cellular fractionation studies suggested, but is strikingly less relocated to the nucleus and to chromatin (Figure 2C). Paucity of mutant RFWD3-I639K in chromatin, let alone impaired function, resulted in a longer persistence of RPA and RAD51 nuclear foci in 1143 fibroblasts. After an initial pulse of 8 hours of exposure to MMC, the proportion of 1143 cells that scored positive for RPA foci was increased at early times (24 hours and 48 hours; Figure 2D, left and middle panels), and the proportion of RAD51 foci–positive cells was elevated at later times (72 hours and 96 hours; Figure 2D, right panel). At other times (RPA foci–positive cells after 48 hours and RAD51 foci–positive cells before 72 hours) there was no significant difference of foci-positive 1143 cells compared with 1143+WT complemented and normal control fibroblasts. These data extend the idea that RFWD3 normally promotes HR induced by ICLs, and HR is delayed when RFWD3 is mutated.

Three different cellular model systems recapitulate RFWD3 mutation. Using the CRISPR/Cas9 system, we generated an RFWD3-mutant clone of U2OS cells, designated CR21F5, owning the homozygous 6-bp deletion c.1941_1947delCGGCAC. The deletion results in the in-frame loss of 2 amino acids, p.R648_H649del, located in the RPA2-binding WD40 domain. CR21F5 cells displayed increased sensitivity to MMC in survival and cell cycle studies (Figure 2, E and F) and to camptothecin (Supplemental Figure 1G), mimicking 1143 fibroblasts, but contrasting with parental U2OS cells and 1143 WT-RFWD3–complemented fibroblasts.

A second RFWD3-deficient cellular model represents HAP1 cells harboring a 13-bp deletion in RFWD3 exon 3, c.566_578del, predicted to result in the largely mutated and truncated protein RFWD3 p.P189Lfs*174. Consistently, these cells also displayed MMC sensitivity in survival and cell cycle studies (Figure 2, E and G). Unfortunately, HAP1 cells tend to duplicate chromosomes, which limits their use for chromosome breakage studies. RFWD3-mutated HAP1 cells were complemented by transduction with WT-RFWD3, demonstrated by rescue from MMC sensitivity in terms of G 2 arrest (Figure 2G).

Third, we generated ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells by targeted disruption of the chicken RFWD3 locus (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The cells were deduced to be functionally null for 2 reasons: the CxxC motif in the RING finger was deleted, and no RFWD3 transcript was detected by real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 2C). ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells grew more slowly in culture than nontargeted DT40 cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). The gene targeting frequency at the ovalbumin and KU70 loci in ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells was determined by disruption constructs as previously described (25). Targeting events were greatly reduced in 2 independently produced ΔRFWD3 versus parental DT40 cell lines (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Functional analyses of ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells. (A) Frequency of gene targeting at the ovalbumin (OVA) and KU70 loci of WT DT40 cells (blue) and 2 independently generated ΔRFWD3 DT40 cell lines (#1, red; #2, green). Percentages of the targeting events relative to the number of examined clones are shown on top of each bar. (B) Frequency of neo-resistant DT40 colonies due to HR events in the SCneo recombination substrate integrated in the OVA locus. Cells with indicated genotypes were transiently transfected with empty vector (+Vector) or with vector containing I-SceI (+I-SceI) and selected in medium containing G418. After 10–14 days the number of colonies was counted. (C and D) Dose-response curves of WT DT40 cells versus ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells and ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells transfected with WT-RFWD3, RFWD3-I615K, or RFWD3-C267A. Cells were exposed to MMC or cisplatin. (E) Histograms reflecting proportions of cells with the indicated number of chromosomal lesions per metaphase in WT DT40 and mutant cells with the indicated genotypes and transfections without or with exposure to MMC. Fifty cells each were scored. (F) GFP immunofluorescence analysis of ΔRFWD3 DT40 fibroblasts transiently transfected with mock, GFP-chRFWD3-C267A, or the double mutant GFP-chRFWD3-C267A/I615K after exposure to MMC. (G) Proportion of GFP-RFWD3–positive ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells (top panel) and GFP-RFWD3 foci–positive ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells (>5, middle panel) and number of GFP-RFWD3 foci in individual GFP-RFWD3 foci–positive ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells (bottom panel) after transfection with the indicated plasmids. Cells are those used in F. (H) Relocation of GFP-RFWD3 in ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells transfected with the indicated plasmids without and with exposure to MMC. Fractions were probed using anti-GFP and anti–histone 3 antibodies. Data in B–D and G represent mean ± SEM; N = 3. Significance in G determined by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. NS, not significant.

Defective HR in ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells was further examined by a modified I-SceI–induced HR assay. The recombination substrate SCneo (2 tandem nonfunctional neo cassettes that can be repaired by HR) was integrated at the ovalbumin locus. In DT40 cells, transient transfection of I-SceI expression vector resulted in an increase of more than 3 orders of magnitude of neo-resistant cells compared with cells transfected with control vector (Figure 3B). ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells achieved HR events with approximately 1 order of magnitude less efficiency, which was not improved when they were transfected with chRFWD3-C267A. This mutation disrupts the RING domain, inactivating the RFWD3 E3 ligase function as has been described for the human equivalent mutation C315A in U2OS cells (18). Expression of WT-chRFWD3 rescued the frequency to some extent, while transfection with chRFWD3-I615K, the chicken counterpart of the human I639K mutation, did not. We also determined the ratios of short- and long-tract gene conversion (STGC and LTGC) events (Supplemental Figure 2E) in the HR repair product of SCneo by isolating neo-resistant colonies following I-SceI transduction. STGC and LTGC occurred at indistinguishable rates in nontargeted and ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells, suggesting that loss of RFWD3 affects efficiency, but not the tract length, of HR induced by DNA double-strand breaks (Supplemental Figure 2F).

ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells proved hypersensitive to MMC or cisplatin in terms of survival, compared with parental DT40 cells (Figure 3, C and D). Resistance of ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells to these agents was rescued by stable expression of WT-chRFWD3, but not of chRFWD3-C267A. Transfection with chRFWD3-I615K resulted in intermediate sensitivity consistent with this mutation being hypomorphic in humans. Chromosomal studies revealed increased breakage in the form of chromatid- and chromosome-type lesions in ΔRFWD3 DT40 compared with parental DT40 cells when exposed to MMC (Figure 3E), resembling ΔFANCD2 or ΔXRCC3 DT40 cells (26). Again, stable expression of WT-chRFWD3 restored the breakage rate to normal, whereas transfection with chRFWD3-C267A had virtually no effect and expression of chRFWD3-I615K resulted in intermediate rates. These results show that cells with the chI615K (equivalent to human I639K) mutant are impaired in HR, in the maintenance of challenged chromosomal integrity, and in MMC and cisplatin tolerance.

Collectively, these 3 different cellular models, all lacking RFWD3 on a different genetic background, support the notion that RFWD3 functions in the FA pathway and in HR.

RFWD3-I639 is necessary for RFWD3 focus formation. In order to examine how the chicken I615K mutation (equivalent to human I639K) affects functions of the RFWD3 protein in cells, ΔRFWD3 DT40 cells were transiently transfected with mock vector or vector containing GFP-tagged chRFWD3-C267A or the double mutant GFP-chRFWD3-C267A/I615K. The expression of GFP-chRFWD3-C267A showed RFWD3 protein that was relocated to the nucleus and induced RFWD3 focus formation (Figure 3F). By contrast, expression of the GFP-chRFWD3-C267A/I615K double mutant prevented the translocation of RFWD3 to the nucleus and focus formation. In this experiment, the percentage of GFP-positive cells was comparable between cells expressing GFP-chRFWD3-C267A and GFP-chRFWD3-C267A/I615K (Figure 3G, top panel), indicating that expression levels were similar. However, GFP foci–positive cells were much decreased in the C267A/I615K double mutant relative to the C267A mutant (Figure 3G, middle panel). Even more strongly reduced was the number of foci in individual GFP-RFWD3 foci–positive cells (Figure 3G, bottom panel). Immunoblotting confirmed that GFP-WT-chRFWD3 is able to access chromatin whereas the level of GFP-chRFWD3-I615K in chromatin was much less (Figure 3H), paralleling our findings in human RFWD3-mutant 1134 cells.

These results in DT40 cells were supported and extended by studies of human cells. Reduced amounts of FLAG-RFWD3-I639K in chromatin compared with FLAG-WT-RFWD3 were observed on immunoblots when U2OS cells were transiently transfected with corresponding vectors and exposed to MMC (Figure 4A). This notion was underscored by the reduction of RFWD3 foci–positive cells, but not RPA2 foci–positive cells, when the I639K mutant was transfected (Figure 4B). Quantification confirmed that there was a highly significant difference in the number of FLAG-RFWD3 foci in individual FLAG-RFWD3 foci–positive cells (Figure 4C, top panel), but there was no difference in the proportion of RPA foci–positive U2OS cells after exposure to MMC (Figure 4C, bottom panel). Coimmunoprecipitation of human FLAG-RFWD3-I639K with RPA2 displayed a largely decreased physical interaction in U2OS cells after exposure to MMC, which was in contrast to the transfection with FLAG-WT-RFWD3 (Figure 4D). Pull-down studies between GFP-RFWD3 containing the RING mutation C315A, or the RING mutation plus the patient’s WD40 mutation (I639K), and human his-RFWD3-C315A showed that neither mutation affects RFWD3-RFWD3 dimerization (Figure 4E). However, the RING mutation C315A abrogated RFWD3 auto-ubiquitination whereas the WD40 mutation I639K did not when U2OS cells were transiently transfected with FLAG-RFWD3-WT, FLAG-RFWD3-I639K, or FLAG-RFWD3-C315A and exposed to the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Interaction studies of human RFWD3. (A) Cell fractionation shows impaired chromatin relocation of RFWD3 with the mutation in the WD40 domain when U2OS cells were transiently transfected with FLAG-WT-RFWD3 or FLAG-RFWD3-I639K and exposed to MMC as indicated. (B) FLAG-RFWD3 immunofluorescence analysis of the same cells used in A exposed to MMC. Anti-FLAG detected RFWD3, anti-RPA2 detected endogenous RPA, and DAPI counterstains the nucleus. (C) Number of FLAG-RFWD3 (top graph) and RPA2 (bottom graph) foci per nucleus without or with exposure to MMC. Cells are those used in A. More than 50 cells were counted for each sample. The experiment was repeated 4 times. Data represent mean ± SD. P values of WT versus I639K were calculated using the unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. NS, not significant. (D) Coimmunoprecipitation of FLAG-WT-RFWD3 or FLAG-RFWD3-I639K with RPA2 in transiently transfected U2OS cells without or with exposure to MMC. (E) Pull-down study of GFP-RFWD3 and his-RFWD3 dimerization in U2OS cells transiently transfected with GFP, GFP-RFWD3-C315A (RING mutation), or GFP-RFWD3-C315A/I639K (double mutation). Detection was by anti-his and anti-GFP antibodies. (F) Auto-ubiquitination of FLAG-WT-RFWD3, FLAG-RFWD3-I639K, or FLAG-RFWD3-C315A in transiently transfected U2OS cells without or with exposure to the proteasome inhibitor MG132. siLuc and siRFWD3 served as negative controls. Detection was by anti-RFWD3. (G) Colocalization of FLAG-RFWD3 and FANCD2. U2OS cells were transiently transfected with FLAG-RFWD3 and exposed to MMC (100 ng/ml for 24 hours). (H) Survival curves of WT HAP1 and RFWD3-mutated HAP1 cells transfected with siRNAs to luciferase (Luc) or FANCD2 (D2) and exposed to MMC. Means ± SD of 3 independent experiments are shown. Depletion of FANCD2 and BRCA2 (control) was analyzed by immunoblotting and is shown in Supplemental Figure 2, H and I. The P value (*P < 0.05) of ΔRFWD3+siLuc versus ΔRFWD3+siD2 was calculated using the Tukey’s range test.

Thus we conclude that RFWD3-I639 or its chicken equivalent chRFWD3-I615 is an absolute requirement for chromatin translocation, physical interaction with RPA, and ICL repair/HR functions of RFWD3.

In U2OS cells FLAG-RFWD3 and FANCD2 foci occur in overlapping or immediate adjacent positions in a majority of cells after exposure to MMC, suggesting temporary cooperation of the proteins in HR (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 2G). This is similar to observations that, following DNA damage induction, a majority of GFP-FANCD2 and RAD51 foci colocalized although RAD51 and FANCD2 foci formation are independent events (27), and that monoubiquitinated FANCD2 and BRCA2/FANCD1 colocalize in DNA damage–inducible foci (28). Together these data indicate that FANCD2 and RFWD3, RAD51, and BRCA2/FANCD1 converge and accumulate at the same DNA damage sites.

We depleted FANCD2 in HAP1 RFWD3-mutant cells, confirmed this by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I), and exposed siLuc- and siFANCD2-treated RFWD3-mutant HAP1 cells to MMC. Although the ΔRFWD3-HAP1+siD2 dose-response curve runs below the ΔRFWD3-HAP1+siLuc curve for all concentrations assayed, the differences are small (Figure 4H). FANCD2 knockdown appears to have a small additive effect to RFWD3 deficiency, and FANCD2 and RFWD3 may be partially nonepistatic in terms of ICL repair, but a potential nonepistatic effect is borderline and significant only at 10 ng/ml MMC. A similar observation has been made in DT40 cells that were double-mutant for FANCC whole gene deletion and BRCA2 C-terminal deletion. Such Fancc/Brca2ΔCTD double-mutant cells showed a more severe level of sensitivity to cisplatin and MMC compared with either of the single mutants (27). The additive sensitivity indicates that FANCD2 and RFWD3, or FANCC and BRCA2, may have some nonoverlapping functions in ICL repair.

An Rfwd3–/– mouse model resembles other FA mouse models. Rfwd3 conditional knockout mice were generated by flanking of exon 3 with loxP sites via gene targeting in Bruce4 C57BL/6 embryonic stem (ES) cells (29). Gene-targeted ES cell clones were identified and cells then injected into goGermline blastocysts (30). Male goGermline mice were bred to C57BL/6 females to establish heterozygous germline offspring on C57BL/6 background. Cre-mediated deletion of exon 3 introduced a translational frameshift (Supplemental Figure 3A). Southern blot analysis was used to genotype the offspring (Supplemental Figure 3B). Real-time PCR analysis of normalized relative Rfwd3 mRNA expression in Rfwd3–/– and Rfwd3+/+ mice confirmed marked differences. Virtually no amplification of an Rfwd3 mRNA region bridging exons 3–5 was observed in Rfwd3–/– mice compared with Rfwd3+/+ controls (Supplemental Figure 3C). This confirmed the deletion of exon 3 at the mRNA level. Further results demonstrated that some Rfwd3 mRNA survives despite the removal of exon 3. Transcript levels upon amplification of an Rfwd3 mRNA region bridging exons 6–8 were approximately 10-fold less in Rfwd3–/– compared with Rfwd3+/+ samples (Supplemental Figure 3D). However, the loss of exon 3 set downstream exons out of the Rfwd3 reading frame and rendered them nonfunctional. An initial characterization of Rfwd3–/– mice demonstrated that they are viable and do not show overt phenotypic abnormalities. Heterozygous and homozygous offspring were born at approximately 1:1 sex ratio (Figure 5A). Rfwd3+/– heterozygous mating revealed a deficit of Rfwd3–/– pups (18.7% observed vs. 25% expected). This tendency may be due to embryonic lethality, but the difference was not statistically significant because of small mouse numbers. Subfertility was an additional finding. Three types of test mating including Rfwd3–/– mice were attempted. Attempts were made to mate 3 KO males to 3 KO females, 3 WT males to 3 KO females, and 3 KO males to 3 WT females. Ample time allowed, none of these efforts produced pups, a rate that is incompatible with spontaneous mating failure among Rfwd3+/+ or Rfwd3+/– C57BL/6 mice. By these studies, 6 KO females (23.1% of a total of 26 KO mice) and 3 KO males (11.5% of a total of 26 KO mice) proved infertile, as mating of 3 KO males to both KO and WT females was attempted. Although more, if not all, Rfwd3–/– mice may be infertile, we refer to our observation for now as subfertility, since some Rfwd3–/– mice were not mated but were used for other studies. Histological examination of Rfwd3–/– mice detected testicular and ovarian atrophy. In males, seminiferous tubules were largely retained. There was a patchy change where a few showed only small amounts of spermatogenesis, but most appeared empty with little evidence of any active cell divisions (Figure 5B). Female Rfwd3–/– mice displayed small ovaries with predominance of luteal cells and inactive epithelium on the surface. No follicular differentiation or development was detected (Figure 5C). As a preliminary observation, some Rfwd3–/– offspring lived a shortened lifespan for yet unknown reasons.

Figure 5 Characterization of an Rfwd3–/– mouse model. (A) Numbers and proportions of female (red) and male (blue) Rfwd3+/–, Rfwd3–/–, and Rfwd3+/+ mouse offspring of heterozygous mating. Rfwd3–/– pups were born at a sub-Mendelian rate. (B) Left panel displays atrophic Rfwd3–/– mouse testis. Remaining seminiferous tubules have little active spermatogenesis and few spermatozoa. Right panel shows Rfwd3+/+ testis with normal spermatogenesis for control. The original micrographs were taken at ×40. (C) Left panel displays atrophic Rfwd3–/– mouse ovary. There are clusters of luteal cells within a delicate stroma, but there is no follicular development. Right panel shows Rfwd3+/+ ovary with normal follicular development for control. The original micrographs were taken at ×40. (D) Cell cycle analysis examining G 2 -phase arrest in Rfwd3–/– versus Rfwd3+/+ MEFs without or with exposure to MMC. Increased G 2 compartment size is highlighted in red, normal size shown in gray. (E) Histograms reflecting proportions of cells with the indicated number of chromosomal breaks per metaphase, blue without, red after exposure to MMC, in Rfwd3–/– and Rfwd3+/+ MEFs. Fifty cells each were scored. Sensitivity is indicated by the high rate of metaphases with more than 7 breaks (dashed line). Fifty metaphases each were scored. (F) Micrographs of Rfwd3–/– MEF metaphase preparations. Unaffected cell without prior exposure to MMC (top left), increased chromosomal breakage after exposure to MMC (bottom left), and predominance of chromatid-type lesions and radial reunion figures (arrows, right) after exposure to MMC. The original micrographs were taken at ×100. (G) Dose-response curves of Rfwd3–/– MEFs, Rfwd3+/+ MEFs, and Rfwd3–/– MEFs transduced with human WT-RFWD3 exposed to MMC. The data represent mean ± SEM; N = 3.