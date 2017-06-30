Arcuate neuropeptide Y inhibits sympathetic nerve activity via multiple neuropathways

Selective activation or inhibition of ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons decreases and increases SNA, respectively. The recently developed chemogenetic approach, in which designer receptors are exclusively activated by the designer drug (DREADD) clozapine-N-oxide (CNO), has proven powerful in delineating the neurocircuitry by which ArcN NPY neurons stimulate food intake (14, 15). Nearly all ArcN NPY neurons also express agouti-related peptide (AgRP) (16). Therefore, the excitatory DREADD hM3Dq or the inhibitory DREADD hM4Di was selectively expressed in ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons by nanoinjecting a Cre-dependent adeno-associated virus (AAV) carrying a DREADD and a mCherry reporter into the ArcN of Agrp-IRES-Cre mice (ArcN hM3Dq mice and ArcN hM4Di mice). To confirm the specificity of hM3Dq expression in NPY neurons, we first nanoinjected AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry into mice that expressed both NPY-GFP and Cre in AgRP neurons. In agreement with an earlier study using a different approach (14), we found that while not all NPY-GFP neurons had visible hM3Dq-mCherry labeling, 100% of the hM3Dq-mCherry–marked neurons also expressed NPY-GFP (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92008DS1). WT mice never expressed the Cre-dependent DREADD. In a second set of experiments, 2 or more weeks after Agrp-IRES-Cre mice received hM3Dq bilaterally in the ArcN, CNO (0.3 mg/kg) or the saline vehicle was administered i.p., and food intake was monitored for the following 4 hours. As shown previously (14), i.p. CNO, but not saline, rapidly evoked food intake in ArcN hM3Dq mice (Supplemental Figure 1). Conversely, activation of inhibitory DREADDs in ArcN hM4Di mice at the beginning of the feeding period (lights out) inhibited food intake (Supplemental Figure 1). Therefore, we anatomically and functionally confirm that this approach selectively targets ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons.

We next tested whether selective excitation or inhibition of ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons alters splanchnic SNA (SSNA), mean AP (MAP), or heart rate (HR) (Figure 1). As shown in representative experiments (Figure 1, A and B) and grouped data (Figure 1C), in ArcN hM3Dq mice, i.p. CNO (0.3 mg/kg) promptly decreased SSNA, MAP, and HR, whereas i.p. saline had no effects. The suppression induced by CNO was sustained for at least 1 hour, and, in mice with longer recordings, up to 4 hours (data not shown). In rats, guinea pigs, and humans, CNO can have nonspecific effects due to its conversion to clozapine (17, 18). However, in WT mice receiving the Cre-dependent hM3Dq vector, neither i.p. saline nor CNO significantly altered these variables, suggesting that CNO was not exerting its effects independently of DREADD activation. A separate group of Agrp-IRES-Cre mice instead received AAV-hM4Di-mCherry in the ArcN (Figure 1, D–F). In these ArcN hM4Di mice, i.p. CNO (0.3 and 1 mg/kg) dose-dependently increased SSNA, MAP, and HR, although the responses developed more slowly than in ArcN hM3Dq mice and the increases in MAP were delayed compared to the increases in SSNA and HR. Again, i.p. saline had no significant effects. From these data we conclude that ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons can suppress SSNA, AP, and HR. Moreover, these data suggest that this neuronal population tonically restrains SNA and AP.

Figure 1 Selective activation and inhibition of ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons decreases and increases SNA, respectively. (A) Representative experiment showing that i.p. injection of saline (at thin arrow) has no effect on raw SSNA, HR, and MAP in an ArcN hM3Dq mouse. Expanded raw nerve tracings, before and after injection, are indicated in this and all subsequent figures by filled and open arrows, respectively. (B) Representative experiment showing that i.p. injection of CNO (at thin arrow) in an ArcN hM3Dq mouse immediately decreases raw SSNA, HR, and MAP. (C) Grouped data showing that i.p. CNO, but not saline, decreases SSNA, HR, and MAP in ArcN hM3Dq mice. Neither saline nor CNO had effects in WT mice that received hM3Dq. Baseline values in WT mice (n = 13) were 88 ± 3 mmHg and 469 ± 13 bpm and in Agrp-IRES-Cre (n = 12) were 91 ± 3 mmHg and 460 ± 16 bpm. (D). Representative experiment showing that i.p. injection of saline (at thin arrow) has no effect on raw SSNA, HR, and MAP in an ArcN hM4Di mouse. (E) Representative experiment showing that i.p. injection of CNO (at thin arrow) in an ArcN hM4Di mouse increases raw SSNA, HR, and MAP. (F). Grouped data showing that i.p. CNO, but not saline, dose-dependently increases SSNA, HR, and MAP in ArcN hM4Di mice. Baseline values were 78 ± 3 mmHg and 466 ± 14 bpm (n = 11). *P < 0.05, compared with time 0.

RVLM-projecting neurons in the PVN and the DMH receive ArcN NPY/AgRP inputs, whereas in the LH, NPY/AgRP fibers only occasionally appose RVLM-projecting cell bodies. We next sought to delineate the projection targets of ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons that mediate sympathoinhibition when these neurons are stimulated by excitatory DREADD activation in ArcN hM3Dq mice. ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons innervate many hypothalamic sites that influence SNA and AP, most extensively the PVN, the DMH, and the lateral hypothalamus/perifornical nucleus (LH) (9, 16, 19). However, whether RVLM-projecting neurons reside in these hypothalamic nuclei in mice or whether these neurons are innervated by ArcN NPY/AgRP terminal fields is unknown. Therefore, we identified presympathetic neurons by injecting the retrogradely transported indicator cholera toxin B (CtB) into the RVLM (Supplemental Figure 2). We then determined, using confocal microscopy, whether PVN, DMH, or LH CtB-labeled neurons are closely associated with ArcN NPY/AgRP neuronal terminals, identified using a Cre-dependent synaptically targeted mCherry AAV injected bilaterally into the ArcN of Agrp-IRES-Cre mice. We observed numerous PVN neurons that project to the RVLM (Figure 2). In addition, a substantial fraction of these neurons exhibited adjacent ArcN NPY/AgRP fibers (Figure 2; 36% ± 4% of CtB-labeled neurons received a close apposition from ArcN NPY/AgRP fibers; n = 3. Several scattered CtB-labeled neurons were also observed in the DMH and LH (Figure 2). In the DMH, 31% ± 10% of the CtB-labeled neurons were closely associated with ArcN NPY/AgRP fibers. In contrast, in the LH, ArcN NPY/AgRP fibers only occasionally apposed CtB-positive cell bodies (Figure 2, 6 ± 3 cells; 14% ± 8%). Other brain sites that exhibited several CtB-positive (RVLM-projecting) neurons and mCherry ArcN NPY/AgRP fibers were the preoptic area (POA), the ventrolateral periaqueductal gray (vlPAG), and the lateral parabrachial nucleus (LPB) (Supplemental Figure 3). Therefore, we conclude that in mice, the PVN, DMH, LH, POA, vlPAG, and LPB contain presympathetic neurons that project to the RVLM. Moreover, of the major projection targets of ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons (PVN, DMH, LH), both the PVN and DMH house a substantial number of RVLM-projecting cells that receive inputs from ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons. Nevertheless, given that peptides like NPY can signal via longer-range volume transmission (20, 21), it remains possible that ArcN NPY inputs can also influence the activity of other RVLM-projecting neurons, even those that lack a close apposition.

Figure 2 Neurons in the PVN, DMH, and LH that project to the RVLM appear to receive inputs from ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons. CtB-immunoreactive neurons (green) and Ds-red–immunoreactive fibers and terminals in the PVN (A; 52 ± 11 CtB cells, n = 3), DMH (B; 41 ± 18 CtB cells, n = 3), and LH (C; 54 ± 26 CtB cells, n = 3) following injection of CtB in the RVLM (injection sites illustrated in Supplemental Figure 2) and synaptically directed Cre-dependent mCherry expression in ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Confocal image of a single plane (192 μm2) illustrating that several PVN neurons that are retrogradely labeled by CtB (green) receive close appositions from ArcN NPY/AgRP fibers and terminals (red). (E and F) Confocal images of single planes (each 112 μm2) illustrating that several scattered CtB-labeled neurons were also observed in the DMH (E) and the LH (F). In the DMH, some of RVLM-projecting neurons also received ArcN NPY/AgRP appositions; however, in the LH these appositions were rare. These images are representative of the results from the 3 mice in which CtB injections encompassed the RVLM. 3V, third ventricle; f, fornix; mt, mamillothalamic tract.

NPY suppresses SNA, MAP, and HR in the PVN and DMH, but not the LH. Since it is currently unknown in mice whether NPY inhibits SNA by binding to receptors in the PVN, DMH, or LH, we next tested the effects of bilateral nanoinjections (30 nl) of artificial CSF (aCSF) vehicle or NPY at a dose that decreases SNA in rats (4). In rats, PVN NPY–induced sympathoinhibition is transduced via NPY Y1 receptors (NPY1R) and, to a lesser extent, NPY Y5 receptors (NPY5R) (4). However, it appears that NPY5R receptors are not expressed in the mouse PVN (22, 23). Therefore, we also tested the actions of the highly selective NPY1R antagonist BIBO3304 at a dose higher than that used in rats (4) but lower than the dose used to block feeding via PVN injection in mice (24). In the PVN (Figure 3), NPY decreased SSNA and MAP, without significantly altering HR, whereas BIBO3304 increased SSNA, MAP, and HR. These variables were unaffected by PVN aCSF injections. In the DMH (Figure 3), NPY decreased SSNA, MAP, and HR, and BIBO3304 increased SSNA, MAP, and HR. However, compared with the PVN, the increases in MAP and HR elicited by blockade of DMH NPY1R were nearly twice as great (P < 0.05), and the increase in SSNA tended to be larger (P = 0.08). Importantly, injections just outside of the PVN or DMH failed to significantly alter SSNA, MAP, or HR (Supplemental Figure 4), indicating that these responses were selective to these hypothalamic sites. In contrast to the DMH and PVN, while increases and decreases in SSNA were observed, overall neither NPY nor BIBO3304 significantly changed SSNA, HR, and MAP when injected into the LH (Supplemental Figure 5). Thus, as in rats (4), NPY inhibits SNA via an action in the PVN in mice. We further identify the DMH as an additional site of action. Finally, these data indicate that NPY released in the PVN and DMH could mediate the decreases in SNA evoked by hM3Dq stimulation of ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons.

Figure 3 Bilateral nanoinjections of NPY or BIBO3304 into the PVN and DMH of WT mice decrease and increase SSNA, HR, and MAP, respectively. (A and E). Representative experiments showing that injections (at thin arrow) of NPY into the PVN or DMH decrease raw SSNA, HR, and MAP. (B and F) Representative experiments showing that injections (at thin arrow) of BIBO3304 into the PVN or DMH increase raw SSNA, HR and MAP. (C) Grouped data showing that PVN NPY or BIBO3304 decreases or increases SSNA, HR, and MAP, respectively; PVN injections of aCSF had no effects. Baseline values were 88 ± 3 mmHg and 443 ± 15 bpm (n = 19). (G) Grouped data showing that DMH injections of NPY or BIBO3304 decrease or increase SSNA, HR, and MAP, respectively; DMH injections of aCSF had no effects. Baseline values were 86 ± 2 mmHg and 450 ± 12 bpm (n = 20). (D and H) Histological maps (based on ref. 80), and representative sections illustrating PVN and DMH injection sites. *P < 0.05, compared with time 0.

The PVN and DMH are targets of ArcN NPY/AgRP sympathoinhibitory neurons. To test the involvement of these nuclei, we first nanoinjected BIBO3304 bilaterally into the PVN or DMH of ArcN hM3Dq mice, ~30–45 minutes after i.p. CNO injection (i.e., when responses were stable). Our rationale was the following: if PVN or DMH NPY1R is a major component of the inhibition evoked by ArcN AgRP/NPY neuronal hM3Dq activation, then BIBO3304 should not only reverse the decreases in SSNA, MAP, and HR elicited by CNO, but also elevate these variables to the same levels achieved following PVN or DMH BIBO3304 treatment in i.p. saline-injected animals (i.e., block both tonic basal NPY release and CNO-triggered release). In ArcN hM3Dq mice that received i.p. saline, PVN BIBO3304 increased SSNA, MAP, and HR (Figure 4) to levels similar to those observed in WT mice (Figure 3), indicating that ArcN AAV injections did not alter tonic NPY inhibition of PVN presympathetic neurons. As in Figure 1, i.p. injection of CNO in ArcN hM3Dq mice again decreased SSNA, MAP, and HR, and these responses were sustained in mice that received PVN aCSF (Figure 4). However, while subsequent PVN BIBO3304 significantly increased SSNA, MAP, and HR, the levels remained lower than those achieved in mice injected first with i.p. saline and then with PVN BIBO3304 (Figure 4). A potential concern is that after CNO pretreatment, nonspecific effects of CNO prevented BIBO3304 from increasing SSNA, MAP, and HR to the same extent as BIBO3304 administered after saline pretreatment. However, in WT mice that received the Cre-dependent hM3Dq vector in the ArcN, i.p. CNO had no effects (ΔSSNA: 1% ± 6%; ΔMAP: –3 ± 1 mmHg; HR: 2 ± 13 bpm; n = 4), and subsequent PVN injections of BIBO3304 increased these variables to the same extent as in untreated WT mice (ΔSSNA: to 33% ± 3% control; ΔMAP: 9 ± 2 mmHg; ΔHR: 66 ± 17 bpm). In the DMH, however, bilateral BIBO3304 not only reversed the decreases in SSNA, MAP, and HR evoked by CNO in ArcN hM3Dq mice, but also elevated these variables to values that were not different from those observed in mice given i.p. saline followed by DMH BIBO3304. Therefore, we conclude that NPY1R activation in the DMH is a major contributor to the decreases in SSNA, MAP, and HR following selective activation of ArcN NPY neurons.

Figure 4 Bilateral nanoinjection of BIBO3304 into the DMH, but not the PVN, reverses the effects of select activation of ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons. (A) Representative experiment in an ArcN hM3Dq mouse showing that PVN BIBO3304 increases SSNA after i.p. CNO. (B and C) Grouped data illustrate the time course of changes in SSNA, HR, and MAP (B), and the results of 2-way ANOVA (C) show that i.p. CNO, but not i.p. saline, significantly decreases SSNA, HR, and MAP. Subsequent PVN BIBO3304 increased these variables in both groups; however, SSNA, HR, and MAP in mice given i.p. CNO remained below values obtained in mice given i.p. saline. On the other hand, the responses to i.p. CNO remained stable after PVN aCSF injections. Baseline values were 89 ± 3 mmHg and 486 ± 12 bpm (n = 15). (D) Histological maps illustrating PVN injection sites. (E) Representative experiment showing that DMH BIBO3304 increases SSNA after i.p. CNO in an ArcN hM3Dq mouse. (F and G) Grouped data illustrate the time course of changes in SSNA, HR, and MAP (F), and the results of 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA (G) show that i.p. CNO, but not i.p. saline, significantly decreased SSNA, HR, and MAP; subsequent DMH BIBO3304 significantly increased these variables to the same levels in both groups. On the other hand, the responses to i.p. CNO remained stable after DMH aCSF injections. Baseline values were 88 ± 3 mmHg and 456 ± 14 bpm (n = 13). (H) Histological maps illustrating DMH injection sites. *P < 0.05, compared with time 0; †P < 0.05 compared with previous value within group; ‡P < 0.05 between groups receiving i.p. saline versus i.p. CNO and PVN/DMH BIBO3304; #P < 0.05 between groups receiving i.p. CNO and PVN/DMH aCSF versus i.p. CNO and PVN/DMH BIBO3304.

Our anatomical studies revealed that numerous caudal PVN neurons that target the RVLM appear heavily innervated by ArcN NPY/AgRP terminals (Figure 2). Moreover, PVN neurons are known to project directly to sympathetic preganglionic neurons in the spinal cord (25). Therefore, given the profound sympathoinhibitory effects of NPY in the PVN in both mice (Figure 3) and rats (4, 7, 26), we next considered potential explanations for the failure of PVN BIBO3304 administered after i.p. CNO to achieve SSNA levels similar to those elicited by PVN BIBO3304 after i.p. saline. First, we tested whether our BIBO3304 dose both reverses the effects of exogenous NPY in PVN and elevates SSNA, MAP, and HR above basal levels by reversing the actions of tonic endogenous NPY sympathoinhibition. This result was obtained (Supplemental Figure 6), indicating that the BIBO3304 dose is sufficient to produce the expected effects if the PVN is a major target of ArcN NPY projections. ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons also release AgRP and GABA; therefore, we next tested whether bilateral nanoinjections of AgRP and muscimol (GABA A receptor agonist) would mimic (or simulate)the actions of these released neurotransmitters after ArcN NPY/AgRP neuronal activation. We chose a dose of AgRP that is sufficient to stimulate food intake in mice when administered into the cerebroventricles (27, 28). However, when locally injected into the PVN, AgRP had no effects on SSNA, MAP, or HR, despite triggering a significant decrease in body temperature (Supplemental Figure 7). The dose of muscimol potently reverses increases in SNA when nanoinjected into the PVN of rats (5, 29) and is sufficient to inhibit behavior when nanoinjected in the mouse forebrain (30, 31). Likewise, PVN muscimol did not reduce SSNA or HR, but did decrease MAP (Supplemental Figure 8). Because hypothalamic nanoinjections of muscimol coupled with sympathetic nerve recordings have not been conducted previously in mice, for comparison, we also injected muscimol into the DMH, after which the agonist slightly decreased HR and MAP, but not SSNA (Supplemental Figure 8). Conversely, blockade of PVN or DMH GABA A receptors with gabazine elicited robust increases in SSNA, HR, and MAP (Supplemental Figure 9). Interestingly, gabazine had opposite effects on body temperature in the PVN and DMH, as expected from experiments in rats (32, 33), which also confirms the site selectivity of the injections. Collectively these data suggest that neither AgRP nor GABA in PVN are involved in the suppression of SSNA or HR following ArcN AgRP/NPY neuronal activation, likely because of the substantial GABAergic tone already present. However, PVN GABA may contribute to the decreases in MAP.

DREADDs can be expressed in the terminal fields of targeted hypothalamic nuclei (15); therefore, we next tested whether local nanoinjection of CNO into the PVN (or DMH) decreases SSNA in ArcN hM3Dq mice. We chose a dose of CNO (30 nl of 10 μM/l) that, when injected into the PVN of mice coexpressing ChR2 and hM4Di in ArcN AgRP neurons, maximally inhibited optogenetically evoked feeding (15). We found that PVN CNO (30 nl) promptly decreased SSNA, MAP, and HR, and interestingly these decreases were similar to those following nanoinjection of the same dose of CNO into the DMH (Figure 5). Importantly, injection into sites that missed the PVN (or DMH) and injections of aCSF were ineffective (Figure 5). Moreover, in contrast to the inability of PVN BIBO3304 to reverse the sympathoinhibition evoked by i.p. CNO (Figure 4, B and C), local BIBO3304 fully reversed the effects of CNO injections into the PVN and DMH (Figure 5, E–H), with peak SSNA increases (PVN: 32% ± 6%; DMH 55% ± 13%) similar to those following PVN BIBO3304 in WT mice (Figure 3, C and G) or in ArcN hM3Dq mice that received i.p. saline instead of CNO (Figure 4, C and G). Therefore, we conclude that ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons can also suppress SSNA via an action in the PVN, as well as in the DMH.

Figure 5 Bilateral nanoinjection of CNO into the PVN or DMH of ArcN hM3Dq mice decreases SSNA, HR, and MAP, and these responses are reversed by subsequent PVN or DMH injections of BIBO3304. (A) Representative experiment showing that PVN CNO decreases SSNA in an ArcN hM3Dq mouse. (B) Representative experiment showing that DMH CNO decreases SSNA in an ArcN hM3Dq mouse. (C) Histological sections illustrating hM3Dq mCherry-labeled fibers from ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons and fluorescent injected beads in the PVN (left) and DMH (middle). The right panel shows an injection that missed the DMH. White arrows point to injection sites. Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Group data showing that PVN or DMH CNO similarly decreases SSNA, HR, and MAP, but CNO injections that miss these targets or aCSF injections do not. Red symbols, DMH injections; blue symbols, PVN injections; black triangles, missed injections. Analyzed using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA. (E) Representative experiment showing that PVN CNO decreases SSNA in a mouse harboring h3MDq in NPY/AgRP fibers, and this is reversed by PVN BIBO3304. (F) Grouped data showing that PVN BIBO3304 reverses the effects of PVN CNO. (G) Representative experiment showing that DMH CNO decreases SSNA in a mouse harboring h3MDq in NPY/AgRP fibers, and this is reversed by DMH BIBO3304. (H) Grouped data showing that DMH BIBO3304 reverses the effects of DMH CNO. In F and H, arrows indicate the times at which CNO, and then BIBO3304, were injected. Data in F and H were analyzed using 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA. Baseline values were 82 ± 3 mmHg and 492 ± 13 bpm (single PVN or DMH nanoinjections; n = 25), 81 ± 3 mmHg and 461 ± 21 bpm (PVN CNO, followed by PVN BIBO3304; n = 7), and 85 ± 3 mmHg and 452 ± 24 bpm (DMH CNO followed by DMH BIBO3304; n = 5). (I) Histological maps illustrating PVN and DMH injection sites (based on ref. 80). *P < 0.05, compared with time 0.

Why, then, were PVN BIBO3304 injections after i.p. CNO not as effective as DMH BIBO3304 in reversing the sympathoinhibition elicited by hM3Dq-evoked plus endogenous tonic release of NPY? We hypothesized that in the PVN, the excitatory drive that increases SSNA after disinhibition with BIBO3304 is also inhibited by ArcN NPY/AgRP neurons. In support of this hypothesis, our anatomical studies revealed that ArcN NPY/AgRP neuronal fibers innervate regions that project to the PVN (34) and are also known to influence SNA: DMH, POA, PAG, and LPB (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3). In support of such a role for the DMH, we found that the increase in SNA following PVN BIBO3304 was substantially reversed by DMH muscimol (Figure 6).