Macrolides selectively inhibit mutant KCNJ5 potassium channels that cause aldosterone-producing adenoma

Development of screening assays for inhibitors of KCNJ5MUT and KCNJ5WT. To screen for inhibitors of mutant and WT KCNJ5 channels, we generated stable HEK293 cell lines using the commercially available Flp-In T-REx System, in which single copies of desired genes are integrated into a common site in the genome under control of a tetracycline-inducible CMV promoter. Cell lines with inducible expression of KCNJ5WT, KCNJ5G151R, or KCNJ5L168R were produced (see Methods). While induction of KCNJ5WT expression had no effect on cell viability, cells expressing KCNJ5G151R or KCNJ5L168 died rapidly, an effect we previously demonstrated to be Na+ dependent (18).

We measured cellular ATP levels as a proxy for cell viability, using a commercially available luciferase assay (23) (see Methods). Induction of KCNJ5WT had no effect on ATP levels. In contrast, induction of KCNJ5G151R or KCNJ5L168R led to drastically reduced ATP levels 72 hours after induction (Figure 1A). This allowed high-throughput screening for inhibitors that prevented reduction in ATP levels upon induction of KCNJ5G151R or KCNJ5L168R.

Figure 1 Establishment of screening assays for KCNJ5MUT and KCNJ5WT inhibition. (A) Reduced ATP levels following induction of KCNJ5G151R or KCNJ5L168R, but not KCNJ5WT, in HEK293 cells. Cell survival was measured using an ATP-based viability assay with luminescence as a read-out in stable inducible cell lines in the uninduced and induced states. Whereas induction of KCNJ5WT expression had no significant effect on ATP levels, induction of KCNJ5G151R and KCNJ5L168R led to a significant decrease in ATP levels. P values represent 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test comparing uninduced vs. induced for each line. n = 8 for each condition, 2,000 cells per well (WT and G151R) or 4,000 cells per well (L168R). Bars represent mean, and error bars represent SD. (B) Evaluation of the KCNJ5WT membrane potential assay using BaCl 2 using a standard curve of BaCl 2 concentrations. Depolarization caused by increasing BaCl 2 concentrations leads to an increase in fluorescence. Relative fluorescence at 2 mM BaCl 2 was defined as 100%. Data were fitted with a 4-parameter nonlinear regression of log-dose versus response. n = 6. Dots represent mean, error bars represent SD.

Conditions were optimized to maximize reproducibility and the signal-to-background ratios (S/B) (24) comparing ATP levels in uninduced and induced cells. Screening was performed in 384-well plates; compounds were added 24 hours after plating, and channel expression was induced immediately after compound addition. ATP levels were measured 72 hours after induction.

Because expression of KCNJ5WT in HEK293 cells does not cause lethality (Figure 1A), a different assay for inhibition of this channel was required. Overexpression of KCNJ5WT in HEK293 cells leads to K+ efflux and membrane hyperpolarization (7), an effect that is reversible upon inhibition of the channel with the potassium channel blocker barium. Changes in membrane potential were detected using a well-established fluorescence-based measure of membrane potential, and the efficacy of the assay was demonstrated with inhibition by barium (Figure 1B, see Methods). This assay may also detect depolarization by compounds that inhibit endogenous K+ channels, which would not be desired due to the resulting toxicity.

High-throughput screen for KCNJ5MUT inhibitors. KCNJ5G151R, the most frequent mutation in APAs (8), was used for the primary screen. Levels of ATP in uninduced and induced cells without added test compound defined 100% and 0% effect, respectively, and served as a proxy for lethality. We screened 73,001 compounds from 19 libraries for rescue of KCNJ5G151R-induced lethality, measured as increased levels of ATP, at a concentration of 10 μM (see Methods). Of all compounds, 94.6% showed less than a 10% effect, and 398 compounds (0.5%) showed at least a 33.3% effect. Upon repeat testing, 92 distinct compounds (0.1% of all compounds from the initial screen) produced a 33.3% or greater increase in ATP (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91733DS1).

Among these 92 hits, 31 produced a more than 66.6% mean increase in ATP. These included 6 series of structurally related compounds. One of these comprised 2 macrolide antibiotics — roxithromycin and erythromycin (see Figure 2 for structures). The others were a structural series of compounds from the ChemDiv library (http://www.chemdiv.com/) (4 compounds from D089, 3 compounds from 3132, 2 each from G281, F471, and E612; Supplemental Figure 1). Notably, compounds from ChemDivD089 and ChemDivE612 share an aniline or benzylamine derivative connected to a benzofuran (in D089) or isoindoline (in E612) derivative, respectively.

Figure 2 Structure activity relationship of macrolide inhibition of KCNJ5G151R. Select compounds are shown. The locations of desosamine and cladinose moieties are indicated on the roxithromycin structure. Values of IC 50 against KCNJ5G151R are given for active compounds. See Table 1 for detailed screen results.

We next screened these 92 compounds in dose-response assays along with 6 additional compounds sharing structural similarity to active macrolide antibiotics. Each compound was tested at concentrations of 0.12 μM, 0.37 μM, 1.1 μM, 3.3 μM, and 10 μM. Of these 98 compounds, 91 showed a dose response on KCNJ5G151R. The results revealed roxithromycin as the most potent KCNJ5G151R inhibitor in this assay (IC 50 0.37 μM; Supplemental Table 2). Remarkably, virtually complete rescue of ATP level was achieved, and microscopy revealed vital cells.

All 98 compounds were also tested for inhibition of the other common mutation in APAs, KCNJ5L168R. Thirty-six compounds showed a dose response for this channel as well; these included the macrolide compounds roxithromycin, roxithromycin-D7, N-demethyl roxithromycin, erythromycin A oxime, clarithromycin, erythromycin estolate, and erythromycin (Supplemental Table 2). Some other potent inhibitors of KCNJ5G151R channels, e.g., NSC18883 and KC-159, demonstrated either high IC 50 values or low maximum inhibition of KCNJ5L168R channels.

Screen for KCNJ5WT inhibition. To determine the effect of these compounds on KCNJ5WT channels, the compounds were also tested for inhibition of KCNJ5WT by measurement of membrane potential after induction in the presence and absence of drug. Eight macrolides or macrolide derivatives tested had no significant effect on KCNJ5WT channels; several of these, including roxithromycin and clarithromycin, showed robust inhibition of both KCNJ5G151R and KCNJ5L168R (Supplemental Table 2 and Figure 2). Nonmacrolide compounds typically were not selective for mutant channels or did not robustly inhibit both KCNJ5G151R and KCNJ5L168R (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 1).

Macrolides are potent inhibitors of KCNJ5MUT, but not KCNJ5WT. Macrolides feature a many-membered lactone ring with one or more deoxy sugars attached (25). Those with antibiotic activity inhibit protein synthesis by binding of the desosamine sugar and the lactone ring to bacterial 23S ribosomal RNA (26). Binding to other targets produces antiinflammatory activity (27) and stimulation of gastrointestinal motility (28), which can have clinical utility.

To further characterize the structure-activity relationship and inhibitory characteristics of the macrolide series, we screened 14 macrolides and their derivatives in 10-point dilution curves (Table 1 and Figure 3). This analysis confirmed potent effects of some macrolide antibiotics, including roxithromycin and clarithromycin, but demonstrated negligible activity of others, such as flurithromycin. The inhibitory activity of roxithromycin and clarithromycin was greater than that of erythromycin. Clarithromycin differs from erythromycin only by methylation of the hydroxyl group at the 6 position of the lactone ring; roxithromycin differs only by an N-oxime side chain on the lactone ring (Figure 2). These groups may stabilize the interaction between the macrolides and the mutant channel. Other modifications of the lactone ring in azithromycin and flurithromycin diminish or eliminate inhibition of KCNJ5MUT, supporting interaction of ring constituents with mutant channels. In addition, the cladinose sugar of roxithromycin appears to be critical, since its removal in decladinose roxithromycin and telithromycin results in loss of inhibition of KCNJ5MUT (Figure 2). Erythromycin B showed greater activity than erythromycin C and A, other components of erythromycin, suggesting that hydroxylation at the 12 position, which is present in most macrolides, may decrease anti-KCNJ5MUT activity.

Figure 3 Dose-response curves of lead macrolide compounds on WT and mutant KCNJ5. Dose-response curves of roxithromycin, clarithromycin, and idremcinal on activity of WT and mutant (G151R and L168R) KCNJ5 are shown. For mutant KCNJ5, percentage of inhibition denotes increase in ATP, measured by luminescence, in the presence of drug. For WT KCNJ5, percentage of inhibition denotes change in membrane potential in the presence of drug (see Methods). Compounds were tested in technical triplicates at 20, 10, 5, 2.5, 1.25, 0.625, 0.3125, 0.1563, 0.0781, and 0.0391 μM concentrations. Data were fit with a 4-parameter nonlinear regression of log-dose versus response. While inhibition of mutant channels showed a strong dose-response relationship with all 3 compounds, there was no significant inhibition of WT channels. See Table 1 for inhibition data.

Table 1 Inhibition of mutant and WT KCNJ5 by macrolides and their derivatives

In addition to macrolide antibiotics, nonantibiotic macrolide derivatives, such as the motilin receptor agonist idremcinal (EM 574) (28, 29), were also potent and selective inhibitors of KCNJ5MUT (idremcinal IC 50 0.60 μM for KCNJ5G151R and 1.99 μM for KCNJ5L168R, no dose response for KCNJ5WT; Figure 2 and Table 1). Several other compounds with macrolide structures, including troleandomycin, josamycin, kitasamycin, oleandomycin, oligomycin C, rapamycin, spiramycin, dirithromycin, rondomycin, and natamycin, had little or no activity against KCNJ5G151R in the primary screen (see Figure 2 for selected structures).

Synthesis of macrolide derivatives without antibiotic or motilide activity. The use of macrolide antibiotics is associated with a comparatively low risk of Clostridium difficile infection (30), and maintenance treatment with macrolides has been suggested for patients with frequent exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (31), cystic fibrosis (32), and non–cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (33). Yet for the treatment of patients with primary aldosteronism, the potential induction of pathogen resistance through antibiotic treatment or increased gastrointestinal side effects through motilide activity would not be desired. We thus sought to identify compounds that retain selective channel inhibition without antibiotic or motilide activity, as these would have the most potential for clinical use as KCNJ5MUT inhibitors. In the development of idremcinal, compounds were identified that lacked both antibiotic and motilide activity (28). We synthesized several of these compounds (see Methods), confirmed their lack of antibiotic activity using the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion assay (Supplemental Table 3, see Methods), and tested intermediates and target compounds for their effects on KCNJ5MUT. PLUX38, -36, -37, and -33 all showed significant inhibition of both mutant channels with no inhibition of KCNJ5WT (Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 3). These findings suggest the ability to develop drugs that retain selective inhibition of mutant KCNJ5 channels without antibiotic or gastrointestinal motility activities.

Figure 4 Structures of synthesized compounds with and without inhibition of mutant KCNJ5. Values of IC 50 for KCNJ5G151R are given for active compounds. See Supplemental Table 3 for detailed screen results.

Electrophysiology demonstrates direct inhibition of KCNJ5MUT by roxithromycin and synthesized compounds. While KCNJ5 channels exist as heterotetramers with KCNJ3 and as homotetramers in heart (34), their subunit composition in the adrenal gland is currently unknown. To directly demonstrate that macrolides are inhibiting mutant KCNJ5 channels, we performed electrophysiology of HEK293T cells expressing KCNJ5 homotetramers or KCNJ5/KCNJ3 heterotetramers (7). Currents were measured by the whole-cell patch-clamp technique (7, 18). Figure 5A shows cation currents of heterotetramers recorded in physiological solutions (high extracellular Na+, high intracellular K+) (7). Expression of KCNJ3/KCNJ5WT channels resulted in inwardly rectifying K+ currents and a negative reversal potential as a result of high K+ conductance. Consistent with published results (7), expression of KCNJ3/KCNJ5G151R channels caused marked depolarization as a result of Na+ conductance. Addition of 20 μM roxithromycin led to almost complete inhibition of KCNJ3/KCNJ5G151R currents across all voltages tested. Of note, a shift of the reversal potential to more negative voltages was observed after addition of roxithromycin, consistent with inhibition of the depolarizing Na+ conductance. Similar results were obtained for KCNJ3/KCNJ5L168R. The remaining current for KCNJ3/KCNJ5L168R may be a potassium current because it was blocked by the known potassium channel pore-blocker barium. In contrast, roxithromycin showed no inhibition of potassium currents in KCNJ3/KCNJ5WT channels, and currents showed normal sensitivity to barium in the presence of roxithromycin. Parallel studies of KCNJ5G151R and KCNJ5L168R homotetramers confirmed these results, and no effect on KCNJ5WT homotetramers was seen. KCNJ5G151R homotetramers demonstrated 80% inhibition with 20 μM roxithromycin and 53% inhibition with 10 μM roxithromycin (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting that IC 50 s for current inhibition are higher than those for rescue of cellular lethality. These results demonstrate direct inhibition by roxithromycin of channels containing KCNJ5 mutations. Similarly, PLUX37 and PLUX38, which were tested as representative synthesized inhibitors without antibiotic or motilide activity, demonstrated inhibition of KCNJ5MUT without effect on KCNJ5WT in electrophysiological studies at a 10 μM concentration (Figure 6).

Figure 5 Roxithromycin inhibits KCNJ3/KCNJ5MUT-induced Na+ current and KCNJ5MUT-induced aldosterone production. (A) Cation currents were measured with the perforated whole cell recording (see Methods). Current-voltage plots of KCNJ3/KCNJ5G151R, KCNJ3/KCNJ5L168R, and KCNJ3/KCNJ5WT heterotetramers before and 10 minutes after addition of 20 μM roxithromycin and 1 mM BaCl 2 are shown. Shown are 3 (G151R, WT) or 4 (L168R) biological replicates. (B) HAC15 cells stably transfected with KCNJ5WT, KCNJ5G151R, KCNJ5L168R, or empty vector were treated with the indicated concentrations of roxithromycin or with vehicle control for 6 hours. Aldosterone in the supernatant was quantified by ELISA and normalized to cell count (see Methods). Four independent experiments were performed for each condition (each measured in duplicate of 2 dilutions). (C) H295R cells transiently transfected with KCNJ5WT, KCNJ5G151R, KCNJ5L168R, or empty vector were treated with roxithromycin or vehicle control for 18 hours. CYP11B2 expression (with GAPDH as control) was determined by qPCR; 6 independent experiments were performed. Values were normalized to the respective values of empty vector. Error bars represent SEM. NS denotes P > 0.05. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; #P ≤ 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test versus 0 μM roxithromycin.

Figure 6 Inhibition of KCNJ5MUT by PLUX37 and PLUX38. Cation currents of heterotetramers of KCNJ3 and mutant or WT KCNJ5 were measured with the perforated patch-clamp technique without (blue) or with (red) 10 μM inhibitor (A) PLUX37 and (B) PLUX38. Extracellular solution: 140 mM NaCl/5 mM KCl; intracellular solution: 140 mM KCl. For both compounds, n = 5 biological replicates for KCNJ3/KCNJ5G151R and KCNJ3/KCNJ5L168R; n = 4 for KCNJ3/KCNJ5WT (mean and SEM). (C) H295R cells transiently transfected with KCNJ5WT, KCNJ5G151R, KCNJ5L168R, or empty vector were treated with PLUX38 or vehicle control for 18 hours. CYP11B2 expression (with GAPDH as control) was determined by qPCR; 5 independent experiments were performed. Values were normalized to the respective values of empty vector. Error bars represent SEM. NS denotes P > 0.05. **P ≤ 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test versus 0 μM roxithromycin.

Roxithromycin inhibits KCNJ5MUT-induced aldosterone production in human adrenal-derived H295R cells. To assess effects of KCNJ5 inhibition on aldosterone production, we used the HAC15 cell line (a subclone of NCI-H295R, derived from human adrenocortical carcinoma and a commonly used in vitro model of zona glomerulosa aldosterone production; refs. 35, 36). We stably transduced cells with KCNJ5WT, KCNJ5G151R, and KCNJ5L168R or empty vector control and measured aldosterone production from supernatants. Aldosterone production was about 5-fold increased in cells expressing KCNJ5MUT channels. Importantly, roxithromycin inhibited aldosterone production in a dose-dependent fashion in cells expressing either KCNJ5G151R or KCNJ5L168R (Figure 5B), whereas levels showed virtually no change in cells expressing KCNJ5WT. Aldosterone levels in cells expressing KCNJ5MUT did not decrease to the levels of control cells, possibly because aldosterone accumulates in the supernatant and inhibition is not instantaneous. Membrane depolarization resulting from Na+ conductance of KCNJ5MUT is known to induce expression of CYP11B2, encoding aldosterone synthase. This enzyme catalyzes the 3 terminal steps in aldosterone biosynthesis (hydroxylation at positions C11 and C18 of the steroid nucleus, followed by oxidation at position C18). Accordingly, we measured expression of CYP11B2 by quantitative PCR (qPCR) in NCI-H295R cells transiently transfected with KCNJ5WT, KCNJ5G151R, and KCNJ5L168R. Consistent with published results (37), cells transfected with KCNJ5G151R or KCNJ5L168R showed an approximately 7-fold increase in CYP11B2 expression compared with cells transfected with KCNJ5WT. Roxithromycin inhibited expression of CYP11B2 in a dose-dependent fashion in cells expressing either KCNJ5G151R or KCNJ5L168R, whereas levels showed virtually no changes in cells expressing KCNJ5WT. Similar results were obtained for the synthesized inhibitor PLUX38 (Figure 6C).