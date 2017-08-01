IFN-γ–related mRNA profile predicts clinical response to PD-1 blockade

IFN-γ–related gene expression signatures predict response to PD-1 checkpoint blockade in melanoma. To define immune-related gene expression signatures associated with response to pembrolizumab, a set of baseline biopsies from 19 patients with metastatic melanoma enrolled in the KEYNOTE-001 study (NCT01295827, ClinicalTrials.gov) was used as a pilot data set. Pembrolizumab responders (n = 8) and nonresponders (n = 11) were identified using Response Evaluation Criteria In Solid Tumors, version 1.1 (RECIST v1.1) by central radiographic imaging vendor. A 1-sided t test was applied to rank top genes associated with responders and nonresponders, using a custom panel of 680 tumor- and immune-related genes on the NanoString nCounter platform (NanoString Technologies Inc.) (Figure 1A and data not shown). It was apparent that many of the top-ranked genes were directly linked to IFN-γ signaling and showed correlation with the expression of IFN-γ. A 10-gene “preliminary IFN-γ” signature (IFNG, STAT1, CCR5, CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, IDO1, PRF1, GZMA, and MHCII HLA-DRA) was constructed that was able to separate responders and nonresponders to anti–PD-1 therapy (pembrolizumab) among the 19 pilot data patients with melanoma (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Gene signature development in melanoma samples. (A) Overall workflow for the development of immune-related gene signatures that predict response to anti–PD-1 therapy. (B) IFN-γ 10-gene signature evaluated in 19 patients with melanoma and association with response. (C) “Preliminary expanded immune” 28-gene signature with tight correlation to the IFN-γ 10-gene signature, validated in 62 patients with melanoma.

These findings were confirmed using expression data from an additional cohort of 62 patients with metastatic melanoma treated with pembrolizumab in KEYNOTE-001, of whom 51 were considered evaluable for objective response. Before unblinding of the clinical outcome information for these patients, genes from the preliminary IFN-γ signature were correlated with other genes on the custom 680-gene NanoString panel that had a nominal P value less than 0.05 for positive association with objective response and/or PFS on the initial set of 19 melanoma tumors. From these data, a larger expanded set of genes showing correlation with the preliminary IFN-γ signature was evident, and a 28-gene set, referred to as the “preliminary expanded immune” signature, was generated (Figure 1C). This 28-gene set encompassed genes related to cytolytic activity (e.g., granzyme A/B/K, PRF1), cytokines/chemokines for initiation of inflammation (CXCR6, CXCL9, CCL5, and CCR5), T cell markers (CD3D, CD3E, CD2, IL2RG [encoding IL-2Rγ]), NK cell activity (NKG7, HLA-E), antigen presentation (CIITA, HLA-DRA), and additional immunomodulatory factors (LAG3, IDO1, SLAMF6) (Figure 2 and Table 1). These 2 preliminary signatures were then tested using prespecified hypotheses for their association with clinical outcome following treatment with pembrolizumab. Nominal 1-sided P values less than 0.05 were observed for both signatures for best overall response (BOR) and PFS (Table 1), confirming their predictive value in metastatic melanoma. These data indicate that IFN-γ signaling and the associated biology of T cell cytolytic activity, antigen presentation, and chemokine production are important components of a PD-1 checkpoint blockade–responsive immune microenvironment in melanoma.

Figure 2 Box plots for the IFN-γ 10-gene and 28-gene expanded immune signatures and best overall response in 62 patients with melanoma with clinical outcomes under anti–PD-1 therapy.

Table 1 Independent results evaluating correlation between the gene signatures and response in the validation set in 62 patients with melanoma with clinical outcomes under anti–PD-1 therapyA

Confirmatory testing and signature refinement across multiple cancer types demonstrates a common biology of responsiveness to PD-1 checkpoint blockade. Because activated Th1 and cytotoxic T cells are the likely direct effectors of checkpoint blockade–mediated tumor regression, we hypothesized that measures of this common biology would predict response to anti–PD-1 therapy regardless of tissue of origin. We therefore asked whether the biology of responsiveness to PD-1 checkpoint blockade that was observed in melanoma would extend to unrelated tumor types. After confirming that the 2 preliminary signatures in melanoma showed statistically significant associations with clinical outcome, both signatures were refined by removal of genes that did not reach a nominal 1-sided P value less than 0.05 for positive association with either objective response or PFS in the confirmatory set of 62 melanoma tumors, yielding refined “IFN-γ (6-gene)” and “expanded immune (18-gene)” signatures. Subsequently, as data from the KEYNOTE-012 (NCT01848834) study became available, these signatures were tested in biopsy specimens from pembrolizumab-treated patients with HNSCC or gastric cancer. RNA expression profiling data were available for tumors from 40 patients with HNSCC and were evaluable for objective response, with an objective response rate of 22.5%. There were 33 such patients with gastric cancer, with 22.2% responding. The refined signatures (Table 2) both showed statistically significant associations with improved clinical outcome at P < 0.05 for objective response and PFS for HNSCC (19) and at P < 0.10 and P < 0.05 for objective response and PFS, respectively, in gastric cancer (Figure 3, A and B, and Table 3). Receiver operating characteristics (ROCs) for response status over the range of the signature scores demonstrated the high discriminatory ability of the signatures (Figure 3, C and D). Areas under the ROC curves and their 95% CIs were 0.80 (0.61–0.95) for HNSCC (19) and 0.66 (0.47–0.83) for gastric cancer. To illustrate the potential clinical usefulness of these signatures to predict response to pembrolizumab, the Youden index–based cutoff values (20) for the IFN-γ 6-gene signature were determined and were similar for the 2 cancer types (1.882 HNSCC; 1.856 gastric). For HNSCC, the associated positive predictive value (PPV, response rate above the cutoff) was 40.0% and the negative predictive value (NPV, nonresponse rate below the cutoff) was 95.0% (19). For gastric cancer, the PPV and NPV were 45% and 92%, respectively. The percentage of patients with tumors above these cutoffs was 50% for HNSCC and 61% for gastric cancer. These results validate the observations in the melanoma cohort and point to a common gene expression pattern in pretreatment tumor biopsy specimens that predicts post-treatment clinical outcomes to anti–PD-1 therapy across multiple tumor types. Moreover, these results suggest a potential for a high discriminatory value of IFN-γ–related gene signatures, enriching response rates to pembrolizumab (i.e., increasing PPV) while preserving a high NPV. However, we note that any formal evaluation of clinical utility depends on cutoffs selected for implementation of a clinical-grade diagnostic device in developmental trials and is dependent on the goals of those trials.

Figure 3 Confirmatory testing and signature refinement across multiple cancer types. (A and B) Confirmatory analyses of the IFN-γ and expanded immune signature scores for the HNSCC (43 total patients) (A) and gastric cancer (33 patients) (B) cohorts of KEYNOTE-012. (C and D) ROC curves of sensitivity and specificity for the HNSCC (C) and gastric cancer (D) cohorts of KEYNOTE-012.

Table 2 IFN-γ and expanded immune gene signatures

Table 3 Correlation of signatures with BOR and PFS for HNSCC (43 total patients) and gastric cancer (33 patients) cohorts of KEYNOTE-012

Having achieved proof-of-concept that common sets of IFN-γ– and T cell–associated inflammatory genes can predict responsiveness to PD-1 blockade across different tumor types, we undertook a signature selection exercise with a larger and more diverse data set spanning 9 cancer types from pembrolizumab-treated patients in the KEYNOTE-012 (bladder, gastric, HNSCC, and triple-negative breast cancer) and KEYNOTE-028 (NCT02054806) (anal canal, biliary, colorectal, esophageal, and ovarian cancer) studies with a goal to identify a final pan-cancer predictive biomarker suitable for development as a diagnostic clinical test for use in pembrolizumab clinical trials. Penalized logistic regression was used to derive a final set of 18 genes, with weighting determined by the regression coefficients. Figure 4 shows a heatmap of unsupervised clustering of the data across 9 tumor types for these 18 genes, revealing the coordinated pattern of expression for many of the 18 genes in the T cell–inflamed GEP. All genes in the signature, except CD276, are positively associated with improved clinical outcome, as can be seen by the increased frequency of responders (denoted by “R” in Figure 4) in the region with generally larger expression levels of the genes. Across the set of patients in Figure 4, the Pearson correlation between the 18-gene score and the IFN-γ 6-gene signature score was 0.89. Within each cancer type, the area under the ROC curve was greater than 0.5, with an average area under the ROC curve of 0.75 across the 9 indications used to fit the model (data not shown). These data support the tumor type–independent applicability of a T cell–inflamed GEP that captures the biology of a T cell–inflamed microenvironment common to PD-1 checkpoint blockade responders.

Figure 4 Heatmap for the final 18-gene T cell–inflamed GEP for 216 tumors from patients in KEYNOTE-012 and KEYNOTE-028 considered evaluable for objective response. Rows represent patients and columns genes. Expression levels have been standardized (centered and scaled) within columns for visualization. The “R” on the right side indicates whether the patient was a responder (by central imaging vendor in KEYNOTE-012 and by investigator assessment in KEYNOTE-028). The rows and columns have been grouped using unsupervised clustering.

To further evaluate the predictive usefulness of the 18-gene T cell–inflamed GEP, a PD-L1–unselected cohort of 96 patients with HNSCC from KEYNOTE-012 who were not involved in prior testing or the training of the signature was used to validate its performance in comparison with PD-L1 IHC. The 1-sided P value for association between the score and objective response was less than 0.001. Figure 5A shows a heatmap of the expression pattern for the 18 genes in these 96 patients with HNSCC, and Figure 5B shows the ROC curve for the T cell–inflamed GEP and PD-L1 expression by IHC, in which percentage staining using the number of PD-L1–positive cells (tumor cells, macrophages, lymphocytes) over total tumor cells was used as the scoring system. The area under the ROC curve was 0.75 for the T cell–inflamed GEP and 0.65 for PD-L1 by IHC. Although the all-comers HNSCC cohort was not sized/powered for comparisons between areas under the ROC curves, a test comparing the areas under the ROC curves for equality had a 2-sided P value of 0.119. These results suggest that a multivariate approach using gene expression might offer benefits in sensitivity to detect responders to anti–PD-1 therapies.

Figure 5 Validation of the final 18-gene T cell–inflamed GEP. (A) Heatmap of 18-gene T cell–inflamed GEP in 96 PD-L1–unselected patients with HNSCC from KEYNOTE-012. Expression levels have been standardized (centered and scaled) within columns for visualization. The “R” on the right side indicates whether the patient was a responder (by central imaging vendor). The rows and columns have been grouped using unsupervised clustering. (B) ROC curves comparing final 18-gene score with expression of PD-L1 as measured by IHC on tumor and inflammatory cells for a cohort of 96 PD-L1–unselected patients with HNSCC from KEYNOTE-012 considered evaluable for objective response by central imaging vendor.

Subsequent to the derivation of the final 18-gene signature, as a cross-check on the performance of the signature, the original KEYNOTE-012 and partial KEYNOTE-028 data used to train the signature were augmented with data of patients with additional cancers from KEYNOTE-028, roughly doubling the size of the original training data set, and an additional cross-validation exercise was conducted. These pooled data were randomly divided multiple times into two-thirds training and one-third testing, with elastic net predictors trained in the two-thirds portion of the data and the resultant area under the ROC curve of the new predictor compared with that of the 18-gene T cell–inflamed GEP in the holdout one-third of the data. No evidence of improvement was found (data not shown).

GEPs suggest discrete biologies of nonresponse to PD-1 blockade. Across multiple tumor types, we observed a general pattern of a lack of objective response in patients whose tumors showed low expression levels across the genes, assumed to represent tumors without a T cell–inflamed phenotype. However, another category of nonresponders demonstrated clear evidence of IFN-γ and associated T cell inflammatory gene expression at baseline (Figure 6, A and B). Plotting the T cell–inflamed GEP compared with PFS yielded a similar observation (Figure 7). Patients whose tumors had scores less than –0.3 generally showed rapid disease progression, whereas a broad spectrum of progression times was observed for higher scores (Figure 7). These data suggest that the presence of a T cell–inflamed phenotype is necessary but not sufficient for clinical response to PD-1 checkpoint blockade. Moreover, these observations raise the possibility that distinct resistance mechanisms might be in play in tumors that lack T cell inflammation, compared with those that show evidence of an activated T cell infiltrate yet still show a lack of clinical response.

Figure 6 Relationship between increases in IFN-γ immune-related signature score and PFS in response to anti–PD-1 therapy for the HNSCC and gastric cancer cohorts of KEYNOTE-012. (A) Relationship in the HNSCC cohort (43 total patients). (B) Relationship in the gastric cancer cohort (33 patients). The cutoff associated with the Youden index is displayed in each figure.