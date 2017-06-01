TNF superfamily receptor OX40 triggers invariant NKT cell pyroptosis and liver injury

OX40 stimulation depletes iNKT cells in vivo. We observed before that prolonged stimulation of the OX40/OX40L pathway induces systemic autoimmunity, with prominent involvement of the liver (22). To determine whether liver-resident iNKT cells may have any roles in the liver pathology, we used the CD1d-αGalCer tetramer, which binds to the invariant TCR on iNKT cells (2), to track iNKT cells in naive C57BL/6 (B6) mice. We found that iNKT cells in the liver constitutively express OX40, whereas OX40 is conspicuously absent on other cell types in the liver (Figure 1A), an observation that has also been reported by others (24–26). To determine whether OX40 has any roles in regulation of iNKT cells in the liver, we analyzed iNKT cells, using the same CD1d-αGalCer tetramer, in the liver of age-matched naive WT B6, OX40L-Tg, and Ox40-KO mice. As shown in Figure 1B, the iNKT cells accounted for ~6% of all lymphocytes retrieved from the liver of WT B6 mice. To our surprise, the iNKT cells in OX40L-Tg mice were markedly depleted (~0.6%), whereas those in Ox40-KO mice were increased by ~2-fold to about 11.6% as compared with those in WT B6 mice (Figure 1, B and C). The absolute number of iNKT cells showed similar changes in those mice (Figure 1C). Interestingly, iNKT cells in the thymus did not show differences among those strains (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91075DS1), suggesting that depletion of iNKT cells in OX40L-Tg mice is not due to altered iNKT development in the thymus.

Figure 1 OX40 stimulation readily depletes iNKT cells in vivo. (A) Cell surface expression of OX40 by iNKT, NK, T, and B cells and CD11b+ cells from the liver of naive WT B6 mice was analyzed by FACS. Data shown are from one of 3 independent experiments. (B) Mononuclear cells in the liver of WT B6, OX40L-Tg, and Ox40-KO mice were isolated, and iNKT cells were identified by CD1d-αGalCer and CD3 staining and analyzed by FACS. The gate shows iNKT cells, as well as the relative percentage among total cells retrieved. The FACS plots shown represent one of 6 individual experiments. (C) The summary bar graphs represent relative percentage and absolute number of iNKT cells in the liver of WT B6, OX40L-Tg, and Ox40-KO mice. The data shown are mean ± SD of 6 experiments. (D) The FACS plot shows the relative percentage of iNKT cells in the liver of WT B6 mice 2 weeks after treatment with OX86, anti-OX40L mAb, or a control (Ctrl) IgG (200 μg, i.p.). The plot shown represents one of 6 individual experiments. (E) The summary graphs show relative percentage and absolute number of iNKT cells from the liver of WT B6 mice treated with OX86, anti-OX40L mAb, or control IgG. Data shown are mean ± SD of 6 experiments. (F) WT B6 mice were treated with OX86 or control IgG (200 μg, i.p.), and iNKT cells in the host spleen, thymus, bone marrow (BM), and lymph nodes (LN) were determined using CD1d-αGalCer and anti-CD3 staining, gated, and analyzed by FACS. Data shown represent one of 3 individual experiments. (G) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from the liver of DsRed mice were transferred into WT B6 or OX40L-Tg hosts (1 × 106 cells per mouse). The presence of DsRed iNKT cells in the liver of host mice was determined by FACS. Data shown represent one of 3 independent experiments. P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA (C and E), *P < 0.05.

In a different set of experiments, we injected an agonist anti-OX40 mAb (clone OX86) into WT B6 mice and examined changes in iNKT cells in the liver. As shown in Figure 1D, OX86 also induced marked depletion of iNKT cells in the liver, while blocking the OX40/OX40L pathway by use of an anti-OX40L mAb led to a reciprocal increase in iNKT cells (by ~2-fold as compared with control IgG-treated mice), both in relative percentage and in absolute cell number (Figure 1E). We did not observe altered distribution of iNKT cells outside of the liver, in locations such as the spleen, thymus, lungs, bone marrow, and lymph nodes, following OX86 treatment (Figure 1F), suggesting that deletion of the intrahepatic iNKT cells by OX40 stimulation is unlikely due to redistribution of iNKT cells in vivo. To ascertain that depletion of iNKT cells is a peripheral event, we FACS-sorted iNKT cells from DsRed mice, in which all iNKT cells are genetically marked by the red fluorochrome DsRed (27), and adoptively transferred the cells into WT B6 and OX40L-Tg mice (106 cells per mouse). Accumulation of DsRed iNKT cells in the host liver was monitored over time. As shown in Figure 1G, the DsRed iNKT cells were readily identified and remained stable in the liver of WT B6 host mice for more than 2 weeks. In contrast, those in OX40L-Tg mice were completely depleted 2 weeks after transfer. The use of DsRed as a marker to track iNKT cells also ruled out the possibility that downregulation of TCR, as seen in other conditions, accounted for the absence of iNKT cells in vivo after OX40 stimulation. We did not detect significant DsRed iNKT cells in other compartments in either the WT B6 mice or the OX40L-Tg mice after cell transfer (data not shown). Collectively, these data suggest that the OX40/OX40L pathway plays an important role in life and death of iNKT cells in vivo.

Depletion of iNKT cells in vivo requires caspase 1 activation. We reasoned that OX40 may trigger the demise of iNKT cells in vivo, e.g., through the activation cell death pathways. So we first examined induction of key inflammatory as well as apoptotic caspases, which often mediate different forms of cell death, by OX40 in iNKT cells (28–30). As shown in Figure 2A, freshly isolated iNKT cells from the liver constitutively expressed caspase 1 and caspase 3, as revealed by immunoblotting assays. As compared with naive T cells and NK cells, the expression of caspase 1 is confined to iNKT cells, whereas caspase 3 is expressed not only in iNKT cells but also in resting T cells and NK cells (Figure 2A). To determine the roles of caspases 1 and 3, which require proteolytic cleavage to become active (31), in the life and death of iNKT cells in response to OX40 stimulation, we FACS-sorted iNKT cells from naive B6 mice and stimulated them in vitro with different doses of OX86; we then examined cleavage of caspase 1/3 by immunoblotting 30 minutes later. As shown in Figure 2B, stimulation of OX40 on iNKT cells triggered robust cleavage of caspase 1, resulting in the formation of a ~20-kDa active caspase 1 fragment from its ~45-kDa precursor. In contrast, cleavage of caspase 3 was not observed regardless of OX40 stimulation (Figure 2B). Moreover, activation of caspase 1 in iNKT cells in response to OX40 stimulation was further confirmed by flow cytometry using a staining Ab that specifically recognizes cleaved caspase 1 (Figure 2C). When compared with control IgG–treated iNKT cells, as much as 25% of iNKT cells stained positive for the cleaved caspase 1 at 24 hours after OX40 stimulation, and this cleaved caspase 1–positive proportion increased to ~35% at 48 hours (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Critical role of caspase 1 in OX40-induced depletion of iNKT cells. (A) Immunoblot analysis of caspase 1 and caspase 3 in liver iNKT, NK, and T cells from WT B6 mice. β-Actin was used as a loading control. The blot shown is representative of one of 6 experiments. (B) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice were stimulated with OX86 for 30 minutes, and cleavage of caspase 1 and caspase 3 was determined by immunoblotting. β-Actin was used as a loading control. The blot shown is representative of one of 6 experiments. (C) WT B6 mice were treated with either OX86 or control IgG (200 μg, i.p.). Caspase 1 activation in liver iNKT cells was determined using a specific Ab that stains the cleaved active caspase 1 fragment 24 and 48 hours later. The FACS shown is representative of one of 6 individual experiments. (D) WT B6 mice were treated with OX86 (200 μg, i.p.), and groups of mice were also treated with PBS as a control, caspase 1 inhibitor (inh), or caspase 3 inhibitor (1 mg/kg, i.p.). The iNKT cells in the liver of treated mice were determined by FACS 2 weeks later. The FACS plot shown represents data for one of 10 animals. (E) Six-week-old OX40L-Tg mice were treated with the caspase 1 inhibitor or caspase 3 inhibitor (1 mg/kg), or PBS as a control. The iNKT cells in the liver of treated mice were determined by FACS 2 weeks later. The FACS plot shown is representative data of one of 10 animals. (F) WT B6 mice and caspase 1–KO mice were treated with OX86 or a control IgG (200 μg, i.p.), and iNKT cells in liver of the treated mice were analyzed by FACS 2 weeks later. Data shown are from one of 6 independent experiments. (G and H) The summary bar graphs show relative percentage and absolute number of iNKT cells in WT B6 and caspase 1–KO mice with or without OX86 treatment. Data shown are mean ± SD of 6 experiments. P values were calculated by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test between control and OX86-treated groups (G and H), *P < 0.05.

To address the possible role of caspase 1 in iNKT cell depletion, we took the following three approaches. First, we treated naive B6 mice with the agonist anti-OX40 mAb OX86; groups of treated mice were also given a caspase 1 inhibitor (or a caspase 3 inhibitor as controls), and the intrahepatic iNKT cells were assessed using the CD1d-αGalCer tetramer. We observed that treatment with the caspase 1 inhibitor rescued iNKT cells from OX40-induced depletion, whereas the caspase 3 inhibitor failed to do so (Figure 2D). Second, we tested the same caspase inhibitors in OX40L-Tg mice, in which iNKT cells are absent (Figure 1B), asking whether caspase 1 inhibition would rescue iNKT cells. As shown in Figure 2E, treatment of OX40L-Tg mice with the caspase 1 inhibitor completely rescued iNKT cells from depletion in vivo, but the caspase 3 inhibitor had no effect. Third, we treated WT B6 and caspase 1–KO mice with the same doses of OX86 and then compared the survival of iNKT cells in the host liver 2 weeks later. We found that there was a substantial increase in iNKT cells in caspase 1–KO mice as compared with age-matched WT B6 mice (Figure 2F), in both relative percentage (Figure 2G) and absolute cell numbers (Figure 2H). While OX86 treatment readily depleted iNKT cells in WT B6 mice, treatment of caspase 1–KO mice with OX86 failed to deplete iNKT cells in vivo, and a similar number of iNKT cells was observed in caspase 1–KO mice with or without OX86 treatment (Figure 2, F–H). Collectively, these data provide strong evidence that caspase 1 is required for depletion of iNKT cells in vivo in response to OX40 stimulation.

iNKT cells die of pyroptosis upon OX40 stimulation. Caspase 1 is best known for converting pro–IL-1β and pro–IL-18 to their biologically active forms, and in macrophages caspase 1 is also instrumental in generating the N-domain fragment from gasdermin D (GSDMD), which is a powerful membrane pore–forming molecule in pyroptotic cell death (32, 33). We challenged WT B6 mice with OX86 or control IgG, and at various time points we used FACS to examine IL-1β expression by iNKT cells by gating onto the CD1d-Tet+ cells. As compared with iNKT cells from control mice, where mature IL-1β was undetectable, those from OX86-treated mice showed robust IL-1β expression, and as many as 42% iNKT cells stained positive for IL-1β (Figure 3A). As shown by ELISA, OX86 treatment resulted in a marked increase in serum IL-1 and IL-18 levels in the treated mice (Figure 3B). These data are in line with the activation of caspase 1 in iNKT cells by OX40 stimulation. Furthermore, when FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice were stimulated by OX86 in vitro, we observed prominent cell death, as demonstrated by staining with the vital dye SYTOX, whereas iNKT cells from caspase 1–KO mice did not show SYTOX staining after OX86 treatment (Figure 3C), suggesting that caspase 1 also contributes to cell death. In fact, a large increase in the release of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) into the supernatants by OX40-stimulated iNKT cells suggests a breach of cell membrane integrity and efflux of cellular contents after OX40 stimulation (Figure 3D). To further address the mechanisms of iNKT cell death, we FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 and caspase 1–KO mice, stimulated them in vitro with OX86, and then examined the cleavage of gasdermin D to its N-domain fragment (32). Immunoblotting showed (Figure 3E) that in iNKT cells from WT B6 mice, stimulation of OX40 with OX86 induced caspase 1 activation, which was associated with cleavage of gasdermin D to its N-domain fragment, whereas in the absence of OX40 stimulation, neither caspase 1 activation nor gasdermin D processing occurred in iNKT cells. Interestingly, cleavage of gasdermin D to its active fragment was not observed in iNKT cells from caspase 1–KO mice (Figure 3E). To ascertain the role of gasdermin D in iNKT cell death, we sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice and transfected the cells with shRNA to specifically knock down gasdermin D and then examined cell survival following OX40 stimulation. As shown in Figure 3, F and G, knockdown of gasdermin D markedly inhibited iNKT cell death in response to OX40 stimulation. Thus, these data correlate with expanded iNKT cells in caspase 1–KO mice regardless of OX40 stimulation (Figure 3C) and collectively suggest that iNKT cells die of pyroptosis upon OX40 stimulation.

Figure 3 Involvement of GSDMD cleavage in OX40-triggered pyroptosis of iNKT cells. (A) WT B6 mice were treated with OX86 (200 μg, i.p.), and 24 hours later iNKT cells in the treated mice were assessed for IL-1β production by intracellular IL-1β staining. Data shown are cells gated on CD1d-αGalCer and CD3 double-positive iNKT cells. The FACS plot shown is representative of one of 6 experiments. (B) ELISA analysis of IL-1β and IL-18 levels in the serum of B6 mice injected with control IgG or OX86 (200 μg, i.p.). (C) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 and caspase 1–KO mice were stimulated with OX86 for 24 hours, and cell survival was determined by FACS by staining with the vital dye SYTOX green. Data are from one representative experiment of 6 independent experiments. (D) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice were stimulated with OX86 for 24 hours, and LDH in the culture supernatant was assessed using the LDH assay kit. Data represent mean ± SD of 6 experiments. (E) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice and caspase 1–KO mice were stimulated with OX86 for 24 hours, and cleavage of caspase 1 and GSDMD was determined by immunoblotting. β-Actin was used as a loading control. The blot shown is one of 6 individual experiments. (F) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice were transduced with a shRNA viral vector targeting GSDMD or a scrambled RNA vector as a control; cells were stimulated with OX86 for 24 hours, and cell survival was determined by FACS following staining with the vital dye SYTOX green. Data shown are from one of 6 independent experiments. (G) The summary graphs represent cell death in relative percentage of gated cells from experiments as described in F. The data shown are mean ± SD of 6 experiments. The P value was calculated by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, D, and G), *P < 0.05.

Role of TRAF6-mediated MALT1 recruitment in caspase 1 activation. An outstanding question is how OX40 engagement activates caspase 1 in iNKT cells. The cytoplasmic domain of OX40 does not have any proteolytic activities; it is also incapable of directly interacting with caspase 1 (no consensus binding domain) (34). Thus, the induction of caspase 1 activation must involve other mechanisms. We recently reported that in T cells, OX40 requires TRAF6 to trigger downstream signaling events (18). To examine whether TRAF6 is also involved in iNKT cell depletion, we sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 and Cd4-Cre Traf6fl/fl mice, stimulated them with OX86, and examined caspase 1 activation. As shown in Figure 4A, in TRAF6-deficient iNKT cells OX40 failed to induce caspase 1 activation, as shown by the absence of caspase 1 cleavage by immunoblotting, which is in contrast to the effects of OX40 in WT B6 iNKT cells. The failure of OX40 to activate caspase 1 in TRAF6-deficient iNKT cells was further confirmed by flow cytometry (Figure 4B). Furthermore, treatment of Cd4-Cre Traf6fl/fl mice with OX86 failed to deplete iNKT cells in vivo, whereas the same OX86 protocol resulted in profound iNKT cell depletion in WT B6 mice (Figure 4, C and D). Similarly, as compared with OX86-treated WT B6 mice, treatment of Cd4-Cre Traf6fl/fl mice with OX86 did not result in increased levels of IL-1β and IL-18 in the blood (Figure 4E). These data suggest a critical role for TRAF6 in OX40-induced activation of caspase 1 and iNKT depletion.

Figure 4 Requirement of TRAF6 in OX40-mediated activation of caspase 1. (A) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 and Cd4-Cre Traf6fl/fl mice were stimulated with OX86 for 30 minutes, and caspase 1 activation was determined by immunoblotting. β-Actin was used as a loading control. Data shown represent one of 6 individual experiments. (B) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 and Cd4-Cre Traf6fl/fl mice were stimulated with OX86 for 24 hours, and the induction of active caspase 1 in iNKT cells was determined using a specific staining Ab recognizing cleaved caspase 1 and assessed by FACS. The plot shown represents one of 6 experiments. (C) WT B6 mice and Cd4-Cre Traf6fl/fl mice were treated with OX86 or a control IgG (200 μg, i.p.), and iNKT cells in liver were analyzed by FACS 2 weeks later. The FACS plot shown represents one of 6 independent experiments. (D) The summary graphs represent relative percentage and absolute number of iNKT cells in WT B6 and TRAF6-deleted mice with or without OX86 treatment, as described in C. Data shown are mean ± SD of 6 mice in each group. (E) ELISA analysis of IL-1β and IL-18 levels in the serum of WT B6 and Cd4-Cre Traf6fl/fl mice treated with control IgG or OX86 (200 μg, i.p.). Data represent mean ± SD of 6 mice in each group. The P value was calculated by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test between control IgG and OX86 treatment (D and E), *P < 0.05.

To resolve the molecular mechanisms by which TRAF6 mediates caspase 1 activation, we FACS-sorted WT B6 iNKT cells, stimulated them with OX86 in vitro, and immunoprecipitated them with the anti-TRAF6 mAb. We then examined molecules that potentially interact with TRAF6 in the immunoprecipitates by immunoblotting assays. As shown in Figure 5A, TRAF6 co-immunoprecipitated with MALT1 in OX40-stimulated iNKT cells, and in this complex BCL10 was also detected. Structurally, MALT1 contains multiple TRAF6-binding sites, and MALT1 additionally contains a death domain, a BLC10-binding site (B10BS), a caspase-like domain (CaspD), as well as an IKKγ binding site (IKBS) (Figure 5B) (35). Functionally, MALT1 can act as a scaffold upon which signaling complexes are assembled or as a paracaspase molecule to mediate proteolytic cleavage of target proteins (35). In order to gain further insights into MALT1 functions, we overexpressed TRAF6, MALT1, and caspase 1 in 293T cells, either individually or in combinations, followed by immunoprecipitation with the anti-TRAF6 mAb. We found that TRAF6 clearly co-immunoprecipitated with MALT1 and caspase 1 in cells transduced with such constructs, but TRAF6 failed to co-immunoprecipitate with caspase 1 in cells without MALT1 (Figure 5C), suggesting that MALT1 is a critical component in TRAF6-mediated activation of caspase 1.

Figure 5 OX40 activates caspase 1 through TRAF6-dependent recruitment of MALT1. (A) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice were stimulated with OX86, followed by immunoprecipitation using anti-TRAF6 antibody. The immunoprecipitates were further immunoblotted with anti-TRAF6, anti-BCL10, and anti-MALT1 antibodies. The blot shows the detection of BCL10 and MALT1 in the TRAF6 immunoprecipitates. One of 6 representative experiments is shown. (B) Schematic rendering of the MALT1 molecule showing different domains and corresponding mutations made in the present study. ΔIKBS, IKBS deletion; ΔCaspD, CaspD deletion; ΔB10BS, B10BS deletion. (C) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding MALT1, TRAF6, and caspase 1, and cell lysates were immunoprecipitated by anti-TRAF6 antibody. The immunoprecipitates were further immunoblotted using the indicated antibodies for the presence of MALT1 and caspase 1. One of 6 representative experiments is shown. (D) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding the full-length (FL) and various mutations of MALT1. Cells were cultured for 36 hours, and cell lysates were immunoprecipitated by anti-TRAF6 antibody. The immunoprecipitates were then immunoblotted using the indicated antibodies for the presence of caspase 1. Data shown are one of 6 independent experiments. (E) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice were transduced with retroviral vectors expressing MALT1 shRNA (shMALT1) or scrambled RNA for 24 hours, followed by treatment with OX86 for another 24 hours. Induction of caspase 1 cleavage was determined by FACS. The plot shown represents one of 6 experiments. (F) FACS-sorted iNKT cells from WT B6 mice were stimulated with OX86 (or a control IgG) with or without mepazine acetate (Mep; 0, 0.5, 1, 2 μg/ml). After 24 hours, caspase 1 cleavage was determined by immunoblotting. β-Actin was used as a loading control. Data shown are from one of 6 independent experiments.

We also made a series of MALT1 mutations, which included deletions of IKBS (ΔIKBS), CaspD (ΔCaspD), and B10BS (ΔB10BS). We introduced a FLAG tag to these mutants, so that they could be tracked using the anti-FLAG mAb. We transfected the MALT1 mutants into 293T cells and examined caspase 1 recruitment to the MALT1 complex by co-immunoprecipitation assays. As shown in Figure 5D, none of the MALT1 mutations affected the binding of TRAF6 to the MALT1 molecule. However, deletion of B10BS (ΔB10BS) abolished the recruitment of caspase 1 into the MALT1-TRAF6 complex, whereas deletion of either CaspD (ΔCaspD) or IKBS (ΔIKBS) did not affect the recruitment of caspase 1, suggesting that BLC10 is required for recruitment of caspase 1 to the MALT1 complex. We used both RNA knockdown and pharmacological inhibitors to examine the role of the MALT1 paracaspase domain in activation of caspase 1 in iNKT cells. For this purpose, iNKT cells were transfected with retroviral vectors containing either scrambled RNA or MALT1 shRNA. The transduced iNKT cells were marked by GFP expression for analysis. The iNKT cells were then treated with OX86 for 30 minutes, and activation of caspase 1 was determined by flow cytometry. Knockdown of MALT1 markedly inhibited the activation of caspase 1, as shown by reduced caspase 1 cleavage in flow cytometry (Figure 5E). Furthermore, we stimulated sorted iNKT cells in vitro with OX86, with or without a MALT1 inhibitor (mepazine acetate), and activation of caspase 1 was determined 30 minutes later. As shown in Figure 5F, the MALT1 inhibitor strongly inhibited the cleavage of caspase 1 in a dose-dependent manner, suggesting the involvement of the MALT1 paracaspase activities in caspase 1 activation. Taken together, these data suggest that in iNKT cells, OX40 ligation recruits MALT1 through TRAF6, and MALT1 then activates caspase 1 to induce pyroptosis of iNKT cells.

Pyroptotic death of iNKT cells in vivo triggers liver injury. We took several approaches to examine the impact of iNKT cell pyroptosis on local inflammation and liver injury. First, we treated Cd1d-KO mice, which are deficient in NKT cells (36), with the anti-OX40 mAb OX86; 2 weeks later we assessed liver histology, IL-1β and IL-18 production, as well as blood levels of aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT), enzymes that are associated with hepatocyte injury (37). As shown in Figure 6A, similar to control IgG-treated mice, treatment of Cd1d-KO mice with OX86 failed to induce noticeable changes in the liver, as assessed by tissue histology and levels of AST and ALT (Figure 6, B and C). ELISA assay also failed to detect any IL-1β and IL-18 production in the treated Cd1d-knockout mice (Figure 6, D and E). In contrast, in Cd1d-KO mice receiving adoptive transfer of WT B6 iNKT cells, OX86 treatment induced marked liver injury, characterized by inflammatory cell infiltration in the liver, disorganization of hepatic architecture, and stenosis of hepatocytes (Figure 6A). These changes were associated with a rise in liver enzymes (Figure 6, B and C), as well as IL-1β and IL-18 levels in the blood (Figure 6, D and E). These data demonstrate that OX40-induced liver injury clearly requires iNKT cells.

Figure 6 Pyroptotic death of iNKT cells induces liver injury. (A) Liver histology of Cd1d-KO mice and Cd1d-KO mice receiving adoptive transfer of WT B6 iNKT cells and treated with OX86 or a control IgG (200 μg, i.p.). The liver pathology of these mice was examined by H&E staining. The tissue histology is representative of one of 6 experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B and C) ELISA analysis of serum ALT and AST in Cd1d-KO mice and Cd1d-KO mice receiving transfer of WT iNKT cells and treated with OX86. Data shown are mean ± SD of 6 mice in each group. (D and E) ELISA analysis of serum IL-1β and IL-18 levels in OX86-treated Cd1d-KO and Cd1d-KO mice receiving transfer of WT B6 iNKT cells. Data shown are mean ± SD of 6 mice in each group. (F) H&E sections of liver tissues from WT B6 mice and caspase 1–KO mice treated with control IgG or OX86 mAb (200 μg, i.p.), showing liver injury, inflammatory cell infiltrates, and hepatocyte death. The tissue histology shown is representative of one of 6 experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G and H) ELISA analysis of serum ALT and AST levels in control IgG– and OX86-treated WT B6 and caspase 1–KO mice. Data shown are mean ± SD of 6 mice in each group. (I and J) ELISA analysis of serum IL-1β and IL-18 levels in control IgG– and OX86-treated WT B6 and caspase 1–KO mice. Bar graphs represent mean ± SD of 6 mice in each group. P values were calculated by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test between Cd1d-KO and Cd1d-KO + NKT cells (B, C, D, and E) or between WT and caspase 1–KO mice (G, H, I, and J), *P < 0.05.

Second, we compared the effects of OX86 treatment on liver injury in WT B6 and caspase 1–KO mice. As shown in Figure 6F, treatment of WT B6 mice with OX86 induced prominent liver injury, which was accompanied by increased AST and ALT levels in the treated mice (Figure 6, G and H), as well as increased production of IL-1β and IL-18 (Figure 6, I and J). Interestingly, none of those changes that are associated with liver injury were observed in OX86-treated caspase 1–KO mice (Figure 6, G–J). Thus, OX40 clearly requires caspase 1 to induce liver damage.

Last, we used a concanavalin A–induced (ConA-induced) murine hepatitis model to address the OX40/iNKT cell pathway in liver injury. This model is widely used in the study of liver injury and is known to depend on NKT cells (38). As shown in Figure 7A, injection of a low dose of ConA (1 mg/kg) into WT B6 mice induced prominent expression of OX40L in the liver, and this was associated with increased serum levels of AST and ALT, as well as increased levels of IL-1β and IL-18 (Figure 7, B–E), confirming the induction of liver injury and expression of OX40L under inflammatory conditions (13). Interestingly, treatment of the host mice with a blocking anti-OX40L mAb at the time of ConA injection prevented the induction of AST and ALT, as well as production of the inflammatory cytokine IL-1β and IL-18 (Figure 7, B–E). Flow cytometry showed that ConA substantially reduced iNKT cells in the liver, both in relative percentages and in absolute cell numbers, and this reduction in iNKT cells was completely inhibited by blocking of OX40L (Figure 7, F–H). Importantly, we found that in Ox40-KO mice, ConA injection failed to induce liver injury and iNKT depletion (Figure 7, I–K), demonstrating an important role for OX40/NKT cells in liver injury in this model.