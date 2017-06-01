Endocannabinoid signaling in hypothalamic circuits regulates arousal from general anesthesia in mice

eCB modulation of arousal from anesthesia through the DMH. Anesthesia was delivered to mice in a standard anesthetic chamber (Supplemental Figure 2) (20). We quantified RORR time (i.e., emergence or recovery time) following a 30-minute exposure to isoflurane or sevoflurane anesthesia, with pharmacological interventions performed 15 minutes before the end of anesthesia. We first quantified recovery time in association with a continuous EEG recording following isoflurane anesthesia. When rats showed RORR, their EEG spectrum displayed a sudden change from a generally high-power to low-power state (Supplemental Figure 3), clearly suggesting the reliability of measuring RORR time for the quantification of brain arousal after cessation of general anesthesia.

To examine whether increased eCB signaling modulates arousal after anesthesia, we injected JZL195 (20 mg/kg, i.p.), an inhibitor of both MAGL and FAAH (15). JZL195 significantly prolonged recovery time after isoflurane anesthesia (Figure 1A). We reasoned that if this longer recovery time resulted from increased eCB signaling, blocking eCB signaling should shorten recovery time. Indeed, an i.p. injection of the CB 1 R antagonist AM281 shortened recovery time after isoflurane anesthesia in a dose-dependent manner, with the maximal effect produced by 3 mg/kg (Figure 1B). AM281 is a CB 1 R antagonist/inverse agonist; however, the CB 1 R neutral antagonist NESS0327 (21) also significantly shortened recovery time after isoflurane anesthesia (Figure 1C). Similar to the case with isoflurane, AM281 (3 mg/kg, i.p.) significantly shortened recovery time in rats anesthetized with sevoflurane (Figure 1D). Based on these results, isoflurane anesthesia and an i.p. injection of AM281 (3 mg/kg) were used in all subsequent experiments unless otherwise stated.

Figure 1 eCB modulation of arousal from anesthesia. (A and B) Relative to sham anesthesia (Sham), JZL195 (A: 20 mg/kg, i.p.) and AM281 (B: 0.3, 1.5, 3.0 mg/kg, i.p.) — but not vehicle (Veh) — respectively prolong and shorten recovery time after isoflurane anesthesia. (C) Relative to Veh, NESS0327 (NESS, 0.3 mg/kg, i.p.) significantly shortens recovery time after isoflurane anesthesia. (D) Relative to sham treatment, AM281 (3 mg/kg, i.p.) but not Veh significantly shortens recovery time after sevoflurane anesthesia. (E and F) Neither intra-Pef (E) nor intra-VLPO microinjection (F) of AM281 (0.1 μg/0.3 μl/side) significantly affects recovery time (E: P = 0.0723; F: P = 0.231) after isoflurane anesthesia. (G) Bilateral intra-DMH microinjection of AM281 (0.1 μg/0.3 μl/side) significantly shortens recovery time after isoflurane anesthesia. All summary graphs show mean ± SEM; n, number of rats in each group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. sham or Veh, Tukey’s post-hoc test after 1-way ANOVA (A: F 2,12 = 11.63, P < 0.05; B: F 4,20 = 46.17, P < 0.01; D: F 2,13 = 12.13, P < 0.01) or Student’s t test (C and E–G).

Next, we investigated the hypothesis that systemic AM281 accelerates arousal by a direct blockade of CB 1 R in the wake-promoting Pef, the sleep-promoting VLPO, or both. This hypothesis is unlikely to be supported, as no significant effects on recovery time were detected after bilateral microinjection of AM281 (0.1 μg/0.3 μl/side) into either the Pef (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 4) or the VLPO (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 4). Because the DMH plays an essential role in the integration of sleep and wakefulness (9–12), we then probed whether intra-DMH application of AM281 could mimic the effects of systemically injected AM281. Indeed, bilateral intra-DMH application of AM281 (0.1 μg/0.3 μl/side) (Supplemental Figure 4) significantly shortened recovery time (Figure 1G).

Anesthetics enhance eCB signaling at DMH glutamatergic but not GABAergic synapses. To reveal how anesthetics modulate eCB signaling in the DMH, we performed whole-cell patch clamp on hypothalamic slices. We identified two types of DMH neurons with distinct electrical fingerprints, i.e., neurons with or without low-threshold spikes (LTS), referred as LTS+ or LTS– neurons, respectively (22) (Figure 2A). Glutamic acid decarboxylase 67 (GAD67) is a GABA biosynthesis enzyme, so we employed transgenic mice expressing EGFP selectively in GAD67-synthesizing neurons (i.e., GAD67-GFP mice) (23) to identify GABAergic neurons under fluorescence microscopy. To identify DMH glutamatergic neurons under fluorescence microscopy, we injected a double-floxed (DIO) Cre recombinase–dependent adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector fused with mCherry to form AAV-mCherry into the DMH of mice with knockin of improved CreERT2 (iCreERT2) into the Vglut2 locus (hereafter referred to as vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mice; Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). Fluorescent DMH cells in GAD67-GFP and vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mutant mice were LTS+ and LTS– neurons, respectively (Figure 2B), thus representing DMH GABAergic and glutamatergic neurons, respectively.

Figure 2 Electrophysiological and ultrastructural characteristics of DMH GABAergic and glutamatergic neurons. (A) Sample current clamp traces (>20 repetitions) show two distinct types of DMH neurons with or without low-threshold spikes, i.e., LTS+ or LTS–, respectively, elicited when the membrane is depolarized from negative potentials. (B) Sample current clamp traces (>20 repetitions) of LTS+ or LTS– (top) were recorded from fluorescent DMH neurons (bottom photos) of GABAergic (GABA) and glutamatergic neurons (Glutamate) from GAD67-GFP and vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mutant mice, respectively. (C–F) Electron microscopic images (3 mice) show CB 1 R-immunoreactive peroxidase reaction product in DMH GABAergic axonal terminals (iT in C and D) or glutamatergic axonal terminals (eT in E and F). Black arrowheads identify symmetric and asymmetric synaptic contacts of presumed GABAergic and glutamatergic nature, respectively, with the neuronal soma profile (Soma) or dendritic profile (D). Scale bars: 0.25 μm.

The DMH contains a moderate density of CB 1 R-immunoreactive axons/terminals (24). Notably, our electron microscopic study showed that approximately 32% of DMH inhibitory synapses and 8% of DMH excitatory synapses were CB 1 R-immunopositive (Figure 2, C–F). We then recorded depolarization-induced suppression of inhibition (DSI) or excitation (DSE) at DMH GABAergic or glutamatergic synapses, respectively, because both DSI and DSE are specifically associated with eCB signaling (17, 25, 26). Bath application of isoflurane did not significantly affect DSI in either LTS+ or LTS– neurons in the DMH (Figure 3, A, B, and E), suggesting that isoflurane does not significantly affect eCB signaling at GABAergic synapses onto either GABAergic or glutamatergic DMH neurons. In contrast, isoflurane significantly increased DSE in both LTS+ and LTS– neurons (Figure 3, C–E), suggesting that isoflurane significantly increased eCB signaling at glutamatergic synapses in both GABAergic and glutamatergic DMH neurons. eCB activation of glutamatergic presynaptic CB 1 R inhibits presynaptic release of glutamate, inducing deactivation (i.e., inhibition) of postsynaptic neurons (17, 18). We therefore hypothesized that general anesthesia would suppress both LTS+ and LTS– neurons in the DMH in a CB 1 R-dependent manner. Indeed, bath application of either isoflurane or sevoflurane onto hypothalamic slices significantly reduced the firing rate of both LTS+ and LTS– neurons, which returned to pretreatment levels after washout of isoflurane (Figure 3F) or sevoflurane (Supplemental Figure 7A). In the presence of AM281, however, isoflurane did not significantly affect the firing rate of either LTS+ or LTS– neurons (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 3 Isoflurane-mediated increase of eCB signaling in DMH glutamatergic but not GABAergic synapses. (A–E) Plots of normalized IPSC (A and B) or EPSC amplitude (C and D) and summary histograms (E) show that the DSI magnitude of DMH LTS+ and LTS– neurons does not significantly change following bath application of isoflurane (Iso) as compared with baseline (Con) (E: A, P = 0.1333; B, P = 0.8729), which, however, significantly increases DSE magnitude of both LTS+ and LTS– neurons. Representative IPSC and EPSC traces are shown above each plot. The summarized data in E represent the first time point after depolarization of the cell, which is marked with “2” in A–D. (F) The representative traces (left) and summary histograms (right) show that relative to baseline (Con), bath application of isoflurane induces rapid hyperpolarization of the membrane potential and significantly decreases of the firing rate of both LTS+ and LTS– neurons in the DMH, which return to the baseline levels after washout (Wash). All summary graphs show mean ± SEM; n, number of rats recorded in each group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. Con, Student’s t test (E) or Tukey’s post-hoc test after 1-way ANOVA (F: LTS+, F 2,12 = 5.669, P < 0.05; LTS–, F 2,3212 = 8.517, P < 0.01).

Blocking CB 1 R at DMH glutamatergic synapses accelerates arousal through VLPO and Pef. Based on our electrophysiological findings, we reasoned that if systemic AM281 shortened recovery time via increased release of presynaptic glutamate but not GABA in the DMH, then intra-DMH application of the glutamate N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) antagonist MK801, but not the GABA receptor (GABAR) antagonist bicuculline, would block the effects of systemic AM281. As expected, bilateral intra-DMH administration of MK801 (0.005 μg/0.3 μl/side), but not bicuculline (0.2 μg/0.3 μl/side) (Supplemental Figure 4), abolished the shortened recovery time induced by systemic AM281 (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Blockade of CB 1 R at DMH glutamatergic synapses accelerates arousal through VLPO and Pef. Both high and low doses of the GABAR antagonist bicuculline and the NMDAR antagonist MK801 were used in order to reveal their dose-response effects on arousal after anesthesia. (A–D) Relative to vehicle (Veh), AM281 (AM, 3.0 mg/kg, i.p.) significantly shortens recovery time, which is not significantly affected by bilateral intra-DMH microinjection of bicuculline (A: 0.2 μg/side/injection). Bilateral intra-DMH microinjection of MK801 (B: 0.005 μg/side/injection), intra-VLPO microinjection of bicuculline (C: 0.2 μg/side/injection), and intra-Pef microinjection of MK801 (D: 0.005 μg/side/injection) — which do not significantly affect recovery time on their own — prevents AM281 (3 mg/kg, i.p.) from shortening recovery time. (E and F) Relative to Veh, AM significantly shortens recovery time, which is blocked by an i.p injection of 0.5 mg/kg bicuculline (E) or 0.02 mg/kg MK801 (F) that does not significantly affect recovery time on its own. All summary graphs show mean ± SEM; n, number of rats in each group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. Veh, Tukey’s post-hoc test after 1-way ANOVA (A: F 4,23 = 22.6, P < 0.01; B: F 4,32 = 29.101, P < 0.01; C: F 4,24 = 32.101, P < 0.01; D: F 4,25 = 15.025, P < 0.01; E: F 4,26 = 34.053, P < 0.01; F: F 4,27 = 19.273, P < 0.01).

The DMH sends GABAergic and glutamatergic axons innervating the VLPO and Pef, respectively (9–13). If systemic AM281 selectively increases release of presynaptic glutamate but not GABA in the DMH, both GABAergic DMH-VLPO and glutamatergic DMH-Pef projections should be activated. We therefore hypothesized that blocking either VLPO GABAergic or Pef glutamatergic synaptic neurotransmission would abolish the shortened recovery time induced by systemic AM281. In support of this hypothesis, bilateral intra-VLPO injection of bicuculline (0.2 μg/0.3 μl/side) (Supplemental Figure 4) or bilateral intra-Pef injection of MK801 (0.005 μg/0.3 μl/side) (Supplemental Figure 4), doses that did not significantly affect recovery time on their own, prevented systemic AM281 from shortening recovery time (Figure 4, C and D). Interestingly, systemic injection of either bicuculline (0.5 mg/kg, i.p.) or MK801 (0.02 mg/kg, i.p.), at doses that did not significantly affect recovery time on their own, also prevented systemic AM281 from shortening recovery time (Figure 4, E and F), indicating important contributions of either enhanced GABAergic DMH-VLPO projection or enhanced glutamatergic DMH-Pef projection to eCB modulation of arousal from anesthesia.

CB 1 R deletion from PFC glutamatergic neurons accelerates arousal. Our electrophysiological and behavioral results together suggest that activation of CB 1 R at DMH glutamatergic input participates in arousal from anesthesia. Because DMH neurons receive strong innervation directly from glutamatergic neurons in the prelimbic and infralimbic areas of the PFC (14), we examined the contributions of CB 1 R at glutamatergic PFC-DMH projection to arousal by taking advantage of conditional mutagenesis to selectively delete CB1R from glutamatergic neurons. Glutamatergic neurons in the cerebral cortex, including the PFC, contain the glutamate transporter vGLUT1 (27). CB1R-floxed mice (CB1Rfl/fl) (28) were crossed with vGLUT1-iCreERT2 mutant mice with knockin of iCreERT2 into the Vglut1 locus (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9) to generate a vGLUT1-CB 1 R-KO mouse line. Electron microscopy studies confirmed the absence of CB 1 R immunoreactivity selectively in vGLUT1-immunopositive glutamatergic terminals in the DMH (Figure 5, A–C), suggesting an inducible deletion of CB1R from glutamatergic axon terminals of the PFC-DMH projection in vGLUT1-CB 1 R–KO mice. Relative to vGLUT1-CB 1 R-WT mice, vGLUT1-CB 1 R-KO littermates recovered significantly faster after anesthesia (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 CB1R deletion from PFC glutamatergic neurons accelerates arousal. (A–C, E–G, I–K, M, and N) In these electron microscopic images (3–4 mice in each genotype), the presumed glutamatergic and GABAergic nature of an axon terminal (T) is established by the presence of asymmetric (A–C, E–G, and I–K) or symmetric (M and N) synaptic contact (black arrowheads) with a dendritic (D) profile. CB 1 R-immunoreactive (CB 1 R-ir) silver grains are in both vGLUT1-ir glutamatergic terminals in the DMH of vGLUT1-CB 1 R-WT (A) or PFC-CB 1 R-WT mice (E) or the Pef of vGLUT2-CB 1 R-WT mice (I); and in vGLUT1-immunonegative (vGLUT1-in) (C and G) or vGLUT2-in (K) glutamatergic terminals in the DMH of vGLUT1-CB 1 R-KO (C) or PFC-CB 1 R-KO mice (G) or the Pef of vGLUT2-CB 1 R-KO mice (K); but not in vGLUT1-ir (B and F) or vGLUT2-ir (J) glutamatergic terminals in the DMH of vGLUT1-CB 1 R-KO (B) or PFC-CB 1 R-KO mice (F) or the Pef of vGLUT2-CB 1 R-KO mice (J). Similarly, CB 1 R-ir silver grains are in GABAergic terminals in the DMH of GAD65-CB 1 R-WT mice (M) but not in GAD65-CB 1 R-KO mice (N). Scale bars: 0.25 μm. (D, H, L, and O) A significant decrease in recovery time is detected in vGLUT1-CB 1 R-KO (D) and PFC-CB 1 R-KO mice (H), but not vGLUT2-CB 1 R-KO (L: P = 0.151) and GAD65-CB 1 R-KO mice (N: P = 0.8659), relative to corresponding WT littermates. All summary graphs show mean ± SEM; n, number of mice in each group. **P < 0.01 vs. WT, Student’s t test.

These results are not conclusive, however, because of vGLUT1’s widespread expression in glutamatergic neurons throughout the cerebral cortex, including the PFC. To overcome this potential limitation, we further examined the effects of selective deletion of CB1R from glutamatergic PFC neurons on arousal from anesthesia. AAV-CaMKII-iCre-GFP was injected bilaterally into prelimbic and infralimbic PFC in CB1R-floxed mice and their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 10), i.e., PFC- CB 1 R-flox and PFC-CB 1 R-WT littermates. Electron microscopy study confirmed the absence of CB 1 R immunoreactivity in many vGLUT1-immunopositive glutamatergic terminals in the DMH (Figure 5, E–G), suggesting an effective deletion of CB1R in axon terminals of the glutamatergic PFC-DMH projection. Relative to PFC-CB 1 R-WT mice, PFC-CB 1 R-flox littermates recovered significantly faster after anesthesia (Figure 5H).

Our initial findings that intra-Pef application of the CB 1 R antagonist AM281 did not significantly affect arousal from anesthesia suggest that CB 1 R in the glutamatergic DMH-Pef projection is not required for arousal after anesthesia. To confirm these findings, we further studied the effects of selective deletion of CB1R from vGLUT2-containing glutamatergic neurons in the hypothalamus (27). The CB1R-floxed mice (28) were crossed with vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mice as described above to generate the vGLUT2-CB 1 R–KO mouse line. Electron microscopy study confirmed the absence of CB 1 R immunoreactivity in vGLUT2-immunopositive glutamatergic terminals in the Pef (Figure 5, I–K). vGLUT2-CB 1 R-KO and vGLUT2-CB 1 R-WT littermates showed similar recovery time after anesthesia (Figure 5L).

Our electrophysiological and behavioral results suggest that systemic AM281-accelerated arousal does not require eCB signaling in either DMH GABAergic synapses or GABAergic DMH-VLPO projection. To confirm this observation, we examined the effects of a selective deletion of CB1R from GABAergic neurons in the brain. GAD65 is a GABA biosynthetic enzyme in GABAergic neurons. CB1R-floxed mice (28) were crossed with GAD65-iCreERT2 mutant mice with knockin of iCreERT2 into the GAD65 locus (Supplemental Figure 11) to generate a GAD65-CB 1 R-KO mouse line. Electron microscopy study confirmed the absence of CB 1 R immunoreactivity in GABAergic axon terminals in the DMH of GAD65-CB 1 R-KO mice (Figure 5, M and N). GAD65-CB 1 R-KO and GAD65-CB 1 R-WT littermates showed similar recovery times after anesthesia (Figure 5O), thus supporting our electrophysiological and behavioral data obtained in WT rats.

PFC-DMH-Pef/VLPO inactivation counteracts AM281’s effects on arousal. Our behavioral and electrophysiological studies suggest that AM281-mediated activation of PFC-DMH, DMH-Pef, and DMH-VLPO projections accelerates arousal from anesthesia. Thus, selective inactivation of these projections could counteract AM281’s effects. To examine this hypothesis, we employed a combination of designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADD) technology and the pseudorabies virus (PRV) vector expressing Cre recombinase (PRV-Cre). To generate a DREADD, we mutated muscarinic receptors to be activated by clozapine N-oxide (CNO) but not by their natural ligands (29–31). DREADD was then delivered by an AAV expressing a doubly floxed inverted open reading frame, which was fused with mCherry to form AAV-DREADD-mCherry. Thus, DREADD expression could be monitored, and stable transgene inversion was achieved with the FLEX Switch (Figure 6A) (32). After intra-VLPO injection, PRV-Cre entered axonal terminals and then underwent retrograde transport (33, 34) to DMH neurons (Figure 6B). As a thymidine kinase gene–null viral vector, the PRV-Cre used here is unable to replicate in neurons or to be transmitted trans-synaptically and does not produce detectable deleterious effects on infected neurons or animals (33). When AAV-DREADD-mCherry was injected into the DMH, mCherry was detected in those DMH neurons projecting to the VLPO that had received PRV-Cre injection (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 PFC-DMH-Pef/VLPO inactivation counteracts AM281’s effects on arousal. (A) The AAV-DREADD-mCherry employs the FLEX Switch strategy utilizing 2 pairs of heterotypic, antiparallel loxP-type recombination sites to achieve Cre-mediated transgene inversion and expression. ITR, inverted terminal repeat; phSyn1, promoter of human synapsin I; WPRE, woodchuck hepatitis posttranscriptional regulatory element; Poly (A), polyadenylic acid tail. (B) Illustration of intra-VLPO and intra-DMH injection of PRV-Cre and DREADD, respectively, and CNO activation of DREADD. (C) Coronal brain section shows red mCherry fluorescence in bilateral DMH after intra-DMH and intra-VLPO injection of DREADD and PRV-Cre, respectively. Scale bar: 500 μm. (D) Representative trace (left) and summary histogram (right) show that bath application of CNO induces rapid hyperpolarization of the membrane potential and decreases the firing rate in red fluorescence–labeled DMH neurons after intra-VLPO and intra-DMH injection of PRV-Cre and AAV-hM4Di-mCherry, respectively. (E–G) Rats received an i.p. injection of vehicle (Veh) or CNO with or without AM281 injection (3 mg/kg, i.p.) at 1–2 weeks after receiving both intra-DMH (E and F) or intra-PFC (G) injection of AAV-mCherry (Control) or AAV-hM4Di-mCherry (hM4Di) and intra-VLPO (E), intra-Pef (F), or intra-DMH (G) injection of PRV-Cre. The control rats receiving both CNO and AM281 show a significant decrease in recovery time (P < 0.05) relative to each of other 5 groups (E–G). All summary graphs show mean ± SEM; n, number of rats in each group. *P < 0.05 vs. baseline (Base) or Veh group, Student’s t test (D) or Tukey’s post-hoc test after 1-way ANOVA (E: F 5,32 = 4.929, P < 0.01; F: F 5,28 = 5.767, P < 0.01; G: F 5,25 = 7.485, P < 0.01).

To inactivate DMH-VLPO projection, we employed G i/o -coupled hM4Di receptors, whose activation by CNO stimulates G protein–coupled inwardly rectifying potassium channels, resulting in membrane hyperpolarization and subsequent neuronal silencing (29–31). Rats received intra-VLPO injection of PRV-Cre and intra-DMH injection of AAV-hM4Di-mCherry (Supplemental Figure 12). Patch clamp recording revealed that bath application of CNO to hypothalamic slices significantly decreased the firing rate of mCherry-labeled DMH neurons (Figure 6D), suggesting that CNO activation of AAV-hM4Di-mCherry inactivates the DMH neurons innervating the VLPO. As expected, an i.p. injection of CNO in these rats prevented systemic AM281 from shortening recovery time (Figure 6E). Similar results were observed in rats receiving intra-Pef injection of PRV-Cre and intra-DMH injection of AAV-hM4Di-mCherry (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 13) or intra-DMH injection of PRV-Cre and intra-PFC (i.e., prelimbic and infralimbic areas of the PFC) injection of AAV-hM4Di-mCherry (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 14).

PFC-DMH-Pef/VLPO activation enhances arousal. We next examined whether selective activation of DMH-VLPO, DMH-Pef, or PFC-DMH projection could mimic the effects of AM281 on arousal from anesthesia. To activate DMH-VLPO projection, we employed Gq-coupled hM3Dq receptors, as their activation by CNO induces membrane depolarization and subsequent neuronal activation (29–31). Rats received intra-VLPO injection of PRV-Cre and intra-DMH injection of AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry (Supplemental Figure 12). Patch clamp recording revealed that bath application of CNO to hypothalamic slices significantly increased the firing rate of mCherry-labeled DMH neurons (Figure 7A), suggesting CNO activates DMH-VLPO projection. As expected, an i.p. injection of CNO significantly shortened recovery time (Figure 7B). Similar results were found in rats receiving either intra-Pef injection of PRV-Cre and intra-DMH injection of AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 13) or intra-DMH injection of PRV-Cre and intra-PFC injection of AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 14). However, rats treated with AM281 (3 mg/kg, i.p.) or its vehicle after receiving intra-DMH injection of PRV-Cre and intra-PFC injection of AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry did not show a significant difference in recovery time (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 14), indicating the bottom or floor effects produced by AM281 injection or DREADD-mediated activation of PFC-DMH projection.

Figure 7 PFC-DMH-Pef/VLPO activation enhances arousal. (A) A sample trace and summary histogram show that CNO induces rapid depolarization of membrane potential and increases firing rate of DMH neurons with red mCherry fluorescence after intra-VLPO and intra-DMH injection of PRV-Cre and AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry (hM3Dq), respectively. (B–E, I, and J) Rats (B–E), vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mice (I), or vGLUT1-iCreERT2 mice (J) received an i.p. (B–E), intra-Pef (I), or intra-DMH injection (J) of vehicle or CNO 1–2 weeks after receiving intra-DMH (B and C) or intra-PFC (D, E, I, and J) injection of AAV-mCherry (Control) or AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry (hM3Dq) with or without intra-VLPO (B), intra-Pef (C), or intra-DMH (D and E) injection of PRV-Cre. The hM3Dq animals receiving CNO show a significant decrease in recovery time (P < 0.05 or P < 0.01) relative to each of the other 3 groups (B–D, I, and J), but the hM3Dq animals injected with AM281 (AM; 3 mg/kg, i.p.) or its vehicle do not show a significant difference (P = 0.3601) in recovery time (E). (F–H) After intra-DMH injection of hM3Dq into vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mice, the DMH neurons containing both vGLUT2-driven iCre and mCherry are visible as fluorescent-labeling cells. (F: scale bar: 100 μm). Sample traces (G) and summary histograms (H) show that with patch clamp recording of Pef neurons and stimulation of DMH input axons, isoflurane reduces and increases the first EPSC amplitude and PPR, respectively, which are reversed by CNO. All summary graphs show mean ± SEM; n, number of animals in each group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. baseline or Veh, Student’s t test (A and E) or Tukey’s post-hoc test after 1-way ANOVA (B: F 3,20 = 5.8893, P < 0.01; C: F 3,16 = 6.328, P < 0.01; D: F 3,22 = 12.65, P < 0.01; H: left, F 2,15 = 9.045, P < 0.01; right, F 2,15 = 7.492, P < 0.01; I: F 3,16 = 8.044, P < 0.01; J: F 3,32 = 11.77, P < 0.01).

These results are inconclusive for two reasons. First, because the same DMH neurons innervate both the Pef and other brain regions (13), CNO stimulation of these neurons could activate the Pef and other brain regions. Second, while approximately 59% of DMH-Pef projections were glutamate immunoreactive (13), CNO activation of DMH neurons retrogradely labeled by intra-Pef–injected PRV-Cre could activate both glutamatergic and non-glutamatergic DMH neurons. To overcome these potential problems, we studied the effects of selective activation of axon terminals of the glutamatergic DMH-Pef projections. When AAV-hM4Di was injected into a brain region, it entered neuronal cell bodies and then was anterogradely transported to their axon terminals where CNO was administered to activate hM4Di, hence inhibiting presynaptic release of neurotransmitters (35, 36). After intra-DMH injection of AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry in vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mice, mCherry was detected in DMH cells (Figure 7F), suggesting iCre-mediated inversion and expression of the hM3Dq in glutamatergic neurons. Ten days later, the mice were killed for patch clamp recordings of glutamatergic DMH-Pef projection. Bath application of isoflurane onto hypothalamic slices significantly reduced the amplitude of the first excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) and significantly increased the paired pulse ratio (PPR), changes that were reversed by CNO (Figure 7, G and H). In another group of vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mice receiving intra-DMH injection of AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry, bilateral intra-Pef injection of CNO significantly shortened recovery time (Figure 7I and Supplemental Figure 15). Collectively, the morphological, electrophysiological, and behavioral data shown in Figure 7, F–I, suggest that after intra-DMH injection in vGLUT2-iCreERT2 mice, hM3Dq was expressed in DMH glutamatergic neurons and then anterogradely transported to their axon terminals in the Pef, where CNO activation of presynaptic hM3Dq increased release of glutamate at glutamatergic DMH-Pef synapses. As expected, we also observed that bilateral intra-DMH injection of CNO significantly shortened recovery time in vGLUT1-iCreERT2 mice receiving bilateral intra-PFC injection of AAV-hM3Dq-mCherry 2 weeks before CNO injection (Figure 7J and Supplemental Figure 16).