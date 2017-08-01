A leptin-regulated circuit controls glucose mobilization during noxious stimuli

Noxious stimuli activate LepRb neurons in the PBN and PAG. Pain and other noxious stimuli activate the SNS and promote the mobilization of metabolic fuels to support the ability to cope with the stimulus-evoking event. Thus, short-term survival when faced with a noxious stimulus during negative energy balance requires a brain system that can overcome low SNS tone and depleted energy stores to support nutrient mobilization. Indeed, a 12-hour fast enhances the hyperglycemic response to the injection of 5% formalin into the footpad of the hind paw (a common noxious stimulus model; refs. 14–16) (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Hyperglycemic and c-Fos responses to noxious stimuli. (A) Ad libitum–fed (n = 10) and overnight-fasted (n = 8) C57BL/6 mice were injected with intra–hind paw formalin (5%, 20 μl), and blood glucose concentrations were measured over the subsequent 3 hours. Data are plotted as mean ± SEM. (B) LepRbeGFP-L10a mice were treated with (C, D, G, H) intra–hind paw formalin (n = 4, veh; n = 5, formalin) as in A or (E, F, I, J) 2DG (n = 5, veh; n = 4, 2DG) (500 mg/kg, i.p.) and perfused under anesthesia. Brains were collected and sectioned; sections were stained for c-Fos (DAB, purple) and GFP (green). Images (C, E, G, I) are representative of 4–5 similar animals for each treatment. Graphs show colocalized cells/total LepRb cells, plotted as percentage, mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data in panel A were analyzed by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD post hoc test, and data in panels D, F, H, and J were analyzed by 1-tailed t test.

Since the withdrawal of leptin from leptin-inhibited LepRb neurons in the PBN (LepRbPBN cells) enhances SNS activation and glucose mobilization during hypoglycemia (8), mitigating the impairment of the CRR that would otherwise occur during negative energy balance, we sought to determine whether the LepRbPBN circuitry might similarly modulate the response to noxious stimuli. We thus examined the potential activation of LepRbPBN cells by noxious stimuli, using the criterion of immunohistochemically detectable c-Fos induction in LeprCre Rosa26L10a-GFP (LepRbL10a-GFP; ref. 17) mice (Figure 1B), which express an L10a-GFP fusion protein in LepRb neurons, enabling their detection by αGFP immunohistochemistry (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90147DS1). Indeed, in LepRbL10a-GFP mice, formalin injection into the footpad promoted c-Fos accumulation in 38% of LepRbPBN neurons (562 ± 23 cells, mean ± SEM; n = 5) (Figure 1, C and D), similar to the effect of glucoprivation by the injection of 2-deoxyglucose (2DG) (which mimics hypoglycemia at the cellular level) on these cells (568 ± 6 cells, mean ± SEM; n = 3) (Figure 1, E and F), suggesting that LepRbPBN neurons might play a role in modulating the response to noxious stimuli, in addition to hypoglycemia, during negative energy balance. Additionally, formalin injection activated approximately 23% of the LepRb neurons (1862 ± 106 cells, mean ± SEM; n = 5) in the neighboring PAG (LepRbPAG neurons) (Figure 1, G and H), although glucoprivation did not activate LepRbPAG cells (Figure 1, I and J).

Integration of LepRbPAG neurons with the PBN→VMN circuit. Because noxious stimulus exposure activates both LepRbPAG and LepRbPBN neurons (while glucoprivation activates only LepRbPBN cells), and since the PAG receives and integrates signals related to noxious stimuli, we hypothesized that LepRbPAG neurons might represent the means by which information regarding noxious stimuli enters the PBN→VMN circuit. To test this, we injected AAV-SynGFP (which mediates the Cre-inducible expression of a synaptophysin-GFP fusion protein to reveal synaptic terminals) into the PAG of LeprCre mice; at the same time, we injected AAV-map2c-dsRed (which mediates the Cre-inducible expression of a map2c-dsRed fusion protein that identifies the dendritic tree) into the PBN of the same mice (Figure 2A). This revealed the projection field of LepRbPAG neurons, which densely innervate the PBN, and demonstrated that many of the synaptic terminals from these cells lie in the PBN region that contains the dendritic tree of LepRbPBN neurons (Figure 2, B and C). We also found terminals from LepRbPAG neurons in the dorsomedial nucleus of the hypothalamus (DMH) and dorsomedial thalamus (Supplemental Figure 2), although these were much sparser than those in the PBN.

Figure 2 PAGLepRb neurons project to the PBN. (A) LeprCre mice were injected with AAV-Syn-GFP into the PAG and AAV-map2c-dsRed into the PBN. The mice were perfused; (B and C) brains were collected, sectioned, and stained for GFP (green) and dsRed (red). Images are representative of 3 similar cases. Dashed lines indicate the boundaries of the PAG and PBN. Box in B shows the zoomed-in area represented in C. (D) LeprCre/eYFP mice were injected with AAV-TVA+G into the PAG; 2 weeks later, defective pseudotyped mCherry-expressing rabies virus (Rabies-ΔG-mCherry) was injected into the PBN. Five days later, mice were perfused and brains were collected and sectioned. Brain sections were stained for GFP (green) and dsRed (red) (E and F). Images are representative of 4 similar cases. H shows an enlarged image of G. Scale bars: 100 μm. IC, inferior colliculus; Aq, cerebral aqueduct.

We employed rabies-mediated monosynaptic retrograde tracing (18) to examine the circuitry of PBN-projecting LepRbPAG cells. In this system, the injection of the AAV-TVA+G helper virus mediates expression of TVA in Cre-containing neurons to permit their infection by a pseudotyped, G-deleted, mCherry-expressing rabies virus (Rabies-ΔG-mCherry). AAV-TVA+G also mediates the Cre-dependent expression of G, enabling the passage of Rabies-ΔG-mCherry one synapse retrograde to the Cre-expressing neuron. We injected AAV-TVA+G into the PAG of LeprCre-eYFP mice and then delivered Rabies-ΔG-mCherry into the PBN (Figure 2, D–H). This not only infected many LepRbPAG cells with Rabies-ΔG-mCherry (consistent with our identification of the PBN as a major projection target of LepRbPAG cells), but also revealed numerous Rabies-ΔG-mCherry–containing local afferents of PBN-projecting LepRbPAG cells, especially in the PAG. We also observed afferents to the LepRbPAG→PBN circuit in more distant sites, including the dorsal raphe (DR) (Supplemental Figure 3); we observed few afferents elsewhere and none in the spinal cord, suggesting little or no direct input from peripheral nociceptive neurons. Thus, most of the neural signals to the LepRbPAG→PBN circuit enter via other PAG cells.

Since LepRbPAG cells project to the PBN and contain stimulatory neurotransmitters (such as Glu and CCK), activation of LepRbPAG cells should stimulate neurons in the PBN. To test this, we utilized AAV-hMD3q, which mediates the Cre-dependent expression of the Gq-coupled d esigner r eceptor e xclusively a ctivated by d esigner d rugs (DREADD), permitting the clozapine-N-oxide–stimulated (CNO-stimulated) activation of Cre-expressing neurons in the region where the virus is injected. We injected AAV-hMD3q separately into the PAG or PBN of LeprCre mice and examined the induction of c-Fos in these regions following the administration of CNO (Supplemental Figure 4). CNO treatment of PAG-injected mice promoted the accumulation of c-Fos in the PAG and PBN, while CNO promoted robust c-Fos accumulation in the PBN of PBN-injected mice, but little in the PAG. Thus, LepRbPAG neurons lie afferent to and stimulate PBN neurons.

To determine whether PAG neurons, including LepRbPAG cells, lie in direct synaptic contact with the LepRbPBN→VMN circuit, we injected AAV-TVA+G into the PBN of LepRbL10a-GFP mice, followed by the injection of Rabies-ΔG-mCherry into the VMN to mediate the infection of VMN-projecting LepRbPBN (LepRbPBN→VMN) neurons specifically and to label the cells that lie 1 synapse afferent to these cells (Figure 3A). This analysis revealed Rabies-ΔG-mCherry–infected cells in the PBN as well as identifying afferents of LepRbPBN→VMN neurons in the PAG and in several other nearby areas (Figure 3B). We also observed afferents of LepRbPBN→VMN neurons in more distal regions, including the DR, the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus, the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis, and the central nucleus of the amygdala (CeA) (Supplemental Figure 5). In addition to demonstrating the expected infection of many GFP-containing LepRbPBN cells by intra-VMN Rabies-ΔG-mCherry (Figure 3C), some (<10%) of the PAG neurons afferent to the LepRbPBN→VMN cells contained GFP (Figure 3D), revealing that LepRbPAG neurons are among the PAG cells that project to and synapse on VMN-projecting LepRbPBN cells.

Figure 3 PAGLepRb neurons innervate VMN-projecting PBNLepRb neurons. (A) LepRbeGFP-L10a mice were injected with AAV-TVA+G into the PBN, followed by defective pseudotyped mCherry-expressing rabies virus (Rabies-ΔG-mCherry) injection into the VMN. Five days later, the mice were perfused, and brains were collected, sectioned, and stained for GFP (green) and dsRed (red) (B–D). Shown are images representative of 4 similar cases: (B) PAG, PBN, and surrounding areas (mCherry only); (C) PBN (merged image); (D) PAG (merged image). Dashed lines in B denote the boundaries of the PAG and PBN. Scale bars: 100 μm.

LepRbPAG neurons activate the SNS and increase blood glucose. Taken as a whole, our data suggest that LepRbPAG cells project to and activate neurons in the PBN→VMN circuit, implying that activating LepRbPAG neurons should mimic the CRR, activating the SNS and increasing blood glucose concentrations. To determine the physiologic and behavioral responses to the activation of LepRbPAG and LepRbPBN cells, we injected AAV-hMD3q into the PAG or PBN of LeprCre mice and examined their responses to CNO (Figure 4A). We observed 1663 ± 364 (mean ± SEM; n = 7) PBN hM3Dq-expressing cells and 2853 ± 422 (mean ± SEM; n = 9) PAG hM3Dq-expressing cells in our study. We initially observed that activation of either set of LepRb neurons increased locomotor activity (Supplemental Figure 6), consistent with increased SNS drive following the activation of these cells. Indeed, CNO administration to mice expressing hMD3q either in LepRbPBN or LepRbPAG cells increased adrenal sympathetic nerve activity (SNA) (Figure 4, B and C), although the activation mediated by the LepRbPBN neurons became statistically significant at earlier times than for the LepRbPAG neurons. Furthermore, activation of LepRbPAG or LepRbPBN neurons increased blood glucose concentrations (Figure 4, D and E). Thus, LepRbPAG neurons, like LepRbPBN cells, promote SNS activity and increased blood glucose — consistent with a role for LepRbPAG neurons in controlling glucose mobilization in response to activating stimuli (e.g., noxious stimuli).

Figure 4 Activation of PAGLepRb increases adrenal SNA, blood glucose, and respiratory responses to hypercapnia. (A) LeprCre (CC) animals were injected with AAV-hM3Dq into the PBN (left panels) or PAG (right panels). (B and C) PBN (B) (n = 8, C57BL/6 [C57]; n = 6, CC) and PAG (C) (n = 7, C57BL/6; n = 9, CC) AAV-hM3Dq–injected C57BL/6 or LeprCre (Cre) animals were treated with CNO during SNA recording. Data were broken down into 5-minute bins for analysis; data are plotted as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05. (D and E) PBN (D) or PAG (E) AAV-hM3Dq–injected LeprCre mice were injected with either CNO or vehicle and blood glucose sampled. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05. (F) PAG-injected LeprCre mice were treated with either CNO or vehicle, and respiratory frequency was monitored at baseline and during exposure to 3% CO 2 in a whole-body plethysmograph. Data are plotted as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05. Data in panels B–E were analyzed by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD post hoc test. Data in panel F were analyzed using a 1-tailed t test.

Hypercapnia normally signifies an increase in cellular respiration/metabolic demand that is not appropriately compensated by breathing; the PAG participates in the ventilatory response to hypercapnia (19–22). To determine whether LepRbPAG neurons might also participate in other autonomic responses to potentially noxious stimuli that reflect increased metabolic demand, we examined the ventilatory response to hypercapnia in animals expressing hM3Dq in LepRbPAG neurons (Figure 4F). CNO administration increased breathing frequency in 3% CO 2 , but not in room air, consistent with augmented SNS drive to respiratory centers. Thus, in addition to increasing SNS outflow to the adrenal gland and elevating blood glucose concentrations, activation of LepRbPAG cells augments the ventilatory response to hypercapnia, consistent with a role for these cells in promoting appropriate autonomic responses when metabolic demand is acutely elevated.

Ablation of LepRb from the PAG augments the hyperglycemic and ventilatory responses to noxious stimuli. To determine whether leptin action via brain stem LepRb neurons modulates glucose mobilization in response to noxious stimuli, we evaluated the hyperglycemic responses to noxious stimuli in LepRbCCKKO mice (CckCre Leprfl/fl), in which LepRb is ablated from CCK-expressing brain stem neurons (including LepRbPBN cells, a substantial number of LepRbPAG neurons, and a smaller number of LepRb neurons in the Edinger-Westfall [EW] nucleus) (8) (Figure 5A). As we previously showed (8), the hyperglycemic response to glucoprivation is accentuated and prolonged in LepRbCCKKO mice (Figure 5B), consistent with the role for LepRbPBN neurons in augmenting the CRR to glucoprivation when leptin action is low. Furthermore, LepRbCckKO mice demonstrated an exaggerated hyperglycemic response to formalin injection, revealing that decreased leptin action on LepRbCCK neurons augments glucose mobilization in response to noxious stimuli (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 LepRbCCKKO mice exhibit exaggerated hyperglycemic responses to formalin injection. (A) LepRbCCKKO mice were generated by crossing CckCre onto the Leprfl background. (B) Leprfl/fl (control) (n = 12) and LepRbCCKKO (n = 10) mice were treated with 2DG (500 mg/kg, i.p.) and monitored for blood glucose. (C) A separate group of animals was treated with intra–hind paw formalin (5%, 20 μl) (n = 17, control; n = 13, LepRbCCKKO), and blood glucose was monitored. Data are plotted as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05. Data in panels B and C were analyzed with 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD post hoc test.

Since leptin action in LepRbCCKKO mice is only partially interrupted in the PAG and is also ablated in the EW and PBN (8), we sought to determine the role of PAG leptin action specifically in the response to noxious stimuli. We thus injected AAV-Cre or AAV-mCherry (control) into the PAG of Leprfl/fl mice, disrupting LepRb specifically in the PAG (LepRbPAGKO mice) to reveal the role of LepRbPAG neurons in leptin action (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7). Food intake, body weight, glucose tolerance, insulin-induced hypoglycemia, and the hyperglycemic response to glucoprivation were not altered in LepRbPAGKO mice (Figure 6, B–F), consistent with the notion that LepRbPBN cells (rather than LepRbPAG neurons) augment the CRR to hypoglycemia/glucoprivation when leptin action is decreased.

Figure 6 Deleting LepRb in the PAG exaggerates hyperglycemic responses to formalin and respiratory responses to hypercapnia. (A) Leprfl/fl mice on the Cre-inducible eGFP-L10a background were injected with AAV-Cre into the PAG to generate LepRbPAGKO mice (n = 13, control; 14, LepRbCCKKO). Body weight (B) and food intake (C) of control-injected and LepRbPAGKO mice were monitored weekly. In separate experiments, mice were treated with (D) glucose (2 g/kg, i.p.), (E) insulin (1.2 U/kg, i.p.), (F) 2DG (250 mg/kg, i.p.), and (G) formalin (20 μl, hind paw) and blood glucose concentrations were followed. (H) Respiratory rate was measured at baseline and following exposure to 3% CO 2 . Data are plotted as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05. Data in panels B–G were analyzed using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD post hoc test. Data in panel H were analyzed using a 1-tailed t test.

The hyperglycemic response to formalin injection was significantly enhanced in LepRbPAGKO mice, however, revealing that decreased leptin action on LepRbPAG cells enhances glucose mobilization during noxious stimuli (Figure 6G). Importantly, however, measures of pain perception and sensitivity were not altered in LepRbPAGKO mice (Supplemental Figure 8), indicating that leptin action via the PAG controls glucose mobilization during noxious stimuli, but does not alter the threshold for noxious stimulus perception. Furthermore, the breathing frequency of LepRbPAGKO mice was not different from that of controls in room air, but increased compared with control animals in the presence of 3% CO 2 (Figure 6H), consistent with the notion that decreased leptin action on LepRbPAG cells enhances the autonomic hyperventilatory response to hypercapnia.

Our tracing experiments (Figures 2 and 3) suggest that projections from LepRbPAG cells to the PBN could mediate the actions of these cells. To test this directly, we injected control AAV-GFP or a constitutive AAV-TetTOX-GFP (which expresses tetanus toxin, preventing neurotransmitter release and effectively silencing all PBN neurons, plus GFP) in mice that also received injections of AAV-hM3Dq in the PBN of LeprCre mice (Figure 7A. As previously, CNO increased blood glucose concentrations in mice expressing hM3Dq in LepRbPAG neurons plus control virus in the PBN (Figure 7, B and C). In contrast, the hyperglycemic effect of CNO was diminished in mice expressing hM3Dq in LepRbPAG neurons plus AAV-TetTOX-GFP in the PBN. Thus, PBN-mediated neurotransmission plays a crucial role in the control of blood glucose by LepRbPAG neurons.

Figure 7 PAGLepRb neurons act via the PBN to increase blood glucose. (A) LeprCre mice were injected with AAV-hM3dq in the PAG and either a GFP-expressing control virus (n = 7) or AAV-TetTOX-GFP (n = 10) to constitutively express GFP or GFP plus TetTOX in the PBN, respectively. All mice were randomly assigned to receive vehicle control or CNO; mice received the other treatment the following week (B and C). Glycemic responses following vehicle injection were not different between groups and were thus combined into a single control group. (D) Our data demonstrate that PAGLepRb neurons act via the PBN to mobilize glucose and increase adrenal SNA when activated by noxious stimuli such as pain and hypercapnia. In the presence of sufficient energy stores, leptin inhibits these neurons to limit sympathetic activation and hyperglycemia to appropriate levels during the response to noxious stimuli. When energy stores are depleted, however, loss of leptin inhibition of PAGLepRb neurons augments sympathetic and glycemic responses to noxious stimuli to ensure a sufficient glucose mobilization in response to noxious stimuli, despite reduced overall sympathetic tone and the depletion of energy stores. Data are plotted as mean ± SEM; groups with different letters are significantly different. P < 0.05. Data in panel B were analyzed using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD post hoc test. Data in panel C were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD post hoc test.

Thus, the withdrawal of leptin action from LepRbPAG cells enhances glucose mobilization and other autonomic responses to noxious stimuli (pain, hypercapnia) that signal acutely increased metabolic demand, consistent with a crucial role for these cells in the brain system that promotes adequate glucose mobilization and SNS activity when metabolic requirements increase acutely during negative energy balance (Figure 7D).