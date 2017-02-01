Chemogenetic stimulation of striatal projection neurons modulates responses to Parkinson’s disease therapy

Validation of the chemogenetic approach in intact animals. To chemogenetically control the activity of direct and indirect pathways in vivo, we used BAC transgenic mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of SPN type–specific promoters (18). Cre-inducible adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors coding for the activatory Gq-coupled human M3 muscarinic receptor (hM3Dq), a type of Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs (DREADDs; herein referred to as Gq-DREADD) (19), were injected unilaterally into the dorsolateral striatum. In a first experiment, the viral vector was delivered to intact A2a-Cre and D1-Cre mice. To validate the functionality of the Gq-DREADD vector, we used behavioral, histomolecular, and electrophysiological assays. Four weeks after AAV-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry transduction, mice were perfusion-fixed 30 minutes after vehicle or clozapine N-oxide (CNO) treatment (1 mg/kg, i.p.) for immunohistochemical studies. In the AAV-transduced SPNs (identified by the fluorescent tag mCherry, cf. Figure 1, A, D, and G), treatment with CNO induced expression of the phosphorylated (active) form of ERK1/2 (p-ERK), which is a downstream target of this type of DREADD (19, 20) (Figure 1, D–F). Positive immunostaining for p-ERK did not occur in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 1, G–I), ruling out a constitutive activity of the DREADD construct (21). Electrophysiological recordings were performed ex vivo using slices from D1-Cre and A2a-Cre mice transduced with hM3Dq or a control vector (AAV-DIO-EGFP) (Figure 1, J and K). Bath application of CNO (10 μM) gradually increased the frequency of action potentials (APs) induced by brief somatic current pulses in both dSPNs and iSPNs transduced with hM3Dq. In contrast, no increase was observed in SPNs transduced with the control vector (Figure 1, J and K).

Figure 1 Histomolecular and electrophysiological validation of hM3Dq. (A-I) Photomicrographs were acquired from A2a-Cre transgenic mice injected intrastriatally with the AAV5-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry vector. (A) Low-magnification photograph shows mCherry expression (revealed with RFP antibody) throughout the caudate-putamen (dorsolateral striatum). (B) The transduced striatal region shows positive immunostaining for p-ERK after treatment with CNO (1 mg/kg). (C) Merged confocal photograph demonstrates regional colocalization of hM3Dq-mCherry and p-ERK. (D) High-magnification photomicrograph of a transduced area (cf. inset in A) reveals mCherry immunoreactivity in both neuropile and SPN somas (indicated by arrows). (E) p-ERK immunoreactivity in transduced SPNs after treatment with CNO. (F) Cellular colocalization of the 2 markers demonstrated by the merged confocal picture. (G-I) No p-ERK immunostaining was observed in transduced SPNs after vehicle treatment. Scale bars: 400 μm (A–C); 20 μm (D–I). (J and K) Electrophysiological response to CNO in hM3Dq- and EGFP-transduced dSPN and iSPN from D1-Cre and A2a-Cre intact mice. Whole-cell patch clamp recordings were made in ex vivo slices from SPNs transduced with hM3Dq or EGFP. (J) Bath application of CNO (10 μM) gradually increased the number of APs induced by brief somatic current pulses in both dSPNs and iSPNs transduced with hM3Dq, but no increase was observed in the control group. RM 2-way ANOVA (n = 7 cells per data set): effect of group, F (2, 18) = 15.80, P = 0.0001; time (effect of CNO), F (4, 72) = 11.29, P = 0.0001; interaction, F (8, 72) = 3.446, P = 0.0021. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for the effect of CNO in dSPN-hM3Dq vs. dSPN-EGFP; ###P < 0.001 for the effect of CNO in iSPN-hM3Dq vs. dSPN-GFP. (K) Representative traces of AP responses to current injection, at baseline and after CNO application, in hM3Dq-transduced dSPNs and iSPNs and an EGFP-transduced dSPN.

At the behavioral level, Gq-DREADD–mediated activation of indirect and direct pathway neurons was found to exert opposite motor effects in an open-field test. Thus, hM3Dq-mediated stimulation of iSPNs by CNO reduced both the distance travelled (Figure 2A) and the number of rearing events (Figure 2B). Moreover, CNO treatment induced a rotational bias toward the side ipsilateral to the DREADD transduction (Figure 2C) paralleled by a reduction in contralateral rotations (Figure 2D). Mice injected with a control vector did not respond to CNO treatment (Figure 2, E–H). In intact D1-Cre mice, Gq-mediated activation of dSPNs increased the distance travelled (Figure 2I), though not the number of rearings (Figure 2J). In the same animals, treatment with CNO induced a turning bias to the direction contralateral to the DREADD transduction. Thus, the number of ipsilateral rotations decreased (Figure 2K), while contralateral rotations increased (Figure 2L) after the administration of CNO. No differences between CNO and vehicle treatment were found on any motor parameter in mice injected with the control vector (Figure 2, M–P). Taken together, these data prove the validity of our chemogenetic approach to affecting both striatal signaling and motor behavior in mice. The results from the open-field test show that Gq-DREADD–mediated activation of dSPNs and iSPNs oppositely modulates whole-body movements, in keeping with effects reported following optogenetic stimulation of these neuronal systems in mice (8).

Figure 2 Motor activity in an open field upon Gq-DREADD–mediated activation of iSPNs or dSPNs in intact mice. Results from AAV-transduced A2a-Cre and D1-Cre mice are presented in A–H and I–P, respectively. (A–D) iSPN-hM3Dq stimulation with CNO causes reductions in distance travelled (A) and rearing events (B) along with an ipsilateral rotational bias (C and D). Veh, vehicle. (E–H) Treatment with CNO is without effect when iSPNs are transduced with a control vector (EGFP). (I–L) dSPN-hM3Dq stimulation with CNO causes an increase in distance travelled (I), no significant change in vertical activity (J), and a contralateral rotational bias (K and L). (M–P) Treatment with CNO does not affect any motor behavior when dSPNs are transduced with the control vector (EGFP). Data recorded after treatment with CNO (1 mg/kg) are expressed as a percentage of those measured after vehicle administration in the same mice. Values show mean + SEM from the following numbers of mice: n = 7 (iSPN-hM3Dq); n = 6 (iSPN-EGFP); n = 11 (dSPN-hM3Dq); n = 5 (dSPN-EGFP). Paired 2-tailed Student’s t test: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 for CNO vs. vehicle. NS indicates P > 0.05.

Gq-DREADD mediated activation of iSPNs and dSPNs in a mouse model of PD. We next applied the same chemogenetic approach to a unilateral mouse model of parkinsonism that is widely used for studies of striatal signaling and plasticity (22–29). BAC-transgenic mice sustained 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA) lesions of the nigrostriatal DA pathway on one side of the brain, and AAV-DIO-hM3Dq was injected into the DA-denervated striatum 3 weeks later. We first examined the effects of chemogenetic SPN stimulation on whole-body movements in the open-field test. As seen in intact mice, activation of iSPNs by CNO significantly decreased both horizontal and vertical activity (Figure 3, A and B) and enhanced ipsilateral rotation (Figure 3C) while reducing contralateral rotational behavior (Figure 3D). Opposite effects were produced by hM3Dq–mediated activation of dSPNs. In this case, treatment with CNO markedly increased both horizontal and vertical activity (Figure 3E, distance travelled; Figure 3F, rearing events), reduced the number of ipsilateral turns (Figure 3G), and caused a dramatic increase in contralateral rotations (Figure 3H). We noticed that the chemogenetic stimulation of dSPNs yielded larger motor changes in parkinsonian mice compared with intact animals (cf. measures of vertical activity and contralateral rotations in Figures 2 and 3). In contrast, motor changes induced by iSPN stimulation did not seem to be affected by the presence of a nigrostriatal DA lesion. We concluded that denervation-dependent hyperactivity of iSPNs (30) did not occlude the stimulatory effects of Gq-DREADD in PD mice.

Figure 3 Motor activity in an open field upon Gq-DREADD–mediated activation iSPNs or dSPNs in 6-OHDA–lesioned mice. Data were acquired from A2a-Cre (A–D) or D1-Cre mice (E–H) transduced with the hM3Dq vector. Line diagrams show the time course of behavioral recordings, and hatched lines indicate the time point when mice were injected with either CNO or vehicle. Bar diagrams show recordings after treatment with CNO (1 mg/kg) expressed as a percentage of vehicle values. RM 2-way ANOVA: (A, E) distance travelled: (A) iSPN: treatment, F (1, 10) = 21.08, P < 0.01; time, F (35, 350) = 7.930, P < 0.001; interaction, F (35, 350) = 4.134, P < 0.001. (E) dSPN: treatment, F (1, 9) = 75.41, P < 0.001; time, F (35, 315) = 3.319, P < 0.001; interaction, F (35, 315) = 5.792, P < 0.001. (B, F) Rearing: (B) iSPN: treatment, F (1, 10) = 32.66, P < 0.001; time, F (35, 350) = 3.633, P < 0.001; interaction, F (35, 350) = 3.809, P < 0.001. (F) dSPN: treatment, F (1, 9) = 16.94, P < 0.01; time, F (35, 315) = 3.817, P < 0.001; interaction, F (35, 315) = 3.860, P < 0.001. (C, G) Ipsilateral rotations: (C) iSPN: treatment, F (1, 10) = 25.04, P < 0.001; time, F (35, 350) = 2.463, P < 0.001; interaction, F (35, 350) = 3.432, P < 0.001. (G) dSPN: treatment, F (1, 9) = 11.97, P < 0.01; time, F (35, 315) = 8.081, P < 0.001; interaction, F (35, 315) = 1.868, P < 0.01. (D, H) Contralateral rotations: (D) iSPN: treatment, F (1, 10) = 21.69, P < 0.001; time, F (35, 350) = 3.668, P < 0.001; interaction, F (35, 350) = 2.442, P < 0.001. (H) dSPN: treatment, F (1, 9) = 96.77, P < 0.001; time, F (35, 315) = 23.40, P < 0.001; interaction, F (35, 315) = 24.81, P < 0.001. Bar diagrams represent recordings made from 60 to 180 minutes. Data are expressed as mean + SEM from A2a-Cre mice (n = 11) and D1-Cre mice (n = 10). Paired 2-tailed Student’s t test: **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 for CNO vs. vehicle.

We next asked whether the therapeutic effect of L-DOPA could be mimicked or modulated by SPN type–specific chemogenetic stimulation. In hemiparkinsonian mice, hypokinesia manifests as a reduced use of the limbs contralateral to the lesion in all types of spontaneous movement, and therapeutic doses of L-DOPA promptly ameliorate this feature (31). To quantify lesion-induced hypokinesia, we used a test of spontaneous forelimb use during vertical exploration (the cylinder test; ref. 32). As shown in Figure 4, 6-OHDA–lesioned mice of both genotypes exhibited a similar impairment in contralateral forelimb use, which was similarly improved by L-DOPA (3 mg/kg). Activation of iSPNs by CNO did not worsen the lesion-induced limb hypokinesia (Figure 4A, nonsignificant difference for CNO vs. vehicle). However, CNO prevented the beneficial effect of L-DOPA on contralateral forelimb use (Figure 4A, nonsignificant difference for CNO+L-DOPA vs. vehicle). In 6-OHDA–lesioned D1-Cre mice, activation of dSPNs by CNO restored forelimb use symmetry, fully mimicking the therapeutic effect of L-DOPA (Figure 4B, P < 0.001 for CNO vs. vehicle, and nonsignificant difference between CNO and L-DOPA). Combined treatment with CNO and L-DOPA biased animals toward a preferential use of the contralateral forelimb (Figure 4B, P < 0.01 for CNO+L-DOPA vs. CNO).

Figure 4 Gq-DREADD–mediated activation of iSPNs or dSPNs oppositely modulates therapeutic-like effects of L-DOPA in 6-OHDA–lesioned mice. The beneficial effect of L-DOPA is represented by an increased use of the parkinsonian forelimb (percentage of contralateral forelimb use) in the cylinder test. Data were acquired 20 to 25 minutes after the administration of L-DOPA (LD) (3 mg/kg), CNO (1 mg/kg), or vehicle, as given alone or in combination. (A) Contralateral forelimb use in 6-OHDA–lesioned and hM3Dq-transduced A2a-Cre mice (n = 7). RM 1-way ANOVA: treatment, F (3, 18) = 7.219, P < 0.01. Post hoc Tukey’s test: *P < 0.05 vs. veh+veh; #P < 0.05 vs. CNO+veh. (B) Contralateral forelimb use in 6-OHDA–lesioned and hM3Dq-transduced D1-Cre mice (n = 11). RM 1-way ANOVA: treatment, F (3, 30) = 31.24, P < 0.001. Post hoc Tukey’s test: ***P < 0.001 vs. veh+veh; ##P < 0.01 vs. CNO+veh.

Figure 6 Induction of dyskinetic behaviors by Gq- versus Gs-DREADD–dependent activation of dSPNs in L-DOPA–naive 6-OHDA–lesioned mice. (A and B) Bar diagrams show the total AIM score per session and the separate axial, limb, and orofacial scores following treatment with the lowest and highest doses of CNO tested in this experiment (1 and 5 mg/kg, respectively; see horizontal captions). Gray-shaded areas represent the range (mean ± SEM) of AIM scores induced by a therapeutic dose of L-DOPA (3 mg/kg) in D1-Cre 6-OHDA–lesioned mice (cf. Figure 5D). Data are shown as mean + SEM from n = 7 mice transduced with hM3Dq and n = 8 mice transduced with rM3Ds. Paired 2-tailed Student’s t test: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 for CNO 5 mg/kg vs. CNO 1 mg/kg. (C and D) Direct comparisons of CNO-induced AIMs in mice transduced with the 2 different types of DREADD. (C and D) Time course of AIMs after CNO injection (scored every 20 minutes until 180 minutes). Two-way RM ANOVA: (C) CNO (1 mg/kg): DREADD type, F (1, 13) = 6.737, P < 0.05; time, F (8, 104) = 3.557, P < 0.01; interaction, F (8, 104) = 3.557, P < 0.001. (D) CNO (5 mg/kg): DREADD type F (1, 15) = 4.352, P = 0.054; time, F (8, 120) = 7.903, P < 0.001; interaction, F (8, 120) = 6.549, P < 0.001. Bar diagrams show the sum of AIM scores per session, and scores accrued on each of axial, limb, and orofacial AIMs are represented using different shades of gray. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test: total AIMs per session: #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01 vs. hM3Dq. Individual AIM subtypes: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. hM3Dq.

Modulation of LID by pathway-specific chemogenetic stimulation. To determine whether pathway-specific stimulation can modulate LID, 6-OHDA–lesioned mice of both genotypes were injected with the hM3Dq vector and then treated with ascending doses of L-DOPA (1, 3 and 12 mg/kg, 1 week of daily treatment with each dose). The dyskinesia dose response was very similar between genotypes. Thus, treatment with the lowest dose of L-DOPA (1 mg /kg) only induced incipient abnormal involuntary movements (AIMs) in both A2a-Cre and D1-Cre mice (cf. Veh+LD data in Figure 5, A and B, respectively). CNO administration completely suppressed these AIMs in A2a-Cre mice (Figure 5A, P < 0.05), but markedly enhanced them in D1-Cre mice (Figure 5B, P < 0.01). The dyskinesia-enhancing effect of dSPN stimulation was clear-cut on all types of involuntary movements, i.e., axial, limb, and orofacial AIMs (see color-coded specification of AIM subtypes in Figure 5, bar diagram). The dose of 3 mg/kg L-DOPA is typically used to induce LID in this animal model (25, 29). As expected, this L-DOPA dosage elicited moderate to severe dyskinesia in both genotypes (cf. Veh+LD data in Figure 5, C and D). Also, these overt dyskinesias were bidirectionally modulated by pathway-specific stimulation. Thus, combined treatment with CNO and L-DOPA suppressed and enhanced the AIM scores in A2a-Cre and D1-Cre mice, respectively (Figure 5, C and D; P < 0.05 for the effect of CNO in both genotypes). During the last week of treatment, LID severity was pushed to a maximum using 12 mg/kg L-DOPA. With this dosage, all animals reached the highest severity score on at least one AIM subtype at the peak of the dyskinesia-time curve (cf. scores at 40–60 minutes in Figure 5, E and F). In A2a-Cre mice, cotreatment with CNO and L-DOPA caused a sustained reduction in AIM scores (Figure 5E; P < 0.001), significantly affecting all dyskinesia subtypes (Figure 5E, bar diagram). In D1-Cre mice, the administration of CNO did not further exacerbate the peak severity of LID (cf. scores at 40–60 minutes in Figure 5F), but it resulted in higher AIM scores at 100–180 minutes, hence in larger AIM scores per session (Figure 5F, bar diagram, P < 0.01). These data show, for what we believe is the first time, that dyskinetic behaviors induced by L-DOPA in a rodent model of PD can be oppositely modulated by activating direct or indirect pathway SPNs through Gq-DREADD.

Figure 5 Modulation of LID behaviors in 6-OHDA–lesioned mice by Gq-DREADD–mediated activation of iSPNs or dSPNs. AIMs of increasing severity were induced with escalating doses of L-DOPA, i.e., 1 mg/kg (A and B), 3 mg/kg (C and D), and 12 mg/kg (E and F). Data from 6-OHDA–lesioned and hM3Dq-transduced A2a-Cre mice (red line/bars) and D1-Cre mice (green line/bars) are presented in the left-hand column and right-hand column, respectively. Time courses of axial, limb, and orofacial AIM scores during the 180-minute test sessions are shown in A, C, and E (A2a-Cre mice) and B, D, and F (D1-Cre mice). RM 2-way ANOVA (n = 8–11 per group): (A and B) L-DOPA (1 mg/kg): (A) iSPN: treatment, F (1, 7) = 5.914, P < 0.05; time, F (7, 49) = 7.913, P < 0.001; interaction, F (7, 49) = 4.564, P < 0.001. (B) dSPN: treatment, F (1, 10) = 14.67, P < 0.01; time, F (7, 70) = 28.60, P < 0.001; interaction, F (8, 80) = 9.632, P < 0.001. (C and D) L-DOPA (3 mg/kg): (C) iSPN: treatment, F (1, 7) = 14.07, P < 0.01; time, F (7, 49) = 8.015, P < 0.001; interaction, F (7, 49) = 7.406, P < 0.001. (D) dSPN: treatment, F (1, 10) = 7.442, P < 0.05; time, F (8, 80) = 38.45, P < 0.001; interaction, F (8, 80) = 2.038, P = 0.052. (E and F) L-DOPA (12 mg/kg): (E) iSPN: treatment, F (1, 10) = 34.32, P < 0.001; time, F (7, 70) = 28.66, P < 0.001; interaction, F (7, 70) = 7.682, P < 0.001. (F) dSPN: treatment, F (1, 10) = 14.03, P < 0.01; time, F (8, 80) = 155.9, P < 0.001; interaction, F (8, 80) = 7.190, P < 0.001. Bar diagrams represent the sum of AIM scores per session, representing axial, limb and orofacial components using different colors. Paired 2-tailed Student’s t test: #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001 for CNO+LD vs. veh+LD on the total AIM score per session. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 for CNO+LD vs. veh+LD on each individual AIM subtype.

Induction of dyskinesia through dSPN activation depends on the signaling pathway recruited by the DREADD. We next asked whether dSPN activation would be sufficient to elicit dyskinesia in the absence of L-DOPA, as implied by recent hypotheses (33–35). To this end, D1-Cre mice sustained 6-OHDA lesions followed by striatal delivery of either hM3Dq or an activatory DREADD that couples to Gs-like (Gs-DREADD), the modified rat M3 muscarinic receptor (rM3Ds) (36). Mice were treated chronically with CNO (1, 2, and 5 mg/kg, 4 days of treatment with each dose) and examined on the AIM rating scale (Figure 6). In hM3Dq-transduced mice, treatment with CNO induced a dose-dependent development of mild AIM scores, whose severity and topographic distribution did not, however, approximate those typical for L-DOPA treatment (cf. gray-shaded area in Figure 6A, representing the mean ± SEM interval of AIM scores induced by 3 mg/kg L-DOPA in D1-Cre–lesioned mice). When axial, limb, and orofacial AIMs were analyzed separately, it became apparent that the dyskinesia score accumulated in each session was entirely dependent on the orofacial subtype, while axial and limb AIMs were very low or totally absent upon CNO stimulation of hM3Dq-dSPNs (cf. total AIM scores vs. AIM subtypes in Figure 6A) (see Supplemental Videos 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI90132DS1).

Stimulation of dSPNs via rM3Ds resulted in a dose-dependent induction of axial, limb, and orolingual AIMs (Figure 6B, and Supplemental Video 4). With the highest dose of CNO (5 mg/kg), the AIM scores accrued in 1 test session were in the same range as those induced by 3 mg/kg L-DOPA (cf. gray-shaded areas in Figure 6B and Supplemental Video 5). This pertained to both the total AIM score and the individual AIM subtypes (Figure 6B). However, the time course of CNO-induced AIMs was more prolonged than LID, which typically subsides by 120 minutes after drug administration (cf. AIMs time curve upon treatment with 3 mg/kg L-DOPA in Figure 5D). Indeed, in the Gs-DREADD group, AIMs induced by 5 mg/kg CNO reached their maximum severity 60 minutes after drug injection and then remained stable until the end of the testing session (Figure 6D). We therefore examined peak AIM scores in the different groups and found them to be markedly lower upon rM3Ds-dSPN stimulation compared with L-DOPA treatment (3 mg/kg) (total AIM score at 60 minutes, 2.5 vs. 6.5, respectively, cf. Figure 6D vs. Figure 5D). Comparisons of CNO-induced AIMs in the hM3Dq and rM3Ds groups are presented in Figure 6, C and D, where the effects of 1 mg/kg and 5 mg/kg CNO are depicted. With both doses of CNO, the total AIM score per session was significantly larger when dSPNs were stimulated via Gs-DREADD compared with Gq-DREADD. As particularly evident from Figure 6D (bar diagram), the difference between hM3Dq- and rM3Ds-mediated dyskinesias was accounted for by axial and limb AIMs, whereas orofacial AIMs had about the same severity with both constructs.

We next asked whether combining rM3Ds-dSPN stimulation with pharmacological stimulation of D2 receptors (thus mimicking the action of L-DOPA on both dSPNs and iSPNs) would replicate the full severity of LID. To this end, D1-Cre 6-OHDA–lesioned animals transduced with the rM3Ds vector were injected with CNO (1 mg/kg), the D2 agonist quinpirole at a postsynaptically active dose (0.5 mg/kg), or both treatments in a randomized order. The plot of AIM scores per monitoring period revealed marked differences between treatments (Figure 7A). Both quinpirole and CNO induced moderate AIM scores, although peaking at distinct time points (40 minutes and 100 minutes, respectively; Figure 7A). Combined treatment with quinpirole and CNO elicited conspicuous and sustained dyskinesias, reaching maximum severity by 40 minutes and remaining quite severe until the end of the test session (Figure 7A, P < 0.05 for combined treatment vs. CNO or quinpirole on each monitoring period) (Supplemental Video 6). A highly significant difference between the combined quinpirole+CNO treatment and each drug given alone was found on both the total AIM scores per session (Figure 7B) and each individual AIM subtype (see gray-coded representation of axial, limb, and orofacial AIMs in Figure 7B). Upon quinpirole+CNO treatment, the sum of AIM scores per session greatly exceeded the values produced by the highest dose of L-DOPA (12 mg/kg L-DOPA, see gray bar in Figure 7B) and the AIM score per monitoring period reached the same peak value (~10, see dotted line in Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Combining chemogenetic dSPN-rM3Ds stimulation with D2 agonist treatment induces severe dyskinesias in 6-OHDA–lesioned mice. Ratings of axial, limb, and orofacial AIMs were performed following treatment with CNO (1 mg/kg), quinpirole (Quin) (0.5 mg/kg), or a combination of both. (A) Time course of AIMs during the test sessions (scored every 20 minutes until 180 minutes after the injection of CNO). To compare dyskinesia time curves after different treatments, we introduced a dotted line representing AIMs induced by 12 mg/kg L-DOPA (which was tested in the same animals after completing the quinpirole/CNO sequence). RM 2-way ANOVA: (A) treatment, F (2, 26) = 46.87, P < 0.001; time, F (8, 208) = 25.14, P < 0.001; interaction, F (16, 208) = 17.41, P < 0.001. (B) Bar diagrams show the sum of AIM scores per session, where axial, limb, and orofacial AIMs are represented using different shades. The gray-shaded area represents the range (mean ± SEM) of AIM scores induced by 12 mg/kg L-DOPA. One-way ANOVA (n = 9): total AIMs: F (2, 23) = 13.2, P < 0.001; axial AIMS: F (2, 23) = 60.83, P < 0.001; limb AIMs: F (2, 23) = 68.80, P < 0.001; orofacial AIMs: F (2, 23) = 60.49, P < 0.001. Post hoc Tukey’s test: ###P < 0.001 for Q+CNO vs. the indicated treatments. Individual AIM subtypes: *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 vs. V+CNO; †††P < 0.001 vs. Q+V.

Finally, we verified whether a chemogenetic stimulation of dSPNs could also induce dyskinesia in intact mice unilaterally transduced with one or the other DREADD (Supplemental Figure 1). The administration of CNO to intact animals induced only very mild or no AIMs. No significant differences were observed between groups transduced with hM3Dq or rM3Ds (see Supplemental Figure 1, A and B).

Signaling pathways activated by the stimulation of hM3Dq and rM3Ds. The data above suggest that the dyskinetic outcome of dSPN stimulation in PD models depends on the signaling pathway that is recruited by the DREADD construct. To explore this hypothesis, we compared molecular signaling events induced by the 2 activatory DREADDs in 6-OHDA–lesioned mice (Figure 8). To this end, we counted p-ERK–immunoreactive neurons within transduced striatal areas (depicted in Figure 8D). In the same areas, we counted the number of neurons immunoreactive for the phosphorylated form of the PKA substrate consensus sequence (p-PKA substrate), which has been validated as a marker of cAMP/PKA signaling activation (37). Analyses were carried out on striata harvested at 30 minutes or 140 minutes after CNO administration, representing time points when AIMs were present in both hM3Dq and rM3Ds groups (30 minutes) or only in the latter (140 minutes). Thirty minutes after CNO administration, the number of p-ERK–positive neurons was 3-fold larger in striata transduced with Gs- compared with Gq-DREADD constructs (Figure 8, A and C). The difference between types of DREADD was even clearer at 140 minutes after CNO injection, at which time point the activation of p-ERK had subsided in the hM3Dq group, but was still significant in the rM3Ds group (Figure 8, A and C). The expression of p-PKA substrate was quite different between chemogenetic stimuli. Thus, dSPN stimulation via Gq-DREADD did not induce any expression of p-PKA substrate immunoreactivity above background levels (Figure 8, B and E). In contrast, Gs-DREADD stimulation caused a significant activation of p-PKA substrates at 30 minutes and sparse immunoreactivity for this marker at 140 minutes after CNO injection (Figure 8, B and E).

Figure 8 Activation of ERK and PKA signaling in the DA-denervated striatum upon chemogenetic stimulation of dSPNs via Gq- or Gs-DREADD. D1-Cre mice sustained 6-OHDA lesions and were transduced with hM3Dq or rM3Ds constructs. Animals were perfusion fixed at 30 minutes or 140 minutes after an injection of CNO (1 mg/kg). (A and B) Confocal photographs of striatal sections immunostained for p-ERK or p-PKA substrate, respectively. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C and E) Average number of p-ERK– or p-PKA substrate–positive neurons, respectively, counted within DREADD-transduced regions (represented in D, further details in Methods). Two-factor ANOVA (n = 6–9 per group): (C) p-ERK: DREADD type, F (1, 24) = 33.82, P < 0.001; time point, F (1, 24) = 24.68, P < 0.001; interaction, F (1, 24) = 2.579, P = 0.121. Post hoc Tukey’s test: *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 vs. Gq-DREADD. (E) p-PKA substrate: DREADD type, F (1, 20) = 12.08, P < 0.01; time point, F (1, 20) = 3.541, P = 0.074; interaction, F (1, 20) = 3.824, P = 0.065. Post hoc Tukey’s test: **P < 0.01 vs. Gq-DREADD.

Electrophysiological effects of DREADD-induced dSPN activation. To shed further light on the functional impact of rM3Ds versus hM3Dq stimulation, we performed electrophysiological recordings from dSPNs in corticostriatal slices. Transduced dSPNs were identified by somatic expression of mCherry and EGFP (see Methods). The basic electrophysiological properties of recorded neurons conformed to values reported from dSPNs in previous studies (38, 39) and did not differ between cells transduced with either DREADD construct (Supplemental Table 1). In dSPNs transduced with either hM3Dq or rM3Ds, bath application of CNO (10 μM) did not evoke any AP per se, but it gradually increased the generation of APs in response to brief current pulses (Figure 9, A and B). In both intact and 6-OHDA–lesioned mice transduced with either hM3Dq or rM3Ds, the average frequency of induced APs increased markedly between baseline and 20-25 minutes after CNO application (CNO, Figure 9, C and D). In groups transduced with the Gq-DREADD, the effect of CNO on evoked APs was identical between intact and 6-OHDA–lesioned animals (Figure 9, A, C, and E). In contrast, in Gs-DREADD–transduced groups, the effect of CNO was significantly larger in the presence of a DA-denervating lesion (Figure 9, B, D, and F). Taken together, these data indicate that chemogenetic stimulation of dSPNs via Gq-DREADD or Gs-DREADD enhances the response to depolarizing stimuli and that the effect of Gs-DREADD stimulation is significantly potentiated in the presence of a DA-denervating lesion.