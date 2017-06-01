Prospective isolation of NKX2-1–expressing human lung progenitors derived from pluripotent stem cells

An NKX2-1GFP reporter enables purification of human lung, thyroid, and forebrain lineages. In order to generate a tool for the identification and purification of candidate human lung progenitors, we used gene editing technologies to target an enhanced green fluorescence reporter (GFP) gene to the endogenous human NKX2-1 locus in multiple human PSC lines. Prior reports of targeting GFP to the NKX2-1 locus in human PSCs for the derivation of forebrain lineages resulted in NKX2-1 haploinsufficiency (17). Hence, pursuing a strategy designed to retain intact expression of targeted loci without haploinsufficiency (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89950DS1), we targeted an exon3-2A-GFP cassette to the second intron of NKX2-1 using either transcription activator–like effector nucleases (TALENs) or CRISPR-Cas9 tools deployed in ESCs (H9) or in our previously published iPSC lines: cystic fibrosis patient–specific C17 iPSCs (18) and normal BU3 iPSCs (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1) (19). The resulting NKX2-1GFP reporter PSC clones (hereafter H9NKX2-1GFP, C17NKX2-1GFP, and BU3NKX2-1GFP) demonstrated successful mono- and bi-allelic integration of the donor template by PCR (Supplemental Figure 1B). For further profiling we selected 1 homozygous targeted clone for each of the TALENs-targeted lines (H9 and C17) as well as 1 homozygous CRISPR-Cas9–targeted BU3 clone (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Purification of human NKX2-1+ lineages derived from ESCs/iPSCs using NKX2-1GFP reporters. (A) Gene editing strategy based on TALENs or CRISPR technology to target a GFP reporter to the human NKX2-1 locus to engineer NKX2-1GFP iPSC/ESC lines. See also Supplemental Figure 1. (B) Schematic overview of in vitro directed differentiation of ESCs/iPSCs into NKX2-1+ lineages: endodermal lung or thyroid epithelia versus ectodermal forebrain. (C) Representative timeline of GFP expression measured by flow cytometry during lung-directed differentiation (C17). (D) Immunostaining of day 15 lung-directed differentiation for NKX2-1, GFP (anti-GFP), and EPCAM. Scale bar (left panels): 100 μm. Right panel is a zoom in (white dashed-line box). Scale bar: 25 μm (C17). (E) Phase contrast and fluorescence microscopy of C17 iPSC-derived cells generated in the lung (day 15), thyroid (day 27), and forebrain (day 10) protocols. See also Supplemental Figure 2. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of lung (day 15), thyroid (day 17), and forebrain (day 14) protocols (C17). (G) Fold change, compared with day 0, of mRNA expression of sorted NKX2-1GFP+ and NKX2-1GFP– cells from those time points by RT-qPCR; quantified as 2(–ΔΔCT), n = 3 (C17).

To differentiate each targeted PSC line, we tested protocols previously developed by us and others for the in vitro directed differentiation of human PSCs into the 3 lineages known to express NKX2-1: neural/forebrain (20, 21), lung (7–9), or thyroid (19) (Figure 1B). Protocols for lung and thyroid both required generating anterior foregut–like endoderm followed by the addition of Chir99021 (CHIR), BMP4, KGF, FGF10, and Ra for lung versus BMP4 and FGF2 for thyroid. Consistent with prior publications (9), the percentage of NKX2-1+ cells on day 15 of the lung-directed differentiation was typically 41% ± 21% (mean ± SD) when using the ESC line RUES2 (data not shown). However, when other cells lines including H9 and C17 were differentiated the percentage of NKX2-1–expressing cells was initially less than 1% (data not shown). Thus, we developed a methodology for the optimization of lung differentiation for each cell line by altering the duration of endoderm induction, the cell density of replated endoderm, and the duration of TGF-β/BMP inhibition in order to augment the percentage of NKX2-1+ cells emerging by day 15 (Supplemental Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Employing the new lung differentiation protocol optimized for each clone, GFP expression was first detected between days 8 and 10 of differentiation and the percentage of GFP+ cells peaked between days 12 and 16, with an efficiency of 25.6% ± 9.5% for C17NKX2-1GFP (Figure 1, C and F), 29.5% ± 4.4% for BU3NKX2-1GFP, and 19.8% ± 13.2% for H9NKX2-1GFP (mean ± SD, data not shown). Day 15 of differentiation was selected for further characterization of GFP+ cells in the lung protocol. Immunostaining for cytoplasmic GFP and nuclear NKX2-1 protein indicated faithful and specific expression of the GFP reporter in NKX2-1+ cells (Figure 1D). We confirmed that NKX2-1 protein levels were not significantly perturbed by our targeting strategy by comparing homozygously targeted BU3 NKX2-1GFP iPSCs with nontargeted parental control iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 1G). Sorting GFP+ cells from each of the 3 differentiation protocols enriched for cells expressing NKX2-1 mRNA (Figure 1, F and G). GFP+ cells from thyroid and forebrain protocols were selectively enriched in expression of early lineage markers: PAX8, HHEX, and FOXE1 for thyroid and OTX2, OTX1, SOX1, PAX6, and SIX3 for forebrain (Figure 1G, Supplemental Figure 2, C–E and data not shown). The NKX2-1GFP+ cells isolated on day 15 in the lung protocol were NKX2-1+ PAX8– (Supplemental Figure 2E) and importantly lacked detectable expression of markers of lung epithelial differentiation (e.g., SFTPC or SCGB1A1; data not shown), raising the possibility that they may have undergone lung lineage specification but were still undifferentiated or primordial. Lung-specific progenitor markers or transcriptomic signatures are not known at this primordial developmental stage. Hence, to test the hypothesis that day 15 NKX2-1GFP+ cells represented lung epithelial progenitors, we next interrogated their competence for subsequently expressing markers of more differentiated lung epithelium.

Purified iPSC-derived NKX2-1GFP+ cells exhibit lung progenitor potential. Employing our human lung–directed differentiation protocol and the C17NKX2-1GFP iPSC line, we tested whether differentiated lung epithelial cells derive directly from NKX2-1+ progenitors. We sorted NKX2-1GFP+ versus NKX2-1GFP– cells on day 15 and plated each population (vs. unsorted controls) in 3D Matrigel in serum-free media supplemented with factors we and others have previously shown to support lung epithelial differentiation (8, 9): CHIR, KGF, and FGF10 for 7 days followed by the addition of dexamethasone, cAMP, and IBMX until day 36 (Figure 2A). We observed the outgrowth of proliferating cell aggregates over the next 2 to 3 weeks (hereafter referred to as organoids) (Figure 2A). Unsorted day 15 cells plated as clumps gave rise to lobular organoids with GFP+ and GFP– areas on day 36 (Figure 2A), and GFP+ cells could be followed in real time in these unsorted cultures by time-lapse photography (Figure 2B and Supplemental Video 1). In contrast, when unsorted cells were plated as single-cell suspensions, simpler spherical organoids formed (data not shown). Immunostaining of the unsorted organoids demonstrated areas of monolayered NKX2-1+EPCAM+ epithelium surrounding an inner lumen but also areas and organoids that were NKX2-1– (Figure 2A). Sorted day 15 GFP+ cells gave rise to GFP+ aggregates in 3D culture, with 50.1% ± 17.6% (mean ± SD; n = 6 runs) of the progeny remaining GFP+ by flow cytometry on day 36 (GFP+ outgrowth) (Figure 2C). Sorted day 15 GFP– cells remained GFP– on day 36 (99.8% ± 0.2%) (GFP– outgrowth) (Figure 2C). The GFP+ outgrowth formed predominantly NKX2-1+EPCAM+ spheroids, whereas the GFP– outgrowth formed EPCAM+ and EPCAM– organoids that were uniformly NKX2-1– (Figure 2A). The sorted NKX2-1GFP+ progenitors on day 15 comprised the entirety of cells competent at subsequently expressing the lung-specific marker SFTPC by day 36 (Figure 2C and data not shown), suggesting this population contained lung progenitors. The GFP+ outgrowth was also highly enriched for cells competent at expressing lung markers SFTPB and MUC1, although these markers are known to have less lung specificity than SFTPC (Figure 2C). Immunostaining confirmed discrete populations of cells expressing SFTPB and MUC1 proteins in the GFP+ outgrowth (Figure 2D). In contrast, TP63+ cells were present in both GFP+ and GFP– outgrowths, but were more prevalent in GFP– outgrowths, suggesting TP63 is not a lung-specific marker in this system. Consistent with this interpretation, TP63+ cells in the GFP+ outgrowth coexpressed NKX2-1, whereas TP63+ cells in the GFP– outgrowth did not express NKX2-1 (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) confirmed significantly higher levels of TP63 and the esophageal marker, PITX1, in the GFP– outgrowth, raising the possibility that the NKX2-1–TP63+ cells might represent alternative foregut derivatives, such as developing esophageal epithelium (Supplemental Figure 3A) (22).

Figure 2 Sorted iPSC-derived NKX2-1GFP+ cells exhibit lung progenitor potential and ability to form epithelial spheroids in 3D culture. (A) Schematic overview of organoid generation with representative phase contrast and GFP fluorescence microscopy images (day 25–28) as well as immunostaining (day 36) for NKX2-1 and EPCAM proteins. Cell nuclei are counterstained with DAPI. Each panel shows outgrowth in 3D culture of structures arising from iPSC-derived cells that were either unsorted or sorted on day 15 as GFP+ versus GFP– populations (C17). Scale bars: 100 μm (left and center columns) and 20 μm (right column). (B) Time-lapse microscopy (merged GFP fluorescence and phase contrast) of unsorted organoids over 25 hours. Arrows indicate epithelial organoids undergoing induction of the GFP reporter in real time (C17). See also Supplemental Video file. (C) FACS quantification on day 36 of the percentage of cells expressing GFP in the outgrowth wells shown in A (C17). Data indicate individual biological replicates (squares and triangles) with mean ± SD, n = 6 biological replicates. ****P ≤ 0.0001 by Student’s t test. Fold change [RT-qPCR; 2(–ΔΔCT)] in mRNA expression on day 36 compared with day 0 for each GFP+ versus GFP– outgrowth compared with fetal lung control tissue (n = 3 biological replicates) (C17). (D) Immunostaining of GFP+ outgrowth organoids on day 36 for MUC1, SFTPB, and TP63 (C17). Nuclei are counterstained with DAPI. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Fetal LgM augments distal lung differentiation in iPSC-derived lung organoids. Having established that NKX2-1+ primordial progenitors could be induced to upregulate markers of lung epithelial lineages without mesenchymal coculture support, we next sought to determine whether these progenitors might also respond to developmental cues provided by primary embryonic LgM. Lung epithelial-mesenchymal interactions are essential for lung epithelial growth, branching, and differentiation (23–25). For example, separating and recombining rat embryonic lung epithelium and mesenchyme (recombinants) has previously revealed both the importance of LgM and the stage-specific plasticity of the developing lung epithelium in response to mesenchymal signals (23). Hence, we asked whether iPSC-derived NKX2-1+ cells are competent at responding to developing mouse LgM and if distal lung epithelial gene expression might be induced by distal LgM compared with bronchial mesenchyme or standard directed-differentiation conditions without mesenchyme (Figure 3A). Lung organoids generated from unsorted day 15 human iPSCs were cultured in 3D conditions until day 21. Either NKX2-1GFP+ or NKX2-1GFP– areas were microdissected and recombined with E12 mouse lung distal or bronchial mesenchyme (Figure 3A). After 5 to 7 further days in culture as recombinants, we observed continued growth of the human GFP+ aggregates in response to mouse distal LgM, continued robust expression of nuclear human NKX2-1 protein, expression of proliferation marker Ki67, and no detectable expression of thyroid markers (Figure 3, B–D and Supplemental Figure 3C). Importantly, we noted induction of cytoplasmic human pro-SFTPC and LPCAT1 protein expression in the majority of the human iPSC–derived cells by immunostaining, with validation of human SFTPC mRNA expression by both in situ hybridization as well as RT-qPCR (Figure 3, B–D and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Levels of SFTPC induction were higher in organoids recombined with distal LgM than in those continued solely through directed differentiation without recombination (Supplemental Figure 3D). Since E12 mouse LgM presumably lacks the signals needed for full maturation of the alveolar epithelium, which normally begins in the mouse at E18.5, human cells in these recombinants did not exhibit robust induction of transcripts associated with mature lamellar body biogenesis, such as LAMP3 (data not shown), and did not appreciably display lamellar body–shaped inclusions by microscopy, as expected. Bronchial mesenchyme did not induce SFTPC expression or proximal lung epithelial markers (SOX2, TP63, or SCGB3A1) in NKX2-1GFP+ cells (Supplemental Figure 3D and data not shown). In addition, control recombinants generated using GFP– organoids were not competent at inducing either human NKX2-1 or SFTPC expression (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3D). These results suggest that human iPSC–derived NKX2-1+ lung progenitors respond to developing distal lung mesenchymal cues, findings in keeping with our prior observations that recombining rat distal LgM with isolated early distal primary lung epithelium induces distal alveolar marker gene expression (25).

Figure 3 Mouse-human recombinant cultures demonstrate that fetal mouse lung mesenchyme augments distal lung differentiation in iPSC-derived human lung organoids. (A) Schematic of microdissecting and combining iPSC-derived lung organoids with E12 mouse lung mesenchyme (LgM). (B) Light microscopy of the same recombinant on days 1, 3, and 5 of in vitro culture. White dashed lines indicate boundaries of mouse LgM and human iPSC-derived epithelium. (C) SFTPC mRNA expression (purple) assessed by in situ hybridization using an anti–human SFTPC probe to stain recombinants generated with GFP+ versus GFP– human iPSC–derived organoids recombined with distal mouse LgM. Scale bar: 500 μm. (D) Immunostaining of NKX2-1GFP+/distal LgM recombinants for NKX2-1, Ki67, LPCAT1, and pro-SFTPC proteins (with zoom). Brown = immunoperoxidase product after DAB exposure. Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Representative phase microscopy of day 32 organoids grown from day 15 GFP+–sorted progenitors plated at limiting dilution. Shown beneath each image are the cell numbers plated per well of a 96-well plate on day 15. Scale bar: 500 μm. (F) Fold change of human SFTPC mRNA expression in day 32 organoids, generated from sorted day 15 NKX2-1GFP+ cells at concentrations ranging from 15,000 to 240 cells per well, compared with day 0 by RT-qPCR using the 2(–ΔΔCT) method. Lines with error bars indicate mean ± SD, n = 8 biological replicates except for sample 240, where only 4 samples had appreciable RNA. B–D were performed with C17, E and F with BU3.

The expression of SFTPC in response to LgM in the majority of epithelial cells analyzed raised the question of whether SFTPC+ cells were being derived by the selective outgrowth of rare distal lung–competent day 15 precursors versus the possibility that distal lung–competent progenitors might be common within the NKX2-1+ day 15 population. To distinguish these possibilities, we purified day 15 NKX2-1GFP+ cells and replated increasingly dilute numbers of cells (15,000 cells down to 240 cells per well of a 96-well plate) for further directed differentiation from day 15 to day 32 in 3D cultures without mesenchymal coculture support. This limiting-dilution assay should result in declining SFTPC competence with dilution if only rare distal progenitors are present within the day 15 NKX2-1+ population (Figure 3, E and F). On day 32 we observed that lower cell numbers, plated at limiting dilution, resulted in stable to increased SFTPC mRNA expression, consistent with the existence of common rather than rare distal lung–competent progenitors within the NKX2-1+ day 15 population and suggesting inhibition of distal differentiation in increasingly dense replating conditions in epithelial-only sphere outgrowths.

Global gene expression kinetics of early human lung development modeled by directed differentiation of human PSCs. We next sought to define the fundamental programs of early human NKX2-1+ lung progenitors and their global gene expression kinetics during the course of in vitro directed differentiation. We prepared time series microarray expression profiles representing the following 5 key stages of iPSC lung-directed differentiation (Figure 4A): undifferentiated iPSCs (day 0), definitive endoderm (day 3), anterior foregut–like endoderm (day 6), sorted NKX2-1GFP+ and NKX2-1GFP– primordial progenitors (day 15), and sorted NKX2-1GFP+ and NKX2-1GFP– differentiated cells (day 28). For positive and negative controls we included primary distal fetal lung epithelial cells (21 weeks of human gestation) and forebrain-like iPSC-derived neural NKX2-1GFP+ cells (as shown in Figure 1B), respectively (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 4 Time series global transcriptomic profiling of human iPSCs undergoing lung-directed differentiation. (A) Schematic overview of the lung-directed differentiation with time points and populations analyzed by microarrays. (B) Principal component analysis (PCA) of global transcriptomes of the biological triplicates from time points shown in A. (C) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering by dendrogram of the samples shown in A, based on the top ~1,000 transcripts differentially expressed as determined by ANOVA across all 27 samples. (D) Heatmap of the top 20 transcription factors differentially expressed in each direction (10 up and 10 down) between neural NKX2-1GFP+ and day 15 lung NKX2-1GFP+ (15+) populations (ranked by fold change; filtered by FDR < 0.01). (E) Heatmap of the top 10 genes differentially expressed between day 15 lung NKX2-1GFP+ (15+) and day 15 lung NKX2-1GFP– (15–; ranked by fold change; filtered by FDR < 0.01). (F) Heatmap of the expression of known markers of neuroectoderm, endoderm, and lung epithelium (separated into progenitor stage and distal/alveolar vs. proximal/airway epithelium). Scale = row-normalized log2 expression. All differentiation samples were from C17 iPSCs.

Principal component analysis (PCA) indicated that the global transcriptome of NKX2-1GFP+ lung cells was easily distinguished from NKX2-1GFP+ neural cells (Figure 4B). Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of all 27 samples based on the top ~1,000 transcripts differentially expressed as determined by ANOVA (1,032 genes at P < 5 × 10–13) revealed that day 15 and 28 cells prepared in the lung-directed differentiation protocol clustered closer to distal fetal lung epithelial controls than to endoderm or neural NKX2-1+ cells (Figure 4C). The transcriptional profile of neural NKX2-1GFP+ cells compared with lung NKX2-1GFP+ cells (day 15) included 4,329 differentially expressed transcripts (FDR-adjusted P < 0.01) and a distinct set of transcription factors including SIX3, DBX1, OTX1, OTX2, FOXD1, PAX6, and LHX5 (ranked by fold change [FC], filtered by FC > 5, FDR < 0.01, and gene ontology [GO] classification GO:0003700: “transcription factor activity, sequence-specific DNA binding”; Figure 4D), further emphasizing the marked differences between these early NKX2-1+ forebrain and lung progenitors. Directed-differentiation protocols have previously used FOXA2 expression as a marker to define an NKX2-1+ population as endodermal and TUJ1 to indicate neuroectodermal fate, but we found that FOXA2 is expressed in both neuronal and lung populations (Figure 4F), and that TUJ1 is not highly expressed in the neuronal NKX2-1+ population, suggesting neither marker is useful in distinguishing NKX2-1+ neural from lung lineages. In contrast, the top 10 transcription factors differentially expressed in day 15 lung NKX2-1GFP+ versus neuronal NKX2-1GFP+ cells include 6 genes expressed in the developing lung in vivo (GRHL2, ELF3, GATA6, HNF1B, HOXA1, and FOXA1 (Figure 4D) (26–28), suggesting a constellation of transcripts better able to distinguish these 2 iPSC-derived populations.

To interrogate the differences between day 15 NKX2-1GFP+ and NKX2-1GFP– cells at the primordial progenitor stage, we ranked the top 10 differentially expressed genes by FC (Figure 4E). We found that NKX2-1 as well as neighboring long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) SFTA3 and NKX2-1AS were highly upregulated in the GFP+ population. Also in this top 10 list were genes (BMP3, CRH, and SPOCK3) previously described in lung development (Figure 4E, with validation by RT-qPCR in S4B) (28–34). The finding that SFTA3 (aka NKX2-1–associated noncoding intergenic RNA [NANCI]) is the top differentially expressed transcript in the genome distinguishing day 15 NKX2-1GFP+ cells is in keeping with recent reports that in developing mouse lungs this transcript is coexpressed with Nkx2-1 and shares the same regional and temporal expression pattern (35). To the best of our knowledge, 4 genes in this list (PALMD, FAM189A2, GRM8, and WDR49) have not been previously identified in the lung epithelium.

From our microarray datasets we selected known markers of definitive endoderm, forebrain, and 24 genes of known importance in the developing lung epithelium and profiled their expression patterns over the course of directed differentiation in comparison with human primary fetal epithelial lung control cells (HFL) (Figure 4F). Endodermal markers, such as GATA4, GATA6, SOX17, NODAL, and FOXA2 were upregulated early during endodermal differentiation, with retained expression of GATA6 and FOXA2 in day 15 and day 28 NKX2-1GFP+ cells. In contrast, the transcripts NKX2-1, SFTA3, SOX9, and FOXP family members were low or absent prior to day 6, and their clear emergence in the day 15 GFP+ population is consistent with their published expression during the early lung progenitor period in mouse lung development (35, 36). These findings, together with the lack of mature lung marker gene expression in day 15 GFP+ cells (low SCGB1A1, SCGB3A2, TP63, SFTPB, and SFTPC), further suggest the day 15 GFP+ population represents a relatively undifferentiated or primordial lung progenitor population, as has been observed in early NKX2-1+ progenitors in developing mouse cells in vivo (28). In contrast to day 15, by day 28 the GFP+ population had begun to express markers known to be enriched in maturing alveolar epithelial cells (ETV5, CLDN18, LPCAT1, MUC1, SFTPB, and low SFTPC) or in airway epithelia, such as basal (TP63), secretory (SCGB3A2, MUC5B, MUC5AC, and AGR2), and neuroendocrine (ASCL1) cells. PDPN, which has occasionally been referred to as a PSC-derived type 1 pneumocyte marker in prior publications (8, 9), was actually expressed in day 0 as well as day 15 GFP+ cells, consistent with its expression patterns in developing mice where it is robustly expressed in both the foregut endoderm and the developing pseudoglandular lung epithelium prior to the emergence of type 1 cells (37).

Next we sought to identify unbiased gene signatures of primordial (day 15) and maturing (day 28) NKX2-1GFP+ cells. We generated lists of the top 100 differentially expressed genes (ranked by FC, filtered by FDR < 0.01) of each sample across multiple comparisons and identified a common gene set for each sample (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 2). The day 28 GFP– population was enriched for diverse but predominantly liver (APOA2, FGB, AFP, CDH17, and TF) and intestinal (CDX2, CDH17, and GIF) markers (Supplemental Table 2). In addition to NKX2-1, SFTA3, CPM, NFIB, and CRH, which are all expressed in primordial lung progenitors, the maturing lung cells (day 28 GFP+) expressed higher levels of SCGB3A2, SFTPB, TP63, ICAM1, IL8, and ITGB6 (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 2). SCGB3A2 was the most differentially expressed transcript of 23,786 probesets ranked by FC (day 28 GFP+ vs. GFP– groups; FC = 76.6; FDR-adjusted P = 1.6 × 10–9). SFTPC was upregulated by day 28 (GFP+), but not yet at levels equivalent to HFL, findings in keeping with our recombinant experiments, which suggested that current differentiation protocols without the use of primary mesenchyme have not yet been optimized for efficient and full distal alveolar maturation (Figure 3, C and D, Supplemental Figure 3D, Figure 4F, and Supplemental Table 2).

Transcription factors play critical roles in organogenesis including in lung development (27). To identify candidate genes that control human lung specification and development, we screened for enrichment of transcription factors or regulators of transcription prior to lung specification (day 6) and at different stages of lung maturity (day 15 NKX2-1GFP+, day 28 NKX2-1GFP+, and HFL; Figure 5). To identify genes of interest, we ranked the significantly differentially expressed genes by FC (FC > 4; FDR < 0.01) and filtered genes based on GO classification for transcription factor activity (GO:0003700, “transcription factor activity”). The majority of the most highly differentially expressed genes in day 6 anterior foregut–like endoderm were known transcription factors of the foregut endoderm previously described in Xenopus and mouse model systems: HHEX, GATA3, GATA4, FOXC1, EOMES, OTX1, OTX2, ISL1, and PITX2 (28, 38, 39) (Figure 5, Supplemental Figure 4C, and Supplemental Table 3). In comparison with day 6, the day 15 NKX2-1GFP+ population was enriched for many transcription factors known to be present in the developing mouse lung (JUN, MECOM, SOX2, HES1, HOXA1, NKX2-1, FOXA1, ELF3, ELF5, NFIB, and FOXP2) (26–28, 38–44) (Figure 5, Supplemental Figure 4D, and Supplemental Table 3). In addition to HOXA1, a number of other HOX genes were upregulated in day 15 NKX2-1GFP+ samples (HOXA4 and HOXC4). SHH, essential for normal lung development in mice (27), was the most highly expressed gene in the day 15 samples in our analysis (FC = 60, FDR = 4.8 × 10–11). Day 28 NKX2-1GFP+ cells expressed higher levels of transcription factors associated with basal cells (TP63) and neuroendocrine cells (ASCL1). Taken together, these time series data provide unbiased stage-dependent signatures of the putative transcriptomic programs of human lung progenitors and their differentiated progeny as they emerge during developmental directed differentiation. Moreover, these signatures reveal that many evolutionarily conserved transcription factors, previously observed in developing Xenopus and mouse lung endoderm in vivo, also are differentially expressed in the iPSC human lung development model system.

Figure 5 Transcriptomic signatures of iPSC-derived anterior foregut endoderm and lung progenitors, focused on genes associated with transcription factor activity. Heatmap of the top transcription factors or genes with transcription factor activity GO terms that are differentially expressed (filtered by fold change > 4) between successive stages of lung differentiation starting from day 6 and compared with human fetal lung. Vertical text box and heatmap with black outline identify the signature of each stage being analyzed. *Indicates the gene was previously described in foregut and/or lung development (see Supplemental Table 3 for further publication details). See also Supplemental Figure 4. Day 6, day 15, and day 28 time points were derived from C17 iPSCs.

Single-cell RNA sequencing and surface marker profiling of day 15 iPSC-derived lung progenitors. While transcriptomic profiles of purified groups of cells allows a deep understanding of the genetic program of the NKX2-1+ progenitor population, it does not allow interrogation of the heterogeneity of these programs at the individual cell level. Hence, we next sought to profile the transcriptomic programs of individual iPSC-derived cells at the day 15 stage of lung differentiation employing the C17 NKX2-1GFP targeted line as well as the untargeted iPSC line, BU3 (19). We performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) of 84 BU3 iPSC-derived cells without any cell sorting and 69 C17 iPSC-derived cells, sorted based on NKX2-1GFP+ expression (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Single-cell RNA sequencing of sorted and unsorted iPSC-derived cells reveals NKX2-1+ lung and NKX2-1– non-lung lineages and suggests markers for their identification. (A) Schematic of the single-cell capture and global RNA sequencing of sorted C17 NKX2-1GFP+ and unsorted BU3 iPSCs on day 15 of lung-directed differentiation. (B) PCA of the top 150 most variant genes of all sequenced cells reveals 4 cell clusters, color coded to match the clusters shown in panel C. (C) Heatmap of gene expression (global Z score) with unsupervised hierarchical clustering of all 153 cells (x axis) and the top 150 most variant genes (y axis). Dendrograms as well as colored boxes indicate 4 cell clusters (CC1–4; matching colors shown in panel B). y-axis dendrograms and thick black lines indicate 3 gene clusters (GC1–3). Key genes indicated on right. CC1 = orange, CC2 = blue, CC3 = red, CC4 = green. (D) Top 10 genes correlated with NKX2-1 expression. (E) Unsupervised cell clustering using Monocle’s pseudotime spanning tree analysis reveals 7 cell states. Individual cells are labeled in subsequent panels by NKX2-1 level, genetic background (iPSC clone), or cell cycle (mitosis), respectively. (F) Pseudotime plots of expression levels of NKX2-1, CD47, SOX9, NFIB, FGB, and APOA2 with cells colored based on the 7 states determined in E. (G) Immunostaining of RUES2-derived day 15 cells for NKX2-1 (red) and SOX9 (green) nuclear proteins. Nuclei counterstained with DAPI. Scale bars: 25 μm.

PCA (Figure 6B) as well as unsupervised hierarchical clustering analysis (Figure 6C) both suggested that 4 broad clusters of cells (hereafter CC1-4) were present on day 15, and these cell clusters could be distinguished based on 3 broad gene clusters (GC1-3). Notably, 3 of the 4 clusters (CC1, CC2, and CC4) expressed high levels of NKX2-1 (Figure 6C), whereas cluster CC3 exhibited an absence of transcripts encoded by the NKX2-1 locus or its neighboring locus, SFTA3. NKX2-1–expressing clusters were most robustly distinguished by whether they exhibited mitotic (CC1 and CC2) or noncycling (CC4) gene signatures. For example, CC1 and CC2 were highly enriched for the expression of genes associated with mitosis or cytokinesis (e.g., KIF11, KIF14, KIF22, KIF23, CDC20, and AURKB). Thus, CC1 was labeled mitotic and CC2 was labeled premitotic based on slightly lower expression levels of these markers in the latter cluster, whereas CC3 and CC4 did not appear to be in active cycle at the time of cell capture for analysis. Importantly, NKX2-1+ cells clustered together (CC4) regardless of whether they were sorted GFP+ C17 iPSCs or unsorted BU3 iPSCs. Furthermore, only 1 GFP+ sorted cell could be found misclustering among the 26 cells that comprised the NKX2-1–negative cluster (CC3), and as expected 25 out of 26 cells found in this NKX2-1–negative cluster derived from the unsorted BU3 iPSCs (Figure 6C).

We undertook 3 approaches to interrogate the gene expression differences that distinguished each cell cluster. First, we used unsupervised hierarchical clustering of the top 150 most variant genes (Figure 6C; y-axis dendrograms; hereafter gene clusters GC1–3). We found that GC1 was highly enriched for cell-cycle regulation genes (including AURKB, BIRC5, BUB1, CCNB1, CCNB2, CENPE, CENPF, KIF11, KIF14, KIF22, KIF23, KIF22c, MELK, and TOP2A; Figure 6C), further supporting the interpretation that changes in genes of cytokinesis and cell cycle dominate the first level of clustering of day 15 cells. However, 2 additional distinct gene clusters were also apparent, most notably GC2, including NKX2-1, SFTA3, NFIB, CD47, WNT5A, CPM, and LAMA3; and GC3 which was associated with the NKX2-1–negative/SFTA3-negative cells of CC3 (Figure 6C). This analysis suggested GC2 genes as potential markers associated with NKX2-1+ lung cells, and GC3 genes as potential markers associated with non-lung (NKX2-1–negative) cells. Consistent with this observation, the top 10 genes most highly correlated with NKX2-1 expression across individual cells were GC2 genes, including CD47, SFTA3, CPM, and LAMA3 (Figure 6D). In contrast, GC3 was enriched in liver-lineage genes (APOA2 and FGB) as well as nonspecific mesenchymal genes (COL19A1 and S100A10). We have previously reported that in iPSC-derived hepatic cells, FGB represents the most upregulated transcript in the genome during hepatic-directed differentiation (45, 46). Furthermore, in postnatal human tissues both APOA2 and FGB are transcripts specifically enriched in liver cells (gtexportal.org). Significantly, all NKX2-1–negative cells of putative hepatic lineage (20 out of 20 APOA2+ cells; Figure 6C) were solely composed of unsorted BU3 iPSCs, indicating that sorting on the NKX2-1GFP+ marker successfully depleted any contaminating hepatic cells in this protocol. The majority of cells (23 of 37) in the mitotic and premitotic groups clustered with NKX2-1+CD47+ cells when hierarchical clustering was run again after cell cycle genes were removed (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Second, we applied the Monocle computational algorithm (47) to our single-cell dataset in an effort to identify, in an unbiased manner and irrespective of cell cycle, cell subtypes, or intermediate states. Because a particular challenge in single-cell RNA-Seq experiments is the high cell-to-cell variation observed in most genes, including key developmental regulators, during differentiation (48–51), Monocle was developed to improve the resolution of individual transcriptomes and allow the ordering of cells by potential progress through a biological process without relying on known lineage markers (47). Hence, we used Monocle to order all day 15 cells in pseudotime: an abstract, semiquantitative measure of progress through a biological process (Supplemental Figure 5B). In this analysis, pseudotime represents a computational, high-dimensional ordering of the transcriptional spectrum of differentiating cells, accounting for the likelihood that day 15 cultures contain diverse cell types at various stages of differentiation. In light of the dominant effect of proliferation on the first-level analysis (Figure 6C), we excluded cell-cycle genes from the Monocle analysis. Unsupervised cell clustering revealed 7 Monocle states (labeled states 1–7; Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 5B), composed of 24, 8, 10, 57, 21, 13, and 12 cells, respectively. Next, we labeled cells in each state based on expression levels of NKX2-1 (high vs. no/low expression; Figure 6E) and determined that cells in states 5 and 6 clustered separately because they expressed no or low levels of NKX2-1, whereas cells in states 1, 2, 4, and 7 were almost entirely NKX2-1 high. In contrast, most states were neither defined by cell cycle effects (mitotic state) nor genetic background (cell origin) of each iPSC line, with the exception of states 5 and 6, which were entirely composed of unsorted BU3 cells, as expected (Figure 6E). Consistent with our clustered heatmap results (Figure 6C), we found that states 1, 2, 4, and 7 cells expressed higher levels of NKX2-1, CD47, and SFTA3, consistent with a lung signature, whereas state 5 cells were enriched for APOA2 and FGB, consistent with a fetal liver signature (Figure 6, Supplemental Figure 5D, and data not shown). The lineage identity of state 6 cells, enriched for transcription factors including MSX1, EGLN3, and OTX2, was uncertain. The presence of discrete NKX2-1+ states suggested some degree of either temporal or lineage heterogeneity within the overall NKX2-1 population. For example, SOX9 expression varied across cells in CD47+ NKX2-1+ states. State 1 and 2 cells were significantly enriched for SOX9 expression, whereas state 4 cells were not. State 3 cells were highly enriched for SOX9 but expressed lower levels of NKX2-1. Using Monocle to examine genes that follow similar expression trends when cells are ordered in pseudotime, we identified genes with increasing expression towards a lung phenotype (including SOX9, NKX2-1, CD47, NFIB, LAMA3, and SFTA3) and conversely genes with increasing expression towards a liver phenotype (DLK1, AFP, MSX1, FTL1, FN1, FGB, and APOA2) (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). The expression of SOX9 at variable but easily detected levels in the majority of NKX2-1+ putative lung cells was confirmed at the protein level by immunostaining (Figure 6G), and only a minor subset of NKX2-1+ cells expressed high levels of the proximal airway patterning marker SOX2 without SOX9 (either by immunostaining or by supervised hierarchical clustering of single-cell transcriptomes; Supplemental Figure 6A). This predominance of the distal progenitor marker, SOX9, in day 15 NKX2-1+ cells is consistent with the efficient distal alveolar differentiation competence of the NKX2-1+ progenitor population observed in our recombinant cultures in Figure 3. Importantly, mature distal or proximal markers (e.g., SFTPC and SCGB1A1) were not detected in any cell on day 15 (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Finally, we performed repeat ANOVA with hierarchical cell and gene clustering of the 97 cells that were not in active mitosis (focusing solely on CC3 and CC4; Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6B). This analysis identified 4 cell subgroups (SG1–4; Supplemental Figure 6B). The largest subgroup of cells, SG2, expressed key genes of the early developing lung (SFTA3, NFIB, and WNT5A) and, in keeping with our population-based transcriptomic profiles, they lacked detectable expression of markers of lung maturation (SFTPC, SFTPB, SCGB3A2, ASCL1, FOXJ1, or SCGB1A1) (Supplemental Figure 6B). In the 3 remaining minor subgroups (SG1, 3, and 4; comprising predominantly NKX2-1–negative BU3 cells), we found differentially expressed genes suggestive of non-lung endoderm or undetermined identity. Gene sets most significantly correlated with SG1 and SG3 were consistent with hepatic lineages (Supplemental Figure 6B). Significance testing of SG2 versus SG3 demonstrated that CD47 was the most highly differentially expressed gene in SG2 (ranked by either P value or correlation with NKX2-1 expression; Supplemental Figure 6C), followed by IGFBP5, SFTA3, EIF1AY, LAMA3, CPM, SOX9, and LMO7 (Supplemental Figure 6C). LMO7 is a known target of FGF10 that is upregulated in early developing mouse lung epithelium (52), and NKX2-1, SFTA3, CPM, and SOX9 are all known to be enriched in developing mouse and human lung epithelia.

To determine whether key markers identified in our single-cell RNA-Seq or microarray analyses are expressed in the developing human lung epithelium in vivo, we analyzed available microarray data of human fetal lungs ranging from 53 to 154 days of gestation (53). Consistent with our PSC in vitro model system, we observed increasing in vivo expression with time of known lung differentiation markers (SFTPC, SFTPB, and LAMP3), absence at any time point of non-lung markers (APOA2 and CDX2), and early, unchanging expression of NKX2-1, CD47, NFIB, HOXA3, and JUN (Supplemental Figure 6D). In addition, we confirmed early developmental CD47 protein expression in NKX2-1+ epithelial cells in vivo by immunostaining week 10 human fetal lung (Supplemental Figure 6E).

Taken together, our results provided an improved understanding of the heterogeneity of iPSC-derived cells emerging with lung-directed differentiation, supported the utility of NKX2-1GFP+ sorting to deplete non-lung endodermal lineages that contribute to this heterogeneity, and suggested transcripts associated with NKX2-1+ cells in this in vitro model system.

Prospective isolation of iPSC-derived NKX2-1+ primordial lung progenitors by CD47hi cell sorting. Because our single-cell RNA-Seq profiles revealed that CD47 was the transcript in the genome most highly correlated with NKX2-1 (Figure 6D), we sought to determine whether NKX2-1+ primordial progenitor cells might be prospectively isolated based on cell surface protein expression of CD47 without the need for a GFP knockin reporter. Using both immunofluorescence microscopy as well as FACS of day 13–15 unsorted PSCs (C17, BU3, and RUES2 lines), we observed that the brightest CD47+ cells selectively coexpressed NKX2-1 nuclear protein as well as the NKX2-1GFP reporter (Figure 7, A and B and Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 7 Cell surface profiling and prospective isolation of iPSC-derived NKX2-1+ primordial lung progenitors by CD47hiC26lo cell sorting. (A) Day 15 iPSCs after lung-directed differentiation, immunostained for CD47 and NKX2-1 proteins (C17). Nuclei are counterstained with DAPI. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Flow cytometry dot plots of 4 cell surface markers identified in a screen of 243 surface markers on day 15 of lung-directed differentiation (C17); CD26 is depleted while CD47, ALCAM, MUC1, and CPM exhibit higher expression in the GFP+ population. (C) Schematic of experimental data for C, D, and E. Flow cytometry dot plots of live day 13 cells (BU3) indicates staining with isotype control antibodies (left panel) or antibodies against CD47 and CD26. Sort gates identify presorted cells (gray box) versus a CD47hiCD26lo population (red box) or a CD47lo population (black box) profiled in D and E. (D) Fold change of NKX2-1 mRNA (left graph, n = 4) in each indicated day 13 population, and SFTPC mRNA (right graph, n = 3) expression in the outgrowth of each indicated population on day 36 compared with day 0 iPSCs by RT-qPCR; 2(–ΔΔCT). Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by Student’s t test. (E) GFP expression quantified in each of the gates shown in C: day 13 presort = 62% NKX2-1GFP+; CD47hiCD26lo = 97% GFP+; CD47lo = 8% GFP+. Lower panel is FACS of day 36 outgrowth of each indicated day 13 sorted population: GFP+, CD47hiCD26lo versus CD47lo. (F) Phase contrast and fluorescence microscopy (GFP) of day 42 organoids derived from day 13 sorted GFP+, CD47hiCD26lo, and CD47lo populations from E. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Confocal microscopy of outgrowth organoids (C17), sorted on day 13 based on CD47hiCD26lo and analyzed on day 44 by coimmunostaining for NKX2-1 (green) and pro-SFTPC (purple). The individual panels for this merge image are contained in Supplemental Figure 7E. Scale bars: 25 μm.

In independent experiments we screened day 15 iPSC-derived NKX2-1GFP+ progenitors by FACS using a panel of 243 antibodies, validating that CD47 was in the top 4 cell surface markers most associated with GFP+ expression (Figure 7B). Notably, this screen also confirmed that: (a) NKX2-1GFP+ cells are EPCAM positive (Supplemental Figure 7A); (b) CPM, recently published as a marker of iPSC-derived NKX2-1+ cells (16) and highly associated with NKX2-1 in our single-cell RNA-Seq (Figure 6D), indeed costains most NKX2-1GFP+ cells (Figure 7B), although it is also associated with NKX2-1– hepatic cells (54) that emerge at low levels in this protocol (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figures 5B and 6D); and (c) ALCAM (CD166) and MUC1 (CD227) are 2 additional candidate markers that selectively identify NKX2-1GFP+ cells at this stage (Figure 7B). Importantly, our antibody screen also suggested CD26 as a negative-selection marker since the brightest CD26+ cells were lower in expression of the NKX2-1GFP reporter (Figure 7B). When sorting day 13–15 cells based solely on CD47hiCD26lo gating, we found significant enrichment for NKX2-1+ cells: 89% ± 4.1% of cells (mean ± SD; n = 11 runs) expressed NKX2-1 nuclear protein as well as the NKX2-1GFP reporter compared with CD47lo cells, which were depleted of NKX2-1 expression (Figure 7, C–F). These findings were validated for both human ESCs (RUES2) as well as multiple iPSC lines (C17, BU3, 100-3, RC202, and RC204; refs. 18, 19, 55 and data not shown), despite varying efficiencies of NKX2-1+ induction in any given differentiation run (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). For example, regardless of whether a line differentiated to lung with low or high efficiency (e.g., 13% vs. 56% NKX2-1+ in 3 separate runs for C17; or 50% for RUES2), in each case CD47hiCD26lo gating provided significant enrichment in NKX2-1+ cells (7-fold vs. 2-fold enrichment for C17 and 2-fold for RUES2), resulting in populations approximately 90% pure for NKX2-1 expression in each run. Furthermore, human ESCs or human iPSCs sorted solely on CD47hiCD26lo gating produced predominantly NKX2-1+ spheroids in 3D culture that expressed lung differentiation markers including pro-SFTPC protein and SFTPC mRNA at levels similar to those of sorted NKX2-1GFP+ cells (Figure 7, D and G).