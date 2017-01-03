Randomized trial of calcipotriol combined with 5-fluorouracil for skin cancer precursor immunotherapy

Mechanism of calcipotriol’s effect on skin cancer development. Previous studies have demonstrated that TSLP establishes a robust antitumor immunity against skin cancer development (1–3). We examined the efficacy of topical TSLP induction by calcipotriol (9, 10, 17) in blocking skin cancer development in a standard chemical skin carcinogenesis model in mice (18). Three times weekly application of calcipotriol to the back skin during skin cancer induction led to TSLP expression (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI89820DS1) and a significant delay in skin tumor development compared with EtOH (carrier) treatment in WT animals (P < 0.01; Figure 1A). In addition, significantly fewer tumors developed in the calcipotriol-treated mice (P < 0.05; Figure 1B), and the tumors that developed were significantly smaller than those of the EtOH-treated animals (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1B). Of note, calcipotriol did not protect TSLP receptor–deficient (Tslpr-deficient, referred to herein as TSLPR–/–) mice from skin cancer development (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1). These results demonstrate that topical calcipotriol treatment blocks skin cancer development by inducing TSLP expression in the skin.

Figure 1 Mechanistic studies on the TSLP-dependent antitumor effect of calcipotriol against skin carcinogenesis. (A and B) WT (TSLPR+/–) and TSLPR–/– sex-matched littermates were treated with the standard DMBA-TPA skin carcinogenesis protocol. Animals received calcipotriol (80 nmol) or EtOH (carrier only) on the back skin 3 times per week during the 15-week TPA treatment period (n ≥ 19 for each group). **P < 0.01, by log-rank test (A) and *P < 0.05 versus the WT plus EtOH group, by Student’s t test (B). (C) Scheme used to investigate the role of transient TSLP induction by calcipotriol in skin cancer development. Age- and sex-matched WT mice were treated on their back skin with the standard DMBA-TPA protocol. At the first sign of tumor development (week 5), the animals were randomized into 2 groups and received calcipotriol (80 nmol) or EtOH in their ears for 3 consecutive days. Thereafter, the animals continued to receive TPA biweekly and were analyzed at 15 weeks (n ≥ 4 for each group). (D) Serum TSLP levels after 3 days of topical treatment with calcipotriol versus EtOH. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (E) Number of tumors developed on each mouse after calcipotriol/EtOH treatment. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (F) Representative pictures of the tumor-bearing mice and average weight of the 7 largest tumors in each group. Scale bar: 1 cm.

Impact of transient TSLP induction by calcipotriol on skin carcinogenesis. To determine the efficacy of a short TSLP-inductive regimen for skin cancer treatment, we devised an experimental paradigm in which calcipotriol was applied as a short pulse during the initial phase of tumor development in DMBA-TPA–treated (7,12-dimethylbenz[α]anthracene–12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol-13-acetate–treated) animals (Figure 1C). In this study, calcipotriol was applied to the animals’ ears daily for 3 consecutive days at the time point when the first tumors started to appear on the back skin of the animals (Figure 1C). The short calcipotriol treatment regimen led to significantly elevated serum TSLP levels (P < 0.05; Figure 1D). The transient elevation in circulating TSLP levels led to a long-lasting antitumor effect in the animals’ back skin as shown by a significant reduction in new tumor formation and the growth arrest among the remaining tumors in the calcipotriol-treated animals compared with the EtOH-treated controls (P < 0.05; Figure 1, E and F). This discovery highlights the potential of calcipotriol as an effective and safe topical agent for skin cancer immunotherapy and prevention.

Clinical trial. To determine the efficacy of TSLP induction as a cancer immunotherapeutic approach in humans, we focused on the use of topical calcipotriol for the treatment of actinic keratosis. Calcipotriol is a well-tolerated topical medication for psoriasis (19). However, the low concentration of calcipotriol in the clinically available formulation (0.005% ointment) dampened its effect against skin cancer development in mice (Supplemental Figure 2). In addition, 0.005% calcipotriol monotherapy has shown modest efficacy in actinic keratosis clearance after a 12-week application, accompanied by a lack of inflammation at the treatment sites, suggesting the absence of immune activation with 0.005% calcipotriol alone (20). Therefore, we hypothesized that combining 0.005% calcipotriol ointment with 5% 5-FU cream would heighten the immune-activating potential of calcipotriol. 5-FU is the standard of care for field treatment of actinic keratosis (21). As a monotherapy, 5-FU is used twice daily for 2 to 4 weeks in order to be effective (21); however, a shorter duration of 5-FU treatment may still induce the immunostimulatory signals (22) needed to fully activate the adaptive immune cells responding to a lower dose of calcipotriol. Hence, in a randomized, double-blind clinical trial, we examined the efficacy and safety of treatment with 0.005% calcipotriol ointment (final concentration, 0.0025%) in combination with 5% 5-FU cream (final concentration, 2.5%), twice daily for 4 days, as a novel immunotherapeutic regimen for actinic keratosis.

Study population. Patients with actinic keratosis who met the eligibility criteria were referred to the study from several clinical sites within our academic center. A total of 132 patients (of 175 screened) were enrolled and underwent randomization (Figure 2). Sixty-five participants were randomized to receive calcipotriol plus 5-FU; all completed the study, but 1 participant was excluded from the final analysis due to a recent diagnosis of immunosuppression. Sixty-seven participants were randomized to receive Vaseline plus 5-FU; 66 completed the study, but 1 relocated and missed the final clinical visit (Figure 2). All the participants completed the treatment course and underwent clinical evaluation before treatment (day 0), immediately after treatment (day 5), and 8 weeks after treatment (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 CONSORT diagram of the clinical trial. Flow chart shows the number of patients who were screened, randomized into the treatment groups, completed the study, and included in the final analysis.

Demographics, skin type, clinical parameters, and amount of medication used per anatomical site were similar between the 2 groups (Table 1). All participants in the study had a history of cryotherapy. Nearly half of the participants also had a history of actinic keratosis field treatment in the past (Table 1). The median baseline number of actinic keratoses for all anatomical sites was 12 or more in both groups (Table 1).

Table 1 Demographic and baseline clinical characteristics of the trial participants

Study outcomes. Topical calcipotriol plus 5-FU combination versus Vaseline plus 5-FU twice-daily treatment for 4 days led to a mean reduction in the number of actinic keratoses of 87.8% versus 26.3% on the face, 76.4% versus 5.7% on the scalp, 68.8% versus 9.6% on the right upper extremity (RUE), and 79% versus 16.3% on the left upper extremity (LUE) by week 8 (P < 0.0001 for all anatomical sites; Figure 3). Interestingly, the only participant who was excluded from the final analysis due to immunosuppression belonged to the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group and showed a 19% reduction in the number of actinic keratoses on his face after treatment (red circle; Figure 3). The greater efficacy of calcipotriol plus 5-FU versus Vaseline plus 5-FU treatment in eliminating actinic keratoses remained highly significant after controlling for the baseline actinic keratosis count, age, and sex of the participants (P <0.0001 for all anatomical sites; Supplemental Figure 4). In addition, the anatomical site of the treatment did not impact the efficacy of calcipotriol plus 5-FU combination treatment in eliminating actinic keratoses (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 Reduction in the number of actinic keratoses by week 8 after treatment. Box-and-whisker plots demonstrate twice-daily application of calcipotriol plus 5-FU versus Vaseline plus 5-FU for 4 days efficacy in eliminating actinic keratoses (AKs) on the face, scalp, RUE, and LUE. P values were determined by Student’s t test. The percentage of reduction in the number of actinic keratoses for the participant who was excluded from the analysis due to immunosuppression is shown as a red circle on the face plot.

In the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group, 27% of participants had complete clearance of actinic keratoses on the face compared with 0% of participants in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 6). Participants in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group had 80%, 56%, 30%, and 56% partial clearance of actinic keratoses on the face, scalp, RUE, and LUE, respectively, compared with 0%, 0%, 4%, and 3% of participants in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group (P < 0.0001 for face, scalp, and LUE; P < 0.01 for RUE; Supplemental Figure 6). All participants in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group experienced a reduction in actinic keratosis counts on all their treated anatomical sites compared with 80%, 71%, 65%, and 77% on the face, scalp, RUE, and LUE, respectively, for participants in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group (P < 0. 01 for all anatomical sites; Supplemental Figure 6).

Although the primary and secondary endpoints of the study were focused on the elimination of the actinic keratoses, participants with hypertrophic actinic keratoses in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group experienced marked reductions in the size of their hypertrophic lesions after treatment (Supplemental Figure 7). Among the participants in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group who had a previous history of actinic keratosis field treatment, 82% found the current treatment to be more effective than their previous treatments compared with 11% of participants in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Table 1).

Skin reaction. The high efficacy of calcipotriol plus 5-FU treatment was associated with marked erythema centered around the actinic keratoses after treatment (day 5; Figure 4A). Grading the skin reaction using a clinical erythema scale (Supplemental Table 2) revealed a significantly higher erythema score among the participants in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group compared with those in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group for all the anatomical sites by day 5 (P < 0.0001 for face and scalp, P < 0.01 for RUE and LUE; Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 3). The extent and intensity of the erythema on color-normalized images from day 5 (Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 9A) revealed a significantly greater extent and intensity of erythema on the face and scalp in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU–treated group compared with the Vaseline plus 5-FU–treated group, with the forehead scoring the highest (Supplemental Figure 9B). According to the participants’ reporting at week 2, two distinct patterns of erythema resolution emerged: (a) worsening of the erythema after the end of the treatment, with its peak on days 10–11, accompanied by pealing of the affected skin before complete resolution (delayed pattern); and (b) a gradual resolution of erythema immediately after the end of the treatment (fast pattern; Supplemental Figure 10). Ninety-one percent of the participants in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU treatment group reported a delayed pattern of erythema resolution, while only 6% of the participants in the Vaseline plus 5-FU treatment group experienced delayed resolution of their skin erythema (P < 0.0001; Table 2). The only participant in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group who did not show any erythema on the face on day 5 (erythema score = 0) went on to develop significant erythema with exfoliation by day 11 (Supplemental Figure 11). All skin reactions, including the severe cases of erythema in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group, resolved around week 2 after the treatment (Supplemental Figures 11 and 12).

Figure 4 Photographs and clinical evaluation of skin reactions. (A) Representative photographs of the 4 anatomical sites treated with calcipotriol plus 5-FU versus Vaseline plus 5-FU. Photographs are of 8 participants before (day 0) and after treatment (day 5 and week 8). (B) Pie charts demonstrate the percentage of distribution of the participants’ erythema scores (defined in Supplemental Table 2) for the 4 treated anatomical sites in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU and Vaseline plus 5-FU groups immediately after treatment (day 5). P values were determined by Fisher’s exact test.

Adverse events. Consistent with the clinical erythema scores on day 5, a significantly higher percentage of the participants in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group reported skin redness during the treatment period (P < 0.0001; Table 2). In addition, 39% of the participants in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group experienced a burning sensation on the treated skin compared with 13% of the participants in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group (P < 0.001; Table 2). A similar percentage of participants in both groups reported scaling and itching of the treated skin during the 4-day treatment period (Table 2). No crusting or wounding was observed on the skin of the study participants, whereas such morbidities are common in response to 2 to 4 weeks of 5-FU cream treatment (Supplemental Figure 13) (21). No pain, scarring, oozing, vesiculation, pustulation, pigmentary changes, or skin infection was detected in the study participants. None of the study participants reported any systemic side effects.

Calcipotriol plus 5-FU induction of CD4+ T cell immunity against actinic keratosis. The severe erythema caused by calcipotriol plus 5-FU treatment was associated with a massive accumulation of lymphocytes at the sites of actinic keratosis and evidence of immune-mediated tumor rejection including lymphocyte exocytosis, epidermal spongiosis, and dyskeratosis (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 14). The majority of the lymphocytes infiltrating the lesions were CD4+ T cells, with a much smaller population of CD8+ T cells present (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figures 14 and 15). The lymphoid infiltrate largely lacked B cells, NK cells, neutrophils, mast cells, and eosinophils (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 15). Evaluation of the biopsied specimens before and after treatment by a dermatopathologist blinded to the treatment groups proved the histological evidence of actinic keratosis in the specimens and revealed that 6 of 21 lesions in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group showed a severe lesional epidermis rejection pattern following treatment that was absent (0 of 20) in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group (P = 0.03; Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 4). The inflammation in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU–treated actinic keratoses was notable for specifically targeting the sites of actinic damage, without involving the histologically normal adjacent epidermis. The mild-to-moderate inflammation found in a subgroup of actinic keratoses in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group was indistinguishable from the baseline immune infiltrate present in the untreated actinic keratoses (P = 0.4; Supplemental Table 4D).

Figure 5 Therapy-induced histological changes in actinic keratosis. (A) Histological images of the actinic keratoses after treatment (day 5) demonstrate the magnitude of actinic keratosis inflammation, including CD4+ and CD8+ T cell infiltration into the lesions in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU versus Vaseline plus 5-FU groups. Note the degree of dermal and epidermal immune infiltrate and epidermal spongiosis and dyskeratosis present in the H&E-stained images. Tissue staining was performed on adjacent sections, and representative images of actinic keratoses on all 4 anatomical sites are shown. (B) Pie charts show the percentage of distribution of the immune-mediated actinic keratosis rejection grades (defined in Supplemental Table 4) in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU (n = 21) and Vaseline plus 5-FU (n = 20) groups after treatment (day 5). The significant difference between the 2 treatment groups was independent of the anatomical site of the actinic keratoses. P value was determined by type III test of means in a mixed random effects ANOVA.

TSLP, HLA class II, and cellular stress signal synergism in mediating the immunotherapeutic effects of calcipotriol plus 5-FU against actinic keratosis. Calcipotriol plus 5-FU treatment induced TSLP expression in actinic keratosis keratinocytes (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 15) (11). Evaluation of TSLP protein levels across biopsy specimens in a blinded manner revealed that lesional keratinocytes in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group had significantly higher TSLP expression levels than did those in the Vaseline plus 5-FU group (P <0.0001, Supplemental Table 5). A large number of HLA-DP–DQ–DR+ antigen-presenting cells were present together with CD4+ T cells in calcipotriol plus 5-FU–treated lesions, including HAM-56+CD11c– dermal macrophages (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 15). HLA class II expression was also detectable on lesional keratinocytes, indicative of an immune rejection of actinic keratoses in the calcipotriol plus 5-FU group (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 16). Among chemotherapy-induced damage-associated molecular pattern molecules (HMGB1, S100A8 and S100A9, and IL1B) (23), cellular DNA damage sensors (IFNB1, MX1, and CXCL10) and surface stress signals (MICA, MICB, and ULBP1, -2, -3), the natural killer cell group 2D (NKG2D) ligand MICB was found to be significantly upregulated in actinic keratoses after calcipotriol plus 5-FU treatment (P = 0.0016, paired Student’s t test; Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 17).