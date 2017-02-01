Rapamycin-mediated mTOR inhibition uncouples HIV-1 latency reversal from cytokine-associated toxicity

To determine whether rapamycin affects HIV-1 transcription elicited by T cell activation, we treated purified rCD4s from infected individuals on suppressive cART with latency-reversing stimuli and quantitated changes in HIV-1 gene expression. This system more closely approximates the in vivo response than do latency models involving transformed cell lines or primary cells infected in vitro (8). Because the in vivo frequency of latently infected cells is low, large numbers of cells must be evaluated with sensitive assays for HIV-1 RNA. We treated aliquots of 5 × 106 purified rCD4s with T cell–activating stimuli in the presence of varying concentrations of immunosuppressants to determine the concentrations that blocked cytokine production without cellular toxicity. After 24 hours, intracellular HIV-1 mRNA was measured by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) using primers that detect all correctly polyadenylated HIV-1 transcripts (8). At concentrations as low as 50 nM, cyclosporin inhibited HIV-1 induction by αCD3/αCD28 (Figure 1B) and IL-2 release (Figure 1C). In sharp contrast, rapamycin did not produce a dose-dependent inhibition of reactivation of HIV-1 from latency even at concentrations as high as 5 μM, despite inhibiting IL-2 production at lower concentrations (Figure 1, B and C). Neither drug affected cell viability in the concentration range tested (Figure 1D).

Using dose-response data from the above experiments and published studies (14, 18), we compared the effects of cyclosporin and rapamycin in cells from patients on cART by treating 5 × 106 cells per condition with vehicle alone (DMSO), αCD3/αCD28 alone, or αCD3/αCD28 plus rapamycin or cyclosporin. HIV-1 mRNA levels increased significantly after treatment with αCD3/αCD28 alone for 24 hours (P = 0.048; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89552DS1). To account for substantial interpatient baseline variability, the data were normalized to DMSO control (Figure 2A). We observed no significant difference in HIV-1 RNA induction by αCD3/αCD28 with or without cotreatment with 5 μM rapamycin. However, cyclosporin significantly suppressed αCD3/αCD28–induced HIV-1 mRNA induction even at a 10-fold lower concentration (500 nM) (P = 0.003). To rule out effects of immunosuppressants on baseline HIV-1 transcription, we treated cells with vehicle alone (DMSO), rapamycin, cyclosporin, or αCD3/αCD28 for 24 hours. αCD3/αCD28 significantly increased HIV-1 mRNA transcripts (P = 0.008), while rapamycin or cyclosporin had no effect (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 2 Effects of immunosuppressants on αCD3/αCD28–mediated HIV-1 expression and proinflammatory cytokine release from infected rCD4s. (A) Relative amounts of induced HIV-1 mRNA shown as fold change relative to no stimulation (DMSO alone). All samples represent qRT-PCR measurements of cell associated RNA (CA-RNA) from rCD4s derived from infected individuals (n = 10). (B) Effect of immunosuppressants on αCD3/αCD28–induced rCD4 production of proinflammatory cytokine IL-2. Points represent supernatant samples from experiments described in A (n = 7). (C) Effect of immunosuppressants on αCD3/αCD28–induced TNF-α release (n = 7). (D) Effect of immunosuppressants on αCD3/αCD28–induced IFN-γ release (n = 7). (E) Effect of immunosuppressant cotreatment on T cell proliferation. Healthy donor PBMCs (n = 3) were stained with CFSE before stimulation. Data points are the average of duplicate experiment conditions. Two-tailed paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

We also examined supernatants from the cultures described in Figure 2A for proinflammatory cytokines. IL-2, TNF-α, and IFN-γ were induced at high levels in rCD4s, whereas other cytokines tested were not substantially produced after αCD3/αCD28 treatment. Cotreatment with αCD3/αCD28 and rapamycin significantly decreased release of IL-2, TNF-α, and IFN-γ compared with αCD3/αCD28 alone in these rCD4s (P = 0.0009, 0.0002, and 0.019, respectively; Figure 2, B–D). Cyclosporin treatment also significantly decreased production of these cytokines (IL-2, P = 0.001; TNF-α, P = 0.012; IFN-γ, P = 0.029). Cotreatment also inhibited production of IL-2, MCP-1, MIP-1α, IL-1β, MIP-β, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-6 by unfractionated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Rapamycin inhibited MIP-1α production by over 50% and all other measured cytokines by over 80% (Supplemental Figure 2B). This effect was not due to cellular toxicity (Supplemental Figure 3A).

We then measured the effect of each treatment on cell proliferation, another potential indicator of clinical toxicity, using a CFSE assay with healthy donor PBMCs. We treated 5 × 106 cells per condition with DMSO alone, αCD3/αCD28, or αCD3/αCD28 and rapamycin or cyclosporin for 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 3B). αCD3/αCD28 stimulation caused significant proliferation (P = 0.014) that was substantially inhibited by rapamycin and cyclosporin (P = 0.012 and 0.018, respectively) (Figure 2E).

αCD3/αCD28 treatment strongly induced activation marker expression on PBMCs from infected individuals after 24 hours. Cotreatment with rapamycin decreased expression of CD25 and PD-1 (P = 0.024 and 0.016), as did cyclosporin (CD25, P = 0.009, and PD-1, P = 0.004) (Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting that immunosuppressant treatment can downregulate chronic inflammation and T cell exhaustion, respectively. Together, these data demonstrate that rapamycin decouples latency reversal and cytokine production, allowing maximal HIV-1 induction while preventing toxic consequences of T cell activation. In contrast, cyclosporin was not suitable because of inhibition of HIV-1 gene expression.

We next tested the effect of rapamycin on a class of LRAs that may induce some level of immune activation: PKC agonists with and without HDACi (10, 11). Rapamycin did not affect HIV-1 mRNA induction by the PKC agonist bryostatin-1, the HDACi romidepsin, or the combination of these (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). A modest increase in HIV-1 mRNA was seen with bryostatin-1 or romidepsin alone compared with a more substantial induction by the combination, consistent with previous reports (8, 22). We also tested the release of cytokines suggested to be associated with bryostatin-1 administration in vivo (23). Similar to the robust inhibition of PBMC cytokine release induced by αCD3/αCD28 treatment seen above, IL-8 and MIP-1α were substantially (>50%) reduced by addition of rapamycin, whereas IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α were not significantly inhibited (Supplemental Figure 5C). In contrast to global immune activation by stimuli including αCD3/αCD28, it is unclear whether cytokine release is related to in vivo toxicity of bryostatin-1. However, these results demonstrate the potential for rapamycin to have a wide applicability to different latency-reversing approaches.

To further assess the feasibility of rapamycin use in cure strategies, we tested whether it affected CTL killing of infected CD4+ T cells using a previously described coculture system (detailed setup in Supplemental Figure 4 and ref. 24). Activated CD4+ T cells from infected donors were superinfected with an HIV-1 reporter virus expressing GFP (NL4-3-Δenv-GFP) and then cocultured at a 1:1 effector-to-target (E/T) ratio with autologous CD8+ T cells that had been prestimulated with a Gag peptide mixture and IL-2 for 6 days. For each patient, a decrease in GFP+ CD4+ cells was observed when infected CD4+ T cells were cocultured with prestimulated CD8+ T cells, compared with infected CD4+ T cells cultured alone. CD8+ T cells pretreated with IL-2 alone caused a less substantial reduction in GFP+ cells. Treating the infected CD4+ T cells with rapamycin for 24 hours before coculture did not prevent CTL killing, showing that epitope presentation by infected CD4+ T cells was not affected (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3D). We next tested whether rapamycin inhibited CTL killing of targets presenting HIV-1 epitopes using the above coculture system. Coculture with CD8+ T cells prestimulated with IL-2 plus Gag peptides caused significant elimination of GFP+ CD4+ T cells, compared with CD8+ T cells prestimulated with IL-2 alone (P = 0.047). Rapamycin added at the time of coculture did not affect CTL-mediated killing of infected CD4+ T cells, whereas cyclosporin had the expected inhibitory effect (P = 0.027) (Figure 3B). In addition, pretreatment of CD8+ T cells with rapamycin for 3 days before coculture had no effect on the killing of infected cells (Figure 3B). These findings are consistent with previous reports of the effect of these immunosuppressants on CTLs (20, 21).

Figure 3 Rapamycin treatment does not reduce CTL killing. (A) Rapamycin does not affect viral peptide production and presentation of epitopes to CTLs (n = 3). Activated CD4+ T cells were infected with NL4-3-Δenv-GFP and cultured in media alone, or with rapamycin for 24 hours before coculture. Infected CD4+ T cells were cocultured at a 1:1 E/T ratio with CD8+ T cells prestimulated with IL-2 alone or Gag and IL-2. After 72 hours, reduction in infected cells was measured by flow cytometry. (B) CTL-mediated killing of HIV-1–infected cells is impaired by the presence of cyclosporin, but not rapamycin (n = 8). As above, CD4+ T cells were infected with NL4-3-Δenv-GFP. Infected CD4+ T cells were cultured alone, or cocultured at a 1:1 E/T ratio with CD8+ T cells. As indicated, some CD8+ T cells were pretreated with rapamycin for 3 days before coculture, or cocultured in the presence of rapamycin or cyclosporin. Data points are the average of duplicate experiment conditions. Two-tailed paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance (*P < 0.05).

Overall, our results show that rapamycin inhibits cytokine release and cellular proliferation but does not affect HIV-1 latency reversal or CTL-mediated killing of HIV-1–infected cells. Interestingly, Stock et al. (17) reported that HIV-1–infected kidney transplant recipients who received rapamycin (sirolimus) for immunosuppression had lower levels of proviral DNA in PBMCs compared with HIV-1–infected transplant recipients who received cyclosporin or tacrolimus, both calcineurin inhibitors. We propose that the high levels of immune activation induced by transplantation (25) could reactivate expression of latent HIV-1. Our data indicate that HIV-1 transcription could occur in patients on rapamycin, allowing elimination of latently infected cells through viral cytopathic effects or cell-mediated cytotoxicity, leaving rapamycin recipients with a long-term reduction in HIV-1 DNA levels. In contrast, HIV-1 gene expression would be inhibited in individuals receiving calcineurin inhibitors including cyclosporin. This clinical finding suggests that our ex vivo results may be applicable to HIV-1–infected patients requiring solid-organ transplant.

In the search for effective approaches for reactivating latent HIV-1, T cell activation continues to be the standard for maximal transcriptional activation of latent proviruses. However, compounds that elicit T cell activation markers are often overlooked in favor of less effective LRAs. To avoid this compromise, we tested a latency reversal strategy that allows signaling downstream of TCR stimulation to effectively activate HIV-1 gene expression while controlling toxicity by cotreatment with the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin. We hypothesize that previously discarded strategies eliciting T cell activation could allow for effective reversal of HIV-1 latency in infected individuals on effective cART who are also treated with mTOR-inhibiting drugs such as rapamycin. These findings may allow an expansion in the repertoire of clinically relevant LRAs currently being investigated.