Epicardial YAP/TAZ orchestrate an immunosuppressive response following myocardial infarction

Plasmids. The IFN-γ firefly-luciferase construct was generated by subcloning of specific IFN-γ–specific promoter regions (chr10:118439048-118441048, mm10) into pGL4.27 (Promega). The TEAD reporter, 8xGTIIC, murine Yap, murine Taz, and dominant-negative human TEAD1 (dnTEAD) were all described previously (76).

Cell culture and luciferase assay. HEK293T cells were maintained at 37°C with 5% CO 2 in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin, and 1% glutamate and streptomycin. All transfections were completed using FuGENE 6 (Roche). Luciferase experiments included 250 ng IFN-γ firefly-luciferase reporter constructs, 80 ng Yap or Taz, 80 ng dnTEAD, and 75 ng pGL2-Basic-Renilla luciferase (Promega). All transfections maintained an equal concentration of total DNA with transfection of pCMV-Sport6 empty vector (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cellular extracts were collected 48 hours after transfection and used in a dual-luciferase assay (Promega). Firefly luciferase activity was normalized to Renilla activity. All experiments were performed in biological triplicate experiments. Statistical differences between samples were analyzed using a Student’s t test by comparing each value with empty vector control.

Histology, immunofluorescence, and ISH. Samples were harvested at the designated intervals after surgery, fixed overnight in 4% paraformaldehyde, and then dehydrated through an ethanol series. Samples were all paraffin embedded prior to sectioning. The following primary antibodies for immunofluorescence were used: anti-RFP (1:50; Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.; catalog 600-401-379); anti-Foxp3 (1:50; Ebioscience; catalog 14-5773-82); anti-WT1 (1:50; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.; catalog SC192); anti-YAP (1:200; Cell Signaling Technology; catalog 4912S); anti-TAZ (1:100; Cell Signaling Technology; catalog 4883); anti-CD3 (1:200; Abcam; catalog 16669); anti-CD4 (1:100; Abcam; catalog 25475); and anti-F4/80 (1:50; BioLegend; catalog 122601). RNAscope ISH was completed using a mouse IFN-γ probe according to the protocols provided by the manufacturer (Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.; catalog 311391).

RNA isolation, complementary DNA synthesis, and qRT-PCR. RNA was isolated from LV free wall tissue 3 days after LAD coronary ligation. cDNA was synthesized using the RT2 First Strand Kit (QIAGEN). qRT-PCR was performed in triplicate with RT2 SYBR Green ROX Mastermix (QIAGEN) using RT2 Profiler PCR Array plates for mouse innate and adaptive immune targets (QIAGEN; catalog 330231, PAMM-052ZC). Three biological replicate experiments were separately completed for each group.

ChIP. To examine YAP occupancy at the IFN-g promoter, chromatin was generated from three 100-mm dishes of HEK293T cells transfected with 800 ng of the full-length IFN-g -pGL4.27 reporter and 100 ng of murine WT YAP. Seventy-two hours after transfection, transfected cells were washed twice in cold PBS and cross-linked with 1% formaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature. Next, the reaction was quenched with the addition of 0.14 M glycine for 5 minutes at room temperature. Cells were collected in ice-cold PBS, centrifuged, and resuspended in SDS lysis buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 10 mM NaCl, 3 mM MgCl 2 , 1% NP-40, 1% SDS, 0.5% deoxycholic acid, and protease inhibitors). After a 10-minute incubation on ice, the chromatin was sheared using a BioRuptor sonicator (Diagenode). Chromatin (10 μg) was diluted in ChIP dilution buffer (16.7 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.1, 167 mM NaCl, 0.01% SDS, and 1.1% Triton-X-100) and incubated overnight at 4°C with 0.5 μg anti-YAP rabbit polyclonal antibody (Cell Signaling Technology; catalog 4912S) or control rabbit IgG (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.; catalog sc-2027). Protein G agarose beads were added to each reaction for 1 hour at 4°C. The agarose beads were washed once for 5 minutes with each of the following buffers: low-salt buffer, high-salt buffer, LiCl buffer, and TE buffer. Complexes were eluted in 200 μl elution buffer (1% SDS and 0.1 M NaHCO 3 ) at room temperature for 15 minutes. After the reversal of chromatin cross-linking, protein degradation, and DNA purification, samples were PCR amplified using primers for specific regions of the IFN-g promoter: fragment 1, forward: AACTAGGTACCAGACAGAGAAGGAAACTTTT; fragment 1, reverse: CTCAACTCGAGATTCCTCTGCCACTAAATAT; fragment 2, forward: GCGGCGGTACCTGAAACTCTTATTCATCATA; fragment 2, reverse: TATATCTCGAGCTTGGGCTTCTCAAACCAT; fragment 3, forward: ACTTAGGTACCAGTTTCCTTTTATTCAGCCG; fragment 3, reverse: ATATACTCGAGAGCCTGCACCTCTCT; negative control, forward: CATTAGGTACCTGCTGGGATTAAAGGTATGA; negative control, reverse: CCCGACTCGAGATACATAAGCATAAAGATTT.

Mice. All mice were maintained on a mixed genetic background. Yapfl/+ (77) and Tazfl/+ (27) alleles were genotyped as previously described. Wt1CreERT2/+ mice (Wt1tm2(cre/ERT2)Wtp/J) and R26tdTomato mice (B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm14(CAG-tdTomato)Hze/J) were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (strain numbers 010912 and 007914, respectively) and genotyped as previously described (78, 79).

For fate-mapping and rescue experiments, both mutant and control groups had the genotype Wt1CreERT2/+ Yapfl/fl Tazfl/fl R26Tomato/+. For fate mapping, both groups were induced with tamoxifen for 2 days prior to surgery, then control mice underwent sham surgery, while mutant mice underwent LAD ligation injury. For rescue experiments, all mice were induced with tamoxifen for 2 days prior to surgery and then underwent MI injury, followed by empty hydrogel treatment (control group) or IFN-γ gel treatment (treatment group). Following surgery, induction was completed with 2 additional days of tamoxifen treatment. For all other experiments, control mice had the genotype Yapfl/fl Tazfl/fl, and mutant mice had the genotype Wt1CreERT2/+ Yapfl/fl Tazfl/fl.

MI surgery. MI surgery was performed as previously described (80, 81). Briefly, adult mice aged 3–5 months were induced with tamoxifen (100 μg/g BW) by gavage 2 days before MI injury. After an adequate depth of anesthesia by inhalation of isoflurane (1%–3%) was attained, the neck and chest regions were shaved and antiseptic solution applied. The mouse was fixed in a supine position with tape, and toe-pinch reflexes were checked throughout surgery to monitor the depth of anesthesia. The tongue was retracted, and a 20-gauge i.v. catheter was inserted into the trachea. The catheter was then connected to the mouse ventilator (MiniVent Type 845; Harvard Apparatus) via the Y-shaped connector. Mice were ventilated with a tidal volume of 0.25 to 0.35 ml and a respiratory rate of 100 to 110 breaths per minute. Next, a left thoracotomy was performed by separating the fourth and fifth intercostal spaces to expose the heart. The pericardium was opened and the heart visualized by gentle retraction on the rib cage. The left LAD coronary artery was permanently ligated to induce MI using an 8-0 silk suture. Complete occlusion of the LAD was visually confirmed by rapid myocardial blanching as well as ST-segment elevation on continuous electrocardiography. The sham procedure was performed in an identical manner, with the exception that the occluding ligature was not tied. Surgical incisions were closed in 2 layers with a 4-0 suture. Mice underwent the completion of tamoxifen induction with i.p. injections (100 μg/g BW) for 2 days after MI injury. Daily postoperative care was provided until the time of tissue harvesting. Animals that died from the surgical procedure were excluded from both groups in the survival analyses.

Echocardiography. For echocardiographic assessment, animal preparation was similar to that outlined in previous reports (81, 82). Briefly, adult mice were anesthetized with inhalation of isoflurane (2.5%–3.0%) using a nose cone. Mice were placed on a warm board in the supine position to keep the body temperature around 37°C. The chest hair was removed using hair removal gel cream. The limbs were taped onto the metal electrocardiographic leads. Warm acoustic gel was applied to the scan field as a coupling medium.

Using a VisualSonics Vevo 2100 system and a 30-MHz transducer, M-mode images and real-time 2D B-mode cine loops of short- and long-axis views of the LV were acquired for cardiac structure and function assessment. Transmitral inflow Doppler spectra and tissue Doppler were recorded in an apical 4-chamber view for diastolic function assessments. Echocardiographic images were downloaded and analyzed off-line using VevoLab software (VisualSonics Inc.). At least 3 beats were measured and averaged for the interpretation of each given measurement. A single observer blinded to the experimental conditions as well as the histology results performed all image analyses.

Immune cell flow cytometry. Mediastinal lymph nodes and spleens were collected from mice immediately after harvesting whole hearts. Lymph node tissue was homogenized between the frosted regions of 2 glass slides in the presence of media for each mouse. Splenic tissue was homogenized using a 10-ml syringe in the presence of media for each mouse. Large particulate cell debris was filtered out of each suspension through a 70-μm mesh and slow-speed centrifugation. Red blood cells in the homogenate were then lysed at room temperature with an rbc lysis buffer for 10 minutes and resuspended in media for cell counting.

Prior to staining with the antibody master mix, a small aliquot of the homogenized cell suspension was stained with trypan blue to count the total number of live wbc using a hemocytometer. Subsequently, each major group of immune cells was quantitated using data collected on a FACSCanto cytometer (BD Biosciences) and analyzed by FlowJo software (Tree Star), with the following antigenic definition for each cell type: %B cells = single, live, CD19+; %CD4 = single, live, CD4+; %CD8 = single, live, CD8+; and %Treg = single, live, CD4+, CD25+, Foxp3+. The absolute number of cells was defined as the percentage of cell populations for each group defined multiplied by the total number of cells quantitated.

The antibody reagents anti-CD25 (PC61) and anti-CD19 (1D3) were purchased from BD Pharmingen and anti-Foxp3 (FJK-16s), anti-CD4 (RM4-5), and anti-CD8 (53-6.7) from eBioscience. Cells were stained with antibodies against surface antigens at 4°C for 20 minutes in PBS. Intracellular Foxp3 staining was performed with the Foxp3 Staining Buffer Set (eBioscience) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Quantification of cardiac Tregs. Sections from the coronary ligature to the cardiac apex for mutant and control mice were stained with CD3 and Foxp3, counterstained with a nuclear marker (DAPI), and examined under the microscope. The numbers of CD3+Foxp3+ cells were manually counted in the LV free wall region in each of 3 sections chosen at similar anatomic levels for each heart. Statistical differences between groups were evaluated with a Student’s t test.

Fibrosis image analysis. We quantified the amount of post-MI myocardial fibrosis in mutant and control mice using a color segmentation method in ImageJ (NIH) that has been previously described (83). Briefly, serial sections from the coronary ligature to the cardiac apex in mutant and control mice after MI were stained for Masson’s trichrome to mark fibrotic tissue. Five cross-sectional images for each heart were analyzed using a color threshold in ImageJ for blue myocardium only (scar tissue), followed by the total myocardium. Analysis was limited to the LV free wall. Statistical differences in the percentage of fibrosis were evaluated with a Student’s t test.

Hydrogel drug delivery. We performed rescue experiments on Wt1CreERT2/+ Yapfl/fl Tazfl/fl R26Tomato/+ mice using an HA polymer modified by hydroxyethyl methacrylate (HEMA-HA, 20% modification) to render it photopolymerizable and hydrolytically degradable (64). Hydrogel precursor solutions (25 μl per animal) consisted of HEMA-HA (6.0% weight) dissolved in a photoinitiator solution, as previously described (47), and contained either 1 μg recombinant IFN-γ (485-MI/CF; R&D Systems) or no drug. Each mouse underwent MI injury, and the hydrogel depot was subsequently formed onto the epicardial surface by application of the prepared precursor solution using a 28-gauge needle through the thoracotomy. Continual curing lamp exposure (Elipar 2500; 3M) was used throughout the solution application, with subsequent continued exposure for 2 minutes to allow for completion of hydrogel polymerization.

Statistics. Two-tailed Student’s t tests were used to evaluate differences between groups in all cases, except when comparing the Kaplan-Meier curves, for which a log-rank test was performed. All data represent the mean ± SD unless otherwise noted. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal work was performed using protocols approved by the IACUC of the University of Pennsylvania.