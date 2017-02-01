Selective antagonism of muscarinic receptors is neuroprotective in peripheral neuropathy

Muscarinic antagonists selective or specific for M 1 R enhance neurite outgrowth. A preliminary screen (summarized in Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI88321DS1; and previously described in ref. 28) identified pirenzepine, a selective M 1 R antagonist (29), as able to induce a dose-dependent (3 to 100 nM) increase of total neurite outgrowth from neurons derived from normal rats (Figure 1, A and B). This effect was mimicked by 30 nM VU0255035, a structurally dissimilar but also selective M 1 R antagonist (30) (Figure 1C). Selective antagonists of the M 2 R (gallamine, 1 μM), M 3 R (darafenacin, 1 μM) (31), or M 4 R (tropicamide, 1 μM) (32) had no effect on neurite outgrowth (Figure 1C). The muscarinic receptor agonist muscarine (10 μM) significantly inhibited neurite outgrowth, by approximately 50% (Figure 1D). As ACh also activates a variety of nicotinic receptor subtypes in neurons, we determined whether blockade of this signaling pathway also modulated neurite outgrowth. The broad-spectrum nicotinic antagonists hexamethonium (20 μM) and mecamylamine (50 μM) had no effect on neurite outgrowth (Figure 1D). Pirenzepine and VU0255035 are selective M 1 R antagonists, whereas the only specific antagonist of the M 1 R is muscarinic toxin 7 (MT7)(33). Concentrations of MT7 as low as 10 nM significantly augmented neurite outgrowth (Figure 1E). The capacity of adult sensory neurons to support cholinergic signaling was confirmed using fluo-4 loading and fluorescence video microscopy. Application of 50 μM muscarine caused an acute and transient increase of intracellular Ca2+ levels that was inhibited by prior exposure (2 minutes) to 1.0 μM pirenzepine or 0.1 μM atropine, a nonspecific antimuscarinic (Figure 1, F–H).

Figure 1 The M 1 R regulates neurite outgrowth from adult sensory neurons. (A) Neurons derived from normal rats were cultured for 24 hours and total neurite outgrowth presented as mean ± SEM of n = 7 replicate cultures. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 vs. 0 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. PZ, pirenzepine. (B) β-tubulin III–immunostained sensory neurons that were untreated (control) or treated with 1 μM pirenzepine for 24 hours. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Total neurite outgrowth when exposed to 1 μM pirenzepine, 30 nM VU0255035 (VU), 1 μM darafenacin (DA), 1 μM gallamine (GA), and 1 μM tropicamide (TR) or (D) 1 μM pirenzepine, 10 μM muscarine (MU), 20 μM hexamethonium (HX), and 50 μM mecamylamine (ME). Open circles indicate individual data points. C, control. (E) Dose-response curve for effect of MT7 on total neurite outgrowth. Data points represent mean ± SEM of n = 6–12 replicate cultures. Within an experiment, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (in E vs. untreated) or Tukey’s (in C and D) post-hoc test. Sensory neurons were loaded with fluo-4 and transient changes in intracellular calcium concentration were measured in response to (F) 50 μM muscarine (n = 54 neurons), (G) pretreated with 1 μM pirenzepine, then treated with muscarine (n = 69 neurons), and (H) pretreated with 0.1 μM atropine, then treated with muscarine (n = 78 neurons). Group mean ± SEM are shown.

Overexpression of M 1 R inhibits neurite outgrowth. We constructed a plasmid that overexpressed a full-length rat GFP-M 1 R fusion protein (Figure 2A). Adult sensory neurons transfected with this plasmid exhibited low levels of neurite outgrowth compared with neurons transfected with GFP alone (Figure 2, B–D). The bright-field images in Figure 2B show that GFP-expressing neurons exhibited extensive neurite outgrowth and that this was stunted by overexpression of GFP-M 1 R. Immunocytochemistry confirmed that neurite outgrowth was significantly suppressed in neurons overexpressing GFP-M 1 R (Figure 2, C and D). Diminished neurite outgrowth by neurons that overexpressed GFP-M 1 R was partially rescued by treatment with MT7 (100 nM) or pirenzepine (1 μM; Figure 2E). To further establish the specific role of the M 1 R, we next cultured sensory neurons from adult M 1 R-deficient mice (M 1 R-KO mice), having confirmed neuronal M 1 R expression in WT mice and lack thereof in M 1 R-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). Neurons from adult M 1 R-KO mice showed enhanced neurite outgrowth when maintained under a low- or medium-dose concentration of a cocktail of neurotrophic growth factors in the culture medium, compared with those from WT mice (Figure 2F). In the presence of high-dose concentrations of growth factors, the inhibitory effect of the M 1 R pathway was not observed.

Figure 2 Overexpression of GFP-M 1 R fusion protein inhibits neurite outgrowth. (A) Immunoblot showing expression of GFP-tagged M 1 R protein in DRG neurons. M 1 R cDNA was cloned in PEGFP-C1 vector and used for transient transfection of DRG neurons using Amaxa Nucleofection reagent. Cells were harvested 24 hours after transfection, and proteins were separated by SDS-PAGE, followed by immunoblotting using anti-GFP and anti-M 1 R antibodies. (B) Bright-field (BF) and fluorescence images showing expression of GFP and GFP-M 1 R in neurons. Note extensive growth in GFP- vs. GFP-M 1 R–overexpressing neuron. (C) Fluorescent and immunostained images showing expression of GFP-tagged M 1 R in DRG neurons. Neurons were immunostained for β-tubulin III. Neurons with coexpression of GFP-M 1 R and β-tubulin III exhibited reduced neurite outgrowth compared with neurons expressing GFP alone. Scale bars: 100 μm. Colocalization of GFP (green) and β-tubulin III (red) indicated by yellow. (D) Neurons were transfected with GFP or GFP-M 1 R plasmids and maintained in vitro for 48 hours and immunostained for β-tubulin III. Total neurite outgrowth is shown as mean + SEM of n = 51 neurons; open circles indicate individual data points. ****P < 0.0001, Student’s unpaired t test. (E) Cultures overexpressing GFP-M 1 R were treated with 100 nM MT7 or 1 μM pirenzepine for 48 hours. Total neurite outgrowth is shown as group median with n = 100 neurons. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 vs. control by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. Box and whisker plot where upper and lower limits of box indicate 75th and 25th percentiles, respectively. The middle lines show median, and error bars show maximum and minimum values. (F) WT (+/+) or M 1 R knockout (M 1 R-KO) mouse cultures were maintained for 48 hours in the presence of a low- (LD), medium- (MD), or high-dose (HD) neurotrophic factor cocktail. Total neurite outgrowth is shown as mean + SEM of n = 8 replicate cultures. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test.

As ACh was not a component of the culture media, we hypothesized that, under cell culture conditions, the M 1 R-mediated modulation of neurite outgrowth involved neuron-derived ACh. We confirmed that sensory neurons expressed the peripheral form of ChAT (25) (Supplemental Figure 3B) and ACh was detected in the culture medium from neurons grown at the same density as in all other experiments (16.52 ± 1.42 nmol/ml). Cultured neurons exhibited immunostaining for ChAT in perikarya, axons, and growth cones when using an antibody with selectivity for peripheral ChAT (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). We therefore propose that the cholinergic phenotype of isolated adult sensory neurons places a tonic constraint on neurite outgrowth via a mechanism involving sensory neuron-derived ACh and the M 1 R.

Muscarinic receptor blockade enhances mitochondrial function. Neuronal growth cones require optimal mitochondrial function to produce ATP for axon growth/plasticity, and sensory axons exhibit a high density of condensed organelles reflective of high ATP demand (5, 8, 34). Given the constraint on neurite outgrowth imposed by ACh, we investigated whether manipulation of cholinergic systems operating in peripheral sensory neurons altered mitochondrial regulatory pathways. We first measured the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of isolated adult sensory neurons to determine whether M 1 R inhibition directly affects neuronal respiration. Neurons derived from M 1 R-KO mice exhibited enhanced spare respiratory capacity compared with those from WT mice without any concurrent change in basal respiration, coupling efficiency, or respiratory control ratio (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A). This suggests that ongoing cholinergic signaling via the M 1 R constrains mitochondrial maximal respiratory capacity, which will restrict mitochondrial ATP generation under conditions of high demand.

Figure 3 M 1 R blockade augmented mitochondrial function and elevated neurite outgrowth via AMPK/PGC-1α. (A) DRG cultures from adult M 1 R-KO mice and WT mice. OCR per 1,000 neurons. Oligo, oligomycin; rot/AA, rotenone plus antimycin A. Arrows indicate time added. (B) Neurons from STZ-induced diabetic mice were maintained overnight and exposed to 100 nM MT7 or vehicle for 1 hour. (A and B) Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 4–5 replicate cultures. *P < 0.05 vs. WT or untreated diabetic mice by unpaired Student’s t test. Neurons from diabetic rats were exposed to 100 nM MT7 for various times. Blots for p-AMPK and p-ACC in C and D data normalized to total ERK (T-ERK). Data are shown as mean + SEM of n = 3 replicate cultures. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. time 0 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. (E) Reporter assay for PGC-1α in neurons from STZ-diabetic rats exposed to 10 μM VU0255035 or 100 nM MT7 for 1 hour. Data are shown as mean + SEM of n = 3 replicate cultures. *P < 0.05 vs. untreated cells (red bar) by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. Normalized to control plasmid, pGL3 (black bar). (F) Reporter activity for PGC-1α in neurons from STZ-diabetic rats exposed to 100 nM MT7 or 0.3 μM CC or in combination for 30 minutes. Untreated is shown as red bar. Data are shown as mean + SEM of n = 3 replicate cultures. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. (G–H) Total neurite outgrowth of neurons from diabetic rats transduced with adenovirus carrying dominant negative mutants of α1 (DN1) or α2 (DN2) subunits of AMPK. (H) Constitutively active α1 subunit of AMPK (Ad-CA-AMPK) expressed. Data are shown as mean + SEM of n = 3 replicate cultures. (G) **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1 -way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. (H) ***P < 0.05 by Student’s unpaired t test.

Neurons derived from STZ-induced diabetic rodents exhibited oxidative stress, reduced spare respiratory capacity, and when dissociated and placed in culture, impaired neurite outgrowth (4, 11, 35). Spare respiratory capacity was increased in these neurons by the M 1 R antagonists MT7 (100 nM, in STZ-mouse DRG culture) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4B), VU0255035 (10 μM, in STZ-rat DRG culture), or pirenzepine (1 μM, in STZ-mouse DRG culture) (Supplemental Figure 4D). Note that in all studies of neurons derived from STZ-induced diabetic rodents, the basal rate of respiration was not significantly different from that of age-matched controls. This confirms previous work from our laboratory and others (11, 36–38). Neurons derived from STZ-diabetic mice also exhibited enhanced neurite outgrowth when exposed to pirenzepine (1 μM) or MT7 (100 nM) (Supplemental Figure 4C), further illustrating the potential of antagonizing endogenous muscarinic receptor activity to overcome a disease phenotype.

M 1 R-selective antagonists activate the AMPK pathway to drive neurite outgrowth. A key pathway that senses cellular energy demands and modulates mitochondrial function is the AMPK and PGC-1α signaling axis (39). Exposure of sensory neurons derived from STZ-induced diabetic rats to 100 nM MT7 or 10 μM VU0255035 enhanced activation (phosphorylation) of AMPK and its endogenous substrate, acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4E). MT7, VU0255035, and pirenzepine also augmented luciferase reporter activity for PGC-1α, a downstream target of AMPK, when added to neurons derived from STZ-diabetic rats (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 4F). MT7 enhancement of PGC-1α was blocked by compound C (0.3 μM), a well-characterized pharmacological inhibitor of AMPK (Figure 3F). The mechanistic association between M 1 R regulation of AMPK activation and neurite outgrowth was confirmed using sensory neurons derived from STZ-induced diabetic rats transduced with adenovirus carrying dominant negative mutants of AMPKα1 and AMPKα2 subunits. Neurons overexpressing mutant AMPK did not show enhanced neurite outgrowth in response to 1 μM pirenzepine (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 4G), whereas overexpression of a constitutively active mutant of AMPK augmented neurite outgrowth (Figure 3H). Thus, ongoing activity of M 1 R and subsequent dampening of the AMPK/PGC-1α signaling axis restricted the capacity of sensory neurons to respond to increased energy demands such as those required to sustain neurite outgrowth.

M 1 R antagonism prevents and reverses indices of diabetic neuropathy in mice. Mitochondrial dysfunction is linked to the onset of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (2–4). We therefore tested the therapeutic potential of antagonizing muscarinic receptor–mediated suppression of mitochondrial function in diabetic mice, a model that reflects human diabetic neuropathy by developing loss of terminal regions of small sensory fibers and loss of sensorimotor function (40). We focused on pirenzepine as the test agent due to its well-characterized pharmacokinetics/dynamics, limited penetration of the blood-brain barrier, and history of safe clinical use for other indications (41). Pirenzepine did not alter disease severity, as body weight, plasma glucose, and HbA1c were unchanged (Supplemental Table 1). Analysis of expression of the M 1 R in the DRG of C57BL/6 mice with STZ-induced diabetes revealed no significant change in mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 5). Adult C57BL/6 mice with STZ-induced type 1 diabetes developed loss of paw IENF (illustrated in Supplemental Figure 6A) with concurrent thermal hypoalgesia, and both disorders were prevented by pirenzepine in a dose-dependent fashion (Figure 4A). Mice lacking the M 1 R had normal response times to paw heat stimulation and normal paw-skin IENF density when compared with WT mice (Figure 4B). Induction of diabetes in WT mice caused paw thermal hypoalgesia and depletion of IENF, whereas induction of diabetes in mice lacking the M 1 R was without effect on these parameters (Figure 4B). Importantly for potential clinical translation, the therapeutic capacity of pirenzepine extended to reversal of established neuropathy in mouse models of type 1 (STZ) and type 2 (db/db) diabetes (Figure 4, C, E, and F). Moreover, efficacy persisted for 5 to 9 weeks after cessation of treatment (Figure 4, D and E). The efficacy of pirenzepine was replicated by VU0255035, which also corrected loss of thermal sensation and IENF depletion without affecting disease severity in a mouse model of type 1 diabetes (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 4 M 1 R antagonism prevents and reverses diabetic sensory neuropathy. (A) Thermal response latency and paw skin IENF density in female C57BL/6 (Ctrl, control) and STZ-diabetic mice ± pirenzepine (0.1–10 mg/kg/d s.c.) after 4 weeks of diabetes. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 11–12. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 vs. control by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. (B) Thermal response latency and paw skin IENF density in WT and M 1 R-KO mice after 6 weeks (thermal response) or 12 weeks (IENF) of STZ-induced diabetes. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 3–7. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. WT by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. (C) Thermal response latency in Swiss Webster, STZ-diabetic, and STZ-diabetic mice with pirenzepine (10 mg/kg/day s.c.) from 14 weeks. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 8–10. ***P < 0.001 vs. control by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s post-hoc test. (D) Thermal response latency in female C57BL/6 mice, STZ-diabetic mice, and STZ-diabetic mice with pirenzepine (10 mg/kg/d s.c.) up to 8 weeks, when treatment was withdrawn. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 8–10. ***P < 0.001 vs. control by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s post-hoc test. Groups as indicated by key in C. (E) Paw IENF density in mice where thermal response latency shown in C (14 weeks and 21 weeks of diabetes) and D (8 weeks and 17 weeks of diabetes), normalized to IENF of control mice at same time. The mean − SEM of control mice at each time point defined lower limit of control group range, and mean + SEM of STZ-diabetic mice at each time point defined upper limit of diabetic group range. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 8–10. **P < 0.01 vs. start or cessation of treatment in same cohort by unpaired t test. (F) Paw thermal response latency in male C57BL/6 mice, db/db mice, and C57BL/6 or db/db mice with pirenzepine (10 mg/kg/d s.c.) from 12 weeks onwards. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 9–10. ***P < 0.001 vs. db/db by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s post-hoc test.

Pirenzepine-dependent recovery from diabetic neuropathy was associated with correction of mitochondrial dysfunction. Concurrent protection of mitochondria was confirmed by assays performed on sensory ganglia derived from diabetic rodents. Diabetes-induced defects in AMPK/PGC-1α, mitochondrial complex protein expression, and OCR were absent in pirenzepine-treated models of type 1 and type 2 diabetes (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). Furthermore, pirenzepine corrected the depression of respiratory chain complex I and IV activities in DRG obtained from the same diabetic animals (Figure 5C). These data establish the therapeutic potential of M 1 R antagonism against functional and structural indices of small fiber sensory neuropathy in diverse models of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in conjunction with protection of AMPK and mitochondrial activity in the sensory ganglia of such animals.

Figure 5 Pirenzepine augments AMPK/PGC-1α pathway gene expression and mitochondrial activity in STZ-diabetic mice. (A and B) DRG homogenates from animals reported in Figure 4, C and E (21-week time point), underwent Western blotting and were probed for p-AMPK (on Thr-172), T-AMPK, PGC-1α, NDUFS3 (complex I), and COX IV (complex IV). ERK was probed as a loading control. Data are calculated relative to T-ERK and expressed as mean ± SEM of n = 5–6/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. (C) DRG homogenates from the same study were analyzed for respiratory chain complex activities. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 8/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test.

M 1 R antagonism prevents diabetic neuropathy in other models. The ability of M 1 R antagonism to prevent loss of thermal sensation and IENF in mice extended to other indices of neuropathy measured in other species. Reduced large-fiber sensory nerve-conduction velocity (NCV) and increased sensitivity to light touch (Figure 6A) in female STZ-diabetic rats and progressive large-fiber motor nerve-conduction velocity (MNCV) slowing in male STZ-diabetic rats (Figure 6B) were prevented by pirenzepine without affecting disease severity (Supplemental Table 2). These findings demonstrate that efficacy of treatment with this M 1 R antagonist was not species, fiber type, or sex specific. Pirenzepine did not act as an acute antinociceptive agent or general sedative, as a single dose to otherwise untreated STZ-diabetic rats did not affect paw tactile responses (Supplemental Figure 7A) or motor function (Supplemental Figure 7B). However, pirenzepine treatment suppressed primary afferent-driven phase 1 activity during the paw formalin test in STZ-diabetic rats without altering the increased paw flinching during phase 2 (Figure 6C). As pirenzepine has poor CNS penetration (42), a peripheral mode of action against phase 1 activity in the formalin test may be suspected.

Figure 6 M 1 R antagonism prevents nerve-conduction deficits and tactile allodynia in diabetic neuropathy. (A) SNCV (left panel) and 50% paw withdrawal threshold (PWT, right panel) to von Frey filaments (right panel) in control female Sprague-Dawley rats (C), STZ-diabetic rats (STZ), and diabetic rats treated with pirenzepine at 10 mg/kg/d s.c. for the last given 24 hours before assay (STZ+PZ) after 8 weeks of diabetes. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 8–12/group. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 vs. control by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. (B) Time course of sciatic MNCV in male Wistar rats (open circles), STZ-diabetic rats (black circles), and STZ-diabetic rats treated with pirenzepine (5 mg/kg/d s.c.) for 8 weeks of diabetes (red squares). Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 5–8/group. ****P < 0.0001 vs. control by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. (C) Paw flinching in response to subdermal injection of 50 μl 0.5% formalin to the dorsal hind paw of female Sprague-Dawley rats (C), diabetic rats (STZ), and diabetic rats treated with pirenzepine (10 mg/kg/day s.c.) daily from onset of diabetes for 8 weeks and last given 24 hours before assay (STZ+PZ). Phase 1 represents the sum of flinches during minutes 1–2, 6–7, and 11–12, and phase 2 represents the sum of flinches during minutes 16–17, 21–22, 26–27, 31–32, 36–37, 41–42, 46–47, 51–52, 56–57, and 61–62 after paw formalin injection. Data are shown as mean + SEM of n = 8–11/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. STZ by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test.

M 1 R antagonists are neuroprotective in models of chemotherapy- and HIV-induced peripheral neuropathy. The neuroprotective effects of pirenzepine were not restricted to diabetic neuropathy. Dichloracetic acid (DCA) is a compound under investigation as a cancer treatment that causes dose-dependent peripheral neuropathy (43). The paw thermal hypoalgesia and loss of IENF that are indicative of degenerative neuropathy in mice following chronic exposure to DCA were prevented by pirenzepine (Figure 7A). Paw tactile allodynia and thermal hyperalgesia, indicative of painful neuropathy in mice exposed to the chemotherapeutic agent paclitaxel, were also prevented by treatment with pirenzepine (Figure 7B). To confirm that pirenzepine can have direct protective effects on peripheral neurons undergoing stress from exposure to chemotherapeutic agents, we isolated neurons from the DRG of normal rats and measured subsequent neurite outgrowth during exposure to the chemotherapeutic agent paclitaxel (0.3 μM) or oxaliplatin (3.0 μM). Reduced total neurite outgrowth induced by these agents was prevented by exposure to 1 to 10 μM pirenzepine (Figure 7, C and D). To extend our investigations to a model of HIV-associated neuropathy, we exposed adult DRG neurons in culture to the HIV envelope protein gp120, which causes direct axonal damage (44). The reduced neurite outgrowth from gp120-exposed DRG neurons was prevented by 1 μM pirenzepine (Figure 8A). Delivery of gp120 to the eye of normal mice daily for 5 weeks induced reduced nerve density in the corneal subbasal nerve plexus, as detected using noninvasive corneal confocal microscopy (Figure 8, B–E). Loss of corneal nerves was both prevented and reversed by concurrent topical application of the specific M 1 R antagonist MT7 (Figure 8F).

Figure 7 M 1 R antagonists are neuroprotective in models of CIPN. (A) Paw thermal response latency (left panel) and IENF profiles (right panel) in female Swiss Webster mice (C), DCA-exposed mice (DCA), and DCA-exposed mice treated with pirenzepine (10 mg/kg/d s.c. last given 24 hours before assay) for 8 weeks during DCA exposure (DCA+PZ). (B) Paw withdrawal threshold (left panel) and thermal response latency (right panel) in female Swiss Webster mice (C), paclitaxel-exposed mice (PX), and paclitaxel-exposed mice treated with pirenzepine (10 mg/kg/d s.c. for 4 weeks following the last paclitaxel exposure and last given 24 hours before assay; PX+PZ). Data in A–B are shown as group mean + SEM of n = 9–12/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 vs. control by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test. Neurite outgrowth in adult sensory neuron cultures exposed to (C) paclitaxel (0.3 μM) or (D) oxaliplatin (3 μM) for 1 day in the absence/presence of 1 μM (C) or 0.1–10 μM (D) pirenzepine. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 5–8 replicates/group. (C) **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. (D) *P < 0.05 vs. oxaliplatin alone by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-hoc test.