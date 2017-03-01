Transcription factor NFAT5 promotes macrophage survival in rheumatoid arthritis

Transcriptomic analysis of RA macrophages reveals NFAT5 to be a key TF. One of the most recognized features of RA is an increased number of synovial macrophages in the intimal and subintimal compartments (8) and that the number of these synovial macrophages correlates with RA activity and severity (10, 11). Also, macrophage depletion brings a resolution of chronic arthritis in both mouse and human systems (20, 21). However, a systematic analysis of the TFs or regulators as possible drivers of RA macrophage pathology has not been done. To address this, we first profiled the global expression of genes in synovial fluid macrophages from RA patients (RA-SF macrophages) and normal macrophages differentiated from peripheral CD14+ monocytes using the Illumina HumanRef-8 v3.0 microarray. As a result, we identified 1,913 DEGs comprising 1,015 upregulated and 898 downregulated genes with an FDR of less than 0.05 and a fold change of greater than 1.5 between RA-SF macrophages and normal macrophages using an integrative statistical method (Figure 1A). Subsequently, we investigated key TFs responsible for DEGs in RA-SF macrophages using a master regulator analysis algorithm (see Methods and Supplemental Methods). The algorithm computed the statistical significance of the overlap between the regulon of each TF and the DEGs in RA-SF macrophages. Among the 259 TFs, we identified 19 key TFs that had a P value of less than 0.05. Figure 1B shows the top 10 TFs including SP1, SPI1, NFAT5, NF-κB complexes (REL, RELB, RELA, and NFKB2), PPARG, TP53, and E2F4, which were ranked on the basis of their P values. Surprisingly, NFAT5 showed a more significant overlap between its regulon and DEGs in RA-SF macrophages than did TP53 and NF-κB complexes, suggesting that NFAT5 may be at least as significant as TP53 and NF-κB in regulating RA macrophage pathology.

Figure 1 Enhanced NFAT5 signature in RA synovial macrophages. (A) Heatmap displaying the differential expression patterns of 1,913 DEGs in CD14+ macrophages from RA-SF (n = 6) compared with normal macrophages (n = 2) differentiated from peripheral CD14+ monocytes. Red and green colors denote upregulation and downregulation, respectively. Mφ, macrophages. (B) Top 10 TFs enriched by up- and downregulated DEGs in RA synovial macrophages. (C) Venn diagram depicting the overlap between DEGs in synovial macrophages from RA patients and those in NFAT5-deficient RA synovial fibroblasts and human endothelial cells. P value indicates the significance of 302 overlapping DEGs, including 176 upregulated and 126 downregulated DEGs. Empirical hypothesis testing based on 100,000 random permutations was performed to determine the P value of the overlapping DEGs. (D) Cellular processes enriched by the DEGs in synovial macrophages from RA patients. Heatmap with violet color gradient represents the level of significance for each cellular process. Dark violet and bright violet refer to high (P < 0.01) and moderate (P < 0.05) enrichment, respectivel. The P values were determined by DAVID software using a hypergeometric test method. The bar graph on the right depicts the percentages of overlap between the DEGs associated with each cellular process and NFAT5 target genes. (E) Enhanced NFAT5 expression in RA synovial macrophages. Synovial macrophages were freshly isolated from synovial fluid of RA patients using anti-CD14 magnetic beads. Normal macrophages were differentiated from peripheral monocytes of healthy subjects. NFAT5 expression was determined by real-time PCR (n = 9), Western blot, and flow cytometric analyses. The gray plot in the flow cytometric graph indicates the isotype control in normal macrophages. NFAT5 mRNA expression is shown as a the fold increase relative to GAPDH mRNA. Data represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.005 versus normal macrophages, by Mann-Whitney U test.

To predict the pathologic significance of NFAT5 as a key TF in RA-SF macrophages, we compared the 1,913 DEGs in RA-SF macrophages with previously published data on RA patients’ synovial fibroblasts (RA-FLS) and HUVECs perturbed by NFAT5 downregulation via siRNA (22). Among the 1,493 NFAT5 target genes identified in RA-FLS and HUVECs, 302 DEGs overlapped with the 1,913 DEGs found in RA-SF macrophages (P < 0.00001) (Figure 1C). We further analyzed cellular processes enriched by the DEGs in RA-SF macrophages. Functional enrichment analysis revealed that leukocyte proliferation, cell-cycle regulation, apoptosis, cell death, actin cytoskeletal organization, and response to ROS were significantly enriched (P < 0.01) by the 1,015 DEGs upregulated in RA-SF macrophages (Figure 1D). Interestingly, the DEGs involved in the cell-cycle regulation, apoptosis, cell death, and proliferation overlapped with more than 25% of the NFAT5 target genes (blue bars in Figure 1D), suggesting that these are predominant cellular processes represented by the DEGs in RA macrophages and that NFAT5 controls the survival and proliferation of macrophages in patients with RA.

Indeed, NFAT5 expression was higher in RA-SF macrophages than in normal macrophages differentiated from peripheral CD14+ cells, as determined by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR), Western blotting, and flow cytometry (Figure 1E). We sought to determine which factors contribute to the enhanced NFAT5 expression in RA-SF macrophages. RA-SF macrophages are exposed to a number of proinflammatory cytokines, growth factors, and hypoxia (6). As shown in Figure 2A, macrophage-CSF (M-CSF), IL-1β, and the CoCl 2 hypoxic stimulus increased NFAT5 expression in peripheral CD14+ cells isolated from mononuclear cells of healthy controls. The M-CSF–induced increase in NFAT5 expression was related to the differentiation of monocytes into the M1 macrophage subset, since M1-polarizing stimuli (IFN-γ plus LPS), but not the M2-polarizing cytokine IL-4, synergistically increased NFAT5 expression in M-CSF–stimulated CD14+ cells (Figure 2B). Moreover, NFAT5 expression in RA macrophages also increased in response to the hypoxic stimulus CoCl 2 , hypoxia chamber treatment (O 2 <1%), or TLR4 ligation with LPS as determined by Western blotting and flow cytometry (Figure 2, C and D). Together, these data suggest that the proinflammatory cytokine IL-1β and M1-polarizing stimuli are responsible for NFAT5 upregulation in the course of differentiation of monocytes into macrophages in inflamed RA joints and that after differentiation, hypoxic conditions can further increase NFAT5 expression in activated macrophages.

Figure 2 Induction of NFAT5 expression in macrophages by M1 polarizing and hypoxic stimuli. (A) Increase in NFAT5 expression by IL-1β, M-CSF, and CoCl 2 . Peripheral blood CD14+ cells from healthy controls were stimulated with M-CSF (20 ng/ml), IL-1β (10 ng/ml), or TNF-α (10 ng/ml) for 48 hours. CoCl 2 was treated again for 6 hours after stimulation with M-CSF. NFAT5 expression was determined by Western blot and flow cytometric analyses. Data represent the mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 versus media only, by Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Increase in NFAT5 expression by M1-polarizing stimuli. Normal peripheral monocytes (CD14+ cells) were stimulated with M-CSF (20 ng/ml) for 48 hours and then stimulated again with IL-4 (20 ng/ml) or IFN-γ (20 ng/ml) plus LPS (100 ng/ml). NFAT5 expression was determined by Western blot analysis. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 versus M-CSF only, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C and D) Hypoxia-induced increase in NFAT5 expression in RA synovial macrophages. CD14+ macrophages were freshly isolated from RA-SF and stimulated with CoCl 2 or in the hypoxia chamber (O 2 <1%). NFAT5 expression was determined by Western blot analysis (C) after 24 hours and flow cytometric analysis (D) after 6 hours. Data are representative of 3 separate experiments.

NFAT5-regulated transcriptomes in macrophages. Given the microarray data analysis of RA macrophages (Figure 1, A–D), we wanted to test whether NFAT5 is essential for macrophage survival, apoptosis, and proliferation. To this end and for a better understanding of the role for NFAT5 in macrophage biology, we performed transcriptomic analysis of RAW 264.7 macrophages stably deficient in NFAT5 expression. To identify more reliable NFAT5 transcriptional targets, we used 2 strategies: a) stable knockdown (NFAT5 KD) of Nfat5 transcripts in RAW 264.7 cells using shRNA for Nfat5; and b) a decoy system (NFAT5 decoy) that inhibits NFAT5 binding to its promoter by stable transduction of the cells with oligonucleotides harboring the consensus sequence for NFAT5 target genes (23). By an integrative statistical method, we identified 2,205 and 2,014 DEGs in RAW 264.7 macrophages with NFAT5 KD and NFAT5 decoy, respectively (Figure 3A). Comparison of the DEGs showed that 87% of the genes were in common to both NFAT5-KD and NFAT5 decoy cells, indicating that our approach to repressing transcriptional activity of NFAT5 was reliable. We then selected 1,893 of the 1,958 genes that were regulated in the same direction (up- or downregulated) as transcriptional targets of NFAT5 in both conditions (Figure 3B). Cellular processes represented by the 1,893 genes were then categorized into 9 functional modules, which included translation, cell proliferation, DNA repair, RNA processing, mitochondrial processes, epigenetic regulation, transport, cell death, and ER stress (Figure 3C). Of note, cell proliferation and cell death were two of the most significant biologic processes functionally enriched by the DEGs, as determined by their enrichment scores (Figure 3C), suggesting that these are the predominant cellular processes regulated by NFAT5 in macrophages.

Figure 3 Molecular targets of NFAT5 involving RAW 264.7 macrophage survival and proliferation. (A–C) Comparative analysis of the transcriptomes in RAW 264.7 macrophages with NFAT5 shRNA (n = 3), control shRNA (n = 3), and NFAT5 decoy oligonucleotides (n = 3). Global gene expressions profiles were determined using the Illumina MouseWG-6 v2.0 array platform. (A) Venn diagram illustrates the overlap between DEGs in macrophages stably transfected with NFAT5 shRNA (NFAT5 KD) and those transduced stably with NFAT5 decoy oligonucleotides (TGGAAAATTACCG, NFAT5 decoy). (B) Heatmap showing differential expression patterns of 2,261 DEGs in NFAT5 KD and the NFAT5 decoy compared with the corresponding controls. (C) Cellular processes enriched by 1,074 (Down) and 819 (Up) DEGs in the same direction between NFAT5 KD and the NFAT5 decoy. Significantly enriched processes for common DEGs were scored with respect to the P value obtained. Selected processes were grouped into 9 functional classes on the basis of the similarity of gene ontology terms defined by the kappa score. The color gradient on the right represents the enrichment score defined as –log 10 (P value). Enrichment scores are displayed in a violet color gradient: dark violet (P < 0.01), bright violet (P < 0.05), and white (P > 0.05). The significance of the enrichment was determined using a hypergeometric test. (D) Network model describing the functional modules, which are functionally aggregated with the DEGs associated with cell proliferation, apoptosis, and survival. Node color represents upregulated (red) and downregulated (turquoise) gene expression in NFAT5 KD and the NFAT5 decoy compared with control. Gray lines indicate interactions between 2 genes. Expression levels of the genes marked with an asterisk were confirmed by real-time PCR in Figure 3E. (E) mRNA expression levels of representative NFAT5-regulated genes involved in cell survival, proliferation, and apoptosis in NFAT5 KD RAW 264.7 macrophages (upper panel) and NFAT5 shRNA–transfected human macrophages (lower panel), as determined by real-time PCR. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments performed in duplicate.

We focused on macrophage survival and proliferation as the major biological processes regulated by NFAT5. Biological networks delineating key cellular processes are essential to understanding the function of a gene at the molecular level (19). Thus, we integrated NFAT5-dependent modules involving DNA repair, cell-cycle regulation, survival, death, and proliferation and then reconstructed a molecular network representing these processes (Figure 3D). Next, we selected 10 representative genes from NFAT5-regulated DEGs and validated their differential expression using qRT-PCR. As shown in Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI87880DS1), the expression levels of Cd74, Sod2, Ccl2, Bop1, Cdkn2d, and Ran mRNA, which are involved in cell-cycle regulation, survival, and proliferation (24–28), were decreased in NFAT5-deficient RAW 264.7 cells when compared with levels in control vector–transfected cells. In contrast, the expression levels of Dap3, Fas, Stk3, and Tiam1 mRNA, which promote apoptotic death (13, 29–31), were increased in the same cells. Moreover, the same relative changes in RNA message levels were observed in NFAT5-deficient (via shRNA) CD14+ macrophages from human subjects as those in NFAT5-deficient RAW 264.7 cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 1). Collectively, these data support the view that NFAT5 may control the survival and proliferation of macrophages.

NFAT5 is required for macrophage survival and proliferation. To verify the hypothesis on NFAT5 regulation of macrophage survival and proliferation, we performed flow cytometric analysis and an MTT (tetrazolium) assay of NFAT5-deficient RAW 264.7 macrophages. As shown in Figure 4A, NFAT5-KD RAW 264.7 macrophages treated with cycloheximide (CHX) for 24 hours showed an increase in the frequency of FITC–annexin V+ and/or propidium iodide+ (PI+) cells on flow cytometric analysis as compared with the control cells. The frequency of annexin V+ and/or PI+ cells induced by thapsigargin (TG) and sodium nitroprusside (SNP) was also higher in NFAT5-KD RAW 264.7 macrophages than in control vector–transfected cells (Figure 4B), indicating that NFAT5 deficiency renders RAW 264.7 macrophages more susceptible to TG- or SNP-induced apoptosis. In parallel, when treated with SNP, NFAT5-KD RAW 264.7 macrophages showed a decrease in antiapoptotic BCL-2 expression and an increase in proapoptotic caspase 8 expression compared with expression levels seen in controls cells (Supplemental Figure 1A). The starvation-, CHX-, or TG-induced increase in cleaved caspase 8 expression was also greater in NFAT5-KD cells than in control cells (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). Moreover, cell viability, as determined by MTT assay, was significantly lower in NFAT5-deficient RAW 264.7 macrophages (in both NFAT5-KD and NFAT5 decoy cells) in the presence of CHX, SNP, or TG than in control cells (Figure 4C), indicating that NFAT5 controls the survival of RAW 264.7 macrophages and that, with reduced NFAT5 activity, they are more susceptible to apoptosis.

Figure 4 NFAT5 regulates the survival and proliferation of RAW 264.7 macrophages. (A) Increased apoptotic death in NFAT5-deficient RAW 264.7 macrophages. The degree of apoptosis was assessed in NFAT5 shRNA–transfected (NFAT5 KD) RAW 264.7 macrophages versus control vector–transfected cells (Control) 24 hours after treatment with CHX (0.5 μg/ml), TG (100 nM), or SNP (100 μM) using flow cytometry for FITC–annexin V and PI. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B and C) Decreased viability of NFAT5-deficient RAW 264.7 macrophages. NFAT5 KD RAW 264.7 macrophages (1 × 105 cells) were treated with CHX (0–4 μg/ml), SNP (0–1,200 μM), or TG (0–500 nM) for 24 hours. RAW 264.7 macrophages stably transduced with the NFAT5 decoy were treated with CHX (0.5 μg/ml), SNP (1.2 mM), or TG (16 nM) for 24 hours. Cell viability was determined by MTT assay. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus control vector–transfected RAW 264.7 cells, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. (D and E) Reduction of RAW 264.7 cell proliferation due to NFAT5 deficiency. RAW 264.7 macrophages (1 × 104 cells) stably transfected with NFAT5 shRNA (NFAT5 KD) or stably transduced with NFAT5 decoy were cultured for 96 hours in RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS. Viable cells were manually counted after trypan blue staining (D). Cell proliferation was determined by BrdU assay following a 12- or 24-hour incubation with 10% FBS (E). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001 versus control vector–transfected cells, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test.

Compared with control cells, the number of viable cells assessed by trypan blue exclusion was significantly reduced for NFAT5-deficient RAW 264.7 macrophages, with a reduction of approximately 25% to 30% over a 96-hour culture period (Figure 4D). The proliferation of RAW 264.7 macrophages was decreased in the NFAT5-KD or the NFAT5 decoy cells, as determined by a BrdU incorporation assay (Figure 4E), suggesting that NFAT5 deficiency reduced the proliferation of RAW 264.7 macrophages.

To demonstrate whether primary macrophages are controlled by NFAT5 in a manner similar to that seen with RAW 264.7 macrophages, we investigated the effect of NFAT5 deficiency on the apoptosis and survival of murine peritoneal macrophages. Since complete NFAT5 deficiency is developmentally lethal, we used a line of mice heterozygous for NFAT5 [referred to hereafter as Nfat5+/– mice] with an inactive allele (32). The heterozygotes displayed haploinsufficiency of Nfat5 mRNA and protein expression in many tissues and cells, including macrophages (data not shown and ref. 32). As expected, apoptotic cell death induced by CHX, SNP, or TG, as assessed by follow cytometry, was substantially higher in Nfat5+/– macrophages than in WT (Nfat5+/+)macrophages (Supplemental Figure 2). Moreover, the mean annexin V fluorescence intensity was significantly higher in splenic macrophages from Nfat5+/– mice than in those from Nfat5+/+ mice, as determined 6 days after incubation (Figure 5A). The extent of apoptotic death induced by the CoCl 2 hypoxic stimulus was also higher in splenic Nfat5+/– macrophages (Figure 5B), confirming that NFAT5 insufficiency promotes apoptosis of primary macrophages. In parallel, macrophage survival under serum-free (starvation) conditions was significantly lower in Nfat5+/– macrophages than in Nfat5+/+ macrophages, as measured by MTT assay (Figure 5C). Additionally, the number of cells stimulated with 10% FBS for 48 hours was significantly reduced in Nfat5+/– macrophages (Figure 5D). The extent of BrdU incorporation was also lower in Nfat5+/– macrophages than in Nfat5+/+ macrophages (Figure 5E), which suggests that NFAT5 is involved in the proliferation of primary mouse macrophages. Moreover, the NFAT5-mediated deficiency in macrophage survival and proliferation was reproduced in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) isolated from Nfat5+/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, these results demonstrate that NFAT5 is required for the survival and proliferation of RAW 264.7 and primary macrophages.

Figure 5 Decrease in survival and proliferation of primary mouse macrophages due to NFAT5 deficiency. (A and B) Increased apoptosis in primary macrophages due to NFAT5 haploinsufficiency. Splenic macrophages (2 × 105 cells) from WT Nfat5+/+ and Nfat5+/– mice were obtained 24 hours after i.p. injection of LPS (10 mg/kg) and were cultured in RPMI containing 10% FBS for 4 and 6 days (A) or in the presence of CoCl 2 (100 μM) for 2 days (B). The extent of apoptotic death was determined by flow cytometry for annexin V and by MTT assay. *P < 0.05 versus WT Nfat5+/+ macrophages, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Starvation-induced cell death in Nfat5+/+ versus Nfat5+/– mice, as determined by MTT assay. *P < 0.05 versus Nfat5+/+ macrophages, by Mann-Whitney U test. (D and E) Decreased proliferation of primary macrophages due to NFAT5 insufficiency. Thioglycollate peritoneal macrophages (1 × 105 cells) fromNfat5+/+ and Nfat5+/– mice were stimulated with RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS. Cell proliferation was determined by MTT assay (D) or BrdU assay (E) after a 24- and 48-hour incubation. *P < 0.05 versus Nfat5+/+ macrophages, by Mann-Whitney U test. Data in B–E were compiled from 2 experiments (n = 4 mice per group).

The NFAT5 target CCL2 is necessary for RA macrophage survival. We performed our next experiment to validate whether NFAT5 actually controls the survival of RA macrophages and, if so, to determine which target genes of NFAT5 are predominantly involved in this process. To this end, we first performed qRT-PCR analysis for the representative NFAT5-regulated genes shown in Figure 3E in independent RA-SF macrophage samples. In sharp contrast to NFAT5-deficient conditions, CD74, SOD2, and CCL2 mRNA expression was increased in RA-SF macrophages, whereas APAF1, DAP3, STK3, and FAS mRNA expression was decreased in the same cells (Figure 6A). In particular, CCL2 was the most highly expressed gene among the 10 NFAT5 target genes in RA-SF macrophages (Figure 6A), with a 76.3-fold higher mean level of CCL2 mRNA detected in RA macrophages than in normal macrophages.

Figure 6 The NFAT5 target CCL2 prevents apoptotic death of RA macrophages. (A) mRNA expression levels of representative NFAT5-regulated genes involved in cell survival, proliferation, and apoptosis in RA-SF macrophages (n = 8) compared with normal macrophages (n = 8), as determined by real-time PCR and presented according to fold change. (B and C) Increased CCL2 expression in CD14+ cells in response to NFAT5-inducing stimuli. Peripheral blood CD14+ cells (1 × 106 cells) from healthy controls (n = 6) were stimulated with M-CSF (20 ng/ml), IL-1β (10 ng/ml), and LPS (100 ng/ml) for 12 hours (B) or 24 hours (C). CCL2 expression in the culture supernatants was determined by ELISA (B) and intracellular flow cytometry (C). (D) NFAT5 expression in CCL2+ versus CCL2– subpopulations of RA-SF macrophages (n = 3), as determined by flow cytometry. Gates for the CCL2+ or CCL2– cells are shown in the flow cytometric dot plot. Histogram shows the difference in NFAT5 expression according to CCL2 positivity. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. (E) Decreased CCL2 secretion by NFAT5-deficient human macrophages. Peripheral CD14+ cells (1 × 106 cells, n = 4) were stimulated with M-CSF for 24 hours and then transfected with NFAT5 shRNA or control shRNA for a further 24 hours. CCL2 levels in the culture supernatants were measured by ELISA (bar graph) and were also assessed by flow cytometry (flow cytometric dot plot) in macrophages 24 hours after stimulation with 10 ng/ml LPS. (F) Effect of CCL2 on NFAT5-dependent apoptosis of RA-SF macrophages. RA-SF macrophages (2 × 105 cells) were transfected with NFAT5 shRNA or control shRNA for 24 hours. The cells were then cultured in the presence or absence of 100 ng/ml recombinant CCL2 (rCCL2) (n = 5) for 24 hours. The extent of apoptosis was determined by flow cytometry for annexin V. Bar graphs in A–F represent the mean ± SD. (A) *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001 versus normal macrophages, by Mann-Whitney U test. (B and C) **P < 0.001 versus media only, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. (D, E, and F) *P < 0.05 between groups, by Mann-Whitney U test. FSC, forward scatter; SSC, side scatter.

CCL2 promotes the survival of human CD11b+ peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (24). To predict the role of CCL2 in the survival of RA macrophages, we reconstructed a CCL2-centered network using the DEGs in RA-SF macrophages. Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 2 illustrate significant interactions among the first neighbors of CCL2 that are associated with cell proliferation, survival, and antiapoptosis (P < 0.00001), which suggests a CCL2-dependent regulation of RA macrophage survival. In support of this observation, expression of CD44 and OLR1, the first neighbors of CCL2, was significantly higher in CCL2+ macrophages than in CCL2– macrophages in RA-SF, as determined by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4B). Thus, we postulated that CCL2 is secreted by RA macrophages in an NFAT5-dependent manner and contributes to RA macrophage survival in an autocrine and paracrine manner.

To explore this hypothesis, we first determined CCL2 expression levels in human monocytes stimulated with proinflammatory cytokines and LPS. As reported previously (2, 22), we found that NFAT5-inducing stimuli, including M-CSF, IL-1β, and LPS, could upregulate the expression of CCL2 in normal peripheral CD14+ cells as determined by ELISA and flow cytometry (Figure 6, B and C). Interestingly, CCL2+ RA macrophages had higher levels of NFAT5 than did CCL2– RA macrophages (Figure 6D). Double immunofluorescence staining of RA synovium also revealed the coexpression of NFAT5 and CCL2 in CD14+ macrophages, however, NFAT5– macrophages only weakly expressed CCL2 (Supplemental Figure 5). Moreover, NFAF5 KD with shRNAs using a lentiviral system resulted in a significant decrease in CCL2 secretion by normal macrophages (Figure 6E); a reduction of CCL2 secretion was also seen in NFAT5-deficient RAW 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6A). Collectively, these observations suggest that CCL2 is produced by RA macrophages via an NFAT5-dependent pathway upon TLR4 ligation and proinflammatory cytokine stimulation. To investigate whether NFAT5 promotes RA macrophage survival via CCL2 secretion, we performed annexin V staining of RA-SF macrophages in the presence of exogenous CCL2 after transfection of NFAT5 shRNA using a lentiviral system. As shown in Figure 6F, NFAT5 shRNA significantly increased the mean intensity of annexin V+ cells as compared with control (scrambled) shRNA, which was completely recovered by the addition of recombinant CCL2.

To exclude the off-target effects of shRNA on NFAT5, we used primary macrophages from Nfat5+/– mice. We isolated macrophages from splenic cells activated with LPS in vivo or from peritoneal cells stimulated with thioglycollate in vivo and tested whether NFAT5 regulates macrophage survival via CCL2. When stimulated with LPS for 24 hours, Nfat5+/– macrophages produced significantly lower levels of CCL2 than did WT Nfat5+/+ macrophages (Figure 7A). Next, thioglycollate-peritoneal macrophages or splenic F4/80+ macrophages from Nfat5+/+ mice were exposed to anti-CCL2–neutralizing Ab, and their cell viability was examined. The results showed that macrophages (peritoneal and splenic) treated with anti-CCL2–neutralizing Ab displayed an increase in apoptosis (Figure 7B) and a decrease in cell viability (Figure 7C) as compared with vehicle-treated cells. Conversely, the addition of recombinant CCL2 restored apoptosis of Nfat5+/– splenic macrophages (Figure 7D), while the same concentration of recombinant IL-6 or TNF-α failed to do so (data not shown). Taken together, these data suggest that NFAT5 promotes macrophage survival by inducing CCL2 production in human and murine systems.

Figure 7 NFAT5 promotes the survival of primary mouse macrophages by inducing CCL2 secretion. (A) CCL2 secretion by macrophages from WT Nfat5+/+ and Nfat5+/– mice. Peritoneal macrophages (1 × 105 cells) were isolated 96 hours after i.p. injection of thioglycollate and then stimulated with LPS (100 ng/ml) for 24 hours. CCL2 concentrations in the culture supernatants were measured by ELISA. Data were compiled from 2 experiments (n = 4 mice per group) and are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Increased apoptosis of splenic macrophages in response to anti-CCL2 Ab. Splenic macrophages (2 × 105 cells) from Nfat5+/+ mice were treated with anti-CCL2–neutralizing Ab (5 μg/ml) for 48 hours. The degree of apoptosis was determined by flow cytometry for annexin V. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments (n = 6 per group). *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Reduced proliferation of thioglycollate macrophages in response to anti-CCL2 Ab. Thioglycollate peritoneal macrophages (1 × 105 cells) from Nfat5+/+ mice were stimulated with 10% FBS for 48 hours in the presence or absence of anti-CCL2 Ab (5 μg/ml). Cell viability was assessed by MTT assay. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments (n = 6 per group). *P < 0.05 between groups at each time point, by Mann-Whitney U test. (D) CCL2 restored apoptosis of Nfat5+/– macrophages. Splenic F4/80+ macrophages (2 × 105 cells) from Nfat5+/– mice were treated with recombinant CCL2 (200 ng/ml) for 6 days. Apoptosis was assessed by flow cytometry for annexin V. Data were compiled from 2 experiments (n = 4 mice per group). *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test.

RA peripheral monocytes show increased survival but decreased apoptotic death. Monocytes derived from progenitors in bone marrow are an important source of synovial-resident macrophages (33), and recent evidence suggests that self-renewal macrophages give rise to another origin of many tissue-resident macrophages (33). It is believed, however, that resident macrophages do not recirculate into the periphery. Since RA is a systemic disease, we wondered a) whether RA peripheral monocytes show increased survival but decreased apoptotic death, like RA-SF macrophages and b) whether they reflect RA-SF macrophages when cell survival and proliferation as well as NFAT5 and CCL2 expression are simultaneously assessed in peripheral monocytes and synovial macrophages of RA patients. We found that expression levels of both NFAT5 and CCL2 were significantly higher in matched RA-SF CD14+ cells than in peripheral CD14+ cells, which were collected at the same time (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 6B). Very interestingly, NFAT5 expression in matched synovial CD14+ cells correlated well with that detected in simultaneously obtained peripheral monocytes (Figure 8B), thus suggesting that NFAT5 positivity in RA-SF macrophages, in part, comes from the peripheral NFAT5hi monocytes. In addition, the frequency of CD14+ cells in PBMCs correlated well with that of paired synovial fluid mononuclear cells (SFMCs) in patients with RA (Figure 8C), and the mean level of CD14+ cells was 2-fold higher in RA patients than in healthy controls (Figure 8D). In parallel, when cultured in RPMI 1640 media with 10% FBS for 96 hours, the frequency of peripheral CD14+ cells was significantly higher in RA patients than in healthy controls (Figure 8E). Moreover, peripheral monocytes from patients with RA showed a lesser degree of apoptotic death than did those from healthy controls when cultured for 96 hours (Figure 8, F and G). Basal levels of apoptosis also were significantly lower in peripheral CD14+ monocytes from RA patients than in those from healthy controls (Figure 8H). Similar to the data on synovial CD14+ cells (Figure 6D), NFAT5 mRNA expression in peripheral CD14+ cells correlated well CCL2 mRNA expression (Figure 8I). Collectively, these observations suggest that peripheral monocyte numbers are increased in patients with RA and show apoptotic resistance and increased survival, which might be associated with increased expression of NFAT5.

Figure 8 Peripheral CD14+ cells from RA patients are resistant to apoptotic death. (A and B) Comparison of NFAT5 expression levels in CD14+ cells between PBMCs and SFMCs from patients with RA (n = 6) (cells were obtained simultaneously). (C) Correlation of CD14+ cell frequencies between paired SFMCs and PBMCs from patients with RA, as assessed by flow cytometry. (D) Increase in the proportion of CD14+ cells in PBMCs from patients with RA. The percentages of CD14+ cells in PBMCs from RA patients (n = 14) and healthy controls (n = 12) were assessed by flow cytometry. (E) Time kinetics for the frequency of CD14+ cells in PBMCs from RA patients (n = 5) versus normal controls (n = 4). PBMCs were cultured for 96 hours in RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS. The proportion of CD14+ cells in PBMCs was determined by flow cytometry. (F) Increased viability of peripheral CD14+ cells from patients with RA. CD14+ cells (5 × 105 cells), isolated from PBMCs from RA patients (n = 7) and healthy controls (n = 6), were cultured for 96 hours in RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS. Cell viability was determined by MTT assay. (G) Time kinetics of apoptosis in CD14+ cells from RA patients (n = 6) versus healthy controls (n = 6). CD14 cells (5 × 105 cells) were cultured for 96 hours in RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS. Cell apoptosis was determined by flow cytometry for annexin V. (H) Decrease in the proportion of apoptotic CD14+ cells in PBMCs from patients with RA. Mononuclear cells were isolated from the peripheral blood of RA patients (n = 11) and healthy controls (n = 11). The proportion of annexin V+ cells in CD14+ cells was assessed by flow cytometry immediately after isolating the PBMCs. (I) A positive correlation between NFAT5 and CCL2 mRNA levels was found in CD14+ cells from patients with RA. Data in A and D–H represent the mean ± SD. (A and D–H) *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (B, C, and I) Statistical significance was determined by Spearman’s correlation analysis.

NFAT5 in macrophages is essential for the progression of chronic arthritis in mice. To ascertain the effect of the NFAT5/CCL2 axis in macrophages on chronic arthritis, we next generated methylated BSA/IL-1β–induced (mBSA/IL-1β–induced) arthritis, a model of chronic arthritis in which macrophages play a central role (34), in Nfat5+/– mice and their WT littermates. As shown in Figure 9, A and B, inflammatory cell infiltration, including macrophage infiltration and synovial hyperplasia, was significantly lower in NFAT5 haploinsufficient mice than in WT Nfat5+/+ mice, indicating that NFAT5 plays a key role in arthritis progression in this model. We next investigated whether the decrease in arthritis severity in NFAT5-deficient mice is dependent on CCL2. As expected, CCL2 expression was significantly lower in the joints of Nfat5+/– mice than in those of Nfat5+/+ mice (Figure 9C). When recombinant CCL2 was injected repeatedly into one of the affected joints of Nfat5+/– mice with IL-1β–induced arthritis, we found that macrophage infiltration was significantly increased as compared with that in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 9D, left and middle panels). Moreover, the extent of inflammation and joint destruction was more severe in mice injected with CCL2 (Figure 9D, right panel), which confirms the essential role of the NFAT5/CCL2 axis in macrophage infiltration and arthritis progression in vivo.

Figure 9 In vivo role of the NFAT5/CCL2 axis in macrophage infiltration and arthritis progression. (A) Effect of NFAT5 haploinsufficiency on arthritis severity in mice with mBSA/IL-1β–induced arthritis. Joint sections from WT Nfat5+/+ and Nfat5+/– mice were stained with H&E, and arthritis severity was graded from 0 to 3 on day 7 (see the Supplemental Methods for additional details). The rectangular areas in the left panels are shown at higher magnification in the right panels. Scale bar: 200 μm (left panels) and 100 μm (right panels). Bar graph shows the mean ± SD of the histological grade (n = 5 per group). **P < 0.001 between groups, by Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Reduced infiltration of macrophages from Nfat5+/– mice with mBSA/IL-1β–induced arthritis. Infiltrated macrophages were stained using a macrophage marker Ab (RM0029-11H3), and their numbers are expressed as the M score, which is the product of staining frequency (percentage) multiplied by the intensity. Bar graph shows the mean ± SD. Scale bars: 100 μm. *P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Reduced CCL2 expression in the knee joints of Nfat5+/– mice with mBSA/IL-1β–induced arthritis. Expression levels were assessed by IHC using anti-CCL2 Ab (ab25124). The H score is the product of staining frequency (percentage) multiplied by the intensity and is presented as the mean ± SD (n = 5 per group). **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Increase in arthritis severity by intra-articular injection of CCL2. Recombinant CCL2 (2 μg) was injected once daily on days 1, 3, and 5 into the knee joints of Nfat5+/– mice. The joint sections were stained with H&E and macrophage marker Ab on day 7. Bar graphs show the mean ± SD (n = 5 per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test. Scale bars: 100 μm. BD, bone destruction; IFLM, inflammatory cell infiltration; SH, synovial hyperplasia.

Finally, we tested the direct role of NFAT5-sufficient macrophages in promoting arthritis severity. When splenic macrophages from WT Nfat5+/+ mice were injected into the knee joints of Nfat5+/+ mice just prior to induction of mBSA/IL-1β–mediated arthritis, the histological severity assessed on day 7, including inflammatory cell infiltration, bone destruction, and synovial hyperplasia, was significantly increased (Figure 10, A and B), demonstrating a direct effect of NFAT5-sufficient macrophages on the progression of chronic arthritis. To confirm that NFAT5 expression in macrophages is required for chronic arthritis, we injected Nfat5+/– macrophages or WT Nfat5+/+ macrophages into the knee joints of Nfat5+/– mice prior to the induction of mBSA/IL-1β–mediated arthritis and investigated the effect of these macrophages on arthritis severity. As shown in Figure 10C, on day 7, Nfat5+/– macrophages showed more caspase 3 positivity than did WT Nfat5+/+ macrophages. Moreover, inflammatory cell infiltration, synovial hyperplasia, and bone destruction were less severe in mice injected with Nfat5+/– macrophages than in mice with Nfat5+/+ macrophages (Figure 10D). These results indicate that NFAT5-deficient macrophages are more susceptible to apoptosis in vivo and are therefore less efficient at promoting joint destruction than are NFAT5-sufficient macrophages. Collectively, it can be suggested that NFAT5 in macrophages is necessary for the progression of chronic arthritis.