Reprogramming metabolism by targeting sirtuin 6 attenuates retinal degeneration

Generation of experimental and control groups. The third most common cause of autosomal recessive RP is deficiency in the PDE6 enzyme, which controls the depolarization state of rods by regulating cGMP levels (9, 46–48). An established preclinical model for RP involves a homozygous point mutation (H620Q) in the gene encoding the β subunit of PDE6 (Pde6b), which causes delayed-onset RP. Photoreceptor degeneration begins when the mice are 2–3 weeks old, and by 8 weeks of age, nearly all photoreceptors have degenerated, and minimal functionality remains (10, 39). For gene therapy in this preclinical mouse model, we generated a tamoxifen-inducible rod photoreceptor–specific Cre recombinase to conditionally inactivate expression of the loxP-modified Sirt6tm1.1Cxd gene. Experimental mice were bred from 3 homozygous strains: Pde6bH620Q, Pde6gCreERT2, and Sirt6 mice. Thus, the experimental mice were homozygous for Pde6bH620Q and Sirt6tm1.1Cxd and heterozygous for Pde6gCreERT2. Half of the experimental offspring were injected with tamoxifen and served as the experimental group, henceforth referred to as Sirt6-deficient (Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620QPde6gCreERT2) and denoted Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q, whereas the other half were injected with oil and served as controls (Sirt6loxP/loxPde6bH620Q/H620QPde6gCreERT2), denoted Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q.

Upon tamoxifen induction, the Pde6gCreERT2 recombinase excised exons 2 and 3 of the Sirt6 gene in the retinae of Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. A 524-bp band was found in DNA amplified from the outer nuclear layer (ONL) of retinae collected from tamoxifen-treated mice, but not in DNA amplified from the ONL of the control mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI86905DS1). A 2,048-bp nonrecombined product was also noted in other organs of both Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q and Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q control mice, including the liver, lungs, kidneys, and pancreas. This demonstrates the specificity of the Pde6gCreERT2 recombinase for the retina and suggests that off-target effects from the tamoxifen injection were limited.

Functional rescue of retinal electrophysiological properties in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. To assess functional rescue, we performed electroretinography (ERG) analysis weekly (Figure 1). The trend lines projected for the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice compared with control Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice show statistically significant differences in scotopic, photopic, and mixed ERG responses. Under dark-adapted conditions, the mixed and scotopic b-wave responses measuring the electrophysiological function of rod cells (Figure 1A, top and bottom) were significantly higher in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice compared with Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. Light-adapted conditions were used to measure the cone response and produced higher b-wave responses (Figure 1A, middle) in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice compared with controls. At 10 weeks, the scotopic, photopic, and mixed b-wave responses were not measurable in the Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q controls, whereas the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice retained measurable functionality.

Figure 1 Sirt6 deficiency improves electrophysiological function in both rods and cones. (A) ERG was obtained weekly under dark- and light-adapted conditions to acquire scotopic, photopic, and mixed rod-cone b-wave amplitudes (μV). Linear mixed models were fit to estimate the trajectory of outcomes over time, and differences were assessed by likelihood ratio tests. Gray and light red lines represent individual eyes; solid black and dashed red lines represent mean trajectories from the mixed models for Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q and Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q, respectively. Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice had higher trajectories compared with control mice for each outcome: mixed (P < 0.001), photopic (P = 0.048), and scotopic (P = 0.004). For Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q: at 4 weeks, n = 7; 5 weeks, n = 6; 6 weeks, n = 5; 7 weeks, n = 5; 8 weeks, n = 3. For Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q: at 4 weeks, n = 5; 5 weeks, n = 6; 6 weeks, n = 7; 7 weeks, n = 9; 8 weeks, n = 5; 10 weeks, n = 3. (B) Comparison of ERG data under scotopic, photopic, and mixed conditions at 4, 6, and 8 weeks. Gray dots and light red triangles represent data from individual mice; black dots and red triangles are means for Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q and Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q, respectively. There were significant differences between the groups at all time points and all light adaptation conditions except for photopic conditions at 4 weeks and scotopic at 8 weeks. A linear mixed model was fit to compare groups. At 4 weeks: scotopic b-wave P = 0.004, mixed b-wave P = 0.01, photopic b-wave P = 0.3; 6 weeks: scotopic b-wave P = 0.007, mixed b-wave P < 0.001, photopic b-wave P = 0.003; 8 weeks: scotopic b-wave P = 0.2, mixed b-wave P < 0.001, photopic b-wave P = 0.048. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

We found that the greatest difference between the b-wave responses of the treated and control groups occurred at 4 weeks in rods under scotopic conditions (Figure 1B, bottom). This difference diminished over time, with no significant difference by 8 weeks. A similar pattern was observed for the mixed rod-cone response (Figure 1B, top), although a statistically significant difference between the groups remained even at 8 weeks. Notably, for the cone response, the b-wave amplitude showed no statistically significant difference between Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q and Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice at 4 weeks, but differences became statistically significant at the 6- and 8-week time points (Figure 1B, middle), as would be expected in RP. In general, rods are the primary targets of RP-related degeneration, whereas cones are unaffected until later stages in the disease, after most of the rods have died. Consistent with the later onset of cone dysfunction in RP, a measurable difference in the ERG data acquired from cones in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q and control Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice appeared later (Figure 1B, middle), when the rods had deteriorated. These data suggest that Sirt6 knockout preserves the electrophysiological function of rods and cones and slows the rate of functional loss.

Morphological rescue of retina layers in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. To observe retinal morphology at 3, 4, 6, and 8 weeks, we harvested retinae from experimental and control mice. Some were stained with H&E (Figure 2A), while others were observed under transmission electron microscopy (TEM) (Figure 2, B and C). For the histology sections, the thickness of the inner segment (IS)/OS layers and the number of nuclei in the ONL were quantified (Figure 2, D and E). The IS/OS of Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice were more robust in thickness and the ONL number of nuclei was denser compared with Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice at all but the last time point (Figure 2, A, D, and E). Specifically, both the IS/OS layer and ONL were viable until week 6 in the treated group, whereas they were indiscernible by that time in the untreated group. However, at 8 weeks, there was no statistical difference remaining, and only a few nuclei in the ONL were detected in each group. Furthermore, TEM (Figure 2, B and C) allowed for a minute inspection of the mitochondria and OS for comparison between groups. It was found that the treated group had significantly healthier mitochondria, as indicated by a greater number of cristae, as well as longer OS, with more concentrated disc numbers. While these differences decreased over time, the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice still appeared to have healthier overall mitochondria and OS morphologies, until 8 weeks.

Figure 2 Sirt6 deficiency improves rod and cone survival and robustness. (A) H&E staining of paraffin sections of retinae showed thicker ONL and IS/OS layers and greater concentration of photoreceptor nuclei in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q compared with Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice at 3, 4, and 6 weeks. Scale bar: 50 μm. Red bars represent ONL. Black bars represent IS/OS. (B) TEM reveals healthier mitochondria (yellow arrowheads) in treated mice, with more cristae and longer cell bodies in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice than the Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. However, by 8 weeks, both groups’ mitochondria appeared equally damaged. Scale bars: 1 μm. (C) TEM of OS (red arrowheads) of photoreceptors showed longer, more plentiful discs in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q compared with Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. There was a decline over time in both groups, although by 8 weeks, the knockout group still retained detectable OS, while the control group appeared completely deficient in them. Green arrowhead points to the boundary between the RPE cells and the bipolar cells’ nuclei. Scale bars: 1 μm. (D and E) Quantification of the ONL density (nuclei/0.0025 mm2) (D) and IS/OS thickness (μm) (E) corroborated histological findings, confirming that Sirt6-deficient mice had significantly higher density and thickness of the ONL and IS/OS layers, respectively. Two-tailed t tests were used to analyze the data. ONL cell density at 3, 4, and 6 weeks P < 0.001; IS/OS thickness at 3 and 4 weeks, P < 0.001, at 6 weeks P = 0.002; 8 weeks, P = 0.6 for ONL density and IS/OS thickness. For Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q: n = 4 at 3 and 6 weeks, n = 5 at 4 weeks, n = 3 at 8 weeks; for Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q: n = 5 at 3 and 4 weeks; n = 4 at 6 and 8 weeks. ***P < 0.001.

Sirt6 deficiency promotes photoreceptor survival and preserves cellular OS. The OS layer is composed of both rod and cone OS. To distinguish between each cell type, we immunostained retinal sections obtained at 3, 4, and 6 weeks with antibodies directed against rhodopsin to identify rods (red) and opsin for short-wavelength cones (blue) (Figure 3, A–D). We found rod and cone OS were thicker in the Sirt6-deficient mice compared with controls at every time point. Cones were still detectable at week 6 in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice, whereas only a few rods and cones with abnormal morphology remained in the Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q OS layer. Additionally, the OS in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice were longer than those in the control mice at every time point. This suggests not only that photoreceptor death is slowed in the treated mice, but also that cell morphology is able to resist deterioration for a longer period.

Figure 3 Sirt6 deficiency promotes photoreceptor survival and preserves cellular OS. (A and B) Rhodopsin antibody staining of retinal OS layers was used to compare morphological differences between control and treated mice. The expression of rhodopsin was greater in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice at every time point. (B) Gray dots represent data from individual Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice, and a black trend line was projected to connect the means at each time point. Light red triangles represent data from individual Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice, and the red dashed line represents a projected trendline to connect the means for the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice at each time point. Two-tailed t tests were used to analyze the data. 3 weeks: P = 0.012; 4 weeks: P = 0.002; 6 weeks: P < 0.001. n = 5 per group at all time points. Scale bars: 20 μm throughout figure (A, C, and E). (C and D) Short-wavelength cone opsin antibody (blue) staining of retinal OS layers allowed comparison of morphological differences. The OS of cones were elongated in treated mice. (D) Graphical representations and statistical analyses are as indicated in A and B. 3 weeks: P < 0.001; 4 weeks: P = 0.001; 6 weeks: P < 0.001. n = 5 per group at all time points. (E and F) DAPI (blue) and anti–cone arrestin (green) staining allowed visualization of retina nuclei and cone cell markers, respectively. Results were merged into composite images. Cone density (nuclei/0.0025 mm2) was greater in the Sirt6-knockout mice at every time point compared with controls. (F) Graphical representations and statistical analyses are as indicated in A and B. P < 0.001 at 4, 6, 8, and 10 weeks; P = 0.0016 at 12 weeks. For Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q: n = 3 at all time points; for Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q: n = 4 at all time points. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Although the gene responsible for RP in the Pde6b model is expressed exclusively in rods, cone cell death characterizes the late disease stages and causes blindness. Anti-cone arrestin staining (green) identified cone cells, and DAPI staining (blue) identified retinal nuclei (Figure 3, E and F). Cone cell density was higher at every time point in treated (Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q) compared with untreated mice (Figure 3F). In untreated mice, few cones could be detected at 12 weeks, whereas a thin layer remained visible in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. In both groups, the greatest decrease in cone cell density occurred between 4 and 6 weeks, which is congruent with the rate of degeneration typical of this mouse model.

Sirt6 deficiency in WT background produces no phenotypic changes in functionality or morphology of photoreceptors. Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/+ mice were compared with Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/+ mice at 3 months following tamoxifen injection. ERG recordings of mixed, scotopic, and photopic b-waves were obtained (Figure 4, A–C). No statistical difference between the groups was observed for any of the light adaptation conditions. Retinal sections from each group were harvested at 4 months after tamoxifen injection and were subjected to H&E staining. No difference in OS or ONL thickness was observed (Figure 4, D–F). These results suggest that the Sirt6 deficiency has neither a beneficial nor deleterious effect in the WT background.

Figure 4 Sirt6 deficiency in WT background produces no phenotypic changes in functionality or morphology of photoreceptors. (A–C) ERG mixed, scotopic, and photopic b-wave values showed no statistically significant difference between Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/+ and Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/+ mice. Recordings were taken 3 months after tamoxifen injection. Gray dots represent values from individual Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/+ mice, while the black dot represents the mean. Similarly, light red triangles represent values from individual Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/+ mice, and the red triangle, the mean. Error bars show SD; n = 5 for both groups. (D–F) H&E-stained retinal sections were collected from both groups at 4 months after tamoxifen injection. No differences in ONL or OS thickness were observed. Layer widths were quantified, and results confirmed histological findings. Graphical representations are as those described in A–C. n = 5 for both groups. Red vertical bars represent ONL; black bars represent IS/OS. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Gene therapy–mediated functional and morphological photoreceptor rescue in a preclinical RP model. To translate tamoxifen-induced Sirt6 ablation into the format of a potential interventional trial, we employed a Sirt6_shRNA somatic gene therapy strategy. An AAV2/8 Sirt6_shRNA vector was transduced into the dorsal retina of the right eye in Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice (Figure 5A). The dorsal retina of the left eye was injected with PBS, whereas the ventral side of all eyes was left untreated. Mixed, photopic, and scotopic ERG b-wave values were recorded and averaged at 4 weeks of age (Figure 5, B–D). The eyes injected with the Sirt6_shRNA vector showed significantly higher b-wave values. H&E staining of retinal sections from each eye 4 weeks after injection revealed a measurable increase in the photoreceptor density of vector-injected eyes compared with PBS-injected or untreated eyes (Figure 5, E–H). Notably, even within the same eye, only the dorsal side of right eyes showed increased photoreceptor density, whereas the untreated ventral side of the same eye showed degeneration.

Figure 5 Gene therapy improves function and survival of photoreceptors in a preclinical RP model. (A) Schematic representation of the AAV2/8(Y733F)-Sirt6_shRNA pZac2.1 vector with the U6 promoter driving expression of the Sirt6_shRNA. Arrows indicate the direction of transcription. 5′- and 3′-ITR, inverted terminal repeats of AAV; AmpR, ampicillin resistance gene; F1 ori, origin of replication. (B–D) Mixed, photopic, and scotopic ERG b-wave recordings (μV) showed a statistically significant difference in the AAV2/8(Y733F)-Sirt6_shRNA–injected eye compared with the PBS-injected eye at 4 weeks after injection. Gray dots represent PBS-injected eyes, while red triangles represent Sirt6_shRNA vector–injected eyes. Gray lines connect eyes from the same mouse; black lines indicate differences in means between PBS-injected and vector-injected eyes. Paired t tests were used to compare groups. Mixed: P = 0.02; photopic: P = 0.02; scotopic: P = 0.02. n = 4 for all groups. (E–H) H&E-stained retinal sections were taken from a 4-week-old Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mouse that was injected dorsally with Sirt6_shRNA in the right eye (E, left). The ventral side of the right eye was not injected but was used as a control (E, right). In the left eye, PBS was injected dorsally (F, left) while the ventral side served as a control (F, right). The dorsal side of the AAV-injected right eye shows retinal rescue (G), while control (PBS-injected) and untreated sites on the ventral side of each eye show continued degeneration (H). Gray dots represent values from individual PBS-injected retinae, while the black dot represents mean thickness. Light red triangles represent values from individual Sirt6_shRNA–injected retinae, and the red triangle, the mean. ONL: P = 0.03; IS/OS: P = 0.004. n = 4 for all groups. Red vertical bar represents ONL; black bar represents IS/OS. Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Upregulation of proteins involved in glycolysis in Sirt6-deficient retinae. Because of the critical role of Sirt6 in regulating metabolism, we expected there to be a metabolic basis to the observed photoreceptor rescue (Figures 1–5). Thus, we assessed changes in the flux of the downstream targets of Sirt6 through glycolysis and anabolic pathways. Retinal extracts from Sirt6-deficient retinae were collected, and levels of the proteins involved in glycolysis were measured by immunoblotting (Figure 6; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.). These included Hif1A and Hif12A; glucose transporters GLUT1 and GLUT2; and Myc — all of which were increased compared with the levels observed in extracts from control retinae (Figure 6). Upregulation of these downstream factors suggests increased levels of anabolism in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q retinae. Phosphorylated lactate dehydrogenase A (p-LDHA) and von Hippel–Lindau (VHL) protein were downregulated in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice, while LDHA levels showed no difference between groups. LDHA is an enzyme that converts pyruvate into lactate, and some studies suggested that phosphorylation of LDHA increases its activity and induces the Warburg effect (49, 50), although this does not appear to be the case in Sirt6-deficient retina. VHL regulates protein degradation and downregulates HIF2A, which is reflected in our data by the decreased levels of VHL and the increased levels of HIF2A.

Figure 6 Sirt6 deficiency upregulates levels of glycolytic metabolism intermediates. (A) Immunoblotting for regulators of glycolytic metabolism in the retinae of treated and untreated mice at P21 revealed increased levels of HIF1A and HIF2A; GLUT1 and GLUT2; and MYC in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. There was a corresponding decrease in VHL protein and p-LDHA. No difference was detected for LDHA between the groups. β-Actin (ACTIN) was used as a loading control. (B) Protein expression was quantified to assess changes between Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q and Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice, and a paired t test was used to determine statistical significance. HIF1A, HIF2A, GLUT1, GLUT2, and MYC were found to be increased in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice compared with controls. SIRT6, VHL, and p-LDHA were found to be decreased in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q group. No difference between groups was found for LDHA. SIRT6 P < 0.001, HIF1A P = 0.02, HIF2A P = 0.01, GLUT1 P = 0.04, GLUT2 P = 0.048, LDHA P = 0.68, p-LDHA P = 0.04, VHL P = 0.02, MYC P < 0.001. n = 4 for both groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Analysis of downstream metabolites upregulated by Sirt6 deficiency. To directly determine the effects of Sirt6 deficiency on the rate of glycolysis and the TCA cycle, we used gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS) analysis to assess flux through key metabolic intermediates (Figure 7A) at the onset of degeneration as measured by the fractional abundance of each intermediate. Forty-five minutes after i.p. injection of 13C-labeled glucose, retinae were harvested, and the distribution of metabolite isotope isomers (isotopomers) was analyzed to measure the enrichment of each intermediate by determining the ratio of labeled ions to total ion intensity at 3 and 4 weeks of age (Figure 7B). 13C-labeled glucose is transformed into pyruvate and lactate through glycolysis, and the pyruvate enters into the mitochondria and is incorporated into the TCA cycle as metabolic intermediates and amino acids. Retinae in Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice showed much higher 13C-incorporated intermediates in both glycolysis and the TCA cycle compared with controls at both time points. However, at 4 weeks the differences were diminished and in some cases were not statistically significant, suggesting that the degeneration may have advanced beyond what Sirt6 deficiency could compensate for. The relative abundance of metabolic intermediates in the control and experimental mice, as measured by the total number of carbons labeled in each metabolite, was significantly increased for glycolytic intermediates, more so than for TCA cycle intermediates; this indicated that Sirt6 deficiency, while increasing overall metabolism, exerts its greatest effects on glycolysis (Figure 7, C and D). This shift may be beneficial for enhancing anabolic processes in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q retinae. To determine whether the absolute abundance of the metabolites was also increased, we performed liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) when mice were 3 weeks of age to analyze intermediates involved in the major glucose metabolism pathways, detecting 126 in total (Supplemental Figure 2–4). More than 100 of the metabolites were upregulated in the Sirt6-deficient mice compared with controls, although the difference was significant only for some of them. All metabolites with a significant difference (P < 0.05) are shown (Figure 7E) and were upregulated in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice at 3 weeks. These experiments were repeated at 4 weeks, and the majority of metabolites were still increased in Sirt6-deficient retinae, although the significance diminished over time (Supplemental Figures 2–4). Of the 11 metabolites identified at week 3 as having the most significant difference between experimental and control groups, only one maintained significance at week 4: oxidized glutathione (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Overall, these results indicate upregulation of glycolytic metabolism in the Sirt6-deficient retina, although this trend decreased over time.

Figure 7 Sirt6 knockout accelerates the flow of carbons from glucose to downstream metabolites. (A) Schematic representation of glycolysis and the TCA cycle, highlighting key metabolic intermediates that are compared between groups in B. Red font indicates incorporation of the 13C isotope into the downstream metabolites evaluated by GC-MS. (B) The ratio of 13C enrichment of each metabolite at 3 and 4 weeks is shown. At 3 weeks, Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice have significantly higher levels of 13C-labeled metabolites compared with controls. At 4 weeks, the significance remained for only some metabolites: pyruvate, citrate, glutamine, and lactate. Gray dots and light red triangles represent values from individual Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q and Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice, respectively. Black dots and red triangles represent the mean. –, Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice; +, Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. Two-tailed t tests were used for analysis. P < 0.001 for all metabolites at 3 weeks. P < 0.05 for pyruvate, citrate, glutamine, and lactate at 4 weeks. P = NS for other metabolites. n = 4 for Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q and Sirt6loxP/loxPPde6bH620Q/H620Q mice at 3 and 4 weeks. (C and D) Metabolic relative abundance (fold change) of glycolytic and TCA cycle intermediates was assessed at 3 weeks of age. All metabolites were significantly upregulated in the treated group. Similar results were obtained at 4 weeks but with diminished significance. Three weeks, all metabolites: P < 0.001; n = 4 for both groups. 4 weeks, lactate: P = 0.009; pyruvate: P = 0.005; glutamine: P = 0.02; malate: P = 0.03; fumarate: P = 0.04; aspartate: P = 0.03; all others: P > 0.05. n = 4 for both groups. (E) LC-MS (without 13C labeling) revealed 11 significantly increased downstream metabolites in the Sirt6–/–Pde6bH620Q/H620Q retinae at 3 weeks of age. Two-tailed t tests were used for analysis. P < 0.05 for all metabolites; n = 6 per group.

PFK shRNA viral knockdown exacerbates retinal degeneration in Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. Phosphofructokinase (PFK) is a key regulator of glycolysis and serves as the rate-limiting glycolytic enzyme in metabolism (51). This enzyme has several isoforms (52), including PFK-M, -L, and -P. To isolate the effects of glycolysis on retinal degeneration from the effects of Sirt6 deficiency, we injected a lentivirus expressing shRNA for one of the 3 isoforms into Pde6bH620Q/H620Q mice. Additionally, a lentivirus carrying shRNA for all 3 isoforms (PFK-M+L+P) was injected into a fourth group of mice. ERG mixed, scotopic, and photopic b-wave values acquired at 4 weeks after injection revealed a significant decrease in scotopic b-wave amplitudes in mice injected with shRNA for PFK-M+L+P (Figure 8, A–C). A considerable but not statistically significant decrease was observed in mixed and photopic b-wave values. H&E-stained retinal sections confirmed these findings (Figure 8, D–F). A significant decrease in ONL and OS layer thicknesses was detected in the PFK-M+L+P shRNA group. As PFK is directly responsible for activating glycolysis, these findings, particularly the histological results, support our hypothesis that metabolic imbalances may underlie or at least exacerbate degeneration.