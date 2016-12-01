Antibiotic effects on gut microbiota and metabolism are host dependent

Effects of gut microbiota on adiposity and glucose metabolism in different inbred mouse strains. To assess the effect of host genetics on the metabolic response to HFD-induced obesity, 7-week-old male inbred B6J, 129T, and 129J mice were challenged with an HFD (60% of calories from fat). As previously described (8), while all 3 strains of mice had similar food intake, by 2 weeks into the study, B6J and 129T mice had gained significantly more weight than did 129J mice on the same diet (Figure 1A). The response to weight gain, however, was different between B6J and 129T mice. B6J mice developed hyperglycemia, hyperinsulinemia, and marked insulin resistance as measured by homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) (Figures 1, B and C), whereas, despite comparable weight gains, 129T mice had lower blood glucose and HOMA-IR levels that were similar to those of 129J mice, which remained relatively lean and insulin sensitive (Figure 1, B and C). This higher level of insulin sensitivity of 129T and 129J mice on an HFD correlated with lower expression levels of Tnfa in the liver compared with levels detected in B6J mice (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Microbiota affect adiposity and glucose metabolism depending on the host genetics. (A) Weight gain of B6J (circles), 129T (squares), and 129J (triangles) mice on an HFD. #P < 0.05 (129T vs. 129J); *P <0.05 and **P < 0.01 (B6J vs. 129J), by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc. (B) Blood glucose levels in the random fed state at 11 weeks of age (n = 4 per group). (C) Calculated HOMA-IR for B6J, 129T, and 129J mice after 8 weeks on an HFD (n = 8 per group). (D) Tnfa mRNA in liver from mice fed an HFD for 9 weeks as determined by qPCR (n = 8 per group). (E) PCA of fecal 16S rRNA sequencing data for HFD-fed mice of the 3 strains at 16 weeks of age (n = 8 per group). PC1, principle coordinate 1; PC2, principle coordinate 2. (F–H) Graphs show weight gain of HFD-fed B6J (F), 129T (G), and 129J (H) mice 10 weeks after undergoing transfer of cecal bacteria from B6J, 129T, and 129J mice (n = 6 per group). Graphs show blood glucose levels (fed) of recipient B6J (F), 129T (G), and 129J (H) mice measured 1 week after bacterial transfer. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc. (I) Weight gain and (J) OGTT for HFD-fed, GF B6J mice colonized with cecal bacteria from B6J (circle), 129T (square), and 129J (triangle) mice measured 2 weeks after transfer (n = 7–10). #P < 0.05 (129T vs. 129J); *P < 0.05 (B6J vs. 129J), by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc.

We have previously shown that the different metabolic responses to an HFD in these 3 strains of mice are in part due to differences in their gut microbiota (8). Indeed, principal component analysis (PCA) of gut microbiota, as assessed by 16S rRNA sequencing of the V4 region, showed clear differences in the microbial communities of these mice (Figure 1E). To determine whether the metabolic differences among the strains were related to these differences, we transferred cecal bacteria from mice of each of the 3 different strains into B6J (Figure 1F), 129T (Figure 1G), and 129J (Figure 1H) mice, whose endogenous gut microbes were markedly reduced by a 3-day treatment with an antibiotic cocktail consisting of ampicillin, vancomycin, neomycin, and metronidazole and challenged them with an HFD for 10 weeks. On the 129T genetic background, mice receiving microbiota from B6J donors gained even more weight than did mice receiving microbiota from 129T donors, whereas mice that received bacteria from 129J mice gained significantly less weight than did those receiving bacteria from 129T mice (Figure 1G). This difference in weight gain was not observed when the recipient mice were either of the B6J strain (Figure 1F) or the 129J strain (Figure 1H), further indicating the importance of the host in the response to the microbiome. It is also worth noting that B6J mice gained more weight and showed higher glucose levels, regardless of the bacterial donors, consistent with this being the most obesity- and diabetes-prone mouse of these 3 strains. Random fed blood glucose levels in mice from each recipient group were not different in any of the strains, suggesting that the failure of 129T mice to develop hyperglycemia despite high weight gain in response to an HFD is due to the effects of the genetic background, whereas differences in the tendency toward obesity are more closely linked to differences in the gut microbiota.

To further explore the role of the host’s genetic background in the response to changing gut microbiota, we also performed cecal bacterial transfer from mice of each strain into GF B6J mice and challenged the latter with an HFD. Five-week-old male GF mice were started on an irradiated HFD. After 1 week, transfer of the cecal contents from the 3 strains of donor mice was performed. The colonized mice were continuously fed the same HFD for 8 more weeks. Mice on the B6J background that received bacteria from HFD-fed B6J mice again gained more weight than did mice that received bacteria from either 129J or 129T mice, however, this did not quite reach statistical significance (P = 0.15) (Figure 1I). More important, the B6J recipients colonized with bacteria from both B6J and 129T mice had worse glucose tolerance than did those colonized with bacteria from 129J mice (Figure 1J). These results suggest that 129T mice are prone to obesity, in part, because of their gut microbiota but remain glucose tolerant because they are genetically insulin sensitive. However, if their microbiome was transferred into diabetes-prone, HFD-fed B6J mice, the recipient mice showed signs of glucose intolerance, again indicating an interaction of gut bacteria with host genetics that affects adiposity and glucose metabolism.

Antibiotic treatment dramatically modulates gut microbiota composition. To dissect the relationship between gut microbiota and the host’s metabolism, we challenged B6J, 129T, and 129J mice with an HFD, while modifying the microbiome by treatment with either vancomycin or metronidazole (Figure 2A). Vancomycin is a nonabsorbable antibiotic that kills primarily gram-positive organisms, whereas metronidazole targets anaerobic organisms and is absorbable. These are the 2 antibiotics also used most frequently in patients with Clostridium difficile infection. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis showed that antibiotic treatment reduced total and eubacteria DNA levels in the feces by 70% to 90% in all 3 strains of mice (Figure 2, B and C), and this was associated with an increase in the total amount of energy in the feces as measured by bomb calorimetry (P = 0.005) (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Antibiotic treatment decreases biomass of the gut bacteria and dramatically modulates microbiota composition. (A) Schematic overview of the study design for antibiotic modification of the gut microbiota using 3 strains of mice. (B) DNA levels isolated from fecal samples and (C) eubacteria DNA levels measured by qPCR normalized by fecal weight after 1 week of antibiotic treatment (n = 8 per group). (D) Energy content measured by bomb calorimetry of fecal samples from B6J mice after 5 weeks of antibiotic treatment (n = 8). P, placebo; V, vancomycin; M, metronidazole. (E) Representation of bacterial phyla in the fecal microbiota of mice from each group (n = 8) at 14 weeks of age after 8 weeks of antibiotic treatment. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc.

16S rRNA sequencing analysis of fecal samples was performed to determine the bacterial composition of each mouse strain after 7 weeks on an HFD, with or without antibiotic treatment. Despite their different genetic backgrounds and breeding sites, the gut microbiota of both B6J and 129T mice on an HFD were dominated by Firmicutes (74% in B6J and 72% in 129T mice), whereas in 129J mice, Verrucomicrobia accounted for 66% of the bacterial sequences. Vancomycin treatment reduced the relative abundance of Firmicutes in B6J mice to 37% (P = 0.009) and in 129T mice to 50% of the untreated HFD levels (P = 0.003), and in both cases, this was associated with an increase in the relative abundance of Proteobacteria (Figure 2E). Interestingly, despite the difference in initial bacterial composition in 129J mice, metronidazole and vancomycin markedly reduced Verrucomicrobia from 66% to 0% (P = 0.002) and 23% (P = 0.007), respectively, leaving only Proteobacteria and Firmicutes (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI86674DS1). PCA showed that, despite initial differences in microbiota among these 3 strains, the major determinant of the microbial landscape was antibiotic treatment (Supplemental Figure 1B). Nonetheless, even on the same HFD and the same antibiotic, each strain had unique microbiotial communities.

Modification of gut microbiota by antibiotics improves glucose metabolism and insulin signaling in B6J mice. In the obesity-prone B6J mice on an HFD, the vancomycin-treated mice gained significantly more weight than did the metronidazole-treated animals, while placebo-treated mice had weight gains intermediate to those of the 2 groups (Supplemental Figures 2A). Vancomycin-treated B6J mice exhibited a significant increase in lean mass (22.8 ± 0.33 g to 24.1 ± 0.27 g; P = 0.002), with no change in fat mass as assessed by dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) (Figure 3A). By comparison, there were no significant differences in weight gain in either the 129T or 129J mice during antibiotic treatment, although there was a small increase in lean mass in the 129T mice on vancomycin (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C, and Figure 3A). Food intake was not altered by antibiotic treatment in mice of any of the strains (Supplemental Figures 2, D and F).

Figure 3 Antibiotic modification of the gut microbiota improves glucose metabolism with improved insulin signaling in HFD-fed B6J mice. (A) Total fat and lean mass were assessed by DEXA for HFD-fed B6J, 129T, and 129J mice treated with placebo, vancomycin, or metronidazole for 7 weeks (n = 16). (B) Blood glucose levels of HFD-fed B6J mice in the fed (7 weeks old) or 4-hour–fasted state (15 weeks old) (n = 8). (C) AUC of blood glucose levels during an OGTT of 19-week-old HFD-fed B6J mice treated with placebo, vancomycin, or metronidazole (12 weeks on the HFD diet; 13 weeks on antibiotics) (n = 6). (D) ITT of 12-week-old HFD-fed B6J mice treated with placebo, vancomycin, or metronidazole (7 weeks on the HFD; 8 weeks on antibiotics) (n = 16). (E) Western blots for insulin signaling in liver extracts from 16-week-old B6J mice treated with 5 U insulin via the vena cava (9 weeks on the HFD; 10 weeks on antibiotics) n=3. (F–H) Quantitation of AKT phosphorylation (p-AKT) normalized by total AKT in liver (F), muscle (G), and adipose tissue (H) extracts from B6J mice treated with placebo, vancomycin, or metronidazole) (n = 3). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc.

Both vancomycin and metronidazole lowered blood glucose levels (Figure 3B) and improved glucose tolerance during an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) (Figure 3C) in B6J mice on an HFD and resulted in improved insulin sensitivity as assessed by an i.p. insulin tolerance test (ITT) (Figure 3D). This was due to improved insulin signaling in target tissues of the antibiotic-treated mice (Figure 3, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), with no change in serum insulin levels (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Indeed, in both liver and muscle, vancomycin treatment enhanced basal phosphorylation of the insulin receptor (IR), AKT (Ser473), and ERK, even in animals that received no exogenous insulin. Metronidazole also increased AKT phosphorylation, but only in response to insulin (Figure 3, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Enhanced insulin-stimulated phosphorylation of IR and AKT in vancomycin- and metronidazole-treated mice was also observed in epididymal adipose tissue, but in this tissue, there were no changes in basal phosphorylation (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3A). By contrast, in 129T and 129J mice, antibiotic treatment did not change glucose levels, insulin levels, or insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Thus, metronidazole and vancomycin treatment improved glucose metabolism and insulin signaling only in HFD-fed B6J mice.

Transplantation of gut bacteria transfers improved insulin signaling and glucose metabolism. To determine whether the improved metabolic phenotype observed in antibiotic-treated B6J mice was secondary to changes in gut microbiota, we performed cecal microbiota transfer from vancomycin- or metronidazole-treated donor mice into microbiota-depleted B6J recipient mice as described above (Supplemental Figure 4A). During the subsequent 12 days, the BW of recipient mice was stable and did not differ between control mice and those that received microbiota from antibiotic-treated animals (Supplemental Figure 4B). However, the recipient mice that received metronidazole-treated cecal content had significantly improved glucose levels 7 days after transfer, and this trend continued for the remainder of the experiment (Figure 4A). The mice that received microbiota from vancomycin-treated mice also had lower glucose levels, but these did not reach statistical significance. OGTT also showed improved glucose tolerance in the groups that received microbiota from the antibiotic-treated groups compared with pre-transfer levels in the same animals (Figure 4, B–D). A similar effect was observed during an i.p. glucose tolerance test (GTT), indicating that this was a systemic effect rather than an effect localized to the gastrointestinal tract (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). More important, like mice directly treated with antibiotics, mice that received the microbiota from antibiotic-treated animals also showed improved insulin-stimulated IR and AKT phosphorylation in liver and muscle (Figure 4, E and F).

Figure 4 Improvement of glucose metabolism by antibiotic-modified bacteria is transferable. (A) Differences between 4-hour fasting blood glucose levels measured at 1 pm in an HFD-fed B6J mice before and after bacterial transfer (days 7, 9, and 11) from donor HFD-fed B6J mice treated with placebo, vancomycin, or metronidazole for 1 week (n = 6 per group). (B–D) OGTT of the HF-fed B6J recipient mice performed before (white circles) and after (solid circles) bacterial transfer (day 11) from mice treated with placebo (B), vancomycin (C), or metronidazole (D) (n = 6). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (E and F) Western blots for insulin signaling in liver (E) and muscle (F) of the recipient mice. (G) Western blots for insulin signaling in the liver of HFD-fed, GF B6J mice colonized with cecal bacteria from HFD-fed B6J mice treated with placebo, vancomycin, or metronidazole, measured 2 weeks after transfer. Graph shows quantitation of p-AKT protein normalized by actin (n = 4–6). (H) OGTT of HFD-fed, GF B6J mice colonized with cecal bacteria from HFD-fed B6J mice treated with placebo (circles), vancomycin (squares), or metronidazole (triangles) (n = 7–9). *P < 0.05, for placebo versus vancomycin; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01, for placebo versus metronidazole, by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc.

To further investigate these phenomena, we performed a second bacterial transfer experiment in HFD-fed, GF B6J mice (Supplemental Figure 4F). Again, we observed significant improvement in AKT phosphorylation (p-AKT) in the livers of mice that received gut bacteria from vancomycin-treated mice (Figure 4G). OGTT showed improved glucose tolerance in recipient mice with vancomycin- or metronidazole-treated donors (Figure 4H). Thus, antibiotic modification of gut microbiota improved glucose metabolism and insulin signaling in HFD-fed B6J mice, but not in 129T or 129J mice, and these effects were in large part transferable to both GF mice and mice whose endogenous microbiota were markedly reduced by prior antibiotic treatment.

Antibiotic treatment ameliorates HFD-induced inflammation in B6J mice. Low-grade inflammation in visceral adipose tissue and liver is one component of the pathophysiology of insulin resistance in obesity. In HFD-fed B6J mice, treatment with vancomycin or metronidazole dramatically decreased their elevated serum TNF-α levels. This decrease in TNF-α levels was also observed in GF B6J mice colonized with cecal bacteria from antibiotic-treated mice. By contrast, in the insulin-sensitive 129 substrains, TNF-α levels were low even on an HFD, and antibiotic treatment had no effect (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Gut microbiota modification by antibiotics ameliorates diet-induced inflammation in B6J mice. (A) Serum TNF-α levels of HFD-fed mice treated with placebo, vancomycin, or metronidazole for 9 weeks and of HFD-fed, GF mice colonized with bacteria from placebo-, vancomycin-, or metronidazole-treated (n = 8) mice. (B) Percentage of F4/80+ macrophages in CD11b+CD11c+ cells in lamina propria (n = 5). (C and D) qPCR analysis of inflammatory markers (C) and ER stress markers (D) in the liver (n = 8; 10 weeks of antibiotic treatment). (E) Representative flow cytometric results for Gr-1+ cells in the liver of 8-week-old chow-fed mice and 26-week-old HFD-fed B6J mice (n = 3) (20 weeks on the HFD; 1 week of antibiotic treatment). SSC, side scatter. (F) Percentage of Gr-1+ macrophages in CD11b+F4/80+ Kupffer cells in the liver. (G) qPCR analysis of sorted Kupffer cells (n = 3) and (H) FITC levels in serum of B6J mice after gavage administration of FITC-dextran (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc.

Flow cytometric analysis of cells isolated from the lamina propria of the colon showed high levels of CD11c+CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages in B6J mice compared with levels in both 129 substrains (Figure 5B). CD11c+CD11b+F4/80– dendritic cells in the mesenteric lymph node (MLN) were also higher in B6J mice, whereas the CD4+ cell population in MLNs was lower in B6J mice compared with that detected in both 129 strains (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). In B6J mice, the macrophage population in lamina propria was further elevated in response to an HFD, and this increase was markedly blunted by antibiotic treatment. Again, these effects were not observed in mice of the 129J or 129T strains, which had lower proportions of these cells. Thus, the CD11c+CD11b+F4/80+ macrophage population in lamina propria is influenced by both diet and antibiotics in mice prone to metabolic syndrome and may play an important role in regulating diet-induced inflammation, but these effects were not observed in mice that appeared to be genetically resistant to developing metabolic syndrome.

The decreased tissue inflammation in the antibiotic-treated mice was also indicated by decreased expression of Il6 and Il1b in mesenteric adipose tissue in response to metronidazole treatment (Supplemental Figure 5A), with a similar trend for inflammatory marker gene expression in epididymal adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 5B). We also observed a decreased number of crown-like structures in epididymal adipose tissue in the antibiotic-treated, HFD-fed B6J mice (Supplemental Figure 5C), and qPCR assessment revealed reduced expression of inflammatory genes in the colons of mice from the antibiotic-treated groups (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Another site of reduction in inflammatory gene expression in HFD-fed mice treated with antibiotics was the liver, with decreases of 30% to 50% in Tnfa, Il6, Gpf480 (encoding F4/80), and Tlr4 expression levels (Figure 5C). In addition, markers of ER stress, including CHOP10, Gadd34, Ire1, Perk, Atf6, and Bip, were significantly reduced in the livers of the antibiotic-treated, HFD-fed B6J mice (Figure 5D). The major population of immunoregulatory cells in the liver is Kupffer cells. Flow cytometric analysis revealed that the proportion of inflammation-activated Gr-1–positive Kupffer cells was greatly increased by an HFD, and this was also decreased by antibiotic treatment (Figures 5, E and F). In addition, FACS-isolated Kupffer cells showed significantly increased levels of Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b expression in HFD-fed mice as assessed by qPCR, and these levels were dramatically decreased in both vancomycin- and metronidazole-treated groups (Figure 5G). The effects of antibiotics on lowering inflammatory gene expression was most rapid in the liver, where these effects could be observed as early as 4 weeks into the HFD period (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), a point at which no significant differences were observed in adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 8C). Again, in both 129T and 129J mice, antibiotic treatment had no effect on reducing inflammatory gene expression and, in some cases, paradoxically upregulated the expression of inflammatory genes in fat, liver, and colon (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7). Thus, antibiotic modification of the gut microbiome improved insulin signaling and glucose metabolism only in obesity- and diabetes-prone B6J mice, which was correlated with an improvement in inflammation in multiple tissues, especially liver.

Antibiotics decrease plasma bile acid metabolites. To further define the mechanisms of improved insulin sensitivity and decreased inflammation, we assessed the effect of antibiotics on gut epithelial permeability, liver triglyceride (TG) content, and bile acid metabolism, all of which have been linked to insulin resistance or inflammation. Mice fed an HFD had higher serum levels of FITC after FITC-dextran gavage, and these were restored to normal levels by either vancomycin or metronidazole treatment, suggesting that an HFD increased gut permeability and that this was reversed by antibiotic treatment (Figure 5H). In contrast, neither vancomycin nor metronidazole treatment affected the expression of genes encoding tight-junction proteins in the colon, plasma endotoxin levels, or expression of LPS-binding protein (Lbp) in the liver, nor were there any changes in liver TG content (Supplemental Figure 8, D–G).

However, an HFD and antibiotic treatment had major effects on the levels of plasma bile acid metabolites (Figure 6A). Plasma bile acid profiles in B6J mice revealed that an HFD increased the proportion of cholic acid (CA) and DCA and decreased chenodeoxycholic acid (CDCA). Both vancomycin and metronidazole, on the other hand, reduced the proportion of DCA to very low levels, and metronidazole also reduced CA to chow diet levels (Figure 6A). On a chow diet, 129T mice had a higher proportion of CA than did B6J mice, while 129J mice had a higher proportion of muricholic acid (MCA). Vancomycin and metronidazole also increased the proportion of MCA in 129T mice, whereas in 129J mice, vancomycin increased CA, while metronidazole decreased it (Figure 6A). Compared with 129T mice, 129J mice also showed higher levels of MCA, CA, CDCA, lithocholic acid (LCA), and hyodeoxycholic/ursodeoxycholic acid (HDCA/UDCA) (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 6 Antibiotics decrease plasma bile acid metabolites. (A) Total bile acid composition in the plasma of chow plus placebo–, HFD plus placebo–, HFD plus vancomycin–, and HFD plus metronidazole–treated B6J, 129T, and 129J mice (n = 4) after 4 weeks of treatment. (B and C) Relative abundance of plasma tauro-conjugated bile acids (B) and cecum total bile acids (C) of individual mice from each treatment group. (D) Number of reads for Clostridium XI and Clostridium XIVa clusters (n = 8). (E) qPCR analysis for the baiE gene in feces collected from B6J mice treated for 8 weeks (n = 8). *P < 0.05, by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc.

The inflammatory bile acids TDCA and DCA (21, 22) are produced by 7-α-dehydroxylation of taurocholic acid (TCA) and CA by intestinal bacteria, primarily Clostridium XI and Clostridium XIVa, which express the bacterial enzyme baiE (23) Analysis of both cecal and plasma bile acids revealed that antibiotic treatment of mice of all 3 strains greatly decreased TDCA and DCA levels (Figures 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9). This was probably secondary to decreases of more than 99% in these Clostridial clusters in both vancomycin- and metronidazole-treated mice (Figure 6D), resulting in a marked decrease in baiE gene levels detectable in the feces (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 10A). To determine whether these changes in TDCA might be linked to changes in the inflammatory response, B6J mice were fed either normal chow or chow supplemented with TDCA (0.4% wt/wt), after which peritoneal macrophages were isolated and stimulated in vitro with bacterial LPS. Indeed, macrophages from mice fed the TDCA-supplemented diet showed 3- to 4-fold higher responses of Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b mRNA in response to LPS stimulation compared with what was observed in macrophages from control mice (Figure 7A). Taken together, these data indicate that antibiotic treatment decreases the levels of bile acid–modifying bacteria, including the major bacterial bile acid dehydroxylase, thereby reducing serum levels of the proinflammatory bile acids TDCA and DCA and resulting in a decreased inflammatory response in B6J mice.

Figure 7 Modification of the gut microbiota by antibiotics restores bile acid receptor, TGR5 level in the liver. (A) qPCR for Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b mRNA in peritoneal macrophages collected from mice with or without TDCA treatment (0.4%) for 3 weeks. Cells were stimulated with PBS or LPS (10 ng/ml) for 6 hours. Graph shows the fold change of relative expression levels after the stimulation (n = 5). (B) Western blots for TGR5 in the liver of B6J mice on chow or an HFD for 22 weeks and quantitation of TGR5 protein normalized to actin (n = 4 per group). (C) qPCR for Tgr5 expression in Kupffer cells from mice fed chow or an HFD for 4 to 7 months (n = 8–9). (D) Western blots for TGR5 in the liver of 11-week-old B6J mice on chow or an HFD, with or without antibiotic treatment. Quantitation of TGR5 normalized to actin (n = 4 per group; 4 weeks on the HFD; 5 weeks on antibiotics). (E) Western blots for TGR5 in the liver of HFD-fed, GF B6J mice that received bacterial transfer from placebo-, vancomycin-, or metronidazole-treated mice and quantitation of TGR5 protein normalized to actin (n = 5–12 per group; 19-week-old mice; 10 weeks on the HFD; 2 weeks after colonization). (F) qPCR for Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b expression levels in the liver of mice treated with or without RG-239 (10 mg/kg/d) for 2 weeks (n = 3–5). (G) qPCR for Tnfa expression of peritoneal macrophages collected from mice treated with or without RG-239 and stimulated in vitro with or without 10 ng/ml LPS for 6 hours (n = 4–6). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test for (A–C and E–G) and by ANOVA, followed by Tukey-Kramer post-hoc for (D).

The role of the bile acid receptor TGR5 in antibiotic effects on inflammatory response. Bile acids exert their effects through the nuclear receptor FXR and the G protein–coupled membrane receptor TGR5 (also known as GPBAR1 [G protein–coupled bile acid receptor 1]; M-BAR [membrane-type receptor for bile acids]; or GPR131 [G protein–coupled receptor 131]) (24). Several studies have demonstrated that TGR5 is highly expressed in immune cells and has an important role in regulating inflammation (25, 26). We hypothesized that the changes in bile acid composition by an HFD or antibiotic modification of gut microbiota may have an impact on TGR5 in the liver. Indeed, Western blot extracts revealed a decrease of more than 60% in TGR5 protein levels in the livers of mice of all 3 strains in response to an HFD (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 10B). Likewise, when Kupffer cells, which are the major cells in liver-expressing TGR5 (26), were isolated by cell sorting, they showed a reduction of approximately 70% in Tgr5 mRNA in mice on an HFD (Figure 7C). In HFD-fed B6J mice, this decrease in TGR5 in the liver was partially restored by vancomycin and completely restored by metronidazole treatment (Figure 7D). Furthermore, when the gut microbiota of vancomycin- or metronidazole-treated mice were transferred to HFD-fed, GF B6J mice, a restoration of TGR5 levels was also observed (Figure 7E).

To understand the potential role of TGR5 activation in the metabolic responses, B6J, 129T, and 129J mice were treated with RG-239, a TGR5 receptor agonist (27). This resulted in a reduction in blood glucose levels in B6J mice, without any change in BW (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). Mechanistically, this was associated with significant decreases in expression of the inflammatory genes Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b in the livers of B6J mice (Figure 7F). Peritoneal macrophages collected from TGR5 agonist–treated B6J mice also showed lower TNF-α expression in both the basal and LPS-stimulated states (Figure 7G). By contrast, no effect on inflammatory gene expression in liver was observed in response to the TGR5 agonist in either 129 strain (Figure 7F). Likewise, the TGR5 agonist had no effect on Tnfa expression in LPS-stimulated peritoneal macrophages in 129T mice and tended to increase Tnfa expression in 129J mice (Figure 7G). Thus, an HFD decreased bile acid receptor TGR5 levels in the liver, which were restored by antibiotic modification of the gut microbiota. Antiinflammatory signaling through this increased level of TGR5 was specific to B6J mice, thus contributing to the decreased inflammation that was unique to mice of the B6J strain.