VEGF regulates local inhibitory complement proteins in the eye and kidney

Additional supplemental methods used are detailed in the supplemental materials.

Human samples. After written informed consent, 10 ARMD patient eyes naive to anti-VEGF therapy had aqueous humor sampled before intravitreal bevacizumab injection (1.25 mg) and 48 hours later by Yoshihiro Wakabayashi or Yasuyuki Yamauchi (Tokyo Medical University Hospital). Eight patients were studied, 5 male and 3 female, with an average age of 71.1 ± 3.2 years. All had typical ARMD diagnosed after fundus examination with a fluorescein angiography, indocyanine green angiography, and optical coherence tomography. Wet ARMD was diagnosed according to established criteria (77). The eyes studied showed classic CNV (2/10), minimally classic CNV (1/10), and occult CNV (7/10), but no retinal angiomatous proliferation. Patients with cataracts causing moderate-to-severe visual disturbance received elective surgery 2 days after intravitreal bevacizumab. Aqueous humor was collected before surgery for evaluation after injection. Samples were immediately frozen and stored at –80°C until analyzed. Recurrence was defined by fluorescein angiography (recurrence of leakage and leakage from new vessels at the site of previous lesions), indocyanine green angiography (recurrence of leakage), OCT (fluid in OCT and increase of macular thickness in OCT with visual loss), and clinical findings (new macular hemorrhages, new classic CNV) during the follow-up examinations, as previously described (78).

Mice. Kidneys from podocyte-specific tetracycline-inducible Vegfa-knockout mice (29), aged 3 to 4 weeks (supplied by Susan Quaggin, [Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, USA] and Vera Eremina [Samuel Lunenfeld Research Institute, Toronto, Canada]), were obtained 14 days after oral induction using 0.2% doxycycline. During this time, mice were monitored for proteinuria alongside noninduced littermate controls.

Retinal Vegfa knockout was achieved in RPE cells using tetracycline inducible VMD2 Cre (4) (Yung-Zheng Le, University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA) and in amacrine and horizontal cells using Ptf1a Cre (Jackson Laboratories) (10). Floxed gene ablation was induced in 4-week-old VMD2-Cre Vegfa or Vhl floxed mice (Jackson Laboratories) by administering 80 μg/g body weight doxycycline intraperitoneally for 3 consecutive days as described (4). Eyes were analyzed 3 days after induction. Ptf1a is expressed in the retina from E12.5 (10), and mice were analyzed on postnatal day 18.

The number of mice required for each experiment was determined as described (79) based on a power of 80% and P = 0.05. For all studies, equal numbers of males and females were included in each group. No formal randomization was undertaken. Outliers were identified and removed if they were more than 3 SD from the mean.

Intravitreal murine injections. Anti-mouse and human VEGF B20 biosimilar was made according to the published sequence of B20-4.1 (80). The variable region of the heavy and light chains of B20-4.1 was fused to the constant region of IgG1 and k chain, respectively. Stable mammalian 293 cell lines for recombinant B20 production were established using the piggyBac transposon system (81). Briefly, the 2 genes encoding for the heavy and light chains were cloned into 2 different PB-T-RfA transposons, and we used a 1:2 ratio of heavy to light chain during transfection. Recombinant B20 was purified using protein A affinity column, and stored in 50 mM sodium phosphate buffer containing 150 mM NaCl (pH 7.0).

Adult C57BL/6 mice or complement C3 knockout mice (Jackson Laboratories) were anesthetized using 15 mg/kg ketamine and 7 mg/kg xylazine administered intraperitoneally prior to 0.5 μl intravitreal injection of 5 mg/ml anti-murine VEGF (B20), control murine IgG1 (R&D Systems), aflibercept (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), or control human IgG1 (R&D Systems). PBS-injected and uninjected eyes served as further controls. Eyes were extracted at 24 or 48 hours to analyze RNA or protein, respectively. Four to six eyes per condition were analyzed with 3 different litters used per experiment.

Cell culture. Human conditionally immortalized glomerular endothelial cells and podocytes transfected with temperature-sensitive SV40 were used as described (Satchell et al., ref. 82; Saleem, et al., ref. 83). Podocyte cells were also obtained from an aHUS patient with an Arg1182Ser (G3546T) CFH mutation, which affects the ability of CFH to bind to heparin and C3b (40). Immortalized cells were grown in humidity with 5% CO 2 at the permissive temperature of 33°C until 80% confluent, then thermo-switched to 37°C for 4 to 5 days for glomerular endothelial cells (GEnC) and 12 to 14 days for podocytes to “switch off” SV40 expression and facilitate differentiation. Podocytes were grown in RPMI-1640 with 10% FBS supplemented with 1% insulin, transferrin, and selenium. GEnC were grown in EGM-2MV media with 5% FBS supplemented with human EGF (hEGF), hydrocortisone, gentamicin, amphotericin, human FGF-B (hFGF-B), IGF-1, and ascorbic acid (EGM-2MV BulletKit except VEGF, Lonza).

ARPE19 cells (Life Technologies), human primary RPE cells (Lonza), HUVEC cells (Lonza), and HEK293 cells (ATCC) were grown at 37°C in humidity with 5% CO 2 . AREP19 were maintained in DMEM F12 with 2% FBS. HRPE cells were grown in RPE cell basal media (RtEBM) with BulletKit (Lonza). HUVEC cells were grown in EGM2 media with 5% FBS and added BulletKit (Lonza). HEK293 cells were maintained in RPMI 1640 with 5% FBS.

iPS cells differentiated into RPE were supplied by K. Bharti. The human iPS cells were derived and differentiated to RPE as described (84). Cells were genotyped for the CFH Y402H polymorphism (rs1061170, T1277C). Two cell lines were used, one with the normal 402Y allele and one with the ARMD-associated 402H allele. They were maintained in knockout DMEM with 1% glutamate, nonessential amino acids, penicillin and streptomycin, 0.18% β mercaptoethanol, 10 ng/ml basic FGF, and 20% knockout serum replacement (Life Technologies).

Cell treatments. Cells grown in serum-containing media were serum starved for 1 to 2 hours prior to treatment with VEGF-165 (0.1 ng/ml-100ng/ml, R&D Systems), bevacizumab (250 μg/ml), ranibizumab (125 μg/ml) (both from Genentech), aflibercept (500 μg/ml, Regeneron), inhibitors, or activators in serum-free media. Wortmannin (0.5 μM) (W1628-PI3Kinase inhibitor), H-89 (20 μM) (B1427-PKA inhibitor), U0126 (10 μM) (U0120-MEK inhibitor), SB202190 (20 μM) (S7067-p38 MAPK inhibitor), GF109203X hydrochloride (20 nM) (B6292-PKC inhibitor), forskolin (50 μM) (F6886-PKA/adenylate cyclase activator), and PMA (80 nM) (P1585-PKC activator) were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich.

Knockout podocyte cell lines. PKC-α– and CREB-disrupted podocytes were generated using CRISPR/Cas9 to target the PRKCA gene and CREB1 gene in immortalized human podocytes. A guide RNA targeting the translated region of PRKCA exon 1 (CAACGACTCCACGGCGTCTC) or CREB 1 exon 2 (GGAGCCGAGAACCAGCAGAG) was ligated into the LentiGuide Puro vector (85) and confirmed by Sanger sequencing. Virus was generated by cotransfection of vector, pMDG2, and psPAX2 in HEK293T cells and used to infect a podocyte line that stably expressed Cas9 endonuclease. Cells were selected with puromycin. Successful CRISPR gene editing was confirmed by Sanger sequencing with primers for PRKCA exon 1 coding region (CCDS11664.1, forward, CACCGGGCTGTCAGTGAG, reverse, CGGTTCCAAGTTATCGGAGT) or CREB1 exon 1 (CCDS2374.1, forward, ACCACTGCACCTCTCCTTGT, reverse, TTCTGGATCATTTCACTAAAAAT).

qPCR. RNA was isolated using TRIzol/chloroform extraction as described (86) or using the QIAGEN miRNeasy Mini Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were treated for 4 hours and experiments repeated 3 times. Mouse eyes were extracted and the retina separated from the choroid/RPE. From 2 to 3 animals per condition were studied in individual experiments, and these were repeated 3 times. Complementary DNA was made using the High-Capacity RNA to cDNA Kit (Life Technologies) or the QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (QIAGEN). SYBR Green (Sigma-Aldrich) primer sequences are detailed in the Supplemental Table 1 (Life Technologies). SYBR Green reaction mix was used (Sigma-Aldrich) on the StepOnePlus Real-Time PCR system (Applied Biosystems) or the CFX 96 (Bio-Rad). TaqMan qPCR was performed on the Bio-Rad CFX 96 using murine primers (Supplemental Table 2, Life Technologies). Each reaction was run in triplicate. Relative expression was determined compared with GAPDH or actin controls. Changes in mRNA expression in treated cells relative to respective controls were then calculated using the ΔΔCT method.

ISH. The Affymetrix QuantiGene View RNA ISH system was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, tissue was dissected and fixed in 4% PFA for 6 hours for eyes and 24 hours for solid organs. Sections were further fixed in 4% formaldehyde at 4°C for 16 hours prior to ISH. Protease solution was applied to eyes (1:25 dilution) for 10 minutes and for solid organs (1:100) for 20 minutes at 40°C. Probes for murine VEGF (VB1-16139 and VB6-12843), murine C3 (VB1-13781), human VEGF (VA1-16136), and human CFH (VA6-16509) were used. Murine CFH was designed and made by Affymetrix using the accession number NM_009888.3 (VB1-16095). Fluorescent detection was used to analyze the ISH with DAPI nuclear costain. Eight mice per condition were analyzed for each experiment. Samples were collected from 3 independent experiments.

Cytometric bead array. Human C3a and C4a were examined using the BD Human Anaphylatoxin Cytometric Bead Array (CBA) Kit. Aqueous humor samples were analyzed at 1:5 dilution. Cytokines including VEGF, MIP-1B, MCP1, IL-6, and IL-8 were measured using the BD CBA Flex Immunoassay Kit (BD) as described (87). A list of all other cytokines analyzed using this assay is given in the Supplemental Methods.

ELISA. Human C5a was measured in aqueous humor using the Quidel MicroVue C5a EIA (A021) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Human CFH was measured in conditioned media using an AbCam ELISA (ab137975). Murine CFH was measured using a LifeSpan BioScience ELISA (LS-F4381). Murine C5b-9 was measured using a myBioSource ELISA (MBS703522). All samples were analyzed in duplicate. The plates were imaged at 450 nm and 570 nm to correct for nonspecific signal, using a BioTek Synergy 2 plate reader. Data were analyzed using Gen5 BioTek software.

Western blotting. Lysates were made using RIPA lysis buffer with 1% phosphatase and protease inhibitors (Sigma-Aldrich). Protein concentration was measured by BCA assay (Thermo Scientific). Samples were resolved on 10% SDS-PAGE or 4%–12% gradient NuPage Bis-Tris gel (Life Technologies) under reducing conditions and blotted onto polyvinylidene fluoride or nitrocellulose (Immobilon-p, Immobilon-Fl, Nitrocellulose-Fl, Millipore). Membranes were blocked in Licor blocking buffer, 5% BSA, or skim milk. Primary antibodies were incubated overnight at 4°C (Supplemental Table 3). Blots were subsequently washed in TBST and incubated with secondary antibody (Supplemental Table 4). For fluorescent Western blots, the Licor Odyssey Fc was used to detect bands. Alternatively, an ECL chemiluminescence system (Amersham Biotech) was used and images acquired using a ChemiDoc-It imager (UVP). Densitometry was performed using Quantity One software (v4.6.5, Bio-Rad Laboratories) or ImageJ (NIH).

Meso scale discovery. Protein concentrations were also measured using meso scale discovery (MSD) technology per the manufacturer’s instructions. Murine samples were analyzed using the V-plex proinflammatory panel 1 kit (K15048D) or the U-plex VEGF assay (K152UVK). Human condition media samples were analyzed using the V-plex human VEGF kit (K151RHD).

Immunofluorescence. Cells were grown and differentiated on either glass coverslips or chamber slides in serum-containing media. After treatment, cells were fixed in 4% PFA (Sigma-Aldrich) and blocked in 5% BSA. Fresh-frozen sections were fixed in 4% PFA and blocked in 10% goat or donkey serum with 3% BSA and 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS. Primary antibodies were incubated overnight at 4°C before 1 hour of incubation with secondary antibodies (Supplemental Table 3 and 4) at room temperature, followed by DAPI nuclear stain. Samples were mounted with Slowfade Gold Anti-Fade Mount (Life Technologies) prior to imaging using the Leica DMI 6000B microscope, Leica confocal imaging spectrophotometer system (TCS-SP2), or the Zeiss LSM 700 or 710. Imaging was carried out at room temperature with a HCX PL FLUOTAR L 40 × 0.6 objective lens with an optical zoom of 40 or 20×/0.8 Dry Plan-Apochromat. Images were taken blindly with only 1 control slide labeled. Microscope settings were determined using a control slide and the brightest staining slide for each experiment. They were then maintained for all remaining comparative slides. Image analysis was carried out using ImageJ (NIH). For all raw images, mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) values were calculated and corrected for cell number determined by DAPI nuclear stain to allow semi-quantitative analysis of immunofluorescence (IF). Eight images per condition were analyzed from 4 independent experiments. For renal tissue, MFI was calculated for individual glomeruli and was corrected for cell number after counting DAPI-stained nuclei. These values were further corrected by subtracting background fluorescence intensity. Analysis incorporated 15 to 20 glomeruli per mouse from 3 different sections. At least 8 mice per condition were analyzed from 4 independent experiments. These studies were based on the use of IF and quantification by others (43, 88, 89). More details on antibodies used are given in Supplemental Table 3 and 4. For retinal sections, the number of positive cells was counted and corrected for retinal length (mm) from 3 different sections per eye.

Factor H resynthesis assay. Cells were grown for IF. Once differentiated, they were washed in PBS and treated with 0.1 M acetic acid (Sigma-Aldrich) for 30 minutes at 37°C (90). After washing, cells were treated with VEGF, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, afilbercept, or inhibitors in serum-free media for 24 hours or immediately fixed in 4% PFA. Fixed, untreated cells were also used as controls. CFH cell-surface expression was assessed according to the IF protocol described above. Images were analyzed as described. Ten images were obtained per condition for each experiment, and experiments were repeated 4 times.

Complement challenge assay. Cells grown for IF were incubated with 40% rabbit serum for 30 minutes at 37°C to establish cell-surface antigen-antibody complexes and then washed in PBS. The classical and alternative complement pathways were activated by adding 30% human C7 deficient (C7d) serum (Quidel) diluted in gelatin veronal buffer (GVB2+, Sigma-Aldrich) for 30 minutes at 37°C. Heat-inactivated normal human serum and GVB buffer alone were used as controls. The absence of protein C7 meant that MAC did not form, and so cells remained intact. Complement activation was indirectly assessed using mouse anti-human antibodies against C3d and C4d (Quidel, Supplemental Table 3). These markers were used to assess complement activation because C3b and C4b are degraded in the presence of serum-based proteases such as factor I (91). These degradation products covalently bind to cells and tissue and persist for hours after complement activation. Their use was previously validated (92). Primary antibodies were applied for 60 minutes at room temperature after PFA fixation followed by secondary antibody (Life Technologies) applied for 1 hour at room temperature. Quantification was performed as for IF using ImageJ (NIH). Ten images per condition were obtained per experiment, and 4 independent repeats were performed.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were carried out using PRISM (version 6, GraphPad Software). Experiments involving 2 groups were compared using unpaired, 2-tailed t tests except analysis of aqueous humor, for which paired, 2-tailed t tests were used. Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare time to recurrence data from ARMD patients. Multiple comparisons were made using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis was used to compare the 2 different genotypes of RPE cells or podocytes treated with VEGF and VEGF antagonists. Pearson’s correlation coefficient was calculated to assess correlation between 2 variables. Results were significant at P < 0.05. Variation is expressed as SEM.

Study approval. Ethical approval was obtained from the Tokyo Medical University institutional review board for human aqueous humor samples. The Southwest Multicentre Research Ethics Committee granted ethical approval for the creation of patient-derived glomerular cell lines and the National Eye Institute/NIH for iPS cell RPE cell lines. All patients gave informed consent. Animal experiments were approved by the institutional animal care and use committees at Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto, Canada) and the Scripps Research Institute.