Biallelic mutations in IRF8 impair human NK cell maturation and function

Patients and clinical history. The index case proband (II.2) presented with a history of sinopulmonary infections during childhood and severe infectious mononucleosis at age 22 years requiring prolonged hospitalization (1). Born to non-consanguineous parents, his brother (II.6) died at age 16 years of multiple organ failure following severe EBV mononucleosis, and his sister (II.5) died at age 38 years due to progressive pulmonary disease. She also had prolonged hospitalization at age 17 years for severe EBV mononucleosis. Both siblings had lymphadenopathy and bronchiectasis beginning in childhood. Notably, the 3 siblings’ EBV-related illnesses occurred in separate calendar years. A fourth sibling (brother, II.3) had EBV mononucleosis at age 21 years at the same time as the proband, but had a typical course of illness and did not require hospitalization. The unusual nature of disease and clinical presentation in the proband prompted immunological evaluation and was described as a novel, non–X-linked immune deficiency leading to susceptibility to EBV disease associated with a deficiency of NK cell cytotoxicity (1). Since the original description, the patient has continued to have fairly regular, recurrent episodes of sinusitis and has mucosal changes consistent with recurrent and chronic disease as well as presumably respiratory viral infections. He has no evidence of bronchiectasis or lymphadenopathy. T cell and B cell counts have been consistently normal, and immunoglobulins are present in normal quantities and quality. His surviving brother (II.3), mother (I.1), children (III.1–3), and nephew (III.4) have unremarkable medical histories. Other unrelated patients are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 NK characteristics and clinical phenotypes of subjects with IRF8 mutations

Genetics. The 1982 description of the proband’s family is without follow-up until now and did not include any genetic or genomic analysis. Thus, whole exome sequencing of genomic DNA was performed using blood samples collected from the proband; his son, mother, and surviving brother; and the son of the brother (Figure 1A). Excellent average per-base coverage was observed for all samples (proband, 105X; mother, 124X; brother, 116X; son, 114X; fraternal nephew, 90X). The exome data suggested disease-related segregation of mutations in IRF8 (NM_002163:c.602C>T, 39 variant reads of 112 total in the proband; NM_002163:c.671C>T, 44 variant of 72 total proband reads) predicted by conceptual translation to result in amino acid changes p.A201V and p.P224L, respectively. Of those mutations predicted to be damaging by SIFT, PolyPhen, LRT, and MutationTaster algorithms, few aside from IRF8 were expressed highly in immune cells, particularly NK cells (see Supplemental Table 1 for list of variants identified by whole exome sequencing; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI86276DS1). Sanger sequencing of IRF8 in the proband’s sons and daughter confirmed the presence of both alleles in his children and the absence of either variant in his wife (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1). The P224L variant was present in his mother, and the A201V variant was present in a surviving brother. Therefore, IRF8 mutations were confirmed with familial segregation in accordance with Mendelian expectations. In addition, the P224L mutation was confirmed from paraffin-embedded tissue from the patient’s deceased sister (Supplemental Figure 1); degradation of the DNA extracted from the same sample did not permit amplification and sequencing of the A201V mutation. The P224L mutation is reported 5 times in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) database (allelic frequency of 4.4 × 10–5) with no homozygous cases. The A201V mutation is present at an allelic frequency of 0.002515 with no homozygotes. Likewise, within the Baylor-Hopkins Center for Mendelian Genomics database of over 6,000 exomes, no homozygous or compound heterozygous cases of IRF8 variants are found (23). Both mutations map to exon 7, in the region of IRF8 known as the IRF association domain (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Linkage analysis of IRF8 compound heterozygous mutations in familial NKD and genetic confirmation of mutation. (A) Pedigree of affected family. Roman numerals indicate generations. Arrow points to proband. Shown are amino acid variants in IRF8 as detected by whole exome sequencing. Asterisk indicates variant confirmed by Sanger sequencing. (B) Confirmation of proband’s IRF8 variants by Sanger sequencing. (C) Schematic of human IRF8 showing affected residues found within the IRF association domain. (D) Protein expression of IRF8 in EBV-transformed patient B cell line (maroon, solid line) relative to normal control (blue, dashed line). Isotype control is shown in black. Shown is 1 representative experiment from 3 independent repeats. (E) Western blot of IRF8 (48 kDa) in healthy donor (HD) or patient (Pt) lymphoblastoid cell lines with actin (42 kDa) as a loading control. Shown is 1 representative experiment from 3 independent repeats. (F) Nuclear localization of IRF8 in patient (Pt) or control (Ctrl) B cell lines or healthy donor NK cells. Cells were fixed and stained for IRF8 (eFluor 710, red) followed by counterstaining with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. Shown is 1 representative experiment from 3 independent repeats.

Evaluation of the patient’s protein expression by flow cytometry in lymphoblastoid cell lines showed normal levels of expression (Figure 1D), and Western blot analysis of IRF8 from patient EBV-transformed B cell lines confirmed protein expression at the expected molecular weight of full-length protein, as did healthy donor (Figure 1E; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). The only previously reported homozygous mutation in IRF8, K108E, was shown to impair nuclear translocation of IRF8 in transfected cells (21). To determine whether the novel compound heterozygous alleles found in our proband prevent the nuclear recruitment of IRF8, we evaluated the patient B cell line by imaging flow cytometry. In the absence of stimulation, IRF8 was detected in both the cytoplasm and the nucleus of patient and control B cell lines. This was also observed for healthy donor NK cells, with colocalization between DAPI and IRF8 as calculated by similarity score (24) of 3.4 for patient cells, 2.2 for control B cells, and 2.2 for primary human NK cells (median values) (Figure 1F). Stimulation with IL-15 did not increase localization of IRF8 in primary human NK cells (similarity score 2.2, not shown). Together these data confirm novel compound heterozygous mutations in IRF8 that do not abrogate protein expression or nuclear localization.

Biallelic IRF8 mutation leads to impaired NK cell cytotoxic function. To specifically test the effect of biallelic mutations on NK cell cytotoxicity, we performed standard 51Cr release assays. As previously described, the proband has consistently low NK cell functional activity against the prototypical K562 target (ref. 1 and Figure 2A). The proband’s cytotoxic function was evaluated multiple times during a 10-year time interval and consistently showed profoundly decreased activity relative to normal controls with specific lysis (at maximal effector-to-target ratio) that was 0% and 31% of normal control levels (Figure 2B). The patient’s children, carriers of the P224L or A201V mutations, had slightly decreased but normal cytotoxic function, as did his nephew and mother (Figure 2, A and C, and not shown). Unrelated carriers of the A201V mutation from a separate family of a different nationality similarly had normal NK cell cytotoxic function (Figure 2C), despite having late onset of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease (Table 1). Other heterozygous patients (G139S/WT, A179/WT, T96M/WT) also had normal NK cell function despite the presence of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial infection (Figure 2C and Table 1). To determine whether decreased NK cell lytic function in the proband was due to low NK cell frequency within the lymphocyte population, cytotoxicity assays using purified NK cells were performed, and showed significantly decreased lysis of targets (Figure 2D), suggesting that an intrinsic defect in NK cell cytotoxic function underlies the stably decreased impairment observed. Therefore, the compound heterozygous A201V/P224L mutation results in low/absent NK cell cytotoxic function, an effect that is repeatedly observed over extended time and likely accounts for the proband’s profound susceptibility to viral disease.

Figure 2 NK cell functional deficiency specifically occurs in IRF8 compound-heterozygous patient and is stable over time. NK cell cytotoxicity was evaluated by standard 51Cr release assay against K562 targets. (A) Shown is a representative assay including our proband (A201V/P224L), his healthy brother (A201V/WT), and his healthy son (P224L/WT). The gray filled area represents the range of 10 healthy donors. ***P < 0.0001, Student’s unpaired t test against mean of all healthy donors. Patient data are representative of 6 independent repeats. (B) The proband’s NKD is stable over time as assessed by 51Cr release assay against K562 targets. Shown is relative specific lysis by patient NK cells at the highest effector-to-target ratio (dashed line, circles) compared with corresponding healthy donor control (solid line, squares) at dates from 2004 to 2012 (x axis). (C) 51Cr release assay of unrelated A201V/WT (daughter of proband or unrelated as indicated), P224L/WT (son of proband), G139S/WT, A179V/WT, and T96M/WT patients (circles). The gray filled area represents the range of 10 normal donors. Each condition was performed in triplicate and is shown as the mean. (D) 51Cr release assay of freshly isolated purified patient (circles) and healthy donor (squares) NK cells against K562 target cells. Shown is 1 representative of 2 independent experiments with each condition performed in triplicate.

Biallelic IRF8 mutation results in decreased NK cell number and impaired NK cell terminal differentiation. We next functionally examined NK cells from probands with 2 different combinations of compound heterozygous and a homozygous (i.e., biallelic) variant allele: A201V/P224L, R83C/R291Q, and homozygous K108E. Human NK cells in peripheral blood fall largely within 2 dominant subsets with unique phenotypic and functional signatures. High density of CD56 and the presence of CD94/NKG2A, CD117, and CD62L on the cell surface classify the CD56bright subset phenotypically. These cells are considered the most potent cytokine producers upon stimulation, primarily of TNF-α and IFN-γ. The CD56dim subset is characterized by markers of terminal differentiation such as CD57, activating and inhibitory KIRs, and CD16, and is thought to be derived from the CD56bright subset (13). In addition, CD56dim NK cells express large quantities of perforin and granzymes; they are specialized for contact-mediated target cell lysis.

Consistently over the time of evaluation (>10 years) the patient had decreased frequency and absolute number of CD56+CD3− NK cells within the lymphocyte population (1.7%–6.0% vs. 4.6%–13.7% in healthy controls) (Figure 3, A–C, and Table 1). Evaluation of the phenotypic subsets within peripheral blood showed a relative paucity of the CD56dim subset in the patient, accompanied by an overrepresentation of the CD56bright subset. From our initial evaluation in 2004 and at all subsequent times evaluated, patient 1’s CD56bright subset was between 30% and 40% (27.9%–40.3%) of the NK cell population, in contrast to controls, which fell within the previously described range (4.1%–8.4%) (Figure 3, A–C, and ref. 25). Evaluation of heterozygous A201V/WT subjects (both unrelated and related) showed normal frequencies of both NK cells within the peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) population (13.9%) and CD56bright NK cells (3.7%). Further, evaluation of other heterozygous individuals (T96M/WT, G139S/WT, A179V/WT) showed frequencies of NK cells and CD56bright NK cells consistent with normal controls (Figure 3, B–D). In contrast, the R83C/R291Q and the homozygous K108E patient had low overall numbers of NK cells (3.9% and 5.4%, respectively) and a significantly expanded CD56bright population consistent with our proband (65.8% and 72.7%; Figure 3, B–D). Therefore, compound heterozygous or homozygous mutations in IRF8 selectively result in aberrant generation of the terminally mature subsets of NK cells and a decreased frequency of NK cells within the lymphocyte population.

Figure 3 Stable impairment in NK cell terminal differentiation in patients with biallelic IRF8 mutations. NK cell phenotype was evaluated by multiparametric FACS phenotyping. (A) Representative FACS plot of healthy donor control (WT/WT) and our proband (A201V/P224L). Lymphocytes were gated on FSC/SSC. Data shown are representative of 6 independent repeats. (B) Stable NKD (left) and increased CD56bright population (right) in our proband shown over time (dashed line) with healthy donor shown as reference (solid line) at multiple dates from 2004 to 2015 (x axis). Single time point analysis of A201V/WT (unrelated, open diamond), A179V/WT (open triangle), an unrelated R83C/R291Q compound-heterozygous patient (solid inverted triangle), and a K108E/K108E patient (solid diamond) is also shown. (C) Percentage of CD56+CD3− NK cells within the lymphocyte gate is shown for 4 normal controls, our proband at 4 independent time points, 3 unrelated heterozygous IRF8 mutation patients, an unrelated compound-heterozygous patient, and a K108E/K108E patient. (D) Percentage of CD56bright NK cells within the NK cell compartment is shown for the cohort described in C. (E) FACS phenotyping of heterozygous, compound-heterozygous, and homozygous IRF8 patients. For intracellular staining, mononuclear cells were stimulated (S) with PMA and ionomycin in the presence of brefeldin A or incubated without stimulation (U) before fixation, permeabilization, and detection of intracellular effector molecules. (F) Expression of IFN-γ (after PMA/ionomycin stimulation) and perforin and CD16 in unstimulated NK cells from patients and healthy donors gated on CD56dim and CD56bright subsets. Shown is mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments for perforin and CD16 in healthy donor and A201V/P224L patient; a single experiment is shown for the K108E/K108E patient and IFN-γ detection from all subjects. *P < 0.05 by unpaired Student’s t test. (G) Cytokine secretion from healthy donor (HD) or A201V/P224L patient (Pt) detected by cytokine bead array from PBMCs stimulated for 4 hours by nonautologous EBV-transformed B cells in lytic cycle.

Because of the patient’s consistently low NK cell cytotoxic function and abnormal NK cell subset distribution, we performed multiparametric flow cytometric immune phenotyping of NK cell subsets, including intracellular cytokines IFN-γ and TNF-α as well as perforin and granzymes. We evaluated the patient, his clinically unaffected single-heterozygous family members, an unrelated heterozygous A201V/WT patient with pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial infection, a heterozygous T96M/WT patient, an unrelated compound-heterozygous patient (R83C/R291Q), and a homozygous K108E patient (Table 1).

Multiparametric flow cytometric analysis of the proband’s lymphocytes showed that NK cell markers were consistent with the expanded CD56bright subset but otherwise showed no aberrant expression of markers of activation, inhibition, or granzyme B (Figure 3E). Despite decreased representation of the CD56dim subset, markers of NK cell terminal differentiation and memory (CD57, NKG2C) were expressed, as were activating receptors (NKG2D) and inhibitory receptors (NKG2A). Interestingly, however, our proband had consistently low levels of perforin at multiple time points tested, as did the homozygous K108E patient (Figure 3E). Upon stimulation, the proband, as well as those patients with compound heterozygous variants in IRF8, expressed normal or higher than normal levels of IFN-γ and TNF-α measured both as percentage of the population expressing cytokine and on a per-cell basis (Figure 3E and not shown). The production of IFN-γ was comparable between patient and control CD56bright NK cells, which are generally the most potent producers of IFN; however, the patient CD56dim NK cells had increased IFN-γ production relative to control. This accounted for the increase in IFN-γ production in his NK cells when considered as a total population (Figure 3F). The patient with K108E/K108E mutations had impaired IFN-γ production upon stimulation from both NK cell subsets, potentially underscoring the different effects of the different mutations on immune function even in the context of similar NK cell phenotype. The observed decrease in perforin expression in our patient with A201V/P224L mutations and the patient with homozygous K108E mutations was confined to the CD56dim subset, the primary cytolytic effectors. CD16 (FcγRIIIA) was expressed at normal levels on CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells from the patients with A201V/P224L and R83C/R291Q mutations (Figure 3, E and F). Low expression of CD16 on NK cells from the K108E patient was restricted to the CD56dim NK cell subset (Figure 3F).

Given the important role that cytokine production plays in the control of the viral immune response and previously described DC deficiency in patients with IRF8 mutations, we sought to determine whether cytokine production in the context of costimulation by accessory cells was impaired in our patient. To do so, we incubated PBMCs from healthy donor or patient with a nonautologous EBV-transformed B cell line that had been induced to lytic cycle. Secreted cytokines (IL-12p40, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-10) were measured by flow cytometric bead array. As suggested by the intracellular flow cytometry data, the coculture-induced production of IFN-γ and TNF-α was not impaired in the patient, and, similarly to that observed in cytokine-stimulated NK cells, the production of IFN-γ in these cocultures was increased (Figure 3G). Interestingly, elevated secretion of both IL-12 and IL-10 was also observed from patient cells.

As IRF8 serves a previously identified role in DC development and IRF8 deficiency has been shown to lead to a variable loss or absence of DC subsets, we performed phenotypic analysis of monocyte and DC populations. A subtle deficiency of plasmacytoid dendritic cell (pDCs) and CD141+ DCs was observed in the index patient relative to heterozygous family members and a wild-type control (Supplemental Figure 2). These differences were within the scope of those previously ascribed to human IRF8 mutations and were not as severe as those observed in the patient with homozygous K108E mutation (19).

Our findings, however, suggested a novel NK cell phenotype of arrested terminal maturation in the presence of biallelic IRF8 mutations. To further determine the role of IRF8 in NK cell maturation, we performed phenotypic analysis of NK cells from Irf8–/–, Irf8+/–, and Irf8+/+ mice by flow cytometry. While murine NK cells do not express CD56, and not all transcription factor functions are evolutionarily conserved between human and murine NK cells, the developmental stages of murine NK cells can be stratified according to expression of CD27 and CD11b (Mac-1) (26). As previously reported (27–29), Irf8–/– mice had significant splenomegaly and lymphocytosis, leading to increased absolute NK cell number in both spleen (14 × 106 ± 5.7 × 106) and blood (1.2 × 106 ± 0.7 × 106) relative to that of Irf8+/+ controls (spleen 2.5 × 106 ± 1.2 × 106, blood 0.89 × 106 ± 0.6 × 106). Despite this, as seen in Figure 4, NK cells from blood and spleen of Irf8–/–, but not Irf8+/–, mice had an increased frequency of immature Mac-1loCD27hi NK cells (22.5% ± 2.7%) within the NK cell population when compared with wild-type controls (9.7% ± 1.8%). This was also reflected by absolute numbers of these subsets (blood 0.45 × 106 ± 0.4 × 106, spleen 3.6 × 106 ± 1.9 × 106) when compared with wild-type controls (blood 0.36 × 106 ± 0.5 × 106, spleen 0.31 × 106 ± 0.3 × 106). Conversely, Irf8–/– mice had decreased frequency of mature Mac-1hiCD27lo NK cells (48.3% ± 3.9%) compared with wild-type controls (64.3% ± 3.9%). This was despite increased absolute cell number (blood 1 × 106 ± 0.6 × 106, spleen 5.7 × 106 ± 2.1 × 106) compared with controls (blood 0.7 × 106 ± 0.5 × 106, spleen 1.4 × 106 ± 0.6 × 106). Together, these demonstrate impairment in terminal maturation in mice with homozygous, but not heterozygous, Irf8 loss-of-function mutations, suggesting an important parallel to our patients with biallelic IRF8 mutations and increased frequency of immature NK cells.

Figure 4 Irf8–/– mice have a block in terminal NK cell maturation. Spleen and blood from Irf8–/–, Irf8+/– littermates, and Irf8+/+ controls were analyzed by flow cytometry for markers of NK cell differentiation. (A) Representative FACS of spleen (top) and blood (bottom) from the same mouse. Cells were gated on single cells, then NK1.1+CD3−. (B) Pooled spleen and blood from 4–6 mice per condition are shown. Data shown are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by Student’s unpaired t test.

IRF8 is required for human NK cell development in a cell-intrinsic manner. Given the broad expression of IRF8 within immune cell populations, we sought to determine whether the observed effect on NK cell function was due to NK cell–intrinsic mechanisms or representative of the need for other immune or nonimmune cell types in NK cell development. Thus, we evaluated the ability of patient CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to generate NK cells in isolation. HSCs were sorted from our proband’s peripheral blood and incubated on OP9-DL1 stromal cells for 28 days in the presence of IL-7, FLT3L, c-Kit, and IL-15, as this in vitro experimental system has been previously demonstrated to promote NK cell development (14, 30, 31). As shown in Figure 5A, patient NK cells derived from CD34+ HSCs were largely CD56bright (76% vs. 19.7% from healthy donor control). The mean fluorescence intensity of CD56 was significantly higher on patient cells versus the normal control (224 vs. 112 in healthy donor) (Figure 5B), consistent with immaturity and incomplete maturation. In addition, while healthy donor–derived cells acquired CD16 (58%), the patient-derived cells had decreased CD16 expression yet retained CD94, a phenotype that is reflective of an immature state. These results show that the role for IRF8 is cell intrinsic and that IRF8 is functioning directly in the generation of appropriate and mature NK cell subsets during development.

Figure 5 Impairment in terminal NK cell differentiation is NK cell intrinsic. CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells were sorted from the proband and a healthy control, and NK cells were generated by coculture with OP9-DL1 stromal cells for 35 days. Cells were harvested and analyzed in parallel with freshly isolated PBMCs from the proband or the same healthy donor. (A) In vitro–generated NK cells from healthy donor (left, WT/WT) or our proband (right, A201V/P224L) were analyzed by FACS for CD56 expression and CD16 (top) and CD94 (bottom) expression. (B) Histogram showing mean fluorescence intensity of CD56 expression on in vitro–derived NK cells from healthy donor (gray histogram) or patient 1 (empty histogram).

IRF8 is expressed in human NK cell subsets and is upregulated upon IL-15 stimulation. Expression of IRF8 in human NK cell developmental subsets has not been previously determined. We performed real-time PCR and intracellular flow cytometry to evaluate the expression of IRF8 in human NK cell developmental subsets. While human peripheral blood contains only the CD56bright and CD56dim NK cell subsets, we used human tonsil as a source of developing NK cells and evaluated these cells based on known markers of differentiation (stages 1–5) (32). As shown in Figure 6A, healthy human donors expressed IRF8 in all developmental subsets as measured by intracellular flow cytometry. Interestingly, expression was highest in stage 1 (CD34+) NK cell precursors; however, all developmental subsets isolated from tonsil, as well as those from peripheral blood, expressed significant quantities of IRF8. Further, stimulation of primary human NK cells with IL-15 for as few as 6 hours resulted in an upregulation of IRF8 as measured by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (3-fold; Figure 6B) and flow cytometry (1.3-fold; Figure 6, C and D). Therefore, IRF8 is expressed in human NK cells and is responsive to IL-15 stimulation. This observation is consistent with a critical role for IRF8 during NK cell development.

Figure 6 IRF8 is expressed in all NK cell developmental subsets and is upregulated upon IL-15 stimulation. (A) NK cell developmental subsets were isolated from tonsil as described in Methods, and IRF8 was detected by intracellular flow cytometry. Shown is 1 representative experiment from 3 independent experiments from 3 normal donors. FMO, fluorescence minus one; PB, peripheral blood. (B) NK cells were incubated for 6 hours with 10 ng/ml of IL-15 or vehicle control, and then RNA was extracted and qPCR performed as described in Methods. ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. Shown are the means of 3 independent experiments performed on 3 donors, each done in quadruplicate. (C) NK cells were stimulated as in B and subjected to flow cytometric analysis as in A. Dashed line, IL-15 stimulated; solid line dark histogram, unstimulated; solid line light histogram unstained. (D) Shown is the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 by unpaired Student’s t test. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity.

IRF8 is required for NK cell expression of transcription factors and NK cell effector molecules. Previously reported homozygous K108E mutations in IRF8 lead to impaired synthesis of IL-12 due to abrogated IRF1-dependent transcription of the IL12B gene (19). To determine whether the mutations in our proband affected functional binding of IRF8 with cofactors IRF1 and PU.1, we performed luciferase assays with each allelic variant (WT, A201V, and P224L). As seen in Figure 7A, neither of our patient’s variants affected transcriptional activity dependent on PU.1 or IRF1. This is consistent with the observation that DC development was only partially affected in the patient and contrasts with biallelic K108E mutation, in which transactivation with IRF1 was severely impaired and monocytes and DCs were absent (19). Collectively, this underscores the variability of mutational impact on the DC phenotype. To determine the effect that the IRF8 mutations have on human NK cell function, we performed NanoString gene expression analysis (Human Immunology v2 gene set) on isolated NK cells from our proband, his family members, and 3 healthy donor controls. We identified 403 genes with a greater than 1.5-fold up- or downregulation in the patient relative to all 3 healthy donors (Supplemental Table 2). These included 18 of particular relevance to NK cell development, cytotoxicity, or homeostasis (Figure 7B), including transcription factors NFIL3, IKZF2, TBX21, EOMES, and STAT5A/B. Differentially expressed effector molecules and cell surface receptors included PRF1, GZMA, GZMB, CCR7, CD27, CD2, HAVCR2, and KLRG1. Ingenuity Pathway Analysis of all genes differentially up- or downregulated more than 5-fold revealed transcription factors, growth factors, kinases, and transmembrane receptors (Figure 7C). To provide additional evidence that the genes differentially expressed in NK cells might be direct transcriptional targets of the mutant IRF8 proteins, we compared genes that consistently had an absolute fold change of ≥2 with published ChIP sequencing data (33). This analysis revealed a significant overlap of differentially expressed genes with loci associated with 1 or more IRF8 peaks (Supplemental Table 3). There was no preferential association of up- or downregulated transcripts with the presence of IRF8 binding. To further biologically validate differential expression of potential direct targets, we focused on NFIL3 and PRDM1, where IRF8 binding was observed in the study by Langlais et al. (33) (Supplemental Table 3), and IRF4, which also has evidence of IRF8 binding by ChIP sequencing (34). We performed qPCR on healthy donor– or patient-derived B cell lines and found decreased expression of each in the patient relative to 3 healthy donors (Figure 7D). Re-expression of WT IRF8 protein in the patient B cell line rescued the expression of IRF4 and PRDM1 and partially rescued expression of NFIL3. Therefore, biallelic IRF8 deficiency results in decreased expression of human NK cell transcriptional regulators and effector molecules as well as genes not previously associated with NK cell regulation. Complementation of the patient B cell line with WT IRF8 restores expression of these, demonstrating a direct effect of compound heterozygous A201V/P224L mutations on the expected IRF8-mediated gene expression profile.