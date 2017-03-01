Mutations in tropomyosin 4 underlie a rare form of human macrothrombocytopenia

Tropomyosin expression in human and mouse megakaryocytes and platelets. Previous RNA sequencing studies have indicated that human megakaryocytes express TPM1, TPM3, and TPM4, and low levels of TPM2 (ref. 6 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI86154DS1). We performed reverse transcriptase–PCR (RT-PCR), which confirmed these findings, and demonstrated that TPM4 is the most highly expressed of the tropomyosins, followed by TPM1 (Figure 1A). Western blotting of whole cell lysates demonstrated the presence of protein products of all 4 tropomyosin genes in WT mouse and healthy human control platelets (Figure 1B). The short TPM4 30-kDa isoform (TPM4.2) was the major isoform in both species. Human platelets additionally appear to harbor small amounts of the long 38-kDa TPM4.1 isoform (Figure 1B, top). Hereafter, the term “TPM4” is used to indicate both protein isoforms TPM4.1 and TPM4.2 (in humans) or solely TPM4.2 (in mice).

Figure 1 Tropomyosin expression in human and mouse. (A) Multiple TPMs are expressed in human megakaryocytes. Relative TPM mRNA expression of human cord blood–derived megakaryocytes was evaluated by real-time quantitative PCR. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (B) Comparison of tropomyosin (TPM1–4) protein expression between human and WT mouse platelets. Top panel: The 30-kDa TPM4 protein isoform (TPM4.2) is the main isoform in both human and mouse platelets. Human platelets additionally express low amounts of the 38-kDa TPM4 isoform (TPM4.1). Bottom panel: β-Actin loading control.

A truncating mutation in TPM4 causes macrothrombocytopenia in humans. We next performed a look-up in the database for the Biomedical Research Centres/Units Inherited Diseases Genetic Evaluation (BRIDGE) Bleeding and Platelet Disorders (BPD) collection. To date, over 1,000 participants have been enrolled and genome-sequenced as part of the BRIDGE-BPD study for genome sequencing along with approximately 5,000 participants with other rare diseases enrolled to the NIHR BioResource–Rare Diseases (16). Two high-impact rare variants in TPM4.1 and 1 in TPM4.2 were identified. The variant affecting the product of TPM4.2 was a nucleotide substitution of C to T at position 16192795 of chromosome 19 (build GRCh37). It was present on 1 allele in 2 unrelated BPD cases and was absent from the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) database (17) as well as the UK10K database (18). The 2 cases do not share any other rare variants, and their estimated genome-wide kinship, based on common unlinked SNVs (19), was estimated to be zero, suggesting that the variant did not arise in a recent common ancestor.

Predicted loss-of-function variants in TPM4.2 are rare in the general population, with only 2 heterozygotes observed among the more than 60,000 individuals in ExAC (1 with a splice site variant and 1 with a variant encoding a premature stop at residue 54). The variant concerning the BPD patients encodes a premature stop codon in exon 3 of TPM4, resulting in a truncation at residue 69 of the major protein isoform TPM4.2, and residue 105 of the minor isoform TPM4.1 (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 TPM4 mutation causes macrothrombocytopenia in humans. (A) Schematic representation of the major megakaryocyte TPM4 transcript ENST00000300933, which is predicted to encode the 248–amino acid TPM4 protein (UniProt ID P67936). R69 is transcribed from the second exon of the transcript and is 68 amino acids from the amino-terminus of TPM4. R69X is predicted to cause expression of a truncated TPM4 protein. (B) Family trees for pedigree 1 and pedigree 2 with the TPM4 variant are depicted, including the platelet count, platelet volume, and presence/absence (Y/N) of macrothrombocytes when visualized by electron microscopy (shown in blue). Filled symbols: macrothrombocytopenia; gray symbols, unknown; open symbols: normal platelet count and volume and absence of macrothrombocytes. +/M, heterozygous; +/+, WT. (C) Platelet TPM4 RNA levels measured by RT-PCR using GAPDH as housekeeping gene. Graph depicts representative data from a total of n = 3 measurements from 1 (case 1-II-5) or 3 (case 1-III-7) patient samples. (D) Platelet TPM4 protein is reduced in heterozygous carriers of the TPM4 variant. Graph depicts representative data from a total of n = 3 measurements from 1 (case 1-II-5) or 3 (case 1-III-7) samples. Left: Densitometry analysis performed using ImageJ. Right: Protein levels of platelet TPM4 in controls and cases 1-II-5 and 1-III-7. β-Actin was included as an internal loading control. Similar results were obtained when GAPDH was used as a loading control (not shown). (E) Sex-stratified histograms of platelet count (PLT) and mean platelet volume measurements obtained using a Sysmex hematology analyzer from 48,345 blood donors from the INTERVAL study after adjustment for technical artifacts. The red arrows superimposed on the histograms indicate the sex of and values for patients with the truncating variant in TPM4. The green arrows indicate the sex of and values for relatives homozygous for the corresponding WT allele.

Macrothrombocytopenia was deemed present if the platelet count was below 150 × 109 per liter or the mean platelet volume above 13 fl or if there was presence of macrothrombocytes as observed by electron microscopy. The propositus of pedigree 1 carrying the premature stop codon was a woman of mixed European descent who was enrolled to the BRIDGE-BPD study at 56 years old with a history of mild bleeding (see Supplemental Methods for full clinical history) consistent with observed platelet counts in the range of 80 × 109 to 110 × 109 per liter. Other than breast carcinoma, there was no other relevant past medical history. Analysis of 2 siblings and the propositus’ daughter demonstrated segregation of the observed variant with macrothrombocytopenia (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1B). The propositus (1-II-5) and her daughter (1-III-7) exhibited platelet counts lower than those of the unaffected siblings (103 × 109 and 140 × 109 per liter compared with 226 × 109 and 236 × 109 per liter, respectively) with mean platelet volumes well above 13 fl. All other blood counts were within normal range (Table 1), suggesting a specific role for TPM4 in the megakaryocyte lineage.

Table 1 Blood counts of cases of families 1 and 2 carrying the TPM4 variant, including the depiction of normal count variation

The propositus of pedigree 2 was a woman of mixed European descent enrolled in the BRIDGE-BPD study at 58 years of age. She had a platelet count of 230 × 109 per liter with a platelet volume near the upper limit of normal (12.9 fl). Macrothrombocytes were observed by electron microscopy. She had suffered with menorrhagia from menarche that did not improve upon hormonal therapy and therefore required recurrent dilatation and curettages, and finally a hysterectomy at the age of 37 (see Supplemental Methods for full clinical history). Platelet function tests including von Willebrand parameters and coagulation factors (IX, XI, and XIII) revealed no abnormality. Other than severe asthma and eczema, there was no past medical history of note. Analysis of 3 of the propositus’ children demonstrated segregation of the observed variant with a lower platelet count and larger platelets (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1C). Pedigree member 2-III-5, who carries the variant, had a platelet count and mean platelet volume just within the normal range (160 × 109 per liter and 12.3 fl, respectively). He experienced no abnormal bleeding in response to a number of hemostatic challenges, including a laparotomy, orchiopexy, and 4 dental extractions. His sibling (2-III-7), who also carries the mutation, exhibited a low platelet count (146 × 109 per liter) and large mean platelet volume (14.6 fl), and a bleeding tendency similar to the propositus’ (see Supplemental Methods for full clinical history). 2-III-6 does not carry the variant and had the highest platelet count (278 × 109 per liter) and lowest mean platelet volume (10.8 fl) of all family members. Thus, the variant cosegregates with isolated macrothrombocytopenia.

TPM4.2 mRNA levels were reduced to 59% and 78% of the control in the affected cases 1-II-5 and 1-III-7, respectively (Figure 2C), and a corresponding approximately 50% reduction in the expression of TPM4.2 protein was observed with an antibody raised against the TPM4 C-terminus (δ/9d) (Figure 2D). Pedigree 2 exhibited similar defects, with mRNA levels reduced to 46%–63%, and we were able to detect a corresponding reduction in TPM4.2 protein in 2 of 3 affected pedigree members (Supplemental Figure 1D). The sex-stratified quantiles of mean platelet volume measurements with respect to the INTERVAL study (measurements obtained using a Sysmex hematology analyzer from 48,345 blood donors) were all above 91%, with 3 of the 5 measurements at percentiles exceeding 99.9% (20). This indicates that the platelets of the carriers are consistently large, with some extremely large. The sex-stratified quantiles of the platelet count (PLT) measurements with respect to INTERVAL were below 4% in all cases except the index case of pedigree 2, with 3 of the 5 measurements at percentiles below 1%. In contrast, all the WT homozygotes had PLT quantiles between 23% and 82% (Figure 2E). The probability of observing cosegregation under the null hypothesis that the mutant is not causal, conditional on having already observed the mutant in the propositi, is 0.53 for each pedigree, and P = 0.0156 in total. Collectively, these data provide convincing evidence that loss-of-function variants in TPM4 can cause macrothrombocytopenia, and suggest it plays a role in the development of the megakaryocyte lineage.

A loss-of-function allele of murine Tpm4 causes macrothrombocytopenia. In parallel studies, we conducted an N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea (ENU) mutagenesis screen in mice for mutations causing dominant thrombocytopenia (21, 22). A mouse exhibiting a decrease in platelet number and increase in mean platelet volume was identified and named Plt53. Fifty percent of the progeny from this animal also exhibited macrothrombocytopenia. After backcrossing, exome sequencing of 2 affected animals followed by genotyping of candidate mutations in siblings and offspring revealed that the Plt53 phenotype correlated with inheritance of a point mutation in the gene encoding TPM4. The mutation, at nucleotide g.72,147,268, was a substitution of A for G in the first dinucleotide of the donor splice site in exon 7 of the Tpm4 gene (hereafter referred to as Tpm4Plt53/Plt53). RT-PCR analysis of cDNA extracted from megakaryocytes revealed that the Plt53 mutation led to the inclusion of part of intron 7 in the Tpm4 mRNA. The predicted result is a protein bearing 8 intron-encoded amino acids followed by premature truncation due to the presence of an in-frame stop codon at nucleotide g.72,147,291 (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Loss of function at the Tpm4 locus causes macrothrombocytopenia in mice. (A) Schematic representation of the Plt53 mutation (A to G substitution at nucleotide g.72,147,268) in the first dinucleotide of the donor splice site in exon 7 of Tpm4, which is predicted to result in a protein bearing 8 intron-encoded amino acids followed by premature truncation due to the presence of an in-frame stop codon at nucleotide g.72,147,291. (B) Top panel: Use of an antibody directed against the TPM4 C-terminus (δ/9d, AB5449, Millipore) demonstrates that TPM4.2 is not expressed in Tpm4Plt53 platelets. Middle panel: Use of an antibody directed against the TPM4 N-terminus (δ/1b) reveals residual expression of a truncated TPM4.2 protein from the Tpm4Plt53 allele (orange arrow). Bottom panel: β-Actin loading control. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) The Plt53 mutation causes macrothrombocytopenia. Reduced platelet count and increased platelet size in Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 mice compared with Tpm4+/+ mice (n = 17). (D) Platelet count and size in Tpm4.2 WT (+/+), heterozygous (+/–), and homozygous knockout (–/–) mice (n = 10–15) on a C57BL/6 background. Measurements were performed using an Advia hematology analyzer. One-way ANOVA, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Western blotting with an antibody raised against the TPM4 C-terminus (δ/9d) revealed the complete absence of TPM4 in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 platelets, and reduced expression in Tpm4Plt53/+ platelets (Figure 3B, top). The lower band observed with this antibody was not detected with 2 other TPM4 antibodies and is therefore most likely unspecific (Supplemental Figure 2A). Using an N-terminal specific antibody (δ/1b), we observed a faint band of lower molecular weight in platelets from heterozygous and homozygous mutant mice, indicating the presence of some residual truncated TPM4 protein (Figure 3B, middle). Given that the overlap of N- and C-termini of TPM dimers is essential for filament formation (23), these data indicated that the Plt53 allele of Tpm4 represents a complete loss of the protein’s canonical function.

Heterozygous (Tpm4Plt53/+) and homozygous (Tpm4Plt53/Plt53) animals appeared healthy, and histopathological examination revealed no obvious organ abnormalities or pathology. Relative to WT littermates, Tpm4Plt53/+ mice exhibited mild macrothrombocytopenia (Figure 3C), and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 animals a more severe form, with approximately 50% reduction in platelet counts. Remarkably, other peripheral blood cell counts in Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 mice were unchanged, with the exception of a modest, but statistically significant (P = 0.0008), increase in lymphocyte counts in the Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 cohort (Table 2). Flow cytometric analysis of bone marrow revealed normal numbers of immunophenotypic hematopoietic progenitor cells, including megakaryocyte progenitors, in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 mice (Table 3). Transplantation of unfractionated bone marrow from Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 animals into lethally irradiated adult recipients resulted in macrothrombocytopenia (Supplemental Figure 2B), demonstrating that the phenotype was intrinsic to the hematopoietic system. To confirm the Plt53 mutation as the causative genetic lesion, we generated an independent knockout mouse strain for TPM4.2, the only TPM4 protein isoform expressed in mice. Strikingly, given the early lethality observed in Tpm1, Tpm2, and Tpm3 knockouts, animals lacking Tpm4 were viable and outwardly healthy. They exhibited a dose-dependent macrothrombocytopenia (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), similar in magnitude to that observed in Tpm4Plt53 mutants on a C57BL/6 background (the background on which the targeted knockout allele was generated) (Supplemental Figure 3D). Together, these data demonstrate a specific requirement for TPM4 in the megakaryocyte lineage.

Table 2 Blood counts of adult Tpm4+/+, Tpm4Plt53/+, and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 mice

Table 3 Analysis of blood progenitor populations in the bone marrow of adult Tpm4+/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 mice by flow cytometry (n = 3)

TPM4 insufficiency results in aberrant platelet morphology. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis of platelets from the 2 affected cases from pedigree 1 revealed considerable heterogeneity in platelet size, some of them being very large. We also observed an increased presence of large vacuoles (Figure 4, A and B). Blinded analysis of TEM pictures correctly identified all the carriers from pedigree 2. Platelets from 2-II-3 and 2-III-5 exhibited moderate defects (Supplemental Figure 4) similar to those observed for pedigree 1 (Figure 4, A and B). Platelets from 2-III-7 were obviously different from the control, with an increased small diameter and an ellipsoid rather than discoid shape.

Figure 4 TPM4 insufficiency results in altered platelet morphology. (A and B) Ultrastructure of platelets from cases 1-II-5 and 1-III-7 carrying the variant, showing the presence of large platelets with numerous vacuoles indicating increased fragility, contrasting the normal discoid platelet appearance in controls. (A) Overview. (B) Detail. Scale bars: 1 μm. (C) Representative electron microscopic pictures illustrating increased size and fragile appearance in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 and Tpm4Plt53/+ compared with Tpm4+/+ platelets (n = 2; each sample was pooled from 2 individuals). Scale bars: 1 μm. (D) Western blot showing the presence of degraded filamin A and actinin 1 in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 and Tpm4Plt53/+ compared with Tpm4+/+ platelets. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. Bottom panel: β-Actin loading control.

Consistent with the human data, TEM analysis revealed considerable heterogeneity in the size and morphology of Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 and Tpm4Plt53/+ platelets, with frequent vacuoles, indicating increased fragility of the mutant platelets (Figure 4C). Given that ultra-rare variants in FLNA (the gene encoding filamin A) have recently been reported to result in fragile platelets and macrothrombocytopenia (24), and variants in the actin–cross-linking protein actinin 1 (α-actinin, ACTN1) are one of the most frequent causes of isolated thrombocytopenia with altered platelet morphology (25–27), we examined the levels of these 2 proteins. Interestingly, we found that filamin A was partially degraded in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 and to a lesser extent Tpm4Plt53/+ platelets (Figure 4D, top). Levels of full-length actinin 1 were reduced in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 and Tpm4Plt53/+ platelets, coinciding with the appearance of an 80-kDa band that has been previously reported to be the result of cleavage by calpain (Figure 4D, bottom) (28).

Reduced TPM4 expression impacts platelet function. We next examined the function of the platelets of the daughter of the propositus of pedigree 1 (case 1-III-7 in Figure 2B). In response to any of the agonists ADP, cross-linked collagen-related peptide (CRP-XL), and TRAP-6, no significant differences in platelet activation measured by integrin α IIb β 3 activation and α-granule secretion were revealed (Figure 5A). However, when thrombus formation under flow ex vivo was examined, both the number of thrombi and the area covered were reduced in case 1-III-7 relative to the control (P < 0.001) (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 The function of human platelets is mildly affected by reduced TPM4 expression. (A) Platelet function testing measuring fibrinogen binding (top) and P-selectin expression (bottom) (percentage of positive platelets) after treatment with final concentrations of 0.0005 μM ADP, 0.3 μg/ml CRP-XL, or 0.8 μM TRAP-6. Depicted are the results obtained on 3 different days (2 technical replicates) for the day control and the patient (case 1-III-7). A bank of 20 controls is shown in white. (B and C) Thrombus formation on collagen under flow (shear rate 1,600/s). (B) Normalized thrombus number and coverage after blood perfusion through a collagen-coated chamber; 6 images captured per run, 2 runs per sample using 2 different samples. (C) Representative images of thrombi stained with P-selectin captured using fluorescence microscopy (EVOS system; Advanced Microscopy Group). Scale bars: 50 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001.

We then probed the impact of TPM4 dysfunction on platelet function in mice. Given that macrothrombocytopenia can be triggered by accelerated platelet clearance, we firstly examined the in vivo lifespan of Tpm4+/+, Tpm4Plt53/+, and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 platelets. No change in the kinetics of clearance or ultimate lifespan was observed, indicating that lack of functional TPM4 did not affect platelet turnover (Figure 6A). Platelet activation was assessed in vitro by flow cytometry using integrin α IIb β 3 activation (JON/A antibody) and α-granule secretion (anti–P-selectin antibody) as markers. Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 platelets were responsive to a range of agonists, indicating that the processes of integrin inside-out activation and degranulation are functional in the absence of TPM4 (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5A). The increased mean fluorescence intensity for integrin α IIb β 3 in the Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 samples was most probably due to the increased size of the mutant platelets, as it correlated with an approximately 37% increase in basal CD41 (integrin α IIb subunit) fluorescence signal (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 1). To investigate the involvement of TPM4 in activation-induced morphological changes, we incubated thrombin-activated Tpm4+/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 platelets on fibrinogen-coated coverslips. Under these conditions, platelets from both genotypes fully spread, but the spreading process was significantly delayed in the mutant (Figure 6C). As seen with case 1-III-7, thrombus formation on collagen under flow ex vivo was significantly reduced in blood from Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 mice (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 5B). Finally, we found that tail bleeding times were mildly extended in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 mice, and in lethally irradiated C57BL/6 mice with transplanted Plt53/Plt53 bone marrow, relative to their respective controls (P = 0.165 and P = 0.045; Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 5C). Together, these results demonstrate that the hemostatic function of TPM4-deficient platelets is mildly compromised.

Figure 6 The function of mouse platelets is mildly affected by reduced TPM4 expression. (A) Normal in vivo lifespan of Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 compared with Tpm4+/+ platelets. Platelets were labeled by i.v. injection with X-488 antibody (Emfret), and the percentage of fluorescent platelets was monitored over time by flow cytometry (n = 5, representative of 2 independent experiments). (B) Flow cytometric measurement of integrin α IIb β 3 activation (JON/A–PE antibody) in Tpm4+/+, Tpm4Plt53/+, and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 platelets after activation with the depicted agonists (n = 4, representative of 3 independent experiments). (C) Platelet spreading. Left: Representative differential interference microscopy images of Tpm4+/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 platelets spread on fibrinogen (100 μg/ml) after activation with 0.01 U/ml thrombin. Scale bar: 5 μm. Right: Percentage of fully spread Tpm4+/+ (black) and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 (blue) platelets at 15, 30, and 60 minutes after induction of the spreading process (n = 3). Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) Thrombus formation on collagen under flow (shear rate 1,000/s). Left: Mean surface covered with thrombi. Right: Relative platelet deposition, as measured by integrated fluorescent intensity per square millimeter ± SD. Each dot represents an individual. Results are pooled from 2 independent experiments. (E) Tail bleeding times in Tpm4Plt53/+ (blue) and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 (light blue) compared with Tpm4+/+ (black) mice. Each dot represents an individual. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

TPM4 localizes to proplatelets in human and mouse megakaryocytes. Sorting of tropomyosin isoforms to different cellular compartments is thought to be crucial for their function (9). TPM4 localized to proplatelets and colocalized with filamentous (F) actin in primary CD34+-derived human megakaryocytes (Figure 7A). In mature, WT mouse megakaryocytes, TPM4 showed a diffuse, mainly peripheral distribution and did not obviously colocalize with F-actin (Figure 7B). As expected, we could not detect TPM4 in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 megakaryocytes using the δ/9d antibody (Supplemental Figure 6A). The distribution and morphology of F-actin and tubulin were similar in mature WT and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 megakaryocytes (not shown). In WT megakaryocytes commencing proplatelet formation, TPM4 was organized in a fine punctuate network (Supplemental Figure 6B). TPM4 colocalized with actin in proplatelet swellings and tips and partially at proplatelet membranes (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 TPM4 localizes to proplatelets in human and mouse megakaryocytes. (A) Immunolabeling of TPM4 (red), F-actin (purple), α-tubulin (green), and merge of TPM4/F-actin/α-tubulin and DAPI, in control human proplatelets. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Investigation of TPM4 (yellow) and F-actin (red) localization of mouse fetal liver cell–derived megakaryocytes by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy. TPM4 (yellow) localizes to the periphery in mature round WT Tpm4+/+ megakaryocytes. (C) TPM4 is enriched in proplatelet tips and colocalizes with F-actin (depicted by arrows). Scale bars: 20 μm.

TPM4 facilitates proplatelet formation in human and mouse. We next examined the effect of depleting TPM4 in human megakaryocytes derived from CD34+ hematopoietic progenitor cells. While megakaryocyte proliferation and maturation were unaffected by transduction with shRNAs targeting TPM4 (Supplemental Figure 7A), the level of proplatelet formation was reduced in comparison with the nontargeting control. ShRNA_TPM4B and shRNA_TPM4E, which knocked down mRNA levels to approximately 20% and 8%, respectively, reduced proplatelet formation by approximately 40% and 14%. Logistic regression analysis showed that the correlation between the proportion of proplatelet-forming cells and RNA and protein levels for TPM4 was highly significant (P < 2–16 and < 6.23–12, respectively) (Figure 8A), demonstrating that the level of TPM4 is rate-limiting for platelet formation.

Figure 8 TPM4 dose-dependently facilitates proplatelet formation. (A) Logistic regression analysis showing that the percentage of proplatelet-forming cells decreases with Tpm4 RNA (left; effect 1.22, P < 2–16) and protein (right; effect 2.54, P = 6.23–12) levels. Node size reflects the number of cells counted (at least 200). (B) Increased number of megakaryocytes (MK) in bone marrow from Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 mice. Shown are results from 50 fields of view (FOV) (Tpm4+/+ and Tpm4Plt53/+) and 28 FOV (Tpm4Plt53/Plt53). (C) Representative pictures of H&E-stained bone marrow sections show altered morphology (smaller size, irregular shape) of Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 megakaryocytes compared with the control (n = 3). Arrows indicate megakaryocytes. Scale bar: 15 μm. (D) Decreased size of Tpm4 mutant megakaryocytes compared with WT counterparts. n = 105 (Tpm4+/+), n = 35 (Tpm4Plt53/+), n = 125 (Tpm4Plt53/Plt53). (E) Left: Decreased proplatelet formation (PPF) of fetal liver cell–derived Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 megakaryocytes (n = 5–6). Each dot represents the mean of 1 individual sample (at least 12 visual fields counted). Right: Representative light microscopy pictures showing altered morphology and decreased branch formation of Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 compared with Tpm4+/+ megakaryocytes. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Investigation of F-actin (red) and tubulin (green) distribution of proplatelet-forming Tpm4+/+ (left) and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 (right) megakaryocytes by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 20 μm. (B and E) One-way ANOVA, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. (D) One-way ANOVA, Mann-Whitney test with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

In mice, we observed a significant increase in megakaryocyte numbers in Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 bone marrow (Figure 8B). Ploidy profiles were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 7B). However, mutant megakaryocytes were smaller than WT counterparts (~20% of Tpm4Plt53/+ and ~30% of Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 compared with only ~4% of Tpm4+/+ megakaryocytes were smaller than 50 μm2), and many exhibited an irregular morphology (Figure 8, C and D). Relative to the WT, proplatelet formation was reduced by approximately 40% in fetal liver–derived Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 megakaryocytes and by approximately 20% in Tpm4Plt53/+ cells (Figure 8E). Time-lapse video microscopy indicated that, while the initial morphological changes associated with proplatelet formation took place in mutant cells, loss of TPM4 resulted in megakaryocytes with few or no branches (Figure 8F and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Where proplatelets did form, their tips were significantly increased in size relative to WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 7C). Visualization of F-actin and tubulin demonstrated that within the short, thick branches produced by Tpm4+/+ megakaryocytes, massive networks of tubulin were diffusely distributed throughout the cell (Figure 8F). Collectively, these data demonstrate an essential role for TPM4 in platelet shedding and sizing.

Potential TPM4-interacting proteins in megakaryocytes and platelets. Tropomyosins have been reported to interact with several proteins that regulate platelet biogenesis. We examined the actin filament–severing proteins actin-depolymerizing factor (ADF) and cofilin, as these have been shown to directly compete with tropomyosins for actin binding (29). While ADF expression was unaltered in Tpm4 mutant mouse megakaryocytes and platelets (data not shown), the levels of phosphorylated (inactive) cofilin in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 cells were significantly decreased (Figure 9, A and B). This suggested enhanced actin turnover in mutant cells. Consistent with this, a reduction in F-actin levels was observed in nonstimulated mutant platelets (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 9 TPM4-interacting proteins in megakaryocytes and platelets. (A) Investigation of cofilin and P-cofilin expression in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 platelets (left) and fetal liver cell–derived megakaryocytes (right) by Western blot. Blots are representative of 2–3 individual experiments. (B) Densitometry analysis shows decreased levels of phosphorylated (inactive) cofilin in Tpm4Plt53/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 compared with Tpm4+/+ platelets (n = 6; results were pooled from 2 separate experiments). (C) Investigation of NMMHC-IIa (green) and F-actin (red) localization in fetal liver cell–derived Tpm4+/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 megakaryocytes by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy. Scale bar: 20 μm. One-way ANOVA, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05.

Given that TPM4 localization was reported to be abnormal in proplatelet tips deficient in tropomodulin 3 (TMOD3) (30), we investigated TMOD3 localization in cultured Tpm4+/+ and Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 megakaryocytes. In line with that study, we observed that TMOD3 localized as puncta with proplatelet membranes (Supplemental Figure 9). While TMOD3 appeared to be more diffusely distributed in some Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 proplatelets, we did not detect major alterations between the mutant and control samples. Besides their well-known interaction with tropomodulins, tropomyosins have also been demonstrated to recruit myosin IIa to stress fibers, and to be involved in stabilization of RHOA (31, 32). Inherited mutations in the MYH9 gene, which encodes nonmuscle myosin heavy chain IIa (NMMHC-IIa), give rise to the “MYH9-related disorders,” all of which exhibit macrothrombocytopenia, and have been linked to the RHOA/ROCK pathway (33). We therefore examined the expression and phosphorylation state of RHOA, ROCK, and NMMHC-IIa by Western blot. No differences between Tpm4Plt53/Plt53, Tpm4Plt53/+, and Tpm4+/+ megakaryocytes and platelets were observed (Supplemental Figure 10A). Confocal microscopy of Tpm4+/+ megakaryocytes undergoing the first morphological changes presaging proplatelet formation revealed that NMMHC-IIa localized to a fine network (Supplemental Figure 10B), very similar to the distribution of TPM4 (Supplemental Figure 6B). This pattern was dramatically perturbed in approximately 50% of Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 megakaryocytes. In WT proplatelet swellings and tips, NMMHC-IIa localized to a previously described characteristic network and to membranes (Figure 9C, left, and ref. 34). In contrast, NMMHC-IIa in Tpm4Plt53/Plt53 proplatelet-forming megakaryocytes showed a patchy distribution in approximately 70% of cells analyzed, as compared with approximately 15% of Tpm4+/+ counterparts (Figure 9C, right). These results indicate that TPM4 deficiency impacts multiple regulators of the megakaryocyte actin cytoskeleton.