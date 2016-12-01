Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD46 eliminates multiple myeloma cells

CD46 antigen is highly expressed in myeloma cell lines. To evaluate whether CD46 was overexpressed in MM, we studied its cell surface expression by FACS on cell lines. CD46 was highly expressed on the cell surface of all MM cell lines tested (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI85856DS1). We next sought to quantify the CD46 antigen number per cell (referred to henceforth as antigen density), using methods described previously (25). The mean antigen density on MM cell lines RPMI8226 and MM1.S ranged from 454,668 to 470,991 for CD46, compared with 314,953 to 344,865 for CD38, a commonly used marker for MM (Figure 1B). It has previously been reported that extracellular CD46 antigen is shed from the cell surface of solid tumor cell lines (26). To assess whether MM cells shed CD46 antigen, we conducted Western blotting of cell lysates and supernatants from RPMI8226 cells. In either the presence or the absence of CD46 antibody stimulation, we found no appreciable shedding of CD46 antigen from MM cells into the culture supernatant (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 CD46 is highly expressed on MM cells and is further increased in the setting of BM microenvironment. (A) CD46 expression in INA-6, RPMI8226, MM1.S, and MM1.R measured by FACS (solid lines), compared with nonbinding control (Ctrl = dashed lines, representative data, n = 3). (B) CD46 antigen density estimation compared with CD38 on RPMI8226 and MM1.S (data represent mean ± SEM, n = 3). (C) Coculture of MM1.S with HS5 BM stromal cells increases the expression of CD46 mRNA (n = 2). RPKM, reads per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads. (D) CD46 and CD38 antigen densities in RPMI8226 and MM1.S, incubated with or without HS5-conditioned media (CM) for 3 days (data represent mean ± SEM, n = 3–5). Two-tailed Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

CD46 is upregulated in the context of the BM microenvironment. Myeloma is a disease in which the BM microenvironment promotes MM cell survival and chemotherapy resistance (27). The majority of MM patients have disease that is primarily localized to the BM. To assess whether the CD46 expression level in MM cells is impacted by this microenvironment, MM1.S cells were cocultured with the BM stromal cell line HS5. Analysis of mRNA expression by RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) showed the CD46 mRNA level increased in MM1.S when cocultured with HS5, compared with monocultures (Figure 1C). To assess whether this observation could be generalized to other MM cell lines and coculture conditions, MM1.S and MM1.R were incubated with HS5-conditioned media and analyzed by FACS for CD46. For comparison, CD38 was also studied in parallel. MM1.S and MM1.R cells showed upregulation of CD46 when cultured with HS5-conditioned media (P = 0.0031 and 0.02, respectively), suggesting that a factor from BM stromal cells may increase CD46 expression by MM cells (Figure 1D). In contrast, CD38 showed a variable response upon incubation of MM1.S and MM1.R cells with stromal cell–conditioned media (P = 0.15 and 0.8, respectively) (Figure 1D). The nature of the factor(s) and whether it is BM specific remains to be determined.

Generation of anti-CD46 antibody and internalization by myeloma cells. We generated a panel of human monoclonal antibodies binding to domains 1 and 2 of human CD46 by phage and yeast antibody display (28) and identified a lead antibody, 23AG2, that binds to the target antigen specifically with high affinity. The equilibrium dissociation constant (K D ) of the antibody on a recombinant human CD46 protein fragment was 2.99 nM on the BLItz system (Supplemental Figure 3). Measured on living MM cells, 23AG2 K D values were 1.19 nM for RPMI8226 and 2.24 nM for MM1.S, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4). To determine whether the anti-CD46 antibody (23AG2) is internalized by MM cells, we incubated the antibody with MM1.R, analyzed internalization using confocal microscopy, and studied colocalization with lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (LAMP1). CD46 antibody was internalized and colocalized with LAMP1 (Figure 2A), indicating subcellular localization that is well suited for ADC delivery. This was also performed on RPMI8226 cells with similar results (data not shown).

Figure 2 Potent and selective activity of CD46-ADC on MM cells compared with BM stromal cells, with potentiation of ADC effect in the context of MM-stromal interactions. (A) Confocal immunocytochemistry of MM1.R after 4 (left) and 18 (right) hours of incubation with anti-CD46 antibody (red). Late lysosomes shown with anti-LAMP1 antibody (green), and partial colocalization shown in merged panel (yellow). (B) Dose response for CD46-ADC inhibition of viability of MM cells compared with HS5 and BM61 BM stromal cells after 96-hour incubation (n = 3). NR: EC 50 not reached due to lack of killing at the highest concentration tested. (C) Lack of effect of nonbinding control ADC until approximately 100 nM (n = 3). (D) Annexin V and PI staining of MM cell line INA-6 for 0–10 nM CD46-ADC, with apoptosis and death by 48 hours (representative data, n = 3). (E) Sensitivity of MM1.S cell line to CD46-ADC is increased in the presence of HS5, BM61, or HS27A BM stromal cells. EC 50 was 2.25 nM on MM1.S alone and 0.77 nM, 0.92 nM, and 1.05 nM for MM1.S in the presence of HS5, HS27A, and BM61, respectively (data represent mean ± SEM, n = 3).

Anti–CD46-ADC has potent and selective cytotoxicity against myeloma cell lines. To provide an initial assessment of CD46 as a suitable ADC target, we conjugated our antibody to a membrane-impermeant plant toxin (saporin) to form an immunotoxin and evaluated its effect on RPMI8226 cells. The immunotoxin showed strong inhibition of cell proliferation with EC 50 in the picomolar range, with no effect observed from toxin alone (Supplemental Figure 5). We next covalently conjugated the MMAF to our anti-CD46 antibody via a lysosomal protease–sensitive valine-citrulline linker (8, 29). HPLC analysis with hydrophobic interaction chromatography of the final conjugate showed an average drug per antibody of 3.3 (Supplemental Figure 6). We tested the CD46-ADC on the RMPI8226 cell line and found that it also potently killed MM cells with EC 50 in the picomolar range (Figure 2B).

On the panel of MM cell lines, CD46-ADC showed an EC 50 range of 150 pM to 5 nM (Figure 2B). On BM stromal cells, CD46-ADC had an EC 50 greater than 100 nM for patient-derived BM61 cells (generated via culture of CD138-negative BM mononuclear cells) and essentially no effect on HS5 cells across all concentrations tested (up to 150 nM, no EC 50 estimated) (Figure 2B). Isotype control ADC constructed with a nonbinding antibody showed little to no effect on MM cell line proliferation at concentrations up to 67 nM (Figure 2C). The level of both CD46 transcript and cell surface expression measured by FACS correlated inversely with the EC 50 of CD46-ADC (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), suggesting that surface expression is a reasonable surrogate for potency. The induction of apoptosis and death was detectable in MM cells tested for annexin V and propidium iodide (PI) after 48 hours of ADC treatment (Figure 2D). Next, we examined the effect of BM microenvironment interactions on the efficacy of CD46-ADC. Cocultures of MM1.S cells with BM61, HS5, or HS27A BM stromal cells enhanced the potency of CD46-ADC (Figure 2E), consistent with our observations of increased CD46 expression in coculture and correlation of potency to CD46 levels described above.

We next sought to validate that CD46-ADC cytotoxicity is dependent on binding to CD46 for specific tumor cell killing. First, competitive cell binding of the anti-CD46 antibody was measured and detected in the presence of increasing amounts of the recombinant CD46-Fc fusion protein (Supplemental Figure 8A). In addition, the CD46-Fc blocked the cytotoxic effect of CD46-ADC (Supplemental Figure 8B). Next, the effect of CD46 knockdown on myeloma cell cytotoxicity of CD46-ADC was tested. The MM cell line H929 was infected with lentivirus coexpressing green fluorescent protein (GFP) and shRNA against CD46. By quantitative FACS analysis, CD46 antigen density was knocked down by 82% from 146,647 in uninfected (GFP-negative) cells to 25,847 in GFP-positive cells (Supplemental Figure 8C). The knockdown of CD46 reduced the induction of cell death by CD46-ADC compared with scrambled shRNA control (Supplemental Figure 8D), providing additional evidence that cytotoxicity of CD46-ADC is dependent on CD46 expression. In summary, CD46-ADC is potent and specifically cytotoxic to MM cells in vitro, and is further potentiated in models of the BM microenvironment.

Anti–CD46-ADC potently eliminates MM cell line xenografts in vivo. RPMI8226 cells expressing firefly luciferase (RPMI8226-Luc) were used to establish an orthometastatic xenograft model in NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ (NSG) mice, as previously described (30). A total of 4 injections of CD46-ADC at 5 mg/kg were given once every 3–4 days. CD46-ADC resulted in near-complete elimination of myeloma cell bioluminescent signal, whereas controls (vehicle, nonbinding ADC, naked antibody) did not (Figure 3, A and B). A comparison group was treated with bortezomib, which delayed increase in the bioluminescence activity but failed to reverse growth (Figure 3B). It should be noted that this bortezomib schedule was chosen for comparison with the ADC, not to simulate clinical use, which would be continuous. The survival of mice treated with CD46-ADC was significantly improved over that of control groups (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.151 between control-ADC and CD46-ADC; P = 0.004), with most of the treated animals living until study was discontinued at day 200 (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 In vivo CD46-ADC antimyeloma activity in the RPMI8226-Luc disseminated xenograft model. (A) Study treatment scheme. RPMI8226-Luc cells were injected i.v. and established for 10 days. Starting on the tenth day (treatment day 1), a total of 4 injections of PBS, control nonbinding ADC (5 mg/kg), naked CD46 antibody (5 mg/kg), CD46-ADC (5 mg/kg), or bortezomib (1 mg/kg) were given twice per week (n = 5 mice per group). (B) Disease was monitored by bioluminescence imaging (BLI) (top views, dorsal; bottom views, ventral). BLI measurement in photons per second per cm2 per steradian (p/s/cm2/sr) was translated to color to indicate disease activity in the mice by the legend shown at far right. Tx, treatment; mAb, naked antibody. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of NSG xenografts transplanted with RPMI-Luc and treated with CD46-ADC or controls.

Next, a luciferase reporter–bearing MM1.S cell line was used in a second xenograft model of orthometastatic MM. Two different ADC doses and a single-dose regimen were investigated (Figure 4). Mice were treated once every 3–4 days at either 4 mg/kg or 0.8 mg/kg for a total of 4 injections. A third group was treated with a single dose of 4 mg/kg. Tumor burden continually increased in the control groups treated with vehicle and control ADC (Figure 4A). Naked CD46 antibody delayed increase in bioluminescence, but mice succumbed by day 53. The single dose showed elimination of bioluminescence by day 36, but all mice relapsed and succumbed by day 139 (Figure 4C). The 0.8-mg/kg (4-dose) regimen eliminated bioluminescence through day 43, but all succumbed by day 173. The 4-mg/kg (4-dose) regimen eliminated bioluminescent activity throughout the duration of the study, and all mice survived to study discontinuation at day 212. Together, these studies showed potent in vivo activity of CD46-ADC. This effect is dose dependent, with significant activity at a very low dose (0.8 mg/kg) (HR = 0.215 compared with control-ADC; P = 0.004) and apparent curative potential at a moderate dose of 4 mg/kg.

Figure 4 Dose- and schedule-dependent in vivo activity of CD46-ADC in a disseminated MM xenograft model with MM1.S cell line. (A) Study treatment scheme. MM1.S-Luc cells were injected and established for 10 days. Starting on day 11 (treatment day 1), a total of 4 injections were given twice a week at the concentrations shown for all groups, except for the single-dose group. For each group, n= 5 mice per group. (B) BLI rapidly increased in negative control groups, but decreased to undetectable levels with all CD46-ADC treatment regimens (top views, dorsal; bottom views, ventral). Relapse of disease activity was observed progressively at single-dose 4-mg/kg and low-dose 0.8-mg/kg groups. No detectable BLI signal and no relapse after treatment was observed for the 4-mg/kg, 4-dose schedule, suggesting complete elimination of MM1.S xenografts in vivo. BLI in photons per second per cm2 per steradian (p/s/cm2/sr) was translated to color to indicate disease activity by the legend shown at far right. Tx, treatment; mAb, naked antibody. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of NSG xenografts transplanted with MM1.S-Luc and treated with varying dose levels of CD46-ADC.

Establishing a clinical biomarker for CD46 expression in MM. The CD46 gene is located on 1q32, in proximity to a clinically used FISH probe at 1q21. We thus postulated that patients with amp1q21 may also amplify 1q32 and therefore carry increased CD46 expression. To explore this we mined data sets from previous gene expression analyses in MM (31–33). By Affymetrix array, CD46 transcript increased 3-fold in MM cells compared with normal plasma cells (P = 6.375 × 10–5) and was also significantly increased in a sequential manner between monoclonal gammopathy of unclear significance (MGUS) and smoldering myeloma (asymptomatic proliferative plasma cell states) (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). Furthermore, data annotated by 1q21 FISH status (33) demonstrated coamplification of CD46 by array comparative genomic hybridization (Supplemental Figure 9D) and a concomitant 2.8-fold increase in CD46 transcript expression (P = 0.002) compared with MM samples that were 1q21 normal by FISH (Supplemental Figure 9E).

Analysis of additional data derived from the CoMMpass Study (Interim Analysis 6) also confirms that about 30% of newly diagnosed patients demonstrate focal amplification of the myeloid cell leukemia-1 (MCL1) gene located at 1q21 (Figure 5A). In addition to 1q21, the entirety of the 1q arm is amplified for a similar fraction of patients (Figure 5A, gray track). Furthermore, coamplification analysis for individual samples demonstrates that 85.4% of patients carrying MCL1 amplification also amplified CD46, and the majority of the 1q arm (purple line). Thus, there is a high level of coamplification between a negative prognostic factor (amp1q21) and the gene for the CD46-ADC target. Additionally, comparison of the correlations of MCL1 with CD46 copy number and MCL1 with CKS1B (another gene located at 1q21) demonstrates that the 1q21 and 1q32 loci correlate similarly (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Lack of correlation between CCND1 (chromosome 11) copy number and CD46 or MCL1 indicates that coamplification is unique to genes on the 1q arm (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). Samples with copy gain on either CD46 or MCL1 also demonstrate significantly increased CD46 transcript expression, compared with samples not demonstrating copy gain at these loci and with the overall population (Figure 5C). Thus, data from both published studies and the CoMMpass Study indicate that nearly all patients with amp1q21 also demonstrate CD46 gene amplification and increased CD46 mRNA expression.

Figure 5 CD46 locus is frequently coamplified with 1q21, and copy gain for either MCL1 or CD46 identifies patients with high CD46 expression. (A) About 30% of newly diagnosed patients demonstrate 1q21 copy gain overlapping the MCL1 locus by array comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), defined as log 2 copy number >0.3, and a similar proportion demonstrate amplification along the 1q arm, including CD46 (gray shaded histogram; left axis). High frequency of coamplification along the 1q arm with MCL1 amplification is shown by the purple line and quantified on the right axis (n = 322 patients). (B) Dot plot of log 2 CGH values in patient samples indicates that copy numbers for CD46 and MCL1 loci are highly correlated and cluster in regular copy number intervals (n = 322 patients). (C) Mean CD46 transcript expression values (quantified as fragments per kilobase per million mapped reads [FPKM]) for CD46 or MCL1 copy-amplified cohorts, defined by ≥0.3 log 2 CGH value, versus nonamplified cohorts indicate high CD46 expression in MCL1 or CD46 amplified patient samples, compared with total population or samples without copy gain (n = 260 patients). Data represent mean ± 95% CI. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison correction, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Cell surface CD46 is increased in myeloma samples with gain of 1q21 by FISH. To validate 1q21 FISH as a clinical biomarker, we next measured CD46 cell surface expression in a cohort of patients at diagnosis or at relapse with a pure monoclonal population of MM cells (Supplemental Table 1). An initial cohort of 10 MM patient samples was evaluated, 7 of which had amp1q21 and 3 of which did not (Supplemental Table 1, samples 1–10). CD46 was coexpressed on the MM cell surface with well-known myeloma antigens CD38 and CD138 (Figure 6A), but expressed at low levels on nonplasma cells (NPCs) that have negative/low CD38 and CD138 expression and represent a heterogeneous mixture of normal mononuclear cells (MNCs) (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). The average mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (anti-CD46) of CD138-positive/CD38-positive cells by FACS was 152,049 (SEM 22,767) with amp1q21, significantly higher compared with 37,113 (SEM 9,926) in patients with normal 1q21 (P = 0.014, 2-tailed t test; Supplemental Figure 11C). Thus, CD46 was overexpressed on MM cells from all patients and further amplified in patients with amp1q21, with low expression on nonmalignant NPCs.

Figure 6 CD46 is overexpressed on cell surface of primary MM patient cells and further amplified in patients with amp1q21 compared with normal 1q. (A) FACS plot showing that CD46 surface expression correlates with CD38 in CD138-selected cells to identify the MM population by FACS (representative data, n = 25). (B) Quantitative FACS results for CD46 antigen density from MM versus NPCs from patients with normal (Nml) 1q (n = 5). (C) Quantitative FACS results for CD46 antigen density from MM versus NPCs from patients with amp1q21 (1q+, n = 5). (D) CD46 antigen density is further increased in amp1q21 patients (n = 5) compared with patients with normal 1q (n = 5). (E) CD46 antigen density on various BM normal cell populations compared with MM cells from 7 additional patients. (F) CD46 antigen density on various BM cell populations from 3 normal donors. (G) CD46 antigen density on various peripheral blood cell populations from 3 normal donors. Data represent mean ± SEM. Two-tailed t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We next measured cell surface antigen density by FACS to quantify the expression difference between amp1q21 and normal 1q21 patients. Samples were analyzed for CD46 cell surface expression on MM cells and matching NPCs from patients with and without amp1q21. In a second cohort of 10 patients, unselected MNCs were analyzed (Supplemental Table 1, samples 11–20). In 5 patients with amp1q21 the mean CD46 antigen density on MM cells was 313,190 (SEM 68,849), and on NPCs was 26,214 (SEM 6,329) (Figure 6B; 2-tailed t test, P = 0.0032). In 5 patients with normal 1q21 the mean CD46 antigen density on MM cells was 121,316 (SEM 28,352), and on NPCs was 23,388 (SEM 3,729) (Figure 6C; 2-tailed t test, P = 0.009). CD46 antigen density was significantly higher on amp1q21 MM samples compared with MM with normal 1q (Figure 6D; 2-tailed t test, P = 0.032), supporting the hypothesis that CD46 cell surface expression variability in MM is due to selective genomic amplification in patients with amp1q21.

We next sought to better differentiate the levels of CD46 on various nontumorigenic or normal hematopoietic cell populations. CD46 antigen density was measured on hematopoietic stem cells, progenitors, B cells, T cells, granulocytes, monocytes, megakaryocytes, and platelets (Supplemental Figure 12). In BM from 7 subsequent patients with MM, granulocytes had the highest CD46 antigen density (mean 39,248, SEM 6,492), but other nontumor cell populations all had low CD46 expression (antigen density range 11,593–23,764) (Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 2). In BM from normal donors, monocytes (mean 58,320, SEM 6,874) and granulocytes (mean 54,439, SEM 10,688) had the highest CD46 antigen density, whereas others again were relatively low (range 8,443–23,772) (Figure 6F and Supplemental Table 3). Similar results were obtained from peripheral blood (PB) samples from normal donors, showing that CD46 antigen density is highest on monocytes (mean 56,237, SEM 11,649) and granulocytes (mean 40,523, SEM 8,165), but otherwise low (range 3,698–8,256) (Figure 6G and Supplemental Table 4).

In summary, CD46 expression was high on MM cells from 100% of patients (n = 25, cumulatively) and further amplified in patients with amp1q21. The overall CD46 expression on normal hematopoietic cells is low. Notably, monocytes and granulocytes expressed relatively higher levels of CD46 compared with other normal cell populations. Interestingly, benign plasma cells from normal donors also had low CD46 antigen density (mean 22,475, SEM 4,869; Figure 6F and Supplemental Table 3), suggesting that high CD46 on MM cells occurs with malignant transition.

Anti–CD46-ADC potently and selectively induces primary MM cell apoptosis and death. We first studied internalization of our anti-CD46 antibodies by primary MM cells. As shown in Figure 7A (left panel), the anti-CD46 antibody was internalized and partially colocalized with LAMP1. In contrast, no internalization into CD138-negative MNCs was observed (Figure 7A, right). We next evaluated whether CD46-ADC was specifically cytotoxic to primary MM cells ex vivo. BM MNCs were treated with 0–100 nM in triplicate for each condition and evaluated by FACS after 48 hours. CD46-ADC treatment consistently reduced the number of MM cells, with no effect from nonbinding ADC control (Figure 7B). CD46-ADC had no effect on the number of NPCs in all patients tested (Figure 7C). Furthermore, the MM cells with gain of chromosome 1q21 showed higher sensitivity to CD46-ADC (lower EC 50 ) compared with patients with normal 1q21 (Figure 7B). Notably, only weak correlation with known 1q21 copy number and CD46-ADC potency was found in a limited number of myeloma cell lines for which information on both was available (Supplemental Figure 7C) (2). The analysis is limited because of the narrow range of CD46-ADC potency observed, and the fact that all but 1 of the MM cell lines have 1q21 gain. However, in patient samples, ADC sensitivity ex vivo also suggests that 1q21 FISH and antigen density may be potential biomarkers for response in MM patients.

Figure 7 Ex vivo evaluation of CD46-ADC in patient sample MM cells. (A) Internalization of CD46 antibody (red) into MM patient cells ex vivo. CD138 positively selected cells from a patient with MM were incubated with CD46 antibody for 18 hours and costained with anti-LAMP1 antibody (green) and Hoechst dye (blue). Representative cell illustrates the intracellular localization of CD46 antibody, partially colocalizing with the late lysosomal marker LAMP1 (left). CD138-negative cells were treated in the same fashion and showed minimal binding of CD46 antibody without discernible internalization (right). Images were taken using a digital confocal microscope (FluoView, Olympus) at ×60 magnification. (B) CD46-ADC depletes the number of CD138-positive, CD38-positive MM cells more potently in patients with amp1q21. Mean values with SEM are shown for CD46-ADC treatment of 2 patient samples with amp1q21 (red lines) and 2 patient samples with normal 1q21 (blue lines), compared with cells treated with nonbinding control ADC (black). (C) CD46-ADC does not affect the number of NPCs up to a concentration of 100 nM (n = 4) (data represent mean ± SEM).

We also evaluated ADC induction of apoptosis and death of CD138-positive and CD138-negative fractions by FACS. Gating specifically on CD38-positive, CD138-selected cells, FACS for annexin V and PI was performed after 48-hour treatment of MM patient cells ex vivo with graded concentrations CD46-ADC. Gating for viable annexin V–negative/PI-negative cells, MM cell killing at 48 hours was consistent with cell line proliferation assays at 96 hours, with EC 50 less than 10 nM (Supplemental Figure 13). No toxic effect on nonmalignant CD138-negative cells was observed up to 100 nM (Supplemental Figure 13). Overall, these data suggest that CD46-ADC will be selectively cytotoxic to MM cells and may have improved potency in patients with amp1q21.

Tolerability evaluation of CD46-ADC in human CD46–expressing transgenic mice. We sought to study tolerability of CD46-ADC in vivo using a relevant animal model. The expression of murine CD46 is restricted to the inner acrosomal membrane of testes and the retina (34, 35). In addition, human CD46 and murine CD46 share weak homology, and our anti-CD46 antibody does not bind the mouse CD46 protein. For these reasons, the mouse xenograft experiments shown above provide limited data on potential toxicity of CD46-ADC. To circumvent this limitation, we studied in vivo tolerability of CD46-ADC using human CD46 transgenic mice (36). Following a single i.v. bolus injection of 6 mg/kg CD46-ADC, animals were monitored for body weight loss and sign of overt toxicity for 14 days. No significant body weight loss or overt sign of toxicity was observed (Figure 8A). At study discontinuation on day 14, necropsy study was performed. All organs appeared to be morphologically normal except for a slight increase in spleen size in CD46-ADC–treated animals. Histologic analysis of major organs showed no notable tissue damage (Figure 8B at ×20 and Supplemental Figure 14 at ×40 magnification). To assess whether CD46-ADC caused any notable effect on B cells in the spleen, we stained spleen sections with anti–mouse CD20 (Figure 8C). We measured diameters of CD20-positive regions in CD46-ADC– and control ADC–treated groups, and found no statistically significant difference (Figure 8D). Thus, in this relevant small-animal model, CD46-ADC appears to be tolerated in vivo.