Differential requirements for myeloid leukemia IFN-γ conditioning determine graft-versus-leukemia resistance and sensitivity

MHCII and MHCI are upregulated on leukemia cells in a GVH environment. Although MHCII-/- mCP-CML and mBC-CML were completely resistant to CD4-mediated GVL, staining for surface MHCII on WT and MHCII-/- LSCs harvested from sublethally irradiated syngeneic recipients or alloBMT recipients that did not receive donor T cells was similar (ref. 11 and Figure 1A). To account for the MHCII requirement in GVL, we hypothesized that surface MHCII was upregulated in an alloimmune environment. To test this, we analyzed mBC-CML and mCP-CML cells from mice with or without an ongoing GVH response in the C3H.SW→B6 model. MHCII was upregulated on both mBC-CML LSCs (lineage– [lin–]or CD11b–) (ref. 15 and data not shown) and mCP-CML LSCs (lin–sca-1+c-kit+) (ref. 28 and Figure 1B) harvested from mice in which GVH was induced by either CD4 or CD8 cells. We found that MHCI was consistently upregulated on mBC-CML LSCs but minimally and inconsistently so on mCP-CML LSCs (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Expression of MHC molecules on mCP-CML and mBC-CML LSCs increases in the alloimmune environment, independently of cognate TCR-MHC interactions. MHCII expression on WT and MHCII–/– mBC-CML (A, left) or mCP-CML (A, right) LSCs harvested from mice transplanted with leukemia cells but without GVH-inducing T cells. (B) Irradiated B6 mice were reconstituted with C3H.SW BM and CD4 or CD8 T cells and either mBC-CML or mCP-CML. Mice were sacrificed between days 10 and 14, and LSCs were analyzed for MHCI and MHCII expression. Representative data from at least 3 independent experiments are shown. (C) Irradiated B6 mice were reconstituted with C3H.SW BM with B6 B2m–/– mBC-CML (MHCI–) and C3H.SW CD8 cells; B6 MHCII–/– mBC-CML (MHCII–) and C3H.SW CD4 cells; or WT B6 mBC-CML and C3H.SW CD4 or CD8 cells. On day 15 after BMT, splenocytes were harvested, and MHCI and MHCII expression on mBC-CML LSCs was assessed. Similar MHC upregulation was noted on LSCs harvested from BM (data not shown). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) Mice were transplanted as in C, except with B2m–/– or MHCII–/– mCP-CML cells. MHC upregulation was also independent of TCR-MHC interactions. (E) Irradiated BALB/c mice were reconstituted with B6 BM and B6 mCP-CML with no T cells or with B6 CD4 or CD8 cells. MHCII and MHCI were upregulated on splenic mCP-CML LSCs on day 15 after BMT. Similar MHC upregulation was seen in BM LSCs (data not shown). (F) MHCIIhi and MHCIIlo mBC-CML LSCs from mice undergoing a GVHD response (C3H.SW→B6 model with GVH induced by CD4 cells) were sort purified and transferred into sublethally irradiated B6 mice. Both populations transferred disease (F, left panels). Progeny of sorted MHCIIhi and MHCIIlo mBC-CML cells recovered 15 days after transfer were MHCIIlo (F, right panel). FMO, fluorescence minus one.

MHC upregulation does not require TCR-MHC interactions. Because CD4-mediated GVL absolutely requires both mCP-CML and mBC-CML to express MHCII (10, 11, 24), we reasoned that MHCII upregulation would occur in the GVH environment independently of TCR interactions with MHC on mBC-CML or mCP-CML LSCs. Consistent with this, donor CD8+ T cells induced MHCII upregulation on MHCI-deficient (β-2-microglobulin–deficient, referred to herein as B2m–/–) B6 mBC-CML and mCP-CML, and CD4 cells induced MHCI upregulation on MHCII-deficient B6 mBC-CML cells (Figure 1, C and D). To further investigate the requirement of TCR-MHC interactions for MHC upregulation, we asked whether donor-strain mCP-CML cells in mice undergoing a GVH response would upregulate MHCII. Irradiated BALB/c mice were reconstituted with B6 BM and B6 mCP-CML cells, with or without B6 CD4 or CD8 cells. In this design, donor T cells are activated by host BALB/c cells, but because the T cells are syngeneic with the B6 mCP-CML, they do not mediate GVL and presumably do not have high-avidity TCR-MHC interactions with them. In line with data using MHC-deficient mCP-CML, we observed that MHCII was upregulated on donor mCP-CML LSCs in GVH mice relative to LSCs in mice that did not receive donor T cells (Figure 1E).

MHCIIhi mBC-CML cells can serially transplant leukemia. To determine whether LSC-phenotype cells induced to express MHCII have functional properties of LSCs, we sort purified MHCIIhiCD11b– and MHCIIloCD11b– mBC-CML cells from mice undergoing a GVH response and transferred them into sublethally irradiated syngeneic B6 mice. Both MHCIIlo and MHCIIhi mBC-CML cells transferred mBC-CML, but the progeny of MHCIIhi cells lost MHCII expression (Figure 1F), indicating that MHCII upregulation was transient.

Role of IFNs in leukemia MHC upregulation and GVL. IFNs upregulate MHC on many cell types. To test the role of IFNs in GVH-induced MHC upregulation on mBC-CML cells, we created type I IFN receptor–deficient (Ifnar1–/–) and IFN-γR–deficient (Ifngr–/–) mBC-CML. Whereas MHC upregulation was intact in Ifnar1–/– mBC-CML cells, we found that it was completely abrogated in Ifngr–/– mBC-CML cells (Figure 2A). In contrast, MHCII upregulation was similar in WT and Ifngr–/– mCP-CML LSCs harvested from GVH mice (Figure 2B). Strikingly, consistent with the MHC upregulation data, Ifngr–/– mBC-CML was completely resistant to CD4- and CD8-mediated GVL in the C3H.SW→B6 strain pairing (Figure 2C), whereas Ifnar1–/– mBC-CML, Ifngr–/– mCP-CML, Ifngr–/– Ifnar1–/–, and Stat1–/– Stat2–/– mCP-CML were as GVL sensitive as their WT counterparts (Figure 2, E–H). It was unexpected that Ifngr–/– mBC-CML was completely resistant to CD8-mediated GVL as there is substantial basal MHCI expression that is only modestly increased with IFN-γ stimulation. We considered the possibility that there is a dominant, targeted minor histocompatibility antigen (miHA) that depends on IFN-γ for its generation and presentation. We therefore performed a GVL experiment in the BALB/c (H-2d)→B6 MHC-mismatched system, in which it would be unlikely that CD8 alloimmunity would rely on a single miHA. Even with an MHCI mismatch, IFN-γR–/– mBC-CML was completely resistant to CD8-mediated GVL (Figure 2D), suggesting that IFN-γ sensitization of mBC-CML cells to CD8-mediated GVL involves more than MHCI upregulation.

Figure 2 The IFN-γR on mBC-CML cells is required for GVH-induced MHC upregulation and effective CD4- and CD8-mediated GVL, whereas MHCII upregulation on mCP-CML cells and GVL are independent of both the IFN-γR and IFNAR1 and STAT1/STAT2. (A) Irradiated B6 mice were reconstituted with C3H.SW BM and B6 Ifngr–/–, B6 Ifnar1–/–, or control WT B6 mBC-CML cells, with no C3H.SW T cells or C3H.SW CD4 or CD8 cells. MHCI and MHCII upregulation did not occur on Ifngr–/– mBC-CML LSCs but was intact on Ifnar1–/– LSCs. (B) Mice were transplanted as in A, except with B6 WT or Ifngr–/– mCP-CML cells. MHCII upregulation was similar in WT and gene-deficient mCP-CML LSCs. Consistent with the upregulation data, IFN-γR mBC-CML was resistant to CD4- and CD8-mediated GVL in the C3H.SW→B6 model (C) and to CD8-mediated GVL in the BALB/c→B6 model (D). In contrast, Ifngr–/– mCP-CML (E), Ifnar1–/– mBC-CML (F), Ifngr–/– Ifnar1–/– (double-KO [DKO]) mCP-CML (G), and Stat1–/– Stat2–/– mCP-CML (H) cells were GVL sensitive. Experiments shown in E–H were in the C3H.SW→B6 model. AR1, IFNAR1–/–. P < 0.006, comparing any WT mBC-CML or IFNAR mBC-CML CD4 or CD8 recipient group with its BM-alone control; P < 0.002, comparing any mCP-CML T cell recipient group with its BM-alone control. P values determined by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

We also compared the GVL effect against WT and Ifngr–/– mBC-CML mediated by memory T cells raised against the miHA H60 (26, 29, 30). C3H.SW mice (H60–) were vaccinated against H60 as previously reported (26). B6.H60 mice (congenic for H60) were irradiated and reconstituted with C3H.SW BM, with WT or Ifngr–/– B6.H60 mBC-CML with no T cells, or with 5 × 104 sort-purified CD8+CD44+ cells from H60-vaccinated mice (T MH60 ) containing 3,500 H60-reactive cells as determined by H60 tetramer staining (TetH60; data not shown). Ifngr–/– B6.H60 mBC-CML was highly GVL resistant (Figure 3A, survival), despite an expansion of H60-reactive T cells in blood that was at least as strong as that observed in recipients of WT B6.H60 mBC-CML (Figure 3, B and C). Whereas T MH60 reduced blood WT B6.H60 mBC-CML cells, they failed to do the same against Ifngr–/– B6.H60 mBC-CML (Figure 3D). Finally, H60-reactive CD8 cells induced MHCII upregulation (a marker for IFN-γ stimulation) only on WT B6.H60 mBC-CML cells (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 IFN-γ stimulation is required for T MH60 -mediated GVL against H60+ mBC-CML and CD4- and CD8-mediated GVL against MLL-AF9–induced AML. (A–E). Irradiated B6.H60 mice were reconstituted with C3H.SW BM, WT or Ifngr–/– B6.H60 mBC-CML, with no T cells or with and 5 × 104 sort-purified CD8+CD44+ cells from H60-vaccinated donors, which contained 3,500 TetH60+ cells. (A) Post-transplantation survival. (B) Representative TetH60 staining of blood CD8 cells from WT and Ifngr–/– H60+ mBC-CML recipients and their quantitation (C) on day 14 after transplantation. The percentage of blood NGFR+EGFP+ cells on day 14 after transplantation and the percentage of these cells that were MHCII+ are shown in D and E, respectively. For C–E, each symbol represents data from an individual mouse; horizontal lines represent the mean. P = 0.0034, comparing survival of recipients of WT H60+ BC-CML, with or without T MH60 . P = 0.378, comparing survival of recipients of Ifngr–/– H60+ mBC-CM with or without T MH60 . (F–H) Irradiated B6 mice were reconstituted with C3H.SW BM, WT or Ifngr–/– MLL-AF9 AML with no T cells, or with C3H.SW CD4 or CD8 cells. Spleen and BM cells were harvested on day 13 after transplantation and analyzed for MLL-AF9 AML (GFP+) MHCII expression (F). Survival for CD4-mediated and CD8-mediated GVL is shown in G and H, respectively. P ≤ 0.0016, comparing the survival in the WT mAML BM-alone group with WT CD4 or CD8 recipients; P = 0.024, comparing Ifngr–/– BM alone with CD4 recipients; P = 0.0079 and P = 0.0053, comparing CD4 and CD8 recipients of WT versus Ifngr–/– MLL-AF9 AML, respectively. P values determined by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. Data in G and H were combined from 2 repetitions.

To determine whether the reliance on IFN-γ stimulation for effective GVL is unique to mBC-CML or is a more general property of myeloblastic leukemias, we created WT and Ifngr–/– AML by transducing WT or Ifngr–/– BM with a retrovirus encoding the MLL-AF9 translocation (27) and then tested the sensitivities of these AML cells to CD4- and CD8-mediated GVL in the C3H.SWgB6 model. Cohorts were sacrificed 12 days after BMT for analysis of MHC expression on splenic and BM AML cells. CD4 and CD8 cells induced a modest upregulation of MHCII on WT AML cells but not on Ifngr–/– AML cells (Figure 3F). MHCI was not upregulated (date not shown). Importantly, compared with WT MLL-AF9, we found that Ifngr–/– MLL-AF9 mAML was relatively resistant to both CD4- and CD8-mediated GVL (Figure 3, G and H).

IFN-γ is sufficient to upregulate MHC on mBC-CML cells. While the IFN-γR was required for MHC upregulation on mBC-CML cells in vivo, it was possible that other unidentified stimuli were also required. To test whether IFN-γ alone is sufficient, we examined the effects of IFN-γ on mBC-CML cells in vitro. Culture in media plus IFN-γ, but not media alone, induced MHCII upregulation. With continuous culture in IFN-γ at concentrations detected in the serum of GVHD mice (31), MHCII upregulation was not detected until 24 to 48 hours and usually peaked between 48 and 72 hours (Figure 4A and data not shown). An IFN-γ pulse of as short as 1 hour induced MHCII upregulation on a minority of cells at 72 hours, but maximum MHCII upregulation required exposure for 8 to 18 hours (Figure 4B). Despite this requirement, in vitro IFN-γ stimulation induced mBC-CML STAT1 phosphorylation within 15 minutes (Figure 4C), indicating that, despite rapid STAT1 phosphorylation, more prolonged IFN-γR signaling is required for maximal MHCII upregulation. To determine whether the in vitro time course of MHCII upregulation parallels what occurs in vivo, we transferred B6 MHCIIlo mBC-CML cells harvested from sublethally irradiated syngeneic B6 mice into irradiated B6 mice that were transplanted with C3H.SW BM, with or without C3H.SW CD4 cells, 7 days earlier. We observed that MHCI and MHCII expression increased on splenic (Figure 4D) and BM (not shown) mBC-CML LSCs in GVH mice at 48 and 96 hours after transfer, but not in mice that did not receive CD4 cells.

Figure 4 In vitro IFN-γ treatment is sufficient to upregulate MHCII on mBC-CML LSCs. (A) Sort-purified mBC-CML LSCs were continuously cultured with graded concentrations of IFN-γ, and MHCII expression was measured 72 hours later. (B) mBC-CML LSCs were cultured for 30 minutes to 24 hours in IFN-γ (200 pg/ml). Stimulated cells were washed extensively and then further cultured without IFN-γ for a total culture time of 72 hours, followed by measurement of MHCII expression. The final supernatant from each wash was cultured with fresh mBC-CML cells for 72 hours, and MHCII was not upregulated (see “24-Hour wash supernatant” in B). Data are representative of 2 experiments, with 3 replicates per condition. (C) mBC-CML cells were cultured in IFN-γ, and p-STAT1 was measured by flow cytometry at the indicated times. (D) Irradiated B6 mice were reconstituted with C3H.SW BM with or without C3H.SW CD4 cells. On day 7 after alloBMT, sort-purified mBC-CML LSCs were injected. mBC-CML cells were recovered 48 and 96 hours later and MHCI and MHCII expression was analyzed by flow cytometry. Shown are data from splenic mBC-CML cells; data in BM were similar (not shown). Each line represents data from an individual mouse. (E) Irradiated B6 mice were transplanted with mBC-CML cells, C3H.SW BM, and CD4 cells. On day 21 after transplantation, sort-purified splenic MHCII– CD11b– mBC-CML cells were cultured with or without IFN-γ for 72 hours. IFN-γ induced MHCII expression.

These results identify a key mechanism that at least in part explains the resistance of mBC-CML and AML GVL against GVL compared with the GVL that develops against CP-CML. Effective GVL against mBC-CML and mAML requires sufficient and sustained IFN-γ to sensitize LSCs to T cell killing, whereas effective GVL against mCP-CML does not require IFN-γ stimulation . mBC-CML LSCs recovered from mice that were dying from leukemia at later times after transplantation, despite being transplanted with donor T cells, were mostly MHCIIlo. This decline in MHCII expression was not due to selection for cells that could not respond to IFN-γ, as MHCIIlo cells harvested from mice with progressive mBC-CML, despite receiving donor T cells, uniformly upregulated MHCII in vitro with IFN-γ stimulation (Figure 4E). This suggests that leukemia progression at later points after transplantation is due to both a contraction of the alloreactive T cell response and a drop in IFN-γ levels.

mBC-CML and mCP-CML gene expression changes in the GVH environment. To better understand potential mechanisms of action of IFN-γ, we performed gene expression analyses on WT and Ifngr–/– mBC-CML and WT mCP-CML LSCs sorted from mice that were or were not undergoing a GVH response. For mBC-CML LSCs, irradiated B6 mice were reconstituted with WT or Ifngr–/– mBC-CML cells, C3H.SW T cell–depleted BM, with or without C3H.SW CD4 cells. For mCP-CML, to facilitate recovery of sufficient mCP-CML cells, we again used the B6gBALB/c GVH system with B6 mCP-CML cells, with or without B6 CD4 cells. mBC-CML and LSK mCP-CML cells (lin–) were harvested between days 12 and 14 after BMT. LSCs from 3 individual mice were analyzed from each group.

We saw a clear IFN-γ gene signature when comparing mRNA from Ifngr–/– mBC-CML cells from the BM-alone group with mRNA from WT mBC-CML cells harvested from CD4 recipients (Figure 5). Relative to the Ifngr–/– groups, there was a background IFN-γ signature in WT mBC-CML cells harvested from the B6 BM-alone group, probably due to IFN-γ produced by the host-versus-graft response. In addition to a classic IFN-γ signature, in WT BC-CML cells from GVH mice, we observed changes in genes linked to antigen presentation, ubiquitination, proteasome function, and apoptosis. As expected, there was no IFN-γ signature in the IFN-γR mBC-CML cells. By volcano plot analysis, we found that gene expression was similar in Ifngr–/– mBC-CML LSCs harvested from the BM-alone and CD4 groups, and pathway analyses were unrevealing as to what drove the few observed differences (data not shown).

Figure 5 Gene expression analyses of mBC-CML and mCP-CML LSCs. (A–D) WT or Ifngr–/– mBC-CML cells were harvested from C3H.SW→B6 recipients of C3H.SW CD4 cells. Shown are Gene Set Enrichment Analysis–style (GSEA-style) barcode plots for IFN-γ pathway gene expression using hallmark data. Note the significant upregulation of IFN-γR pathway genes comparing WT mBC-CML cells harvested from CD4 recipients with WT mBC-CML LSCs from BM-alone recipients (A), Ifngr–/– mBC-CML LSCs from CD4 recipients (B), and Ifngr–/– mBC-CML LSCs from BM-alone recipients (C). There was no IFN-γR signature comparing Ifngr–/– mBC-CML LSCs harvested from CD4 recipients compared with those from BM-alone recipients (D), and few differentially expressed genes distinguished these groups (Supplemental Figure 1). (E) WT B6 mCP-CML LSCs were harvested from BALB/c recipients that did or did not receive CD4 cells (BM alone). An IFN-γR signature was observed in RNA from LSCs harvested from CD4 recipients as compared to RNA from LSCs from BM alone controls.

mCP-CML gene expression analysis. We also detected an IFN-γ signature in mCP-CML LSCs harvested from CD4 recipients relative to LSCs harvested from mice treated with BM alone (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI85736DS1). Therefore, the fact that WT mCP-CML and Ifngr–/– mCP-CML were equivalently GVL sensitive was not due to WT mCP-CML being unresponsive to IFN-γ.

T cells are the critical source of IFN-γ. T cells are the major, but not exclusive, producers of IFN-γ. To determine whether donor T cell–derived IFN-γ is required for MHC upregulation and GVL, we compared mBC-CML MHC upregulation and GVL in recipients of WT or IFN-γ–deficient CD4+ T cells. Because TCR-MHC interactions were not required for MHC upregulation, we also considered the possibility that T cells unable to directly kill leukemia cells could provide IFN-γ in trans, thereby rescuing the inability of IFN-γ–deficient T cells to mediate GVL. Irradiated B6 mice were reconstituted with B6 B2m–/– mBC-CML (MHCI–) and BALB/c BM with: a) no T cells; b) WT or IFN-γ–deficient BALB/c CD4 cells; or c) WT or IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells with WT or IFN-γ–deficient BALB/c CD8 cells. B2m–/– mBC-CML was used to prevent donor CD8 cells from directly killing leukemia cells. Whereas WT CD4 cells induced MHCII expression and reduced the number of splenic and BM mBC-CML cells by day 14 after BMT, IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells failed to do so (Figure 6, A–C, and data not shown), indicating that donor T cell–derived IFN-γ is critical. The addition of WT, but not IFN-γ–deficient, CD8 cells restored IFN-γ–induced MHCII upregulation and diminished the number of mBC-CML cells in spleen and BM by day 14 (Figure 6, A–C, and not shown), indicative of a GVL-promoting effect. Consistent with this early GVL effect, the addition of WT, but not IFN-γ–deficient, CD8 cells to IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells prolonged the survival of mice in 2 of 3 repeated experiments (Figure 6D). The rescue of IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells by WT CD8 cells may have been incomplete because of differences in the kinetics and magnitude of IFN-γ production by CD4 and CD8 cells, which is consistent with the lower mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of MHCII in the IFN-γ–deficient CD4 plus WT CD8 group (mean of 443 vs. 167). That the addition of WT CD8 cells to IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells restored GVL also confirms that the inability of IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells to mediate GVL was not due to a failure to generate cytolytic effectors.

Figure 6 T cell–derived IFN-γ delivered in cis or in trans is required for CD4-mediated GVL. Irradiated B6 mice were reconstituted with BALB/c BM and B6 B2m–/– mBC-CML with no T cells or with the following BALB/c background T cells: (i) WT CD4 cells; (ii) IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells; (iii) WT CD4 cells plus WT CD8 cells; (iv) IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells plus WT CD8 cells; or (v) IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells plus IFN-γ–deficient CD8 cells. Cohorts were sacrificed 10–14 days after transplantation, and mBC-CML cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. (A) Representative flow cytometry from splenocytes. (B) Percentage of leukemic splenocytes from individual mice (n = 3 independent experiments). Each symbol represents data from an individual mouse; horizontal lines indicate mean values. (C) Upper panel: WT, but not IFN-γ–deficient, CD4 or CD8 cells induced MHCII upregulation on mBC-CML LSCs. The upper panel shows LSC MHCII expression. Each line represents data from an individual mouse. Lower panel: Percentage of LSCs that were MHCII+ from 2 of 3 experiments. Each symbol represents data from an individual mouse; horizontal lines indicate the mean values. Insufficient numbers of LSCs were present to analyze in the third experiment (see bottom panel in Figure 5B). (D) In 2 of 3 experiments, the addition of WT CD8 cells, but not IFN-γ–deficient CD8 cells, to IFN-γ–deficient CD4 cells prolonged survival (data were combined from 2 experiments). P = 0.0037 comparing the KO CD4 + WT CD8 group to either the KO CD4 or KO CD4 + KO CD8 groups.

IFN-γ alone is insufficient for GVL. Given the complete GVL resistance of Ifngr–/– mBC-CML, we considered the possibility that IFN-γ alone has direct and meaningful antileukemia activity. Arguing against this is that for effective GVL, CD4 and CD8 cells require leukemia expression of MHCII and MHCI, respectively (10, 11, 24) despite alloreactive T cells activated in response to recipient alloantigens generating substantial IFN-γ. However, sufficiently high local IFN-γ levels may only be achieved when IFN-γ–producing T cells make cognate TCR-MHC contacts. To test this hypothesis, we engineered a situation in which cognate TCR-MHC interactions occurred, but perforin and death receptor–dependent T cell–induced apoptosis and necroptosis were prevented. We first created Fas (TNFRSF6) via Fas-associated protein with death domain (Fadd–/– Ripk3–/–) mBC-CML cells. FADD is required for all death receptor signaling; however, Fadd–/– mice are embryonically lethal unless they are crossed with Ripk3–/– mice due to the role of FADD in inhibiting RIPK3-dependent necroptosis (32). We then compared GVL mediated by WT or perforin–/– CD4 or CD8 cells against Fadd–/– Ripk3–/– and control Fadd+/– Ripk3+/– mBC-CML. Effective GVL only required either WT T cells or FADD/RIPK3-intact mBC-CML (Figure 7). In contrast, GVL was completely abrogated when donor T cells were perforin–/– and mBC-CML cells were Fadd–/– Ripk3–/–, despite T cells being capable of producing IFN-γ and making TCR-MHC contacts with mBC-CML cells. Therefore, CD4- and CD8-dependent GVL depends on T cell perforin and/or mBC-CML death receptor signaling, and T cell–derived IFN-γ alone is insufficient.