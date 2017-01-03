Inhibition of the GAS6/AXL pathway augments the efficacy of chemotherapies

Engineering a second-generation decoy receptor. In our original work, an error-prone library was created using the WT AXL Ig1 domain as a template and placed into the yeast display system (23). After 6 rounds of flow cytometric sorting, the library was enriched for 3 AXL variants with improved binding to GAS6 (17). While only 3 variants were present after the sixth and final round of sorting, substantial diversity was retained in earlier sort products.

To evaluate whether further increased GAS6-binding affinity could improve antitumor efficacy, we performed sequence analysis on the sort 5 products to identify additional gain-of-function mutations. A total of 141 clones were sequenced, yielding 25 unique variants. Three mutations were found to occur in at least 20% of these unique variants: A72V, D87G, and V92A, the latter 2 of which are contained in MYD1 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI85610DS1). When mapped onto the GAS6/MYD1 structure (PDB: 4RA0), residue 72 was distant from the 4 mutations already contained in MYD1. Furthermore, the structural rearrangements observed on the GAS6/MYD1 structure (17) did not occur near position 72 (Supplemental Figure 1). The high frequency of A72V in the enriched pool indicated that it likely improved binding to GAS6, and its isolation in 3D space on the structure suggested it would improve the affinity of MYD1 to GAS6. To test this empirically, we recombinantly expressed an AXL Ig1 variant containing the A72V point mutation. The A72V mutation did not disrupt the overall folding of the protein (Supplemental Figure 1), and the mutant was determined to bind GAS6 with an affinity of 5.8 pM, 5 times stronger than WT AXL Ig1 (Table 1, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Table 2). Encouraged by these results, we then combined A72V with MYD1, yielding an AXL variant (MYD1-72) with an affinity for GAS6 of 720 fM (Table 1). Using thermodynamic cycle analysis (Supplemental Figure 2), contributions from A72V were determined to be nearly completely additive with the preexisting mutations in MYD1, illustrating the independent nature of this mutation. When reformatted as an Fc fusion, MYD1-72 Fc had an apparent binding affinity to human GAS6 of 93 fM, a 350-fold increase over WT AXL, and also bound more strongly to mouse GAS6 with an apparent affinity of 140 fM ().

Structural basis of high-affinity binding. To elucidate the structural origins underlying the affinity increase, the GAS6/MYD1-72 cocomplex was crystallized. This structure, along with the WT (PDB: 2C5D) (22) and MYD1 (PDB: 4RA0) (17) cocomplexes, use the AXL Ig1-Ig2 and GAS6 LG1-LG2 fragments to produce a 2:2 cocomplex. Despite significant effort and successful growth of crystals under several different conditions, only a low-resolution structure (3.5 Å) was obtained (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 3). While the low resolution precluded detailed analysis of interresidue contacts, no significant backbone changes were observed relative to the MYD1 structure (Cα root mean square deviation [RMSD] 0.2 Å), particularly within the regions around residue 72 and within helix A on GAS6 (Supplemental Figure 3).

In an effort to improve crystal quality, we simplified the structure by truncating AXL, complexing only MYD1-72’s high-affinity Ig1 domain with GAS6, and were able to generate a high-resolution structure at 2.3 Å (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 3). When compared with the GAS6/MYD1 structure (PDB: 4RA0, at 3.4Å), the intermolecular contacts across the interface were similar. Importantly, analysis of the binding interface at high resolution supports previous conclusions using the GAS6/MYD1 structure. Specifically, the N-terminal capping of helix A on GAS6 that we reported in the MYD1 cocomplex was conserved in the MYD1-72 cocomplex. These observations serve as structural confirmation that A72V and the preexisting mutations in MYD1 act independently.

While the intermolecular contacts at the binding interface were similar between the 2 structures, substantial differences in the region around position 72 were observed. First, in the MYD1-72 structure, a single additional electrostatic interaction was observed on the backside of the complex within the loop containing position 72 (Figure 1C). Second, local packing within the core of AXL is markedly different (Figure 1C), as the increased volume of the valine side chain permits more efficient side-chain packing and thus a lower void volume. As a result, several van der Waals contacts are gained, further strengthening the core structure of MYD1-72 (Supplemental Table 4). Together, these 2 features likely serve as the structural basis for the improvements in affinity seen in the A72V mutant.

MYD1-72 Fc has improved anti-tumor efficacy. AXL is a known survival factor in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (24), as cytotoxicity is seen when signaling through the receptor is antagonized. To test whether the enhanced affinity of MYD1-72 Fc would equate to increased activity, we initially characterized the effects of the decoy receptors on the in vitro growth of 2 human AML cell lines: OCI-AML3 and MV4:11. While OCI-AML3 cells are WT for FLT3, MV4:11 cells contain an internal tandem duplication (ITD) of the FLT3 receptor, resulting in constitutive activation. FLT3 ITD remains a significant clinical challenge and is associated with poor prognosis (25). Treatment with WT AXL Fc, MYD1 Fc, or MYD1-72 Fc inhibited AXL and FLT3 phosphorylation (Figure 2A), and cytotoxicity was observed in a dose-dependent manner, independent of FLT3 status (Figure 2B). Importantly, the improved affinity of MYD1-72 Fc compared with MYD1 Fc correlated with enhanced activity (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Superior efficacy of the second-generation AXL decoy receptor. (A) Western blots showing the reduction of AXL and FLT3 phosphorylation in AML cells when treated with the AXL decoy receptors. (B) Inhibition of cell growth and induced cytotoxicity in both OCI-AML3 and MV4:11 cells after treatment with AXL Fcs. Effects are dependent upon dosage and the affinity of the decoy receptor, but not influenced by FLT3 status. Untreated data are the same in the 100 ng/ml and 10 ng/ml graphs. (C) In vivo sequestration of GAS6 following a single 0.5 mg/kg dose of MYD1 Fc (gray) or MYD1-72 Fc (blue). The PK profile of MYD1-72 Fc following a single 1 mg/kg dose is overlaid in red. (D) Amount of lung metastases in the 4T1 breast cancer model as quantified by ex vivo bioluminescent imaging. Error bars represent mean ± SD. n = 11 for in vivo experiments. *P < 0.05. Repeated measure ANOVA was used for measurement over time, and Student’s t test was used for comparing single treatment to the control.

To determine whether the increase in activity would translate in vivo, we evaluated how well MYD1 Fc and MYD1-72 Fc could systemically sequester endogenous GAS6. To ensure that potential improvements could be quantified, a dose of 0.5 mg/kg was used, which is the in vivo IC 50 of MYD1 Fc, as previously determined using the same assay (17). Mice were administered MYD1 Fc or MYD1-72 Fc, and serum samples were obtained at time points up to 36 hours after injection. The amount of free, circulating GAS6 (i.e., not neutralized by the decoy receptor) was then quantified. Both molecules rapidly eliminated free GAS6 upon administration, though MYD1-72 Fc suppressed GAS6 levels longer than MYD1 Fc (Figure 2C), highlighting its improved pharmacodynamic (PD) profile. These improvements were not due to differences in the clearance rates of the molecules, as the PK profile of MYD1-72 Fc was similar to what was previously reported for MYD1 Fc (Figure 2C).

To directly study the consequences of MYD1-72 Fc’s improved PD, we used both decoy receptors as treatments in the 4T1-luciferase breast cancer model of metastasis. In this model, cells orthotopically implanted in the mammary fat pad generate primary masses that metastasize to the lungs. Four days after tumor implantation, mice were treated with either MYD1 Fc or MYD1-72 Fc at the suboptimal dose of 0.5 mg/kg. After 3 weeks of treatment, mice receiving MYD1-72 Fc had significantly less metastatic disease than those treated with MYD1 Fc (Figure 2D). Collectively, these studies demonstrate the superior efficacy of our second-generation molecule, further emphasizing the important correlation of the decoy receptor’s affinity to therapeutic efficacy.

Comparison of MYD1-72 Fc with clinical AXL tyrosine kinase inhibitors. There are currently no FDA-approved drugs targeting AXL, though several small molecule kinase inhibitors are undergoing clinical trials. BerGenBio’s BGB324 (previously Rigel’s R428) is the most advanced of these compounds and the first to be developed prospectively as an AXL inhibitor (26). Given the positive clinical results seen thus far with BGB324, we hypothesized that it would serve as a good benchmark of comparison for MYD1-72 Fc. Furthermore, since tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and biologics are fundamentally very different, as are their mechanisms of action, a direct comparison would provide valuable insights into the potential of distinct therapeutic intervention strategies.

We therefore compared the antitumor effects of MYD1-72 Fc to BGB324 and another TKI with significant activity against AXL, foretinib (27), in the 4T1-luciferase model. Cells were implanted orthotopically in the mammary fat pad, and primary tumors were allowed to establish prior to treatment. Mice were then randomized into 1 of 4 treatment groups: saline, MYD1-72 Fc daily at 1 mg/kg, BGB324 twice daily at 12.5 mg/kg, or foretinib twice daily at 12.5 mg/kg. This dose for the TKIs was chosen as significant activity has been previously reported at equivalent concentrations (26, 28). Mice were treated for 3 weeks or until they showed signs of morbidity, at which point they were removed from the study.

Both MYD1-72 Fc and foretinib significantly reduced the size of primary tumors compared with control mice, while BGB324 showed little effects (Figure 3, A and B). This was notable because, with the exception of AML, AXL has historically been a driving force of metastatic disease, showing little effect on cellular growth in vitro or primary tumor growth in vivo (8). Though antitumor efficacy was seen in the foretinib-treated group, substantial toxicity was also present, requiring half of the mice to be sacrificed prior to the study endpoint (Figure 3C). Immunohistochemistry was performed on sections of primary tumor from each treatment group to study the mechanism underlying the reduction in growth. Staining for the proliferation marker Ki67 revealed all treatment groups had significantly less proliferation within the primary tumor compared with control animals (Figure 3D). Complimenting this, there was also more intratumoral apoptosis in the treatment groups (Figure 3E). To further understand the increased apoptosis rate, we stained for γH2AX, a marker of DNA double-strand breaks. All treatment groups showed elevated levels of γH2AX compared with controls; however, tissue samples from MYD1-72 Fc–treated animals had significantly more γH2AX-positive cells compared with all other treatment groups (Figure 3F). While AXL has been linked to VEGF signaling and endothelial cells (29, 30), no changes in vessel density were observed across the groups (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 AXL inhibition reduces primary tumor growth. (A) Volume over time of orthotopically implanted primary 4T1 tumors in mice treated with vehicle, foretinib, BGB324, or MYD1-72 Fc. (B) Mass of the primary tumor at the conclusion of the study. (C) Kaplan-Meier curve for the MYD1-72 Fc– and foretinib-treated groups only. Toxicity from foretinib treatment required half of the mice to be prematurely removed from the study. (D–G) Representative images and matched quantification of Ki67, TUNEL, γH2AX, and vWF staining of primary tumor tissue. Error bars represent mean ± SD. n = 6–12. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 50 μm. Repeated measure ANOVA was used for measurement over time, and ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer test was used for comparing multiple treatment to each other.

MYD1-72 Fc and foretinib also demonstrated activity against metastatic disease, as seen by a 71% and 55% reduction in lung metastases, respectively, compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, BGB324 had a modest, 10%, decrease that was not significantly different than that in control animals. Throughout the study, both MYD1-72 Fc and BGB324 were well tolerated with no visible signs of toxicity, as animal weight remained consistent across treatment groups (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Inhibition of AXL decreases metastatic tumor burden. (A) Lung metastases in the 4T1 model, quantified ex vivo by bioluminescent imaging. (B) Representative bioluminescent images of whole lungs from mice in each treatment group. (C) Average animal weight in each treatment group over the course of the study. Foretinib was omitted as animals were removed throughout the study. (D) Western blot analysis of OVCAR8 cells after 4-hour treatment with BGB324, foretinib, or MYD1-72 Fc. Activation of all 3 TAM receptors as well as downstream Akt signaling was assayed. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. n = 6–12. **P < 0.01. Repeated measure ANOVA were used for measurement over time, and ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer test was used for comparing multiple treatments to each other.

To further understand these differences among MYD1-72 Fc, foretinib, and BGB324, we examined changes in the phosphorylation of AXL, MER, TYRO3, and downstream Akt signaling in vitro upon treatment with each. MYD1-72 Fc significantly reduced pAXL and pAkt levels, while pMER and pTYRO3 remained relatively unchanged (Figure 4D). These data indicate that MYD1-72 Fc is specific at attenuating the AXL-signaling cascade, achieving significant efficacy without noticeable off-target effects. In contrast, BGB324 treatment resulted in short-term inhibition of pAXL, but increased pAXL levels at later time points (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4). While efficacious, the promiscuity of foretinib, which indiscriminately inhibited all TAM receptors (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4), was likely responsible for the significant toxicity observed.

Collectively, these data demonstrate that MYD1-72 Fc compares favorably to anti-AXL TKIs currently being evaluated in the clinic, both in terms of safety and efficacy. Specifically, MYD1-72 Fc recapitulates the efficacy of foretinib without the aforementioned toxicity, while achieving greater antitumor effects than BGB324.

AXL signaling augments the DNA-damage response. AXL signaling is known to be a critical driver of tumor progression and drug resistance (12, 31), leading to interest in combining AXL inhibitors with other targeted therapies. Our data suggest that inhibiting AXL induces a DNA-damage response, as demonstrated by elevated γH2AX levels in the primary tumors of the 4T1 study (Figure 3F). To further interrogate the link between AXL and the DNA-damage response, we first performed immunofluorescence staining to detect γH2AX foci in ovarian cancer cells treated with 0.1 μg or 10 μg of MYD1-72 Fc. While cells treated with MYD1-72 Fc in complete media showed no changes across treatments (Figure 5A), treatment done under serum-limited conditions resulted in a significant increase in the number of γH2AX foci compared with untreated controls (Figure 5A), suggesting that a DNA-damage response is activated upon inhibition of AXL signaling.

Figure 5 Treatment with MYD1-72 induces DNA-damage response during cell S phase. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of γH2AX foci formation in ovarian cancer cells treated with MYD1-72 Fc alone or in combination with doxorubicin. n = 7-9. (B) Western blot analysis was carried out to examine changes in the phosphorylation of ATM, ATR, CHK1, CHK2, and RPA32 in ovarian cancer cells cultured in low serum (0.1% FBS) after treatment with MYD1-72 Fc. (C) Representative images of EdU- and γH2AX-positive cells and (D) quantification of γH2AX-positive cells in MYD1-72 Fc vs. control treated cells. The differences in the number of S phase cells (EdU positive) between control and MYD1-72 Fc–treated groups are shown. No click refers to the negative control for EdU staining (E). The percentage of γH2AX-positive cells that are in S phase (EdU positive) between control and MYD1-72 Fc–treated group is shown in F. n = 3. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 15 μm. ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer test was used for comparing multiple treatments to each other, and Student’s t test was used for comparing single treatments to the control.

To further understand this relationship, we performed a reverse phase protein array (RPPA) on shAXL cell lines and WT cell lines treated with MYD1-72 Fc (Supplemental Figure 6). We found Akt, mTor, and P70SK6 to be differentially expressed in all data sets (Supplemental Figure 6–8), demonstrating the fidelity of both assay and samples, as these downstream effectors are known to be controlled in part by AXL signaling (32). Interestingly, key components of the DNA-damage response (XRCC1/CHK2) as well as some proapoptotic members of the BCL-2 pathway (BAX/BID) were highly upregulated in the shAXL cell lines (Supplemental Figure 7) and when WT cells were treated with MYD1-72 Fc continuously for 7 days in low serum (1% FBS) (Supplemental Figure 7 and 9). In addition, we performed Western blot analysis to examine expression levels of classical DNA-damage response components, including total and phosphorylated ATM, ATR, CHK1, CHK2, and RPA32 (Figure 5B), at 4 time points after MYD1-72 treatment. We saw induction of pATM and pATR at early time points, followed by increased phosphorylation of both CHK1 and CHK2. Elevated pRPA32 levels were also observed (as shown by the doublet band on the total RPA32 blot), suggesting replication stress. These data suggest that the loss of AXL signaling can modulate DNA-damage response signaling in tumor cells under stress conditions such as nutrient deprivation.

To interrogate the nature of the DNA-damage response, we immunofluorescently stained cells treated with MYD1-72 Fc for 53BP1 and RAD51 foci. Under serum-limited conditions, treatment with MYD1-72 Fc increased the numbers of both 53BP1 and RAD51 foci (Supplemental Figure 5), further supporting our hypothesis that loss of AXL signaling promotes a DNA-damage response. Intrigued by the RPA phosphorylation observed following AXL inhibition (Figure 5B), we performed EdU labeling and costaining of cells for γH2AX (Figure 5C). These experiments allow a better understanding of whether the γH2AX signaling previously observed following AXL inhibition was occurring in EdU-positive/S phase cells, suggesting a link between AXL inhibition and replication stress. Figure 5D shows the percentage of γH2AX-positive cells upon treatment with MYD1-72 Fc. This result supports the previous observation that treatment with MYD1-72 Fc induces γH2AX signal in cancer cells. There was a minor difference in the number of S phase cells between control and MYD-72 Fc–treated groups that is unlikely to alone account for the difference in distribution of the γH2AX signal (Figure 5E). Interestingly, we observed that in the MYD-72 Fc–treated group, 85% of cells that were γH2AX positive were also in S phase/EdU positive (Figure 5F), while only 7% of non–S phase cells (EdU negative) were positive for γH2AX (Supplemental Figure 5).

Furthermore, cells treated with hydroxyurea (Hu) in the presence and absence of MYD1-72 Fc showed comparable numbers of γH2AX-positive cells, and no additive effect was observed when the 2 compounds were used in combination (Supplemental Figure 5). Together, these results suggest that AXL inhibition may contribute to replication stress, resulting in increasing DNA-damage signaling.

That these effects were observed only under serum-limited conditions is further indication that GAS6/AXL signaling provides a cytoprotective effect for tumor cells placed under stress, such as growth factor deprivation. These results provide the rationale for combining AXL inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents, such as radiation and chemotherapy, to enhance their therapeutic index.

Inhibiting AXL improves the standard of care. Clinical management of ovarian cancer remains a challenge, as patients often present with advanced metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis. Treatment for these patients is limited and entails surgical debulking followed by combination chemotherapy; however, tumor response rates remain poor (33). Coincidently, ovarian cancer represents an ideal setting to test the combination of AXL inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents, as patients are in critical need of new treatment options that can enhance the effects of standard-of-care chemotherapy.

We therefore treated ovarian cancer cells with MYD1-72 Fc either alone or in combination with doxorubicin in vitro and assessed levels of DNA damage by staining the cells for γH2AX foci. Cells treated with MYD1-72 Fc alone showed a significant increase in the number of γH2AX foci compared with untreated controls; however, γH2AX levels were further elevated when doxorubicin was also present (Figure 5A). These data further support the link between inhibition of AXL signaling and the DNA-damage response and suggest that a synergistic effect can be achieved when anti-AXL therapies are combined with cytotoxic chemotherapy.

To see whether these results would translate in vivo, we evaluated the efficacy of MYD1-72 Fc alone and in combination with doxorubicin in 2 models of human ovarian cancer, the OVCAR8 and skov3.ip models. For both models, cells were injected i.p. where they were allowed to establish for 1 week prior to treatment. At this time, several mice were sacrificed at random to ensure engraftment of diffuse metastatic disease, a hallmark of the human condition. Mice were then randomized into 1 of 4 treatment groups: saline, MYD1-72 Fc at 1 mg/kg daily, doxorubicin at 2 mg/kg twice weekly, or a combination of MYD1-72 Fc and doxorubicin. After 3 weeks of treatment, mice were sacrificed and tumor burden was quantified by counting the number of visible lesions as well as excising and weighing all diseased tissue.

In the OVCAR8 model, MYD1-72 Fc had significant antitumor effects, reducing tumor burden by 95% as a single agent (Figure 6A). While similar effects were obtained using doxorubicin alone, combination treatment resulted in nearly undetectable levels of disease. Each mouse receiving both therapies had on average 2 and at most 3 macroscopic metastases, while the mean number in the control group was in excess of 750 (Figure 6A, inlaid graph). A similar degree of diminishment was observed when comparing cumulative metastatic mass (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 MYD1-72 Fc enhances the effects of chemotherapy in ovarian cancer. Inhibition of metastasis in the OVCAR8 (A) and SKOV3.ip (B) ovarian cancer models as measured by number of metastases and overall tumor weight. Blue data points represent mice estimated to have over 1,000 metastases, and red outlined data points represent mice with no evidence of disease. Inlaid graphs are expanded views of a subset of the complete data set to highlight differences between treatment groups. The eyes, liver, lungs, and kidneys of mice in the OVCAR8 study (C) were analyzed for histological signs of toxicity. Treatment with MYD1-72 Fc did not result in ocular toxicity; as the integrity of the RPE (arrows) was maintained, no histological abnormalities were present across treatment groups. Representative images are shown from each treatment group. n = 7–10. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 50 μm. Dox, doxorubicin. ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer test was used for comparing multiple treatments to each other.

Comparatively, the skov3.ip model was more aggressive, with mice in the control group having nearly 3 times as much tumor tissue, by weight, at the conclusion of the study as in the OVCAR8 study (Figure 6B). Under these conditions, using the number of nodules as a measure of tumor burden became misleading, as lesions grew into one another, resulting in a smaller number of larger metastases. Even in this more advanced setting, MYD1-72 Fc and doxorubicin had significant antitumor activity, decreasing tumor burden by 51% and 91%, respectively (Figure 6B). The combination of these 2 agents was once again effective, as animals in the combination group had, on average, 99% less tumor by weight than controls. Furthermore, within this group, 3 out of 10 animals were completely cured with no evidence of disease (Figure 6B, inlaid graphs). Together, these 2 studies support the in vitro findings that AXL inhibition modulates the DNA-damage response and demonstrate that antagonizing the GAS6/AXL signaling axis can be leveraged to improve the therapeutic index of chemotherapy.

Successful inhibition of AXL carries with it little risk of on-target toxicity, as seen in the AXL-knockout mouse (14). However, broad inhibition of the TAM family can lead to severe toxicities. For example, autoimmune diseases are common in the TAM triple-knockout mouse (14) and disruption of the retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE) can lead to blindness when signaling through MER is abrogated (34). Furthermore, concurrent inhibition of AXL and MER has been shown to enhance tumor growth in certain types of cancer (35). To ensure the decoy receptors were specifically targeting AXL in vivo, we performed histology to assess the integrity of the RPE in mice from the skov3.ip experiment. Across all treatment groups, the RPE was healthy and normal, indicating that requisite signaling through other TAM family members, specifically MER, is preserved (Figure 6C). Additionally, histological analysis on the liver, lung, and kidney from these animals showed no histological abnormalities across treatment groups, indicating a lack of gross toxicity (Figure 6C).

Combination treatment improves overall survival of pancreatic cancer. Similar to recurrent ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer represents a largely intractable clinical challenge. The primary tumor location makes early detection improbable, and patients often present with advanced disease, as illustrated by 5-year survival rates of around 6% (36). Even when surgery is feasible, adjuvant chemotherapies are nearly ubiquitously administered in the form of the pyrimidine antagonists gemcitabine or fluorouracil (5-FU) (37). Pancreatic cancer thus represents an additional clinical setting in which improved therapies are desperately needed and standard treatment includes DNA-damaging agents.

To examine whether the synergistic effects seen in the ovarian models were indicative of a general phenomenon broadly applicable to clinical oncology, MYD1-72 Fc was tested alone and in combination with gemcitabine in an orthotopic model of murine pancreatic cancer. LMP cells derived from the KRAS/p53 metastatic mouse model (38) were implanted s.c. into the flanks of mice and allowed to grow until they reached approximately 500 mm3 in size. To establish orthotopic tumors, mice harboring s.c. tumors were sacrificed and tumors were isolated and cut into small fragments. Laparotomies were then performed, and a tumor fragment was secured to the tail of the pancreas. Four days after engraftment, mice were randomized into 1 of 4 treatment groups: saline, MYD1-72 Fc at 1 mg/kg daily, gemcitabine at 100 mg/kg twice weekly, or a combination of MYD1-72 Fc and gemcitabine. Dosing continued until a mouse showed significant signs of morbidity, at which time it was removed from the study.

Direct engraftment of tumor tissue to the pancreas yielded a rapidly progressing primary tumor, with a median survival in the control group of 17 days (Figure 7 and Table 2). As single agents, MYD1-72 Fc showed no activity with a median survival of seventeen days, while gemcitabine doubled median survival to 35 days. As in the ovarian models, combining MYD1-72 Fc and chemotherapy showed significantly greater efficacy over either therapy alone, as median survival was tripled to 57 days (Figure 7 and Table 2). Across treatment groups, animals succumbed to large primary tumor masses rather than diffuse metastatic disease. To determine whether increased sensitivity to DNA damage was the mechanism driving the effects seen in the combination group, immunohistochemistry was performed on primary tumor tissue samples. Ki67 staining showed a small, albeit significant decrease in proliferation within the gemcitabine-treated group (Figure 8A), while vessel density remained unchanged (Figure 8B). Intratumoral apoptosis was significantly increased in all treatment groups compared with controls, particularly in those animals administered MYD1-72 Fc despite the fact that the decoy receptor alone demonstrated negligible effects on overall survival (Figure 8C). Most notably, although MYD1-72 Fc treatment had a small effect on DNA damage, the combination of MYD1-72 Fc and gemcitabine significantly increased the amount of γH2AX staining compared with all other groups (Figure 8D). These results strengthen the link between AXL inhibition and the DNA-damage response and, in combination with the data from the 4T1 and ovarian cancer models, highlight it as an important mechanism across cancer types. Furthermore, along with the ovarian cancer studies, these data convincingly demonstrate that this relationship can be exploited to achieve meaningful improvements in overall response rates over what can be realized by current clinical standards of care.

Figure 7 Inhibition of AXL in pancreatic cancer prolongs survival when used in combination with gemcitabine. Kaplan-Meier of the LM-P orthotopic pancreatic cancer study. Animals were treated with either vehicle, MYD1-72 Fc, gemcitabine, or MYD1-72 Fc plus gemcitabine. §P < 0.0001 for combination vs. vehicle; †P < 0.0001 for combination vs. gemcitabine. A log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was performed to compare mean survival among groups.