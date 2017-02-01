Impaired SUMOylation of nuclear receptor LRH-1 promotes nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

Increased hepatic SREBP-1 processing in LRH-1 K289R mice. In order to evaluate the role of an LRH-1 SUMO–defective pathway on intermediary liver metabolism, we subjected LRH-1 K289R mice, which exhibit partial gain of function of LRH-1, and control LRH-1 WT mice (9) to fasting-refeeding challenges in which mice were fasted and then refed for a period of 6 hours. We then evaluated the expression of metabolic genes in refed livers of both genotypes using microarray analysis. Interestingly, the expression of many SREBP-1 target genes was increased in 6-hour–refed LRH-1 K289R compared with LRH-1 WT livers, whereas SREBP-2 targets were not altered (Figure 1A). Although no changes in Srebf1 mRNA (Figure 1B) or uncleaved precursor SREBP-1 (Figure 1C) could be observed between both genotypes, refed LRH-1 K289R livers displayed significantly more of the cleaved and transcriptionally active SREBP-1 protein in comparison with the LRH-1 WT livers (Figure 1C), indicating that the posttranslational processing and maturation of SREBP-1 is increased in LRH-1 K289R mice. We then performed acute insulin challenges as well as shorter 2-hour refeeding experiments to analyze whether early signaling events could explain the increased SREBP-1 activity. Insulin did not induce an additional increase in AKT phosphorylation or a consistent induction of early response genes, such as activating transcription factor 3 (Atf3) or early growth response 1 (Egr1) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI85499DS1) (10, 11), in LRH-1 K289R versus LRH-1 WT livers. Similarly, we did not observe differences in Srebf1a and Srebf1c expression in 2-, 6-, or 12-hour–refed LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). Taken together, these data suggest that LRH-1 K289R induces SREBP-1 signaling primarily at the posttranscriptional level independently of early insulin-AKT signaling.

Figure 1 LRH-1 K289R mice display increased de novo lipogenesis. (A) Heat map showing the expression of genes involved in de novo fatty acid and cholesterol synthesis in refed WT and K289R mice. Normalized expression values are in log 2 scale. SREBP-1, depicting mainly SREBP-1 target genes; SREBP-2, mostly SREBP-2 target genes; NS, transcripts that are not significantly changed between the indicated genotypes. For all other transcripts P < 0.05. (B) Hepatic mRNA expression of Srebf1 in K289R and WT mice. n = 10 per genotype. (C) Left, immunoblots of precursor and cleaved (cl) SREBP-1, SCD1, HSP90, and P62 in hepatic lysates of WT or K289R livers. Right, graph displaying the ratio of cleaved to precursor SREBP-1. (D) Representative images of liver sections of K289R or WT mice stained with oil red O to visualize neutral lipids. Scale bar: 200 μm. (E) Quantification of hepatic triglyceride content in WT and K289R mice. n = 10 per group. (F and G) Plasma triglyceride (TG) and free fatty acid (FFA) contents in WT and K289R mice. n = 10 per group. (H–J) Fractional de novo synthesis rates of palmitate (H), stearate (I), and oleate (J) in WT and K289R mice. n = 6 per group. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 relative to WT within each nutritional state; §P < 0.001 refed relative to fasted mice, as determined by unpaired Student’s t test (A) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-hoc test (B, C, E–J). WT, LRH-1 WT; K289R, LRH-1 K289R mice.

Enhanced de novo lipogenesis in LRH-1 K289R mice. To verify whether the increased expression of lipogenic genes is accompanied by hepatic fat accumulation, we next quantified hepatic triglyceride content in LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT mice. The content of neutral lipids and triglycerides was significantly increased in LRH-1 K289R compared with LRH-1 WT livers upon refeeding (Figure 1, D and E). Of note, plasma triglycerides and free fatty acids did not show significant alterations between LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT mice (Figure 1, F and G). To verify whether the enhanced expression of lipogenic genes translates into increased de novo lipogenesis, animals received 13C-acetate prior to sacrifice to quantify de novo lipogenesis (6). In line with the increased lipogenic gene expression, de novo synthesis of palmitate (C16:0), stearate (C18:0), and oleate (C18:1) was significantly higher in LRH-1 K289R compared with LRH-1 WT livers (Figure 1, H–J). Of note, chain elongation of preexisting fatty acids was not altered between the 2 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Collectively, these data show that LRH-1 K289R mice display increased de novo lipogenesis and that enhanced activation of SREBP-1 likely contributes to this process.

SUMOylation-defective LRH-1 drives the expression of Osbpl3. We next analyzed the transcriptome of livers from refed LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT mice and searched for transcripts that are linked to SREBP-1 processing. One of the top hits on the list of genes that was increased in LRH-1 K289R compared with LRH-1 WT livers corresponded to Osbpl3, a member of a class of lipid transfer proteins recently implicated in the shuttling of lipids between the plasma and endoplasmic reticulum membrane (12–14). The expression of Osbpl3, and to a lesser extent Osbpl1a, was robustly induced in LRH-1 K289R livers, while that of most other OSBP family members did not differ between the 2 genotypes (Figure 2A). Of interest, overexpression of certain oxysterol-binding proteins has been suggested as increasing SREBP-1 processing and hepatic lipogenesis (15). Analysis of livers of LRH-1 K289R versus LRH-1 WT mice confirmed the enhanced expression of Osbpl3 mRNA during fasting and refeeding (Figure 2B), while the expression of other OSBP family members did not differ between the 2 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 2A). Notably, the expression of Osbpl3 was high during fasting and then reduced upon refeeding (Figure 2B). This postprandial suppression of Osbpl3 mRNA expression was also observed upon overexpression of Osbpl3 in mice using an adenovirus (Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that during the refed state, Osbpl3 is regulated by posttranscriptional mechanisms occurring independently of LRH-1. Despite this feeding-dependent regulation of the mRNA, hepatic Osbpl3 mRNA levels were consistently higher in the LRH-1 K289R mice in all nutritional states, but were particularly high under 6-hour–refeeding conditions (Figure 2C), and these differences were translated into similar changes at the protein level (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Osbpl3 is a direct LRH-1 target gene and overexpressed in LRH-1 K289R mice. (A) Heat map showing the hepatic expression of oxysterol-binding protein family members in WT and K289R mice. Normalized expression values are in log 2 scale. (B and C) Expression of Osbpl3 mRNA in hepatic lysates of fasted and refed WT and K289R mice (B) and the fold change between the genotypes (C). n = 4 per fasted, 2-hour–, or 12-hour–refed groups, and n = 5 per 6-hour–refed groups. (D) Expression levels of OSBPL3 protein in hepatic lysates of fasted and refed WT and K289R mice. (E) Schematic showing the genomic area containing the Osbpl3 gene and the sites used for ChIP-qPCR experiments (mouse genome assembly mm10). (F and G) Binding of LRH-1 to the different Osbpl3 promoter sites assessed by ChIP analysis using genomic DNA from fasted WT (F) and refed WT livers (G). n = 5 WT fasted, n = 5 WT refed. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, §P = 2 × 10–7 relative to WT, as determined by unpaired Student’s t test (A), or 1-way (C) or 2-way (B, F, G) ANOVA with Bonferroni post-hoc test. TSS, transcription start site.

To investigate whether Osbpl3 is directly controlled by LRH-1, we first analyzed the Osbpl3 genomic region in available ChIP-Seq data for potential LRH-1–binding sites (16, 17). We identified 3 main sites from the ChIP-Seq data from Holmstrom et al. (sites 1–3; ref. 16), and 3 additional sites with an LRH-1 consensus sequence close to one of the transcription start sites of the Osbpl3 gene (sites 4–6) were identified by computational analysis (Figure 2E). We then performed site-specific ChIP analysis to evaluate whether these sites are bound by LRH-1 in fasted and refed mice. LRH-1 was recruited at different sites under both nutritional conditions (Figure 2, F and G), suggesting that Osbpl3 is a direct LRH-1 target gene.

Based on the fact that LRH-1 and the nuclear receptor liver X receptor (LXR) have been shown to crosstalk in the regulation of hepatic acute-phase response proteins (18, 19) and that various LRH-1 target genes, including lipogenic genes, are coregulated by members of the LXR subfamily (20–22), we assessed the possibility that the LRH-1 mutant may modulate the recruitment of LXRα to its target genes, Abca1, Chrebp, and Srebf1. Although recruitment of LXRα was detected on these promoters in the genomic lysates of LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT livers, no differences were observed between both genotypes, suggesting that LXRα binding is not altered due to the LRH-1 K289R mutation (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, Hepa 1.6 and AML-12 cells treated with the LXR agonist GW3965 did not alter Osbpl3 expression (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), indicating that Osbpl3 expression is not regulated by LXR.

Osbpl3 silencing rescues the steatotic phenotype of LRH-1 K289R mice. To establish whether the increased expression of OSBPL3 in LRH-1 K289R livers is causatively linked to exacerbated de novo lipogenesis, we performed in vivo overexpression and silencing experiments. Adenoviral overexpression of OSBPL3 increased SREBP-1 cleavage in refed LRH-1 WT mice (Figure 3A), suggesting that elevated OSBPL3 levels promote SREBP-1 activation. We next silenced Osbpl3 in LRH-1 K289R mice using siRNAs in LRH-1 K289R mice under fast-refeeding conditions. The hepatic mRNA expression of Osbpl3 showed a clear trend of effective silencing (Figure 3B), while Srebf1 expression was not altered (Figure 3C). Importantly, we observed a robust decrease in OSBPL3 protein along with a reduction in the maturation of SREBP-1 and a blunted expression of the fatty acid synthase (FASN) transcript and protein in the livers of refed LRH-1 K289R mice treated with siOsbpl3 (Figure 3, D and E). We next assessed the effect of Osbpl3 silencing under normal-fed conditions. Western blot analysis revealed reduced OSBPL3 expression (Figure 3F) and a robust decrease in the lipogenic proteins FASN and stearoyl–coenzyme A desaturase 1 (SCD-1) in ad libitum–fed LRH-1 K289R mice treated with siOsbpl3 compared with control mice (Figure 3F). Of interest, mRNA expression levels of the lipogenic enzymes acetyl–coenzyme A carboxylase alpha (Acaca), Fasn, Scd1, and glycerol-3-phosphate acyltransferase (Gpam) were often normalized to values observed in LRH-1 WT mice (Figure 3G), suggesting that Osbpl3 silencing rescues the lipogenic phenotype of LRH-1 K289R mice. In line with the reduced expression of lipogenic genes, Osbpl3 silencing also decreased hepatic triglyceride and neutral lipid content (Figure 3H). As an additional approach to silence Osbpl3, we injected mice with an AAV8 viral vector containing an miRNA targeting Osbpl3 in the liver. Here again, we observed a robust silencing of Osbpl3, which was accompanied by the suppression of Fasn and a striking reduction of hepatic lipid droplets (Figure 3, I–K).

Figure 3 Osbpl3 silencing rescues the lipogenic phenotype of LRH-1 K289R mice. (A) Immunoblots of OSBPL3, HSP90, precursor and cleaved SREBP-1, P62, and HDAC3 in hepatic lysates of fasted or refed WT plus Ad-GFP or refed WT plus Ad-OSBPL3 livers. (B–D) Hepatic mRNA expression of Osbpl3 (B), Srebf1 (C), and Fasn (D) in refed K289R and WT mice. WT, n = 3; K289R siScr or K289R siOsbpl3, n = 9 per genotype. (E) Immunoblots of OSBPL3, FASN, β-actin, precursor and cleaved SREBP-1, and PARP1 in hepatic lysates of refed K289R siScr or K289R siOsbpl3 livers. (F) Hepatic expression of OSBPL3, FASN, SCD1, and HSP90 in livers of ad libitum–fed WT, K289R siScr, and K289R siOsbpl3 mice. (G) Hepatic mRNA expression of genes involved in de novo lipogenesis in ad libitum–fed WT, K289R siScr, and K289R siOsbpl3 mice. n = 3 per genotype. (H) Quantification of hepatic triglycerides in hepatic lipid extracts from ad libitum–fed WT, K289R siScr, and K289R siOsbpl3 mice. n = 3 per genotype. (I and J) Hepatic mRNA expression of Osbpl3 (I) and Fasn (J) in 6-hour–refed WT, K289R, or K289R mirOsbpl3 mice. n = 3 per genotype. (K) Representative oil red O staining in liver cryosections from refed K289R mirScrambled or K289R mirOsbpl3 mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 relative to K289R siScr, as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-hoc test (B–D, G–J). WT, LRH-1 WT; K289R siOsbpl3, LRH-1 K289R mice injected with Osbpl3-siRNA complexes; K289R siScr, LRH-1 K289R mice injected with scrambled-siRNA complexes; K289R mirOsbpl3, LRH-1 K289R mice injected with AAV8 viral vectors containing an miRNA targeting Osbpl3.

Finally, we also examined whether other mechanisms, directly or indirectly regulated by LRH-1, may contribute to the lipogenic phenotype. Of interest, both hepatic glucose-6-phosphate content (6) and VLDL secretion (23) were unchanged between LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C), making it unlikely that these processes account for the exacerbated lipid accumulation in liver.

Together, these data suggest that the LRH-1-OSBPL3 signaling axis contributes to the increased maturation of SREBP-1, the induction of lipogenic enzymes, and the hepatic accumulation of triglycerides observed in LRH-1 K289R mice.

LRH-1 K289R mice are prone to developing NAFLD upon lipogenic diet feeding. Excessive de novo lipogenesis contributes to the development of NAFLD, a condition that can eventually progress to NASH (1, 3). In order to investigate whether LRH-1 affects the development of NAFLD, LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT mice were fed a highly lipogenic HFHS diet or a chow diet for 17 weeks, and then sacrificed under normal-fed conditions. Stainings of hepatic sections with H&E and oil red O revealed that LRH-1 K289R mice developed a stronger steatotic phenotype compared with LRH-1 WT mice fed a HFHS diet (Figure 4A). While plasma cholesterol levels were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5A), triglyceride content in plasma (Figure 4B) or in VLDL fractions (Supplemental Figure 5B) was reduced in HFHS-fed LRH-1 K289R mice. This reduction was accompanied with a robust accumulation of hepatic triglycerides (Figure 4C) as well as an induction of plasma levels of the enzymes alanine transaminase (ALAT) and aspartate aminotransferase (ASAT) in the HFHS-challenged LRH-1 K289R mice (Figure 4, D and E). Similar to our earlier observations in normal chow diet conditions (Figure 2, A–D), Osbpl3 mRNA and OSBPL3 protein were significantly induced in LRH-1 K289R compared with LRH-1 WT mice fed a HFHS diet (Figure 4, F and G), while the expression of other Osbp genes did not differ between the genotypes (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 4 LRH-1 K289R mice develop NAFLD upon HFHS diet feeding. (A) Representative images of liver sections of K289R or WT mice stained with H&E or oil red O to visualize the tissue structure and neutral lipids, respectively. Black scale bar: 200 μm; white scale bar: 50 μm. (B and C) Quantification of triglyceride content in plasma (B) and in hepatic lipid extracts (C) in WT and K289R mice. WT, n = 7; K289R, n = 10. (D and E) Plasma levels of ALAT (D) and ASAT (E) in mice fed a HFHS diet. WT, n = 7; K289R, n = 10. (F and G) Expression of Osbpl3 mRNA (F) and protein (G) levels in livers of WT and K289R mice fed chow and HFHS diets. n = 9 per genotype. (H) Heat map displaying the expression of Osbpl3 as well as markers of matrix degradation, fibrosis, and inflammation in mice that were classified as LFL responders, LFH responders, HFL responders, and HFH responders according to the development of NAFLD/NASH upon chow or high-fat diet feeding (24). (I) Expression of OSBPL3 and markers of matrix degradation, fibrosis, and inflammation in transcriptomic data from human patients that were categorized for mild or advanced NAFLD (25). Normalized expression values are in log 2 scale. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 relative to WT; §P < 0.001 refed relative to fasted mice, as determined by unpaired Student’s t test (B, D, E) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-hoc test (C, F).

The development of hepatic steatosis in mice is known to be highly heterogeneous (24). Therefore, we analyzed the data from a study in which mice were fed a chow or high-fat diet and then classified according to the development of NAFLD/NASH into low-fat low (LFL) responders, low-fat high (LFH) responders, high-fat low (HFL) responders, and high-fat high (HFH) responders (24). Interestingly, the expression of Osbpl3 was significantly induced in the HFH responders along with markers of inflammation and necrosis (Figure 4H) and was by far the most strikingly increased Osbp among all family members (Supplemental Figure 5D). We also analyzed OSBPL3 expression in 2 cohorts of NAFLD/NASH patients. In the first cohort, livers were categorized as showing mild or advanced NAFLD (25). In the second study, subjects had livers ranging from healthy controls to showing steatosis and further to NASH (26). OSBPL3 expression was low in healthy livers, but increased in advanced stages of NAFLD/NASH and clustered with markers of fibrosis (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that OSBPL3 could be a novel biomarker for advanced liver diseases, such as NASH. Taken together, these data show that Osbpl3 is markedly increased in LRH-1 K289R mice as well as in mice and humans with NAFLD/NASH.

LRH-1 K289R mice display increased inflammation and early signs of fibrosis in response to lipogenic diet feeding. Given the strong steatotic phenotype and the high levels of ALAT and ASAT markers in LRH-1 K289R mice fed a HFHS diet as well as the clustering of Osbpl3 with genes involved in inflammation and fibrosis in mice and humans with NAFLD, we next analyzed inflammatory and fibrotic markers in LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT mice. Stainings of hepatic sections with sirius red and CD45 revealed that, in contrast with LRH-1 WT mice, LRH-1 K289R mice developed small fibrotic lesions and accumulated CD45-positive immune cells upon HFHS feeding (Figure 5A). Moreover, LRH-1 K289R livers displayed higher levels of the inflammatory genes Tnfα, monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (Mcp1 or Ccl2), and macrophage inflammatory protein-1 α (Mip1α or Ccl3) (Figure 5B), indicating increased inflammation in livers of HFHS-fed LRH-1 K289R mice. The expression of MMPs, such as Mmp2 and Mmp13, as well as early markers of fibrosis, such as α-1 type I collagen (Col1a1) and Tgfb1, was also elevated in LRH-1 K289R in comparison with LRH-1 WT mice fed a HFHS diet (Figure 5, C and D). Hepatic stellate cells are the primary hepatic cell type promoting fibrogenesis (27). The expression of different hepatic stellate cell markers, such as desmin (Des), glial fibrillary acidic protein (Gfap), and reelin (Reln), was also increased in HFHS-fed LRH-1 K289R compared with LRH-1 WT mice (Figure 5E), suggesting that HFHS-treated LRH-1 K289R mice exhibit early signs of NASH.

Figure 5 LRH-1 K289R mice display increased inflammation and early signs of fibrosis upon HFHS diet feeding. (A) Representative images of liver sections of K289R or WT mice stained with sirius red or CD45 to visualize collagen depositions and CD45-positive cells, respectively. Scale bars: 200 μm. CV, central vein. (B–E) Hepatic mRNA expression of genes involved in inflammation (B), matrix degradation (C), fibrosis (D), and stellate cells (E) in K289R and WT mice. n = 9 per genotype. (F) Graphical presentation showing how the LRH-1/OSBPL3 axis drives the accumulation of hepatic lipids. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 relative to WT within each diet, as determined by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-hoc test (B–E).

Previous studies showed that LRH-1 and the SUMOylation machinery might affect the hepatic acute phase response (APR) (18, 19, 28). While induction of the APR by short exposure of LPS led to reduced hepatic expression of Crp and Tnf in LRH-1 K289R compared with LRH-1 WT mice, it did not alter the hepatic expression of other APR and inflammatory genes (Supplemental Figure 7A). Moreover, no difference in plasma IL-6, MCP-1 (also known as CCL-2), or TNF-α could be observed in LPS-challenged LRH-1 K289R and LRH-1 WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7B), suggesting that the APR is likely not driving the observed inflammatory phenotype in our NAFLD-model.

Taken together, these data show that SUMOylation-defective LRH-1 promotes the development of NAFLD and displays early signs of NASH in mice fed a HFHS diet. This process is at least partially driven by the LRH-1-OSBPL3 signaling axis, which contributes to increased maturation of SREBP-1, the induction of lipogenic enzyme expression, and hepatic triglyceride accumulation in LRH-1 K289R mice (Figure 5F).