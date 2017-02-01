Carbohydrate-binding protein CLEC14A regulates VEGFR-2– and VEGFR-3–dependent signals during angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis

Generation of CLEC14A-KO mice and evaluation of vessel-specific CLEC14A expression. To investigate CLEC14A function in angiogenesis, we established KO mice by replacing the entire Clec14a gene with the β-galactosidase (β-gal) gene, while retaining upstream and downstream regulators through homologous recombination (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI85145DS1). We verified replacement of the WT CLEC14A-encoding genomic DNA segment by genotyping PCR (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). Global CLEC14A-KO mice were viable and fertile. Deletion of Clec14a was confirmed by immunostaining for CD31 and CLEC14A with 2 different antibodies, N-terminal and C-terminal antibodies (Supplemental Figure 1C). Real-time PCR (RT-PCR) analysis of 5′-UTR, CDS, and 3′-UTR regions showed deletion of the CDS region of Clec14a (Supplemental Figure 1D and Supplemental Table 2). Lung lysates of WT and CLEC14A-KO littermates showed complete deletion of Clec14a at the protein level (Supplemental Figure 1E). X-gal staining at E10.5 revealed intense vascular expression of the β-gal gene in the internal carotid artery, dorsal aorta, and intersomitic vessels (Supplemental Figure 2A). CLEC14A-KO adult mice showed high β-gal activity in the vessels of the brain, retina, liver, lungs, lymph nodes, and ears (Supplemental Figure 2B). We confirmed the blood vessel specificity of CLEC14A expression in several organs of 5-week-old WT mice, including the retinae, brain, and lungs, by dual immunostaining for CLEC14A and the blood vessel endothelial marker CD31 (Supplemental Figure 2C). We also confirmed lymphatic vessel specificity of CLEC14A expression by immunostaining for lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor (LYVE-1) and CLEC14A in the forelimbs of E13.5 WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). These data suggest that CLEC14A is specifically expressed in the blood and lymphatic endothelial vessels.

CLEC14A KO results in increased angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis during embryonic and postnatal development. To examine the function of CLEC14A expression during developmental angiogenesis, enucleated yolk sacs from E13.5 mice were examined by microscopic inspection and immunostaining for CD31. Compared with WT mice, yolk sacs from CLEC14A-KO mice exhibited elevated microvessel density on visual inspection (Figure 1A), as confirmed by CD31 immunostaining (Figure 1, B and C). Hemorrhages and dilated vessels were present in the hind brain and dorsal regions of E13.5 CLEC14A-KO mice but not in those of WT embryos (Figure 1D). Despite hemorrhages during embryonic development, CLEC14A-KO mice were viable, indicating compensatory mechanisms for CLEC14A loss. Histological analysis of flat-mount preparations of E13.5 brains from CLEC14A-KO mice revealed a higher density and enlargements of vessels in the perineural, radial, and subventricular plexus regions of the hind brain (Figure 1E). Sagittal sections of E13.5 brains from CLEC14A-KO mice also showed reduced pericyte coverage, as indicated by reduced immunostaining for the pericytic marker NG2, and increased vessel density, as indicated by CD31 staining (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Whole-mount preparations of P5 retinae from CLEC14A-KO mice demonstrated increased vessel density, numerous branch points and filopodia projections, and a greater proliferation of retinal vessels (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3, D–H). Furthermore, pericyte coverage was reduced, as indicated by a lower NG2/CD31 staining ratio, and red blood cells were present at the vascular front, indicating vessel leakage (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J). Regarding the lymphatic vessel–specific expression of CLEC14A, we examined lymphatic vessels and jugular lymph sacs during embryogenesis. Whole-mount preparations of E11.5 embryo forelimbs of CLEC14A-KO revealed an increase in vessel density and lymphatic vessel density (Supplemental Figure 4A). Transverse sections of E13.5 and E15.5 CLEC14A-KO mice showed an enlarged jugular lymph sac diameter, as indicated by immunostaining for LYVE-1 (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D and Figure 1, H–J). Flat-mount preparations of E13.5 and E15.5 forelimbs from CLEC14A-KO mice showed increased vessel density and diameter (Supplemental Figure 4, E–G and Figure 1, K–M). These data suggest that CLEC14A is involved in EC sprouting and the integrity of angiogenic blood and lymphatic vessels.

Figure 1 CLEC14A is specifically expressed in blood and lymphatic ECs, and loss of CLEC14A increases developmental angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis. (A) Images of unfixed E13.5 yolk sacs from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice. n = 10 per group. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Whole-mount CD31 immunostaining of yolk sacs from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice. n = 10 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Quantification of CD31 immunostaining of E13.5 yolk sacs (percentage of control). (D) Lateral and dorsal views of unfixed E13.5 WT and CLEC14A-KO embryos. n = 10 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Immunostaining of flat-mount preparations of E13.5 hind brains from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice. Each layer of vessels in the hind brain is displayed according to the radial position. n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Whole-mount preparations of P5 retinae from WT and CLEC14A-KO pups immunostained for CD31 (white dots represent individual filopodia). n = 10 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Quantification of relative vascular density (percentage of control). (H) Transverse sections of E15.5 WT and CLEC14A-KO embryos immunostained for CD31 and LYVE-1. n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. JLS: Jugular Lymph Sac. (I and J) Quantification of relative vascular density and diameter of JLS (percentage of control) (K) Flat-mount preparations of E15.5 WT and CLEC14A-KO forelimbs immunostained for CD31 and LYVE-1. n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (L and M) Quantification of relative lymphatic vessel density and diameter of the lymphatic vessels (percentage of control). All experiments were repeated on at least 6 different sets of WT and KO littermates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.0001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Error bars represent the mean ± SD.

CLEC14A deficiency increases VEGF-A–dependent EC sprouting and vessel density. To examine the effects of CLEC14A deficiency on EC sprouting and angiogenesis in the absence of confounding factors, we performed ex vivo aortic ring assays and Matrigel plug assays. Aortic rings from P7 WT and CLEC14A-KO mice were isolated and embedded in Matrigel containing VEGF-A. The assay demonstrated a greater proliferation and extension of mouse EC sprouts from the aortic rings of CLEC14A-KO mice than from those of WT mice (Figure 2, A–D). Matrigel mixed with VEGF-A was then injected s.c. into 6-week-old WT and CLEC14A-KO mice and removed on day 5 or day 10. Angiogenesis occurred earlier and was more extensive in the Matrigel plugs from CLEC14A-KO mice (Figure 2E). Moreover, these plugs contained more hemoglobin (Hb), consistent with greater numbers of invading blood vessels (Figure 2F). Confocal images of cryosectioned Matrigel plugs confirmed an increased CD31-positive area in the plugs from CLEC14A-KO mice compared with those from WT mice (Figure 2, G and H). Taken together, our data suggest that loss of CLEC14A accelerates angiogenesis in response to VEGF-A.

Figure 2 Deletion of Clec14a results in increased development of poorly functional (hemorrhage-prone) vessels. (A) Murine aortic ring assay for P7 WT and CLEC14A-KO mice (VEGF-A; 50 ng). n = 3 per group. Magnification ×10. (B–D) Quantification of the number of sprouts, filopodial length, and relative sprouting area (percentage of control). (E) Matrigel plugs implanted into 7-week-old WT and CLEC14A-KO mice for 5 or 10 days. n = 6 per group. (F) Quantification of Hb (mg/ml) extracted from Matrigel plugs from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice. n = 6 per group. (G) CD31 immunostaining of Matrigel plugs implanted into WT and CLEC14A-KO mice for 10 days. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Quantification of the relative CD31-positive area (percentage of control). (I) Hemorrhage in P17 WT and CLEC14A-KO mouse retinae after hyperoxia (OIR model). n = 3 per group. (J) Whole-mount isolectin B (green) staining of P17 retinae from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice. Scale bars: 500 μm. (K and L) Relative avascular and neovascularization areas in P17 retinae from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice (percentage of control). All experiments were repeated on at least 3 different sets of WT and KO littermates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.0001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Error bars represent the mean ± SD.

Oxygen-induced retinopathy results in severe hemorrhage and hypervascularity in CLEC14A-KO mice. To investigate the effect of Clec14a deletion during pathological angiogenesis, we examined the oxygen-induced retinopathy (OIR) model. Retinopathy due to prematurity-associated vascular dysfunction is treated clinically by inhibiting VEGF-A/VEGFR-2 signaling (20). Following hyperoxic treatment for 5 days, we detected severe hemorrhage in retinae from CLEC14A-KO mice but not in those from WT mice (Figure 2I). Quantification of retinal blood vessels immunostained with isolectin B4 revealed a reduced avascular area in the retinae of CLEC14A-KO mice compared with retinae of WT mice, consistent with elevated neovascularization (Figure 2, J–L). Thus, deletion of Clec14a led to increased retinal vascularization under hyperoxic conditions, conferring greater vulnerability to pathological sequelae such as retinal hemorrhage.

Loss of CLEC14A attenuates VEGFR-3 expression and enhances VEGFR-2 expression. The angiogenic phenotypes of CLEC14A-KO mice were similar to those of endothelium-specific VEGFR-3–KO mice. In a previous study, EC-specific deletion of VEGFR-3 induced hypervascularity in angiogenic vessels, whereas VEGFR-3 knockdown using siRNA, followed by VEGF treatment, increased the level of VEGFR-2 phosphorylation in HUVECs (5). Hence, we hypothesized that CLEC14A regulates angiogenesis by influencing VEGFR-3 expression or activity, thereby altering VEGFR-2 activity as well. To assess the relationship among CLEC14A, VEGFR-3, and VEGFR-2, we silenced CLEC14A in HUVECs. This treatment resulted in decreased VEGFR-3 mRNA and protein levels and increased VEGFR-2 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 3, A–D), suggesting that enhanced angiogenesis in CLEC14A-KO mice results from reduced VEGFR-3 signaling and hyperactivation of VEGFR-2 signaling. Given that silencing of VEGFR-3 decreases Notch/Dll4 and Notch target gene expression (5), we evaluated Notch/DLL4 and target gene expression in HUVECs following CLEC14A knockdown. CLEC14A knockdown suppressed Notch/DLL4 and Notch target gene expression, demonstrating reduced VEGFR-3 signaling (Supplemental Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 3 CLEC14A deficiency attenuates VEGFR-3 expression, promotes VEGFR-2 expression, and forms a CLEC14A–VEGFR-3 complex via the CLEC14A cytosolic domain in ECs. (A–C) Relative GAPDH-normalized mRNA levels of human CLEC14A (hCLEC14A), hVEGFR-3, and hVEGFR-2 after CLEC14A silencing in HUVECs. (D) Reduced VEGFR-3 and increased VEGFR-2 protein expression in HUVECs after silencing of CLEC14A with 50 nM CLEC14A siRNA. (E and F) Confocal images and quantification of relative VEGFR-3 staining intensity in P5 retinae from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice, demonstrating reduced VEGFR-3 in CLEC14A-KO retinae (percentage of control). Scale bars: 500 μm. (G and H) Confocal images and quantification of relative VEGFR-2 intensity of P5 retinae from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice showing increased VEGFR-2 expression (percentage of control). n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (I and J) Decreased VEGFR-3 and increased VEGFR-2 protein expression in retinal and aortal lysates isolated from P5 WT and CLEC14A-KO pups. (K) VEGFR-3, CLEC14A, and VEGFR-2 protein expression in HUVECs after silencing of VEGFR-3 with 50 nM siRNA. VEGFR-3 silencing reduced CLEC14A expression and promoted VEGFR-2 expression. (L) Co-IP of endogenous CLEC14A with VEGFR-3 but not with VEGFR-2 in HUVECs. (M) IP assay showing that overexpressed GFP-tagged CLEC14A (GFP-CL14A) bound to VEGFR-3 but not to VEGFR-2 in HUVECs. Western blot shows transfection of GFP-Mock and GFP-CLEC14A in HUVECs. (N) Clec14a deletion series shows that VEGFR-3 interacted with the cytosolic domain of CLEC14A. IP analysis shows deletion mutants of GFP-tagged CLEC14A (GFP-Mock, GFP-CL14A-ΔLEC, GFP-CL14A-ΔEGF-like, GPF-CL14A-ΔCyto, and GFP-CL14A-FL) interacting with VEGFR-3. The deletion mutants were transfected into HUVECs and immunoprecipitated with anti-GFP antibody or IgG. Western blot analysis of cell lysates after transfection of each deletion mutant into HUVECs. All experiments were repeated at least 4 times with similar results. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.0001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. SC, scrambled siRNA; FL, full-length; WB, Western blot; WCL, whole-cell lysate. Error bars represent the mean ± SD.

Next, we examined the expression levels of VEGFR-3 and VEGFR-2 in CLEC14A-KO mouse embryos and retinae. Flat-mount preparations of P5 retinae showed elevated vessel density, weaker VEGFR-3 expression, and more intense VEGFR-2 expression at the vascular front in CLEC14A-KO retinae (Figure 3, E–H), along with lower VEGFR-3 and elevated VEGFR-2 immunoexpression in the intercarotid artery and intersomitic vessels of whole-mount preparations of E10.5 CLEC14A-KO embryos (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). To confirm that these inverse expression patterns were specific to ECs, we compared VEGFR subtype protein expression levels in aortal and retinal lysates as well as mRNA expression levels in isolated murine lung ECs (MLECs) and hyaloid vessels from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice. Similar to the immunostaining results, VEGFR-3 expression was reduced and VEGFR-2 expression was elevated in CLEC14A-KO mouse retinal lysates relative to retinal lysates from WT mice (Figure 3I) and aortal lysates (Figure 3J). Consistent with previous results, VEGFR-3 mRNA expression levels were reduced and VEGFR-2 mRNA expression levels were increased, and Notch/Dll4 and Notch target gene expression levels were also reduced in both MLECs and hyaloid vessels (Supplemental Figure 6, A–H).

To examine whether changes in VEGFR-3 also influence CLEC14A expression, VEGFR-3 expression was knocked down in HUVECs by siRNA. VEGFR-3 silencing attenuated CLEC14A expression levels and greatly potentiated VEGFR-2 expression (Figure 3K and Supplemental Figure 6, I–K). Thus, the expression levels of VEGFR-3 and CLEC14A changed in parallel, suggesting mutual upregulation, whereas loss of either one enhanced VEGFR-2 expression.

CLEC14A interacts with VEGFR-3 in ECs. We speculated that CLEC14A regulates VEGFR-3 and VEGFR-2 by interaction with one or both receptors at the protein level. IP indicated such an interaction between endogenous CLEC14A and VEGFR-3 but not with VEGFR-2, neuropilin 2, or ephrin B2, all of which are known to interact with VEGFR-3 (Figure 3L). To verify this interaction between CLEC14A and VEGFR-3, HUVECs were transfected with GFP-tagged CLEC14A. GFP-tagged CLEC14A formed a complex with VEGFR-3 but not VEGFR-2 (Figure 3M). Subsequent deletion mutant studies identified the cytosolic domain of CLEC14A as the binding region for VEGFR-3 (Figure 3N). The interaction of CLEC14A with VEGFR-3 was further substantiated by dual immunostaining of P5 WT retinal ECs, which showed overlapping expression in filopodia projections at the vascular front and in the vascular plexus regions (Supplemental Figure 6L). In light of previous results showing increased phosphorylation of VEGFR-2 upon silencing of VEGFR-3 in HUVECs (5) and impaired VEGFR-2 signaling by MMRN2, which binds to VEGF-A to negatively regulate VEGF/VEGFR-2 signaling (15), we examined the phosphorylation status of VEGFR-2 and expression levels of MMRN2 upon silencing of CLEC14A in the presence and absence of VEGF-A in HUVECs. We found that MMRN2 expression was decreased by CLEC14A silencing and VEGF-A treatment in a time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 7A). Phosphorylation of VEGFR-2 was enhanced by silencing of CLEC14A in the presence or absence of VEGF-A (Supplemental Figure 7B). These results suggest that CLEC14A interacts with VEGFR-3, controlling VEGFR-2 signaling together with VEGF-A and MMRN2.

CLEC14A regulates VEGF-C/VEGFR-3 and VEGF-A/VEGFR-2 signaling in both blood endothelial cells and LECs. In line with our previous results demonstrating a reduction of VEGFR-3 and induction of VEGFR-2 upon CLEC14A silencing and previous studies reporting regulation of ERK via the molecular control of VEGFR-3 and VEGFR-2, we further evaluated VEGFR-3 and VEGFR-2 signaling upon knockdown or overexpression of CLEC14A at optimal time points for VEGF-C (15 minutes) or VEGF-A (5 minutes) in both human dermal blood endothelial cells (HDBECs) and human dermal LECs (HDLECs). Phosphorylation of VEGFR-3 was reduced and phosphorylation of VEGFR-2 and VEGFR-2–mediated ERK was increased upon CLEC14A silencing when stimulated with VEGF-A for 5 minutes in both HDBECs and HDLECs (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 7C). VEGFR-3–mediated ERK phosphorylation was decreased upon CLEC14A silencing when stimulated with VEGF-C for 15 minutes in both HDBECs and HDLECs (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 7D). Overexpression of CLEC14A resulted in inverse patterns of VEGFR-3, VEGFR-2, and ERK signaling when stimulated with VEGF-C or VEGF-A in both HDBECs and HDLECs (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Furthermore, phosphorylation of ERK was increased in aortal lysates from P6 CLEC14A-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 7G), suggesting a molecular mechanism of increased blood and lymphatic vessels and vessel enlargement, combined with increased phosphorylation of eNOS, and demonstrating enhanced VEGFR-2 signaling that led to increased permeability and proliferation in vivo (Supplemental Figure 7H). Consistent with the inverse pattern of VEGFR-3 and VEGFR-2 activation and expression levels, VEGFR-3, Notch, and Notch target gene mRNA expression levels were reduced and VEGFR-2 mRNA expression levels were elevated by CLEC14A silencing in the presence of VEGF-A or VEGF-C in both HDBECs and HDLECs (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). Furthermore, endocytosed VEGFR-3 was decreased in CLEC14A-deficient BECs and LECs upon VEGF-A and VEGF-C stimulation, while endocytosed VEGFR-2 was increased, suggesting that Clec14a deletion does not determine the cell-surface expression of VEGFR-3 (Supplemental Figures 10–13). Thus, it can be concluded that the interaction between CLEC14A and VEGFR-3 modulates VEGFR-3, which is more favorable to Notch signaling, and determines ERK signaling by either VEGFR-3 or VEGFR-2 in the presence of VEGF-C or VEGF-A. This addresses the notion that CLEC14A regulates the transcription of VEGFR-3 and VEGFR-2 by controlling Notch-mediated signals.

Figure 4 Silencing or overexpression of CLEC14A regulates the phosphoactivation of VEGFR-3 and VEGFR-2 and their downstream signaling upon stimulation with VEGF-C or VEGF-A in HDBECs. (A) Decreased phosphoactivation and expression of VEGFR-3 and increased phosphoactivation and expression of VEGFR-2 following increased phosphoactivation of ERK in HDBECs after knockdown of CLEC14A using siRNA (si) (50 nM) and treatment with 50 ng/ml VEGF-A for 5 minutes. (B) Decreased phosphoactivation and expression of VEGFR-3 following decreased phosphoactivation of ERK and increased phosphoactivation and expression of VEGFR-2 in HDBECs after knockdown of CLEC14A using siRNA (50 nM) and treatment with 100 ng/ml VEGF-C for 15 minutes. (C) Elevated phosphoactivation and expression of VEGFR-3 and reduced phosphoactivation and expression of VEGFR-2 following decreased phosphoactivation of ERK in HDBECs after overexpression of GFP-tagged CLEC14A, together with VEGF-A (50 ng/ml) for 5 minutes in HDBECs (GFP-Mock and GFP-CLEC14A-FL). (D) Enhanced phosphoactivation and expression of VEGFR-3 following increased phosphoactivation of ERK and decreased phosphoactivation and expression of VEGFR-2 after overexpression of GFP-tagged CLEC14A, together with VEGF-C (100 ng/ml) treatment for 15 minutes in HDBECs (GFP-Mock and GFP-CLEC14A-FL). All experiments were repeated in at least 4 different sets. M, mock transfected; CL, transfected with CLEC14A.

CLEC14A deficiency results in abnormal tumor vasculature, hemorrhage, and reduced survival of tumor-bearing mice. EC-specific deletion of VEGFR-3 increases tumor microvessel density (5, 21), strongly implicating the role of VEGFR-3 (and by extension VEGFR-2) in tumor angiogenesis. To test whether CLEC14A regulates tumor angiogenesis through modulation of VEGFR-3 and VEGFR-2, we injected B16F10 melanoma or Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) cells into the abdomens of 6-week-old WT and CLEC14A-KO mice and evaluated tumor growth, tumor microvessel density, and survival rates. Tumor growth rates were approximately 50% lower in CLEC14A-KO mice than in WT mice for both tumor cell lines (Figure 5, A and B). Despite reduced tumor growth rates, survival was lower in CLEC14A-KO mice. Specifically, CLEC14A-KO mice died before tumors reached 4,000 mm3 in size, at which point the mice were sacrificed for ethical reasons (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 Clec14a deletion inhibits tumor growth but reduces mouse survival by enhancing the density of hemorrhage-prone tumor vessels. (A and B) Growth curves of B16F10 and LLC tumors following s.c. injection of tumor cells into WT and CLEC14A-KO mouse abdomens. n = 6 per group. (C and D) Survival curves of WT and CLEC14A-KO mice implanted with B16F10 or LLC tumors. n = 3 per group. (E–G) Images of B16F10 tumors showing severe hemorrhage in CLEC14A-KO mice but only mild hemorrhage in WT mice. Immunostaining of B16F10 tumor sections (blood vessels, CD31; pericytes, NG2; nuclei, DAPI) and quantification of the relative CD31-positive area and NG2/CD31 ratio. (H–J) Images of LLC tumors showing severe hemorrhaging in CLEC14A-KO mice but mild hemorrhaging in WT mice. Immunostaining of LLC tumor sections and quantification of the relative CD31-positive area and NG2/CD31 ratio. (K–M) Images of B16F10 tumor vessels (CD31-positive, magenta) showing poor vascular perfusion (Lectin, red) and FITC-dextran leakage (FITC, green) in CLEC14A-KO mice compared with WT mice, and quantification of functional vessels (percentage of all CD31-positive vessels) and FITC-dextran leakage (pixels) in CLEC14A-KO mice relative to WT mice. n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (N–P) Images of LLC tumor vessels (CD31-positive), poor vascular perfusion (Lectin), and FITC-dextran leakage (FITC) in CLEC14A-KO mice relative to WT mice, and quantification of functional vessels (percentage of all CD31-positive vessels) and FITC-dextran leakage (pixels) in CLEC14A-KO mice relative to WT mice. n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (Q) Images of H&E-stained lungs from WT and CLEC14A-KO mice injected with B16BL6 into the footpads. n = 6 per group. Magnification: ×10. (R) Quantification of metastatic lung nodules in WT and CLEC14A-KO mice. n = 6 per group. (S and T) Image and quantification of metastatic lung nodules in WT and CLEC14A-KO mice i.v. injected with B16BL6. n = 6 per group.*P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.0001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Error bars represent the mean ± SD.

To understand this discrepancy between reduced tumor growth and survival of CLEC14A-KO mice, we analyzed the peritumoral microvasculature of the tumors, including vessel density and stability. High tumor vessel density was detected by immunostaining with CD31 in both B16F10- and LLC-derived tumors (Figure 5, E–J). However, NG2 expression relative to CD31 expression was lower in the B16F10 and LLC tumor vessels of CLEC14A-KO mice (Figure 5, G and J), suggesting reduced pericyte coverage and greater vascular leakage. Immunostaining of both tumor types for CD31 and lectin, combined with prior i.v. FITC-dextran injection, revealed that tumor microvessels in the absence of CLEC14A were highly permeable, as evidenced by greater spreading of FITC-dextran around vessels (Figure 5, K–P). Furthermore, we evaluated vasculature integrity by analyzing α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA, a perivascular cell marker) and collagen type IV (a component of the basement membrane) coverage in both tumor types, because previous reports have shown that loss of these proteins determines whether tumor angiogenesis promotes or suppresses tumor growth. Confocal images demonstrated reduced α-SMA coverage in CD31-positive vessels in CLEC14A-KO mice compared with that seen in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 14, A–F). Furthermore, collagen type IV degradation was more pronounced in B16F10 and LLC tumors from CLEC14A-KO mice than in those from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 14, G–L). To assess the effects of these changes in the microvascular structure on the tumor microenvironment, we evaluated tumor hypoxia by immunostaining with hypoxyprobe and found that tumors in CLEC14A-KO mice were highly deprived of oxygen (Supplemental Figure 15, A–F). We also observed severe hemorrhaging during removal of both tumor types from CLEC14A-KO mice but not from WT mice. Moreover, i.v. injection of Evans blue dye revealed increased extravasation from the tumor masses obtained from KO mice (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B). Immunostaining revealed higher VEGFR-2 expression in the vessels of both tumor types from CLEC14A-KO mice, consistent with our data from embryos and retinae (Supplemental Figure 17, A–F).

We hypothesized that these abnormal tumor microvessel characteristics in CLEC14A-KO mice enhance the metastatic potential. Footpad injection of B16BL6 melanoma cells resulted in greater lung metastases in CLEC14A-KO mice than was observed in WT mice (Figure 5, Q and R). Furthermore, lung colonization of i.v. injected B16BL6 melanoma cells was greater in CLEC14A-KO mice (Figure 5, S and T). Collectively, these results indicate that Clec14a deletion promotes excessive and unstable tumor angiogenesis, resulting in a higher metastatic potential as well as reduced survival.

Inhibition of VEGFRs, particularly VEGFR-2, efficiently suppresses tumor growth and enhances survival of CLEC14A-KO mice. Considering the effects of Clec14a deletion on VEGFR-2 expression, we examined whether administration of the VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor and the clinical antitumor agent sunitinib or the VEGFR-2–specific inhibitor DMH4 rescued the deleterious effects of CLEC14A KO. Administration of sunitinib or DMH4 further reduced tumor growth in CLEC14A-KO mice (Figure 6, A and B) and reversed the reduced viability of CLEC14A-KO mice (Figure 6C), suggesting that VEGFR-2 overexpression, along with the loss of CLEC14A, is responsible for the earlier death of tumor-bearing CLEC14A-KO mice. Furthermore, the severe hemorrhaging observed during the removal of tumors in vehicle-treated (DMSO-treated) CLEC14A-KO mice was reduced in CLEC14A-KO mice treated with sunitinib or DMH4 (Figure 6D). Reduced vessel density and FITC permeability were also observed in tumors of CLEC14A-KO mice following sunitinib or DMH4 treatment (Figure 6, E–G). Collectively, these data indicate that abnormal and unstable vessel characteristics as well as reduced survival upon deletion of Clec14a could be efficiently rescued by inhibition of VEGFR-2 signaling.