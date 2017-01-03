Dual modulation of MCL-1 and mTOR determines the response to sunitinib

Sunitinib exerts dual effects on MCL-1 and mTOR in tolerant and sensitive cells. Initially, we profiled sunitinib against a panel of cancer cell lines, representative of several cancer subtypes: osteosarcoma (U2OS), colon cancer (HCT116), pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (Bon-I), and renal cell carcinoma (ACHN and A-498). Cells were treated with a wide range of doses of sunitinib, and cell proliferation was assessed after 24 hours. As shown in Figure 1, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–D (supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI84386DS1), different cell lines showed considerably varying degrees of sensitivity to sunitinib. For instance, while U2OS cells were highly sensitive to sunitinib and showed evident cytotoxicity at submicromolar concentrations of the drug, HCT116 cells showed cytotoxic effects only at concentrations of 10 μM or more (Figure 1, A and D, compared with Figure 1, C and F). In each of these cell lines, the threshold concentration beyond which sunitinib starts to exert evident cytotoxic effects was identified: in essentially all tested cell lines, this threshold lay beyond clinically relevant levels of sunitinib (0.125– 0.25 μmol/l) (33–35). Each cell line was then exposed to either tolerated (lower) or cytotoxic (higher) doses for a more in-depth molecular analysis of the mechanisms underlying the cellular responses to the drug, focusing on the BCL-2 family and mTOR signaling pathways. Immunoblotting analysis of cell lysates showed that in all of the examined cell lines, cells responded to treatment with lower (tolerated) doses of sunitinib by markedly increasing the levels of MCL-1. Treatment also induced mTORC1 signaling, as indicated by increases in the phosphorylation levels of mTORC1 targets S6K1, S6, and 4E-BP1 (Figure 1, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F), but not mTORC2 (as assessed by phosphorylation of Akt at the serine 473 site). Interestingly, treatment with higher (cytotoxic) doses of sunitinib exerted an opposite effect, triggering a decrease in MCL-1 levels and inhibition of mTORC1 signaling as compared with control cells treated with vehicle (Figure 1, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Dual, concentration-range–dependent effect of sunitinib on MCL-1 levels and mTOR signaling. (A-C) Proliferation of U2OS (A), Bon-I (B), and HCT116 (C) cells treated with increasing concentrations of sunitinib for 24 hours as assessed by CellTiter-Glo assay. (D-F) Percentage of cell death of U2OS (D), Bon-I (E), and HCT116 (F) cells treated with the indicated concentrations of sunitinib (Sun) for 24 hours. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars indicate SEM. (G-I) Immunoblotting analysis of lysates prepared from U2OS (G), Bon-I (H), and HCT116 (I) cells treated with the indicated concentrations of sunitinib for 24 hours using the indicated antibodies. In some cases, exposures at low versus high doses of sunitinib are different to better allow visualization of the differential effect of sunitinib in function of the dose. Blots presented are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels and controlled for even loading.

Besides its well-established roles in the regulation of apoptosis, MCL-1 has recently been shown to regulate autophagy. Overexpression of MCL-1 has been shown to inhibit autophagy, while downregulation of MCL-1 has been associated with the induction of autophagy (22, 36–38). In addition, the mTOR pathway is an established master regulator of autophagy (29). Consistent with the dual effect of sunitinib on MCL-1 levels and mTOR activity observed at tolerated versus cytotoxic doses, our analysis showed that sunitinib exerts a dual effect on autophagy, as indicated by changes in established markers of autophagy (protein levels of p62/SQSTM1, a protein specifically degraded through autophagy, conversion of LC3I to LC3II, and formation of GFP-LC3II puncta: Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Lower doses of sunitinib increased p62 levels and thus inhibited autophagy — probably through elevating MCL-1 levels and inducing mTOR — while higher doses of sunitinib induced autophagy, which was concomitant with decline in MCL-1 levels and mTOR inhibition (Figure 1, G–I).

Sunitinib enhances MCL-1 levels and induces mTOR activity in vivo. We next sought to examine in a tumor xenograft model the effect of sunitinib on BCL-2 family proteins and mTOR signaling in vivo. Mice bearing established subcutaneous tumors from injected HCT-116 cells were treated with either sunitinib or vehicle for 10 days. Tumor growth was followed, and lysates prepared from isolated tumors from both groups were analyzed by immunoblotting. Consistent with the observed effect of sunitinib treatment in vitro, tumors isolated from animals treated with sunitinib had significantly elevated levels of MCL-1 and active mTOR signaling as compared with tumors from the control group (Figure 2A). In contrast, there was no difference in the protein levels of BCL-2 and BCL-XL (Figure 2A). Notably, under these experimental conditions, sunitinib exerted an insignificant inhibitory effect on tumor growth (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Sunitinib enhances MCL-1 levels and mTOR signaling in vivo. (A) Immunoblotting analysis of the levels of BCL-2 family proteins and mTOR signaling activity in HCT116 tumor xenografts isolated from mice treated daily with either 30 mg/kg sunitinib or vehicle for 10 days. Blots presented are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels and controlled for even loading. (B) In vivo growth of HCT116 tumor xenografts in mice treated as above for the indicated time points. Error bars indicate SEM (n = 5 per group).

Dual modulation of MCL-1 by sunitinib contributes to resistance or sensitivity of cancer cells. The differential effect of sunitinib treatment on MCL-1 and mTOR at tolerated versus cytotoxic doses suggested that elevated MCL-1 levels and mTOR activation could be a cellular response to antagonize the cytotoxic effects of sunitinib and prolong survival of cancer cells. To test this hypothesis, we first examined the effect of MCL-1 depletion on the response of cancer cells to tolerated doses of sunitinib. MCL-1, BCL-2, and BCL-XL were individually knocked down using 2 different shRNAs (Supplemental Figure 3A). As shown in Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, upon sunitinib treatment, cells depleted for either BCL-2 or BCL-XL showed no or little increase in cell death compared with control cells. Cells depleted for MCL-1, however, showed a strong increase in cell death in response to the same dose of sunitinib, indicating that elevated MCL-1 levels under those conditions are crucial for survival and the observed tolerance of those cells to sunitinib (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Dual modulation of MCL-1 levels contributes to resistance or sensitivity of cancer cells to sunitinib. (A) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated shRNAs (sh) and treated with either DMSO or sunitinib at 0.0625 μM (U2OS), 0.125 μM (Bon-I), or 1.25 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours. (B) Immunoblotting analysis of MCL-1 levels in HCT116 cells treated for 24 hours with either DMSO or sunitinib (1.25 μM) in the absence or presence of sorafenib (2.5 μM) or ABT737 (2.5 μM). (C) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells treated with either DMSO or sunitinib at 0.0625 μM (U2OS), 0.125 μM (Bon-I), or 1.25 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours in the absence or presence of sorafenib (2.5 μM) or ABT737 (2.5 μM). (D) Representative images of wash-out experiment of HCT116 cells treated as in C for 24 hours, followed by washing in PBS and replating equal numbers of viable cells in fresh medium without drugs for the ensuing 48 hours. (E) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells transfected with the indicated constructs and treated with either DMSO or sunitinib at 1 μM (U2OS), 5 μM (Bon-I), or 10 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars indicate SEM.

To further investigate this observation, we made use of inducible Mcl1 KO mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) where tamoxifen treatment leads to deletion of Mcl1 and complete ablation of MCL-1 protein (39). Sunitinib cytotoxicity was profiled, and a cytotoxic threshold was identified in these MEFs in the presence of MCL-1 (Supplemental Figure 4A). Cells were then treated with a subtoxic dose of sunitinib (or DMSO as control) in the presence or absence of tamoxifen. Consistent with the results obtained in other cell systems, treatment with sunitinib at a dose lower than the cytotoxic threshold led to increased MCL-1 levels (Supplemental Figure 4B). Mcl1 deletion upon tamoxifen treatment greatly sensitized those MEFs to the same dose of sunitinib, which evoked evident cell death only in Mcl1-ablated cells (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Mcl1-deleted MEFs reconstituted with a construct encoding WT MCL-1 did not show the same magnitude of cell death upon treatment with sunitinib, further confirming the specific role of MCL-1 in determining the response to sunitinib (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

We next aimed at examining the effect of pharmacological depletion of MCL-1 on the response to sunitinib. We made use of the multikinase inhibitor sorafenib, which has been shown to downregulate MCL-1 levels (19, 24). Cotreatment with a subtoxic dose of sorafenib abolished sunitinib-induced MCL-1 elevation (Figure 3B). We also tested ABT737, in combination with sunitinib, as a control for a drug targeting other BCL-2 family proteins, but not MCL-1 (40). The sunintinib/ABT737 combination did not alter MCL-1 induction (Figure 3B). Importantly, abolishing sunitinib-mediated induction of MCL-1 by the combination with a subtoxic dose of sorafenib was associated with a dramatic sensitization to treatment with lower dose of sunitinib, while neither of these treatments evoked apparent cell death (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). The sunintinib/ABT737 combination did not show such synergism, but if anything, sunitinib seemed to desensitize cells to ABT737 treatment, possibly through MCL-1 stabilization, which is known to mediate resistance to ABT737 (40, 41). Replating equal numbers of surviving HCT116 cells from all the previous conditions in fresh medium without drugs showed that the antiproliferative effect of the sunitinib/sorafenib combination was irreversible, as cells pretreated with this combination could not recover and died within the ensuing 48 hours, while cells from other treatments proliferated normally (Figure 3D). Consistently, a combination of sunitinib and subtoxic doses of small molecule inhibitors obatoclax and TW-37, which target MCL-1, exerted synergistic cytotoxic effects on all cancer cell lines tested (Supplemental Figure 5C).

As we observed that treatment with higher doses of sunitinib induces a drop in MCL-1 levels, we next sought to investigate the contribution of sunitinib-mediated decrease in MCL-1 levels to the cytotoxic effect observed under these conditions. To this end, comparable amounts of MCL-1 or BCL-2 and BCL-XL as control were individually overexpressed. Cells were then treated with doses of sunitinib above the cytotoxic threshold for each cell line. MCL-1 overexpression imparted significant resistance against the cell-killing effect of high doses of sunitinib (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E), clearly confirming that the decrease in MCL-1 levels contributes to the cytotoxic effect of sunitinib under those conditions. Taken together, our results establish a crucial role for MCL-1 in mediating tolerance or cytotoxicity in response to sunitinib treatment.

Differential modulation of mTOR activity by sunitinib contributes to resistance or sensitivity of cancer cells. We then sought to explore the contribution of the observed activation of mTOR to sunitinib response. Depletion of mTOR by shRNA sensitized cells to treatment with tolerated doses of sunitinib, as indicated by the increase in cell death in cells infected with mTOR shRNA compared with control cells infected with scrambled shRNA (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Notably, mTOR depletion did not sensitize cells to another cytotoxic agent — tunicamycin — confirming the specificity of this effect to sunitinib rather than predisposition to cytocidal stimuli per se. Depletion of RAPTOR (but not RICTOR) sensitized cells to sunitinib in a manner similar to mTOR depletion, indicating the predominant involvement of mTORC1 in determining the response to sunitinib (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Furthermore, pharmacological inhibition of mTOR by subtoxic doses of rapamycin sensitized cancer cells to sunitinib, with a much higher extent of cell death as compared with cells treated with either agents alone or a combination of sunitinib and tunicamycin used as control (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Washout and replating of treated cells showed that sunitinib/rapamycin cotreatment evoked irreversible cytotoxic effects in HCT116 cells (Supplemental Figure 6G). Nutrient starvation is known to be a physiologically relevant condition under which mTOR is markedly inhibited. We exploited this approach to further assess the effect of manipulating mTOR activity on the response to sunitinib. Our results show that mTOR deactivation in cells cultured under nutrient starvation conditions was associated with high sensitivity to treatment with sunitinib but not to tunicamycin (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6, H and I).

Figure 4 Dual modulation of mTOR signaling contributes to resistance or sensitivity of cancer cells to sunitinib. (A) Immunoblotting analysis of mTOR signaling activity in HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated shRNAs and treated for 24 hours with either DMSO or sunitinib (1.25 μM). (B) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated shRNAs and treated with DMSO or tunicamycin (2.5 μM) as control and sunitinib at 0.0625 μM (U2OS), 0.125 μM (Bon-I), or 1.25 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours. (C) Immunoblotting analysis of mTOR signaling activity in HCT116 cells treated for 24 hours with either DMSO or sunitinib (1.25 μM) in the absence or presence of rapamycin (2.5 μM) or tunicamycin (2.5 μM). (D) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells treated with either DMSO or sunitinib at 0.0625 μM (U2OS), 0.125 μM (Bon-I), or 1.25 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours in the absence or presence of rapamycin (2.5 μM) or tunicamycin (2.5 μM). (E) Immunoblotting analysis of mTOR signaling activity in HCT116 cells plated in either complete DMEM medium or starved in HBSS and treated with either DMSO or 1.25 μM sunitinib for 8 hours. (F) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells plated in either complete DMEM medium or starved in HBSS and treated with either DMSO or sunitinib at 0.0625 μM (U2OS), 0.125 μM (Bon-I), or 1.25 μM (HCT116) for 8 hours. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars indicate SEM.

Since we observed that treatment with cytotoxic doses of sunitinib was associated with mTOR inhibition, we next aimed to study whether cell death observed under those conditions was a result of mTOR inhibition or, conversely, mTOR inactivation was caused by the decrease in cell viability. Cells constitutively expressing an active form of mTOR or control cells were challenged with high doses of sunitinib. As shown in Supplemental Figure 7, A and B, cells with active mTOR were more resistant to the cytotoxic effect of sunitinib compared with control cells, indicating that inhibition of mTOR by high doses of sunitinib contributes to the induction of cell death.

mTOR activity is negatively regulated by the TSC, a heterodimer of the polypeptides TSC1 and TSC2. mTOR activation following TSC2 depletion renders cells resistant to high doses of sunitinib (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D), which further confirms that inhibition of mTOR by high doses of sunitinib contributes to the cytotoxic effects observed in these conditions.

Our results thus demonstrate that MCL-1 and mTOR are 2 major determinants of sensitivity as well as resistance to sunitinib. To further investigate the contribution of mTOR signaling and MCL-1 to sunitinib resistance with another experimental approach, we examined melanoma cell lines desensitized to sunitinib by continuous exposure to 20 μM sunitinib that was freshly added to the culture medium every 3 days for 12 weeks (42). As shown in Supplemental Figure 8, sunitinib-desensitized cells exhibit higher levels of MCL-1 and mTOR activity as compared with parental cells, further demonstrating the relevance of these newly identified axes in the acquired resistance to sunitinib.

Sunitinib modulates MCL-1 levels by controlling its ubiquitylation and proteasomal degradation. Next, we sought to get insight into the molecular mechanisms by which sunitinib modulates the levels of MCL-1. Since mTOR has been suggested to modulate the levels of MCL-1 protein, we explored the involvement of mTOR in sunitinib-induced MCL-1 modulation. Sunitinib treatment enhanced MCL-1 levels in mTOR-depleted cells to levels similar to those observed in control cells, suggesting no major role for mTOR in this process (Supplemental Figure 9A). We decided to apply a more systematic approach to determine whether sunitinib modulates MCL-1 levels through transcriptional or translational control or via regulation of MCL-1 degradation. Analysis of gene expression by real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) revealed no detectable changes in MCL1 gene expression in HCT116 cells treated with any dose of sunitinib compared with control cells treated with DMSO (Figure 5A), ruling out transcriptional control as a mechanism of sunitinib-induced modulation of MCL-1. We next investigated whether mRNA translation and protein biosynthesis play a role in sunitinib-induced modulation of MCL-1. Inhibition of de novo protein synthesis by cycloheximide failed to significantly modulate the increase or decrease in MCL-1 levels in response to treatment with lower or higher doses of sunitinib, respectively (Figure 5, B and C), ruling out a role for protein translation in this process. MCL-1 is a short-lived protein that relies on de novo protein synthesis to maintain its levels. As shown in Figure 5, B and C, following cycloheximide treatment, MCL-1 levels dropped readily in control cells treated with DMSO. However, in cells treated with tolerated doses of sunitinib, the half-life time of MCL-1 protein was much longer than in DMSO-treated cells (Figure 5, B and D). Conversely, in cells treated with high doses of sunitinib, the half-life time of MCL-1 protein was much shorter than in DMSO-treated cells (Figure 5, C and E). Pulse-chase experiments further confirmed these results (Supplemental Figure 9B). Taken together, these results indicate that sunitinib at lower doses presumably acts through increasing protein stability of MCL-1 or, conversely, high doses of sunitinib accelerate the decline in MCL-1 levels through enhancing MCL-1 degradation.

Figure 5 Sunitinib modulates proteasome-mediated degradation of MCL-1. (A) MCL1 mRNA levels assessed by real-time qPCR in HCT116 cells treated as indicated. Cells transfected with MCL1 expression vector or MCL-1 shRNA were used as control for the validation of real-time qPCR protocol. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars represent SEM. KD, knockdown; OE, overexpression. (B and C) MCL-1 protein levels in HCT116 cells treated with either DMSO or 1.25 μM (B) or 10 μM (C) sunitinib in the absence or presence of cycloheximide (20μg/ml) at the indicated time points. (D and E) Quantification of the MCL-1 protein levels as assessed by the intensity of MCL-1 bands in cells treated as in B and C. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars indicate SEM. (F) Endogenous MCL-1 was immunoprecipitated from HCT116 cells treated with either DMSO, 1.25 μM sunitinib, or 10 μM sunitinib. The ubiquitination status of the immunoprecipitated MCL-1 protein was assessed in each condition. (G and H) MCL-1 protein levels in HCT116 cells treated with either DMSO or 10 μM (G) or 1.25 μM (H) sunitinib in the absence or presence of MG132 (2.5 μM).

The stability of MCL-1 is controlled mainly by the ubiquitin/proteasome pathway (17). In fact, lower doses of sunitinib reduced MCL-1 ubiquitination compared with DMSO-treated cells, while treatment with high doses of sunitinib increased MCL-1 ubiquitination (Figure 5F). Moreover, inhibition of proteasome with MG132 impaired the reduction of MCL-1 levels upon treatment with high doses of sunitinib, while it had almost no effect on low sunitinib–induced increases in MCL-1 (Figure 5, G and H). Collectively, these results indicate that sunitinib modulates MCL-1 levels by affecting its ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation.

Sunitinib modulates ERK and GSK3β activity to control MCL-1 levels and mTOR activity, thus regulating the response of cancer cells to the drug. Phosphorylation of MCL-1 has been shown to modulate its ubiquitination, ultimately affecting its targeting to the proteasome for degradation (43). MCL-1 phosphorylation at Ser159 by GSK3β has been shown to enhance MCL-1 ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation (44). Conversely, phosphorylation of the PEST domain of MCL-1 at Thr163 by ERK reduces its ubiquitination and enhances its stability (45). Immunoblotting analysis of cell lysates showed that tolerated doses of sunitinib induce phosphorylation of GSK3β and ERK, while high doses of sunitinib inhibit the phosphorylation of both kinases (Figure 6, A–C). GSK3β activity is inhibited by phosphorylation (46). Tolerated doses of sunitinib therefore inactivate GSK3β and activate ERK, while higher doses activate GSK3β and inhibit ERK. Activation or inhibition of either GSK3β or ERK activity correlated with corresponding changes in the levels of MCL-1 phosphorylation at Ser159 or Thr163, respectively (Figure 6, A–C). To test whether modulation of GSK3β/ERK activity mediates sunitinib-induced changes in MCL-1 levels, we initially assessed the effect of pharmacological inhibition of ERK activity on MCL-1 stabilization, combining MEK inhibitors with sunitinib. As shown in Figure 7A, MEK/ERK inhibition using the largely used compounds UO126 or PD98059 diminished sunitinib-induced MCL-1 stabilization and phosphorylation at Thr163. Consistently, a combination of sunitinib with MEK inhibitors, but not JNK or p38 inhibitors, enhanced sunitinib cytotoxicity (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Treatment with titrated doses of the MEK inhibitor UO126 showed a close correlation between the magnitude of impeding ERK activation and MCL-1 stabilization and the induction of cell death in cells treated with sunitinib (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). These results were further confirmed by examining cells expressing a dominant negative MEK, in which sunitinib failed to increase MCL-1 Thr163 phosphorylation and to stabilize MCL-1 to the same magnitude observed in control cells (Figure 7C). These results indicate that the induction of ERK and subsequent MCL-1 phosphorylation at Thr163 site contribute to MCL-1 stabilization by sunitinib. To test whether ERK inhibition by high doses of sunitinib contributes to the observed enhanced MCL-1 degradation, cells were transfected with a constitutively active form of MEK and then were treated with high doses of sunitinib. Cells expressing the constitutively active form of MEK did not show the extent of reduction in MCL-1 levels observed in control cells upon treatment with high doses of sunitinib (Figure 7D), suggesting that inhibition of ERK contributes to MCL-1 degradation by high doses of sunitinib. Consistent with decreased MCL-1 destabilization, overexpression of constitutively active MEK decreased the cytotoxic effects of high doses of sunitinib (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 10, E and F).

Figure 6 Dual, concentration-range–dependent effect of sunitinib on GSK3β and ERK activity and MCL-1 phosphorylation. (A-C) Immunoblotting analysis using the indicated antibodies of lysates prepared from U2OS (A), Bon-I (B), and HCT116 (C) cells treated with the indicated concentrations of sunitinib for 24 hours. Blots presented are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels and controlled for even loading.

Figure 7 Dual modulation of ERK phosphorylation contributes to modulation of MCL-1 phosphorylation and levels by sunitinib. (A) Immunoblotting analysis with the indicated antibodies of lysates prepared from HCT116 cells treated for 24 hours with either DMSO or sunitinib (1.25 μM) in the absence or presence of the MEK inhibitors UO126 (20 μM) or PD98059 (50 μM). (B) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells treated with either DMSO or sunitinib at 0.0625 μM (U2OS), 0.125 μM (Bon-I), or 1.25 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours in the absence or presence of MEK inhibitors UO126 (20 μM), PD98059 (50 μM), JNK inhibitor SP600125 (20 μM), or p38 inhibitor SB202190 (20 μM). (C and D) Immunoblotting analysis with the indicated antibodies of lysates prepared from HCT116 cells transfected with the indicated constructs and treated with either 1.25 μM (C) or 10 μM (D) sunitinib for 24 hours. (E) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells transfected with the indicated constructs and treated with either DMSO or sunitinib at 1 μM (U2OS), 5 μM (Bon-I), or 10 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours. (F) Immunoblotting analysis with the indicated antibodies of lysates prepared from MCL1 KO HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated constructs and treated for 24 hours with either DMSO or sunitinib (1.25 μM). Blots presented are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels and controlled for even loading. (G) Percentage of cell death of MCL1 KO HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated constructs and treated for 24 hours with either DMSO or the indicated concentrations of sunitinib. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars indicate SEM.

To further confirm the role of ERK activation in mediating sunitinib-induced MCL-1 stabilization, we used MCL1-KO cells reconstituted with either WT MCL-1 or with a MCL-1 mutant in the Thr163 site that cannot be phosphorylated by ERK (MCL-1 T163A). Sunitinib treatment increased MCL-1 levels in MCL1-KO cells reconstituted with WT MCL-1, but this increase was severely reduced in MCL-1–KO cells reconstituted with MCL-1 T163A (Figure 7F). Consistently, MCL-1 T163A cells were more sensitive to sunitinib (Figure 7G). Unlike cells reconstituted with WT MCL-1, treatment of MCL-1 T163A cells with sunitinib and the MEK inhibitor did not increase cell death significantly, confirming that the cooperative effect of the combination treatment is mediated by modulation of MCL-1 levels (Supplemental Figure 10G).

We then aimed to investigate the role of GSK3β modulation in determining the response to sunitinib. Upon treatment with high doses of sunitinib, cells depleted of GSK3β (Figure 8A) or treated with inhibitors of GSK3β (Figure 8B) showed a reduction in MCL-1 phosphorylation at Ser159 and increased MCL-1 levels compared with control cells, indicating that activation of GSK3β by high doses of sunitinib contributes to the phosphorylation and reduction in MCL-1 levels observed under these conditions. Conversely, cells overexpressing a constitutively active GSK3β showed an increased MCL-1 phosphorylation at Ser159 and decreased stabilization upon treatment with tolerated doses of sunitinib compared with control cells (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Dual modulation of GSK3β phosphorylation contributes to modulation of MCL-1 phosphorylation and levels and mTOR activity in response to sunitinib. (A and B) Immunoblotting analysis of MCL-1 levels and mTOR signaling activity in HCT116 cells transfected with the indicated shRNAs (A) or pretreated for 1 hour with GSK3β inhibitor xii (20 μM) or GSK3β inhibitor viii (25 μM) (B) followed by treatment with either DMSO or 10 μM sunitinib for 24 hours. (C) Immunoblotting analysis with the indicated antibodies of lysates prepared from HCT116 cells transfected with the indicated constructs and treated with 1.25 μM sunitinib for 24 hours. (D and E) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells transfected with the indicated shRNAs (D) or pretreated for 1 hour with GSK3β inhibitor xii (20 μM) or GSK3β inhibitor viii (20 μM) (E), followed by treatment with either DMSO or sunitinib at 1 μM (U2OS), 5 μM (Bon-I), or 10 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours. (F) Percentage of cell death of U2OS, Bon-I, and HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated constructs and treated with either DMSO or sunitinib at 0.0625 μM (U2OS), 0.125 μM (Bon-I), or 1.25 μM (HCT116) for 24 hours. (G and I) Immunoblotting analysis with the indicated antibodies of lysates prepared from MCL1 KO HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated constructs and treated for 24 hours with either DMSO or 10 μM (G) or 1.25 μM (I) sunitinib. (H and J) Percentage of cell death of MCL1 KO HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated constructs and treated for 24 hours with either DMSO or the indicated concentrations of sunitinib. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars indicate SEM. Blots presented are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels and controlled for even loading.

Interestingly, our results also showed that depletion or pharmacological inhibition of GSK3β impaired mTOR inhibition upon treatment with high doses of sunitinib, while overexpression of a constitutively active GSK3β diminished mTOR activation by sunitinib at tolerated doses (Figure 8, A–C), suggesting that the differential modulation of mTOR by sunitinib at different dose ranges is mediated by differential modulation of GSK3β activity. These results are in line with previous findings that demonstrated that GSK3β acts to inhibit mTOR activity (47).

Consistent with an essential role in mediating sunitinib-induced modulation of mTOR and MCL-1, GSK3β depletion or its inhibition reduced cell death induced by high doses of sunitinib (Figure 8, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–D), and conversely, cells overexpressing a constitutively active GSK3β were more sensitive to low doses of sunitinib, with higher levels of cell death (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 11, E and F).

Mcl1-KO cells reconstituted with WT MCL-1 and treated with high doses of sunitinib showed a greater decline in MCL-1 levels and subsequent cell death than when reconstituted with MCL-1 carrying a mutation in the GSK3β phosphorylation site (MCL-1 S159A) (Figure 8, G and H). Moreover, MCL-1–KO cells reconstituted with a MCL-1 phosphomimetic mutant in the GSK3β phosphorylation site (MCL-1 S159D) were more sensitive to lower doses of sunitinib than MCL1-KO cells reconstituted with WT MCL-1 (Figure 8, I and J). Finally, previous reports have implicated a role for the E3 ligases FBW7 and β-TrCP in mediating MCL-1 degradation upon phosphorylation by GSK3β. Knockdown of the 2 E3 ligases in sunitinib-treated cells suggested an essential role for FBW7 in mediating MCL-1 degradation in response to high doses of sunitinib (Supplemental Figure 12A).

These results suggest that both ERK and GSK3β mediate the changes in MCL-1 levels induced by sunitinib at different doses. Phosphorylation of MCL-1 by GSK3β upon treatment with sunitinib was independent of phosphorylation by ERK, as cells cotreated with sunitinib and the MEK inhibitor UO126 at different times showed a marked inhibition of MCL-1 phosphorylation at Thr163, but no significant changes in phosphorylation at Ser159 compared with control cells treated only with sunitinib (Supplemental Figure 12B).

Taken together, these results indicate a critical role for the modulation of GSK3β and ERK activity by sunitinib in the regulation of MCL-1 stability and mTOR activity, and in turn, in mediating the cell response to the drug.

Synergism between sunitinib and inhibition of MCL-1 or mTOR in vivo. Our in vitro results clearly demonstrated that inhibition of MCL-1 or mTOR dramatically sensitizes different cancer cell lines to sunitinib. We next sought to test the reproducibility of these results in an in vivo setting. To this end, immune-compromised mice were inoculated with HCT116 or ACHN cells transduced with doxycycline-inducible shRNA targeted against MCL-1, mTOR, BCL-2, or scrambled shRNA as control. Upon establishment of the xenografts, doxycycline was added to drinking water to induce the expression of the shRNA and mice inoculated with each shRNA received either vehicle or suboptimal doses of sunitinib. Our results show that depletion of MCL-1 or mTOR, but not BCL-2, cooperated with sunitinib in impairing tumor growth (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 13A).

Figure 9 Modulation of MCL-1 levels and mTOR activity determines response to sunitinib in vivo and correlates with patient response. (A) In vivo growth of tumor xenografts derived from HCT116 cells transduced with the indicated shRNA. After establishment of subcutaneous xenografts, mice were kept on 1 mg/ml doxycycline supplemented in drinking water to induce shRNA expression and were treated daily with either 10 mg/kg sunitinib or vehicle by oral gavage for the indicated time. Error bars indicate SEM (n = 6 per group). (B) In vivo growth of HCT116 tumor xenografts in mice treated with vehicle or sunitinib (10 mg/kg administered daily by oral gavage) either alone or in combination with sorafenib (15 mg/kg administered daily by oral gavage), obatoclax (2 mg/kg administered daily by i.v. injection), rapamycin (0.5 mg/kg administered daily by i.p. injection), or ABT737 (75 mg/kg administered daily by i.p. injection). Tumor growth was followed for the indicated time points. Error bars indicate SEM (n = 6 per group). (C) Scores of immunohistochemical analysis of MCL-1 and phosphorylated S6 (p-6) levels in tumor tissues derived from neuroendocrine tumor (NET) (patients 1 and 2) and renal cell cancer (patients 3–9) before and after treatment with sunitinib. Wilcoxon’s signed rank test was used for statistical analysis, and a P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Scoring was done in a blinded manner. (D) Representative images of immunohistochemical analysis of tumor tissues isolated from a renal cell cancer patient before and after treatment with sunitinib. Original magnification, ×20.

Finally, we attempted a clinically relevant approach for in vivo studies, based entirely on the use of drugs, and we extended our xenograft models to include (HCT116 or ACHN cells) 2 patient-derived xenograft models. The tumor-bearing mice received vehicle or a suboptimal dose of sunitinib either alone or in combination with either suboptimal doses of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin or various MCL-1 inhibitors (sorafenib, obatoclax, TW-37, or as control, ABT737). As shown in Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 13, B–D, coadministration of sunitinib in combination with rapamycin or the MCL-1 inhibitors sorafenib, obatoclax, and TW-37, but not with ABT737, markedly inhibited tumor growth as compared with mice receiving each agent alone. Of note, no clinical signs of toxicity were observed in mice of any of the groups, as indicated by absence of gross organ failure or marked loss of body weight (Supplemental Figure 13E).

Collectively, those results are consistent with the in vitro observations and indicate that inhibition of MCL-1 and/or mTOR could be exploited clinically to enhance the antitumor activities of sunitinib.

Modulation of MCL-1 and mTOR correlates with resistance of patients to sunitinib treatment. To further explore the clinical relevance of our results, we examined the levels of MCL-1 and phosphorylated S6 — as readout of mTOR activity — in tissue samples (before and after sunitinib treatment) derived from patients that were resistant to treatment with sunitinib. Immunohistochemical analysis using antibodies validated for immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 13F) showed that the levels of both MCL-1 and phosphorylated S6 increased after sunitinib treatment (Wilcoxon signed-rank test, P = 0.0391 and P = 0.0313, respectively; n = 9), further indicating the clinical relevance of the correlation between resistance to sunitinib and posttreatment enhancement of MCL-1 levels and mTOR activity (Figure 9, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 14, A–C).