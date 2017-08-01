Inflammatory Ly6Chi monocytes and their conversion to M2 macrophages drive atherosclerosis regression

Deficiency of CCR2 or CX3CR1, but not CCR5, in aortic transplant recipients prevents plaque regression despite the reversal of dyslipidemia. At 4 weeks of age, Apoe–/– mice were fed a standard high-fat high cholesterol diet (“Western diet” [WD]) to exacerbate their hyperlipidemia so that they developed advanced atherosclerotic lesions by 16 weeks (baseline group). The aortic arches from these donor mice were then transplanted into Apoe–/–, WT, Ccr2–/–, Cx3cr1–/–, or Ccr5–/– mice maintained on a chow diet, as illustrated in the experimental design in Figure 1A. In contrast to the hyperlipidemia of the Apoe–/– recipients, which led to atherosclerosis progression, the lipoprotein profiles showed that the WT and chemokine receptor–deficient mice were all normolipidemic, with total plasma cholesterol levels of ~90 mg/dl (vs. ~1,100 mg/dl in the Apoe–/– donors on WD and ~400 mg/dl in the Apoe–/– recipients on chow; data not shown).

Figure 1 CCR2 and CX3CR1 are required for plaque regression. Analysis of aortic arch plaques from Apoe–/– mice on 16-week WD (baseline [BL]; n = 10) or 5 days after transplantation into Apoe–/– (progression [Progr]; n = 10), WT (regression [Regr]; n = 10), or chemokine receptor–KO recipient mice (Ccr2–/–, Cx3cr1–/–, or Ccr5–/–; n = 8). (A) Schematic of transplant experiments. Quantification of (B) lesion area, (C) immunohistochemical staining for the macrophage marker CD68, and (D) Oil Red O staining of neutral lipids. *P < 0.001 compared with BL and Apoe–/– progression groups using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons testing. (E) Representative sections of aortic transplant segments from BL and the recipient groups stained with anti-CD68 antibody and Oil Red O, imaged at ×40 magnification.

As we previously reported (5, 6, 12, 24), plaque area as well as macrophage (CD68+ cells) and neutral lipid (i.e., staining positive for Oil Red O) content in aortic arches transplanted into the regression environment of the WT mice were significantly decreased to <50% of baseline by 5 days (Figure 1, B–E). Similarly, plaque, CD68+, and lipid areas decreased in the Ccr5–/– recipients to a level comparable to that observed in WT recipients (Figure 1, B–E), consistent with regression of atherosclerosis. However, transfer of aortic segments into Ccr2–/– or Cx3cr1–/– recipients did not lead to significantly decreased plaque area or CD68+ cell content compared with baseline, despite plasma lipoprotein levels similar to those in WT recipients (Figure 1, B, C, and E). Furthermore, CCR2 or CX3CR1 deficiency in transplant recipients prevented the decrease in plaque neutral lipid content observed in the WT and Ccr5–/– recipients (Figure 1, D and E). These results indicate that CCR2 and CX3CR1, which mediate the recruitment of Ly6Chi monocytes into progressing plaques (19, 25–27), are essential for the regression of atherosclerosis. Furthermore, although CCR5 contributes to atherosclerosis progression by recruiting Ly6Clo monocytes (22), this chemokine receptor, and by extension recruitment of Ly6Clo monocytes, is not required for atherosclerosis regression.

Deficiency of CCR2 or CX3CR1, but not CCR5, in transplant recipients prevents the accumulation of M2 macrophages in regressing plaques. In various models of atherosclerosis regression, an enrichment of M2 macrophage markers accompanies the change in plaque content of CD68+ cells (2, 4, 5, 12). To determine whether the chemokine receptors CCR2, CX3CR1, and CCR5 contribute to the enrichment of M2 macrophages and the reduction of the M1 inflammatory phenotype in regressing plaques, we transplanted aortic segments into the recipient mouse groups as outlined in Figure 1A and examined the expression of the M1 macrophage marker MCP-1 and the M2 markers MR and ARG1 by immunohistochemical staining. As shown in Figure 2, A–C, the MR- and ARG1-positive areas were significantly increased, while MCP-1 staining was decreased, in plaques transferred to normolipidemic WT (as expected) and Ccr5–/– recipient mice compared with those from Apoe–/– recipient mice. In contrast, the MCP-1+, MR+, and ARG1+ areas did not change significantly in plaques transplanted into Ccr2–/– or Cx3cr1–/– recipient mice. Indeed, only a small proportion of plaque CD68+ cells in the Ccr2–/– and Cx3cr1–/– recipients expressed MR or ARG1, while a significant majority of plaque CD68+ cells in WT and Ccr5–/– recipients were MR+ and ARG1+ (Figure 2, A–C). The results suggest that the recruitment of recipient monocytes through CCR2 and CX3CR1 is crucial not only for atherosclerosis regression, but also for the accumulation of M2 macrophages. These results, taken with the data in Figure 1, make the possibility that the conversion of M1 cells in the donor plaques is a significant source of M2 macrophages unlikely. Rather, they overwhelmingly appear to be derived from active recruitment of recipient monocytes from the Ly6Chi subset. Although M2 macrophages have been proposed to arise from either the Ly6Clo subset (21) or from proliferation of tissue macrophages derived from the yolk sac (16), our findings are in agreement with recent reports that Ly6Chi inflammatory monocytes recruited to allergic skin, schistosome granulomas, or injured myocardium subsequently acquired the M2 phenotype (20, 28–31).

Figure 2 CCR2 and CX3CR1 are required for enrichment of M2 macrophages in the regressing plaque. Quantification of immunohistochemical staining for (A) markers of M2 macrophages MR and ARG1 and (B) the macrophage marker CD68 and an M1 macrophage marker MCP-1, in aortic arch plaques from Apoe–/– mice on a 16-week WD (BL; n = 10) or 5 days after transplantation into Apoe–/– (Progr; n = 10), WT (Regr; n = 10), or chemokine receptor–deficient recipient mice (Ccr2–/–, Cx3cr1–/– or Ccr5–/–; n = 8). *P < 0.01 compared with Apoe–/– progression group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons testing. (C) Representative images of aortic plaques stained for MCP-1, CD206 (MR), and ARG1, imaged at ×40 magnification.

Acute inhibition of CCR2 prevents plaque regression and suppresses enrichment in the M2 macrophage phenotype. CCR2 is critical for both egress of Ly6Chi monocytes from bone marrow and for their entry into progressing atherosclerotic plaques; indeed, Ccr2–/– mice have reduced numbers of circulating monocytes and, when crossed to mouse models of atherosclerosis, have smaller plaques (22, 25, 26). As the reduction of circulating monocytes in Ccr2–/– mice may confound the interpretation of the aortic transplant experiments, we complemented this genetic approach with studies using a small molecule inhibitor of CCR2, which does not alter the total number of circulating monocytes or their subsets in short-term treatment (Figure 3, A and B). Notably, WT recipients treated with the CCR2 inhibitor for 48 hours before and 72 hours after the transplantation of aortic arches from Apoe–/– mice did not demonstrate lesion and CD68+ area reductions, in contrast to the WT recipients treated with vehicle (Figure 3, C and D). In addition, by immunostaining, CCR2 inhibition prevented the enrichment in the M2 marker MR and the decrease in the M1 marker MCP-1 that were observed in the WT-vehicle group (Figure 3E). These results not only are concordant with the consequences of the genetic deficiency of CCR2 (Figures 1 and 2), but also extend those data by showing that the role of CCR2 in atherosclerosis regression is independent of total circulating monocyte levels.

Figure 3 Effect of CCR2 inhibition on atherosclerosis regression and M2 macrophage enrichment. Effect of CCR2 inhibitor on the frequency of (A) total monocytes and (B) Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo monocyte subsets in the blood of recipient mice (vehicle, n = 2, and CCR2 inhibitor, n = 3). (C–E) Quantification of (C) lesion area, (D) the macrophage marker CD68, and (E) MR and MCP-1 staining in aortic arch plaques from Apoe–/– mice on 16-week WD (BL; n = 6) or 3 days after transplant into WT mice (regression environment) that were untreated (n = 6) or treated with vehicle (n = 5) or a CCR2 inhibitor (n = 6). For C and D: **P < 0.001 compared with BL using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons testing. For E, ***P < 0.0001, CCR2 inhibitor group compared with vehicle group using unpaired t testing.

Assessment of monocyte trafficking shows Ly6Chi monocyte recruitment is key to impaired regression in Ccr2–/–mice. To extend the results with the inhibitor and to demonstrate that the impaired regression of plaques transplanted into Ccr2–/– recipient mice was specifically due to the reduced recruitment of the Ly6Chi subset of monocytes, we used two different labeling methods to track their recruitment into plaques. Using EdU (5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine) to specifically label Ly6Chi (32–34) circulating monocytes (design shown in Figure 4A, labeling efficiency shown in Figure 4, B and C), we observed a significant reduction (relative to WT recipients) in EdU-labeled monocytes in plaques transplanted into Ccr2–/–, but not Ccr5–/–, mice (Figure 4D). This confirms that deficiency of CCR2 in recipient mice resulted in decreased recruitment of Ly6Chi monocytes into plaques in a regression environment. Second, using fluorescent latex beads to specifically label circulating Ly6Clo (8, 17, 19) monocytes (Figure 4, E and F), we observed that relative to WT recipients, there was a reduction (P = 0.05) in bead-labeled cells in plaques transplanted into Ccr5–/–, but not Ccr2–/–, recipient mice (Figure 4G). There were no significant differences in macrophage proliferation or apoptosis between the plaques transplanted into WT, Ccr2–/–, and Ccr5–/– recipients, as measured by staining for Ki67 (Figure 4H) and cleaved caspase 3 (Figure 4I), respectively. As plaques transplanted into Ccr5–/– recipient mice show regression similar to those in WT mice, despite the lack of recruitment Ly6Clo monocytes, this suggests that this monocyte population is not required for the promotion of atherosclerosis regression. Furthermore, the recruitment of Ly6Clo monocytes into plaques is intact in Ccr2–/– recipient mice, yet regression fails to occur, indicating that Ly6Clo monocyte–derived cells cannot replace Ly6Chi monocytes in promoting plaque regression.

Figure 4 Macrophage dynamics show Ly6chi monocyte recruitment is the key kinetic change impairing regression in Ccr2–/– recipient mice. Aortic arches from Apoe–/– donors fed WD for 14 weeks were transplanted into recipients. (A) Schematic of timeline for EdU and bead injections into recipient mice to assess recruitment of Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo monocytes, respectively, into transplanted aortic arches under regression conditions. (B) Representative flow cytometry plots of CD45+CD115+ circulating monocytes showing Ly6C versus EdU, and (C) quantification of EdU incorporation in circulating Ly6Chi versus Ly6Clo populations showing that EdU is preferentially incorporated into Ly6Chi monocytes in WT, Ccr2–/–, and Ccr5–/– mice (n = 4–8 per group). (D) Analysis of EdU+ cells/section of atherosclerotic plaques transplanted into WT, Ccr2–/–, or Ccr5–/– recipients showing significantly reduced recruitment into plaques of Ly6ChiEdU+ cells into Ccr2–/– compared with WT recipients. (E) Representative flow cytometry plots of CD45+CD115+ circulating monocytes showing Ly6C versus beads, and (F) quantification of bead incorporation in circulating Ly6Chi versus Ly6Clo monocyte populations showing that beads are preferentially incorporated into Ly6Clo monocytes in WT, Ccr2–/–, and Ccr5–/– mice (n = 8–10 per group). (G) Analysis of bead+ cells/section of atherosclerotic plaques transplanted into WT, Ccr2–/–, or Ccr5–/– recipients showing significantly reduced recruitment of Ly6Clo bead+ cells into Ccr5–/– compared with WT mice. Quantification in plaque sections of (H) Ki67 (to assess proliferation) and (I) cleaved caspase 3 (to assess apoptosis) showed no significant differences in proliferation or apoptosis between transplant recipient groups. Quantifications in D, G, H, and I were done in aortic arch plaques from mice 5 days after transplantation (n = 8–9 per group). #P = 0.05, *P < 0.05 when compared with WT group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons testing.

M2 macrophages originate from newly recruited cells from recipient mice. Though there is concurrent recruitment of recipient monocytes and enrichment in plaque CD68+ cells with macrophage M2 characteristics, this does not definitely establish a direct link between these two findings. To demonstrate, using multiple approaches, that recipient mouse monocytes are indeed the source of M2 macrophages in regressing plaques, the following experiments were performed. First, we performed fate mapping studies using the pan-leukocyte marker CD45, which has two isoforms, CD45.1 and CD45.2; these can be distinguished from each other by monoclonal antibodies (outline in Figure 5A) (35). Starting at 4 weeks of age, CD45.1 Apoe–/– mice were fed a WD for 14 weeks to induce the development of advanced atherosclerotic lesions (baseline group). The aortic arches were then transplanted into WT, Ccr2–/–, or Ccr5–/– mice on a CD45.2 background maintained on a chow diet. We omitted the Cx3cr1–/– group, because the previous results in Figures 1 and 2 were essentially the same as in Ccr2–/– mice or in mice treated with the CCR2 inhibitor.

Figure 5 CCR2 deficiency in recipient leukocytes impairs their recruitment to atherosclerotic plaques, where they normally display M2 characteristics. (A) Schematic of CD45.1 (donor) to CD45.2 (recipient) aortic transplantation experiments with (B) quantification of immunohistochemical staining of CD45.1 and CD45.2 in aortic arch plaques from Apoe–/– mice on 14-week WD (BL; n = 7) or 5 days after transplant into WT mice (Regr; n = 8), or chemokine receptor–KO recipient mice (Ccr2–/– or Ccr5–/–; n = 8); ***P < 0.001 for the indicated comparisons group using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons testing. (C) Representative images of aortic plaques stained for CD45.1 and CD45.2, imaged at ×40 quantification. (D) Quantification of immunohistochemical staining of MR+ with CD45.2 or CD45.1 showing 80.72% ± 3.597% MR+ cells originate from recipient CD45.2 mice (n = 3) with representative images at ×40 magnification. (E) Schematic of transplantation experiment using CD68-GFP reporter mice to mark recipient monocytes/macrophages. (F) Representative flow cytometry plots showing that a majority of CD45+CD11b+F4/80+MR+ macrophages are GFP+ in aortic arches harvested 5 days after transplantation (n = 3). (G) Schematic of transplant experiment for single cell RNA-seq experiments, with (H) scatter plots showing, at a single-cell level, that cells expressing high levels of Apoe (i.e., recipient) are also positive for high levels of M2 macrophage markers Cd206 (MR) and Arg1 in the population of Cd11b+F4/80+ macrophages isolated from aortic arches 3 days after transplantation.

Consistent with Figure 1, the plaques in aortic arches transplanted into Ccr2–/– mice showed impaired regression compared with those transplanted into WT and Ccr5–/– mice (data not shown). There was also a significant reduction in CD45.1+ donor-derived cells in plaques transplanted into WT and Ccr5–/–, but not Ccr2–/–, mice (Figure 5, B and C). Conversely, there was significant accumulation of CD45.2+ newly recruited recipient-derived cells, compared with baseline, in plaques transplanted into WT and Ccr5–/–, but not Ccr2–/–, mice (Figure 5, B and C). As shown in Figure 5D, ~80% of the MR+ cells in the plaques in the WT recipient group were of CD45.2 (recipient-derived) origin. Overall, the data are consistent with the impaired regression in Ccr2–/– mice being due to less recruitment of recipient monocytes, and that the newly recruited monocytes become polarized overwhelmingly to the M2 macrophage state.

Next, we transplanted aortic arches from Apoe–/– mice that were fed the WD for 16 weeks (baseline group) into CD68-GFP transgenic mice, a model recently introduced for tracking CD68+ monocyte–derived cells, including in atherosclerosis (outline in Figure 5E) (36, 37). After 5 days, the transplanted arches were excised and enzymatically digested to release cells from the plaques. Using surface marker labeling and flow cytometry, we measured the content of M2 macrophages by gating on CD45+CD11b+F4/80+MR+ cells. Notably, we found that 73.9% ± 6.5% (n = 3) of the M2 macrophages in regressing plaques were CD68-GFP+ (representative analysis shown in Figure 5F), indicating that the majority of those macrophages originated from the recipient, and not donor, mice.

To extend these findings, we also isolated CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages from aortic arches from mice in baseline and regression groups subjected to aortic digestion and FACS. Single macrophages were then captured in a Fluidigm C1 instrument for single-cell RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis. As outlined in Figure 5G, only newly recruited cells from the WT recipient mice will express Apoe mRNA, thus allowing us to use it as a marker for macrophage origin during regression. Compared with baseline, a large proportion of aortic macrophages from regressing plaque samples expressed both Apoe and Cd206 (encoding MR), as well as Apoe and Arg1 mRNAs (Figure 5H). This shows at a single-cell level that M2 macrophages in regressing plaques originate from newly recruited monocytes. Together, these data from three different approaches strongly support that there is recruitment of monocytes in transplant recipient mice and that they are the sources of the M2 macrophages in regressing plaques.

Deficiency of STAT6 in the monocytes of aortic transplant recipients prevents the accumulation of M2 macrophages and impairs plaque regression. To determine whether the M2 enrichment in regressing plaques requires the classical IL-4/IL-13/STAT6 signaling pathway (23) in the newly recruited recipient monocytes, we transplanted aortic arches from Apoe–/– mice into normolipidemic Stat6–/– recipient mice. Notably, our findings in Stat6–/– recipient mice recapitulate those in Ccr2–/– and Cx3cr1–/– recipient mice, as well as in mice that underwent acute CCR2 inhibition, in that plaques showed no significant decrease in lesion area, CD68+ content, or Oil Red O neutral lipid area (Figure 6, A–C, and E). Furthermore, lack of STAT6 in transplant recipients prevented M2 macrophage marker enrichment in plaques despite their normolipidemic environment (Figure 6, D and E). Isolation of plaque CD68+ cells by laser capture microdissection confirmed higher mRNA levels of the M1 marker Ccl2 (encoding MCP-1) and lower mRNA levels of the M2 markers Arg1 and Cd206 (encoding MR) in STAT6-deficient recipients compared with WT (Figure 6F). Notably, levels of Apoe mRNA, which, as noted above, is only expressed in newly recruited monocyte-derived macrophages from recipient mice, were not different in plaques transplanted into Stat6–/– and WT recipient mice, suggesting similar levels of monocyte recruitment (Figure 6F). Thus, these data taken with the other results support a model in which atherosclerosis regression is mediated by newly recruited Ly6Chi monocytes that polarize to M2 macrophages in a STAT6-dependent manner.