PI3K p110δ inactivation antagonizes chronic lymphocytic leukemia and reverses T cell immune suppression

Global p110δ kinase inactivation significantly delays spontaneous leukemia development. The Eμ-TCL1 transgenic mouse represents a model of IGHV unmutated CLL with epigenetic patterns, immune suppression characteristics, and response to pharmacologic agents similar to the human disease (45, 46, 49, 50, 52, 53). To assess the influence of p110δ loss of function on B cell receptor (BCR) signaling in this model, Eμ-TCL1 transgenic mice were crossed with p110δD910A/D910A (homozygous kinase-dead mutation) mice (18). TCL1 functions as an AKT kinase coactivator through binding and enhancing AKT kinase activity (52, 54). Since p110δD910A/D910A mice were reported to have compromised response to anti-IgM BCR cross-linking (18), we sought to examine whether the BCR signaling pathway of p110δD910A/D910A mice remains unresponsive upon TCL1 overexpression. B cells from spleen or bone marrow of 2- to 4-month-old p110δWT/WTTCL1 and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice were subjected to varying durations of anti-IgM stimulation. Compared with p110δWT/WTTCL1, B cells from p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice showed significantly impaired AKT activation similar to what was previously reported in p110δD910A/D910A mice (Figure 1, A and B, and ref. 18). However, their changes in ERK1/2 and NF-κΒ signaling were not as profound (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99386DS1). Similarly to p110δD910A/D910A, B cells from p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice also exhibited impaired migration toward CXCL13 but not toward CXCL12 (Supplemental Figure 1C and ref. 55).

Figure 1 Global p110δ kinase inactivation in Eμ-TCL1 mice partially impairs BCR signaling. B cells were purified from spleens or bone marrow of 4-month-old p110δWT/WTTCL1 and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice and stimulated with anti-IgM (10 μg/ml) for the indicated times. Cell lysates were immunoblotted for pATKS473 and total AKT. (A) The blots are representative of 4 independent experiments. (B) Densitometry analysis was conducted using ImageJ analysis software (NIH). All data were normalized to unstimulated control. Stimulated samples from 4 mice from each genotype were included for statistical analysis. ANOVA methods were used to compare condition means; data were log-transformed to stabilize variance. Bars represent mean ± SD.

To understand the global effect of PI3K p110δ blockade in CLL pathogenesis in vivo, CLL disease development (presence of CD19/CD5-coexpressing cells in peripheral blood; ref. 45) was monitored in p110δWT/WTTCL1, p110δWT/D910ATCL1, and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice by serial flow cytometry. The p110δWT/WTTCL1 mice demonstrated leukemia (≥10% CD19+CD5+ cells in the CD45+ population) in the blood at 5 months of age, with progressive expansion to over 80% of total lymphocytes by 7 months of age (Figure 2A). In contrast, leukemia cells in p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice were absent in the blood, except in 1 mouse that showed disease onset at the age of 9 months (out of 19 mice tested at that age) (Figure 2, A and B). p110δWT/D910ATCL1 mice did not appear to be different from p110δWT/WTTCL1 mice in terms of disease development, time to leukemia, or overall survival (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), and therefore were not included in the subsequent investigations. Splenomegaly was observed in the p110δWT/WTTCL1 but not in the p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice (Figure 2C). The leukemia burden in the spleen and bone marrow was also examined at 7, 9, and 11 months in separate mice and demonstrated that the majority of p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice were nearly devoid of disease in spleen and bone marrow (Figure 2D). A detailed autopsy study at 9 months of age demonstrated that only 30% of p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice had disease, which was limited to spleen only (Figure 2E). In contrast, all p110δWT/WTTCL1 mice had histologic and/or gross evidence of lymphoid neoplasia in at least 1 of the organs, including spleen, lymph nodes, liver, kidney, and lung, and to a lesser extent in the heart and gastrointestinal tract (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Global p110δ kinase inactivation delays spontaneous leukemia development. (A) p110δ WT/WTTCL1 (n = 43–65) and p110δ D910A/D910ATCL1 (n = 9–39) mice were monitored monthly for leukemia development through immunophenotyping of CD5+CD19+ cells in the peripheral blood by flow cytometry. (B) Time to leukemia (leukemia is determined by having ≥10% CD5+CD19+ of total CD45+ cells in blood) of p110δWT/WTTCL1 (n = 61) and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice (n = 44). (Log-rank test P < 0.001.) (C) Spleen weight from 9-month-old p110δWT/WTTCL1 and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice. (Wilcoxon rank sum test P = 0.003.) (D) Lymphocytes from spleen and bone marrow were obtained from p110δWT/WTTCL1 (n = 3–10) and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice (n = 4–11) 5, 7, 9, and 11 months of age. CD5+CD19+ cells were examined by flow cytometry. (Group comparisons from mixed-effects models using log-transformed data. P values within each organ were adjusted for multiple comparisons using Holm’s procedure.) Bars represent mean ± SD. (E) Histology of spleen, liver, and lung from p110δWT/WTTCL1 (n = 10) and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice (n = 10) at 9 months of age. Original magnification, ×60.

p110δ kinase inactivation leads to severe autoimmune phenotype in Eμ-TCL1 mice. Although p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice had significantly less leukemia burden, their median survival was 289 days, significantly shorter than the 394 days for p110δWT/WTTCL1 mice (P < 0.001; Figure 3A). Similarly, p110δD910A/D910A mice exhibited shortened median survival of 224 days compared with reported 800-day median survival of normal C57BL/6J (B6) mice (56). p110δD910A/D910A mice have been previously described as developing spontaneous inflammatory bowel disease due to Treg impairment in maintaining peripheral tolerance and altered macrophage function, leading to a hyperactivated innate inflammatory response (21). Similarly, we found that p110δD910A/D910A and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice showed evidence of neutrophilic and proliferative colitis occasionally with rectal prolapse and, to a lesser extent, enteritis and gastritis (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 p110δ kinase inactivation leads to severe autoimmune phenotype in Eμ-TCL1 mice. (A) Overall survival of p110δWT/WTTCL1 (n = 88) and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice (n = 79). (Log-rank test P < 0.001.) (B) Histology of colon in p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 (n = 10), p110δWT/WTTCL1 (n = 10), p110δD910A/D910A (n = 10), and p110δWT/WT (n = 10) mice at 9 months of age. Both p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 and p110δD910A/D910A demonstrated severe colitis, consisting of hyperplasia of the crypt epithelium, crypt abscesses (arrows), and numerous neutrophils within the lamina propria (inset). Colitis was not observed in p110δWT/WTTCL1 and p110δWT/WT mice. Original magnification, ×20; inset, ×40.

Microenvironment p110δ kinase inactivation protects against CLL. While an overwhelming number of in vitro studies have focused on p110δ blockade in CLL B cells, little is known about the effect of p110δ blockade on the microenvironment surrounding CLL or other disseminated leukemia models. Given that p110δD910A/D910A mice are resistant to subcutaneous engraftment of solid tumors (31), we sought to determine whether systemic tumor dissemination was impacted. To do this, we examined whether genetic p110δ inactivation in the nonleukemic compartment is protective against disseminated leukemia. Leukemia cells from Eμ-TCL1 mice with functional p110δ were adoptively transferred into recipient p110δWT/WT or p110δD910A/D910A mice as previously described (57). Compared with p110δWT/WT mice, p110δD910A/D910A mice showed more resistance to leukemia development. p110δD910A/D910A mice had 20% reduced disease incidence (3 of 6 mice in p110δD910A/D910A group vs. 7 of 10 mice in p110δWT/WT group) (Figure 4A), a trend toward longer time to leukemia (median: p110δD910A/D910A, 171 days, vs. p110δWT/WT, 24 days; P = 0.215) (Figure 4B), and lower peripheral disease burden (at day 31: p110δD910A/D910A, 3.1% [SD = 1.2%], vs. p110δWT/WT, 29.7% [SD = 21.7%]; Figure 4C). When this observation was repeated with a 4-fold greater number of tumor cells (2 × 107), p110δD910A/D910A mice developed a level of leukemia similar to that of the p110δWT/WT mice on day 7 (74.4% [SD = 6.5%] and 79.6% [SD = 3.6%], respectively; Figure 4D), but were found to spontaneously regress on day 14, with 12 of 19 mice completely clearing their leukemia by day 21 (Figure 4D). The peripheral blood disease in the completely recovered p110δD910A/D910A mice (p110δD910A/D910A-CR) remained low for the rest of the study, and spleen examination showed no signs of splenomegaly. On the contrary, the p110δWT/WT mice continued to progress until they reached a moribund state starting on day 49.

Figure 4 Microenvironment p110δ kinase inactivation protects against CLL. (A–C) p110δWT/WT (n = 10) and p110δD910A/D910A mice (n = 6) were engrafted with 5 × 106 Eμ-TCL1 leukemia cells through tail vein injection. Peripheral blood disease was monitored through immunophenotyping of CD5+CD19+ cells by flow cytometry. (A) Average weekly blood disease burden. Each data point represents mean ± SD. (B) Time to leukemia (leukemia is determined by having ≥10% CD5+CD19+ of total CD45+ cells in blood) of p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice. (Log-rank test P = 0.215.) (C) Individual blood disease on day 31. Bars represent mean ± SD. (P = 0.004 based on 2-sample t test with unequal variances.) (D–F) p110δWT/WT (n = 10) and p110δD910A/D910A mice (n = 7) were engrafted with 5 × 106 Eμ-TCL1 leukemia cells through tail vein injection. Peripheral blood disease was monitored through immunophenotyping of CD5+CD19+ cells by flow cytometry. (D) p110δWT/WT (n = 5) and p110δD910A/D910A mice (n = 19) underwent adoptive transfer of 2 × 107 Eμ-TCL1 leukemia cells. Blood disease was monitored weekly by flow cytometry. Bars represent mean ± SD. (E) Sixty-three days after the first transfer, p110δD910A/D910A mice that had regressed disease (n = 10) and naive p110δWT/WT (n = 5) were challenged with 2 × 107 leukemic cells of the same donor Eμ-TCL1 cells. Each data point represents mean ± SD. (F) Forty-two days after the second transfer, the remaining p110δD910A/D910A (n = 9) and new naive p110δWT/WT (n = 5) mice were challenged with 2 × 107 leukemic cells from a different Eμ-TCL1 donor. Each data point represents mean ± SD.

To further assess whether an antitumor immunologic response was present, on day 64 after the first transfer, p110δD910A/D910A-CR mice were rechallenged with the original Eμ-TCL1 donor to assess for an adaptive memory response. Wild-type naive mice were included as a positive control for successful adoptive transfer. For the first rechallenge, wild-type naive mice developed 63.4% (SD = 9.9%) leukemia in the blood by day 14, whereas p110δD910A/D910A-CR mice showed no sign of blood disease throughout the course of the experiment (Figure 4E). Day 50 after rechallenge, p110δD910A/D910A-CR mice were challenged again with a different Eμ-TCL1 leukemia donor. During the second rechallenge, wild-type naive mice developed 48.4% (SD = 10.4%) leukemia in the blood by day 27, while p110δD910A/D910A-CR mice again rejected the disease (Figure 4F).

p110δ kinase inactivation impedes leukemia via a T cell–dependent mechanism. Interestingly, the p110δD910A/D910A mice that had leukemia regression and resisted rechallenge (Figure 4, E and F) showed expanded CD44+CD4+ and CD44+CD8+ T cells immediately after rechallenge (Figure 5, A and B). These data suggest that the leukemia resistance may be T cell mediated. Therefore, we sought to examine the dependence of leukemia resistance on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in p110δD910A/D910A mice. p110δD910A/D910A mice were engrafted with leukemia and subjected to CD4+ or CD8+ T cell depletion. Confirmation of CD4+ or CD8+ depletion and blood disease burden were examined weekly (Supplemental Figure 3A). Day 17 after engraftment, p110δD910A/D910A mice that received corresponding isotype control developed leukemia significantly more slowly than p110δWT/WT mice as previously observed, whereas CD4+ or CD8+ depletion resulted in higher disease burden, to a level equivalent to that of p110δWT/WT mice (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Upon euthanizing at day 37, higher splenic disease was found in both the CD4+ and the CD8+ depleted groups (Figure 5D). However, only CD8+ depletion resulted in higher disease in the bone marrow (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 p110δ kinase inactivation resists leukemia through a T cell–dependent mechanism. (A and B) CD44+CD4+ (A) and CD44+CD8+ (B) T cells were examined in mice from Figure 3, D–F. Bars represent mean ± SD. Arrow denotes adoptive transfer of leukemia cells. A repeated-measures model was applied to the log-transformed data. For the first rechallenge, comparisons were made of day 7 and day 14 after rechallenge versus before rechallenge. For the second rechallenge, comparisons were made of day 6 and day 20 after rechallenge versus before rechallenge. (C) Eμ-TCL1 leukemia cells were adoptively transferred into p110δWT/WT (n = 5) and p110δD910A/D910A mice. p110δD910A/D910A mice were subjected to CD4-depleting (n = 9) or CD8-depleting (n = 9) antibody injections once every 3 days. Isotype controls (CD4 isotype n = 5, CD8 isotype n = 5) were included as controls. Group differences were estimated using mixed-effects models. Data represent mean ± SD. (D) Day 37 after the engraftment, p110δD910A/D910A mice in CD4 depletion, CD4 isotype, CD8 depletion, and CD8 isotype groups were euthanized. Spleen, bone marrow, and blood were analyzed for CD5+CD19+ leukemia cells. Bars represent mean ± SD. (Differences between antibody and corresponding isotype control groups were estimated using ANOVA based on the log-transformed data.)

To further investigate the different roles played by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, recombination activating gene 1–knockout (RAG–/–) mice were reconstituted with CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells from p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice followed by Eμ-TCL1 leukemia engraftment. Eμ-TCL1 engraftment without T cell reconstitution was included as positive control. T cell population and leukemia burden were examined by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4, A, E, and F). Day 21 after leukemia engraftment, both the p110δWT/WT-CD3+ group and the p110δD910A/D910A-CD3+ group showed less disease compared with the no–T cell group (Supplemental Figure 4A). For both p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A, the CD4+ T cell group had variable disease outcome, while the CD8+ T cell group had the least amount of disease compared with the T cell counterparts of the same genotype (Supplemental Figure 4A). When the differences between the 2 genotypes are compared, it appears that both p110δD910A/D910A CD3+ and CD8+ T cells led to less disease compared with their wild-type counterparts (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D).

p110δ kinase inactivation results in fewer antigen-experienced T cells. To further elucidate the role of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in leukemia resistance of p110δD910A/D910A mice, the effector and memory kinetics of these cells were examined in the context of leukemia regression. Disease regression in p110δD910A/D910A mice was recreated using secondary leukemia cells from p110δWT/WT mice previously engrafted as shown in Figure 4D. On day 14, among the 30 enrolled mice per group, 6 mice of the lowest and highest blood disease burden from each group were euthanized for further analysis. The mice with the highest and lowest disease burden from the p110δWT/WT group showed very similar levels of leukemia (80% [SD = 4.3%] vs. 85% [SD = 1.1%]) in the blood. In contrast, the 6 mice with lowest disease burden in the p110δD910A/D910A group resisted disease (40% [SD = 13.6]), and the 6 mice with highest disease burden did not (85% [SD = 2.5%]) (Figure 6A). Therefore, 12 p110δWT/WT mice were assigned into 1 group (p110δWT/WT), and p110δD910A/D910A were designated into responder (p110δD910A/D910A-R) and nonresponder (p110δD910A/D910A-NR) groups, respectively.

Figure 6 Impact of p110δ inactivation on T cell antileukemia response. p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice after adoptive transfer with 2 × 107 secondary Eμ-TCL1 leukemia cells. (A) Percentage CD5+CD19+ of CD45+ cells was examined by flow cytometry on days 0, 7, and 14. (B–G) Absolute number of CD4+ T cells (B), absolute number of CD8+ T cells (C), effector CD4+ T cells (percentage CD44loCD62LhiCD4+ of CD4+ cells) (D), effector CD8+ T cells (percentage CD44loCD62LhiCD8+ of CD8+ cells) (E), memory CD4+ T cells (percentage CD44hiCD62LhiCD4+ of CD4+ cells) (F), and memory CD8+ T cells (percentage CD44hiCD62LhiCD8+ of CD8+ cells) (G) were examined before the engraftment (Pre) and day 14 after the engraftment (Post). Black circles, p110δWT/WT; green squares, p110δD910A/D910A-R; red triangles, p110δD910A/D910A-NR. Comparisons were based on separate mixed-effects models (log-transformed data); P values were adjusted using Holm’s procedure. (H) OVA-TCL1 cells were adoptively transferred into p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice; OVA-specific CD8+ T cells were examined weekly using fluorescent tagged OVA tetramer by flow cytometry. Bars represent mean ± SD. (Group comparisons are based on mixed-effects models on log-transformed data; P values were adjusted for multiple comparisons using Holm’s procedure; 9 total time points examined.)

In agreement with a previous report (58), both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells expanded in p110δWT/WT mice, whereas they either remained the same or showed a slight decrease in the p110δD910A/D910A-R mice (Figure 6, B and C). The frequency of effector (CD44hiCD62Llo) and memory (CD44hiCD62Lhi) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells expanded in all groups at varying degrees (Figure 6, D–G). Gating strategy is in included in Supplemental Figure 5. The degree of expansion in effector (CD44hiCD62Llo) CD4+ T cells did not differ among the groups (Figure 6D), whereas effector (CD44hiCD62Llo) CD8+ T cells expanded to a higher degree in p110δD910A/D910A-R mice, suggesting the potential role of effector CD8+ T cells in disease clearance (Figure 6E). On the other hand, memory (CD44hiCD62Lhi) CD4+ T cells expanded to a higher degree in p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A-NR diseased mice (Figure 6F), which likely associates with disease burden. In contrast, the expansion of memory (CD44hiCD62Lhi) CD8+ T cells does not seem to correlate with genotype or disease burden (Figure 6G).

p110δ kinase inactivation results in fewer antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. To further examine the effect of p110δ inhibition on the development or recruitment of antigen-specific antitumor CD8+ T cells, MHC I ovalbumin-expressing Eμ-TCL1 (OVA-TCL1) leukemia cells were engrafted into p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice. Tumor-infiltrating OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in the blood were examined weekly using a fluorescent tetramer recognizing MHC I specific for OVA antigen. Paradoxically, p110δD910A/D910A mice had diminished OVA+CD8+ T cells as compared with p110δWT/WT mice (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 6).

p110δ kinase inactivation reverses immune suppression in leukemia mice. Effective antitumor immunity is often suppressed by immune checkpoint molecules and/or Tregs (59). p110δD910A/D910A mice were reported to have impaired Treg suppression that unleashes CD8+ cytotoxic T cells in solid tumor–bearing mice (31). Given that p110δD910A/D910A mice resist leukemia despite compromised antigen-specific CD8+ response, we sought to examine the immune-suppressive profile of p110δD910A/D910A mice in the context of leukemia.

T cell defects in CLL are characterized by the exhausted phenotype, overexpression of checkpoint molecules, and decreased effector function (9, 41, 42). At 11 months of age, p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice showed significantly fewer CTLA4+CD4+ and PD-1+CD4+ T cells compared with p110δWT/WTTCL1 mice (Figure 7A). However, the lack of immune checkpoint molecule expression could be due to the lower disease burden. We therefore examined blood and spleen samples from preleukemic 5-month-old mice. p110δWT/WTTCL1 mice still expressed a higher frequency of PD-1+CD4+ T cells in the spleen, despite similar leukemia burden (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7A). To better isolate the T cell effect, these markers were examined in the adoptive transfer study shown in Figure 4D. Immediately after engraftment on day 7, p110δD910A/D910A mice showed a higher frequency of CTLA4+CD4+ and PD-1+CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). However, from day 14 and throughout the disease course, the frequency of CTLA4+CD4+ and PD-1+CD4+ T cells correlated with disease burden in both p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice, as seen in Figure 4D. A similar correlation was also found in the adoptive transfer study shown in Figure 6.

Figure 7 p110δ kinase inactivation reverses immune suppression in leukemia mice. (A) Blood from 11-month-old p110δWT/WT, p110δD910A/D910A, p110δWT/WTTCL1, and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice was examined for immune checkpoint CTLA4 and PD-1 expression on CD4+ cells by flow cytometry. (Separate ANOVA models were applied to each outcome. P values within each outcome were adjusted for multiple comparisons using Holm’s procedure.) (B) Blood from 5-month-old p110δWT/WTTCL1 and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice was examined for immune checkpoint PD-1 expression on CD4+ cells and leukemia burden by flow cytometry. (Group means were compared using 2-sample t tests with unequal variances.) (C) Relative Tregs (CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ of CD4+ cells) in blood and spleen of 9-month-old p110δWT/WT, p110δD910A/D910A, p110δWT/WTTCL1, and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice were examined by flow cytometry. (Separate ANOVA models were applied to each outcome. P values within each outcome were adjusted for multiple comparisons using Holm’s procedure.) (D) Frequency of Tregs (CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ of CD4+ cells) in spleen was examined in p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice on day 14 after adoptive transfer with 2 × 107 Eμ-TCL1 secondary leukemia cells. (Differences were estimated using ANOVA.) Bars represent mean ± SD.

CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs from blood and spleen of p110δWT/WTTCL1 and p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 mice were examined at 9 months of age. p110δD910A/D910ATCL1 exhibited significantly fewer Tregs compared with p110δWT/WTTCL1 mice (Figure 7C). Splenic Tregs were also examined in naive and postengraftment p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice, as shown in Figure 4D. Tregs were found to be higher in p110δWT/WT mice before engraftment and significantly expanded after engraftment (Figure 7D). However, they were lower in p110δD910A/D910A mice before engraftment and either remained the same in mice that regressed or slightly expanded in mice that progressed on disease (Figure 7D). To examine whether the Tregs were functionally impaired in p110δD910A/D910A mice, splenic CD4+CD25+ T cells were purified from p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A mice at baseline and cocultured with splenic p110δWT/WT CD4+CD25– T cells in the presence of anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads. The purities of CD4+CD25– and CD4+CD25+ T cells were confirmed with intranuclear FoxP3 staining (Supplemental Figure 8A). In accordance with a previous report, p110δWT/WT CD4+CD25+ T cells suppressed CD4+CD25– T cell proliferation at a higher ratio, whereas p110δD910A/D910A CD4+CD25+ T cells failed to do so (Supplemental Figure 8B and ref. 60). To further investigate whether lack of Treg suppression and expansion are responsible for leukemia resistance, p110δD910A/D910A mice were reconstituted with p110δWT/WT Tregs followed by leukemia transfer. Day 27 after leukemia engraftment, p110δD910A/D910A mice receiving p110δWT/WT Tregs showed an abundant level of leukemia, whereas p110δD910A/D910A mice left unengrafted or engrafted with p110δD910A/D910A Tregs had no evidence of disease (Supplemental Figure 8C).

p110δ kinase inactivation in the microenvironment is also effective against myeloid leukemia. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common adult leukemia of nonlymphocyte lineage and has a poor outcome with standard therapies (61). To examine whether the protective effect of p110δ inactivation is observed across lineages to myeloid leukemia, an aggressive murine AML cell line of C57BL/6 background (Supplemental Figure 10), C1498-luciferase, was engrafted into p110δWT/WT and p110δD910A/D910A recipient mice. Disease burden was measured by whole-body luciferase activity using an In Vivo Imaging System (IVIS) (Supplemental Figure 9) and quantified for average fluorescence intensity. p110δD910A/D910A mice showed less leukemia incidence (p110δWT/WT, 7 of 10, vs. p110δD910A/D910A, 3 of 10) and reduced overall disease burden compared with the wild-type controls (Figure 8).