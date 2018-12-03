Long noncoding RNA Bmncr regulates mesenchymal stem cell fate during skeletal aging

Bmncr expression in BMSCs decreased with aging. To identify dysregulated lncRNAs in BMSCs during aging, we sorted the Sca-1+CD29+CD45–CD11b– BMSCs from young and aged mice using FACS (15), and conducted microarray analysis (Figure 1A). A total of 92 differentially expressed lncRNAs with at least 3-fold change were identified. Among these lncRNAs, 83 were decreased and 9 were increased in BMSCs isolated from aged mice. We selected 5 lncRNAs with the following properties: (a) expression is high in BMSCs and dramatically decreases during aging; (b) evolutionary conservation score greater than 70%; (c) expression in human BMSCs is negatively correlated with age; and (d) no splicing or overlap with any coding gene present in the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s RefSeq database, University of California Santa Cruz Genome Browser, or Ensembl genome browser annotations. Among them, NONMMUT002667 has the best evolutionary conservation. Mammalian sequence conservation scores of NONMMUT002667 were lower than protein-coding exons but higher than random intergenic regions, in keeping with previous reports (16). For nearly 75% of human lncRNA-LOC107985249, we identified orthologous mouse genomic regions of greater than 200 bp, compared with 58% of random human intergenic regions (Supplemental Figure 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99044DS1).Therefore, NONMMUT002667 was selected for further in-depth experiments.

Figure 1 Bmncr expression in BMSCs decreased during aging. (A) Heat map of microarray profiling results of deregulated lncRNAs in BMSCs from young and aged mice (fold change > 3, false-discovery rate < 0.20). Red arrow indicates the lncRNA (Bmncr) selected for study. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of the levels of Bmncr expression in BMSCs derived from the mice at different ages (n = 5 per group). (C and D) Age-associated changes of BMNCR levels in human BMSCs from 32 males (C) and 32 females (D). Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA).

To begin, we measured the NONMMUT002667 tissue expression pattern in the femur, brain, kidney, lung, liver, heart, and muscle in young mice. A high level of NONMMUT002667 was detected in the femur and white adipocyte tissue (WAT), but not in other tissues (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, BMSCs and osteoblasts showed a higher level of NONMMUT002667 expression relative to monocytes and preosteoclasts (Supplemental Figure 3B). We named the candidate Bmncr (bone marrow stem cell–related lncRNA). Bmncr displayed high expression in BMSCs of young mice and significantly decreased during aging (Figure 1B), as confirmed by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR).

We isolated human BMSCs (defined as STRO-1+CD146+CD45–) from bone marrow by FACS (17). Similarly, the BMNCR level in human BMSCs was negatively correlated with age (Figure 1, C and D). These data suggest that Bmncr may play an important role in regulating BMSC functions along with aging in both mice and humans.

Bone marrow microenvironment undergoes age-related changes during aging. Among them, plenty of bone-related hormones (e.g., estrogen), growth factor signaling (e.g., TGF-β signaling pathway), and senescence-associated stress (e.g., oxidative stress) changed. To further investigate what is regulating Bmncr expression in BMSCs during aging, we first tested whether estrogen or TGF-β pathway would affect Bmncr expression in BMSCs. Bmncr expression level was detected in BMSCs with the administration of 17β-estradiol and TGF-β1. Somewhat unexpectedly, none of the 2 factors affected Bmncr expression in BMSCs (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We subsequently measured the effects of oxidative stress on Bmncr expression in BMSCs. Mouse and human BMSCs were treated with buthionine-sulfoximine (BSO), and Bmncr expression was detected. Surprisingly, BSO downregulated Bmncr expression in a dosage-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These data indicate that elevated oxidative stress at least partially contributed to the reduced Bmncr expression in BMSCs during aging.

Bmncr knockout mice showed accelerated bone loss and bone marrow fat accumulation. To investigate the role of Bmncr in osteogenic differentiation in adulthood and the aging process, we generated Bmncr knockout mice (Bmncr-KO) via gene targeting mediated by the TetraOne technique. qRT-PCR confirmed that the expression level of Bmncr was rarely detected in Bmncr-KO mice relative to wild-type (WT) controls (Supplemental Figure 5A). We analyzed the bone phenotypes of femurs from young (3-month-old), adult (6-month-old), and aged (12-month-old) mice. The Bmncr-KO mice showed reduced bone mineral density (BMD) in comparison with age-matched WT controls as measured by dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) analysis (Figure 2A). Micro-CT analysis showed that Bmncr-KO mice had lower trabecular bone volume than WT controls. Cortical bone thickness was also reduced in Bmncr-KO mice (Figure 2, B–D). Calcein double-labeling confirmed that Bmncr-KO mice had significantly lower bone formation rates (BFRs) compared with their WT littermates (Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 2 Bmncr-KO mice exhibited lower bone loss and higher bone marrow fat accumulation. (A) BMD in femurs from 3-, 6-, and 12-month-old WT and Bmncr-KO mice were measured by dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry scan. Representative micro-CT images (B) and quantitative micro-CT analysis (C–D) of trabecular bone volume and cortical bone thickness in femurs (n = 10 per group). (E–F) Calcein double-labeling–based quantification of bone formation rate per bone surface (BFR/BS) (n = 5 per group). Scale bar: 50 μM. (G–H) Representative images of osteocalcin immunohistochemical staining and quantification of number of osteoblasts in distal femurs. Red arrows represent osteocalcin-positive–staining cells. Scale bar: 100 μM. n = 5 per group. (I–K) OsO 4 staining of decalcified tibiae by micro-CT analysis (I) and quantification of number and volume of adipocytes in femurs (J–K). n = 5 per group. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test).

Immunohistochemical analysis revealed that the number of osteocalcin-positive mature osteoblasts in the bone surface of Bmncr-KO mice was decreased compared with their WT littermates (Figure 2, G and H). Moreover, the marrow fat was significantly increased in the bone marrow of Bmncr-KO mice compared with the WT controls as evidenced by a much higher number of adipocytes and fat droplets in decalcified femurs stained with osmium tetroxide (OsO 4 ) (Figure 2, I–K).

Histological analysis showed that the number and surface of osteoblasts normalized to the trabecular bone surface were significantly decreased in Bmncr-KO mice, in contrast with age-matched WT controls (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). However, the number and surface of osteoclasts were not affected in Bmncr-KO mice with normalization of the trabecular bone surface (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Together these findings suggest that Bmncr ablation leads to accelerated age-associated bone loss and bone marrow fat accumulation.

Bmncr regulated the osteogenic niche of BMSCs in bone marrow. The lineage decision of stem cells is determined not only by genetic and molecular mediators but also largely by the specific niche of the cell. To investigate the role of Bmncr in regulating the niche of BMSCs in bone marrow, we first localized the BMSCs in vivo. Previous reports show that BMSCs isolated from trabecular-rich metaphysis regions have more proliferation and osteogenic differentiation potential than those in the central bone marrow (18). Immunofluorescence staining analysis revealed that the number of LepR+ cells, multipotent mesenchymal stem/progenitor cells that mainly give rise to osteoblasts and adipocytes in bone (19), significantly decreased in the metaphysis region but increased in the central bone marrow in the femurs of Bmncr-KO mice compared with WT controls (Figure 3, A–C). This observation was further confirmed by flow cytometry analysis (Figure 3, D and E). These results suggest that Bmncr ablation may affect the adherent ability of BMSCs to the bone formation niche. To identify the downstream molecules that mediate Bmncr-induced BMSC location alteration, we FACS-sorted BMSCs from Bmncr-KO mice and WT mice and performed a gene expression profile microarray. A total of 737 differentially expressed genes with at least 1.5-fold change were identified. Among these genes, an array of extracellular matrix (ECM) protein-encoding genes, including Fmod, Lamb3, Comp, and Col1a, were downregulated in Bmncr-KO BMSCs (Figure 4A). We chose to study the Fmod gene, located 31,066 bp downstream of Bmncr, as it showed the largest differential expression in Bmncr-KO BMSCs. Fmod is a coding gene of fibromodulin, which belongs to the family of small interstitial leucine-rich repeat proteoglycans (SLRPs) (20). Fibromodulin plays an important role in regulating the tendon stem cell niche in the extracellular matrix (21, 22). To assess the function of fibromodulin on cell adherence in vivo, Fmod-deficient (Fmod-KO) mice were generated by CRISPR/Cas-mediated genome engineering with Exon 2 as the target (23, 24). qPCR analysis showed that Fmod was deleted in Fmod-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). The expression of the Fmod gene in different tissues showed an expression pattern similar to the Bmncr gene, which displayed a high level in the femur and WAT (Supplemental Figure 6B). We first tested whether fibromodulin might modulate BMSC adherent potential to the matrix. BMSCs isolated from Fmod-KO mice and WT mice were subjected to an adhesion assay in matrigel with and without the addition of fibromodulin. We found that Fmod-KO BMSCs showed a reduced ability to adhere to matrigel with and without fibromodulin compared with WT BMSCs. Meanwhile, the number of WT and Fmod-KO BMSCs adherent to matrigel with the addition of fibromodulin was much higher than the number of BMSCs that adhered to matrigel without fibromodulin (Figure 4, B and C). Fmod-KO mice showed significantly decreased LepR+ BMSCs in the trabecular bone surface and increased LepR+ BMSCs in bone marrow as measured by immunofluorescence staining analysis (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). We also confirmed this result by flow cytometry analysis (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). These results indicate that Bmncr may regulate the ability of BMSCs to adhere to bone surface matrix through fibromodulin.

Figure 3 Bmncr-KO mice showed altered LepR+ BMSC location in bone marrow. (A) Representative immunofluorescence staining images of leptin receptor (LepR, red) in femurs from WT and Bmncr-KO mice. Nuclei, DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 100 μM. (B–C) Quantitative analysis of the number of LepR+ BMSCs in metaphysis and diaphysis regions of femurs (n = 5 per group). (D–E) FACS analysis dot plot (D) and quantitation of LepR+ BMSCs (E) (n = 5 per group). Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test).

Figure 4 Bmncr regulated osteogenic niche of BMSCs via the FMOD and BMP2 pathway. (A) Heat map of microarray profiling results of deregulated mRNAs in BMSCs from WT and Bmncr-KO mice (fold change > 2, false-discovery rate < 0.20). (B) Representative image of crystal violet staining of cell adherence assay. Scale bar: 1 cm. (C) Quantitative analysis of the percentage of adherent cells in the indicated groups (n = 5 per group). *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA). (D) Western blot analysis of the pSMAD1/5 protein level in BMSCs from WT and Bmncr-KO mice. SMAD1/5 was used as loading control. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Schematic model indicating Bmncr regulates the osteogenic niche of BMSCs through modulating extracellular matrix protein fibromodulin and activation of the BMP2 pathway.

We also found that an array of osteogenesis-related genes, including Bmp2, Alpl, Runx2, Sp7, and Bglap, were downregulated in Bmncr-KO BMSCs by gene expression microarray analysis (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 8A). Bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) belongs to the BMP family and is a well-known potent inducer of osteoblast differentiation in MSCs (25, 26). To detect the activity of BMP2 signaling in BMSCs, we measured the pSMAD1/5 level by Western blot analysis and found that the level of pSMAD1/5 was significantly decreased in Bmncr-KO BMSCs compared with WT BMSCs (Figure 4D). Moreover, overexpression of Bmncr upregulated the level of pSMAD1/5 in BMSCs (Supplemental Figure 8B). Meanwhile, the adipogenesis-related genes, including Cd36, Creb1, and Fabp7 were upregulated in Bmncr-KO BMSCs (Figure 4A).

These data suggest that Bmncr manipulates the BMSC osteogenic niche through fibromodulin-mediated cell adherence to bone surface and also through the activation of the BMP2 pathway, which may regulate the cell fate shift of BMSCs between osteoblasts and adipocytes (Figure 4E).

Bmncr regulates Fmod transcription and local 3D chromatin structure. We first sought to confirm the effects of Bmncr on Fmod gene transcription. Fmod mRNA and protein levels were decreased in BMSCs transfected with siRNA-Bmncr and increased in BMSCs with overexpression of Bmncr compared with the controls (Figure 5, A and B, Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). In our microarray assay, the Bmp2 expression and BMP2 downstream signal pathway were downregulated in Bmncr-KO MSCs (Figure 4A). As BMP2 has been reported to regulate Fmod gene expression (27), we next detected whether BMP2 mediated the effects of Bmncr on Fmod. Fmod expression was measured in Bmncr-KO MSCs with the addition of rBMP2. The result showed that restoration of BMP2 did not rescue the decreased expression of Fmod in Bmncr-KO BMSCs, implying that Bmncr may have direct effects on Fmod expression (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 5 Bmncr regulated Fmod transcription and local 3D chromatin structure. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of the levels of Fmod expression in BMSCs transfected with siRNA-Bmncr or siRNA-control (n = 5 per group). Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test). (B) Western blot analysis of the FMOD protein level in BMSCs transfected with siRNA-Bmncr or siRNA-control. β-actin was used as loading control. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Schematic of the location of Bmncr and Fmod locus. (D) Schematic of the enhancers and promoter of Fmod locus. (E) 3C analysis revealed that knockdown of Bmncr resulted in reduced contacts between the Fmod promoter (anchor) and 2 enhancers (E1 and E2). Interaction signals were normalized to a control region on the Fmod intron. CTL represents a negative control region that does not harbor interactions with the Fmod promoter (n = 5 per group). Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test). (F) Schematic model indicating Bmncr knockdown resulted in impaired 3D contacts between the Fmod promoter and its adjacent enhancer cluster, causing reduced Fmod transcriptional activity.

We then assessed the mechanism underlying the regulation of Bmncr on Fmod transcription. Because Bmncr locates approximately 30 kb upstream of Fmod, in between the active enhancers and promoter of Fmod (Figure 5, C and D), we hypothesized that Bmncr might regulate the 3D contacts between the enhancers and the promoter of Fmod. Examination of the Fmod locus using quantitative chromatin conformation capture (3C) assays revealed that 2 nearby upstream enhancers showed reduced contact with the Fmod promoter in the Bmncr knockdown group after normalization of a control region on the Fmod intron (Figure 5E). In contrast, the 2 far-upstream enhancers showed no difference in contact with the Fmod promoter (Figure 5E). These data indicate that Bmncr regulates the transcription of Fmod via modulating contacts between the Fmod promoter and enhancers (Figure 5F).

Transgenic overexpression of Bmncr alleviated bone loss and marrow fat accumulation partially through Fmod. We next tested whether overexpression of Bmncr would promote osteoblastic bone formation and suppress bone marrow fat accumulation. Leptin receptor (LepR) is an excellent marker of multipotent mesenchymal stem/progenitor cells in bone marrow (19, 28). To validate LepR as a marker of BMSCs that can differentiate into osteoblasts and adipocytes, we analyzed the LepR-labeled cell lineage using LepR-Cre mice. We consistently found that the LepR-Cre system labels a subpopulation of mesenchymal stromal cells that can differentiate into osteocalcin-positive osteoblasts and perilipin-positive adipocytes, indicating that LepR-expressing cells represent a population of progenitors of osteoblasts and adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 11). Transgenic mice with overexpression of Bmncr in LepR-expressing BMSCs were constructed (Bmncr- LepR Tg). qRT-PCR analysis revealed a 6-fold increase in Bmncr expression in BMSCs of Bmncr- LepR Tg mice as compared with that in controls (Supplemental Figure 12A). Bmncr- LepR Tg mice showed increased BMD, higher trabecular bone volume, and increased cortical bone thickness in the femurs compared with WT controls (Figure 6, A–C and Supplemental Figure 12, B and C). The femur BFR measured by calcein double-labeling in Bmncr- LepR Tg mice was also increased dramatically compared with their WT littermates (Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 6 Transgenic overexpression of bmncr alleviated bone loss and marrow fat accumulation partially through Fmod. (A) BMD in femurs from 6-month-old WT and Bmncr- LepR Tg mice, Fmod-KO mice, and Bmncr- LepR Tg Fmod-KO mice were measured by dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry scan. (B–C) Representative micro-CT images and quantitative micro-CT analysis of trabecular bone mass in femurs (n = 10 per group). (D–E) Calcein double-labeling–based quantification of bone formation rate per bone surface (BFR/BS) in femurs (n = 5 per group). White arrows in D show the distance between the 2 calcein labeling lines. Scale bar: 50 μM. Representative images of osteocalcin immunohistochemical staining (F) and quantification of number of osteoblasts (G). Red arrows in F represent osteocalcin-positive–staining cells. Scale bar: 100 μM. (H–J) OsO 4 staining of decalcified femurs by micro-CT analysis and number and volume of adipocytes in distal femurs. Data are mean ± SD. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05 versus WT group; #P < 0.05 versus Bmncr- LepR Tg group (1-way ANOVA).

Bmncr- LepR Tg mice had a pronouncedly increased number of osteocalcin-positive mature osteoblasts in the trabecular bone surface compared with their WT littermates, as detected by immunohistochemical staining (Figure 6, F and G). Moreover, the number and volume of adipocytes were significantly decreased in bone marrow of Bmncr- LepR Tg mice relative to the WT controls, indicating a positive effect on osteoblastic bone formation but a negative effect on bone marrow fat accumulation of Bmncr (Figure 6, H–J). As expected, a histomorphometric analysis revealed that the number and surface of osteoblasts standardized to the trabecular bone surface were increased in Bmncr- LepR Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). However, the number and surface of osteoclasts did not show a significant change in Bmncr- LepR Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). Taken together, these results suggest that overexpression of Bmncr in BMSCs alleviated bone loss and bone marrow fat accumulation.

To further test the role of Fmod in Bmncr effects on bone, we analyzed the bone phenotype of Fmod-KO mice. Although we observed a decreased trend of BMD, trabecular bone mass, cortical bone thickness, BFR, and osteoblast number in Fmod-KO mice compared with WT mice, the changes were not significant (Figure 6, A–G, and Supplemental Figure 12, B and C). However, the adipocyte number and volume were significantly higher in Fmod-KO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 6, H–J). Next, we crossed the Fmod-KO mice with Bmncr-Tg mice to generate Bmncr-Tg Fmod-KO mice to determine whether the absence of Fmod would modify the phenotype of Bmncr-Tg mice. Bmncr-Tg Fmod-KO mice showed a decrease in BMD, trabecular bone mass, cortical bone thickness, and the number of osteoblasts, as well as an increase in adipocyte number and volume compared with those of Bmncr-Tg mice, suggesting that Fmod mediates the effects of Bmncr on bone mass (Figure 6, A–J). However, the absence of Fmod did not modify the phenotype of Bmncr-Tg mice to the level of the WT mice, indicating that in addition to Fmod, Bmncr also regulates bone mass through other signaling pathways.

Bmncr regulated lineage fate of BMSCs between osteoblast and adipocyte differentiation. Collectively, our results imply that, in addition to Fmod, Bmncr may have direct effects on cell fate switch of BMSCs between osteogenesis and adipogenesis. To validate the effects of Bmncr on the lineage differentiation of BMSCs, we isolated BMSCs from WT and Bmncr-KO mice and conducted the osteogenic and adipogenic differentiation. Ablation of Bmncr significantly inhibited osteogenic differentiation but facilitated lipid droplet formation of BMSCs (Figure 7A). The mRNA levels of Sp7, Alpl, and Bglap, 3 key markers of osteogenic differentiation, were decreased with Bmncr knockdown (Figure 7, B–D). Western blot analysis consistently revealed that the osteoblast transcription factors RUNX2 and SP7 were decreased in BMSCs with Bmncr knockdown (Figure 7, G–I). In contrast, fatty acid binding protein 4 (Fabp4), an essential marker of adipocyte differentiation, was increased nearly 20-fold in BMSCs transfected with siRNA-Bmncr compared with the control group. Pparg mRNA level was not affected by Bmncr deficiency, indicating that Bmncr may regulate PPARG activity rather than transcription (Figure 7, E and F). Western blot analysis confirmed that FABP4, but not PPARG, was increased in siRNA-Bmncr–transfected BMSCs (Figure 7, J–L). These in vitro data suggested that Bmncr has direct effects on the lineage fate of BMSCs.

Figure 7 Bmncr promoted osteogenic differentiation and inhibits adipogenic differentiation of mouse BMSCs. (A) Representative images of Alizarin Red S staining (original magnification ×100) and Oil Red O staining (original magnification ×800) in BMSCs isolated from WT and Bmncr-KO mice with osteogenic induction or adipogenic induction respectively. (B–F) qRT-PCR analysis of the levels of Sp7, Alpl, Bglap, Pparg, and Fabp4 expression in BMSCs transfected with siRNA-Bmncr or siRNA-control. (G–L) Western blot analysis of the RUNX2, SP7, PPARG, and FABP4 protein level. β-actin was used as loading control. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test).

Bmncr served as a scaffold to assemble ABL and TAZ. To further assess the underlying mechanism of Bmncr regulation of BMSC lineage fate, we conducted mass spectrometry after RNA pull-down with biotinylated Bmncr in BMSCs. Among the identified proteins, we chose TAZ and ABL for further study (Figure 8A). TAZ, a Hippo pathway component, forms a transcriptional complex with RUNX2 that drives osteogenic differentiation of BMSCs, and TAZ coordinately represses adipocyte differentiation in a transcriptional repressor of PPARG-induced gene expression (29). ABL is required for the assembly and activation of the TAZ and RUNX2 master transcription factor complex and the repression of PPARG-mediated adipogenesis (30). We hypothesized that Bmncr might coordinately interact with both TAZ and ABL to regulate osteogenesis and adipogenesis. Purified biotinylated Bmncr, but not antisense Bmncr fragments, specifically retrieved TAZ and ABL (Figure 8B). To further validate the interaction between Bmncr and TAZ or ABL, we conducted RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) of BMSCs. TAZ antibody pulled down significantly more Bmncr than the IgG control as measured by qRT-PCR analysis. In contrast, no differential enrichment of U1 RNA was observed (Figure 8C). Meanwhile, the interaction between ABL and Bmncr was also confirmed by qRT-PCR analysis of ABL antibody-enriched RNA (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Bmncr served as a scaffold to assemble TAZ and ABL. (A) TAZ and ABL proteins interacting with Bmncr were identified by mass spectrum after RNA pull-down with biotinylated Bmncr in BMSCs. (B) Biotinylated Bmncr retrieves TAZ and ABL as detected by immunoblotting. (C) TAZ and ABL retrieves Bmncr RNA specifically as detected by qRT-PCR. n = 5 per group. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test). (D) The diagram indicating the first 400 bp (blue boxes) of Bmncr is necessary and sufficient to bind TAZ; the last 647 bp (yellow boxes) is necessary and sufficient to bind ABL. The profiles were established by means of RNA pull-down assay. (E) Immunoprecipitation assays using antibody against ABL, the ABL-associated TAZ was detected by Western blotting with antibody against TAZ. (F) Immunoprecipitation assays using antibody against TAZ, the TAZ-associated RUNX2, and PPARG were detected by Western blotting with antibody against RUNX2 and PPARG. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

We subsequently looked to map which region of the Bmncr transcript binds with the TAZ or ABL protein. A series of Bmncr deletion mutants was generated and biotinylated for RNA pull-down assay. Deletion mutants that retained nucleotides 1–400 bound TAZ with equal efficiency as full-length Bmncr, indicating the TAZ-binding activity of nucleotides 1–400 of Bmncr. The deletion mutants that retained nucleotides 2000–2647 retained the ABL binding ability (Figure 8D). Accordingly, Bmncr is a modular bifunctional RNA that has distinct binding domains for TAZ and ABL.

To assess the direct binding of TAZ and ABL in BMSCs, cell lysates were subjected to immunoprecipitation by an anti–ABL antibody, which was followed by Western blotting using an anti–TAZ antibody. The result showed strong binding of TAZ in ABL immunoprecipitates, but not in IgG controls, in the BMSCs of WT mice. Intriguingly, the intensity of the binding was much weaker in BMSCs isolated from Bmncr-KO mice (Figure 8E). We then detected whether the impaired binding of TAZ and ABL would affect the transcriptional complex formation of TAZ and RUNX2 or TAZ and PPARG. Immunoprecipitation analysis showed robust binding between TAZ and RUNX2 in BMSCs of WT mice, whereas the binding was much weaker in Bmncr-KO BMSCs relative to the WT control (Figure 8F). Moreover, the RUNX2 transcription activities on its target genes including Sp7, Bglap, Alpl, and Col1a2 were reduced in Bmncr-KO BMSCs (Supplemental Figure 14). We additionally observed strong binding between TAZ and PPARG in WT BMSCs. The binding density of TAZ and PPARG decreased dramatically after Bmncr ablation (Figure 8F). In contrast, BMSCs with overexpression of Bmncr showed enhanced binding of TAZ and ABL and facilitated the complex formation of TAZ-RUNX2 and TAZ-PPARG (Supplemental Figure 15).

These results suggest that Bmncr may serve as a scaffold to facilitate the interaction of TAZ and ABL, as well as the assembly of TAZ-RUNX2 and TAZ-PPARG transcriptional complexes, which subsequently promote osteogenesis and inhibit adipogenesis (Supplemental Figure 16).

Overexpression of Taz partially rescued the premature bone aging of Bmncr-KO mice. Since Bmncr mediated TAZ activities, we next tested whether overexpression of Taz would rescue the bone phenotype of Bmncr-KO mice. We utilized rAAV serotype 9 with Sp7 promoter for gene delivery of Taz (rAAV9-Sp7-Taz-GFP) to osteoprogenitors in Bmncr-KO mice by intraosseous injection. Taz expression in SP7+ osteoprogenitors was roughly 15 times higher in the mice infected with rAAV9-Sp7-Taz-GFP (Supplemental Figure 17A) than in control animals. rAAV9-Sp7-Taz-GFP–infected cells in bone marrow were further characterized by in situ immunofluorescence staining after injection. Immunofluorescence staining using SP7 and GFP antibodies demonstrated that most GFP+ cells were SP7+, indicating the successful construction and high efficiency and specificity of rAAV9-Sp7-Taz-GFP (Supplemental Figure 17B). We found that overexpression of Taz in osteoprogenitors partially reversed the switch between osteoblasts and adipocytes in Bmncr-KO mice. Bmncr-KO mice with rAAV9-Sp7-Taz-GFP injections showed an increase in bone mass (Figure 9, A–C and Supplemental Figure 18, A and B), BFR (Figure 9, D and E) and osteoblast numbers (Figure 9, F and G), and showed a reduced number and volume of adipocytes (Figure 9, H–J) compared with rAAV9-Sp7-GFP control. However, rAAV9-Sp7-Taz-GFP administration could not rescue the bone phenotype of Bmncr-KO mice to the basal level of WT control, suggesting that Taz overexpression can only partially compensate the Bmncr deficiency since Bmncr regulates both osteogenic niche and TAZ activities through the assembly of ABL and TAZ.

Figure 9 Overexpression of TAZ partially rescued the premature bone aging of Bmncr-KO mice. (A) BMD in femurs from 9-month-old WT and Bmncr-KO mice treated with rAAV9-Sp7-Taz-GFP or rAAV9-Sp7- GFP for 3 months were measured by dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry scan. (B–C) Representative micro-CT images and quantitative micro-CT analysis of trabecular bone mass in femurs (n = 10 per group). (D–E) Calcein double-labeling–based quantification of bone formation rate per bone surface (BFR/BS) in femurs (n = 5 per group). White arrows in D show the distance between the 2 calcein labeling lines. Scale bar: 25 μM. Representative images of osteocalcin immunohistochemical staining (F) and quantification of number of osteoblasts (G). Red arrows in F represent osteocalcin-positive–staining cells. (H–J) OsO 4 staining of decalcified femurs by micro-CT analysis and number and volume of adipocytes in distal femurs. Scale bar: 100 μM. n = 5 per group. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 versus WT+rAAV9-Sp7-GFP group; #P < 0.05 versus Bmncr-KO+rAAV9-Sp7-GFP group (1-way ANOVA).

Restoring BMNCR level in human BMSCs reversed age-related switch between osteoblast and adipocyte differentiation. Given that Bmncr regulates the lineage fate of murine BMSCs, we tested whether human BMNCR (LOC107985249) could promote osteogenic differentiation and inhibit adipogenic differentiation of human BMSCs. Human BMSCs isolated from aged patients (ages ranging from 65–73 years) were subjected to transfection of BMNCR plasmid and followed with osteogenic differentiation and adipogenic differentiation induction, respectively. Aged human BMSCs with BMNCR overexpression showed increased osteogenic differentiation ability as detected by Alizarin Red staining and qRT-PCR analysis with Sp7, ALPl, and bglap primers (Figure 10, A–D). Overexpression of BMNCR inhibited the FABP4 expression and lipid formation in aged human BMSCs with adipogenic differentiation induction (Figure 10, A, E, and F). Human BMSCs isolated from young patients (ages ranging from 20–31 years) with transfection with siRNA-BMNCR showed reduced osteogenic differentiation ability and enhanced adipogenic differentiation compared with the siRNA-control group (Figure 10, G–K). These data indicate that BMNCR restoration is capable of reversing the age-related lineage shift between osteoblast and adipocyte differentiation in human BMSCs.