γδTCR recruits the Syk/PI3K axis to drive proinflammatory differentiation program

Preferential requirement of Syk rather than Zap70 in γδTCR signals and γδT cell development. To characterize the intracellular signal transduction downstream of γδTCR, we examined protein tyrosine phosphorylation in ex vivo γδT cells isolated from the mouse thymus. In response to γδTCR engagement with anti-CD3ε antibody, we detected tyrosine phosphorylation of signaling proteins such as Zap70 and Lat in γδT cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95837DS1). Interestingly, we noticed that γδT cells exhibited TCR-induced tyrosine phosphorylation of Syk, a tyrosine kinase primarily responsible for signal transduction of the BCR, the Fc receptor, and certain innate receptors (24). Syk and Zap70, which belong to the Syk family kinases, preferentially associate with certain immune receptors in a cell-specific manner and phosphorylate downstream signaling proteins such as Lat and BLNK. It has been recognized that Zap70, but not Syk, is an essential αβTCR proximal kinase required for positive and negative selection of αβT cells (25–27). In the early stage of αβT cell development, Zap70 and Syk play a redundant role (28).

The phosphorylation of both Zap70 and Syk after γδTCR stimulation led us to investigate their role in γδTCR signals. We analyzed γδT cells in Zap70-deficient (Zap70–/–), Syk-deficient (Sykb–/–), and Zap70/Syk–doubly deficient (Zap70–/– Sykb–/–) mice. Because the deletion of Syk results in neonatal lethality, we examined γδT cells isolated from the thymus of these mice at E15.5 or at birth (day 0). In the E15.5 thymus, we found that the number of CD3+TCRδ+ γδT cells was comparable between WT and all mutant mice (Figure 1, A and B). On day 0, Zap70–/– mice had a normal number of γδT cells in the thymus, whereas Sykb–/– and Zap70–/– Sykb–/– mice showed a drastic reduction in the number of thymic γδT cells, suggesting a critical contribution of Syk to the development of γδT cells.

Figure 1 Syk plays a dominant role in γδTCR signaling and γδT cell development. (A and B) Flow cytometric analysis of CD3ε and TCRδ expression in thymocytes from the indicated mice at E15.5 (WT, n = 16; Zap70–/–, n = 10; Sykb–/–, n = 8; and Zap70–/– Sykb–/–, n = 2) and on day 0 (WT, n = 19; Zap70–/–, n = 4; Sykb–/–, n = 7; and Zap70–/– Sykb–/–, n = 8). The total number of thymocytes is indicated above each flow cytometric plot (A). Graphs indicate the total number of γδT cells per mouse (B). (C and D) TCR-induced ERK phosphorylation in thymic γδT cells from the indicated mice on day 0 (Zap70–/–, n = 3; Sykb–/–, n = 4; and Zap70–/– Sykb–/–, n = 3). Histograms indicate p-ERK levels after a 2-minute stimulation (C). MFI relative to the nonstimulated control (D). (E) Histograms show CD5 expression in thymic γδT cells from the indicated mice at E15.5 (WT, n = 13; Zap70–/–, n = 10; Sykb–/–, n = 9; and Zap70–/– Sykb–/–, n = 2) and on day 0 (WT, n = 17; Zap70–/–, n = 3; Sykb–/–, n = 7; and Zap70–/– Sykb–/–, n = 5). Graphs indicate the MFI relative to WT mice. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA (B and E) and 2-way ANOVA (D). Data represent the combined results of 3 independent experiments (A, B, and E) or a single experiment (C and D). Max, maximum.

To assess the effect of Syk and/or Zap70 deficiency on γδTCR signaling pathways, we examined the phosphorylation of the MAP kinases ERK1 and ERK2 upon anti-CD3ε stimulation (Figure 1, C and D). In Zap70–/– γδT cells, ERK phosphorylation was mildly decreased (1 minute after stimulation, 16% reduction of mean fluorescence intensity [MFI]) compared with that detected in WT γδT cells. Sykb–/– γδT cells showed a substantial reduction in ERK phosphorylation (79% reduction of MFI), whereas it was undetectable in Zap70–/– Sykb–/– γδT cells. These results indicate a dominant role for Syk, but not Zap70, in γδTCR signaling, despite their functional redundancy. Indeed, the surface expression of CD5, an indicator of in vivo TCR signal strength, was markedly reduced in Sykb–/– γδT cells and was nearly undetectable in Zap70–/– Sykb–/– γδT cells, whereas it remained unaffected in Zap70–/– γδT cells (Figure 1E). Taken together, our results demonstrate that Syk is the major γδTCR proximal tyrosine kinase in γδTCR signaling and γδT cell development in the thymus, whereas Zap70 has only a partial contribution.

Syk, but not Zap70, is required for γδT17 development. Subsequently, we examined the functional differentiation of γδT cells in mice at birth, as γδT17 preferentially develops during the late embryonic stage. In the thymus of WT mice on day 0, a substantial fraction (nearly 20%) of γδT cells produced IL-17 upon stimulation with PMA and ionomycin (Figure 2A). The number of γδT17 cells was reduced by approximately 50% in Zap70–/– mice (Figure 2, A and B), reflecting a marked reduction in Vγ6+ cells (Figure 2D), which is a prominent subset of γδT17 cells in mice. Another major γδT17 subset, Vγ4+ cells, was unaffected in Zap70–/– mice (Figure 2A). In contrast, both Sykb–/– and Zap70–/– Sykb–/– mice showed a complete loss of γδT17, including both Vγ4+ and Vγ6+ cell subsets (Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with these observations, the frequency of γδT cells expressing RORγt, a transcription factor mandatory for IL-17 production, was reduced in Zap70–/– and Sykb–/– mice (Figure 2C). These results indicate that Syk is essential for γδT17 differentiation and that Zap70 is solely required for the Vγ6+ subset of γδT17 cells.

Figure 2 Syk is required for γδT17 development. (A) Intracellular staining for IL-17A production after stimulation with PMA and ionomycin in total or Vγ4+ γδT thymic cells from the indicated mice on day 0. SSC-A, side scatter area.(B) Total IL-17–producing and Vγ4+ γδT thymic cell numbers per mouse on day 0 (WT, n = 23; Zap70–/–, n = 4; Sykb–/–, n = 7; and Zap70–/– Sykb–/–, n = 5). (C) Representative profiles for cell-surface TCRδ and intracellular RORγt expression in thymic γδT cells (n = 4–5). Graphs indicate the frequency of RORγt cells in total and Vγ4+ γδT cells. (D) Number of Vγ4, Vγ1, Vγ5, and Vγ6 (17D1+Vγ5–) cells per mouse at E15.5 (WT, n = 16; Zap70–/–, n = 10; Sykb–/–, n = 8; and Zap70–/– Sykb–/–, n = 2) and on day 0 (WT, n = 19; Zap70–/–, n = 4; Sykb–/–, n = 7; and Zap70–/– Sykb–/–, n = 8). (E) Total IL-17–producing and Vγ4+ γδT cell numbers from the thymus, spleen, and lungs of the indicated fetal liver chimeric mice. The mice were analyzed 8 weeks after the reconstitution. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA (B–D) and unpaired t test (E). Data represent the combined results of 3 independent experiments (A–D) or 2 independent experiments (E).

We detected the expression of all Vγ chains (Vγ1, Vγ4, Vγ5, and Vγ6) in E15.5 fetal thymi from WT, Zap70–/–, and Sykb–/– mice (Figure 2D). Analysis of day-0 neonatal thymus revealed that Zap70 was dispensable for the development of most γδT cells, including Vγ1+, Vγ4+, and Vγ5+ cells, with the exception of Vγ6+ cells. The number of Vγ1+, Vγ4+, and Vγ6+ cells, but not Vγ5+ cells, was significantly reduced in Sykb–/– neonatal mice. These Vγ cell subsets were further reduced in number or were nearly absent in Zap70–/– Sykb–/– mice (Figure 2D). These results indicate the redundant and nonredundant roles of Zap70 and Syk in the development of different neonatal γδT cell subsets: Vγ1+ and Vγ4+ cells require Syk, Vγ5+ cells require either Zap70 or Syk, and Vγ6+ cells require both.

Furthermore, to examine γδT17 development in adult mice, hematopoietic progenitor cells from fetal liver were transplanted into T cell–deficient (Tcrb–/– Tcrd–/–) mice. We observed that WT progenitor cells differentiated into γδT17 cells in the thymus, spleen, and lungs of the reconstituted mice (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). However, in mice reconstituted with Syk-deficient fetal liver cells, γδT17 was completely undetectable. These results, along with those in neonatal mice, showed that Syk is required for γδT17 development throughout life.

In contrast, we found that IFN-γ–producing γδT cells were detectable in Zap70–/–, Sykb–/–, and Zap70–/– Sykb–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3). In agreement with a previous report (29), the IFN-γ–producing potential was detectable in CD4/CD8 double-negative (DN) thymocytes from Rag2–/– mice, indicating that immature thymocytes possess an IFN-γ–producing potential in response to certain extracellular stimuli. Given that Sykb–/– γδT cell development was arrested at the immature CD5– stage, we could not investigate the requirement of Syk in γδTCR-mediated IFN-γ production in mature γδT cells upon agonistic ligand stimulation.

Zap70 fails to functionally substitute for Syk in γδT17 development. To clarify the functional difference between Syk and Zap70, we examined whether Syk can be replaced by Zap70 in developing γδT cells. Fetal liver T progenitor cells from Sykb–/– mice were infected with retroviruses expressing Syk or Zap70 along with EGFP and seeded into a fetal thymus organ culture (FTOC) (Figure 3A). Compared with WT cells, the retrovirus-infected Sykb–/– cells in the FTOC expressed approximately 10-fold higher levels of Syk or Zap70 proteins (Figure 3B). Syk expression clearly recovered γδT cell development from Sykb–/– T progenitor cells (Figure 3, C and G). We found that expression of CD5 in γδT cells was also completely restored by Syk expression (Figure 3, D and H). Most important, the differentiation of γδT17 cells was fully restored to WT cell levels (Figure 3, E and I). The overexpression of Zap70 in Sykb–/– progenitors also restored the frequency of γδT cells (116% of WT and 84% of Syk expression). However, this overexpression failed to fully induce CD5 expression (63% of WT and 59% of Syk expression levels) and γδT17 development (48% of WT and 44% of Syk expression levels). The frequency of IFN-γ–producing γδT cells was significantly increased in the absence of Syk but was restored to WT levels by the overexpression of Syk or Zap70 (Figure 3, F and J). These results indicate that, although the expression levels of Zap70 are 10-fold higher than normal levels, Zap70 cannot be a substitute for Syk in γδTCR signal transduction and induction of γδT17 development in Sykb–/– γδT cells, suggesting a nonredundant role of Syk in γδTCR signaling.

Figure 3 Zap70 fails to functionally substitute Syk in γδT17 development. (A) Scheme of the reconstitution of fetal liver T progenitor cells in FTOC. Gr-1–TER119– fetal liver cells from WT or Syk-deficient mice at E15.5 were infected with retroviruses expressing EGFP alone or Syk or Zap70 along with EGFP. The infected cells were reconstituted in dGUO-treated WT fetal thymic lobes, and the reconstituted thymic lobes were further cultured for 9 to 14 days. (B) Expression of Syk and Zap70 in EGFP+CD3ε+TCRδ+ cells from FTOC on day 9. (C) Expression of CD3ε and TCRδ in EGFP+ cells on day 9. (D) Expression of CD5 in EGFP+ γδT cells on day 9. (E and F) Intracellular staining for IL-17A and IFN-γ production in EGFP+ γδT cells on day 14. (G) Frequency of the total EGFP+ γδT cells shown in C (n = 6–8). (H) Relative MFI of CD5 expression in the γδT cells shown in D (n = 6–8). (J) Frequency of the IL-17A+ γδT cells shown in E (n = 7–9). (I) Frequency of the IFN-γ+ γδT cells shown in F (n = 7–9). Graphs indicate the data for individual thymic lobes (circles) and the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (G–J). Data represent at least 2 independent experiments.

Requirement of Zap70 in γδT cells. Despite the critical role of Zap70 in αβT cell development, our results showed that its requirement in γδT cell development in the thymus was limited to the Vγ6+ cell subset. We focused on Vγ6+ cells in Zap70–/– mice and observed that CD5 expression levels were normal at E15.5. However, these levels were significantly reduced on day 0, suggesting that Zap70 is not essential for initial γδTCR signaling but rather is required for the thymic maturation of Vγ6+ cells, probably via continuous γδTCR signaling (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). This idea is supported by the fact that the expression levels of Zap70 protein and mRNA were the highest in the Vγ6+ subset among γδT cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). These results are in agreement with previous findings that Vγ6+ cell development is impaired in mutant mice harboring a hypomorphic Zap70 mutation (30). Zap70 is also required for peripheral Vγ4+ cells, including the γδT17 subset, as well as for IFN-γ–producing γδT cells in the spleen and lungs (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). In contrast, the Vγ1+ cell subset was normal or increased in the periphery of Zap70–/– mice. Although it still remained unclear why peripheral Vγ4+ γδT cells were reduced in Zap70-deficient mice, it is possible that Zap70-dependent TCR signals support the survival and/or migration of these cells. Thus, the requirement of Zap70 in γδT cell development is limited to the thymic maturation of Vγ6+ cells and peripheral maintenance of Vγ4+ cells.

The PI3K/Akt pathway controls γδT17 development. These results prompted us to examine the unique function of Syk in γδTCR signaling and γδT17 development. Previous studies showed that Syk is recruited to the BCR and Fcε receptor for the activation of PI3K in B cells and mast cells, respectively (31). The activated PI3K produces phosphatidylinositol (3,4,5)-trisphosphate (PIP3), which in turn activates downstream protein kinases including Akt, PDK1, and Tec. The level of PIP3 is negatively regulated through its hydrolysis catalyzed by PTEN, a phosphoinositide phosphatase. In αβT cells, αβTCR signal–induced activation of the PI3K/Akt pathway requires CD28 costimulation (32), whereas in γδT cells, the γδTCR signal can induce Akt phosphorylation in the absence of costimulatory signals (19).

Although Akt phosphorylation induced by γδTCR stimulation was not altered in Zap70–/– γδT cells, it was significantly reduced in Sykb–/– γδT cells compared with WT γδT cells (Figure 4, A and B). We found that γδTCR-induced Akt phosphorylation, but not ERK phosphorylation, was completely inhibited by treatment with IC87114, an inhibitor of the p110δ catalytic subunit of PI3K (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). This finding indicates that Akt activation depends on PI3K in γδTCR signaling. These results demonstrate that Syk plays a critical role in γδTCR-induced activation of the PI3K/Akt pathway.

Figure 4 The PI3K pathway controls γδT17 development. (A and B) TCR-induced Akt phosphorylation in thymic γδT cells from Zap70–/– or Sykb–/– mice. Histograms show staining profiles of p-Akt in cells from WT (black lines) and mutant (red lines) mice, overlaid with nonstimulated profiles (shaded) after a 1-minute stimulation (A). MFI relative to nonstimulated controls (B). Thymocytes from adult Zap70–/– mice (n = 3) and neonatal Sykb–/– mice (n = 4) were used. (C–G) E15.5 fetal thymus from WT mice was cultured with vehicle alone (DMSO, 0.01%), IC87114 (1 μM), or SF1670 (2.5 μM) for 7 days (n = 5–11). (C) Flow cytometric profiles for CD3ε and TCRδ expression and absolute number of γδT cells. (D) Intracellular staining profiles for IL-17A production in γδT cells and absolute number of IL-17A–producing γδT cells (per lobe). (E) Intracellular staining profiles for RORγt expression in γδT cells and frequency of RORγt+ γδT cells. (F) Intracellular staining profiles for IFN-γ production in γδT cells and absolute number of IFN-γ–producing γδT cells (per lobe). (G) mRNA expression of Rorc, Sox13, and Sox4 in isolated γδT cells. Gene expression was normalized to β-actin (Actb) mRNA. (H) Number of Vγ4+ and Vγ6+ γδT cells. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired t test (B and G) and 1-way ANOVA (C–F and H). Data represent 2 independent experiments (A and B) or a single experiment (G), or the combined results of 2 independent experiments (C–F and H).

To examine the roles of PI3K and PTEN in γδT cell development, we cultured E15.5 fetal thymus from WT mice with IC87114 or SF1670, an inhibitor of PTEN. After 7 days of FTOC, the development of γδT17 cells and RORγt-expressing γδT cells was drastically impaired by treatment with IC87114, although the total number of γδT cells and IFN-γ–producing γδT cells was not decreased (Figure 4, C–F). We also found that IC87114 reduced the mRNA expression of Rorc, Sox13, and Sox4, the transcription factors essential for γδT17 induction, in γδT cells (Figure 4G). In contrast, we found that the number of γδT17 cells and RORγt-expressing γδT cells was increased by SF1670 treatment, whereas the number of IFN-γ–producing γδT cells was normal (Figure 4, D–F). Vγ6+ cell numbers were significantly reduced by IC87114 and increased by SF1670 treatment, while Vγ4+ cell numbers were increased by SF1670 (Figure 4H).

We further investigated the in vivo role of the PI3K pathway in γδT cell development, using mice doubly deficient in the PI3K catalytic subunits p110γ and p110δ (Pik3c–/– Pik3cd–/–). The Pik3cg–/– Pik3cd–/– mice had a normal total number of γδT cells and CD5 expression in γδT cells in neonatal thymus (Figure 5, A and B), indicating that PI3K is not required for γδTCR signaling or thymic γδT cell development. ERK phosphorylation occurred in response to γδTCR stimulation (Figure 5C), although γδTCR-induced Akt phosphorylation was severely impaired in Pik3cg–/– Pik3cd–/– γδT cells (Figure 5D). These γδT cells showed a complete loss of IL-17–producing capacity (Figure 5E) and a significant reduction in Vγ4+ and Vγ6+ subsets (Figure 5F). Notably, we found that the development of IFN-γ–producing γδT cells was not impaired in Pik3cg–/– Pik3cd–/– mice (Figure 5E), indicating the specific requirement of PI3K in γδT17 development.

Figure 5 Impaired development of γδT17 cells in PI3K-deficient mice. (A) Flow cytometric profiles for CD3ε and TCRδ in total thymocytes from 0-day-old WT and Pik3cd–/–Pik3cg–/– mice. The total number of thymocytes is shown above each flow cytometric plot. Graph indicates the total number of γδT cells per mouse (n = 4–6). (B) Flow cytometric analysis of CD5 expression in thymic γδT cells (n = 4–6). (C and D) TCR-induced ERK (C) and Akt (D) phosphorylation in thymic Vγ4+ γδT cells from 1-day-old WT and Pik3cd–/– Pik3cg–/– mice. Graphs indicate the MFI relative to the nonstimulated control. (E) Intracellular staining for IL-17A and IFN-γ production in neonatal thymic γδT cells from 0-day-old WT and Pik3cd–/– Pik3cg–/– mice after stimulation with PMA and ionomycin. The number of IL-17A+ and IFN-γ+ γδT cells per mouse is shown (n = 3–6). (F) Number of Vγ4+ and Vγ6+ γδT cells (per mouse) in the indicated mice (n = 4–6). All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA (C and D) and unpaired t test (A, E, and F). Data represent a single experiment using more than 7 neonatal mice per group.

These results indicate that the PI3K/Akt pathway downstream of Syk-mediated γδTCR signal controls γδT17 development.

Syk mediates Lat-independent, noncanonical signaling to the PI3K/Akt pathway. How does Syk activate the PI3K/Akt pathway in γδTCR signaling? Lat is known to be a direct substrate of Zap70 and Syk kinases, acting as a scaffold for downstream signaling molecules. We examined the γδT cell signaling and developmental potential of Lat-deficient (Lat–/–) mice. As reported previously (33), Lat–/– mice showed a complete arrest of γδT cell development at the precursor stage, as characterized by the extremely low number of γδTCR+ cells and the absence of CD5 expression (Figure 6, A and B). Anti-CD3ε–induced ERK phosphorylation was also undetectable in Lat–/– γδT cells (Figure 6C). Interestingly, we found that Akt phosphorylation levels were normal in anti-CD3–stimulated Lat–/– γδT cells (Figure 6D). This Akt activation was inhibited by treatment with IC87114, indicating that the PI3K/Akt signaling axis is independent of the Lat-mediated pathway.

Figure 6 Syk mediates the Lat-independent TCR signal to the PI3K/Akt pathway. (A) Flow cytometric profiles for CD3ε and TCRδ in total thymocytes from 5-week-old WT and Lat–/– mice. The total number of thymocytes is shown above each flow cytometric plot (n = 3). (B) Flow cytometric analysis of CD5 expression in thymic γδT cells (n = 3). (C) TCR-induced ERK phosphorylation in thymic γδT cells. Graph indicates the MFI relative to the nonstimulated control (n = 3). (D) TCR-induced Akt phosphorylation in thymic γδT cells pretreated or not with IC87114 (10 μM). Graph shows the MFI relative to the nonstimulated control (n = 3). (E) Flow cytometric analysis of Zap70 and Syk expression in thymic γδT cells from 5-week-old WT and Lat–/– mice (n = 3). (F) TCR-induced Akt phosphorylation in Lat–/– γδT cells pretreated or not with BAY61-3606 (10 μM). Graph shows the MFI relative to the nonstimulated control (n = 3). (G) Intracellular staining for IL-17A production in neonatal thymic γδT cells from WT mice (n = 3) and Lat–/– mice (n = 5) after stimulation with PMA and ionomycin. The number of IL-17A+ γδT cells (per mouse) is shown. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA (C, D, and F) and unpaired t test (G). Data represent 2 independent experiments (A, B, D, F, and G) or a single experiment (C and E).

Previous studies have shown that the expression of Zap70 and Syk is inversely regulated during αβT cell development in the thymus; Zap70 is hardly detectable at the DN1–3 stages, increases thereafter, and reaches the maximum level in mature αβT cells, while Syk is robustly expressed at the DN1–3 stages, gradually decreases thereafter, and reaches an undetectable level at the mature stage (34). In γδT cells, Syk protein expression is detectable even at the mature stage (35). In agreement with these previous data, we found that Zap70 expression was almost undetectable in Lat–/– γδT cells, which showed developmental arrest at the DN3 stage. Syk expression was almost comparable between WT and Lat–/– γδT cells, indicating that γδTCR signals solely depended on Syk at this stage (Figure 6E). Notably, pretreatment with BAY61-3606, a specific inhibitor of Syk, significantly reduced γδTCR-induced Akt phosphorylation in Lat–/– γδT cells (Figure 6F). These results indicate that γδTCR-induced PI3K/Akt activation depends on Syk but not Lat. Although the PI3K/Akt pathway was intact, Lat–/– γδT cells had no potential to produce IL-17, indicating that the Lat-independent PI3K/Akt pathway is not sufficient for γδT17 differentiation (Figure 6G).

Collectively, our results suggest that γδTCR-induced Syk activation stimulates the Lat-dependent canonical pathway, including the Ras/MAPK cascade, and the Lat-independent noncanonical pathway mediated by the PI3K/Akt axis. The former serves as a mainstream signal for γδT cell differentiation from precursor cells, whereas the latter induces the additional program toward γδT17 differentiation.

The adaptor protein RhoH mediates the γδTCR signaling required for γδT17 development. Previously, we and other groups have reported that Zap70 and Syk require the receptor proximal adaptor protein RhoH for their recruitment to the αβTCR in T cells and the Fcε receptor in mast cells, respectively, and that RhoH is essential for the optimal activation of these receptor signals (36, 37). Subsequently, we investigated whether the γδTCR signals also require RhoH-mediated kinase recruitment. γδT cells from RhoH-deficient (Rhoh–/–) mice had a marked reduction in γδTCR stimulation–induced ERK and Akt phosphorylation, indicating that RhoH is required for γδTCR signal transduction (Figure 7, A and B). Indeed, the expression of CD5 in γδT cells was markedly reduced in Rhoh–/– mice (Figure 7C). We found that the neonatal development of Vγ4+ and Vγ6+ γδT17 cells was also significantly impaired in Rhoh–/– mice (Figure 7D). These γδT cell phenotypes recapitulated those of Sykb–/– mice, strongly suggesting that RhoH mediates the γδTCR/Syk signaling axis for the induction of γδT17 development.

Figure 7 RhoH mediates the γδTCR signaling required for γδT17 development. (A and B) TCR-induced ERK and Akt phosphorylation in thymic γδT cells from WT (n = 3) and Rhoh–/– mice (n = 3). (C) Representative CD5 expression profiles in thymic γδT cells (n = 3). (D) Number of cells in the indicated thymic γδT subsets from WT and Rhoh–/– mice at E15.5 (WT, n = 5; Rhoh–/–, n = 5) and on day 0 (WT, n = 8; Rhoh–/–, n = 9). (E and F) Staining for Vγ4 and IL-17A in thymic (day 0; WT, n = 4; Rhoh–/–, n = 4) and splenic (6-week-old; WT, n = 8; Rhoh–/–, n = 8) γδT cells after stimulation with PMA and ionomycin. Graph shows the quantification of IL-17A+ γδT cells (per mouse). (G–I) WT and Rhoh–/– mice were treated daily for 7 days with IMQ cream or control cream on the ear (n = 3). Kinetics of IMQ-induced ear swelling (G), representative H&E staining of ear sections on day 7 (H), and flow cytometric analysis of IL-17A+ cells in γδT cells from ear-draining lymph nodes on day 7 (I). Scale bar: 100 μm. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA (A, B, and G)and unpaired t test (D and F). Data represent more than 2 independent experiments (A–F) or a single experiment (G–I).

Last, we assessed the in vivo significance of RhoH/Syk-mediated γδTCR signals using Rhoh–/– mice and found that Vγ4+ γδT cell numbers were markedly reduced, while Vγ6+ γδT cells were barely detectable in the thymus throughout ontogeny (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In adult Rhoh–/– mice, Vγ4+ and Vγ6+ γδT cell numbers were significantly reduced in peripheral tissues, whereas the total numbers of γδT cells and Vγ1+ (spleen and lung), Vγ5+ (skin), and Vγ7 (small intestine) cell subsets were comparable to those in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6C). In particular, we did not detect γδT17 cells in the thymus or periphery in Rhoh–/– mice (Figure 7, E and F). On the other hand, we found that thymic development of IFN-γ–producing γδT cells was unimpaired in Rhoh–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Previous studies have demonstrated that Vγ4+ γδT17 cells play a crucial role in psoriasis-like dermatitis induced by imiquimod (IMQ). Upon IMQ treatment, Vγ4+ γδT17 cells specifically expand in the draining lymph node and recirculate to inflamed skin (4, 38). We observed that IMQ-induced skin inflammation was significantly attenuated and that the induced increase in Vγ4+ γδT17 cells was completely undetectable in Rhoh–/– mice (Figure 7, G–I). A similar attenuation of inflammation was also observed in mice reconstituted with Syk-deficient fetal liver cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). These results indicate that a deficiency of RhoH-mediated γδTCR signals has a marked impact on the γδT17-mediated inflammatory response in vivo.