Cancer vaccine formulation dictates synergy with CTLA-4 and PD-L1 checkpoint blockade therapy

Anti–CTLA-4 therapeutic activity is impaired by addition of gp100/IFA vaccination. To understand the parameters that control synergy between checkpoint blockade and anticancer vaccination, we modeled the clinical scenario of anti–CTLA-4 therapy of melanoma plus vaccination with gp100 peptide in IFA (1) by adapting the standard mouse model of anti–CTLA-4 therapy of B16 melanoma (15–17) to include vaccination with gp100 25–33 peptide in IFA. To correct for the fact that B16 melanoma progresses so rapidly that there is no time to raise gp100-specific effector T cells (Teffs) by multiple cycles of vaccination as given to the patients (1), we adoptively transferred naive, gp100-specific T cell receptor (TCR) transgenic pmel-1 (Vb13+CD90.1+ CD8+) T cells. The pmel-1 T cell recognizes the gp100 25–33 peptide derived from the murine gp100 protein encoded by the pmel-17 gene, an ortholog of the melanocyte differentiation antigen gp100, which is often overexpressed in human melanomas and recognized by human CD8+ T cells (18, 19). No untreated mice or mice receiving a mock vaccine (control/IFA), or gp100 peptide in IFA (gp100/IFA) were cured, whereas 23% of the animals were cured with anti–CTLA-4 therapy (Figure 1, A and B). The addition of control/IFA vaccination to anti–CTLA-4 therapy did not affect the therapeutic impact. Interestingly, paralleling the observations in patients (1), gp100/IFA vaccination did not enhance, but significantly decreased, the therapeutic efficacy of anti–CTLA-4 therapy despite inducing a high level of gp100-specific CD8+ Teffs in peripheral blood leukocytes (PBLs) (Figure 1, C and D, P < 0.0001). Thus, gp100/IFA-based vaccination reduced the therapeutic efficacy of anti–CTLA-4 therapy. To both extend and replicate our finding beyond B16 melanoma, we treated E.G7.OVA, a thymoma-expressing OVA, as a model antigen. We found that the addition of OVA 257–264 peptide in IFA (OVA/IFA) immunization to primed endogenous OVA-specific T cells significantly impaired anti–CTLA-4–induced therapeutic activity (7% of mice cured) compared with anti–CTLA-4 plus control/IFA (27%) or anti–CTLA-4 monotherapy (60%), OVA/IFA (0%), control/IFA (0%), or no treatment (0%) (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; P < 0.0001). This finding suggests that vaccination-induced loss of anti–CTLA-4 activity was not a peculiarity of the B16 tumor model, of pmel-1 T cells, or of gp100 peptide as a vaccine antigen.

Figure 1 Anti–CTLA-4 therapeutic activity is impaired by the addition of gp100/IFA vaccination. (A) Experimental scheme. (B) Mice bearing 3-day-old B16 tumors received naive gp100-specific CD90.1+ pmel-1 T cells i.v., followed by s.c. vaccination with hgp100/IFA or control/IFA on day 0 and/or anti–CTLA-4 plus Gvax therapy on days 0, 3, and 6, or were left untreated. Tumor size in individual mice is shown. Numbers in parentheses represent the proportion of mice with tumor-free survival. (C) pmel-1 T cells in PBMCs 7 days after vaccination. Data represent mean ± SEM, n = 5. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves. Data are pooled from 2 independent experiments, each with 8 to 15 mice per group.

CD8+ Teffs localize to sites of vaccination with noncognate antigen. Vaccination with gp100/IFA sets up a persistent, chronically inflamed antigen depot at the injection site, which sequesters gp100 vaccine–activated, gp100-specific Teffs, preventing them from reaching the tumor (13). We hypothesized that sequestration of Teffs at antigen-rich vaccine sites is not restricted to vaccine antigen–specific Teffs, but extends to other Teffs with specificities for antigens unrelated to those used in the vaccine. To test this hypothesis, we adoptively cotransferred luciferase-transduced OT-I Teffs and untransduced gp100-specific pmel-1 Teffs into mice vaccinated with gp100/IFA. Four days later, we observed strong accumulation of luciferase+ OT-I Teffs at the gp100/IFA vaccination site, but minimal accumulation at the tumor or saline/IFA control vaccination site (Figure 2A, P < 0.001). When we performed the converse experiment, more luciferase+ pmel-1 Teffs accumulated at the OVA 257–264 (SIINFEKL) peptide in the IFA vaccination site than at the tumor or saline/IFA site (Figure 2A, P < 0.001). Thus, specific T cell reactivity to persisting vaccine antigen induces sequestration and dysfunction of Teffs that recognize cognate vaccine antigen and also of Teffs with other antigenic specificities. Given our observation in Figure 2A, we wished to evaluate therapeutic activity of adoptively transferred OT-I T cells in mice with B16.OVA after gp100/IFA or control/IFA vaccination. We found that OT-I T cells in blood showed reduced proliferation, increased expression of inhibitory cell surface markers, and loss of therapeutic activity when a distant gp100/IFA vaccination site was present (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C).

Figure 2 CD8+ Teffs localize to sites of vaccination with noncognate antigen. (A) Mice bearing 7-day-old, s.c. B16 tumors received 6-day-cultured, gp100-specific pmel-1 or OVA-specific OT-1 Teffs i.v., followed by vaccination with hgp100/IFA (right flank, s.c.) or OVA/IFA (right flank, s.c.). v-effLuc–transduced OT-1 T cells (left panel) and v-effLuc–transduced pmel-1 T cells (right panel) were visualized by whole-mouse imaging 4 days after vaccination. Color bars represent mean ± SEM photons/second (n = 5, *P < 0.05) determined by 1-way ANOVA with a post hoc test. Statistical differences between the 2 groups were determined by the unpaired 2-tailed t test. (B–E) Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16 melanoma received naive CD90.1+ pmel-1 T cells, early anti–CTLA-4 therapy, and vaccination with control/IFA or hgp100/IFA. Tumor and vaccination sites were harvested 9 days after vaccination. (B) Non–pmel-1 Teffs (CD44hiCD11ahiCD8+CD90.1–). (C) TRP-2–specific Teffs (TRP-2 181–188 pentamer–specific Teffs). (D) pmel-1 Teffs (CD44hiCD11ahiCD8+CD90.1+). Absolute number counts were adjusted per tissue weight resection from tumor and vaccination sites. Data (B–D) represent mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments (n = 5, *P < 0.05 unpaired 2-tailed t test). (E) Experimental scheme (top) showing Kaplan-Meier survival curve data pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 5 mice per group, bottom). *P < 0.05, log-rank test.

We next studied the localization of anti–CTLA-4 therapy–induced Teffs during concurrent vaccination with gp100/IFA. As reported before, some of these Teffs recognized the melanocyte differentiation antigen tyrosinase-related protein 2 (TRP-2) (15, 16); however, the majority of Teffs have unidentified specificities (2, 3, 20). We therefore used a recently reported methodology to specifically detect the entire polyclonal Teff pool based on CD8loCD44hiCD11ahi surface expression (Supplemental Figure 3A) (21, 22), as well as IFN-γ secretion in response to specific antigen stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3B), and surveyed their localization at the tumor and vaccination sites 9 days after vaccination. Anti–CTLA-4 monotherapy markedly increased anti–CTLA-4–induced non–pmel-1 CD8+ Teff number at the tumor site (Figure 2B). As expected, a fraction of these Teffs specifically recognized epitopes from the known murine melanoma antigens TRP-2 (Figure 2C), p15E (Supplemental Figure 4A), and gp100 (Supplemental Figure 4B). When gp100/IFA vaccination was added, the vast majority of anti–CTLA-4 therapy–induced noncognate (TRP-2 and p15E) antigen–specific and cognate (gp100) antigen–specific non–pmel-1 Teffs did not reach the tumor and instead colocalized with pmel-1 Teffs at the vaccination site (Figure 2, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Thus, the combination therapy resulted in lower tumor/vaccination site ratios than CTLA-4 monotherapy for total non–pmel-1 Teffs (18:1 versus 1,366:1, P = 0.001), TRP-2–specific Teffs (0.3:5.4 versus 6:1, P = 0.005), p15E-specific Teffs (4:1 versus 86:1, P = 0.003), and non–pmel-1 gp100-specific Teffs (14:1 versus 29:1, P = 0.006). Combination therapy also caused a significantly lower tumor/vaccination site ratio for gp100-specific pmel-1 Teffs (4:1 versus 36:1, P = 0.0004), resulting in reduced tumor control (Figure 2E). The gp100/IFA vaccination site also sequesters more TRP-2–specific T cells than spleen (>4-fold), vaccine-draining lymph nodes (VdLNs), and tumor (>18-fold) (Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, addition of gp100/IFA vaccination to CTLA-4 blockade diverts both vaccination-induced and anti–CTLA-4–induced tumor-specific Teffs away from the tumor and toward the vaccination site.

Exhaustion and apoptosis of sequestered anti–CTLA-4–activated CD8+ Teffs. To determine the fate of both pmel-1 and non–pmel-1 Teffs, we first analyzed Teff activation status in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Next, we analyzed proliferation, function, and apoptosis markers of Teffs in PBMCs, VdLNs, and spleen, and at the tumor and vaccination sites. pmel-1 Teffs proliferated vigorously at all sites in mice receiving gp100/IFA, whereas non–pmel-1 Teffs proliferated less in mice vaccinated with gp100/IFA than in mice vaccinated with control/IFA (Figure 3B). Both pmel-1 Teffs and non–pmel-1 Teffs expressed multiple activation/checkpoint molecules including PD-1 and LAG3 (Figure 3C) (23). We next analyzed T-box transcription factors eomesodermin (Eomes) and T-bet, both major mediators of T cell fate and function through regulation of expression of PD-1 (24) and IFN-γ in CD8+ Teffs (25, 26). We found downregulation of T-bet and upregulation of Eomes in both pmel-1 and non–pmel-1 CD8+ Teffs at the vaccination site (Supplemental Figure 4D). We also found reduced secretion of IFN-γ and TNF-α in TRP-2–specific Teffs (Figure 3D) and p15-specific Teffs at the vaccination site (Supplemental Figure 4E). Thus, non–pmel-1 Teffs recruited to the vaccination site are exhausted at the level of surface markers, transcription factors, and cytokine production (27). In mice receiving peptide vaccination, the defect in cytokine production was maintained in the pool of Teffs that did reach the tumor site (Figure 3D). Teffs at the vaccination site also showed increased expression of Fas/CD95 death receptor (Figure 3E). Simultaneously, we observed a large population of CD11b+Gr-1+ myeloid cells with high programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and Fas ligand (FasL) expression at the gp100 vaccination site (Supplemental Figure 4F). Teffs at the vaccination site and in the VdLNs showed unchanged expression of prosurvival Bcl-xL and proapoptotic Bim, but reduced expression of the prosurvival protein Bcl-2 (Supplemental Figure 4G) and a high degree of apoptotic death (Figure 3F). Together, these data indicate that pmel-1 and non–pmel-1 Teffs become sequestered at the gp100/IFA vaccination site, where they undergo proliferation, functional exhaustion, and eventual elimination through apoptotic death.

Figure 3 Exhaustion and apoptosis of sequestered anti–CTLA-4 activated CD8+ Teffs. (A) Gating strategy for naive, non–pmel-1 Teffs and pmel-1 Teffs from PBMCs (top). Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16 melanoma received CD90.1+ pmel-1 T cells, early anti–CTLA-4 therapy, and vaccination with control/IFA or hgp100/IFA. (B) Ki67 protein expression by naive CD8+ T cells, non–pmel-1 CD8+ Teffs, and pmel-1 CD8+ Teffs in PBMCs, VdLNs, and at the vaccination site 9 days after the start of therapy. pmel-1 histograms show T cells in a gp100/IFA setting. (C) PD-1/LAG-3 expression in Teffs from PBMCs, VdLNs, tumor site, and vaccination site. (D) TRP-2–specific CD8+ Teffs in VdLNs (top panel) and quantitation of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ TRP-2–specific CD8+ Teffs in PBMCs, tumor site, and vaccination site (bottom panel). (E) Fas expression on naive T cells, non–pmel-1 Teffs, and pmel-1 Teffs from VdLNs, spleen, tumor site, and at the vaccination site 9 days after the start of therapy. (F) Apoptotic cell death from VdLNs, spleen, and at the vaccination site of naive CD8+ T cells, non–pmel-1 CD8+ Teffs, and pmel-1 CD8+ Teffs 9 days after the start of therapy, as measured by flow cytometry of annexin V and 7-AAD staining. Plots are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 5, *P < 0.05 unpaired 2-tailed t test). Data shown are representative of 2 experiments.

CXCR3 is required for CD8+ Teff localization to tumor. Teff migration from blood into peripheral tissues, including tumors, is regulated by interactions between chemokine receptors on Teffs and their ligands expressed in target tissues. We explored the molecular mechanism of CD8+ Teff accumulation at the tumor and vaccination sites, possibly pointing to avenues of shifting Teff accumulation from vaccination site to tumor site. To this end, we evaluated chemokine receptor and ligand expression (28–30) following therapy with anti–CTLA-4 and vaccination (Figure 4A). Among a repertoire of chemokines including 4 C-C motif receptors (CCR4, CCR5, CCR6, and CCR7) and C-X-C motif receptor 3 (CXCR3) and their canonical ligands, only CXCR3 and its ligands showed concordant expression (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5A). Both pmel-1 and non–pmel-1 Teffs expressed CXCR3 in blood (Figure 4B), whereas CXCR3’s ligands, CXCL9 and CXCL10, were highly expressed at the tumor and vaccination sites (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5B). Notably, the addition of gp100/IFA vaccination to anti–CTLA-4 therapy significantly reduced CXCL9 and CXCL10 expression in the tumor compared with anti–CTLA-4 monotherapy (P < 0.003). IFN-γ levels at both the tumor and vaccination sites correlated with CXCL9 and CXCL10 levels (Figure 4C), consistent with IFN-γ’s known ability to increase transcription of CXCL9 and CXCL10 in endothelial cells and myeloid cells (31, 32). Antibody blockade of CXCR3 reduced therapeutic antitumor efficacy of anti–CTLA-4–based therapy (Figure 4D), and reduced accumulation of pmel-1 and non–pmel-1 Teffs at both the tumor and vaccination sites (Figure 4E). In patients with melanoma, CXCL9 and CXCL10 expression in tumor correlated with improved overall survival, likely through the resulting infiltration of tumor-controlling CD8+ T cells (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6) (33–35). Overall, Teffs induced by anti–CTLA-4 therapy and vaccination required CXCR3 to localize to both the vaccination site and the tumor site, and blockade of CXCR3 did not shift Teffs from vaccination site to tumor site.

Figure 4 CXCR3 is required for CD8+ Teff localization to tumor. (A) Experimental scheme. Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16-BL6 melanomas received naive pmel-1 T cells and early anti–CTLA-4 therapy or vaccination with hgp100 in IFA. (B) Chemokine receptor expression on naive CD8+ T cells, pmel-1 CD8+ Teffs, and non–pmel-1 CD8+ Teffs in blood 9 days after vaccination. (C) Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16-BL6 melanomas received pmel-1 T cells and early anti–CTLA-4 therapy or vaccination with hgp100/IFA or control/IFA. Cytokine and chemokine concentrations in supernatant from tumor and vaccination site homogenates 9 days after vaccination. All data shown are mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 experiments (n = 5 mice per group, *P < 0.05 determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test). (D and E) Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16-BL6 melanomas received naive pmel-1 T cells and early anti–CTLA-4 therapy or vaccination with hgp100 in IFA (s.c.) or anti-CXCR3 (i.p.) or IgG therapy (i.p.) on days 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 after tumor injection. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves. (E) Absolute number of non–pmel-1 and pmel-1 T cells (mean ± SEM, n = 5) at the tumor and vaccination sites (mean ± SEM, n = 5) analyzed 9 days after the start of CXCR3 blockade. Data shown are representative of 3 experiments. (F) CXCL9 and CXCL10 mRNA expressions by RNA sequencing and overall patient survival obtained from public TCGA repositories (https://tcga-data.nci.nih.gov and http://gdac.broadinstitute.org/). Bars show mean ± SEM CD8 mRNA level as determined by paired 2-tailed t test.

CD8+ Teff accumulation at vaccination and tumor sites is dependent on LFA-1/ICAM-1 interaction. While chemokines are critical for T cell trafficking to tissues, T cell entry and retention also require CD8+ Teff engagement with adhesion molecules, expressed as surface glycoproteins on a variety of hematopoietic and nonhematopoietic cells (36, 37). Since leukocyte function–associated antigen 1 (LFA-1, also known as α L β 2 ) and very late antigen 4 (VLA-4, also known as α 4 β 7 ) were both expressed on pmel-1 Teffs and non–pmel-1 Teffs in blood (Figure 5B), we analyzed expression of their cognate ligands, intercellular adhesion molecule 1 (ICAM-1) and vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 (VCAM-1), on vasculature in the tumor and vaccination sites. Anti–CTLA-4 monotherapy markedly enhanced ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 expression by the tumor endothelium in an IFN-γ–dependent manner (Figure 5, A and C) (38, 39). This enhancement was markedly blunted by addition of gp100/IFA vaccination (Figure 5C), as was tumor infiltration by pmel-1 and non–pmel-1 Teffs (Supplemental Figure 7). At the vaccination sites, treatment-induced ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 expression was not dependent on IFN-γ, lacked clear association with the vasculature (Supplemental Figure 8), and instead was abundant on SSChiCD11bhiLy6GloLy6ChiF4-80+CCR2++ inflammatory monocytes (iMos) and SSCloCD11bhiLy6GhiLy6CloF4-80loCCR2+ granulocytic cells (Grans) (Figure 6A). To evaluate whether ICAM-1 blockade could shift Teffs from the vaccination site to the tumor site, we blocked ICAM-1 and found that therapeutic impact was significantly reduced (Figure 6B), and both pmel-1 Teffs and non–pmel-1 Teffs at the tumor and vaccination sites were reduced (Figure 6C). Interestingly, ICAM-1 blockade reduced iMos at the tumor site following anti–CTLA-4 monotherapy, and at the gp100/IFA vaccination site in vaccinated mice, whereas Grans remain unchanged (Figure 6D). iMos expressed elevated levels of ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 (Figure 6A), as well as E-selectin (CD62E) and P-selectin (CD62P) (data not shown), possibly explaining their ability to efficiently retain Teffs at the vaccination site (40, 41) (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7). The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) mRNA data analysis of tumor resections from patients with melanoma indicated that higher ICAM-1 expression correlated with improved survival (P < 0.01) and increased CD8+ T cell tumor infiltrate (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6E), supporting the notion that ICAM-1 is critical to T cell–mediated tumor rejection in mice and humans. These results indicate that LFA-1/ICAM-1 interactions are required for the accumulation of Teffs at both the tumor and vaccination sites, and that ICAM-1 expression in the tumor site, but not in the vaccination site, is driven by IFN-γ produced by Teffs.

Figure 5 Impact of vaccination on the ICAM-1/VCAM-1 expression on tumor vasculature. (A) Experimental scheme. (B) Expression of adhesion surface markers on naive, pmel-1, and non–pmel-1 CD8+ T cells in PBMCs 9 days after vaccination, anti–CTLA-4 therapy, or left untreated. (C) Mice bearing B16-BL6 melanomas were injected i.v. with pmel-1 T cells. Mice were immunized with hgp100 or control in IFA on day 3; and/or received anti–CTLA-4 therapy on days 3, 6, and 9; and/or were neutralized with IFN-γ on days 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 after tumor injection; or they were left untreated. Graphs show ICAM-1 or VCAM-1 expression on CD31+ vasculature at tumor site 9 days after vaccination. Data are mean ± SEM and are representative of 2 experiments (n = 5 mice per group, *P < 0.05 determined by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test).

Figure 6 CD8+ Teff accumulation at vaccination and tumor sites is dependent on LFA-1/ICAM-1 interaction. (A) Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16-BL6 melanomas received naive pmel-1 T cells, early anti–CTLA-4 therapy, and vaccination with hgp100 in IFA. Presence of ICAM-1+VCAM-1+ inflammatory monocytes and granulocytes in blood and at the vaccination site 9 days after gp100/IFA vaccination. (B–D) Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16-BL6 tumors received i.v. pmel-1 T cells and vaccination with hgp100/IFA and/or anti–CTLA-4 therapy, followed by anti–ICAM-1 or IgG (i.p.) on days 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 after tumor injection. Tumor and vaccination sites were analyzed 9 days after the start of ICAM-1 blockade (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves, 2 independent experiments each with n = 10 mice per group. *P < 0.05,log-rank test. (C) Non–pmel-1 and pmel-1 CD8+ Teffs at the tumor and vaccination sites. Data are mean ± SEM, n = 5, *P < 0.05 as determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (D) iMos and Grans at the tumor and vaccination sites. Plots are mean ± SEM, n = 5, *P < 0.05 as determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Data shown (B–D) are representative of 2 experiments. (E) ICAM-1 mRNA expression by RNA sequencing and overall patient survival obtained from public TCGA repositories (https://tcga-data.nci.nih.gov and http://gdac.broadinstitute.org/).

CCL2 and CXCR3 mediate a feed-forward loop of CD8+ Teffs and inflammatory monocyte accumulation at the vaccination site. We found a large population of ICAM-expressing inflammatory myeloid cells, iMos (>30-fold), and Grans (>40-fold) at the vaccination site compared with the tumor site (Figure 7A). We asked whether these inflammatory myeloid cells at the vaccination site orchestrated the chemokine and cell adhesion signals required for the observed sequestration of Teffs. In the setting of CTLA-4 blockade, iMo and Gran accumulation at the vaccination site, but not the tumor site, correlated with high expression of CCL2 (Figure 7, B and C), a central chemokine for recruitment and activation of monocytes (42). Since Teff retention correlated with infiltrating iMos and Grans at the vaccination site (Figure 6, C and D), we asked whether CD8+ Teff recruitment is dependent on iMo and Gran recruitment to the inflamed vaccination site, in line with a recent report where neutrophils mediated recruitment of Teffs to sites of viral infection (43). In gp100/IFA-vaccinated mice, the neutralization of CCL2 reduced the numbers of CCR2+ iMos and Grans at the vaccination site, whereas recruitment to the tumor was unaffected (Figure 7D). The number of pmel-1 and non–pmel-1 CCR2– Teffs (Figure 7B) at the vaccination site was reduced in mice treated with anti-CCL2 mAb (Figure 7E). CCL2 neutralization slightly shifted accumulation of Teffs from the vaccination site to the tumor site (Figure 7E) (44). Together, these data indicate that inflammatory myeloid cells sustain accumulation and retention of Teffs at the inflammatory vaccination site.

Figure 7 CCL2 and CXCR3 mediate a feed-forward loop of CD8+ Teffs and inflammatory monocyte accumulation at the vaccination site. (A and B) Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16-BL6 melanomas were injected with naive pmel-1 T cells, vaccinated with hgp100/IFA, and received early anti–CTLA-4 therapy. (A) Distribution of CD11b+ leukocyte subsets at tumor and vaccination sites. (B) CCR2 expression on leukocyte subsets as in A and CD8+ non–pmel-1 and pmel-1 Teffs in blood observed 9 days after vaccination. (C) Mice bearing 3-day-old, s.c. B16-BL6 melanomas received pmel-1 T cells and early anti–CTLA-4 therapy or vaccination with hgp100/IFA or control/IFA. CCL2 and IFN-γ chemokine concentrations (mean ± SEM) in supernatant from tumor and vaccination site homogenates 9 days after vaccination. Data shown are representative of 3 experiments, each with n = 5 mice per group. *P < 0.05 as determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (D and E) Mice treated the same as in C underwent CCL2 depletion or received IgG on days 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 after tumor injection. (D) Absolute number of iMos and Grans at the tumor and vaccination sites. (E) Absolute number of CD8+ Teffs at the tumor and vaccination sites. (F and G) Mice treated as in C received anti-CXCR3 mAb therapy or IgG on days 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 after tumor injection. Plots shown are absolute number of (F) iMos and (G) Grans at the tumor and vaccination sites. Data shown are mean ± SEM, representative of 3 experiments, each with n = 5 mice per group. *P < 0.05 as determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test.

Next, we asked whether CD8+ Teffs at the vaccination or tumor site in turn promoted iMo and/or Gran accumulation, establishing a feed-forward loop of local inflammation, inflammatory myeloid cell infiltration, and T cell retention. Indeed, CXCR3 blockade reduced the number of CXCR3+ pmel-1 and non–pmel-1 Teffs (Figure 4E), as well as CXCR3–iMos at the vaccination site (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 9A), whereas Gran numbers remained unchanged (Figure 7G). Simultaneously, skin inflammation at the vaccination site was reduced (Supplemental Figure 9B). Interestingly, CXCR3-mediated Teff trafficking to the vaccination site diverted iMos from trafficking to the tumor site and instead resulted in their accumulation at the vaccination site (Figure 7F).

CXCR3+ T cells at the vaccination site induced myeloid cell recruitment (Figure 4E and Figure 7F), which was also CCL2 dependent (Figure 7, D and E), and IFN-γ expression correlated with expression of both CXCL9 and CXCL10 (Figure 4C) and CCL2 (Figure 7C), so we next studied whether IFN-γ at the vaccination site directly contributed to the recruitment of myeloid cells (Figure 7A). Skin injected with recombinant IFN-γ emulsified in IFA, but not skin injected with IFA alone, became infiltrated with iMos, suggesting that T cell–derived IFN-γ directly induces iMo recruitment to IFA vaccination sites (Supplemental Figure 10). Interestingly, Gran accumulation was induced by IFA independently of IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 10). Together, these data suggest that IFN-γ release from Teffs in response to vaccine antigen recruits iMos to the IFA vaccination site. iMos and other stromal cells are induced to produce chemokines, drawing in more T cells, which through IFN-γ release draw in more iMos, in a vicious cycle of myeloid- and T cell–driven inflammation.

Nonpersistent viral vaccine synergizes with therapeutic CTLA-4 and PD-L1 checkpoint blockade. Clinically used gp100/IFA vaccine formulation is poorly biodegradable and forms a persistent antigen depot in vivo (13, 14). Since we here observed that IFA-based vaccination also sequestered anti–CTLA-4–induced CD8+ Teffs, with specificities unrelated to the vaccine antigen, we tested whether these deleterious effects could be overcome by using a different, nonpersistent vaccine formulation. Immunization of mice with DCs pulsed with gp100 peptide significantly increased tumor regression and tumor-free survival after anti–CTLA-4 treatment (47%) compared with mice receiving anti–CTLA-4 monotherapy (13%), DCs pulsed with irrelevant chicken OVA peptide plus anti–CTLA-4 (0%), DCs pulsed with gp100 peptide (13%), DCs pulsed with OVA (0%), or no treatment (0%) (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C; P < 0.0001). Thus, anti–CTLA-4–induced tumor destruction was abrogated by vaccination with gp100 peptide in IFA, but enhanced by vaccination with DCs pulsed with gp100 peptide. Similarly, vaccination with vesicular stomatitis virus encoding gp100 (VSV.gp100) synergized with anti–CTLA-4 therapy, resulting in a significantly greater tumor-free survival rate (53%) compared with treatment with anti–CTLA-4 (22%), anti–CTLA-4 and gp100/IFA (8%), or VSV.gp100 alone (13%) (P < 0.0001, Figure 8, A and B). Since PD-L1 blockade is another major checkpoint blockade therapy for patients with cancer, we also tested vaccination in a setting of PD-L1 blockade. We observed that anti–PD-L1 therapy was also impaired by gp100/IFA vaccination; however, vaccination with VSV.gp100 strongly synergized with PD-L1 blockade, curing 50% of the mice (Figure 8C). Thus, vaccine formulation directly controlled the ability of vaccination to synergize with the CTLA-4 or PD-L1 checkpoint blockade. As before (Figure 4E), CXCR3 mediated the accumulation of both gp100-specific and TRP-2–specific CD8+ Teffs at the tumor site and gp100/IFA vaccination site in this setting of virus-based vaccination (Supplemental Figure 12). Remarkably, the addition of gp100/IFA abrogated the efficacy of VSV.gp100 vaccination, sharply reducing intratumoral Teff numbers and animal survival (Supplemental Figure 12). Regardless of vaccine formulation, pmel-1 Teffs were found in multiple tissues, but only gp100/IFA, and not gp100/saline or VSV.gp100, vaccination recruited large numbers of pmel-1 Teffs to the vaccination site (Supplemental Figure 13). Over time, gp100/IFA vaccination resulted in progressively reduced peripheral blood Teff levels, proliferation, trafficking, and IFN-γ secretion (Supplemental Figure 14, A–D). Thus, T cell sequestration after gp100/IFA vaccination is a dominant effect that can abrogate effective checkpoint blockade monotherapy, or even effective combination therapy with checkpoint blockade and an otherwise effective, nonpersistent (viral) vaccine.

Figure 8 Nonpersistent viral vaccine synergizes with therapeutic CTLA-4 and PD-L1 checkpoint blockades. (A) Experimental scheme. Kaplan-Meier survival curves in mice with 3-day-old, s.c. B16 melanomas after receiving naive pmel-1 T cells (i.v.). (B) Early anti–CTLA-4 therapy and vaccination with hgp100/IFA (s.c.), VSV.gp100 (i.v.), VSV.OVA, or combination. (C) Early anti–PD-L1 (i.p.) plus Gvax therapy and vaccination with hgp100/IFA (s.c.), VSV.gp100 (i.v.), or combination. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments, each with n = 10 mice per group. *P < 0.05, log-rank test.

Synergy between anti–CTLA-4 therapy and VSV.gp100 was also impaired in genetically ICAM-1–deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B). ICAM-1 antibody blockade decreased tumor infiltration of Teffs, and in the presence of persistent gp100/IFA vaccine, a markedly higher number of functional Teffs accumulated in the blood (Supplemental Figure 15, C and D) (45), likely due to their inability to exit the blood into target tissues. Taken together, the results indicate that ICAM-1/LFA-1 interaction is critical for CD8+ Teff accumulation in the tumor, regardless of vaccine formulation.

Nonpersistent vaccine formulations overcome primary resistance to CTLA-4 and PD-L1 checkpoint blockade therapy. Viral vaccines form one of several classes of nonpersistent anticancer vaccine formulations. It is therefore possible that the difference in therapeutic synergy between virus-based and IFA-based vaccination were not due to the latter’s establishment of a persistently inflamed vaccination site, but to unique immunogenic attributes of the viral vaccine. To directly establish the importance of antigen formulation, we compared vaccination with the persistent gp100/IFA vaccine formulation to vaccination with a nonpersistent, water-based gp100 peptide formulation in combination with anti–CTLA-4 in mice with more advanced (7-day), established melanoma (Figure 9A). Since water-based peptide vaccines do not efficiently prime T cell responses, we supplemented both the water-based and IFA-based vaccine with a combination of immunostimulatory molecules (agonistic anti-CD40 mAb, the TLR7 agonist imiquimod, and IL-2, collectively named covax) (13). After receiving the nonpersistent, water-based vaccine formulation, 21% of mice were cured compared with 6% of mice cured after vaccination with gp100/IFA (P < 0.0006, Figure 9B). We also tested synergy with PD-L1 checkpoint blockade therapy (46) and found that nonpersistent, water-based gp100 peptide vaccine activity synergizes with anti–PD-L1 blockade. In fact, 44% of mice receiving anti–PD-L1 and gp100/saline treatment were cured (>200 days) compared with mice receiving anti–CTLA-4 and gp100/saline (24%), anti–PD-L1 (0%), anti–CTLA-4 (0%), or gp100/saline monotherapy (0%) (Figure 9C). Similar synergy was seen between PD-L1 blockade and viral vaccination, whereas IFA-based vaccination significantly blunted therapeutic efficacy of PD-L1 blockade (Figure 9D).

Figure 9 Nonpersistent vaccine formulations overcome primary resistance to CTLA-4 and PD-L1 checkpoint blockade therapy. (A) Experimental scheme. Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice bearing 7-day-old, s.c. B16 tumors after receiving naive pmel-1 T cells (i.v.). (B) Late anti–CTLA-4 therapy and/or vaccination with hgp100/IFA (s.c.) or hgp100 peptide in saline (s.c.) with covax. (C) Covax or late anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-L1 therapy and/or hgp100 peptide in saline (s.c.) and covax, or no treatment. (D) Late anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-L1 therapy and/or vaccination with hgp100 peptide in IFA or VSV.gp100, or left untreated. (E) Late dual checkpoint blockade therapy with anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-L1 combined with vaccination with hgp100/IFA (s.c.) and/or VSV.gp100 (i.v.). Data are pooled from 2 independent experiments, each with n = 15 mice per group. *P < 0.05, log-rank test.

Finally, we tested persistent versus nonpersistent vaccine formulations in combination with dual CTLA-4/PD-L1 checkpoint blockade therapy, which is currently the most potent therapy for patients with metastatic melanoma (2). In a challenging setting of 7-day established tumors where dual checkpoint blockade cured only 10% of the mice, addition of nonpersistent, viral gp100 vaccination resulted in the cure of 67% of the mice (P < 0.0001, Figure 9E). Conversely, dual checkpoint blockade with gp100/IFA vaccination did not cure any mice, and gp100/IFA vaccination completely destroyed the therapeutic efficacy of VSV.gp100 vaccination plus checkpoint blockade (Figure 9E).