mTORC1 loss impairs epidermal adhesion via TGF-β/Rho kinase activation

We crossed mice transgenic for Krt14-Cre (35) (which diffusely express Cre recombinase under the control of the keratin 14 promoter in the maturing epidermis by E14.5) to Rhebflox/flox (36) or Rptorflox/flox (37) mice to generate mice with mTORC1 loss of function in the epidermis, hereafter referred to as Rheb- or Rptor-cKO (conditional knockout) mice. As expected, Rheb- and Rptor-cKO epidermis and cultured keratinocytes showed evidence of mTORC1 loss of function and a well-described reciprocal increase in mTORC2 activity (38) by immunoblotting and/or immunofluorescence (Figure 1, A, B, and E). Pups from both cKO models were born at expected Mendelian ratios, but demonstrated uniform perinatal lethality with no pups surviving beyond P1. The lethality and smaller size of the Rheb-cKO pups compared with WT at P0 but not at E18.5 (Figure 1C) were suggestive of postnatal dehydration due to a defective epidermal barrier. This could be demonstrated by abnormally diffuse epidermal toluidine blue uptake at E18.5 in Rheb-cKO pups (Figure 1C). Moreover, both cKO models were characterized by taut, shiny skin with a prominent vascular pattern on gross examination (Figure 1, C and F), and a markedly thin epidermis with absence of full stratification on histology (Figure 1, D and G). Rheb-cKO pups had small subcorneal skin abrasions (Figure 1C) and blisters filled with neutrophilic debris (Figure 1D), findings seen in mouse models with mild desmosomal cell adhesion defects (17), while Rptor-cKO pups showed frank suprabasal epidermal blisters at birth (Figure 1, F and G).

Figure 1 Epidermal-specific mTORC1 loss-of-function models have skin barrier defects and evidence of impaired cell-cell adhesion. (A) Immunoblotting of WT and Rheb-cKO P0 epidermis and keratinocyte cultures for markers of mTORC1 (p-S6) and mTORC2 (p-AKT, p-FOXO1, p-GSK-3β) activity. Total AKT, total FOXO1, and total GSK-3β were immunoblotted separately using the same biological replicate. (B) Immunofluorescence of WT and Rheb-cKO E18.5 epidermis for p-S6. (C) Rheb-cKO pups are smaller at P0, with thin, shiny skin (top left), and fail to exclude toluidine blue dye at E18.5 (top right), consistent with an epidermal barrier defect. Grossly visible abrasions (arrow, bottom right) and a prominent vascular pattern are seen in P0 cKO epidermis. (D) Representative histologic back skin sections from Rheb-cKO P0 pups reveal markedly thinned epidermis with loss of the upper keratinizing cell layers (top right) and grossly apparent subcorneal pustules (bottom left), filled with neutrophil debris on histology (bottom right). (E) Immunoblotting of WT and Rptor-cKO P0 epidermis and WT and inducible Rptor-cKO keratinocyte cultures for markers of mTORC1 (p-S6) and mTORC2 (p-AKT) activity. (F) Rptor-cKO pups have visible epidermal blisters at P0 (right, arrow). (G) Rptor-cKO pups have a thinned epidermis by histology (right half of left panel, H&E staining) with visible blistering (denoted by an asterisk). The epidermal blisters in Rptor-cKO P0 pups are suprabasal as demonstrated by p63 immunostaining that labels basal cells left behind after superficial epidermal layers (right panel, arrow) are shed. Scale bars: 30 μm throughout.

Epidermal biochemical differentiation and stratification was abnormal in both cKO models. This confirmed the findings of a recent study describing the phenotype of mice with conditional ablation of epidermal mTOR kinase or Rptor, published while this article was in preparation (34). Basal cell markers, including K5, K14, and p63, highlighted a normal to slightly hypertrophic basal layer in both cKO models by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92893DS1) and immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 1D). In contrast, the spinous (marked by K1, K10) and granular layers (marked by loricrin, filaggrin, involucrin, transglutaminase 1) were dramatically thinned by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C) and immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 1, B and D). Accordingly, for cultured P0 keratinocytes, switching from low (0.05 mM) to high (2.0 mM) calcium (calcium switch assay) failed to induce robust suprabasal biochemical differentiation in the Rheb-cKO model (Supplemental Figure 1E), and similar effects were observed when WT keratinocytes were pretreated with the mTORC1 inhibitor rapamycin before the calcium switch (Supplemental Figure 1F). Taken together, these data demonstrate that mTORC1 is required for keratinocyte biochemical differentiation and the generation of a full-thickness squamous epithelium.

mTORC1 controls proliferation in some contexts (39); thus we tested whether epidermal thinning in Rheb-cKO mice might be due to decreased net proliferation. To avoid measuring a reactive increase in proliferation following birth due to the epidermal barrier defect, we examined expression of Ki-67 in the basal proliferative epidermal compartment at E18.5 and found that Ki-67 labeling was visually equivalent between WT and cKO epidermis for both cKO models (Figure 2, A and D). To exclude the possibility of cell cycle arrest in cKO cells labeling with the Ki-67 proliferation antigen, we also performed BrdU labeling and immunofluorescence for the mitotic marker phospho–histone H3 (pH3) in E18.5 epidermis or cultured keratinocytes and found the proportion of S- and M-phase basal cells to be similar between WT and Rheb-cKO mice (Figure 2, B and C). Similar to recent observations by the Eming group (34), in the Rptor-cKO epidermis, there was an indication of a lower BrdU incorporation rate in the basal layer; however, this just missed statistical significance, and there was no indication of decreased pH3 expression (Figure 2E). Cleaved caspase-3 expression (a marker of apoptosis) was negligible in both WT and Rheb-cKO E18.5 epidermis, labeling only rare cells (Figure 2F). Taken together, these data suggest that there may be a subtle proliferation defect in the Rptor-cKO mice contributing to the thin-skin phenotype that is not seen in the Rheb-cKO mice, and may be potentially attributable to previously described mTORC1-independent effects of Rptor on M-phase progression (40).

Figure 2 mTORC1 loss of function does not significantly alter epidermal proliferation or apoptosis, but is associated with abnormal mitotic polarization. (A) Ki-67 immunohistochemistry in E18.5 Rheb WT and cKO epidermis. Scale bar: 75 μm. (B) BrdU labeling detected by immunofluorescence (top panels) in E18.5 WT or Rheb-cKO epidermis. Scale bar: 60 μm. Immunofluorescence for phospho–histone H3 (pH3), an M-phase marker (bottom panels), in E18.5 WT and Rheb-cKO epidermis. Scale bar: 60 μm. (C) Mean proportion of basal or total epidermal BrdU-labeled (r = 3, n > 20, ×200 fields each) or pH3-positive cells (r = 3, n > 33, ×200 fields each) in WT versus Rheb-cKO E18.5 epidermis (at least 15 ×200 fields quantified for each; error bars represent SEM; P values indicated are by Student’s t test). (D) Ki-67 immunohistochemistry in E18.5 Rptor WT or cKO epidermis. Scale bar: 75 μm. (E) Mean proportion of basal cells labeled with BrdU (left panel) or pH3 (right panel) in WT versus Rptor cKO E18.5 epidermis (r = 8; at least 20 ×200 fields were quantified for each; error bars represent SEM; P values indicated are by Student’s t test). (F) Representative immunofluorescence for cleaved caspase-3 (CC3) in WT and Rheb-cKO E18.5 epidermis. Scale bar: 60 μm. (G) Immunofluorescence for γ-tubulin in WT and Rheb-cKO E18.5 epidermis (top). Scale bar: 60 μm. Angles between centrosomal axis and plane of basement membrane in Rheb WT versus cKO cells (bottom) (r = 3; minimum of 15 ×200 fields quantified for each). (H) Representative immunofluorescence for the spindle midbody marker survivin (green) and K14 (red) in WT versus Rptor-cKO E17.5 epidermis (top panel). Radial histogram of the angle of basal cell division in WT (r = 8, n = 128) versus Rptor-cKO (r = 9, n = 61) (bottom panel, left) or WT (r = 4, n = 77) versus Rheb-cKO (r = 4, n = 66) (bottom panel, right) (P values indicated by χ2 test).

Since the Rptor-cKO epidermis is more dramatically thinned than the Rheb-cKO epidermis, we cannot exclude a contribution of decreased keratinocyte proliferation to the Rptor-cKO phenotype. However, the apparent lack of a proliferation defect in the Rheb-cKO model suggested the possibility of additional mechanisms contributing to the defective stratification seen in both models with mTORC1 loss of function. By K14 immunostaining, we noted that the basal-layer keratinocytes of the Rheb-cKO epidermis appeared poorly polarized and rounded, in contrast to the columnar polarized basal cells in WT epidermis (Figure 2B). Since cell polarity defects can diminish the number of asymmetric mitoses and impair epidermal stratification (41), we examined a marker of cell polarity in cKO keratinocytes by measuring the centrosome position (42, 43). In contrast to WT cells, where the centrosome polarizes to the apical side of the columnar basal cell nucleus, the centrosomes were haphazardly located in Rheb-cKO cells, consistent with an underlying polarity defect (Figure 2G). Potential interactions between centrosome and mitotic spindle positioning may underlie stratification defects (44). To examine whether the ratio of symmetric and asymmetric mitoses was abnormal in cKO cells, we measured the angle of the mitotic spindle relative to the epidermal-dermal junction in E18.5 Rheb- and Rptor-cKO epidermis compared with controls. While WT mitoses were predominantly oriented perpendicular, with a minority parallel, to the dermal-epidermal junction, cKO mitoses appeared randomly distributed (Figure 2H). Thus, we conclude that impaired polarization and cell stratification likely contribute to the thinned epidermis with mTORC1 loss of function.

Keratinocyte biochemical differentiation and cell-cell adhesion are reciprocally regulated and calcium-dependent processes (45). The subcorneal pustules in Rheb-cKO mice and suprabasal blisters in Rptor-cKO mice were reminiscent of mice with loss of desmosomal cadherins (17, 18, 46) and suggested an underlying defect in cell-cell adhesion after mTORC1 loss of function. Indeed, on transmission electron microscopy (TEM), there were diffuse intercellular gaps in P0 Rheb-cKO epidermis, with a similar phenotype in keratinocyte culture (Figure 3, A and F). Though overall numbers of desmosomes appeared unchanged with epidermal mTORC1 loss of function (Figure 3A), there was prominent keratin tonofilament retraction, with reduced density of keratin filaments inserting on the desmosomal plaques (Figure 3, A, C, and D). In vivo, membranous levels of desmosomal components including desmoplakin (DSP1/2), desmoglein 1 (DSG1), and DSG3 appeared generally decreased by immunofluorescence (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2A), and desmosomes were significantly shorter both in vivo and in vitro in cKO models by TEM (Figure 3, C and D). In addition, the midline of the desmosomal plaques was poorly formed in cultured keratinocytes from both cKO models (Figure 3D, arrowhead). Taken together, these findings are consistent with failure of in vivo desmosomal expression and maturation in keratinocytes with mTORC1 loss of function.

Figure 3 mTORC1 loss of function in the epidermis results in cell-cell adhesion defects. (A) TEM of Rheb-cKO P0 epidermis (first row, E) demonstrates diminished granular layer (G) and intercellular gaps (first row, arrows). Desmosomes (second row, arrowheads) are evident (second row, arrow). Tonofilaments are collapsed (second and third rows, arrows) and not easily visible (third row, arrowheads) in cKO cells. Scale bars: 4 μm (top row), 2 μm (second and third rows). (B) Immunofluorescence for desmosomes (dotted line = dermal-epidermal junction). Representative images (r = 3). Scale bar: 30 μm. (C) Desmosomes in Rptor-cKO P0 epidermis have diminished keratin attachment by TEM (left panels; scale bar: 500 nm). Desmosomal length is quantified at right (bar represents mean length in nanometers; n = 12 and 29; P value by Student’s t test). (D) Desmosomes in Rheb-cKO keratinocytes have less dense cytoplasmic plaques (arrows) and poorly formed midline (arrowhead) (left panels; scale bar: 100 nm). Desmosome length is quantified at right (bar represents mean length in nanometers; n = 7 and 6; P value by Student’s t test). (E) Dispase dissociation for epithelial fragments (arrows) in Rheb WT and cKO keratinocyte monolayers (left panel). Scale bar: 1 cm. Quantification of dispase assay (right panel) (n = 4; error bars represent SEM; P value by Student’s t test). (F) Immunofluorescence for desmosomes in Rheb WT and cKO keratinocytes (top images), with intracellular gaps (arrow). Scale bar: 50 μm (top and middle images), 10 μm (bottom images). The third panel of merged staining is inset from the boxed areas in the top 2 panels. Quantification of desmosome protein border fluorescence intensity (bottom panels; r = 3, n = 58). Error bars represent SEM; P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney test. (G) Immunoblotting for junctional proteins in Rptor WT versus cKO P0 epidermis. (H) Immunoblotting for junctional proteins in Rheb WT versus cKO keratinocytes. PKP1 was immunoblotted separately using the same biological replicate.

In vitro, cellular adhesive strength of Rheb-cKO compared with WT keratinocytes was reduced, as measured by dispase dissociation assay (Figure 3E). Compared with WT keratinocytes, there was a marked decrease in in vitro levels of desmosomal components on the cell membrane in cKO cells by immunofluorescence (Figure 3F), surface biotinylation (see below), and keratinocyte membrane lysates (see below). Both in vivo (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C) and in vitro (Figure 3H and see below), the decreased membrane levels of desmosomes reflected an underlying decrease in total levels of most desmosome proteins in both cKO models, including desmoplakin (DSP1/2), desmoglein 1 (DSG1), desmocollin 3 (DSC3), plakophilin 1 (PKP1), plakophilin 2 (PKP2), and plakophilin 3 (PKP3). Similarly, treatment of WT keratinocytes with rapamycin or mTOR kinase inhibitors (AZD8055 and torin1) resulted in decreased levels of DSP1/2 and DSG1 (see below). A subset of desmosome proteins undergo differential expression during keratinocyte maturation (47); for example, DSG1 is expressed in the superficial epidermis, while DSG3 is predominantly expressed in basal cells (Figure 3B). Since there was defective keratinocyte differentiation in the cKO models, the decrease in some desmosomal components (such as DSG1) could be exacerbated by this maturation defect. Similarly, total levels of DSG3, predominantly expressed in basal epidermis, were not decreased in Rptor-cKO epidermis (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 2B). Lower expression of DSG3 may have been potentially masked by a defect in differentiation in cKO cells or perhaps represented an in vivo compensatory effect not seen in vitro, since DSG3 levels were decreased in cKO keratinocytes in culture (see below). Such a response has previously been described in Netherton syndrome (48). Overall, however, the uniform decrease in most protein levels, including DSP1/2 and PKP3, which are expressed by keratinocytes throughout differentiation (Supplemental Figure 2B and see below), suggested that the failure of desmosome protein expression in keratinocytes with mTORC1 loss of function was at least partly independent of cellular differentiation.

Desmosomal protein expression is regulated at multiple levels, including at the level of gene expression as well as by protein turnover (49). We examined mRNA expression for desmosomal genes in both cKO models. In vivo (Figure 4A) and in vitro in both high (Figure 4, B and C) and low (Supplemental Figure 4J) calcium concentrations, desmosomal gene expression was significantly and fairly uniformly decreased in cKO cells. One exception to this was Dsg3, which was expressed at normal levels in vivo (Figure 4A), though significantly decreased in vitro (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, J and K) consistent with DSG3 protein expression described above. If altered gene expression is contributing significantly to regulation of desmosomal adhesion in keratinocytes with mTORC1 loss of function, then transfection with exogenous desmosomal components should be sufficient to rescue the adhesion phenotype in cKO cells. Transient transfection of Rptor-cKO cells with either Dsg1a or Dsg3 significantly increased protein levels of other desmosomal components (Figure 4, D and E), potentially because of protein stabilization in nascent adhesion complexes. Expression of either construct was sufficient to rescue in vitro adhesion in Rheb-cKO cells by dispase dissociation assay (Figure 4, F and G). Because keratinocyte differentiation and cell-cell adhesion are reciprocally regulated and calcium-dependent processes (21, 45), we also tested whether rescue of the cell adhesion defect was sufficient to restore normal biochemical differentiation in vitro. Consistent with our hypothesis, expression of either Dsg1 or Dsg3 resulted in increased expression of involucrin, loricrin, and TGM1, markers of granular and spinous differentiation in keratinocytes (Figure 4, D and E). Taken together, these results indicate that mTORC1 regulates desmosomal adhesion at least in part via gene transcription and that failure of biochemical differentiation with mTORC1 loss of function is largely due to loss of normal desmosomal adhesion.

Figure 4 mTORC1 loss of function is associated with reduced desmosomal mRNA expression and is compensated by transfection of exogenous desmosomal cadherins. (A–C) Quantitative real-time reverse transcriptase PCR of desmosomal gene transcripts in P0 Rptor WT versus cKO epidermis (A); in WT versus inducible Rptor-cKO keratinocytes grown in high calcium (B); and in Rheb WT versus cKO keratinocytes grown in high calcium (C) (r = 3 for each; error bars represent SEM; P values indicated are by Student’s t test). (D) Immunoblotting of inducible Rptor-cKO keratinocytes transiently transfected with empty vector, DSG1 mouse cDNA ORF, or DSG3 mouse cDNA ORF for desmosomal proteins (DSP, DSG1, DSG3, and PKP3) and markers of biochemical differentiation (TGM1, involucrin, and loricrin). (E) Densitometry quantification of representative immunoblot experiments shown in D (r = 3; error bars represent SEM; P values by 1-way ANOVA). (F) Dispase dissociation assay for Rheb-cKO keratinocytes after transient transfection with empty vector, DSG1 mouse cDNA ORF, or DSG3 mouse cDNA ORF. Scale bar: 1 cm. (G) Quantification of representative dispase assay experiments shown in F (r = 4; error bars represent SEM; P values by 1-way ANOVA). EV, empty vector.

Next, we examined whether the cell-cell adhesion defect with mTORC1 loss of function was specific to desmosomal junctions. We queried expression and localization of other cell junction proteins in both cKO models. In contrast to desmosomes, adherens and tight junction components, such as E-cadherin, β-catenin, α-catenin, afadin, and ZO-1, showed normal or even higher total and membrane levels by immunoblotting and immunofluorescence in the cKO models in vivo (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 2E) and in vitro (Figure 3H, Supplemental Figure 2D, and see below) when compared with WT mice. However, immunofluorescence revealed that adherens junctions failed to mature into continuous adhesion belts and remained stalled in punctate adhesion zippers with radially oriented filamentous actin (F-actin) filaments (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 2F). Both maturation of adherens junctions (50, 51) and desmoplakin translocation into nascent desmosomes (27, 28) require appropriately regulated actomyosin contractility. We noted that keratinocytes with mTORC1 loss of function showed evidence of abnormally high cytoskeletal tension, with prominent F-actin stress fibers with absence of cortical actin belts (Figure 5A); increased cell size, likely due to cell spreading (Figure 5B); and increased focal adhesion formation (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). This abnormal cytoskeletal organization was reflected in vivo by lack of cortical F-actin belts in the cKO epidermis (Figure 5D), as well as by abnormalities in basal cell nuclear shape seen in the Rheb-cKO model (Figure 5, D and E), since nuclear shape is regulated in part by cytoplasmic actin contractility (52). Though nuclear area was unchanged in Rheb-cKO basal cells, the nuclear aspect ratio (ratio of nuclear width to nuclear height) was significantly increased in comparison with WT cells (Figure 5E). Collectively, these data suggest that mTORC1 loss of function results in abnormally increased actin contractility in keratinocytes.

Figure 5 Loss of desmosomal cell adhesion with epidermal mTORC1 loss of function is accompanied by increased cytoskeletal tension and ROCK activity. (A) Immunofluorescence in Rheb and Rptor WT and cKO keratinocytes for desmosomal, focal adhesion (vinculin), and adherens junction markers (E-cadherin, phalloidin staining for actin filaments). Second panel of vinculin staining is inset from the boxed areas in the first panel. Scale bar: 50 μm (first panel), 25 μm (second panel), 10 μm (third panel), 50 μm (fourth panel). (B) Distribution of cell perimeter length (r = 6, n = 79) in Rheb WT versus cKO keratinocytes (P value by Mann-Whitney test). (C) Quantification of mean number of focal adhesions per cell (r = 3, n = 50) in Rheb WT versus cKO keratinocytes (P value by Student’s t test). (D) Immunofluorescence in Rheb WT and cKO P0 epidermis for actin (phalloidin) and basal cells (K14). Scale bar: 30 μm. (E) Mean nuclear area and mean nuclear aspect ratio (the ratio of nuclear width to nuclear height) for basal cells in P0 Rheb WT versus cKO epidermis (n > 100 cells each). (F) Immunoblotting of Rptor WT and cKO P0 epidermal lysates for ROCK activation. (G) Immunoblotting of Rheb WT and cKO keratinocyte lysates for ROCK activation. (H) Immunoblotting of WT cultured keratinocytes with or without mTORC1 (rapamycin, 200 nM) or mTORC1/2 inhibitors (AZD8055, 500 nM, and torin1, 1 μM) for desmosomes and ROCK activation (top). p-4EBP1, p-S6, and total S6 were immunoblotted in parallel, contemporaneously with DSP, DSG1, and p-MLC2. p-MYPT1 and total MYPT1 were immunoblotted separately using the same biological replicate. Densitometry quantification of immunoblots (bottom) (r = 3; P values are by Student’s t test). (I) Immunoblotting of Rheb WT and cKO keratinocytes for desmosomes and ROCK activation (top). Densitometry quantification of immunoblots, with additional desmosomal markers DSG3 and PKP1 (bottom) (r > 4; P values indicated are by Student’s t test). Error bars represent SEM.

Actomyosin contractility is principally orchestrated by small GTPases, including Rho GTPase and its downstream effector ROCK (53). Consistent with the prominent actin stress fibers in cKO keratinocytes, both cKO models also showed evidence of increased keratinocyte ROCK activity in vivo and in vitro, with higher levels of phosphorylated myosin phosphatase (p-MYPT1) and myosin light chain (p-MLC2) in both epidermis (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 3C) and keratinocytes (Figure 5G and see below). Increased Rho activity was also evidenced by increased levels of membrane-localized RhoA,B,C and decreased ROCK inhibitor RhoE in cKO keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Increased ROCK activity was also seen with pharmacologic mTORC1 inhibition, and the extent of MYPT1 and MLC2 phosphorylation was correlated with the differing efficacy of mTORC1 inhibition documented for these inhibitors (Figure 5H and ref. 5). Notably, both mTORC1 loss-of-function models showed expected increases in mTORC2 signaling (Figure 1, A and E), and mTORC2 has a known role in the regulation of Rho GTPases (54). However, the fact that the mTOR kinase inhibitors AZD8055 and torin1, which inhibit both mTORC1 and mTORC2, failed to rescue increased ROCK activity argues against the possibility that increased mTORC2 signaling was mediating the effects of mTORC1 loss of function on cytoskeletal tension in this system. Cumulatively, these data suggest that increased ROCK activity occurs downstream of mTORC1 loss of function in epidermal keratinocytes and independent of mTORC2 activation.

Loss of desmosomal components such as plakophilins can contribute to actomyosin contractility via RhoA activation (28). However, the increase in ROCK activity could be seen even in cKO keratinocytes cultured in low-calcium media, where desmosomal adhesions are largely unformed (Figure 5I), suggesting that ROCK activation occurs independent of desmosome loss in the context of mTORC1 loss of function. ROCK itself has a well-described role in the regulation of gene transcription networks, and is a key effector of cellular mechanotransduction in this capacity (29). Thus, we hypothesized that decreased desmosomal gene expression in cKO cells could itself be due to increased cytoskeletal tension mediated by ROCK activity. Treatment of cKO cells with ROCK inhibitors (Y27632 or fasudil) restored MYPT1 and MLC2 phosphorylation to normal levels in cKO cells (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 3F), eliminated actin stress fiber formation, and restored cortical actin belts in adhesive cells (Figure 6B). Moreover, ROCK inhibitors completely rescued total (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 3F) and membrane levels (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3G) of desmosome proteins in both mTORC1 loss-of-function models. This rescue of desmosomal protein levels by ROCK inhibitors likely occurred at the gene expression level, because treatment with fasudil was sufficient to rescue desmosomal gene expression in Rheb-cKO keratinocytes, increasing levels significantly above those in WT keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, J and K). In addition, Y27632 restored keratin filament insertion to desmosomal plaques (Figure 6B) and desmosomal size (Figure 6B) by TEM and enabled maturation of adherens zippers into continuous adherens junctions (Figure 6B). Finally, functional rescue of cell adhesion upon ROCK inhibition was evidenced by restoration of cKO keratinocyte monolayer integrity in dispase dissociation assays (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 ROCK inhibition or depletion rescues adhesion and biochemical differentiation defects in keratinocytes with mTORC1 loss of function. (A) Immunoblotting of WT and inducible Rptor-cKO cell lysates with or without ROCK inhibition using Y27632 (2 or 20 μM) or fasudil (5 or 50 μM) for desmosomal components and ROCK activity markers. p-MYPT1/total MYPT1 and PKP2/PKP3 were immunoblotted separately from the upper panel using the same biological replicates. (B) Immunofluorescence for adherens junction components (top panels, left) and DSP1/2 (middle panels, left) in Rheb-cKO keratinocytes following Y27632 (10 μM) treatment. TEM (bottom panels, left) of Rheb-cKO desmosomes with or without Y27632 treatment. Scale bar: 50 μm (top 2 panels, left) and 500 nm (bottom panels, left). Quantification of DSP1/2 immunofluorescence (middle panel, right) and E-cadherin (top panel, right) (r = 3, n > 33 cell borders each) in Rheb-cKO keratinocytes with or without Y27632 (P value by Mann-Whitney test, DSP, or Student’s t test, E-cadherin). Quantification of desmosomal length on TEM for Rheb-cKO keratinocytes with or without Y27632 (bottom panel, right) (bar represents mean length in nanometers, n = 11 and 12, P values by Student’s t test). (C) Immunoblotting of membrane extracts from Rheb WT and cKO keratinocytes with or without Y27632 (20 μM) for desmosomal and adherens junction components. (D) Dispase dissociation (left panel) for Rheb WT or cKO keratinocytes with or without Y27632 (20 μM). Scale bar: 1 cm. Quantification of dispase assay experiments (right panel) (r = 4; P values by 1-way ANOVA). (E) Immunoblotting of Rheb WT or cKO keratinocytes with or without Y27632 (20 μM) for biochemical differentiation markers. (F) Immunoblotting of Rheb-cKO cells with or without ROCK1 siRNA (50 nm) for ROCK1 and markers of ROCK activity, desmosomal and biochemical differentiation markers. ROCK1, total MLC2, and total MYPT1 were immunoblotted in parallel, contemporaneously with the other markers. Error bars represent SEM throughout.

To confirm the specificity of the effects of pharmacologic ROCK inhibition, we also performed siRNA-mediated depletion of ROCK1 in Rheb-cKO keratinocyte cultures. ROCK1 depletion was sufficient to phenocopy the effects of pharmacologic ROCK inhibition, with decreased evidence of ROCK activity by p-MLC2 and p-MYPT1 immunoblotting and increased levels of total desmosomal proteins in Rheb-cKO cells (Figure 6F). We next tested whether rescue of cell adhesion by ROCK inhibition or depletion was sufficient to restore expression of calcium-induced differentiation markers (loricrin, transglutaminase 1, and involucrin) in cKO cells in culture. Indeed, ROCK inhibition by Y27632 or depletion by ROCK1 siRNA rescued Rheb-cKO keratinocyte biochemical differentiation in vitro (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3H). Interestingly, fasudil treatment (Supplemental Figure 3F) or ROCK1 depletion (Supplemental Figure 3I) in WT keratinocytes also raised desmosomal protein levels and increased expression of markers of biochemical differentiation, suggesting that basal ROCK activity plays a role in regulating desmosomal levels and biochemical differentiation as well. Indeed, this effect of ROCK on biochemical differentiation has been reported previously (55, 56). Taken together, these results indicate that mTORC1 loss of function results in increased cytoskeletal contractility mediated by ROCK, which impairs desmosomal gene expression, cell-cell adhesion, and biochemical differentiation in keratinocytes.

Finally, we sought to elucidate which signaling pathways function upstream of ROCK activation in keratinocytes with mTORC1 loss of function by performing microarray-based differential expression analysis of E18.5 epidermis from Rheb WT and Rheb-cKO mice. Out of 39,601 gene-annotated transcripts we found 1,198 genes significantly (greater than 2 SD log 2 fold change) upregulated and 815 downregulated in Rheb-cKO compared with Rheb WT epidermis, including downregulation of expected genes involved in keratinocyte maturation (KRT10, filaggrin, involucrin, corneodesmosin) as well as upregulation of those involved in wound healing/migration (KRT6A, KRT16, S100A8, S100A9, MMP3) and barrier loss response (many of the small proline-rich proteins) (Supplemental Table 1). Interestingly, only a subset of desmosomal genes were significantly altered in this analysis, for reasons that remain unclear. We used these genes to identify significantly enriched canonical pathways in the cKO epidermis using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (Qiagen; https://www.qiagenbioinformatics.com/products/ingenuity-pathway-analysis/). Among the differentially expressed genes, the 2 top upstream regulator pathways predicted to be activated in Rheb-cKO epidermis included MYC (P = 7.80 × 10–32) and TGF-β signaling (P = 9.86 × 10–30) (Supplemental Figure 4B). Interestingly, we independently observed before expression analysis that c-MYC protein levels were dramatically increased in the Rheb-cKO epidermis by immunohistochemistry, potentially related to failure of keratinocyte maturation with mTORC1 loss of function (Supplemental Figure 4A). However, the prediction that TGF-β signaling was activated with Rheb cKO was intriguing given that TGF-β is a well-known upstream activator of ROCK signaling (57), and mice and humans with aberrant TGF-β activation in the skin have a thin, translucent epidermis similar to that seen with the Rheb-cKO mice (58, 59). In addition, some previous studies have suggested that mTORC1 may inhibit the related BMP signaling pathway in murine skin (60).

To validate the microarray predictions, we first examined expression of ALK5 (TGF-β receptor I) in Rheb- and Rptor-cKO P0 epidermis by immunoblotting and immunohistochemistry and found ALK5 levels to be increased relative to WT epidermis (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Using cell membrane–enriched protein lysates from Rheb- and Rptor-cKO cells for immunoblotting, we found that membrane levels of ALK5 were also increased in cKO keratinocytes (Figure 7B). Downstream TGF-β signaling was activated with mTORC1 loss of function based on increased nuclear SMAD2 and/or SMAD3 levels in the cKO epidermis (Figure 7C) and keratinocyte cultures (see below in Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 4G), and increased phosphorylated SMAD2 (p-SMAD2) levels in keratinocyte cultures (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 4F). Pharmacologic inhibition of mTORC1 with rapamycin, AZD8055, or torin1 also increased p-SMAD2 levels in WT keratinocytes (Figure 7D). Importantly, TGF-β treatment was sufficient to induce ROCK signaling (measured by p-MYPT1 and p-MLC2 levels) (Supplemental Figure 4E) and suppress desmosomal protein expression (DSP1/2, DSG1, DSG3, and PKP3) in WT keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 4H).

Figure 7 TGF-β receptor (ALK) expression and downstream signaling are upregulated in vivo and in vitro with mTORC1 loss of function and mediate increased ROCK activity. (A) Immunoblotting of P0 Rheb WT and cKO epidermis for ALK5. (B) Immunoblotting of membrane lysates from Rheb WT and cKO keratinocytes and keratinocytes with or without inducible Rptor-cKO for ALK5. Calreticulin levels are used to normalize for membrane protein. ALK5 and calreticulin were immunoblotted in parallel, contemporaneously. (C) Immunohistochemistry for ALK activity markers in WT, Rheb-cKO, and inducible Rptor-KO P0 epidermis. Scale bar: 30 μm. (D) Immunoblotting of WT keratinocytes with or without mTORC1 (rapamycin, 200 nM) or mTORC1/2 inhibitors (AZD8055, 500 nM, or torin1, 1 μM) for markers of ALK activity. (E) Immunoblotting of lysates from WT or inducible Rptor-KO keratinocytes with or without ALK inhibitor treatment (SB431542, 10 μM) for markers of ALK activity, ROCK activity, and desmosome and differentiation markers. Total MLC2 and total MYPT1 were immunoblotted separately using the same biological replicate. (F) Immunofluorescence for SMAD2/3 localization (top row; scale bar: 100 μm) and desmosome proteins (middle row; scale bar: 50 μm) in Rheb WT and cKO keratinocytes with or without SB431542 (10 μM). Quantification of nuclear SMAD2/3 fluorescence (bottom row, left) from experiments above (r = 3, n > 1,874 cells, P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test). Quantification of desmosome protein border fluorescence (bottom row, right) (r = 3, n > 28 cells, P values indicated are by 1-way ANOVA, DSP, or Kruskal-Wallis test, DSG1).

Finally, we tested whether ALK5/TGF-β signaling was required to activate ROCK signaling downstream of mTORC1 loss of function. We used SB431542, a pharmacologic ALK5 inhibitor, the efficacy of which was confirmed by a decrease in p-SMAD2 levels (Figure 7E) and a decrease in nuclear localization of SMAD2/3 (Figure 7F) in cKO keratinocytes. Strikingly, ALK5 inhibition with SB431542 was sufficient to suppress increased ROCK activity in cells with Rheb or Rptor loss, as measured by decreased p-MLC2 levels by immunoblotting (Figure 7E) and decreased F-actin stress fibers (data not shown). In addition, SB431542 rescued total desmosomal protein levels in cKO cells by immunoblotting (Figure 7E) and membranous desmosomal protein levels in cKO cells by immunofluorescence (Figure 7F) and surface biotinylation assays (Figure 8A). Inhibition of ALK5 was also sufficient to rescue expression of biochemical differentiation markers (Figure 7E) in keratinocytes with mTORC1 loss of function. Dispase assays on cKO keratinocyte monolayers demonstrated functional rescue of cell adhesion strength upon agitation with ALK5 inhibition (Figure 8B). Finally, to verify the specificity of the effects of ALK5 pharmacologic inhibition, we treated cells with ALK5 siRNA. Surprisingly, even relatively modest ALK5 knockdown by siRNA reduced p-MLC2 levels in keratinocytes with mTORC1 loss of function (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), as well as actin stress fiber formation (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 5D). ALK5 knockdown in cKO cells was sufficient to rescue cell-cell adhesion as evidenced by total (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) and membranous (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 5D) desmosomal protein levels (DSP1/2, DSG1, DSG3, PKP3), and some measures of biochemical differentiation (loricrin, TGM1) were also rescued (Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, similar effects were seen in WT cells with ALK5 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 4I) and ALK5 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 5C), suggesting a role for basal ALK5 signaling in the regulation of adhesion and differentiation. Cumulatively, these data support a model in which mTORC1 silencing leads to increased TGF-β receptor levels and signaling, which in turn mediates ROCK hyperactivity in keratinocytes. Increased cytoskeletal tension downstream of ROCK results in decreased desmosomal gene expression and decreased cell-cell adhesion, which contributes to impaired biochemical differentiation in the epidermis (Supplemental Figure 6).