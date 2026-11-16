Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI214000

Variants in GALNT14 were found in IgAN patients. Loss of Galnt14 in mouse models leads to alterations in mucosal immunity and B-cell homing.

Aberrant O-glycosylation of the IgA1 hinge region is a characteristic finding in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and is thought to contribute to immune-complex formation and kidney injury. Other studies have suggested that abnormalities in mucosal immunity and lymphocyte homing are major contributors to disease. We identified a family with IgAN segregating a heterozygous predicted loss-of-function (LOF) variant in GALNT14, the gene encoding N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase 14, one of the enzymes involved in mucin-type protein O-glycosylation. While GALNT14 is expressed in IgA1-producing cells, carriers of the LOF variant did not have altered levels of poorly glycosylated IgA1, suggesting other disease mechanisms. Investigation of Galnt14-null mice revealed elevated serum IgA levels and ex vivo IgA production by B cells. These mice developed glomerular IgA deposition with aging and after induction of sterile colitis. Galnt14-null mice also displayed an attenuated mucin layer in the colon and redistribution of IgA-producing cells from mucosal to systemic sites. Adoptive-transfer experiments indicated impaired homing of spleen-derived Galnt14-deficient B lymphocytes, resulting in increased retention in peripheral blood. These findings suggest that abnormalities in O-glycosylation alter mucosal immunity and B lymphocyte homing, pointing to an expanded role of aberrant O-glycosylation in the pathogenesis of IgAN.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(10):e181164. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181164

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(22):e214000. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI214000

Following the publication of this article, the authors identified errors in Figures 1M and 3E as well as errors in the supporting data values for 2A and 7C. For Figure 1M, a calculation error was made, and baseline levels were reported that exceeded the predefined background threshold of 40 cycles. The correct figure appears below. The conclusions of Figure 1M remain the same.

Figure 1 (M) Comparison of the expression of different N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferases in immortalized IgA1-secreting cell lines demonstrates elevated expression of GALNT14 in the cells derived from the peripheral blood of patients with IgAN (n = 4) compared with those from healthy individuals (n = 4). *P = 0.006. #Expression of theses genes could not be quantitated because the crossing point (Cp) exceeded the threshold for background level (40 cycles). $One Cp value exceeded the assay threshold.

For Figure 3E, a copy-and-paste error was made in the calculation for 2 data points in the Galnt14+/+ and Galnt14–/– groups. The correct figure is shown below, and the conclusions of Figure 3E remain the same.

The data in Figures 2A and 7D were correct in the original article; however, there were errors in the supporting data values for these figures. Additional minor typographical errors were also identified in the Supporting Data Values file. The corrected Supporting Data Values file has been posted online.

The authors regret the errors.