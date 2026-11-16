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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213785
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Published November 16, 2026 - More info
The PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway is commonly dysregulated in cancer. Rapalogs exhibit modest clinical benefit, likely owing to their lack of effects on 4EBP1. We hypothesized that bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitors would have greater potential for clinical benefit than rapalogs in tumors with mTORC1 dysfunction. We assessed this hypothesis in tumor models with high mTORC1 activity both in vitro and in vivo. Bi-steric inhibitors had strong growth inhibition, eliminated phosphorylated 4EBP1, and induced more apoptosis than rapamycin or MLN0128. Multiomics analysis showed extensive effects of the bi-steric inhibitors in comparison with rapamycin. De novo purine synthesis was selectively inhibited by bi-sterics through reduction in JUN and its downstream target PRPS1 and appeared to be the cause of apoptosis. Hence, bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitors are a therapeutic strategy to treat tumors driven by mTORC1 hyperactivation.
Heng Du, Yu Chi Yang, Heng-Jia Liu, Min Yuan, John M. Asara, Kwok-Kin Wong, Elizabeth P. Henske, Mallika Singh, David J. Kwiatkowski
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(21):e167861. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167861
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(22):e213785. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213785
The authors recently became aware that in Figure 4E the c-PARP image for the 72-hour RMC treatment (RMC-72) was incorrect and was a different crop of the c-PARP image for RMC-168. The correct figure, based on the original source data, is shown below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated online.
The authors regret the error.
See the related article at Bi-steric mTORC1 inhibitors induce apoptotic cell death in tumor models with hyperactivated mTORC1.