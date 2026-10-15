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Expression of concern Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213420

Expression of Concern for Elevated WTAP promotes hyperinflammation by increasing m6A modification in inflammatory disease models

Yong Ge, Rong Chen, Tao Ling, Biaodi Liu, Jingrong Huang, Youxiang Cheng, Yi Lin, Hongxuan Chen, Xiongmei Xie, Guomeng Xia, Guanzheng Luo, Shaochun Yuan, and Anlong Xu

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Published October 15, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 20 on October 15, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(20):e213420. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213420.
© 2026 Ge et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published October 15, 2026 - Version history
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Elevated WTAP promotes hyperinflammation by increasing m6A modification in inflammatory disease models
Yong Ge, Rong Chen, Tao Ling, Biaodi Liu, Jingrong Huang, Youxiang Cheng, Yi Lin, Hongxuan Chen, Xiongmei Xie, Guomeng Xia, Guanzheng Luo, Shaochun Yuan, Anlong Xu
Yong Ge, Rong Chen, Tao Ling, Biaodi Liu, Jingrong Huang, Youxiang Cheng, Yi Lin, Hongxuan Chen, Xiongmei Xie, Guomeng Xia, Guanzheng Luo, Shaochun Yuan, Anlong Xu
High m6A modification induced by elevated<strong> </strong>WTAP is a proinflammatory risk factor for hyperinflammation in inflammatory diseases.
Research Article Immunology Inflammation

Elevated WTAP promotes hyperinflammation by increasing m6A modification in inflammatory disease models

Abstract

Emerging evidence has linked the dysregulation of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) modification to inflammation and inflammatory diseases, but the underlying mechanism still needs investigation. Here, we found that high levels of m6A modification in a variety of hyperinflammatory states are p65-dependent because Wilms tumor 1–associated protein (WTAP), a key component of the “writer” complex, is transcriptionally regulated by p65, and its overexpression can lead to increased levels of m6A modification. Mechanistically, upregulated WTAP is more prone to phase separation to facilitate the aggregation of the writer complex to nuclear speckles and the deposition of m6A marks on transcriptionally active inflammatory transcripts, thereby accelerating the proinflammatory response. Further, a myeloid deficiency in WTAP attenuates the severity of LPS-induced sepsis and DSS-induced IBD. Thus, the proinflammatory effect of WTAP is a general risk-increasing mechanism, and interrupting the assembly of the m6A writer complex to reduce the global m6A levels by targeting the phase separation of WTAP may be a potential and promising therapeutic strategy for alleviating hyperinflammation.

Authors

Yong Ge, Rong Chen, Tao Ling, Biaodi Liu, Jingrong Huang, Youxiang Cheng, Yi Lin, Hongxuan Chen, Xiongmei Xie, Guomeng Xia, Guanzheng Luo, Shaochun Yuan, Anlong Xu

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(14):e177932. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177932

Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(20):e213420. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213420

The authors recently alerted the Editors to errors in the source data for Figure 3F, Figure 6N, Supplemental Figure 7C, and Supplemental Figure 9J that were identified in response to an institutional mandate for a post-publication audit of the data. Although the authors have indicated that the errors were due to inadvertent mistakes, the Editors are issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to the issues. We have requested institutional oversight into this matter and will alert readers to the outcome when the institutional evaluation is complete.

Footnotes

See the related article at Elevated WTAP promotes hyperinflammation by increasing m6A modification in inflammatory disease models.

Version history
  • Version 1 (October 15, 2026): Electronic publication
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