Corrigendum to Insulin-like growth factor 2 drives fibroblast-mediated tumor immunoevasion and confers resistance to immunotherapy

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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213105
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Published October 1, 2026 - More info
T cell exclusion is crucial in enabling tumor immune evasion and immunotherapy resistance. However, the key genes driving this process remain unclear. We uncovered a notable increase of insulin-like growth factor 2 (IGF2) in immune-excluded tumors, predominantly secreted by cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs). Using mice with systemic or fibroblast-specific deletion of IGF2, we demonstrated that IGF2 deficiency enhanced the infiltration and cytotoxic activity of CD8+ T cells, leading to a reduction in tumor burden. Integration of spatial and single-cell transcriptomics revealed that IGF2 promoted interaction between CAFs and T cells via CXCL12 and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1). Mechanistically, autocrine IGF2 activated PI3K/AKT signaling by binding to the IGF1 receptor (IGF1R) on CAFs, which was required for the immunosuppressive functions of CAFs. Furthermore, genetic ablation of IGF2 or targeted inhibition of the IGF2/IGF1R axis with the inhibitor linsitinib markedly boosted the response to immune checkpoint blockade. Clinically, elevated levels of IGF2 in tumors or plasma correlated with an adverse prognosis and reduced efficacy of anti–programmed death 1 treatment. Together, these results highlight the pivotal role of IGF2 in promoting CAF-mediated immunoevasion, indicating its potential as a biomarker and therapeutic target in immunotherapy.
Daqiang Song, Yushen Wu, Jie Li, Jiazhou Liu, Ziying Yi, Xiaoyu Wang, Jiazheng Sun, Liuying Li, Qianxue Wu, Yuru Chen, Huiying Fang, Tiankuo Luan, Huimin Du, Jing Huang, Weiyan Peng, Yuxian Wei, Fan Li, Qin Li, Li Zhang, Yong Zhu, Jingyuan Wan, Guosheng Ren, Hongzhong Li
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(22):e183366. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183366
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e213105. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213105
The authors recently alerted the Editors to errors in the source data underlying the tumor growth panel in Figure 2D and the associated supporting data values file that were identified in response to an institutional mandate for a post-publication audit of the data. The correct Figure 2D is shown below. The HTML and PDF versions of the article as well as the accompanying Supporting Data Values file have been updated.
The authors regret the errors.