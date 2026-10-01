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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213105

Corrigendum to Insulin-like growth factor 2 drives fibroblast-mediated tumor immunoevasion and confers resistance to immunotherapy

Daqiang Song, Yushen Wu, Jie Li, Jiazhou Liu, Ziying Yi, Xiaoyu Wang, Jiazheng Sun, Liuying Li, Qianxue Wu, Yuru Chen, Huiying Fang, Tiankuo Luan, Huimin Du, Jing Huang, Weiyan Peng, Yuxian Wei, Fan Li, Qin Li, Li Zhang, Yong Zhu, Jingyuan Wan, Guosheng Ren, and Hongzhong Li

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Published October 1, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 19 on October 1, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e213105. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213105.
© 2026 Song et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published October 1, 2026 - Version history
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Insulin-like growth factor 2 drives fibroblast-mediated tumor immunoevasion and confers resistance to immunotherapy
Daqiang Song, Yushen Wu, Jie Li, Jiazhou Liu, Ziying Yi, Xiaoyu Wang, Jiazheng Sun, Liuying Li, Qianxue Wu, Yuru Chen, Huiying Fang, Tiankuo Luan, Huimin Du, Jing Huang, Weiyan Peng, Yuxian Wei, Fan Li, Qin Li, Li Zhang, Yong Zhu, Jingyuan Wan, Guosheng Ren, Hongzhong Li
Daqiang Song, Yushen Wu, Jie Li, Jiazhou Liu, Ziying Yi, Xiaoyu Wang, Jiazheng Sun, Liuying Li, Qianxue Wu, Yuru Chen, Huiying Fang, Tiankuo Luan, Huimin Du, Jing Huang, Weiyan Peng, Yuxian Wei, Fan Li, Qin Li, Li Zhang, Yong Zhu, Jingyuan Wan, Guosheng Ren, Hongzhong Li
IGF2 serves as a key upstream factor driving fibroblast-mediated immunoevasion, positioning itself as a promising biomarker and target for cancer immunotherapy.
Research Article Oncology

Insulin-like growth factor 2 drives fibroblast-mediated tumor immunoevasion and confers resistance to immunotherapy

Abstract

T cell exclusion is crucial in enabling tumor immune evasion and immunotherapy resistance. However, the key genes driving this process remain unclear. We uncovered a notable increase of insulin-like growth factor 2 (IGF2) in immune-excluded tumors, predominantly secreted by cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs). Using mice with systemic or fibroblast-specific deletion of IGF2, we demonstrated that IGF2 deficiency enhanced the infiltration and cytotoxic activity of CD8+ T cells, leading to a reduction in tumor burden. Integration of spatial and single-cell transcriptomics revealed that IGF2 promoted interaction between CAFs and T cells via CXCL12 and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1). Mechanistically, autocrine IGF2 activated PI3K/AKT signaling by binding to the IGF1 receptor (IGF1R) on CAFs, which was required for the immunosuppressive functions of CAFs. Furthermore, genetic ablation of IGF2 or targeted inhibition of the IGF2/IGF1R axis with the inhibitor linsitinib markedly boosted the response to immune checkpoint blockade. Clinically, elevated levels of IGF2 in tumors or plasma correlated with an adverse prognosis and reduced efficacy of anti–programmed death 1 treatment. Together, these results highlight the pivotal role of IGF2 in promoting CAF-mediated immunoevasion, indicating its potential as a biomarker and therapeutic target in immunotherapy.

Authors

Daqiang Song, Yushen Wu, Jie Li, Jiazhou Liu, Ziying Yi, Xiaoyu Wang, Jiazheng Sun, Liuying Li, Qianxue Wu, Yuru Chen, Huiying Fang, Tiankuo Luan, Huimin Du, Jing Huang, Weiyan Peng, Yuxian Wei, Fan Li, Qin Li, Li Zhang, Yong Zhu, Jingyuan Wan, Guosheng Ren, Hongzhong Li

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(22):e183366. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183366

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e213105. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213105

The authors recently alerted the Editors to errors in the source data underlying the tumor growth panel in Figure 2D and the associated supporting data values file that were identified in response to an institutional mandate for a post-publication audit of the data. The correct Figure 2D is shown below. The HTML and PDF versions of the article as well as the accompanying Supporting Data Values file have been updated.

Figure 2

The authors regret the errors.

Footnotes

See the related article at Insulin-like growth factor 2 drives fibroblast-mediated tumor immunoevasion and confers resistance to immunotherapy.

Version history
  • Version 1 (October 1, 2026): Electronic publication
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