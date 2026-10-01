Corrigendum to An inherited predisposition allele promotes gastric cancer via enhancing deubiquitination-mediated activation of epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition signaling

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI212379

Tao et al. have identified an inherited genetic variant that increase the risk of gastric cancer by regulating gene expression and protein stability.

Genome-wide human genetic studies have identified inherited cis-regulatory loci variants that predispose to cancers. However, the mechanisms by which these germline variants influence cancer progression, particularly through gene expression and proteostasis control, remain unclear. By analyzing genomic data from a gastric cancer (GC) case-control study (2,117 individuals), focusing on the ubiquitin-specific protease (USP) family, we identify the SNP rs72856331 (G>A) in the promoter region of the proto-oncogene USP47 as a putative susceptibility allele for GC. Mechanistically, the risk allele G is associated with enhanced USP47 expression, mediated by altered recruitment of the transcription factor GLI3 and changes in the epigenetic status at promoter. CRISPR/Cas9-mediated single-nucleotide conversion into risk allele G results in increased GLI3 binding and subsequent USP47 upregulation. The depletion of GLI3 results in a reduction of cancer-related phenotypes, similar to those observed following USP47 knockdown. Furthermore, we identify Snai1 as a deubiquitination target of USP47, explaining USP47-dependent activation of the epithelial-mesenchymal transition pathway and tumor progression. Our findings identify an important genetic predisposition that implicates the perturbation of transcription and proteostasis programs in GC, offering insights into prevention and therapeutic strategies for genetically stratified patients.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(8):e179617. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI179617

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e212379. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI212379

During a recent reexamination of their original datasets, the authors identified the following error in Supplemental Figure 7J: tumor-volume values were duplicated in columns 2 and 4 for days 9 through 19. The tumor growth curves have been generated from the original measurements using the formula V = l × w2/2 and the statistical analyses repeated.

The HTML and PDF versions, including the Supplemental material and Supporting data values, have been updated online.

The authors regret the error.