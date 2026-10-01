Corrigendum to Genetic modification of inflammation- and clonal hematopoiesis–associated cardiovascular risk

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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI212049
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Published October 1, 2026 - More info
Clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), putatively via inflammasome activation. We pursued an inflammatory gene modifier scan for CHIP-associated CVD risk among 424,651 UK Biobank participants. We identified CHIP using whole-exome sequencing data of blood DNA and modeled as a composite, considering all driver genes together, as well as separately for common drivers (DNMT3A, TET2, ASXL1, and JAK2). We developed predicted gene expression scores for 26 inflammasome-related genes and assessed how they modify CHIP-associated CVD risk. We identified IL1RAP as a potential key molecule for CHIP-associated CVD risk across genes and increased AIM2 gene expression leading to heightened JAK2- and ASXL1-associated CVD risk. We show that CRISPR-induced Asxl1-mutated murine macrophages had a particularly heightened inflammatory response to AIM2 agonism, associated with an increased DNA damage response, as well as increased IL-10 secretion, mirroring a CVD-protective effect of IL10 expression in ASXL1 CHIP. Our study supports the role of inflammasomes in CHIP-associated CVD and provides evidence to support gene-specific strategies to address CHIP-associated CVD risk.
Zhi Yu, Trevor P. Fidler, Yunfeng Ruan, Caitlyn Vlasschaert, Tetsushi Nakao, Md Mesbah Uddin, Taralynn Mack, Abhishek Niroula, J. Brett Heimlich, Seyedeh M. Zekavat, Christopher J. Gibson, Gabriel K. Griffin, Yuxuan Wang, Gina M. Peloso, Nancy Heard-Costa, Daniel Levy, Ramachandran S. Vasan, François Aguet, Kristin G. Ardlie, Kent D. Taylor, Stephen S. Rich, Jerome I. Rotter, Peter Libby, Siddhartha Jaiswal, Benjamin L. Ebert, Alexander G. Bick, Alan R. Tall, Pradeep Natarajan
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(18):e168597. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168597
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e212049. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI212049
A reader recently identified a discrepancy between Supplemental Table 3 and Figure 3. On review of the original source data, the authors determined that two values in Supplemental Table 3 — the AIM2 and CARD8 entries in the ASXL1 (Present) column — were shifted by one row during table preparation. Figure 3 and the underlying analysis are unaffected. A corrected Supplemental Table 3 is provided in the updated supplemental materials.
The authors regret the errors.
See the related article at Genetic modification of inflammation- and clonal hematopoiesis–associated cardiovascular risk.