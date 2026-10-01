Corrigendum to Elevated protein lactylation promotes immunosuppressive microenvironment and therapeutic resistance in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI211838
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Published October 1, 2026 - More info
Metabolic reprogramming shapes the tumor microenvironment (TME) and may lead to immunotherapy resistance in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Elucidating the impact of pancreatic cancer cell metabolism in the TME is essential to therapeutic interventions. “Immune cold” PDAC is characterized by elevated lactate levels resulting from tumor cell metabolism, abundance of protumor macrophages, and reduced cytotoxic T cells in the TME. Analysis of fluorine-18 fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) uptake in patients showed that increased global protein lactylation in PDAC correlates with worse clinical outcomes in immunotherapy. Inhibition of lactate production in pancreatic tumors via glycolysis or mutant-KRAS inhibition reshaped the TME, thereby increasing their sensitivity to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy. In pancreatic tumor cells, lactate induces K63 lactylation of endosulfine α (ENSA-K63la), a crucial step that triggers STAT3/CCL2 signaling. Consequently, elevated CCL2 secreted by tumor cells facilitates tumor-associated macrophage (TAM) recruitment to the TME. High levels of lactate also drive transcriptional reprogramming in TAMs via ENSA-STAT3 signaling, promoting an immunosuppressive environment. Targeting ENSA-K63la or CCL2 enhances the efficacy of ICB therapy in murine and humanized pancreatic tumor models. In conclusion, elevated lactylation reshapes the TME and promotes immunotherapy resistance in PDAC. A therapeutic approach targeting ENSA-K63la or CCL2 has shown promise in sensitizing pancreatic cancer immunotherapy.
Kang Sun, Xiaozhen Zhang, Jiatao Shi, Jinyan Huang, Sicheng Wang, Xiang Li, Haixiang Lin, Danyang Zhao, Mao Ye, Sirui Zhang, Li Qiu, Minqi Yang, Chuyang Liao, Lihong He, Mengyi Lao, Jinyuan Song, Na Lu, Yongtao Ji, Hanshen Yang, Lingyue Liu, Xinyuan Liu, Yan Chen, Shicheng Yao, Qianhe Xu, Jieru Lin, Yan Mao, Jingxing Zhou, Xiao Zhi, Ke Sun, Xiongbin Lu, Xueli Bai, Tingbo Liang
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(7):e187024. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI187024
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e211838. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI211838
After publication of this article, the authors became aware of the following errors. In Figure 2J, the graph reporting Mono/Mph of CD45+ (%) was inadvertently duplicated in the top two left panels. The second panel has been replaced to show Monocytes of CD45+ (%). The corrected figure is shown below.
For Supplemental Figure 7G, the data for one sample row (H-score, 56; Pan-Kla, 0.021; CCL2, 0.275; ARG1, 0.082; S100A9, 2.331) were inadvertently duplicated. These data have been deleted and the sample size corrected to n = 17. The recalculated Pearson’s correlations are: Pan-Kla H-score versus Pan-Kla MFI on macrophages, r = 0.9024, P < 0.0001; Pan-Kla MFI versus CCL2 MFI, r = 0.7986, P < 0.0001; Pan-Kla MFI versus ARG1 MFI, r = 0.8046, P < 0.0001; and Pan-Kla MFI versus S100A9 MFI, r = 0.4976, P = 0.0421. The direction and statistical interpretation of the correlations are unchanged.
The HTML and PDF versions of the article, as well as the Supplemental data and Supporting data values files, have been updated online.
The authors regret the errors.