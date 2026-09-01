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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI210927

Corrigendum to Age-related GSK3β overexpression drives podocyte senescence and glomerular aging

Yudong Fang, Bohan Chen, Zhangsuo Liu, Athena Y. Gong, William T. Gunning, Yan Ge, Deepak Malhotra, Amira F. Gohara, Lance D. Dworkin, and Rujun Gong

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Published September 1, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 17 on September 1, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(17):e210927. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI210927.
© 2026 Fang et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published September 1, 2026 - Version history
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Age-related GSK3β overexpression drives podocyte senescence and glomerular aging
Yudong Fang, Bohan Chen, Zhangsuo Liu, Athena Y. Gong, William T. Gunning, Yan Ge, Deepak Malhotra, Amira F. Gohara, Lance D. Dworkin, Rujun Gong
Yudong Fang, Bohan Chen, Zhangsuo Liu, Athena Y. Gong, William T. Gunning, Yan Ge, Deepak Malhotra, Amira F. Gohara, Lance D. Dworkin, Rujun Gong
Research Article Aging Nephrology

Age-related GSK3β overexpression drives podocyte senescence and glomerular aging

Abstract

As life expectancy continues to increase, clinicians are challenged by age-related renal impairment that involves podocyte senescence and glomerulosclerosis. There is now compelling evidence that lithium has a potent antiaging activity that ameliorates brain aging and increases longevity in Drosophila and Caenorhabditis elegans. As the major molecular target of lithium action and a multitasking protein kinase recently implicated in a variety of renal diseases, glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK3β) is overexpressed and hyperactive with age in glomerular podocytes, correlating with functional and histological signs of kidney aging. Moreover, podocyte-specific ablation of GSK3β substantially attenuated podocyte senescence and glomerular aging in mice. Mechanistically, key mediators of senescence signaling, such as p16INK4A and p53, contain high numbers of GSK3β consensus motifs, physically interact with GSK3β, and act as its putative substrates. In addition, therapeutic targeting of GSK3β by microdose lithium later in life reduced senescence signaling and delayed kidney aging in mice. Furthermore, in psychiatric patients, lithium carbonate therapy inhibited GSK3β activity and mitigated senescence signaling in urinary exfoliated podocytes and was associated with preservation of kidney function. Thus, GSK3β appears to play a key role in podocyte senescence by modulating senescence signaling and may be an actionable senostatic target to delay kidney aging.

Authors

Yudong Fang, Bohan Chen, Zhangsuo Liu, Athena Y. Gong, William T. Gunning, Yan Ge, Deepak Malhotra, Amira F. Gohara, Lance D. Dworkin, Rujun Gong

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(4):e141848. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141848

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(17):e210927. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI210927

The authors recently became aware of an error in Supplemental Figure 5A in the WT-1/Ki67/DAPI Con image. The corrected figure, based on the original source data, is provided in the updated supplemental materials.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at Age-related GSK3β overexpression drives podocyte senescence and glomerular aging.

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 1, 2026): Electronic publication
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