c-KIT expands the tool kit for treating arteriovenous malformation

The junctional mechanosensing signaling complex, which includes VE-Cadherin, VEGFR2, and PECAM1, plays a key role in EC responses to the physical forces of blood flow (4). Although expression of c-KIT (encoded by the KIT gene) is negligible in normal ECs, this receptor tyrosine kinase is upregulated in cells with reduced SMAD4 (5) or ALK1 (6) and is induced in ECs of mouse and human AVMs (5, 6). The activity of c-KIT in ECs has previously been implicated in regulating angiogenesis, including through modulation of glycolysis (7, 8). In a study published in this issue of the JCI, Gahn et al. unexpectedly discovered that although c-KIT has no impact on normal flow responses and is downregulated by laminar flow or BMP9 stimulation, it is stably incorporated into the mechanosensing complex in cells lacking SMAD4, where it plays a key role in lowering the FSS set point and augmenting flow signaling (5). Through mechanistic analyses, they found that c-KIT signaling acted in conjunction with the mechanosensing complex to sustain the MEKK3/ERK5/KLF4/AKT axis (Figure 1). Blocking c-KIT signaling restored cell shape and alignment with flow and reduced proliferation in SMAD4-knockdown ECs. This effect appeared to be independent of c-KIT’s main ligand, stem cell factor (SCF).

Figure 1 c-KIT as a mechanosensory component driving sustained outward remodeling and angiogenesis in HHT. Under physiological conditions, c-KIT expression in the endothelium is low, and c-KIT signaling is dispensable for blood flow responses and vascular development. However, related studies by Drapé et al. (6) and Gahn et al. (5) report that in the setting of HHT, loss of ALK1 or SMAD4 expression led to c-KIT upregulation and incorporation into the junctional mechanosensory complex. This resulted in excessive junctional signaling, leading to a lowered fluid shear stress set point in HHT ECs and sustained endothelial activation through the MEKK3/MEK5/ERK5/KLF4/AKT signaling axis. HHT ECs with high levels of c-KIT activity showed altered EC morphology and alignment, increased proliferation, and unique angiogenic signatures, driving continuous pathological vascular remodeling. Inhibition of c-KIT signaling in pathological ECs may restore these altered endothelial flow responses, offering a potential therapeutic direction for the management of AVMs in HHT.

Several questions remain regarding the role of c-KIT in flow sensing. How does c-KIT signaling affect the activity of the other components of this complex? Since blocking c-KIT appears to suppress activation of Src family kinases, it may have a proximal role in flow responses that are upstream of the other components, but this remains to be established. Furthermore, while immunoprecipitation experiments demonstrate interaction between c-KIT and other mechanosensory proteins, the precise localization and regulation of the subcellular distribution of c-KIT requires further analysis. Why does c-KIT not have a role in flow responses under normal conditions? Is this simply due to reduced expression levels, or are there other aspects of signaling that are only activated in HHT ECs? Indeed, it is not clear what activates c-KIT signaling in the context of SMAD4 deficiency, since it appears to be SCF independent.