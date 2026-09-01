The alpha and the omega (6 lipids): discovering dietary drivers of heterotopic ossification

Heterotopic ossification (HO) is the aberrant formation of bone in soft tissues. It is a frequent unwanted accompaniment to a variety of traumatic injuries to the limbs, orthopedic procedures including arthroplasty, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, and severe burns (1). These sporadic injury-associated forms of HO are mirrored by a rarer and more severe set of genetic disorders, most prominently including fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a progressive form of HO that occurs due to activating ACVR1 mutations (2–4).

Notably, the mineralized tissue forming in HO is by definition true bone, as it results from an endochondral ossification sequence, including osteoblasts, osteocytes, and, at least transiently, chondrocytes. By invoking the cellular mechanisms of bone formation, HO is distinguished from the soft tissue dystrophic calcifications that can sometimes be observed in the setting of chronic inflammation, which involve direct deposit of calcium mineral without bone tissue formation (5). Surgical management to excise the heterotopic bone can be applied to symptomatic HO, but it is limited both by the inherent morbidity of the procedure itself and by the possibility of recurrence (6).

This combination of HO’s relatively common occurrence as a complication of a range of injuries or surgical procedures alongside the general lack of specific medical therapies has motivated a search for mechanisms that explain why some individuals are apparently at elevated risk of HO, which might in turn point toward potential therapies. To date, these efforts have largely focused on establishing the critical functions of the innate and adaptive immune systems and downstream cytokine signaling, clearly placing inflammation as an early inciting event in HO pathogenesis (7). To better understand which patients are at risk of HO, a recent effort creatively proposed to study gene expression in rare circulating connective tissue progenitor cells participating in the HO (8). Progenitors entering circulation from the incipient HO site do not re-engraft in the tissues to participate in the ongoing HO; nevertheless, these cells represent a promising means to interrogate induction of gene expression programs that contribute to HO progression and thereby identify patients at high risk.