An NFATC4 phospho-switch links matrix stiffness to fibroblast fate

The NFATC4 phospho-switch sharpens our understanding of how the physical microenvironment encodes cell identity in fibrosis. The finding that mimicking a single phosphorylation event substitutes for the stiffness cue driving differentiation on soft matrix, whereas preventing it blocks differentiation on a stiff matrix even in the presence of TGF-β, establishes this axis as a dominant, instructive regulator rather than merely a permissive one. Its relevance is unlikely to end at the lung. Work in cardiac and hepatic fibrosis already places NFATC4 downstream of calcineurin as a conserved profibrotic effector in mesenchymal cells (15, 16), and a recent spatial transcriptomic survey of interstitial lung diseases found NFATC4 activity enriched in CTHRC1hi myofibroblasts (17). The JNK/NFATC4 S213/S217 switch may thus be a broadly shared mechanosensing node across fibrotic organs and a therapeutic target with cross-organ reach.

Several key questions emerge from these findings. Although supported by pharmacological evidence and prior studies, direct phosphorylation of S213/S217 by JNK in lung fibroblasts awaits formal validation by kinase assays. Likewise, how NFATC4 integrates with other mechanosensitive transcription factors that shape the pathological program, including RUNX1, remains to be determined (18). A central translational question is whether the JNK/NFATC4 axis can be therapeutically targeted in established fibrosis rather than only at disease onset. In addition, because this regulatory switch lies upstream of CTHRC1, it is important to determine whether NFATC4 directly occupies NFAT-binding elements at the CTHRC1 locus or regulates its expression indirectly through downstream cytoskeletal programs. Distinguishing between these mechanisms will have important implications for therapeutic targeting of this pathway.

A complementary layer of this regulation lies in the noncoding genome. The transcription factors that read mechanical cues must ultimately act on cis-regulatory DNA, and those elements can themselves be mechanosensitive. Cosgrove et al. recently defined a class of stiffness-responsive enhancers, termed “mechanoenhancers,” whose chromatin accessibility and activity are tuned by ECM stiffness and that control fibrosis-associated genes including CTGF (also known as CCN2) and MYH9 (19). Strikingly, epigenetic repression of the CTGF mechanoenhancer in primary lung fibroblasts blocked roughly 96% of the TGF-β–induced increase in CTGF and suppressed activation of the fibroblast-to-myofibroblast program, indicating that stiffness is encoded not only in the phosphorylation state of transcription factors but also in the chromatin state of the enhancers they occupy. These layers are likely interdependent: the S213/S217 phospho-switch governs whether active NFATC4 reaches the nucleus, while the accessibility of NFAT-bound enhancers near CTHRC1, COL1A1, and other myofibroblast genes would dictate whether nuclear NFATC4 can productively drive their transcription. Determining whether the phospho-switch and the mechanoenhancer landscape respond to the same stiffness thresholds and whether activated NFATC4 acts through these stiffness-gated regulatory elements is an attractive avenue for unifying signaling- and chromatin-level models of mechanically encoded cell fate.

A larger question is whether the switch behaves the same way in three-dimensional and in vivo settings, where cells read more complex and dynamic mechanical inputs. The PDMS substrates used in Kadri et al.’s study impose a fixed stiffness from the outset, whereas fibrosis in patients stiffens gradually over months to years and is spatially heterogeneous once established. It is therefore unknown whether NFATC4 phosphorylation reports a cell’s current mechanical state or instead encodes a stiffness history that becomes hard to erase once the CTHRC1+ program is locked in, a distinction central to whether fibrosis can be halted or reversed. Emerging materials could settle this: dynamically tunable hydrogels and piezoelectric or magneto-responsive substrates can change stiffness in real time beneath a living cell, unlike the static gels used here. Such platforms would let NFATC4 phosphorylation and nuclear translocation be watched directly as stiffness rises and would test reversibility by softening the substrate afterward to ask whether NFATC4 dephosphorylates, exits the nucleus, and releases cells from the CTHRC1+ state or whether the switch instead locks fibroblasts into a committed fibrotic identity. Pairing such substrates with stiffness maps of patient tissue, for instance, use of atomic force microscopy coregistered with NFATC4 phosphorylation status by immunofluorescence, could further test whether the 2–8 kPa threshold defined here matches the stiffness at the leading edge of fibrotic foci.

By identifying a discrete phosphorylation event that links matrix mechanics to pathological fibroblast fate, Kadri et al. recast a complex mechanobiological process long viewed through a biophysical lens as a defined signaling mechanism with clear therapeutic potential.