Menopause and “leaky gut”: implications for midlife women’s health

In 2020, Shieh et al. published the first human study to examine the association of menopause with gut barrier outcomes (13) within the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN), a multiethnic US cohort designed to examine the health of women during menopause. In that study, plasma intestinal fatty acid binding protein 2 (FABP2), a marker of gut epithelial cell damage; lipopolysaccharide binding protein (LBP), a marker of microbial translocation; and soluble CD14 (sCD14), a marker of microbial translocation–related immune activation, all increased from pre- to post-menopause among 65 women (13). Additionally, an inverse association was observed between plasma estradiol and FABP2 and sCD14 levels. These results supported the possibility that microbial translocation increases during the menopause transition in association with declining sex hormone levels, but the observations could not be fully separated from aging-related changes.

In this issue of the JCI, Shieh et al. follow up on their previous findings to conduct a more comprehensive longitudinal study of gut barrier dysfunction across the menopause transition in the SWAN (14). In this new study, serum FABP2 and sCD14 were measured among 964 women at 3,586 time points spanning before, during, and after the menopause transition (median: 4 samples per participant; minimum 2 and maximum 7 samples per participant). The main analysis examined longitudinal changes in FABP2 and sCD14 in time segments defined by time before and after the final menstrual period (FMP). This modeling strategy, employed using piecewise linear mixed effects models, is considered the gold standard to differentiate whether biomarkers increase at a constant rate over time, consistent with chronological aging, or whether they accelerate during the menopause transition, suggesting an effect of ovarian aging beyond that of chronological aging. Their results indicated that FABP2 and sCD14 did indeed increase over time during the menopause transition (~2 years before to ~6 years after the FMP), but did not change over time before or after this period, consistent with an effect of ovarian aging on gut barrier dysfunction. Cumulatively, FABP2 and sCD14 increased by 26% and 7.5% during the menopause transition, respectively, and results did not differ by race/ethnicity, BMI, or age at FMP. Further, mediation analysis suggested that increase in FABP2 partly explained the increase in sCD14 during the menopause transition. Taken together, these findings provide the strongest evidence to date that menopause may promote gut barrier dysfunction and microbial translocation in otherwise-healthy women.